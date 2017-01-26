Canadiens Game Day: Therrien sticks with winning formula against Islanders

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Michel Therrien played the kindly ol’ coach again Thursday as he cancelled yet another morning skate prior to the game against the New York Islanders (7 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).
The morning skates, which were introduced by Scotty Bowman during the 1970s as a means to get the players out of bed in the morning, have all but disappeared from the Canadiens’ routine when the team is on the road.
Therrien had previously confirmed that there would be no changes from to the lineup that beat Calgary 5-1 on Tuesday. Alex Galchenyuk, who has aggravated a right knee injury, remained in Montreal for treatment and will miss his 20th game this season. The Canadiens have been able to keep the ship afloat without Galchenyuk, posting an 11-5-3 record in his absence.
The Islanders held an optional workout at the Barlcays Center and interim coach Doug Weight announced a series of lineup changes.
Anders Lee, the Notre Dame product who is No. 2 on the team’s goal-scoring list with 17, returns to the lineup after a bout of the flu. Also returning is rookie Anthony Beauvillier. The Sorel native was nursing a sore foot after blocking a shot. The 2015 first-round draft pick (28th overall) has four goals and seven assists in 32 games this season.
Defenceman Scott Mayfield is in for the injured Thomas Hickey, while Shane Prince and Stephen Gionta are healthy scratches.
When will it be time to break up the Weber/Emelin penalty killing duo?
short handed minutes / goals allowed
Overall: 277 minutes 35 PP GA avergae: one GA every 8 minutes
Emelin/Weber; 124 minutes 19 PPGA avg: one GA every 6.5 mins
Without Emelin/Weber 153 minutes 16 PP GA avg: GA 9.5 minutes
Note that the numbers :without: Emelin/Weber represent times whernWeber and Emelin have been on the ice but not together.
As noted in a post last week Emelin, when paying without Weber has been on for one PPGA every 3 minutes when short handed.
Barberio and Petry have played 11 minutes together shorthanded without any goals against.
beaulieu and Weber have played 18:38 together shorthanded only one gaol allowed. There is no legitimate reason for Emelin to continue to be on the “first” unit penalty kill, if fact he should not be used at all when the team is short handed.
Steve O.
My only concern is any pairing that includes either Johnston or Redmond.
Oh and the combination of Beaulieu and Petry.
Wait a minute! Max wasn’t scoring early in the season because he was getting a divorce. I know this because I read it here. You mean everything that is said here is not the truth? That story was an alternative fact?!!!
Tavares should get out of that organization while the getting’s good. They’re not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, there are no fans left from the 80’s when they were last good. Can’t see them attracting the kind of guys they need to win soon and the draft takes some time to build a winner.
Love to see him in MTL and yes I would trade Sergachev and a prospect plus this year’s number one pick for him.
That’s it though.
Sure it would be great to have Tavares on the team but I don’t think there is cap space for what would be about a $9-$10 million cap hit. Price needs to be re signed for that type of money and almost every dime is accounted for already.
There are options, if the goal is winning now we need to do what needs o be done. If Tavares is available and you have a reasonable shot at getting him I say do it. Having him might just make a parade in June possible. And that’s what it’s all about.
My only question is what players would be going the other way? IF you have to give up too much off the present roster then you really don’t enhance your chances for winning the Cup this year or next. And if Tavares doesn’t re-sign, then you’re back to 2011.
Though some on this site my disagree, it has been scientifically proven that I have the best daughter in the world – she just called to let me know that for Xmas, her work gave her two tickets for the Habs – B’s game on February 12th and her husband can’t go so she invited dear old Dad!!! YES!!
Sweet.
Good on ya!
CHeers Rugger.
Also, my best wishes to you and the family, saw your note the other day about your best friend. Always tough, those of us that have been through that know the pain.
Here’s how I look at it from my last post:
If the Habs will make a trade to get John Tavares, they would need to trade a big asset. That will be either Max Pacioretty, or Carey Price. Why these guys? Their contracts are done in 2 years.
Let’s assume that Price’s value for 2018 forward will be $11 to $12 million a year. The problem is now going to be with the salary cap. Also there is an impending lockout once the current CBA expires. Factor in some of the players like Galchenyuk, Radulov (if he chooses to sign long-term), the organization will possibly go high on a cap hit.
The only way they trade Tavares is if he’s already said he won’t re-sign with them down the road.
Drop da puck already!
This is the dicey part for backup goalie Garth Snow, technically they can’t open up contract talks until this coming off season. If somehow Snow already knew he was in real tough at any chance of re-signing JT he would move him this season. The value would be so much higher in a team having him for 1 and 1/2 seasons.
to Captain aHab:
We’ll see. The NY Islanders are not in a playoff spot. If they do not make the playoffs, JT will re-think his options whether to stay or relocate. Also, Tavares’ not happy with the fact that over the last 2 years, most of his best linemates, from Parenteau, to Vanek, to Okposo, are already gone. I’m sure JT is trying to feel himself on what this team’s going to do. They will be rebuilding, but for how long?
I am not sure the Cap factors into most of this. Price signed his AAV of 6.5 four seasons ago and is on year five of 6. Currently there are 4 goalies paid above his AAV (Lundquist 8.5, Bob 7.4, Rask and Rinne at 7). The Cap has risen effectively 9 million since Price signed and 13 million if you use recovery from the rollback as the baseline.
It would therefore not be surprising that Price and his agent would want to be future-proofed paid about 9 or just be content to be among the top 4 at 8ish. By the time that contract comes into play the Cap will already long before have negated any % increase over his old contract.
I am not sure NYI would want a big asset for Tavares. More likely they want to strengthen their team dramatically for the future by fixing several weaker areas. It would otherwise be like trading Malkin for Ovechkin. You kin do it but unless you have others just like them already you’re just moving pieces from one side to the other, and neither of them was the problem anyway.
I did a Google search and this is what the explanation they put courtesy of Yahoo! Sports:
This CBA is a 10-year agreement, but both can choose to opt out after 8 years. The NHL will have first crack to do so by Sept. 1, 2019. If they decline, the NHLPA can decide to opt out by Sept. 19, 2019. The 10-year deal expires Sept. 15, 2022.
Assuming the NHL and the NHLPA opts out of this agreement, this could be a hurdle. Price’s contract expires after 2017-2018 season.
Other than that, the NYI will try to negociate with JT. It all depends on his decision moving forward.
The NHL recently offered the NHLPA a carrot regarding Olympics and other Intl. tournaments. the trade off was signing extension to current CBA.
This CBA is very acceptable to the owners, the players, however, are very likely to reopen. They are getting hammered in escrow.
Marchand fined $10K for slew foot of Kronwall.
The NHL dares to put this under the banner “Player Safety” on its web site.
It’s no wonder why I feel the player discipline in this below bush league is a long running joke.
We are told by the players how a slew foot is one of the most egregious plays on the ice. Evidently former players turned Wheel of Fortune game players don’t see it this way when spinning the wheel of justice.
Marchand should have been suspended 5 games. Repeat offender. Last suspension was for a slew foot. He doesn’t care for anyone’s safety on the ice. Nose too big for my liking.
Not that they have ever been that consistent in handing out discipline, but they’re not even following their own script anymore. Repeat offender and was suspended for the same infraction last time. Pointless, intentional hit behind the play, no in-game penalty, so they can’t even use that as their crutch.
Ridiculous.
Interesting question that Tony Marinaro gave on his Montreal Forum program: Would the Habs mortgage/trade assets to get John Tavares? What do you guys think?
Pleks, Gallagher and Beaulieu + 2 conditional picks (different years) for Tavares, not that this would ever happen.
I don’t see Plekanec in that trade. Gallagher and Beaulieu could be a part of the pckg. But They will have to give up a core player, possibly either Price or Pacioretty.
The Habs have already traded a core player last off season. I don’t see it happening again.
The problem right now, and for the next season is that the team is missing a 2nd line (or a good 1st line) centre. This has been a topic to almost every radio and TV analyst who covers both NHL and the Habs.
Judging by their lineup, I do agree that they still need an offensive top-6 centre. Sadly, both Plekanec and Desharnais cannot carry that responsibility. Philip Danault is a revelation, but for how long and how effective is he as a top-6 centreman?
Is Galchenyuk not a good number 1 center at almost a point/game?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@ 25soonenough – Chucky is a good #1 centre. But I would not be surprised if the Islanders would want a trade to get him in exchange for Tavares. Galchenyuk is young and is becoming a strong NHL centre. Tavares, on the other hand, have experience.
But I’m sure MB will find another player or will negociate on who he will get.
Trading JT would signal a total rebuild.
They wouldn’t look for ‘win now’ guys like Price or Max.
Sergachev, Lehkky, Juulsen, McCarron, Sherback… a couple 1sts… those are the types of things that the Isles woul;d probably want.
But it’s Garth Snow.
Might as well see if he’ll do Muller, Darby and Schneider for Tavares and Ryan Pulock
That’s true. That could be a scenario for the next two years. The names you mentioned are young and are building NHL and AHL experience (that may be the Isles would want to get). I would not trade them but rather develop them instead.
Best case is what Tampa Bay and what Detroit are doing. Edmonton and Toronto got lucky with their 1st round pick. I could also see Buffalo developing their talent down the road.
Easy Win. Habs score 3 in the first 10 minutes.
7-2 Habs.
Habs:
Mitchell, Weber, Beaulieu, Plex x2, Radulov, Max.
Isles:
Strome (pp), Leddy.
This game is not going to be easy. Even though the Isles are one of the bottom teams in the East, they are playing good hockey of late. 4-0-1 in their last five or 5-1-1 in their last 7. Tavares seems to have come to life lately with 8 goals and 3 assists in the last 7 games and Griese has been playing well in goal. Need a good road game from the Habs tonight to go into the All-Star break on a positive note.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
not to mention Johnny T will want to impress his future teammates.
Practice FIRST thing in the morning can be a toughie!
Damn you joewindsor…
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”