Canadiens Game Day: Pateryn in, Nesterov out as Habs take on Rangers

Greg Pateryn, who has been a healthy scratch for six of the past eight games, will return to the Canadiens’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers (7 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS, TSN-690 Radio). He will replace Nikita Nesterov on the No. 3 pair with Nathan Beaulieu.
“It’s been difficult to stay focused when you’re not playing,” said Pateryn. “I just have to go out and show the coach what I can do.”
The coach is Claude Julien, who faces a dual challenge.
“You don’t want to overwhelm these guys with too much and so you fix a couple of things and you try to bring the compete level that you need,” said Julien.
At the same time, there’s a sense of urgency because there are teams closing in on the Canadiens in the standings.
“I’m trying to make the transition as quickly as possible, but not overwhelm them,” said Julien. “You can’t give them too much but I’m hoping its going to be shorter rather than longer.”
Julien said it was difficult to make judgments based on one game following only one practice, but the team has had the luxury of two practices and a morning skate leading up to the Rangers game.
“Our goal is to be a better team tonight,” said Julien. “Hopefully, we’ll bring the things we worked on to the game and hopefully see a positive result come out of it.”
But Julien is well aware of the challenge posed by the Rangers, who have won seven of their last eight games and five consecutive games at home.
“They have three good scoring lines and they’re playing some of their best hockey right now,”said Julien.
Captain Max Pacioretty said the two days of practice should help the team and he’s always excited to play at Madison Square Garden, which is short train ride from his childhood home in Connecticut.
“We’ve had good practices and we had a good dinner last night so we’re fuelled up for this game,” said Pacioretty. “Even the guys from small-town Canada will tell you they’re excited to play here.”
Too bad, looks like Pateryn will be dealt. I liked him on 3rd line.
Off to work, so one last post. I usually wait until I get home to watch the Express without knowing the score, but tonight I’m making sure that I know the score before I head home.
Our recent quality of play has taken all the fun out of my late-night hockey replay routine.
Guess Pateryn is as good as gone?
Good for you Stef..way to call out the ex coach. lol
About bloody time. I hope Julien has the cohones to push back on Bergevin’s players. Just cause Bergevin traded for him doesn’t mean he’s any good. (usually it means the opposite)
That’s the wrong record – Nesterov shoots left. Pateryn is a big upgrade – I think he’s a good solid D and gives us some needed size.
Can anyone tell me:
When was Emelins last even decent hit?
When was Webers?
When was any forward?
Is there an excuse for putting together such a soft team?
And finally – is there even one skilled exciting forward in the farm? A wow player coming? We have Sergachev a D who looks good – wow it’s thin after that.
System needs new blood – we’re way off and future does not look that good
Is there an excuse for putting together such a soft team? Well, maybe it was by design?
After all, I am really starting to believe their goal is to be the worst defensive squad in the league. They are doing such a great job to be the worst defensive squad in the league. They turn the puck over. They have no vision. They are soft. I have never seen a bunch of defencemen as soft as this.
Well played Twi’.
We’ll continue to get mileage out of that for a long, long time.
2007 Leafs
I see what you did there… nice 🙂
Hits are over rated.
Best team in the league for hits: Kings, Coyotes Ducks…
team with the same or less…. Caps, Rangers, Sharks, Blue Jackets…
Worst hitting teams in the league. Blackhawks and Wild.
Those teams have skill tho…we have no skill and we dont hit!! What a great combination
So what you’re saying is that we suck?
Lighting has struck; MB somehow got Keegan Lowe from the Carolina Hurricanes! Wow. Admit it you doubters, no GM in the league could match the job MB has done in replenishing the Ice Caps roster.
What did Greg’s wife say?
http://www.hockeyfeed.com/nhl-news/breaking-after-demanding-trade-nhl-player-s-wife-makes-bigoted-comments-towards-the-coach
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
This is not the kind of CHaracter that Habs want to have in the room.
I absolutely agree with you, Timo! She is nothing but a major distraction to the team. They better get rid of the couple ASAP.
Thanks George!
The controversy started from Stefani re-tweeting a message.
http://www.gohabsgo.com/2017/02/20/this-habs-players-wife-hopes-her-husband-will-be-t/
It could be a tough go tonight in New York. The Rangers have won 7 of their last 8 games and are 10-3-0 over their last 13 games. They are presently riding a 5 game home winning streak and have a GD of +34 (Habs are +13).
Check out the Rangers 3rd line – Hayes (15/27/42), Grabner (26/10/36) and Miller (18/28/46). Yikes!
If we win tonight, it will be the old-fashioned way, with Carey Price standing in his head to allow us to take home two completely undeserved two points.
Or else it’s the newfangled version. We all know how that one works by now.
In previous years, with Price in nets, I was very confident that the pairing of Markov and Subban could not only keep the team competitive in these types of games, they would rise to the occasion offensively and defensively as difference makers.
You saw some of that from Markov last game.
Does anyone here expect to see that from the Weber-Emelin pairing??
I expect you will see Markov with Weber or Beaulieu with Weber at some point tonight.
Weber, the team’s second most valuable player, can not continue to play baby sitter for Emelin, and Julien, who is extremely capable, will not allow it.
Weber Emelin have to be split up for gods sake.
Let’s give Julien some time to assess the dmen from his perspective. I have no doubt that when he iced the lineup against the Jets much input came from JJD. Nate has a chance to impress the Coach with good games and he didn’t exactly embrace the opportunity Saturday.
I have much more faith in Juliens perspective on dmen and how to pair them.
Those are the only two other options available although I’ve heard that Nesterov shoots left so that’s a 3rd possible scenario:)
It appears that six days into sobriety is taking it’s toll on the quality of my HIO posting!
The makeup of the D corps looks grim lately, for sure.
I fail to see what Stefani is getting all worked up about. Her hubby has had numerous chances to lock down the job, but can’t quite seem to do it.
Meanwhile, Nesterov has looked as OK as the next guys (that includes present IceCap Redmond as well as Pateryn) who have tried to win the job on the right side of the third pairing.
And Nesterov’s a lefty. I haven’t seen either Pateryn or Redmond spending too may shifts on thier offsides, whereas I’m pretty sure the majority of nesterov’s time with the habs has been on his offside.
Some people don’t make much of such distinctions, but it does seem to be the way NHL defence corps are being set up these days…
MB will trade Greg to Washington so Steff can get a job with Trump.
FTR, Nesterov shoots right. The sample size is very small but so far he looks like a horror show in his own end.
Rumour has it that Pateryn will be traded to Colorado so he can join Barberio on the top paring.
Steve, with all due respect, how can you know how he looks in his own end when you don’t even know that he’s a lefty?
Forecaster and THN had him listed as a right shot. Brainfart on my part. I guess they are using alternate stats.
🙂 And maybe you’re using alternate eyes!
I don’t mind having egg on my face but I do feel sorry for my golden retriever, Faith. She’s hanging her head in shame. I hope krob doesn’t find out about this belittling blunder!!!
Maybe that’s the problem.
You say he shoots right, but he’s been holding his stick the wrong way all this time.
Can’t say that Nesterov has been the least bit impressive: small, not physical, hardly fleet of foot and usually only noticeable in a bad way.
While such applies to more than a few players in the system, it does give one pause to reflect on Pateryn’s usage … or lack thereof.
Well there you have it.
Frank Seravalli @frank_seravalli 3m3 minutes ago
No big shock, but clubs say #Habs GM Marc Bergevin sent out note advising D Greg Pateryn is available. He’s in lineup tonight vs. #NYR.
To the Canucks for Burrows and Mini Subban.
There you have it indeed. I’m willing to settle on Chris Thorburn of the Jets. They need help on D with Myers and Enstrom injured.
Well, that’s not a bad thing.
Pateryn’s had a raw deal for a very long time now. Sure he’d rather play anywhere than sit, so his wife’s rant may be just the catalyst to getting to play, either here or elsewhere.
Honestly, if I was a young Habs player, given the circus atmosphere of Montreal, I’d probably look at a San Jose or Anaheim, and drool…
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
Nobody, but nobody, is giving up anything of substance to acquire Pateryn.
Not exactly a CHUM CHart but here’s the latest top 40.
http://www.tsn.ca/movement-aplenty-in-the-latest-trade-bait-list-1.677343
Guess Pateryn’s wife rant helped him out after all.
What up with the AHL trade?
I like Pateryn’s game more than Beaulieu’s and definitely more than Nesterov at this point. Not sure why he was out 6 of 8 games to begin with.
Plus, his wife has a potty mouth…
http://giphy.com/gifs/dirty-love-lHRkNp21Q8hk4
Horsey, regarding your reply on the previous page:
Exactly. Who wouldn’t want a taco?
Assuming we are talking old school hard shell with beef (or a reasonable facsimile), I will take BGL for $200 Luke.
he can have an eggplant taco…
Heh straight up Luke. And Price, well, he’s worth a heckuva lot of tacos. We could even spare one to airmail MT some lunch.
Question of the day: Fish Tacos – mouth-heaven or ebola?
OH, Mouth Heaven! Holy crud, are you kidding me? Why would you even ask that?
I know they are pretty hip right now, and everyone is doing them, but they are worth the hype.
Especially if it’s fresh…
Not surprised if DD’s wife is twitting…
Good choice with Pateryn. Barbario was better than Nesterov. Way to go MB! Guy’s a genius, I tell ya! I am starting the MB firing countdown. If we lose tonight … 10 …
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Team Dirty Tweets!
er… wait a sec here…
The Canadiens acquire defenseman Keegan Lowe from Carolina, in return for Philip Samuelsson. Lowe will join the IceCaps in St. John’s. DETAILS -> http://goha.bs/2m4OV4b
I guess Claude is scared of Pateryn’s wife
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
LOL! All humour aside, I’m not sure that comments made by a player’s wife should impact his playing time or status with the club.
Have you seen the Twitter feed of Miko Grimes?
Mark Barberio is on the first pairing in Colorado.
FYI.
—–
Well then Colorado is in some deep doodoo.
Blame MT!
Blame JJD!
They also just lost Zadorov. A bad D gets worser.
No such need for context.
Blockbuster:
The Canadiens acquire defenseman Keegan Lowe from Carolina, in return for Philip Samuelsson. Lowe will join the IceCaps in St. John’s.
Game Day! A couple practises under the belt. Hoping we start to see the effects of change.
Go Habs Go!
Different Day, New Results?
Habs have had good luck vs. the Rangers, and King Henrik.
Is the King starting? My “The Score” app says he is…
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
First! Smart move by Claude. Shall be a good one today I believe.