Canadiens Game Day: Therrien sticks with winning formula against Islanders

Brooklyn, N.Y. — Michel Therrien played the kindly ol’ coach again Thursday as he cancelled yet another morning skate prior to the game against the New York Islanders (7 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).

The morning skates, which were introduced by Scotty Bowman during the 1970s as a means to get the players out of bed in the morning, have all but disappeared from the Canadiens’ routine when the team is on the road.

Therrien had previously confirmed that there would be no changes from to the lineup that beat Calgary 5-1 on Tuesday. Alex Galchenyuk, who has aggravated a right knee injury, remained in Montreal for treatment and will miss his 20th game this season. The Canadiens have been able to keep the ship afloat without Galchenyuk, posting an 11-5-3 record in his absence.

The Islanders held an optional workout at the Barlcays Center and interim coach Doug Weight announced a series of lineup changes.

Anders Lee, the Notre Dame product who is No. 2 on the team’s goal-scoring list with 17, returns to the lineup after a bout of the flu. Also returning is rookie Anthony Beauvillier. The Sorel native was nursing a sore foot after blocking a shot. The 2015 first-round draft pick (28th overall) has four goals and seven assists in 32 games this season.

Defenceman Scott Mayfield is in for the injured Thomas Hickey, while Shane Prince and Stephen Gionta are healthy scratches.

