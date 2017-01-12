Canadiens Game Day: Goalie duel as Price, Dubnyk square off in Minnesota

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
WINNIPEG — Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien gave his players a chance to sleep in Thursday and cancelled the morning skate after Wednesday’s 7-4 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.
That game was a freewheeling affair, but the Canadiens can expect a more difficult time when they face the Minnesota Wild tonight (8 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio). The Wild is No. 2 in defence — 2.13 goals against per game — in the NHL and Devan Dubnyk leads the league in goals-against (1.80) and save percentage (.939) and he shares the shutout lead with five.
That means Carey Price will have to be at his best. He has struggled of late, allowing three or more goals in five of his last six games. He has been winning because the Canadiens are among the top offensive clubs, but he can’t count on that support against the stingy Wild.
The Canadiens, 26-10-6, have been good away from home this season with an 11-6-4 record, which is the fifth-best road record in the Eastern Conference. The Wild is 25-9-5, No. 2 in the Western Conference, and has a 13-4-0 mark at home.
phickey@postmedia.com
Twitter.com/zababes1
Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE
Canadiens at Minnesota Wild: Five things you should know
HI/O Show: Is Carey Price’s recent mini slump a cause for concern?
In the Habs’ Room: Phillip Danault making the most of his opportunities
Montreal Canadiens score early and often to overpower Winnipeg Jets
According to Luke, Plex is the most difficult player on the Habs roster to trade.
I won’t even begin to comment on his thoughts related to Nashville.
Will Barbohnston be making an appearance tonight?
What’s with all the Nathan Beaulieu haters out there? This kid has got skill and heart and is really seizing his moment. He’s gonna finish the year +20 and in the 30-40 point range. On top of all that, he’ll drop the gloves to stand up for his teammates. What are you guys expecting from him that he’s not showing you?
I don’t see much hatred just a lot of trade talk. That’s business.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Fine, not hatred, indifference. The kid is making his mark. No one knows his ceiling yet. he could be a 50 pt guy next year before getting offered a bridge deal.
Is that you, Nathan’s agent?
The kid has five goals in 187 games.
Ha! I’d love that. I’d really cash in in 3 years!
… Nate the Gr8
Define ” hater ” for us.
With the imminent return of Shaw and Galchenyuk, two of these four players will need to sit/return to NFLD:
* Scherbak
* McCarron
* Carr
* Andrighetto
Which two?
(I’m assuming Flynn stays in the lineup.)
—–
Scherbak and Carr. Ghetto is no longer waiver exempt and I think McCarron provides the intangible MOAR.
yep, Sherbak isn’t ready so him for sure. Ghetto has more offense than Carr. McCarron is a playoff type player. His Memorial Cup performance was stellar. I would keep him for the rest of the season and into the playoffs.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I believe Ghetto was an emergency call-up so does not need to pass waivers.
In any case, he may have done well enough to be selected ahead of Carr.
—–
Yah I still can’t find out if Ghetto was officially called up on Emergency basis. Would seem to me that an emergency callup would only qualify for a one day emergency, not over the course of a week. But again, that whole emergency thing is not clear to me nor is it clearly reported anywhere if the Habs indeed called him up on an emergency basis.
Not sure what else Ghetto needs to do to show he belongs. Even if he never scores another goal, he’s exactly what Therrien should love – fast, tenacious, and responsible.
I’d keep him.
hum who about we keep those guys for a tad longer and send Terry/Farnham down
When will Carey’s stats start heading the right way again?
Can he out duel former Hab, Dubey tonight?
And what the crap happened to the PK units, they are absolutely crud.
Shaker out!
WRT line combos, once Galchenyuk & Shaw return: I think it depends on how you want to use Paul Byron. The Byron-Galchenyuk-Radu line was working just fine, thanks, and I wouldn’t mind seeing it make a comeback.
But it having Byron on the top line is too much for you, I would suggest:
Pacioretty Galchenyuk Radulov
Lehkonen Danault Shaw
Carr Plekanec Byron
Flynn Mitchell McCarron
This gets us back to rolling 4 lines, puts speed up and down, and reunites a top line that will need its mojo down the stretch. Once Gallagher returns I’d expect Byron returns to LW and one of Carr, Flynn or McCarron is send down.
bwar…on the many lists I have seen…this one is a winner in my mind
I may steal it
Cool man. There’s a voice in the back of my head wanted to reunite Byron-Mitchell-Flynn, that line gave teams buckets of trouble at the start of the year.
I really like Paul Byron. He’s the kind of small player HIO railed against in years past (guilty!) but he’s difficult to deal with when he forechecks two guys at once, and races back into his own zone like greased lightning if the puck gets by him.
Byron seems to be the elixir for Plex, while I agree with your yearnings to the 4th line of Byron/Mitchell/Flynn I think Byron needs to stay with Plex.
SlumpBuster™ Byron is the elixir for everyone.
If he can’t save DD, no one can.
I would like to see McCarron remain at center. We have developed him there and he should stay. Mitchell is a swiss army knife, plays just fine at wing.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I really like those lines. On paper that is a really solid lineup. This group seems to be so versatile and everyone is producing so well right now that I think you could throw just about any line combo together and have it work out decently.
It’s pretty balanced, but would really like to avoid putting all the goals on the top line. Prefer Max on line 2 with Danault to spread the scoring out.
Lehkonen Chucky Radu
Max Danault Shaw
Carr Pleks Byron
Flynn Mitchell McCarron
Then MT can still roll four lines, opposition has to choose which of the first two lines they want to focus on stopping, and MT can “resort” to Max Chucky and Radu when offence is needed at end of game, down by a goal…
You could *potentially* keep Patches and Danault together and spread the scoring out–though I’m not sure how much of the Danault/Patches/Radu chemistry is attributable to Radu. (Maybe all of it!) But having Patches on a second line would enable us to keep the Lehkonen/Pleky/Byron line intact, which is a good thing.
Lehkonen in particular seems to have revitalized Pleky these past few games, and it’s hard to beat “Pleky, Lehky and Paul” in terms of cuteness factor.
After reading what Jane (BC) posted on the last thread with Max and the influence of Radu on his game, I’m not even thinking of splitting those two up.
Right. If this were MY team, I’d get Radu some designer PEDs from China and play him on all 4 lines.
Re-reposted at his insistence, and to help preserve sirRN’sloins.
Thanks for the reply, 25soon :
Apologies for the re-post, folks, but I find myself unable to ignore the farce that is Desharnais, and responded with following to the comment below 2 threads ago :
I really have my doubts that DD would survive a 5-7 game series against the Jets without being totally ineffective.
—–
Only against the Jets ?
Desharnais brings no value to the team, but everyone here knows that it’s highly probable Therrien will blow right past that and get him into the lineup at the very first opportunity.
Translated, people here know that Therrien will deliberately weaken the lineup so that his boy can once again pose / pretend / go thru the motions of being a legitimate NHLer.
This is not only pathetic – it undermines the team and some of the outstanding individual efforts we are witnessing.
If Bergevin cannot see that something needs to be done to take this entire option off the table, it can only be that he refuses to see it – wilful blindness.
Let’s not forget that other people are watching how this will play out as well – that list includes names like Price and Weber. They are this team’s one-two punch and, in the case of CP, he’ll soon be in the driver seat in deciding where his next contract is signed. If ever there was a time for Bergevin to make the tough decision, this is it IMO. Desharnais has to go ~ point final.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
We should start a HI/O pool based on the options MB has with dd. I would put all my money on the box that says -waive and demote to St.John’s-but then again I never win pools of any kind.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Tough to imagine him being demoted to StJ’s – bad optics that betray the fact his presence on the team is a huge gaffe. It’s a problem, tho – don’t care how they deal with it as long as it disappears : waive it, move it, buy it out, Shout! it out.
Beyond tired of watching him ask opponents for permission to skate in front of them, arrive in traffic just in time to be late, and do the Zamboni thing by cleaning the ice with his uniform socks and shorts. Let him have a final all-star break with Max and the family, then pull the plug. Done.
Desharnais has been sat this year, so it very well may happen again. He can play well here and there but his time as a regular top contributor is done. Next year he will be playing in Vegas or some like team for a much smaller dollar value. I don’t mind having him around this year in case more injuries hit, and appreciate what he has done in the past, but it is time to move on.
Plekanec for Fisher looks good from a cap perspective I guess, but only for a short term goal.
What about Plekanec packaged with … dunno … for Eberle?
New thread.
Potential deadline acquisitions (rentals): Whodya want? What would it cost?
Hanzal, Vrbata, Doan, Sharp, Fisher, Iginla, Burrows, Hainsey.
Non-rentals: Whodya want? What would it cost?
Sutter, Hansen, Skinner.
Blockbuster targets: Whodya want? What would it cost?
OEL, Duchene, Tavares.
Me:
Gallagher for Sutter
Second and a fourth for Hansen
Plekanec, Beaulieu and a first for Duchene
Fifth for Vrbata
Beaulieu, Juulsen, Scherbak and a first for OEL
Fourth for Burrows
Fourth for Hainsey
Price for McJesus
Gallagher for Sutter is my choice. Plekanec for Hanzel straight up is my other.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
we NEED a scoring winger (top 6 type)
will cost us a lot, but ok with say a prospect and a 1st round pick. it will be a late one anyways
or a talented “center” that can also play wing.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Beaulieu, Juulsen, Scherbak and a first for OEL
Sign me up – legit af defense with a move like that.
Markov and Petry pair #2 and Emelin/Pateryn the rough 3rd pair.
PP would likely shoot to #1 as well.
Why? What’s OEL got that Nate the Gr8 has not shown you this year?
you must be kidding, right?
I would have traded PK for him.
same. OEL is a beast.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Only sort of kidding. OEL makes 6M and N8 makes 1M (and is not eligible for UFA for 3 more years I believe). Clearly OEL is a better player today, but N8 is really rounding out and he’s cheap and plays a solid defensive game which OEL has never really shown a capacity to do.
I dunno.
The ability to score 23 goals and 55 points maybe?
The ability to produce double-digit power-play goal totals?
The ability to garner Norris Trophy votes?
A reasonable $5.5M cap hit for two more years after this one?
The ability to be the perfect complement to Weber for 25+ minutes a game?
Other than that, I’ve got nothing, really.
Doesn’t hold a candle
to … Nate the Gr8.
Just the thought of OEL and Weber both in our top four makes me giddy. The best defense in the league hands fricken down is what that would be.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@ horsey
Steep price for OEL, would be willing to make that trade minus one of any player, or minus the first round choice.
And I’d be tempted to try Emelin with Petry, Markov with Pateryn to see if we could have some balance on each pairing, one thumper, and one finesse guy. Fewer minutes for Markov means he’s fresher for PP duty.
@ jon514
I’m a N8 fan too, see the potential (wheels, offence, willingness to fight), but still also see the boneheadedness at times. Yeah, he might grow out of it, but with this short window, not sure we can wait to see if he does.
@Gerry: 1M/season and 3 more RFA years. This is not EA Sports, we live in a salary cap era and N8 is probably one of the best points per dollars defenceman in the league.
Firsteez