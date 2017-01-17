Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin explains decision to send Mike McCarron to AHL

STU COWAN
The Canadiens had a day off on Tuesday, following Monday’s 1-0 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit, but general manager Marc Bergevin took the time to do an interview with Chris Nilan on his Off the Cuff show on TSN Radio 690.
Nilan, a regular on the weekly HI/O Show panel on hockeyinsideout.com, asked Bergevin about the team’s decision to send Mike McCarron back to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps late Monday night.
“There’s a few things,” Bergevin told Nilan about McCarron. “First of all, this kid made huge progress from the time we drafted him to where he’s at today. What does he need to work on? I think he’s been a lot better at faceoffs at the American (Hockey League) level, he’s been a lot better down low, which is a process about learning.
“His quick step … his first couple of strides have to get quicker,” the GM added. “He is quicker than he was, but he has more to go. As a big man — and he is a tall kid — it will take a while before he catches up with the growth of his body.”
In 15 games with the Canadiens, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron has 1-3-4 totals and was plus-1 while averaging 10:10 of ice time.
McCarron was in the IceCaps’s lineup Tuesday night, picking up two assists and four penalty minutes in a 5-2 loss to the Utica Comets in St. John’s. Charles Hudon and Chris Terry scored for the IceCaps, while McCarron had four shots on goal and was plus-2. In 22 games with the IceCaps this season, the 21-year-old has 4-10-14 totals and is minus-4.
“To me, it’s all part of the process where he’s at today,” Bergevin said about McCarron, who was the Canadiens’ first-round pick (25th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft. “For me, when I look at Michael McCarron it’s not will he ever be in Montreal? It’s when he’ll be in Montreal. Because he’s right at the door now, but he needs a role. And right now when we’re healthy, I don’t want a Mike McCarron playing seven minutes a night. We have Chucky (Alex Galchenyuk) back now, (McCarron) doesn’t get any power-play time and he doesn’t kill penalties. He’s too young, he has too much to learn just to play seven minutes or be in and out of the lineup. So that’s why he went back.
“For for me, for all of us here, it’s a matter of time before he’s here for good, and going down to St. John’s and working on his skills and confidence and other aspects of his game is only going to make him better when he’s here for good.”
Penguins at Bell Centre Wednesday night
The Canadiens will hold a morning skate at 11 a.m. in Brossard Wednesday before facing Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNO, SN1, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 27-12-6 record, nine points ahead of the second-place Boston Bruins and one point ahead of the Penguins (27-11-5) in the overall Eastern Conference standings.
Crosby leads the NHL with 27 goals and with 50 points is only one point behind the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (14-37-51) in the NHL scoring race.
Desharnais and Pateryn skating
Injured players David Desharnais and Greg Pateryn both skated Tuesday in Brossard. Desharnais has missed 19 games since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 6 in St. Louis. Pateryn broke his ankle during the same game against the Blues. Tuesday marked the first time Pateryn has skated since his injury.
During his interview with Bergevin, Nilan asked the GM what spot Desharnais would have in the lineup once he’s healthy enough to return.
“First of all, that’s a question for Mike (coach Michel Therrien) to answer,” Bergevin said. “I’ve learned over the years you never make decisions until you have to. Knock on wood — I hope it doesn’t happen — but by the time David gets back we might have two guys out of the lineup (with injuries) and there’s no decision that needs to be made. That’s how we operate. I learned that from (former Blues GM) Larry Pleau in St. Louis. You don’t make decisions unless you have to because one day you wake up you have extra defencemen and three days later you’re looking for one.”
After suffering his knee injury, the Canadiens said Desharnais would be out for 6-8 weeks. The Canadiens said Pateryn would miss eight weeks with his broken ankle.
No news on new deal for Radulov
Alexander Radulov has turned out to be a fantastic free-agent signing by Bergevin. After signing a one-year, US$5.75-million deal last summer, the big Russian has posted 10-22-32 totals in 43 games to rank second in team scoring behind captain Max Pacioretty (20-17-37).
“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you,” Bergevin told Nilan when asked about Radulov’s contract situation. “At the end of the day, when a player and a team sign a contract both parties have to be happy. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there. But what I can tell you is as a group we’re happy with his performance, we’re happy with his passion, his skill and his work ethic.
“He really helps to inspire other players on our team,” the GM added. “There was doubts, no doubt about it, when he came from the KHL, not only from our part. But there’s a lot of teams that shied away from him and if you ask today I would say a lot of teams would say: ‘Well, maybe we should have taken a gamble on him.’ We did. We thought it was a calculated gamble we took. But at the end of the day, it paid off and he’s helping our team where we’re at today, no doubt about that.”
(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
It is nice to read about the actual thoughts and plans for Big Mac . . .
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: "Pure Pak mais oui"!
As those that have read my occasional posts know, I have had the same pic for my Icon for several years. I'm sad to say that our wonderful Husky, Sir Franklin Kodiak, crossed over the rainbow bridge this morning. He graced our home for 16 years and I know he is now enjoying the company of his two beagle brothers that went before him. He will be missed.
awww sorry to hear about your loss..its never easy to lose a member of your family
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Thanks Mavid, it’s been a long day.
We have this on the door leading to the “dog room” . . . sorry to hear of your loss . . . take comfort in knowing that you provided a great life to a great friend!
Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.
When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.
All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.
They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.
You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.
Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together….
Author unknown…
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: "Pure Pak mais oui"!
That’s beautiful, Ed.
But did you have to make me cry today? Just getting over a bad breakup.
Condolences. He looks like he was a wonderful companion.
Sorry about your loss, Rugger. All the best.
Sorry for your loss. In the back of my mind I’m remembering this dog going blind a few years back?? if not my bad and blame it on getting old.
You have a great memory HabFab!, Yes there is a genetic defect in the Arctic breeds that attacks pigment cells, causing blindness. It has now been identified and legit breeders have been requested to test for it before breeding.
Sorry to hear this news Rugger.
We become very fond of our furry friends.
Tough day for sure.
24 cups and counting….
I’m sorry for your loss, but good to hear you had 16 good years together.
My condolences Rugger.
On the bright side he’ll surely run into my little Punky there and they’re bound to get along just fine.
Grew up with dogs – sorry for your loss.
The great thing about dogs, tho, is that their eyes tend to show affection, and that can help us move forward.
Kreider takes out Niemi, no goal, and he takes two for being an !@#wipe, Dallas scores on the PP.
No one from the Stars destroys Kreider. The new friendlier NHL. Barf!
Boom, just like that now 2-1 Stars on some beautiful plays by the Rags 😆
Shots 11-2 Stars.
Edit1; The King is dead, some real doozies going in. Unlike what the Price trolls say here, these are actual goalie waffles.
Speaking of waffles, Marc sure was chucking them this afternoon 😆 “Unlike last season, this season we’re all business.”
I’m surprised to say it but Bergevin is not wrong about McCarron. He needs development time on ice and he won’t get it in Montreal right now. Once the team has locked down a playoff spot though I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back to check in on his progress.
I was also encouraged by the guarded response he gave when asked about Desharnais. My read is that he’s not guaranteed a roster spot and may need to take one away from someone if the roster is full and healthy. Certainly not the worst thing I could hear…
The ” guarded response ” response you refer to sounded a whole lot like a guy talking in circles to me.
The fix is in for Desharnais – has to be if there can be any semblance of
‘ serious ‘ discussion involving the Habs GM with respect to him having a place, and therefore value, to this team.
IMO this farce has gone on for far too long IMO – I don’t believe he is not guaranteed a roster spot with the CH. From here, McCarron has been sent to StJ’s for the 2nd time this season to ensure that spot is open for him.
Coach K is on point… been watching Big Mac here in St. John’s since he arrived, we do see progress… but still remains a step behind the play…even here in the AHL. Best guess, a role player getting lots of airmiles. Hope I’m wrong.
Agree Coach on both Big Mac and his cautious/guarded response on DD.
Rugger – my deepest condolences. Pets are the best and will always be with us in spirit. May you find peace in your abundance of happy memories.
IceCaps lose to Utica Comets 5 – 2 tonight…
Charles Hudon with a goal…..back in after a months absence…
Charlie played with McCarron, who got off the plane an hour before game time and Chris Terry.
Charlie Lindgren had an off night…
Were you at the game? What do they charge for a seat NFLD? We went to a Moose game last season, very poor hockey, but cheap to take all in the family to.
Have a friend from St. John’s. Her family are Leafs fans and love hockey. Tells me not too many people go to Ice Caps games because the tickets are bit too pricey for the quality of hockey they play…
Pacioretty just keeps on scoring despite all the negative press he was getting since becoming captain of the team
https://www.nhl.com/news/canadiens-max-pacioretty-keeps-scoring-goals/c-285766154?tid=277548856
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Anyone see Kreider beat Eakin with his own helmet and not get penalized for it (after steamrolling the goalie)? Imagine that was Shaw? 10 game suspension no doubt.
Thanks everyone for your thoughts. I really appreciate it, it’s a great community we have here at HI/O.
Sorry to read about your dog, Rug. Losing a family member is the worst thing one can experience.
Condolences. Had one dog that passed and still haven’t got over it.
So sorry to hear about Sir Franklin Kodiak Rugger. I’ll give my dogs a special treat in Sir Franklin’s honour.
Awesome name – sounds like a terrific dog. Keep a nice photo in a special place and remember not just how happy he made you but how happy you made him.
Sorry for your loss, Rugger. I have a blind dog and a deaf cat. Both are declining in health and I cannot imagine losing them. My thoughts are with you. Hang in there.
I thought MB handled himself quite well today, as forthright as possible without stepping on the toes of potentially returning players (DD) or speaking for his coach. Whether DD returns to the lineup, gets sent to the farm team, or gets traded, there is no point in stating what you intend to do with him until you have the opportunity to get it done. Don’t show your hand early, what for? So you can spend the next two weeks diffusing the bomb the media will make of it?
My sympathies Rugger.
CranbrookEd, that has to be one of the nicest poems if ever read.
As for McCarron, they are doing the right think with him. Love his size but haven’t been very impressed with his skating. I would be OK if he is used at trade bait to get something we really need to make a run at the Cup this year.
Addison had his 18th and an assist in a 4-3 SO loss to Kitchener
He now has 32 points in 33 games.
think Mike McCarron will be great. I remember his first season in the OHL he was slow played few minutes and was pilon like. However when he got with the London Knights under Mark Hunter he picked up speed scoring goals in bunches showing leadership and maybe scrapped a tad too much. Then he played a major role in their winning the Memorial Cup. His accelerated development is still there, but play hard get faster first steps and forget scrapping distraction.
” I remember his first season in the OHL he was slow played few minutes and was pilon like.”
So kind of like Weber in the last 20 games or so…
That’s a pretty story that Bergevin’s telling.
Leafs and Ottawa win again…Leafs now with second best PP and 7th PK, 5th in goals for per game and have improved to 12th in goals against….both teams still 10 points behind Habs with 3 games in hand….I dont think anyone expected this from either team especially the Leafs….While early but looks like the Leafs are doing tanking to competitive way faster than the Oilers did…
Leafs hired proven winners at GM and Coach. Look at the litany of coaches/gm’s Oilers went through before finally getting Chiarelli and Mclellan. Perhaps credit should go to both teams President, Nicholson and Shanahan.
I’m not surprised by the way the Maple Leafs are playing this 2nd half. A lot have perceived this team wouldn’t break into the top-3 in the Atlantic. But here they are. The Oilers are also a good team, I favoured them more than the Canucks, Flames, and Jets.
Here in CH land, our young prospects are developing as well. I bet both Scherbak and McCarron will come back (when needed). The players the may returning to St. Johns are Farnham, and de la Rose.
Scherbak and McCarron need more development in the AHL.
Scherbak more between the ears, and McCarron with speed among
the other parts of his game.
Farmham isn’t up anymore and doubt he will return.
De La Rose will only remain if he helps the PK, and holds his own
on the 4th line. Even then, he is likely to be sent down.
But multiple injuries, can change things quickly.
De La Rose’s zero points, zero hits, zero everything will be super beneficial. Therrien will love him because he plays da system.
McC is too big for this team.
No power play time (why not?), no penalty team time (I get that). If he is back playing with the team last 25 games and playoffs I think we have a chance.
You can criticize him all you want, kid makes a big difference.
I agree. This team with McCarron in the lineup had another dimension – a physical one. Crazy I know. I forgot what it looked like with this team.
Smart move me thinks
MAXPAC faced a similar scenario as McCarron back in the day, the guy was brutalized by the media for wanting to head down to Hamilton and play top mins vs sitting on the bench in MTL (or worse). I hope he’s had that chat with McCarron and the same is true for him and we see BIG MAC find a firm spot on the roster next year.
