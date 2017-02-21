Canadiens Game Day: Pateryn in, Nesterov out as Habs take on Rangers

Greg Pateryn, who has been a healthy scratch for six of the past eight games, will return to the Canadiens’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers (7 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS, TSN-690 Radio). He will replace Nikita Nesterov on the No. 3 pair with Nathan Beaulieu.

“It’s been difficult to stay focused when you’re not playing,” said Pateryn. “I just have to go out and show the coach what I can do.”

The coach is Claude Julien, who faces a dual challenge.

“You don’t want to overwhelm these guys with too much and so you fix a couple of things and you try to bring the compete level that you need,” said Julien.

At the same time, there’s a sense of urgency because there are teams closing in on the Canadiens in the standings.

“I’m trying to make the transition as quickly as possible, but not overwhelm them,” said Julien. “You can’t give them too much but I’m hoping its going to be shorter rather than longer.”

Julien said it was difficult to make judgments based on one game following only one practice, but the team has had the luxury of two practices and a morning skate leading up to the Rangers game.

“Our goal is to be a better team tonight,” said Julien. “Hopefully, we’ll bring the things we worked on to the game and hopefully see a positive result come out of it.”

But Julien is well aware of the challenge posed by the Rangers, who have won seven of their last eight games and five consecutive games at home.

“They have three good scoring lines and they’re playing some of their best hockey right now,”said Julien.

Captain Max Pacioretty said the two days of practice should help the team and he’s always excited to play at Madison Square Garden, which is short train ride from his childhood home in Connecticut.

“We’ve had good practices and we had a good dinner last night so we’re fuelled up for this game,” said Pacioretty. “Even the guys from small-town Canada will tell you they’re excited to play here.”