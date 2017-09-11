Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin not in a rush to spend his extra cap money

STU COWAN

The Canadiens open the NHL regular season on Oct. 5 in Buffalo and general manager Marc Bergevin still has almost $8.5 million in projected salary-cap space.

However, Bergevin says he isn’t in a rush to spend that money and is prepared to start the season with the players he already has — and keep that extra money in the bank.

“It’s a nice asset to have moving forward,” Bergevin said before the start of the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac. “I’m always looking to make the team better, but at this point there’s not much available, so I’ll just keep the cap space.”

Here are some of the other topics Bergevin spoke about during his media scrum Monday.

Is he comfortable with the team he has now heading into the season? “Internally, we have a healthy competition. We have a lot of defencemen … or NHL defencemen … and we have some young forwards who are trying to establish themselves as NHL players. We have eight pre-season games and Claude (Julien) will make a lot of experiments and then hopefully one of the young guys could make himself an NHL player for the Canadiens.”

Note: The young players Bergevin said have a shot at making the team are Nikita Scherbak, Charles Hudon, Mike McCarron and Jacob De La Rose, depending on how they perform during the pre-season.

On the pressure newcomer Jonathan Drouin will face with the Canadiens: “It’s Montreal, he’s a French-Canadian kid. But he embraced the fact that he’s from here and he wants to play for the Canadiens. All I said is be yourself, enjoy the ride. It’s a different environment than Tampa Bay, but I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders and will be able to handle the pressure that comes with it.”

On the possibility of Drouin being the No. 1 centre: “Regardless of where Jo plays this year … when I made that trade – I just want to be clear on this – I didn’t make that trade to say: ‘Well, Jo will be our next centre.’ No matter where he plays, I would have made that trade because getting a young player with that skill level, it doesn’t come that often and especially a French-Canadian kid that wants to be here, wants to be successful. It’s something that I couldn’t pass on.”

On still looking for a legitimate No. 1 centre five years after being hired as Canadiens GM: “I really do understand why that question is being asked … it’s a really good question. But I’m also aware the reality of the NHL general mangers … what’s out there, what guys are available. Nobody will give you a top centreman … nobody. Why would they do that? And if it ever would happen, it would cost an arm and a leg. Everybody knows that those guys are the toughest to get.”

#Habs owner Geoff Molson with GM Marc Bergevin, who has obviously been at the gym #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Rvtri3mIgk — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017

On losing free-agent forward Alexander Radulov to the Dallas Stars: “We made an offer … same offer as he took with the Dallas Stars prior to them making that offer (a five-year, $31.25-million deal). So he decided to sign somewhere else. I respect that and we’re moving on.”

On the loss of free-agent defenceman Andrei Markov to the KHL: “I talked to Andrei, it was probably mid-June and he was firm on a two-year deal and, at the time, we were not willing to give him that. Once that happened, you start looking somewhere else, so we made transactions. We acquired David Schlemko and then Andrei changed his mind. He came back and he was willing to take a one-year deal. I made him an offer, which I personally thought that we had a deal done as far as agreeing on a deal where he felt comfortable. But the money wasn’t working out for him and I respect that and Andrei decided to go back home to Russia and that’s where he’s at today.”

On the hole Markov leaves on the Montreal blue line: “It’s a big hole. Andrei was a very good player for us. But we have Mark Streit, which I think fills some of that role. We got a David Schlemko … I think by committee we should be able to fill that gap. And let’s keep in mind we didn’t lose a 25-year-old defenceman. In all respect to Andrei, he’s going to turn 39 in December and at some point we had to move forward. But again, we tried our best to keep him and he decided to go back to Russia.”

#Habs Marc Bergevin made it clear he doesn't think Alex Galchenyuk can play centre in NHL at this point #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/ImXJsHtJzj — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017

On former coach Michel Therrien saying in recent interviews that he would be scouting for the Canadiens this season: “Well, it’s not really a scouting position. Michel’s going to spend part of the winter in Florida and he asked me if he could watch some games and give him a pass to watch games. So he’s going to be watching, but he’s not a full-time scout. But on a needed basis, I respect Mike’s position as a hockey guy, so if I need some secondary opinion there’s a chance I call Mike. But he doesn’t have a scouting position.”

Note: Therrien still has two years remaining on a contract extension Bergevin signed him to with the Canadiens in the summer of 2014 after the team had finished the regular season with a 46-28-8 record and advanced to the Eastern Conference final before losing to the New York Rangers.

(Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

• Words of advice for Jonathan Drouin: “Have fun” — by Stu Cowan

• Captain Max Pacioretty has moved on from last season — by Stu Cowan