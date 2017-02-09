Canadiens Game Day: McCarron, Carr add grit to fourth line vs. Coyotes

Pat Hickey

Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien isn’t wasting any time putting Mike McCarron and Daniel Carr to work. The two were recalled from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps Wednesday and they will be in the lineup against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday (9 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).

“We wanted a more physical lineup,” said Therrien, who also swapped out defenceman Nikita Nesterov to give Greg Pateryn his second start since he broke an ankle on Dec. 6. He has been a healthy scratch for the past four games.

Therrien said McCarron and Carr have played well in St. John’s and they will provide a different look on the fourth line. McCarron will be at centre with Carr and Torrey Mitchell on the wings. David Desharnais and Brian Flynn will be healthy scratches.

Carey Price will start in goal.

The Canadiens had a day off Wednesday and general manager Marc Bergevin met with captain Max Pacioretty, Carey Price and Shea Weber at the team’s hotel. When asked about the meeting, Pacioretty said there was nothing significant about the talk and noted there was a constant line of communication between the players, coaching staff and management. Bergevin and Therrien spent a good part of the afternoon by the hotel pool.

The Canadiens are winless in four games (0-3-1) and have been shut out in their last two starts. They were totally outplayed by the hapless Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, losing 4-0 in Denver.

“We had a day off yesterday and we’ve put that game behind us,” said Therrien. “Even though we didn’t win on the weekend, we played two good games against two good teams (Washington and Edmonton) and now we want to play good in our next three games before the break.”

The Canadiens are back home Saturday to play the St. Louis Blues and then travel to Boston to play the Bruins Sunday. That will be followed by their bye in the schedule, which will give the players four full days off the ice.

