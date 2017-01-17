You are here: Home » News » Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin explains decision to send Mike McCarron to AHL

January 17th, 2017, in News

STU COWAN

The Canadiens had a day off on Tuesday, following Monday’s 1-0 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit, but general manager Marc Bergevin took the time to do an interview with Chris Nilan on his Off the Cuff show on TSN Radio 690.

Nilan, a regular on the weekly HI/O Show panel on hockeyinsideout.com, asked Bergevin about the team’s decision to send Mike McCarron back to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps late Monday night.

“There’s a few things,” Bergevin told Nilan about McCarron. “First of all, this kid made huge progress from the time we drafted him to where he’s at today. What does he need to work on? I think he’s been a lot better at faceoffs at the American (Hockey League) level, he’s been a lot better down low, which is a process about learning.

“His quick step … his first couple of strides have to get quicker,” the GM added. “He is quicker than he was, but he has more to go. As a big man — and he is a tall kid — it will take a while before he catches up with the growth of his body.”

In 15 games with the Canadiens, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron has 1-3-4 totals and was plus-1 while averaging 10:10 of ice time.

McCarron was in the IceCaps’s lineup Tuesday night, picking up two assists and four penalty minutes in a 5-2 loss to the Utica Comets in St. John’s. Charles Hudon and Chris Terry scored for the IceCaps, while McCarron had four shots on goal and was plus-2. In 22 games with the IceCaps this season, the 21-year-old has 4-10-14 totals and is minus-4.

“To me, it’s all part of the process where he’s at today,” Bergevin said about McCarron, who was the Canadiens’ first-round pick (25th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft. “For me, when I look at Michael McCarron it’s not will he ever be in Montreal? It’s when he’ll be in Montreal. Because he’s right at the door now, but he needs a role. And right now when we’re healthy, I don’t want a Mike McCarron playing seven minutes a night. We have Chucky (Alex Galchenyuk) back now, (McCarron) doesn’t get any power-play time and he doesn’t kill penalties. He’s too young, he has too much to learn just to play seven minutes or be in and out of the lineup. So that’s why he went back.

“For for me, for all of us here, it’s a matter of time before he’s here for good, and going down to St. John’s and working on his skills and confidence and other aspects of his game is only going to make him better when he’s here for good.”

Penguins at Bell Centre Wednesday night

The Canadiens will hold a morning skate at 11 a.m. in Brossard Wednesday before facing Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNO, SN1, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 27-12-6 record, nine points ahead of the second-place Boston Bruins and one point ahead of the Penguins (27-11-5) in the overall Eastern Conference standings.

Crosby leads the NHL with 27 goals and with 50 points is only one point behind the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (14-37-51) in the NHL scoring race.

Desharnais and Pateryn skating

Injured players David Desharnais and Greg Pateryn both skated Tuesday in Brossard. Desharnais has missed 19 games since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 6 in St. Louis. Pateryn broke his ankle during the same game against the Blues. Tuesday marked the first time Pateryn has skated since his injury.

During his interview with Bergevin, Nilan asked the GM what spot Desharnais would have in the lineup once he’s healthy enough to return.

“First of all, that’s a question for Mike (coach Michel Therrien) to answer,” Bergevin said. “I’ve learned over the years you never make decisions until you have to. Knock on wood — I hope it doesn’t happen — but by the time David gets back we might have two guys out of the lineup (with injuries) and there’s no decision that needs to be made. That’s how we operate. I learned that from (former Blues GM) Larry Pleau in St. Louis. You don’t make decisions unless you have to because one day you wake up you have extra defencemen and three days later you’re looking for one.”

After suffering his knee injury, the Canadiens said Desharnais would be out for 6-8 weeks. The Canadiens said Pateryn would miss eight weeks with his broken ankle.

No news on new deal for Radulov

Alexander Radulov has turned out to be a fantastic free-agent signing by Bergevin. After signing a one-year, US$5.75-million deal last summer, the big Russian has posted 10-22-32 totals in 43 games to rank second in team scoring behind captain Max Pacioretty (20-17-37).

“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you,” Bergevin told Nilan when asked about Radulov’s contract situation. “At the end of the day, when a player and a team sign a contract both parties have to be happy. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there. But what I can tell you is as a group we’re happy with his performance, we’re happy with his passion, his skill and his work ethic.

“He really helps to inspire other players on our team,” the GM added. “There was doubts, no doubt about it, when he came from the KHL, not only from our part. But there’s a lot of teams that shied away from him and if you ask today I would say a lot of teams would say: ‘Well, maybe we should have taken a gamble on him.’ We did. We thought it was a calculated gamble we took. But at the end of the day, it paid off and he’s helping our team where we’re at today, no doubt about that.”

(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

