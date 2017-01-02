Canadiens Notebook: Goalie Al Montoya gets two-year contract extension

STU COWAN

Canadiens backup goalie Al Montoya received a New Year’s gift on Monday when the club announced he has agreed to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2018-19 season.

Montoya has a 4-4-2 record during his first season as Carey Price’s backup with a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin signed Montoya as a free agent last summer after the goaltender had spent the last two seasons as Roberto Luongo’s backup with the Florida Panthers.

The 31-year-old Montoya made 31 saves in his most recent appearance last Thursday as the Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime. His new two-year contract is worth a total of US$2.13 million, according to capfriendly.com.

The Canadiens can only protect one goalie for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft for the new Las Vegas franchise and for the Canadiens Price is obviously that guy, meaning Montoya will be left unprotected. But when Bergevin met with the media Monday morning in Brossard he insisted the signing had to do with Montoya’s performance so far this season and not the expansion draft.

“I wouldn’t sign a guy on a two-year deal just because I need to expose him in the draft,” Bergevin said. “You could find those goalies probably in April and May. Obviously, that (new contract) was based on performance and again the way he’s playing. You saw the game in Florida after the win how the guys were excited for him. He’s a great teammate.”

Bergevin added that Montoya is still “very young at 31” and that the salary was ideal. Apart from a 10-0 loss in Columbus in early November, Bergevin said Montoya’s overall play has been “excellent” and the GM started thinking in December around re-signing the goaltender and negotiations went very quickly on the new deal.

When asked how he found out about the new contract, Montoya said: “Basically overnight, it was something that just came about and both sides worked at it pretty quickly and here we are.

“Nothing really changes for me,” Montoya added after practice. “I still come to work the same way and that’s about it.”

As for the expansion draft, Montoya said: “To me, all I can control is what I’m doing here with this team and that’s all I really care about. From top down, from ownership through the staff here, I can’t ask for anything more and I’m excited to be a part of the Canadiens.”

You can watch Bergevin’s entire press conference from Monday morning on the Hockey Inside/Out Facebook Page.

Price will start in goal against Predators

After practice, the Canadiens headed to Nashville, where they will face the Predators Tuesday night (8 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Former Canadien P.K. Subban is on the injured-reserve list with an upper-body injury and won’t play for the Predators. Subban has already missed the last seven games with the injury, which has been reported to be a herniated disc in his back.

Price, who has an 18-5-4 record with a 2.07 GAA and .930 save percentage, will get the start in goal for the Canadiens in Nashville. Injured players Alex Galchenyuk (knee), David Desharnais (knee), Andrew Shaw (concussion), Andrei Markov (groin), and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) did not make the trip to Nashville.

Galchenyuk and Desharnais skated together in Brossard along with members of the training staff after the team finished practice Monday. They both looked very good and skated for about an hour. When they were injured in early December, Galchenyuk and Desharnais were both expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Emotional night for Weber

Tuesday will be an emotional night for Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber, who will return to Nashville for the first time since being traded by the Predators last summer in exchange for P.K. Subban. Weber spent 11 seasons with the Predators after they selected him in the second round (49th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. The Predators will honour him during Tuesday’s game.

When asked what his emotions were about the homecoming, Weber said: “I don’t really know, to be honest until we get there and I’ll be able to tell you better.

“It will be a lot easier for me to describe probably after we go through it,” he added. “It’s tough to say what I’m going to feel because I really don’t know right now. Once we get there as long as I’m not a zombie going through the motions I should be able to tell you a little bit more about how I feel.

“It definitely will be weird getting ready for a game on that side. I had a lot of friends (in Nashville). Obviously, I played with a lot of guys for a long time. You still continue friendships, obviously stay in touch with those guys. But at the same time, there’s no friends out there tomorrow and we want to win the game, hopefully more than them and that will result in a victory.

“It’s a big game,” Weber continued. “It’s a big trip for us. Just like the last three games, we’re trying to improve on our road game. I thought we did some really good things on the last trip and we look to expand and improve on that this trip.”

The Canadiens have a 6-5-2 record on the road this season and are 15-2-2 at home.

What about Lindgren?

What does the signing of Montoya mean for goaltending prospect Charlie Lindgren with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps?

Bergevin said that “in general” it takes three years in the AHL before a goalie is ready to play in the NHL and this is Lindgren’s first season with the IceCaps. The 23-year-old is having an impressive rookie season in the AHL with a 13-8-0 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

The Canadiens also have Zach Fucale, a 21-year-old goalie who is spending this season with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast, where he has a 12-3-0 record with a 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage. Fucale also backstopped Canada to the Spengler Cup championship over the holidays, which Bergevin said would be great for the goalie’s confidence.

The Canadiens also have 19-year-old goalie Michael McNiven under contract. This season he has an 18-7-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and .922 save percentage with the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack.

What about Radulov?

With Montoya under contract for two more years, Bergevin was asked if he has had any discussions with Alexander Radulov’s agent about re-signing the forward who agreed to a one-year, free-agent deal with the Canadiens last summer.

“One thing I made clear when I took over this job is I don’t talk about contract negotiations and I’m not going to start today,” the GM said.

Radulov, who signed a one-year, US$5.75-million deal with the Canadiens, has 8-18-26 totals in 35 games.

No update on Shaw’s condition

Shaw has already missed the last eight games with a concussion. He was allowed to return to the ice after taking a hard check to the head by the Boston Bruins’ Torey Krug during a game at the Bell Centre on Dec. 12 and practised the next two days in Brossard before suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

Bergevin said Monday there was no update on Shaw’s condition and that concussions “are very complicated.”

When asked if he regrets the fact Shaw was allowed to return to the ice against the Bruins, Bergevin said: “No, because he passed the (concussion) protocol (with team doctors). We’ve done everything that was right about bringing him back.

“I remember years ago we had players in Chicago who got hurt, finished the game and played three more games and there was a setback,” added Bergevin, who was part of the Blackhawks management team before coming to Montreal. “It’s hard to explain, it’s hard to understand. Until they have more explanations and details we go by what the league tells us to do and we follow that to a T.”

Farnham takes part in practice

Bobby Farnham, who was called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Sunday, practised with the Canadiens Monday morning, rotating in on the fourth line while wearing No. 44.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward had 4-5-9 totals and 58 penalty minutes in 31 games with the IceCaps. The Canadiens signed the 27-year-old as a free agent this summer after he split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils, posting 8-2-10 totals in 53 games along with 97 penalty minutes.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher

Byron – Mitchell – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn

Terry – McCarron – Carr/Farnham

Emelin – Weber

Beaulieu – Petry

Barberio – Johnston/Redmond

What’s next?

After playing the Predators Tuesday night, the Canadiens will head to Dallas, where they will face the Stars Wednesday (8 p.m., SNE, SNO, SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will wrap up their road trip Saturday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CBS, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Washington Capitals will visit the Bell Centre next Monday night.

GM Bergevin won’t make the road trip with the Canadiens this week, instead staying in Montreal to scout the medal round of the world junior championship at the Bell Centre.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

• Weber has become ‘Dad’ to his Canadiens teammates, by Stu Cowan

• Shea Weber faces emotional return to Nashville, The Tennessean

• Weber’s greatest moments with Predators, The Tennessean

• Subban out 2-3 weeks with upper-body injury, The Tennessean