Canadiens Game Day: McCarron, Carr add grit to fourth line vs. Coyotes

Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien isn’t wasting any time putting Mike McCarron and Daniel Carr to work. The two were recalled from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps Wednesday and they will be in the lineup against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday (9 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).
“We wanted a more physical lineup,” said Therrien, who also swapped out defenceman Nikita Nesterov to give Greg Pateryn his second start since he broke an ankle on Dec. 6. He has been a healthy scratch for the past four games.
Therrien said McCarron and Carr have played well in St. John’s and they will provide a different look on the fourth line. McCarron will be at centre with Carr and Torrey Mitchell on the wings. David Desharnais and Brian Flynn will be healthy scratches.
Carey Price will start in goal.
The Canadiens had a day off Wednesday and general manager Marc Bergevin met with captain Max Pacioretty, Carey Price and Shea Weber at the team’s hotel. When asked about the meeting, Pacioretty said there was nothing significant about the talk and noted there was a constant line of communication between the players, coaching staff and management. Bergevin and Therrien spent a good part of the afternoon by the hotel pool.
The Canadiens are winless in four games (0-3-1) and have been shut out in their last two starts. They were totally outplayed by the hapless Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, losing 4-0 in Denver.
“We had a day off yesterday and we’ve put that game behind us,” said Therrien. “Even though we didn’t win on the weekend, we played two good games against two good teams (Washington and Edmonton) and now we want to play good in our next three games before the break.”
The Canadiens are back home Saturday to play the St. Louis Blues and then travel to Boston to play the Bruins Sunday. That will be followed by their bye in the schedule, which will give the players four full days off the ice.
It looks like MT is getting on Galchenyuk’s case a bit too much. If we’re not vigilant AG27 could be traded.
Richard R
Carr and McCarron in because clearly, the lack of “grit” on the 4th line will address the non-existent scoring.
Therrein must be some kind of idiot/savant to come up with this stuff.
Post of the day, it really is idiotic what’s going on with the Habs,
It’s embarrassing actually.
For the life of me, I can’t imagine what Pateryn did that MT disregards him so much, on a team that is desperate for some toughness.
I think the chances of getting a big name player before the deadline is pretty tough unless you give up too much. I would rather MB look to improve team toughness. Pick up a couple guys that finish checks hard on a regular basis, but also have good wheels and can contribute with a bit of offense. We have too many guys playing passive, waving their sticks around rather than playing the man. We let too many opponents cycle in our end without touching them.
Not saying Pateryn is the whole answer to team toughness, but at least he helps to fills one of the gaps.
this is why MT gets lambasted all the time. for whatever dumb a$$ reason he has, it surely cannot be Nesterov brings a better chance of winning to an already soft team.
Well he’s in tonight, whaddaya want?
I wanna whine, like everyone else. Thought that was obvious. 🙂
Agreed.
It’s easy to see Pateryn going to another team for a 5th rounder and a putz who will never see the NHL and that team appreciating a solid 5-6 or fill-in #4 D. Stoopid. But easy to picture.
When everyone says what a great GM Bergevin is, I think yes he’s actually pretty good… but he’s got some really messed up blind spots that create predictable screwball moves. Same as his buddy Mike. Folie a deux.
MT is just an arse… remember the last similar arse coach we had who only wanted players who played his way?
Mario Tremblay 1995.
Patrick Roy, toast.
Michel Therrien 2016.
PK Subban, toast.
Marc Bergevin, too stubborn to admit he’s wrong?
Montreal Canadiens, toast.
Bring up Hudon & Grégoire.
Richard R
Too bad they can’t give Big Mac some good players on his line.
If Carr is your grit you’re in deep doo doo
Let’s assume Pateryn + McCarron are the grit.
Big Mac isn’t good enough (yet?) to be on the top two lines.
Carr was good last year but his injury has slowed him down and he does not go to the net with the same vigor as last year. Still competes more than DD.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Well I’ll be damned DD is a healthy scratch. I never thought I’d see the day.
So JDR is very satisfied with his play with the Habs. Nice to see the bar being set so high
I thought for sure when he was injured that we’d never see him in a game again and then he gets more ice than anyone the other night, does nothing, and now I really believe he won’t see another game.
Probably in the KHL next season. He had a good run though, good for him.
He had to earn his NHL career, I’m good with him; better now if he’s done for good.
Lovin’ your posts today Shane, lotta good sense. Careful with that 😀
I’m a posting Machine! Whatever it takes to earn some money here 😆
Absolutely sick of this weather Bwoar!
OT: Hey Biter are you in Brandon for the Tournament of Champions, I volunteer there as their main photographer.
Speaking of that, I’m off to practice.
We’re getting a reprieve tomorrow, snow & ice pellets. Almost like Spring!
I usually get very emotional and nervous during Habs’ games, but tonight I intend to watch as objectively as possible and try to decide just how good or bad the team is. Are we a good team going through a slump or are we, as the figures quoted earlier by Dipsydoodler suggest, a mediocre team whose mediocrity was camouflaged by our great start?
I’m leaning towards the latter position at the moment. Not only because we’ve been playing .500 hockey since early November, and not only because Price is clearly struggling and has been for most of the season. Equally troubling is the fact that we are unable to match up with the top teams in the League — Washington, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Minnesota, San Jose, and Chicago. We may beat those teams once (some of them not even that), but I can’t see us winning a playoff series against any of them. Something else we are unable to do is come back from a one-goal deficit late in a game. I think we’ve done it exactly once this season (against Florida just after Christmas). Last night I watched the game between Chicago and Minnesota. The Wild were down a goal with a couple of minutes left. They exerted constant pressure, controlling the play in the Chicago end and flinging the puck around as though it were on a string until they tied the game. We never see our team do that. A couple of perimeter shots maybe, or a half-hearted attack on the net, but never that determuination, that ability to dominate. If we’re down late in a game, we stay down — which bodes ill for the playoffs.
Agreed, well said.
Yes – which argues against trading for a rental.
We have too many points accrued to tank, so a firesale is pointless unless it’s to shed salary.
What you see is what you get, barring another PK-Weber style blockbuster.
or if it is in order to limit the players Bergevin has to expose in the expansion draft.
I agree about a rental. There’s no point. And now is not the time for a big trade. I’m beginning to think that a full tank-job such as the Leafs have done will eventually be necessary — in which case it would be better to do it now.
Or we could do the “short tank” as Dallas appear to be doing. They went from first overall to 3rd from the bottom in one season (hint: it’s the goalkeeping).
They’ll get a top pick and maybe challenge for the cup next year.
All they need is a keeper …
They’ve got another year of that goaltending, and questionable (but lots of young) defenders. So the tank won’t be as short as all that, IMO.
According to this the team is third in the league in win % in games where they trailed after two periods.
http://www.nhl.com/stats/team?aggregate=0&gameType=2&report=leadingtrailing&reportType=season&seasonFrom=20162017&seasonTo=20162017&filter=gamesPlayed,gte,&sort=winPctgAfterTrail2p
I’m not talking about third periods, but about the last three or four minutes of a game. When we’re down by a goal at that point, we almost never tie the game. Really good teams do it quite often.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Good teams do that quite often? How about evidence of this? Or is this yet another HIO alternative fact?
The statement doesn’t even answer its own supposition since good teams would not be in that position “quite often.”
In fact, the few available stats show that the league ave is 29-30% and the “best teams” are not necessarily good teams.
http://thesportsquotient.com/nhl/2015/10/15/when-why-and-how-of-pulling-the-goalie
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/nhl-coaches-are-pulling-goalies-earlier-than-ever/
I apologize for not being scientific. Nor do I intend to be. These are just my impressions from watching other teams. I’ve seen the Blackhawks do it a few times. I’ve even seen a team like the Senators do it several times this season.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
So the really good teams wait until the last three or four minutes to score instead of tying it up with ten or fifteen left? Wow! That is really good. Super confident these teams I guess.
Of course that’s not what I meant. But if a good team fails to tie the game earlier, they are still able to mount a final, all-out push that often does succeed in getting the goal. I have not seen that sense of urgency, that all-out effort from our team.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Just poking. I know what you meant. Although when you’re down 1-0 in the first minute and 2-0 soon after I think it’s one of the least of our problems.
A Price on his game elevates the team, so I’m not sure the one-game sample will help here.
I’ll offer a third option, that this team is streaky, moody even. The goaltender who used to be the very picture of calm seems to be less than ice-like. For my evidence I’ll point to some nice little runs during injury, their hot start, and their recent struggles. They are up and down like a teenager right now.
So for the playoffs, I think it’s a matter of hitting ’em on the up 🙂
I think a rental will still be added, but nothing earth-shattering.
I can agree whole heartedly with the team never puts on any pressure like your Minnesota example. Fact is I haven’t really seen that kind of on ice push since Koivu left to be honest. The team just can’t seem to muster any kind of momentum when it gets down. That Edmonton snore fest on the weekend has been more of the status quo for this team than it is just a one off, for a long while now.
I quite frankly miss the days when the team had a little push back.
I’m sure the noise stemming from Halak rumours and his agent won’t effect Carey at all, just more motivation me thinks for Carey to right this recent slide.
Shaker out!
What Halak rumours?? Are the damned Halakians still at it???
I would take Al Montoya over Halak any day, let alone Carey Price.
Let it go, Halakians, let… it.. go…
Breathe…
They’re like wood ticks. Can’t get rid of them.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
I’ve been very critical of Habs management. That began with the “no accountability” season that Therrien miraculously survived, but Eller and PK were to blame. I went plaid (see Space Balls) when PK was traded for Weber because it was at best a lateral move.
Therrien has the team with all the parts he wants. He’s been on very thin ice with me since last year’s Slide that was all Price injury related.
The team is still in 1st place in the weaker sister Atlantic Division. The “Wild Card” Rangers have 1 more point (69) in 2 less games. Fortunately for Therrien, the Habs would have to go on losing the next 3 before the break (and Bergy would likely find another excuse, anyways) and keep losing afterwards for The Axe to fall.
There is no accountability for the head coach. He can deploy players like a rube, lose, and get away with it. It’s why I’m starting to go plaid again when it comes to this pair running the team.
I’m a big fan of Coach Mic, in fact if I were Bergevin I would make him director of coaching operations and then hire Gallant 😳
How good is this team? If they had a coach more to your satisfaction; What would be different?
Let’s see:
1- own zone break out would be better
2- team D wouldn’t allow so many chances from the slot, THE prime scoring area.
3- DD wouldn’t have the same or more ice time than my other centers.
4- Emelin would not be playing with Weber.
5- the line Blenderizer™ would not come out after each and every injury to 1 forward.
6- Big Mac, Carr and Lehkonen would all get 12 minutes +, and I’d rotate Flynn, DD and Mitchell in and out to keep the bottom 6 fresh.
That sounds like great ideas, I did not realize it was that simple, to make this team contenders. You should fax your resume to MB
What did you think of Therrien’s ice management of Desharnais the other night? That’s one example of poor coaching. You want more? Check out their scoring since Dec 1st.
I’ll stop there as I am in a great mood, and can’t wait to be entertained tonight while they play one of the worst teams in the NHL. Don’t be surprised if Mike Smith stops every single shot as they pound away from 60′ out. 😆
I’m prepared for a loss, why? That’s how bad they are. Any win is a bonus now.
Who ever said Eller and PK were to blame? Just because those two were traded, doesn’t in any way mean that anyone blamed them for the debacle.
Maybe, just maybe, they were traded because MB thought he got really good returns on those trades. Two 2nd rounders for Eller and a Man Mountain for PK really isn’t too bad. Eller’s not doing so great this year either…
Just keep waving the pompoms, eh?
Tell me again how poorly Eller is doing: http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=105385
I would have rather kept Eller and left him at 3rd line centre than have the two 2nd rounders and also not traded two 2nd rounders for Shaw!
Habfan17
come playoff time you will change your mind about shaw
I doubt it, Eller played very well in the post season and he never pulled bonehead crap on the ice!
Habfan17
Eller has 18 points and is plus 13 The difference is he now has a coach that knows he is not a winger and 3rd line centre is perfect for him. Included in those numbers are a short handed goal and two game winners. His 47.9 face off % isn’t his best, but better than most current Habs.
Habfan17
Marvin we are not the Chicago Blackhawks…..playoffs, did he just say playoffs? 😆
I hate to break it to you Marv but they’re a C hair away from missing the playoffs.
I don’t buy the enthymeme and/or faulty syllogism (sorry, I just finished teaching my 2nd yr class about rhetorical leaps) that Eller was held to blame simply b/c he was traded. He might just as easily have been the player who could be traded for something. I also don’t miss his ONE move: steal the puck in one corner skate towards the net, go around it, skate to the other corner, come all the way to the blueline and do absolutely squat with it until giving it away and occasionally taking a stupid o-zone penalty. Seems to me he did just that in the 1st WSH-MTL game. Hmm.
Second, I also don’t buy the the alternative fact (entirely without evidence) about Eller’s face-off %. He trails the three primary centres, Mitchelle (54), Danault, (52.8), and Plekanec (50.8). He only beats Galchenyuk (41). Shaw, fwiw, is at 54.8.
Here’s the evidence:
https://www.sportingcharts.com/nhl/stats/player-faceoff-statistics/2016/
I’ll await Kellyanne Conway’s explanation for the difference between the actual stats and the erroneous claim.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Allan Walsh live TSN690, he’s awesome! Got Halak traded four times in five years. 😆 😆 😆
Hanzal is now out, word is he has a virus,
Flynn,Desharnais, out,
Smoke theres fire? MB addressing leadership in a private meeting?
most of the time where there is smoke there is a lot of hot air 🙂
That would be nice if were true
That would make Timo’s day but Hanzal I believe has never had a 20 goal season and I like his supposed grit but I want Ryan White back Boone’s favorite player.
Can’t believe all the negativity on here 🙁 The team is in a slump; They will snap out of it. next week this time it will all be forgotten about and this site will go back to a fraction of the current posts.
Wow. You’re not at all like Marvin in the hitchhiker’s guide… he would definitely be a Nelly on this site.
That said, I agree.
They haven’t been great for a while.
They will be great come playoff time. It is a long season, better to go through it now than in April. They are almost back to 100% healthy, no reason to panic. That being said I think there will be a trade coming if the price is right
Yep. Like for about 23 years.
Allan Walsh talking about how Jaro would love a return to Montreal, where fans loved him and he was lights out in the second season……hmmmmmm! I’m sure Carey will rebound after hearing this piece of news.
Shaker out!
Why by the prophet’s beard would we want him back. AM is a cheaper back-up and has played well while backing up Price. Halak’s been injured and going thru teams faster than crap thru a goose.
For all those in the “Keep Carey” camp, for varying reasons from “we can’t get value for him”, to “He’s still the greatest goalie on the planet”, I’d say it would be okay to keep him IF:
1) He passes a physical that states he’s not living with a chronic injury that permanently hampers/compromises his performance. In other words, we can expect Carey to return to a level much closer to vintage Carey a few years ago.
2) He takes a short contract (3 years max, one option year maybe, at the clubs discretion)
3) He takes realistic money, meaning no more than $6.5M, same as his last contract.
If the cap remains flat, and Markov’s taken salaries that have stayed the same over the years, partially cause his knee was always an ongoing concern too, then I don’t see why it’s not good enough for Carey. MB isn’t in the business of paying for PAST performance. Look how well that turned out with DD or Pleks.
Trade Carey?
if this is your criteria, I don’t think he remains.
You might be right.
But do you think the criteria is unfair? I was against giving Markov the last TWO contracts, as I didn’t like to gamble that much money on a Dman coming back from a serious knee injury. And Markov’s salary remained stable as the cap went UP, so in effect, he was taking relatively less money each contract, in comparison to others.
If Price is offered the same money and a short term while the cap in effect remains flat, is that unfair for a goalie that hasn’t played much, or well, since that Hart trophy season? If he thinks so, I’d say let him walk.
Or better yet, trade him and get some value for him.
Weber 8 million, are we trading him too?
Radulov is walking in July, are we trading him?
Here are the teams who need goaltenders in 2017-18
Philidelphia (Nothing to trade, maybe Scott Laughton, who is a third liner at best right now)
Dallas (Nothing to trade)
TB (maybe) (lots of assets)
Ottawa (maybe)
Carolina (however they have two under contract, but still who’s on that team really?)
WINNIPEG! Hey about Scheifele for Price straight up? 😆
CALGARY! (They have nothing to trade)
VANCOUVER! (they have nothing to trade)
OK So Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver are our trading partners at the draft. Should be an interesting summer.
EA94 Trade Announcement
Laine and Scheifele for Carey Price and Alex Galchenyuk, and then we watch as the fanatics burn downtown Winnipeg…..even more so 😆
We finish 9th in 2018 but we lead the league in scoring, however we could not keep the puck out.
IE. The Blues, Stars, Flyers, Islanders, Bruins, Lightning, and Jets.
Is this the list fans want to be apart of.
Get Back to Work! 😆
LOL
How come when we talk about trading DD, the fact that we can’t get anything for him doesn’t stop the masses from proposing all sorts of deals to ship him out?
But if we talk about Price, it’s entirely the opposite? Could it be that we want to keep Price, but we’re not so inclined with DD?
I only suggest trading Price cause I have no faith that he’ll be worth the money his new contract will pay him. Whether that’s $12M/year, or only $6.5M/year, watching him perform this year just screams that he’s permanently damaged goods and we’ll never get anything near that Hart Trophy season’s performance from him again.
So I neither want to re-sign him, or let him walk for nothing.
Pretty straight-forward, no? 🙂
1. No one is trading Desharnais, he’s been on the block since Jan 2016 (fact). No one wants him.
2. Sure talk about trading Price, but at least post a scenario so we have reasons to shoot you down. 😆 I posted some teams who are looking for goaltenders, #whatChuGotMan 😎
3. For an entire month in Aug or September I posted mock 12million dollar salaries, I had no idea I had so much pull here. Like Burly said, I don’t see Price getting more than 8-9 and that’s acceptable in 2019. Especially when other players in the league are doing next to nothing for 6-8. 😆
Keep Price, and hope Sergachev, Juulsen, and Scherbak amount to something. Because the core of this team is fine, but the rest stink.
I’m off to the rink in an hour. You best have an offer to me for Carey Price.
Carey Price to Vegas for their #10 pick (?) and Radulov 😆
LOL
So I now need to justify my idea with a firm offer that meets your approval? 🙂
It’s not enough to reason that Price’s declining performance and upcoming commitment of likely more money and at least a 3 year term should be plenty of motivation to seriously consider moving him? You know the cap is remaining flat, right? So in effect, you’re going to attribute a greater percentage of your cap space to a declining asset, one who’s proven he can’t steal regular season games for you anymore, let alone playoff games, or a whole series.
I offer rationale and you offer hyperbole, but we’re supposed to continue this discussion cause you’re not satisfied with my proposal? 🙂
I think I’ve offered plenty already, thanks. But I’ve enjoyed our time together, as always!
“Even though we didn’t win on the weekend, we played two good games against two good teams…..” M.T.
Wow, was Therrien drunk when he was watching those games?!
Just wow………..
He’s been watching Cheech and Chong films in his Colorado hotel room.
I don’t have it in me to hope for a loss tonight…but if it happens it won’t bother me as much.
In realistic terms though (doesn’t matter who the coach is) if we don’t get a supremo effort from the team tonight then there is more wrong than just not enough talent.
Nice to see the foxhole buddies are kicking back at the pool and are not letting the current losing streak get them down.
No pressure here…………
Mitchell is basically a 5-8 goal a season scorer…Sometimes these players have a season where everything goes in for them..For Mitchell it started out that way but now he has reverted to what he is as a scorer… Carr i can see score more maybe not this year but in the future..McCarron hard to predict..right now he looks to me no more than a Flynn or Mitchell type NHL producer…
Big Mac will score twenty goals in the NHL one year. Mark the time and date, I am predicting that.
Although I’m not sure it will be with the Habs.
And will lay down the smack during his career numerous times. “Can You Guess What The Mac Is Cooking”
Prices salary is $6.5 with a cap hit at $7. You have to give him at least $2m pay raise minimum. I say he extends in MTL.
Salary is 7m but cap hit is 6.5m and as to raise he must earn it and it should not be on past performance from 3 years ago(by the time the renegotiate his salary it will have been 3 years rom his big season). I always believe that for players over 30 it should be not on past but solely on what they can be expected to do in the future especially with a flat cap coming next season.
GO HABS GO!!!
“Always looking to better my team.”-M/B
“Two good games on the weekend”??? I saw 2 brutal games in Montreal. Where was MT watching his hockey?
MB & MT are full of crap. Ruined this once proud franchise for many years to come.
Wish you nothing but unemployment very soon.
So you bring up Big Mac and put him on fourth line minutes. Huh? Isn’t that why he was sent down last time. These decisions are starting to really bother me. Drop Pleks to the fourth and put the big guy on the third line. Or put him on the first line with Patch and Radu. Try something different for a change, Empty!!!!!
“We want a more physical lineup”. What, DD can’t bring the physicality required of a 4th line? Count me as shocked. I’ll give Therrien some slack there as its obvious that DD’s large imposing frame should have been able to bring the physicality required.
I wanna see a fight tonight, like old time hockey. Does Arizona have any tough guys?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHWewjbAKSg
Count me in the “keep Price” camp at this point.
Look at some of the deeper stats I pointed to in the last thread (I won’t bore you with them again), coupled with the fact you’ll never get full value for him, you keep him around.
The Kings, Pens and ‘Hawks, recent Cup winners, all pay a ‘tender around $6M a year. But they also have players pushing $10M per year. We’re in no danger of that.
You can look at that two ways: (Nellie) we’ll never have enough high-end talent to win it all; or (Polly) we can use that money to have enough balance to win it all.
Plekanec, Markov and DD are coming off the books either immediately or after next year (Markov may be brought back; Plekanec may head to Vegas). Galchenyuk is currently costing himself money. Radulov on a longer-term deal wouldn’t be a huge jump from his current deal. Pacioretty will eventually get a $2M-ish bump. Hopefully offset by a cap increase.
I’d give Price a three-year, $27M extension. This makes him the highest-paid goalie in the league. The shorter term protects the team in case of injury but also allows Price to sign one more under-35 contract and/or move out west to finish his career.
I think the questions is, can you win with $10m goalie and not any $10m forwards? we know it can be done the other way around.
I would answer no, can’t afford for a goalie to eat that much cap, and realistically pay the money needed to have top tier forwards.
The problem is we don’t usually suck hard enough to get those super-elite forwards, at least in the draft.
If it costs, say, $25M-$28M for the two studs and a goalie; surely we could get by with Price and two $8M-$9M forwards.
Getting them is the issue.
Galchenyuk was a top-3 pick, so potentially one of those super-elite guys, but he may have too much orange stank on him to ever reach that level.
Radulov works at $6M or so, but he’s just really good, not super elite. Ditto with Pacioretty.
No one’s giving us Seguin or Draisaitl, etc., and the Duchenes of the world fit in with the Radulovs and Paciorettys.
In short, we’re farked. That’s why you keep Price and hope he can steal one.
It’s pretty much our only choice for the next five years at least, unless everyone is willing to blow it up and suck hard, Leaf-style, for years on end.
I am willing it blow it up 🙂
But then, I guess that’s been made clear now for a while…lol
+1
If Therrien truly believes getting 20 shots or less and being shut out by Edmonton is 2 good games on the weekend, he must have bought some of those special brownies in Denver.
Desharnais and Nesterov healthy scratches. Excellent news.
If MT had half a brain, he would realize that this team is better served with Pateryn in the lineup and not Mini Mouse Nesterov.
A little desperation, a little madness creeping into the method here.
One of the reasons Mike McCarron was sent down to St. John’s a month ago was because he was only getting fourth-line minutes, and it was thought better for him to play more and have more responsibility in the AHL.
Further, he was playing on a line with Brian (Doug) Flynn and Torrey Mitchell, and it forced a situation where you had three righties to take draws.
So they called up Jacob de la Rose, and he played the fourth line, and it gave us a leftie and a rightie on the same line to take draws on their strong side, depending on the situation.
Of course Jacob didn’t exactly seize the day, he didn’t make the GM’s decision for him, so now we’re back where we started from.
Yeah I don’t mind seeing him so much but it betrays the idea that there’s a plan.
McCarron is likely on his last days…?
It’s the Showcase. Arizona could easily be involved in the deal for McCarron.
Doug Flynn had those soft hands at second base.
He made a big impression on the Headmaster for sure.
AS far as DLR was concerned, he did what he was asked to do:
“I think it has been going well for me, personally, and the club is happy with my performance. When they called me up it was because they had the role for me that they want me to have: a penalty killer and a bit of size for the fourth line.
“It’s a role that suits me perfectly, and I have taken to that role, too. I have felt good during the games, and I have had a few chances to score.”
Those wondering about present goalie contracts.
http://www.spotrac.com/nhl/positional/goaltender/
Price will be 31 when his contract expires. Six years @ 9M a season is as far as I’d be willing to go.
I don’t see the bar being raised that high. I may be out in left field, but I just don’t see a caphit over a number starting with 8.
I don’t think Price is making a very good case for himself so far.
🙂
You are right of course, and generous.
It may well be that arithmetic and math are not stressed enough within our school systems.
Honestly, taking into consideration his injury history we should be able to get him for less than 9mil. A bad knee can easily send him into early retirement, imagine another ”Kreider” episode in the playoffs…
I believe Price will be chasing Cups, not so much the money, as he will be in the 7-8m range anyway, anything more would be an overpay.
I would trade him for the right combo, as I think his goal of winning the cup may have him walk away for nothing.
If he is chasing Cups, then that would probably mean he is going to go for free agency next summer. I wonder which teams would have the need and cap space for such a signing AND be in a realistic space in time to be considered a Cup worthy team?
good question, many would love the talent, many would view it has too expensive.
He will go to a left coast team
“Bergevin and Therrien spent a good part of the afternoon by the hotel pool.”
Was DD there, too?
he should be nice and orange for the tv cameras tonight.
let’s hope the 3 boys were setting things straight with MT. appears he was listening with the line up changes.
getting them drinks and towels.
Do you think sunscreen applies itself?
Yes. Nice gentle back rubs.
http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-1990s-l2SqcavcAYCe44fkc
He had to be, that lotion doesn’t apply itself!!
Habs fan- the very definition of insanity for 20+years…..
Yes. Fishing out bugs.
3-2 HABS
1 goal by AG27, 1 Radu, 1 Weber
Our good friend Berkshire is musing whether Peg’s Perreault is a good option for canadiens. I don’t know him. Is he moar bigger?
Fast, often hurt, can score 15+. Older Danault, most likely. Facial hair game solid.
EDIT: Def. not moar bigger
He is a nifty player, would be a nice player. But he strikes me as just another in a long line of the “the same vein” forward we have. I think more talented than some of ours, but I’m not sure.
I do think he’d pick it up in the playoffs, too.
I’m not too concerned with the swoon the Habs are on right now. One area that has needed an upgraded all year has been the PK. They need to play better a man short, and I’m not talking about DD. When will JJ be thanked for his services…
Once the buyers and sellers are sorted out, there’s two guys I’d love to see as Habs: Tavares and Shatterkirk. Honorable mentions to Big Z and Hanzal. Guys I have trouble stomaching these days are DD and Pleks. Have you ever seen two guys so averse to getting hit!
I’ve been saying this to work buddies for a few months now: Price is hurt again. He just doesn’t move as he used to. It’s time to play Montoya more often.
Curious to see how tonight will go.
It would help to remember what actually happened before we fired Jean-Jacques Daigneault for the ineffectiveness of the penalty kill.
Jean-Jacques was in charge of the powerplay, with help from consultant Craig Ramsay, last season. This came about because the previous season, the powerplay had struggled mightily under Dan Lacroix, and it was decided to try switching responsibilities, pulling Jean-Jacques from PK to PP, and giving Dan Lacroix the reins of the PK.
Before that, since he joined the Canadiens, Jean-Jacques had been in charge of the PK. Here’s a quick look at how he did with that:
2014-15: 83.7% (9th in NHL)
2013-14: 85.1% (4th)
2013: 79.8% (23rd)
Like that 4th line with Carr on it. Hope they can do some damage.
I wish we could get Byron back down in that part of the lineup.
Carr strikes fear into the opposition.
Bring up Hudon. With Plekanec and Leithtonen, they could easily allow for a more offensive player on the line.
I’d like to see them sit Pleks and put Hudon at centre with Lehkonen and Byron. Move Danault back to the 3rd line with Carr and Shaw.
Of course, Gal27 with Patches and Rads.
Ah, the gritty Daniel Carr.
Nice.
a very very fine grit.
Can’t stop the grits
When compared to the Grit offered by Flynn and DD, would he be considered Heavy Abrasive?
But is adding grit in the desert a good idea?
Let me be the 1st to wish you “Good LucK” Big Mac!
you know something?