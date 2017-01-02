Canadiens Notebook: Goalie Al Montoya gets two-year contract extension

STU COWAN
Canadiens backup goalie Al Montoya received a New Year’s gift on Monday when the club announced he has agreed to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2018-19 season.
Montoya has a 4-4-2 record during his first season as Carey Price’s backup with a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin signed Montoya as a free agent last summer after the goaltender had spent the last two seasons as Roberto Luongo’s backup with the Florida Panthers.
The 31-year-old Montoya made 31 saves in his most recent appearance last Thursday as the Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime. His new two-year contract is worth a total of US$2.13 million, according to capfriendly.com.
The Canadiens can only protect one goalie for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft for the new Las Vegas franchise and for the Canadiens Price is obviously that guy, meaning Montoya will be left unprotected. But when Bergevin met with the media Monday morning in Brossard he insisted the signing had to do with Montoya’s performance so far this season and not the expansion draft.
“I wouldn’t sign a guy on a two-year deal just because I need to expose him in the draft,” Bergevin said. “You could find those goalies probably in April and May. Obviously, that (new contract) was based on performance and again the way he’s playing. You saw the game in Florida after the win how the guys were excited for him. He’s a great teammate.”
Bergevin added that Montoya is still “very young at 31” and that the salary was ideal. Apart from a 10-0 loss in Columbus in early November, Bergevin said Montoya’s overall play has been “excellent” and the GM started thinking in December around re-signing the goaltender and negotiations went very quickly on the new deal.
When asked how he found out about the new contract, Montoya said: “Basically overnight, it was something that just came about and both sides worked at it pretty quickly and here we are.
“Nothing really changes for me,” Montoya added after practice. “I still come to work the same way and that’s about it.”
As for the expansion draft, Montoya said: “To me, all I can control is what I’m doing here with this team and that’s all I really care about. From top down, from ownership through the staff here, I can’t ask for anything more and I’m excited to be a part of the Canadiens.”
Price will start in goal against Predators
After practice, the Canadiens headed to Nashville, where they will face the Predators Tuesday night (8 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Former Canadien P.K. Subban is on the injured-reserve list with an upper-body injury and won’t play for the Predators. Subban has already missed the last seven games with the injury, which has been reported to be a herniated disc in his back.
Price, who has an 18-5-4 record with a 2.07 GAA and .930 save percentage, will get the start in goal for the Canadiens in Nashville. Injured players Alex Galchenyuk (knee), David Desharnais (knee), Andrew Shaw (concussion), Andrei Markov (groin), and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) did not make the trip to Nashville.
Galchenyuk and Desharnais skated together in Brossard along with members of the training staff after the team finished practice Monday. They both looked very good and skated for about an hour. When they were injured in early December, Galchenyuk and Desharnais were both expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Emotional night for Weber
Tuesday will be an emotional night for Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber, who will return to Nashville for the first time since being traded by the Predators last summer in exchange for P.K. Subban. Weber spent 11 seasons with the Predators after they selected him in the second round (49th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. The Predators will honour him during Tuesday’s game.
When asked what his emotions were about the homecoming, Weber said: “I don’t really know, to be honest until we get there and I’ll be able to tell you better.
“It will be a lot easier for me to describe probably after we go through it,” he added. “It’s tough to say what I’m going to feel because I really don’t know right now. Once we get there as long as I’m not a zombie going through the motions I should be able to tell you a little bit more about how I feel.
“It definitely will be weird getting ready for a game on that side. I had a lot of friends (in Nashville). Obviously, I played with a lot of guys for a long time. You still continue friendships, obviously stay in touch with those guys. But at the same time, there’s no friends out there tomorrow and we want to win the game, hopefully more than them and that will result in a victory.
“It’s a big game,” Weber continued. “It’s a big trip for us. Just like the last three games, we’re trying to improve on our road game. I thought we did some really good things on the last trip and we look to expand and improve on that this trip.”
The Canadiens have a 6-5-2 record on the road this season and are 15-2-2 at home.
What about Lindgren?
What does the signing of Montoya mean for goaltending prospect Charlie Lindgren with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps?
Bergevin said that “in general” it takes three years in the AHL before a goalie is ready to play in the NHL and this is Lindgren’s first season with the IceCaps. The 23-year-old is having an impressive rookie season in the AHL with a 13-8-0 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage.
The Canadiens also have Zach Fucale, a 21-year-old goalie who is spending this season with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast, where he has a 12-3-0 record with a 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage. Fucale also backstopped Canada to the Spengler Cup championship over the holidays, which Bergevin said would be great for the goalie’s confidence.
The Canadiens also have 19-year-old goalie Michael McNiven under contract. This season he has an 18-7-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and .922 save percentage with the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack.
What about Radulov?
With Montoya under contract for two more years, Bergevin was asked if he has had any discussions with Alexander Radulov’s agent about re-signing the forward who agreed to a one-year, free-agent deal with the Canadiens last summer.
“One thing I made clear when I took over this job is I don’t talk about contract negotiations and I’m not going to start today,” the GM said.
Radulov, who signed a one-year, US$5.75-million deal with the Canadiens, has 8-18-26 totals in 35 games.
No update on Shaw’s condition
Shaw has already missed the last eight games with a concussion. He was allowed to return to the ice after taking a hard check to the head by the Boston Bruins’ Torey Krug during a game at the Bell Centre on Dec. 12 and practised the next two days in Brossard before suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
Bergevin said Monday there was no update on Shaw’s condition and that concussions “are very complicated.”
When asked if he regrets the fact Shaw was allowed to return to the ice against the Bruins, Bergevin said: “No, because he passed the (concussion) protocol (with team doctors). We’ve done everything that was right about bringing him back.
“I remember years ago we had players in Chicago who got hurt, finished the game and played three more games and there was a setback,” added Bergevin, who was part of the Blackhawks management team before coming to Montreal. “It’s hard to explain, it’s hard to understand. Until they have more explanations and details we go by what the league tells us to do and we follow that to a T.”
Farnham takes part in practice
Bobby Farnham, who was called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Sunday, practised with the Canadiens Monday morning, rotating in on the fourth line while wearing No. 44.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward had 4-5-9 totals and 58 penalty minutes in 31 games with the IceCaps. The Canadiens signed the 27-year-old as a free agent this summer after he split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils, posting 8-2-10 totals in 53 games along with 97 penalty minutes.
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at practice:
Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Mitchell – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn
Terry – McCarron – Carr/Farnham
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Petry
Barberio – Johnston/Redmond
What’s next?
After playing the Predators Tuesday night, the Canadiens will head to Dallas, where they will face the Stars Wednesday (8 p.m., SNE, SNO, SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will wrap up their road trip Saturday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CBS, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Washington Capitals will visit the Bell Centre next Monday night.
GM Bergevin won’t make the road trip with the Canadiens this week, instead staying in Montreal to scout the medal round of the world junior championship at the Bell Centre.
Price in Edmonton will mean another Oilers dynasty.
Front is no longer here to guide us on these types of questions:
What is the good money saying in terms of which Canadian NHL franchise will be the next to win a Stanley Cup?
I say: Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal
…. in that order.
I don’t know man… These Leafs are not the same. We’ve analyzed their attack, sir, and there is a danger. Should I have your ship standing by?
Laffs will never win a cup …period….look at the Capitals WAY more talent than the laffs and they won nothing with Ovechkin in 10 years.
According to posters Price is worth one young forward only!??? Likely because he will be a unrestricted free agent therefore why pay big the big price for him?? I would deem this to be a disappointment for us. His value should command a top 4, top 6, and a first rounder. The only players that would not get traded for him one for one are the likes of Mcdavid, Mathews, and Crosby. My take on it and seems were revisiting the Patrick Roy scenario…….we are loosing our leverage on this player.
I agree, he should command an elite player in a trade… but I’m afraid you’re also right that MB is losing his leverage here with his UFA coming up. Can’t help but think teams like EDM and TOR are drawing up some crazy scenarios to offer Price a contract when the UFA date comes.
Ugh… can you imagine. Price with the Leafs.. yuck
As we start 2017, two quick comments:
All the best to all of us long suffering Habs fans.
This site has never enjoyed the
taste of a Stanley Cup.
Hope that changes soon.
Wait; WE’re the curse??!!
Free Front.
Any intel on how Pateryn’s rehab is going? Last I heard, he was looking at upholstery swatches for a refresh of the dog house.
Don’t look now, but Slovakia just climbed back into the game.
EDIT: Sweden may have just hammered in the final nail in the coffin. Still lots of time, though.
Free Front.
So Canada is going with Ingham in goal. Do we like? Who’s the other guy? Was he any better… cause Ingham didn’t look great against the US… and I am being generous here.
“we” are on the Don Cherry side of things: Mike McNiven should start for Canada.
He’s a great kid, an exciting goalie:
http://www.hockeyfights.com/news/216835
Free Front.
If I’m coaching the last thing I want is an “exciting” goalie. I want someone who is in control of both his game and his emotions.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Hasek, Thomas, Roy, Worsley, Hall, Sawchuk; all pretty exciting. To each their own.
Free Front.
Well the other guy is a Flyer prospect, so we stand a better chance with this guy in nets is my stance. Try that beer yet?
Ingram is better. The other kid had that deer in the headlights, shell shocked look in his eyes every time somebody scored on him. You could see it every time the camera did a close up on him. I don’t think Hart (I think that’s his name) is mentally tough enough to do the job.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Now we can plot out the parade site!!!
Mike Milbury is going on about hue fantastic the national anthem was at the Winter Classic on NBC. Really?
It’s Milbury. ’nuff said.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
So we have Montoya, Lindgren, McNiven and Fucale. And Price. From all looks, we are absolutely flush with talent at the goalie position. I have to wonder, with so many goalies looking good, if it’s really bright to give Price a huge azz contract or if we wouldn’t be better to trade him to get a young solid forward piece and see if we can hitch our wagon to one of the goalies. Price is amazing but if we continue to pay huge bucks for D and then a goalie, he will have to continue to be all-world for the Habs to win.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
We have gone from rags to riches in goalie prospects, haven’t we?
If Price isn’t going to be resigned – and there’s no indication of that, just to be clear – there might be a number one goaltender in there somewhere.
My money is on Lindgren, who is the best player on the ice most nights for the IceCaps.
Not convinced on fucale just yet. But the rest are solid. Trade bait on deadline day or this summer.
At this point, Fucale is trying to get back to the AHL. McNiven’s done just enough in junior to get a shot at the AHL. Lindgren is doing quite well there, though nothing more than Mike Condon or Yann Danis or most everyone else who’s had a cup of NHL coffee.
Having prospects is better than not having them, but a proven starter — arguably the best goalie in the league — is worth so much more. Whatever decision the Habs make about Price, the prospects should play zero part in it.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Can one of them be that number 2 center Habs are in need of? Al is a big hombre. So is Lindgren. Worth a shot, i think.
Good to see Montoya get a contract,he appears to be a good fit for backup to Price.He is very dependable.He was a high draft pick to have for a backup.Good for Montreal and good for Montoya.I like this team and got a feeling they will be making a run.I just hope they go with the best players available to them.Often times,you have to wonder.
I get that Shea Weber is a very good defenseman, but aside from his big shot (which I recognize is an important asset, although it seems he’s not getting many good point shots off in recent weeks) please explain to me why he’s not just a slight-moderately better version of a Craig Ludwig or Rick Green (i.e. good 3rd or 4th defensive defensemen)? Ludwig and Green in their prime were good, important and underrated players but no one would consider them elite/all-star level by any means. Weber is clearly better than them but I’m not quite seeing how he was worth trading Subban for at this stage of their careers. Obviously Subban’s personality and contract played into his being traded.
It’s the combination of elite offence and defence that sets him apart. Green had some decent (but not elite) puck skills, and Ludwig was strictly a stay-at-home defenceman.
But one of the best, of course.
Aside from his shot (which it seems he’s not getting many opportunities to unleash) would you consider Weber to have elite offensive skills?
Probably not. But it’s quite the shot, good for 15-20 goals a season, like clockwork, along with more assists each year than many scoring line wingers.
Not many NHL defenceman are good for 20-30 assists a season, so he’s not just a one-dimensional point-blaster like some make him out to be.
Not at all.
The only offensive weapon he has is THE SHOT. He will never be confused with someone who is mobile or quick so clearly, skating isn’t a part of his offensive arsenal. If the forwards play him tight he is pretty much as useful as Emelin on the power play. In fact I’d even say he brings less than Subban did because at least PK was mobile enough to both elude the shot blockers and fast enough to recover if the puck got turned over. Weber can’t do either of those things. Subban’s biggest problem I thought, was his decision making. Just a bit too slow at times which gave the defenders time to set up.
But that’s just my 2 cents. I’m certain others will disagree and tell me why Weber’s offensive abilties are superior.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Your last sentence sums up 75% of the reason for the trade. As Price has said, Weber suits the team better and as much as I loved Ludwig and Green, neither of them match up to Weber.
Right but had there been a salary cap back then I doubt either Ludwig or Green would get even close to relatively the same kind of $ Weber is now. Anyway, glad to have Weber now but honestly can’t say I’m optimistic that Habs won the Subban trade. I suppose even if it’s a draw or slightly worse for the Habs, Subban’s personality and contract seemed to be things Bergevin felt the Habs simply couldn’t live with.
I think when all factors including charachter, dressing room, and on the ice are all taken into account, there is no question that this year, and likely for the next two years, we are better with Weber than Subban. Not sure that will hold for the term of the contract but with the way Subban’s back keeps acting up who knows
Yes, I loved Ludwig, not so much Green. Having said that, Ludwig at best was 5th defenceman. Green to me was a 3rd defenceman. I know he was highly thought of, but I never did like the trade that brought him in. I think Weber compares more to Langway.
Habfan17
That’s a good comparison, although at the end of the day is there that much of a difference between what Langway brought and what Green and Ludwig brought? I suppose it’s about subtleties. I think Ludwig was a strong 4th (defensive) defenseman. I guess I wish Weber was a better skater, passer and playmaker to be making the kind of $ he is and to have traded Subban for.
Wow. Pk has a cap hit of $9 m.
Habs win the trade hands down. There are reasons Weber was a top pairing dman for Canada and pk didn’t even make the team. Now with pk missing numerous games this season again with a bad back this trade is close to hiway robbery.
Green and Ludwig vs Weber is quite comical.
Weber is our best all round dman in years. Robinson CHelios etc. No forward likes to go into the corners with shea. Watch how much room he gets cuz of his mean streak.
I agree with you, Chelly. Weber is like Craig Ludwig with a howitzer of a shot and moderately better passing skills.
Which is a great thing to be — after all, Ludwig was a defensive stalwart. Add a shot and a bit more passing and you’ve got a legitimate #1. But Weber’s transition game is only average; he needs to be paired with a mobile, puck-moving defenseman to be at his own most effective.
(That’s not to say Suter or Josi carried him — not in the least. As for Josi, he needs a physical, cycle- and entry-stopping partner to accentuate his own strengths and minimize his weaknesses. But Weber is certainly not complete, and I’d balk at calling him elite. Twenty years ago, he would absolutely have been; but in today’s transition-oriented NHL, he’s just very good.)
I’d love to see Beaulieu stick with him. I think they make a great pairing, and could provide 25+ minutes a night of superb, versatile defense for the next several seasons.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
What you said in your last paragraph make perfect sense to me. I just hope it does to the coaches too.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
what would Ryan Reeves cost the Habs?
straight up for DD?
Talk about a disparity in size/toughness/hitting abilities! Do you think Hitchcock would play DD? I don’t
better chance of Hitch eating him than playing him.
I was unhappy with the predatory but, sadly, completely legal headshot that Torey Krug sidelined Andrew Shaw with, and I was equally steamed over that ridiculous non-call on the Adam Henrique goal where he clumsily steamrolled Price into the net a split-second after the puck crossed the goal line.
Call me naive, but did an experienced hockey player like Henrique expect the laws of physics to be set aside, allowing him to come to a complete stop once the puck had crossed the line? Of course not. He knew exactly what he was doing on this specific play, and was probably as surprised as anyone that the goal was allowed to stand.
When is the National Bettman League going to start protecting its players in all situations? In the Shaw incident, the common defence for the Krugs of this league is that Shaw put himself into a vulnerable position, which is obvious from watching the replays.
But why isn’t it on Krug, head up and watching the play all the way in, to make a more serious effort to avoid contact with the head? I’m no mind reader, but it’s obvious that while Krug may not have specifically targeted the head, he couldn’t have cared less what happened to Shaw’s head on the play, so long as the hit was within the rules of the game.
What these two incidents tell me is that the league is considerably more interested in the rock ’em sock ’em value of the entertainment dollar than the health of individual players.
With the speed and size of the game these days, something much worse is bound to happen, sooner or later.
^ this
Free Front.
The fact that blind-side head shots are legal is a problem. Look at the NFL. All blind-side hits are penalized. No conditions.
This times 1000. Same with blaming the d-man making a pass to a guy who gets creamed à la Eller against Gryba. Commentators in the NFL used to blame QBs for passes across the middle where guys would get creamed. Now the guy on D gets penalized. Every time.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Exactly. Maybe we should start calling it the National Predator League, and not in honour of its Tennessee-based franchise.
Agreed. It’s time to treat head contact like high-sticking — it doesn’t matter how it happened, it’s a penalty. (I know, that’s not a perfect analogy, because shot follow-throughs are exempt, but the spirit is there.)
That said, I think the NHL went easy on Krug because Shaw has his own history of delivering head shots. What goes around comes around.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Regarding the Krug hit on Shaw. You are 100% correct. Surely, if minor hockey refs (mostly older kids) can make the call correctly how come Bettman’s “best officials in the world” can’t?
In minor hockey in Canada all contact to the head is deemed unacceptable. Absolutely zero tolerance for any player who targets another player’s head. All head checking penalties are punished to get that stuff out of the game. Incidental contact gets you 2 minutes, intentional head contact (even a face wash after a whistle) gets you a double minor and deliberate attempt to injure head contact gets you 5 minutes, a game misconduct and a hearing with your league.
If it were truly about protecting player’s heads this would be what the NHL would be doing. It comes down to political will on the part of the league and the player’s association. If they wanted to punish all head contact they could do it very easily by following the Hockey Canada model. To say it can’t be done is a lie and is lazy.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Mitchell – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn
Terry – McCarron – Carr/Farnham
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Petry
Barberio – Johnston/Redmond
Ugh… not a lineup that on first glance would strike fear into the opposition.
Chuck- can’t disagree with you there but is solid and quick albeit lacking in offensive finish. The powerplay needs to be a priority to make up for 5-5 shortcomings. I just watched the Pittsburgh game and the powerplay was brutal. Pacioretty needs to be put in a Brett Hull/Stamkos type position as a shooter only. His decision making and passing are killing their zone time. Weber as well, to a lesser degree. I wonder if they might give Johnston a crack on the powerplay( 2nd unit) to get more ice time and be less of a defensive liability. I saw him in the rookie camp games in London and he moves the puck pretty well and can skate.
who loves ya baby!
But look what happens when the injured guys come back:
Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Galchenyk – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw
Carr – Mitchell – Flynn
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry
Beaulieu – Pateryn/Redmond
Still not earth-shaking, but not too shabby, especially if Danault can keep playing like a scoriing line centre, which I’ll be the first to admit is a pretty big if.
I like Plekanec on the third line, especially with Lehkonen and Shaw, who showed good chemistry together earlier in the season. All three are excelllent defensive players with decent offensive games as well.
But I’m unhappy that a healthy lineup puts McCarron back in St. John’s. He hasn’t put a skate wrong since his callup, he’s just a victim of the numbers game.
I would have Lehkonen with Galchenyuk and Rads before Byron
Habfan17
I’m a big Lehkonen fan, but after watching him and Shaw together earlier in the season, they seem to really play well together.
Plekanec needs all the help he can get these days, and Shaw and Lehkonen are two very good two-way players that can make a checking line with the veteran centre a dangerous one.
But you’re right. Ideally, Lehkonen’s skills are better suited to a scoring line, though he’s also a very good defensive player.
Why not
Mitchell Mac Carr/Flynn
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
The team has gelled. On paper who cares. This team works as a team and works hard and can skate. Add in Carey price. And u have a contender. Pk was clearly part of the issue last season. When pacman says no egos on this team it is clearly saying something. When a team is pulling in the same direction and is tight like this one anything can happen. We do need another top 6 though.
Habs management run the team like the Dollar Store.
Pretty ridiculous comment considering we have 450k in cap space. Also Dollar General made 1.2 billion dollars last year. Hired 10,000 new employees and opened 900 new stores.
@HiB, Cal, DDO, RR re:buffalo
Marcus Foligno for Arturri Lehkonen?
We get a big complement LW for Galchenulov this year, and for McCarron for years to come. Buffalo gets a guy with the brains and pace to play with Eichel.
I hate making their team better, but they’ve already got Kane as a power LW, Foligno is wasted in their depth chart.
Free Front.
Arturri Lehkonen has the potential to be at least a 20-20 player every season of the next decade, all while playing a complete 200-foot game and contributing on both the power play and the penalty kill.
Marcus Foligno, on the other hand, is three years older and should be good for a steady 12-15 goals a year while providing leadership and a big physical presence all over the ice.
I’d argue that they are both pretty good young hockey players, but that Lehkonen’s added offensive dimension is more valuable to the current and near-future Habs lineup.
But I’d love to see a Habs team with both of these players in the lineup some day, though.
Foligno is at best a depth LW. He’s maybe a 3rd liner but better suited to 4th line duty.
I like your way of thinking, but would say no to Foligno for Lehkonen. Lehkonen is a very smart two way player who is 4 years younger and more cap friendly. He has the potential to be a 50 to 60 point player, whereas, the best Foligno has done is 33 points.
I agree the Habs need a bit more oomph up front, but not Lehkonen for Foligno.
Habfan17
Forget trading 21 year old Lehkonen with two more years at 840K for 25 year old Foligno who is RFA. Foligno for Beaulieu is the trade in this case IMO. Both RFAs this summer. Physically talented players who have not yet played to their expected potential. If Emelin stays with the Habs, Markov is resigned for one more year and Serge is brought in, N8 is expendable. Foligno brings in an element that the Habs desperately need. IMO Foligno is a 3rd liner, max 2nd liner (like Shaw). If you believe N8 will never be more than a 4th Dman, you make the deal.
Here’s another Buffalo-Habs trade. Pleks for Kane. Both underperforming with one year left on their deals. I would make this trade.
Thanks for the replies. I love having Lehkonen on the team, but with too many similar players; thought this was a realistic proposal. I like that many of you appreciate Lehk, he does a lot of good things quietly, and I’m sure the pro scouts from other teams are all over him.
I’d make the same proposal with Gally, Byron as the bait as well. Not because I don’t value them, but because a variety of pieces makes a better coach.
Long term, I agree. Foligno is probably a third liner, whereas Lehkonen is a top six, maybe even a top line player with Galchenulov.
I think a third line of Shaw, Foligno, McCarron could be a playoff beast, though.
FWIW, I’d do either of DDO’s proposals IF: Sergachev is able to step into the LEFT side of the D; someone has shown that Kane has tightened the loose screws.
Free Front.
Nope. Foligno doesn’t have anywhere near the upside nor the shot release of Lehkonen, who is top 6 material. This team as it is constituted doesn’t have enough talent up front as it is. I’d hate to let anyone with offensive talent go.
we really don’t need this Foligno, it’s his brother that we would really need
Anyone else watching the Water Bowl on NBC?
Bobby and Brett Hull dropping the ceremonial puck.
1141 regular season goals between them.
Bobby turns 78 tomorrow.
My favorite player pre-Habs
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Looks like they’re skating in slush! The St. Louis throwback unis look cool, though I could use less mustard in the yellow.
Don’t know if anyone read this but goalie Lach was ill Saturday so unable to back up Ward in Carolina’s game that night. They signed their equipment manager Jorge Alves to a pro tryout for the game (He had been a ECHL goalie) to back up Ward. Great part was they put him for the last 7 seconds so he’s now officially an NHL player. Got game puck from teammates. IMO a real Classy move by the coach and team.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Nice story Bite-man. Too bad they lost 🙂
Free Front.
Yeah and no doubt the faceoff was in Tampa’s end but a classy gesture to the Equipment Manager. Have always wondered if in this type of situation (as this year a few teams have signed local players to back up a goalie for one game) if Ward would have been injured and he would have had to go in. Would be a dream every ex goalie has had. The players & management must really like him.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
I like this. He’s a solid pro who understands he’s there to start about 20 games. Who is as good at that price?
Johnyk
Habs 5v5
VS.
Habs special teams
Whoah! Thanks Slack. Those are really useful.
Very interesting how good this team is from an analytics perspective. It’s as if these old school hockey guys were paying attention.
Free Front.
Does a modified NTC clause mean the team has to protect a player in the expansion draft?
If no-one with a substantial salary is taken by LV then can we afford to re-sign Markov? He’s playing well this year but Alex will demand a large raise. Radu may not get a lot more money but term. Only #51 and Flynn are dropping off the roster which amounts to 4.5$.
I hate to be ungenerous to a great Hab but his almost 6$ would give us something to work with.
____________________________________________________________________________
294 GP, 163 W, 102 L, 29 OTL 6 Playoff series
Parenteau´s 1.5 mil is also coming off the books. First off, the important thing is to sign both Galchenyuk and Radulov, which will be tight but I believe they will find a way to do it.
If Markov continues to play as well as he has and doesn´t slow down considerably over the course of the year, I can´t see them finding room enough unless Marky takes a cut to maybe around 3 mil for one more season. It would be great to have him around next year to help Sergachev.
There´s also a chance the habs lose Emelin if they don´t proect him instead of Beaulieu, and that would be another 4 mil saved. But I think Emelin is part of the core which makes other Russians want to play here, so this could work in his favour. The expansion draft makes it almost impossible for teams to plan since no one knows who will come off the books. What if Vegas takes Plekanec and his six million? What if they take Carr or Hudon for pennies? (I actually think these scenarios would be preferable to losing either Emelin or Beaulieu)
Another basement signing by Bergevin. The cup is ours.
After a summer of Radu and Weber I thought I’d never see that expression again. La La land for some I guess.
I don’t have a problem signing for a guy for 2 years who is a solid, pro backup ona cap friendly deal. Especially when it might take that long for your crop of drafted and undrafted goalies to develop in the minors.
Its certainly not as bad as some of the contract extensions he’s gifted to certain underperfoming individuals; particularly to those who were known based on previous experience, to disappear in the playoffs…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Lindgren 23, Fucale 21 and McNiven 19…no problem signing Montoya to an small cap-friendly tradeable extension.
This from the Sabres’ blogger on Hockey Buzz:
“Trade (Evander) Kane for a top four D. Kane for Jake Muzzin or Alec Martinez works just fine for me.”
See? We’re not the only fans who overvalue our players.
MB is learning from his mistakes. Better to have a mediocre veteran as a backup than a young goalie with lots of raw talent. the pressure of being a goalie in Mtl is incredible, wether as a backup or as a top goalie.
It will take at least 1 year and likely 2 to sort out who of McNiven, Lindgren, and Fucale has the most potential; anyway, predicting how a goalie will do in the NHL is very, very difficult.
It was a good signing on two fronts.
One, he’s a decent backup who is worth the contract extension, and two, it fulfills our obligation to expose one goaltender in the upcoming expansion draft, though there will undoubedtly be better but more expensive options than Montoya for the new Las Vegas GM to pick from.
I’d say the chances of losing him in the draft are pretty much next to nothing, unless the Knights are really sold on him as a decent backup option that’s already signed to a team-friendly contract.
I did a little catching up on previous threads. I’d like to say, on the expansion draft, Emelin is exactly the kind of player LV would be looking for.
Bone crushing, board shaking hits are easy to love. One or two per game may be highlights for new hockey fans, and may out-number the goals the team is likely to score. Emelin is an entertainer!!! He is also a freak of a human specimen, and while not great in front of a mike, he doesn’t shun the limelight.
He doesn’t (can’t) fight; so that is a drawback. Expect LV to also draft any middle six tough guys or large puck moving D that are exposed.
Here is the main reason. Emelin (and similar assets) would be a prime trading chip to a contender at the end of next year. Any team wanting to improve their left side D would gladly give up a second, and a real contender may be willing to part with a first, and maybe a deep prospect.
As a GM, you’ve done your job: provided some entertainment and deep potential for growth for your team. Big wingers also command a price at the deadline (though they so rarely provide the spark teams look for). The acquiring team is not looking for salary for the next year, so Emelin’s contract status is ideal, and if he has become a fan favourite in LV, McPhee can jump in to the UFA sweepstakes.
Free Front.
On the other hand, LV will need to pick 30 players. That means an average salary of $2M or so per player. Emelin at over $4M is perhaps a bit too pricey?
On the other other hand your point about him being a potential rental is good.
—–
I’ve been all-in on moving Emelin ever since he came back from his knee injury and appeared to have lost much of his mobility, but even his biggest detractors have likely changed their opinion of what he brings to the team this season.
I don’t consider him a legitimate top-pairing defencman, but he’s done a much better job than I ever thought he would playing next to Weber at 20-plus minutes a night. And to my eyes, he’s moving a lot better than he did over the early part of last season, where he seemed to be skating in quicksand on most nights.
And though the $4M cap hit is a bit steep for such a big hitter with no particular offensive game to speak of, he looks to be playing as well now as he ever had before he wrecked his knee trying to send Lucic into the upper deck.
Maybe it actually takes this long to fully recover from such a serious injury?
Right. Not trying to say Emelin or his contract are ideal for the Habs. I’m still hoping the plan is to save Beaulieu or Markov for the top pairing at the end of the year.
I just think McPhee may be looking strategically at acquiring fan entertainers and late season trade bait. Actual goal scorers will be hard to obtain.
Free Front.
Good signing of Al Montoya. Now the team has a goalie to be exposed for the expansion draft. Not happy with the injury report. That Pasternak hit to Shaw did affected the team. Suspect to me is that roster players injured: Galchenyuk, Markov, Shaw, and Desharnais, will return either the third or last week of January, right before Super Bowl weekend.
What does this mean for Charlie Lindgren though? He has been outstanding in the AHL and only signed a two year deal with the habs.
Lindgren has more upside in my eyes
nevermind. I seen Burly’s post below about the expansion draft
Lindgren is a possible safe. But, he will have to battle with Fucale and McNiven for the backup goalie spot.
Looking at history, Mtl. has the best scouting and talent pool of goaltending in the entire league.
did I read correctly that Bobby Farnham has been called up by the Habs?
two things.
1 – the article called him an enforcer – that word is not really used in the NHL anymore and regardless he most certainly ain’t one.
2 – why?
don’t get me wrong – I think we need some size and grit in our line-up and it should not all be on Mac – but this guy is such a useless penalty taking tool – what’s the point?
I’d go grab Anthony Peluso from the Peg farm team…
Farnham is in the mold of Prust IMO. This call-up basically indicates Shaw will be out for a while.
I think Andrighetto reached the final day of his waiver exemption period and they had to send him down or be forced to put him on waivers when they do send him down. But with Andri in St John’s the Habs have only 12 forwards so they needed someone for emergencies.
the why is easy. He’s here as a placeholder until Galchenyuk, DD and Shaw get healthy. He’ll be the 13th forward and probably never dress or very little. If they had kept Andrighetto up any longer, he would have to clear waivers again. Andrighetto now gets to play, Farnham gets a pay raise(AHL to NHL) and enjoy the Bell Center’s hotdogs on game nights and the Habs don’t lose a depth player.
Thanks GJ and ebk.
64 fight in his last 5 seasons might disagree with your assessment.
As for why? That I cannot answer. Makes no sense to me. But I have never noticed him actually play hockey. 8 goals in 50 games with the Devils last season. Not terrible. But I don’t understand this move.
Not a big deal though. Some energy maybe?
lots of fights is one thing – enforcer is another. he’s an AHL pest.
I forgot all about the Andrighetto waivers situation…you guys nailed it.
Can’t argue the point. Don’t know of him well enough and he isn’t particularly big…
I like the comment he is like Prust. I’ll go in that direction.
Does he win or lose most of his fights? If he loses, maybe he’s doing the Tom Kostopolous thing, stepping up when necessary, even if it’s to take a beating. I’d rather he do it than have to drag McCarron into every little encounter.
Farnham is a poor man’s Andrew Shaw. Same style less skill. He will bring grit and sh** disturbance to the line up.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Only slightly better than calling up Bobby McFerrin.
He’s not afraid to fight terribly, must be missing Tom Kostopoulos
jrs10069
The most important thing is that he knows how to “grind”…skill is not a requirement.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I would think this is more an expansion draft move.
Habfan17
The Habs may lose 1 player in the upcoming expansion draft, but it won’t be an important player.
It won’t be an irreplaceable player, but it will be an important piece that needs to be replaced. Every other team has the same problem though and the better/deeper a team, the better the player they lose so it should balance things slightly.
I wonder if there are any other imminent contract extensions….
The obvious is Radulov. Next is Galchenyuk. The next two years will be big b/c mgmt. will make decisions on both Price and Pacioretty.
The key is obviously Price. If Price does not want to sign an extension, then it will get interesting. Does MB keep him regardless and go for it Or does MB deal him and suffer short-term wrath?
I think the answer will boil down to how far will the Habs go after this season, and what Price is looking ahead after. They’ve discussed this once in l’Antichambre and I’m looking at CP’s agent forcing Price to play in another city. Why? b/c its obvious that the Habs have wasted his younger years without winning a cup. And for almost a decade, Price experienced the ups and downs of being a starter. Like Patches, its more pressure for him to perform. If Price wants to stay here (and Mtl. will pressure him to), expect a big long-term contract that’s not less than $10-million a season.
Question regarding expansion draft as this signing may be aimed at who to expose. If the Canadiens don’t sign Radulov prior to the draft he won’t have to be exposed, correct? But then, I’m not certain when he would have to be signed by anyway.
Rad is not under contract next year so he will not be a factor I believe. However, if he is extended before June 17th he will have to be protected. That means the Habs would have to expose one more forward in the draft. At least, this is my understanding.
….Hab4life….
Yes, but I thought that I read that Vegas will be able to speak to players who will become free agents ahead of when teams would typically be able to speak to them.
Habfan17
Yes, and as I just found out from GrimJim, that signing would count as the teams chosen or lost player.
….Hab4life….
The Habs can extend Radulov at any time.
….Hab4life….
If I understand the rules correctly, if Radulov is still a UFA in June then Vegas will have an exclusive two or three day window to negotiate and sign Rad or any other UFA. If he does sign with Vegas then that counts as Mtl’s one-player-lost and Vegas can’t take any Mtl players in the expansion draft. The Vegas UFA negotiation period is between when the teams have to submit their protected lists and when Vegas’ picks are announced (June 18-20)
I did not realize that if Rad signs with Vegas at that time it would clear the Habs from losing a player. So if the win the cup then they let Rad ride until July 1st, if they come close and want Rad back they should sign him before June 17th.
….Hab4life….
Honestly, I’d rather MB sign him prior and risk another forward on the expansion draft. Chemistry like Galchenulov have is a precious thing (like DD and Max of yore). Shaw, for example, is replaceable.
My guess is term will be an issue for MB, but less so for McPhee; still three times 7M or 4 times 6.5M should get it done.
Free Front.
Well as is often stated, we need a top centre man and a top dman to compete this year. If we lose Rad this summer, we have to add another top six forward to that list.
….Hab4life….
Does the GM in Buffalo have a clue what is he doing in rebuilding that team? Both teams which Pegula owns seem to have a common thread in which both the Bills and Sabres appear to have zero blueprint on building a winning team.
This Sabres team is terrible, a prime example of how tanking without the concept of how to rebuild does not help. Edmonton finally smartened up with the addition of Chiarelli and benefitted greatly from getting McDavid, the Leafs thus far appear to have made good draft picks and have proven winners at the GM and Coach levels. Buffalo appears completely lost…..
http://buffalonews.com/2016/12/31/eichels-eruption-says-another-sabres-loss/
They’re obviously missing Flynn and Mitchel. 🙂
The article reads like they’re tanking. They obviously suck. Worst PK in the league, have lost 6 of 7. Half of their games they score 0-1 goals. Terrible. Gionta of course says the right things…. he’s a good PR Captain. 🙂
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
I don’t quite agree — they’ve had brutal luck with injuries. O’Reilly and Okposo went down to start the season, then Eichel and Kane and Ennis, now O’Reilly again, and three of their top-four defensemen (Bogosian, Kulikov and Gorges) have missed big chunks of the season. Lehner’s been dinged up too a few times.
Nobody could handle that much upheaval, especially to start the season. When everyone gets healthy this is a dangerous team. A big mobile defense, weapons up front, a premier two-way center in O’Reilly and a goalie who’s blossoming into a true #1.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Buffalo looks like Columbus did with all the injuries. Columbus is healthy now and doing damage as the best team in the NHL so far this season.
Once Buffalo gets healthy they will be a serious team, but I don’t think Lehner is a #1.
The Kane acquisition was brutal. They had nobody to replace Myers. If they got Buff instead, for example, they would be much better off. Anyway, maybe Bylsma is not the right coach for the team. There is a good disciplined coach available right now…unless they are tanking again.
Agreed that Kane was a terrible acquisition, if only for team chemistry. That guy’s a malignancy. Bogosian’s a serviceable replacement for Myers, though. The dude had one good season seven years ago, but he’s big and mobile so everyone keeps treating him like something more than the respectable middle-pair defenseman he’s proven to be.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I think this makes sense. It’s not likely an expensive contract and they could eat the final year if they want but it gives Montoya stability. So they leave him unprotected and it’s unlikely he’ll be taken by Las Vegas… and we get stability back.
I would assume our other goalie prospects don’t need to be protected since none have much experience? Can anyone confirm this?
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
I think its a smart move as well. Montoya’s a tradable asset. Bergevin and mgmt. will not risk trading their goalie prospects now that we’re seeing positive feedback and results from Fucale, McNiven, and Lindgren.
And at $1 million a year (someone posted below) he’s a cheap solution who can at least provide some veteran stability if Price is out for awhile. All good.
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Budaj is showing what he can do behind a good team. He may tempt the Vegas franchise.
I think you are correct, but pretty sure each team must leave a goalie exposed. Since none of our other players could technically be exposed, I think they pretty much had to make sure they had a back-up to expose. Not sure exactly how the expansion draft works since we also have the right to protect a goalie as well.
And a decent read on Bettman and his somewhat hypocritical stance on growing the game but not at the Olympic level where a world stage doesn’t seem to have the same Ca$h appeal as the outdoor games.
http://news.nationalpost.com/sports/nhl/gary-bettmans-latest-olympic-shrug-an-odd-move-when-nhl-wants-you-to-embrace-its-other-marketing-ideas
Frankly, if the Olympics wants the NHL it should be the Summer Olympics that gets them, just like the NBA. Tearing apart the schedule of a $4 billion US business for 18 days is not worth it. Losing athletes to injury because of a stupid compressed schedule makes no sense to me. It should be a 23 and under thing, without NHLers.
Hockey already a part of the summer olympics…
The Montoya signing indicates which goalie will be left unprotected in the upcoming expansion draft.
Renaud Lavoie
@renlavoietva
Al Montoya AAV is $1.065M for 2 years. #habs
You’re implying it will be Montoya I take it Gerald?
99.9% sure? Oh who am I kidding let’s throw in the old 110% sure.
Haha, yes this was an initial reaction to seeing the signing as well.
Oh, so there is some sense to this signing? Because we have some good depth in goal, but I’m not a big fan of Montoya. Said when they signed him that I thought Condon would be a good cheap backup.
So he’s being signed to be a sacrificial lamb is your thought?
I think Lindgren is our future backup and even Fucale seems to be on a comeback.
The Habs will need to have 1 goalie on the list for the expansion draft. Neither Fucale or Lindgren qualify due to being in their 2nd and 1st years of pro hockey. Obviously the team will not want to expose Price, hence the signing of Montoya. The contract is 1.065 mill. per season caphit. Most all of this amount (roughly 925k) can be buried in the AHL if Lindgren or Fucale show themselves to be a better option in either year of this deal. The Habs would only be eating a little over 100K on cap dollars if they need to move away from Montoya.
Thanks Burly, good insight.
Remember what happened between Tokarski and Condon? They had a backup battle two seasons ago for that spot. Same thing what happened with Condon and Montoya.
This is a management strategy moving forward. I think this is a sign that Bergevin will be working non-stop till the deadline.
This is what I was going to say. Glad I read first. A nice little raise for Inigo (‘sorry about Columbus, Al’), stability; but little cap impact if the contract clears waivers down the road. Also, a very tradable chip after the expansion draft.
Free Front.
No sacrificial lamb if he becomes a #1 goalie for a franchise. This would be what Montoya wants more than being a backup to #31 or anyone else I would say.
I don’t think Montoya will ever be #1 in the NHL. I don’t even think he’ll get picked up by Vegas. Better #2’s out there who won’t be protected.