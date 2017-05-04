Canadiens GM Bergevin faces summer of tough choices | HI/O Show

On this week’s show, our panel — former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Gazette sports writer Pat Hickey CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — looks at what players do you think the Canadiens will leave unprotected for the expansion draft and these topics:

Does the signing of defenceman Jakub Jerabek make Nathan Beaulieu or another blue-liner expendable?

Aside from adding a top line centre, how can the Canadiens boost their offence?

Our HIO Viewer question asks if the Habs overpaid for Jeff Petry?

If the Canadiens don’t do better in the playoffs next year, will it mark the beginning of the end of Marc Bergevin’s tenure in Montreal?