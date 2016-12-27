Canadiens game day: Gallagher joins top line in Tampa

Pat Hickey

Tampa, Fla. — Coach Michel Therrien unveiled some new lines as the Canadiens resumed practising Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Brendan Gallagher replaces Alex Radulov on the top line with Philip Danault and Max Pacioretty. Radulov is on the right wing on the No. 2 line with Torrey Mitchell at centre and Paul Byron on left wing.

Defenceman Andrei Markov and winger Andrew Shaw are still out with injuries, but Alexei Emelin is back and he’ll play with Shea Weber, while Nathan Beaulieu is paired with Jeff Petry.

Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais skated in Brossard on Tuesday for the first time since they sustained knee injuries.

