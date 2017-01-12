Canadiens Game Day: Goalie duel as Price, Dubnyk square off in Minnesota

Pat Hickey

WINNIPEG — Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien gave his players a chance to sleep in Thursday and cancelled the morning skate after Wednesday’s 7-4 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.

That game was a freewheeling affair, but the Canadiens can expect a more difficult time when they face the Minnesota Wild tonight (8 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio). The Wild is No. 2 in defence — 2.13 goals against per game — in the NHL and Devan Dubnyk leads the league in goals-against (1.80) and save percentage (.939) and he shares the shutout lead with five.

That means Carey Price will have to be at his best. He has struggled of late, allowing three or more goals in five of his last six games. He has been winning because the Canadiens are among the top offensive clubs, but he can’t count on that support against the stingy Wild.

The Canadiens, 26-10-6, have been good away from home this season with an 11-6-4 record, which is the fifth-best road record in the Eastern Conference. The Wild is 25-9-5, No. 2 in the Western Conference, and has a 13-4-0 mark at home.

