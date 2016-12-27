Canadiens game day: Gallagher joins top line in Tampa

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
Tampa, Fla. — Coach Michel Therrien unveiled some new lines as the Canadiens resumed practising Tuesday at Amalie Arena.
Brendan Gallagher replaces Alex Radulov on the top line with Philip Danault and Max Pacioretty. Radulov is on the right wing on the No. 2 line with Torrey Mitchell at centre and Paul Byron on left wing.
Defenceman Andrei Markov and winger Andrew Shaw are still out with injuries, but Alexei Emelin is back and he’ll play with Shea Weber, while Nathan Beaulieu is paired with Jeff Petry.
Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais skated in Brossard on Tuesday for the first time since they sustained knee injuries.
phickey@postmedia.com
Twitter.com/zababes1
Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE
When you move Radulov off that top line, is it still your top line? No offence to Danault or Gallagher but neither give off a first line vibe to say the least.
It’s practically a simulated version of Max – DD – Gally again… setting the stage for DD’s return…….
TM 2nd line C? What happened to Pleck?
What about that Bobby Farhem or whatever his name is fella that Habs got from Devils? Wasn’t he a lot of character and sandpaper and tough to play against kinda guy? I realize he probably can’t score worth cr@p but wasn’t he more/less a regular NHLer?
Was expecting more than 5 goals, given the overall domination. Maybe they need Michael Therrien to show them how to play da system properly. Lol, imagine Therrien coaching this team? They would all be benched for doing all that east-west skating.
Interesting take on what could happen in January according to Pierre Lebrun – http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/lebrun-avalanche-could-make-a-major-move-1.639208
So, teams at the bottom of the standings are potential sellers. So that means Dany Dubé could be hinting something after all. Since there are scouts from the Dallas Stars organization watching last week, then we might expect a big trade to come (or not).
I’m reading that Markov has a groin injury.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hmm… interesting. I thought all of his syndromes pointed to a flu.
Solid win for Team Canada Jrs. again. Held Slovakia to something like 6 shots. Talk about a dominant forecheck. Could you imagine the Habs ever doing something like that?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Yes… as soon as Davey D is back you just watch.
So the big bad Sens..with Condon in nets blew a 3-1 lead in the 3rd and lost 4-3 to the Rangers. You give them too much credit..they will start to stumble, and fall..wait for it..its coming..Montreal let Condon go for a good reason, was he the reason we finished so low last season, not entirely, but he had some pretty bad games. He is not a starting goaltender, and now that he is playing more games for the Sens we will see the same thing that happened in Montreal.
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Yup…sounds like the Condon I remember. A good support player but not the guy who will steal too many games.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I dont think the Habs would have a fun series with the Senators with Anderson in net…The Senators have had a very solid season so far…
We have already proven we can beat them..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
When Ottawa beat the Habs in the playoffs a few years ago is just as meaningless as the Habs win 2 years ago compared to this year…
meh
The Habs are a hard team to read. I believe with a full healthy lineup, they could beat anyone in the Conference in a 7 game series, and also lose to anyone. Just depends on the dynamics of the series and the timing.
Against the West? i don’t think Montreal would be the favorite against any top 8 team…
Just got word that my former colleague’s son (Matthew Peca) just got called up to Tampa from Syracuse. I wonder if he’s going to suit up against the Habs tomorrow?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I’m guessing that Ingram probably worked up more of a sweat during the pre-game warmup…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
They mentioned that after the second period, we would still be leading the game 4-3 without a goaltender in net. Sheesh…
I love watching Canada dominate but I do feel bad for the Slovak kids… pretty overmatched….
I feel bad for them too. It’s got to be tough to know that you can’t contain your opponent and that its going to be a long night…especially when the first period isn’t even half over.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Liking Juulsen’s game a lot. Very smart. Very mature in his decision making. Stay -at-home but can rush the puck when the opportunity presents itself.
I’m seeing the same things along with a hard accurate shot. Looks promising.
Can’t figure out why they don’t give him PK duty. He’s a stay at home guy who looks like he could play a big shut down role and he doesn’t panic with the puck. You would think he’d be perfectly suited for that kind of duty.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I was wondering the same. Love his physical play, which is effective while maintaining position.
Juulsen was on the second PK unit. at least the PKs i watched.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Juulsen “Emelins” the Slovak and gets 2 for interference.
I’m ok with that. He just told everyone in the rink that you’ll pay a price if you come down my lane. I like it!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
That team Canada forecheck is something else. They are absolutely relentless. They always come up with the puck and create a scoring chance from the pressure they create. Therrien’s wet dream.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Therrien to Team Canada in exchange for Ducharme.
++
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
If we look at the trend between last season, and the current, our team was strong in October and November. December is when the team starts to fall down and have a tough time maintaining their position in the standings. The biggest factor of this are the injuries sustained by players.
Marc Bergevin needs to figure out a way to manage the players, both in the Habs lineup, and in the farm team. Maybe it would be best to limit the games played from veterans like Markov or Weber. Also, give more opportunities to prospects during the first half of a regular season. When players go down, mgmt. are scrambling to look for replacements.
PK LIVES LIFE TO THE FULLEST.!
I use to billet Belleville Bulls Jr. hockey players for a lot of years in my home when I moved from my ranch in N.B. to Belleville Ont. You are a 2nd parent to them and some are as young as 16 years old.
Every Fri. when the team was not on the road, I would make a very large spaghetti supper for the whole team and my 3 kids. Then we would all watch a movie or a game. I sure got to know hundreds of kids, the good ,the bad and a couple of ugly as well. It was a lot of responsibility and work, but I loved doing it.
In some way it was a little pay back to what a hockey team did for me as a teenager in Mtl.
PK was a 16 year old when he arrived here in Belleville, my first impression of him was that he looked right at your eyes when you spoke with him, a little shy, being it the 1st time away from home and yet he could carry on a conversation politely at the table.
On the ice he could skate as well as players a few years older. He always had that great smile and I enjoyed watching his progreation learning the game. He was not afraid to be creative and put his own spin on plays even in practice. Back then he drove his coach George Bernett nuts as he zoomed out of position all over the ice, but most times he had the speed to get back into position when the puck went the other way.
Even back then, he could win a game on his own or he would lose a game on his own, as we have seen in Montreal.
A couple days after he was drafted by Bob Gainey, we were chatting about how excited he was to be going to his favorite team, and I was telling him about Montreal and the history of this storied franchise.
I told him that if he continued to play his game and improve each day, he would own the City and the Mtl. fans. I knew that the fans had not been pulled out of their seats each play since the days of Guy Laflure and that he had that ability.
I posted on HIO back then that the fans in Montreal were in for a special treat and I described him as a cross between Bobby Orr and Brad Park. Well he has done all that and more.
PK now has his own brand that has grown a little to large for some smaller minds in Quebec and he is far from being done. Not only will he have a ball in one of the largest entertainment markets of North America, PK will own this town as well.
I will not be surprised if down the road many years, he becomes the first Canadian President of the USA.!
There is no stopping his exciting personality from being contagious globally. We all loved what he did for our franchise, but this PK bird cannot be caged, he must fly.
After saying that about my good friend. I am a Hab fan for life and this club is much bigger, tougher, faster than last years version. We are very much closer to the Stanley Cup this year boys and girls. Enjoy the ride!. And HAPPY NEW YEAR…..IAN
Thanks for sharing a good dose of the human element that is missing in most of our judgements of others in whatever forum we find each other in.
Cheers
Appreciate your story and insight but can’t agree this team is anywhere near talented enough to run for the cup. See my comment below re the top six starting tomorrow. Quite alarming, discouraging, pitiful. I think this team will struggle for .500 now till April.
Thanks for sharing, Ian.
Happy New Year and hope you had a nice Xmas.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Part of me wants Condon to be successful though, way too many ignorant posters on here blaming him, even partially for last seasons debacle was and is just plain wrong and narrow minded.
Arnou, I don’t think so. It’s common for Russian players to have their native spelling when playing there and an ‘English’ spelling in North America. Ask Yemelin.
MMM, ‘Yemelin’, what a yummy name 😛
Juulsen gets the starting lineup assignment…nice!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
If the Habs genius GM is chasing yet another #6/7 defenceman then please let it at least be a big, nasty SOB who will keep Price’s crease free of traffic and whom the team won’t miss if he finds his way to the box for 5 minutes for doing what needs to be done.
Enough with the soft-as-dryer lint types.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Thought that was Weber??? Only thing a 5th 6th Dman in the NHL would know about would be another 5th 6th Dman. That is extent of MB’s hockey knowledge. let’s face it MB is floundering and has been for 5 years.
I can’t argue with you.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
It’s probably Markov’s knees again.. They nees Beachemin to pull some Hammrlik minutes
Nothing like being consistent in your ways I guess, while moving in the right direction (such as replacing an older dman with a younger one) …i.e. replacing a 38 year old whom you rely on for close to 30 minutes a game with a 36.5 year old…sigh
Anyone see Sergachev today? How was he? No points in a 9-1 game.
A total bust. Another wasted 1st round pick.
C’mon. You’re judging a kid in a 9-1 win? Also, let’s not forget that he’s a young 18-year-old playing in what is usually a 19-year-old’s tournament. He’ll be fine as long as he keeps working.
Correct me if I’m wrong: his jersey is spelled “Sergachyov”, not “Sergachev”. Will the Habs change the spelling in his jersey if he comes here to play again?
They explained that in Russian it would be Ser-GA-chev but here he wants SER-ga-chev. The jersey indicates the Russian pronounciation.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
I think Emelin has his name spelt Yemelin on his Russian jersey.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
I watched a fair bit of the game and I need to see Sergachev play with some urgency here or the memorial cup. Today he took 3 or 4 good wrist shots 3 missed and one tipped away. He got creamed doing his break to the net along the boards in the oz and lost an edge behind his net another time. He received criticism from the broad cast crew when he was slow one time, indecisive behind his net and lost the puck.
The Russians were much better playing as a unit and this is where Serg is out of place for now. He distributed the puck well on PP but was not able to create much. He was on for the one goal against but not his blown coverage. He is smart with the puck can skate shoot and time will tell if he is A Subban or a Tinordi ( who was quite decent with team USA in his day). I am cheering for him and I believe Canada could yet be surprized by the Russians.
It disturbs me how good the Senators are performing. I can’t stand them, but Melnyk knows more about his team than I would of thought.
Perhaps is just that they’re healthy, and other teams aren’t. But I think most people underestimate them.
Pierre Dorion is a relative unknown, but this is still Bryan Murrays team. He’s a pretty smart guy.
They could be just a few games away from leading the conference.
Montreal’s situation is precarious. 6 road games, back to backs, and injuries, I just hope they go 2-2-2.
And they have a pretty good coaching staff from the looks od it.. THey could be this season’s dark horse..
Any team that take the Sens lightly will do so at their own peril. They are big and skilled with forwards that can finish.
I’m pretty sure they’ll give our Habs all they can handle.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
1 goal in 26 games and you get on the top line? Must be MT. 33 games without a PP point? Sure, play the PP.
Great coach. Not.
Too much “he’s playing the right way” instead of rewarding the players that are producing. Lehkonen’s been producing. Does he get PP time or top line consideration? Nope.
Question: Does playing the “right way” mean don’t show up on the score sheet?
Keep playing favourites, MT. It makes this team’s management so easy to like. Not.
Yikes, you are angry.
Trying Gallagher on the PP, a good player who has never stopped working through his slump, isn’t a bad idea.
—–
Anger? No. Frustration at MT’s coaching, as usual.
I know Gallagher is working hard. He is not scoring nor is he generating more chances than, say, Radulov. MT likes his small big-hearted players that can’t get the job done. He keeps playing them and playing them. See DD’s career with Montreal.
If I’m coach, Gallagher is 3rd line. It’s where you put that player that is working hard but is not accomplishing much.
The Habs are not missing Gallagher’s scoring right now because others like Lehkonen and Byron and Mitchell have put pucks in the net, making up for it. What the Habs are missing is Galchenyuk’s talent.
My dad never stopped working till the day he died,,,,,but couldn’t play hockey worth sh!t,,,,,Gallagher is AHL calibre right now.
I think you are missing the more concerning point,,,,who else we got??
When your top line is Gallagher, Danault (who?) and Max you realize or should realize how bare the cupboards are. Byron, Torrey Mitchell (FFS!!) and Radulov is second line.
MB???? Hellooooo? You there? great looking lineup!! In the AHL maybe.
Denmark leading Finns 3-0? Impressive. And Czechs lost to Switzerland… I predict that Canada will beat Slovakia. Davey D with a GWG.
What do George Michael and Evil Kneviel have in common?
What?
Neither has been in my kitchen.
They’re both deceased.
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
Beauchemin. One more player that used to be our property that was allowed to slip away and excel elsewhere. Does this happen to other teams anywhere near as often as it happens to us?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
He could not play da system.
According to wikipedia Beauchemin was placed on waivers by Montreal in 2004.
He was drafted in 1998 but never cracked the lineup. After 6 years they waived him.
He finally made the NHL in 2005, at age 25.
I think it’s fairer to say that he was a late bloomer, rather than the result of a poor assessment by management, but who knows.
—–
I get that but it seems to me that we always have more of these players excelling elsewhere than any other team. Maybe I’m just more aware of our slip aways.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Me thinks he was too physical/talented by the time he reached his mid twenties and was also too talented as a pugilist.
Waiver loss. It doesn’t happen as much to other teams in part because, while the Habs draft terribly in the first round, they tend to make up for it with solid picks in the 2-7 rounds. As much as I wish Trevor Timmins would draft better #1s, the Habs record is actually pretty good.
Galchenyuk and dd have resumed skating.
http://www.tsn.ca/ice-chips-galchenyuk-desharnais-skate-1.638977
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Nice. The countdown to Davey being back in the lineup has begun. Best xmas present EVAH!!!
Well xmas is over and MT is still the head coach ! I guess Santa didn’t bring me what I asked for. GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.
Santa hates you, thought you should know,he hates winey repetitive
children.
Every time I read “Michael Therrien unveiled some new lines” I cringe. Because in my head the new lines are formed by writing numbers 1 through 12, tossing them in a warm and fuzzy russian hat with bit fluffy ears, and pulling numbers randomly. That’s how Michael Therrien seems to form his lineup.
But the results are there… we can’t argue with that. Not the stanley cup, but the results.
Timo,
You know what? It’s hard to win a Stanley Cup. You have 30 teams that all want to win it. Honestly, all the teams in this league are good. We’ve had some important players out. but we compete every game. The guys are working very hard.
…. just channeling my inner MT to help you understand things. 🙂
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Cool. I think they need to raise a banner to say that.
That’s a little long. They could just sum it up with one of these:
– Beaucoup d’excuses
– Plein d’excuses
– Pas de pénurie d’excuses
Snappy.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Da system d’excuses.
Sure but this is Montreal not Phoenix or Winnipeg.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Coach scrambles lines during games a lot. Maybe this way players are slightly prepared? All you have to do is watch Sergachev try to adjust to new team mates to see it is not easy and the results suffer.
Jeez, watching these Russians play with the game well in hand, you can see where Emelin learned to finish his checks and play right to the final whistle…
Tough game for Latvia.
Donald Cherry needs to weigh in on that disgusting behaviour.
Absolutely!! Because ol’ Don NEVER made any money off of someone getting body checked. 😉
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Where are the posts complaining about MT’s little buddy getting 1st line time he doesn’t deserve?
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
They’ll start showing up as soon as DD clears sickbay. MT will undoubtedly give DD top line minutes, it’s inevitable.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
I made a post on the last thread about the numbers of prospects playing in the WJC for the Habs and asked for feedback. Maybe not a wow, but it’s nice to know there are a lot of people on here who can provide pertinent information and the replies offered some valid points that essentially answered the questions I posed.
Nice points were made that relatively few of the players in the WJC ever make it to the big time; but I would venture that their teams get a good chance to evaluate their prospects, playing against different competitors–whom scouts are also evaluating–in a, for them, some pressure situations.
So thanks for the comments that seem to suggest with some good info that this tournament should be taken with some grains of salt.
I don’t think it’s the tournament per se, but the age.
In NFL football and basketball they draft the players when they are adults, and pretty much ready to play pro.
Drafting children as they do in NHL hockey is a stupid system – Dickensian really.
—–
I think Pateryn offers the same skillset as Beauchemin with a little skill. However Beauchemin is exactly the kind of player MT loves to have on hand
I’d say Pateryn’s ceiling is Beauchemin. He was showing promise until he got hurt, but if Greg has that kind of career we’ll be lucky.
—–
As I mentioned in the previous thread…Totally agree, Augustus…I realize Beauchemin was the type of player (d’man) the Habs could have (always) used (not sure I understand why they would have let him go in the first place), but now he is 36…let some sanity prevail, play Pateryn over an extended period and give him a chance. I believe Pateryn has yet to reach the age of Beauchemin when they gave up on him.
Why does this say Game Day? The Habs play tomorrow!
Habfan17
Sloppy.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Here we go again with the nonsense, Markov to miss the next three games. The things we, as fans, grew tired of last year, are still the current modus operandi.
Habs can’t find a competent bilingual doctor who they want to be in a trench with. The list of qualifications is just getting too long! 🙂
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
For those heading to Nashville for the January 3 game vs. the Predators, I’m looking to organize pre-game get together. If you plan to attend, please contact me. Paul
Heading to Nashville??? I think I have dishes to do and take the tree down, clip my toenails, and well,,,,,just never on my calendar.
Anyhow, mention on the other thread of Francois Beauchemin.
At 36 and $4.5M I worry that he might be washed up, but in fact he led the Avs in TOI last season, and played all 82 games last year, and all 33 this year.
Also leads the Avs in +/- at -1 (they really suck).
So probably can still contribute, but he is signed for one more year after this.
—–
Does not matter for me. I don’t believe he is what the Habs need. Unless it is a “take Beauchemin” if you want Duchesne or Landeskog deal.
If indeed Bergevin is interested, more like Therrien, then a 7th round pick is all I would give up for a 36 year old player in his last year of his deal. Colorado would also have to pick up half of his salary.
Habfan17
I don’t understand it either
Moi aussi…Yah, I’ve always liked Beauchemin’s game, especially while he was younger (not sure, now as I have not seen him play of late)…Habs got rid of him when he was a young up-and-comer. I’m not sure why as he was the type of player/d’man they seem to perennially lack. But, sure, great idea to bring him back @ age 36.5 (making $3.5 – 4.5?) at the expense of relatively cheap, young guys like Pateryn who can bring a similar game.
He was claimed in expansion draft
Edit -Yes, I guess that’s what happened. Anyways, whatever the situation evidently they didn’t feel @ the time that he was worth retaining/protecting.
Beauchemin was not claimed in the expansion draft from the Habs, he was placed on waivers after not being able to secure a spot on the roster after 3 seasons in the AHL. He was claimed by the Blue Jackets during the lockout season. Traded to the Ducks for Fedorov and others. He finally came around as an NHL player when he was 26.
Our defensive roster when we placed him on waivers:
-Souray, Brisebois, Markov, Bouillon, Rivet, Quintal and Komisarek.
Game day?
—–
Well days ARE getting longer.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
week?