Canadiens Game Day: Brendan Gallagher ‘close’ to a return, Therrien confirms

With practice time at a premium, head coach Michel Therrien used the morning skate prior to Tuesday’s game against the Avalanche for a full practice,

The session was highlighted by the appearance of Brendan Gallagher shooting pucks for the first time since his injury.

“He’s close,” said Therrien. “He won’t play tonight and he won’t play Thursday (in Arizona), but he’s close.”

Therrien tweaked his lines, providing Alex Galchenyuk with more firepower on the No. 2 line. Galchenyuk, who was started as a winger in the Canadiens’ last game, will be back at a centre on a line with Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron.

Tomas Plekanec will centre a checking line with Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw, while David Desharnais will be on the fourth line with Brian Flynn and Torrey Mitchell. Desharnais is the centre on that line but Therrien will employ Mitchell on draws in the defensive zone.

Phillip Danault remained on the top line with Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov.

There will be no changes on defence.

Jacob De La Rose and Greg Pateryn will be the healthy scratches.

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate.