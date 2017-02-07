Canadiens Game Day: Brendan Gallagher ‘close’ to a return, Therrien confirms

With practice time at a premium, head coach Michel Therrien used the morning skate prior to Tuesday’s game against the Avalanche for a full practice,
The session was highlighted by the appearance of Brendan Gallagher shooting pucks for the first time since his injury.
“He’s close,” said Therrien. “He won’t play tonight and he won’t play Thursday (in Arizona), but he’s close.”
Therrien tweaked his lines, providing Alex Galchenyuk with more firepower on the No. 2 line. Galchenyuk, who was started as a winger in the Canadiens’ last game, will be back at a centre on a line with Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron.
Tomas Plekanec will centre a checking line with Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw, while David Desharnais will be on the fourth line with Brian Flynn and Torrey Mitchell. Desharnais is the centre on that line but Therrien will employ Mitchell on draws in the defensive zone.
Phillip Danault remained on the top line with Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov.
There will be no changes on defence.
Jacob De La Rose and Greg Pateryn will be the healthy scratches.
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate.
Galchenyuk for Duchene? Nope.
Richard R
Patrick Roy for coach!
i should state that i really don’t want to lose beaulieu for absolutely nothing, but we are struggling for goals. we need more help up front, in my opinion.
Who would you rather give up, Beau or Sergachev?
Hab4life
beaulieu. sergachev seems to have more upside, i.e. offensive acumen. they both can skate, but i feel sergachev has a bit more creativity in the offensive zone. that said, beaulieu definitely has shown more willingness to stick up for teammates with his fists. it’s a damned if you do, damned if you don’t move for me.
Sergachev is 2-3 years away from being where Beaulieu is right now. So, if the goal is to build a team to win now, trading Nate makes no sense. There’s not a long line of NHL-ready defenders on the Rock.
Of course, Sergachev could be great and no GM wants to be the guy who trades away a future HOF inductee. But really, given the Canadiens’ history of drafting and overhyping our prospects (think Scherbak, think Beaulieu …DeLaRose…Fucale … Tinordi… Leblanc…) What makes us think this one will be the exception?
All that to say that if the deal is right and it stands to make the team better now and for the next 2-3 years at least, trading Sergachev needs to be an option.
i don’t post much, but i do read the comments often. anybody else feel that the more nesterov plays (and can perform) the more beaulieu might be wondering about his future with this club?
Beau is really the only roster player that could help get us a decent forward. Other than our decent forwards of course.
Hab4life
Fire MT, bring in CJ.
Good God no, he was a horrible coach in Montreal.
So was MT … arguably twice.
If/when the Habs blow both games this week (zero-one point) like the week-end mainly because the coach? has a track record of not getting his team ready to play most nights does this mean Bergevin has run out of excuses to promote Therrien upstairs ?? one can only hope
The worst part of the Habs going through a bad patch is the posters who show up can’t write an English sentence. Although, ‘rain of terror’ was mildly funny.
Or was that train of errors?
Hab4life
Stubbs’ article on Julien:
https://www.nhl.com/news/fired-boston-bruins-coach-claude-julien-has-been-in-similar-position-before/c-286512198?tid=280751088
So our first line is a joke, Plek’s can’t score, DD sucks, Mitchell and Flynn are useless, Shaw is horrible, yadda yadda. Must be MT will get coach of the year pulling off the magic he does getting this team above .500. Go MT !!!
It’s not a crazy argument. But the first line doesn’t suck and the top 4 D, even without Markov, is pretty good. MT had the team winning even when Price was sucking and Chucky was out. Now Chucky is back and Price is still sucking. Price must be tired (World Cup & new baby). Might be time to let Montoya change the chemistry a bit for a few weeks while #31 rests and finds his game again..
Pierre McGuire tells us he spoke to Barry Trotz who said, “I would be shocked if Radulov doesn’t sign with MTL, he loves it there.” #tsn690
And I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t go to the highest bidder. The way he’s playing, and the way he makes everyone around him better he could get 7mil/yr easily.
Shane Oliver
I’d give him $7 for sure. Only adds $1.5 or so to the payroll. Term is the issue I guess. Four years sounds good.
Didn’t someone just say we have trouble signing players. Radulov loves it here. Petry thinks it a great place to live. Signing was a ‘no-brainer’ for him. Markov takes home town discounts. Maybe it’s just Canadians from other provinces.
Absolutely agree. He has earned a ton of respect. He dominates almost every game, and when he doesn’t, the team falls completely flat and almost always loses.
Word seems to be that there’s no home town discount coming. He’s about the money and playing somewhere warm and in a low-tax jurisdiction — not the highest — is an attractive option. He likes Montreal, but not enough to to leave cash on the table.
Folks stop killing our players and GM please. No wonder we have a hard time attracting free agents because the taxes are a big issue but the way fans eat their own is a bigger issue. This is a tough fish bowl to play in and you need thick skin besides lots of money. What we really need is simple — a coaching change will suffice. MB has made mistakes as all GM’s do but he really needs to forget his foxhole buddy who introduced him to his current girl friend and look out for this team and get a real coach like maybe a co-coach tandem of Captain Kirk and Gerard Gallant maybe. Only a thought but I am really no fan of this coach and believe all of our short comings can be traced directly back to this coach so leave everyone else alone and fix the real problem.
“maybe a co-coach tandem of Captain Kirk and Gerard Gallant.”
Er, unfortunately, neither of these highly qualified individuals has the MOST important asset (allegedly)needed to coach in this market.
Yeah. Right on. For sure. To hell with where we are in the standings even with all the injuries, travel schedule etc. Cripes if we could replace the coach we may even move up a few spots and be first overall in the league and not just first overall in our division. Yeah, yeah the others have games in hand but guess what, they still gotta win them. Get over yourself Dano and don’t be a hater. It doesn’t look good on you
I just looked at the standings, with TBL showing to be in 28th spot, with maybe a chance at another top 5 draft choice, Thats just not fair as far as I am concerned. I am tired of seeing players like Stamkos and Tavares, plying their trade in non hockey cities.
So, since the canine excrement talent levels were more the problem in Colorado, does that mean Patty Roy is back on the Molson radar?
I don’t see a fit in Montreal. He would need control of both jobs, which I can’t see happening in Montreal. He’d be ideal for one of the budget teams.
Or junior hockey.
Call me crazy, if you like, but if the team fails this year both the GM and coach will be gone and Roy will return. Now we just have to decide what failure would look like, Mr. M.
As Geoff Molson recently went on record saying that he believes Marc Bergevin has the Habs on the “right path”, it’s highly unlikely he would jettison him regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season.
There was no room for Patrick Roy’s ego as a player and they’ll be no room for him as a coach. He walked out on the Avs a month before the season. The hockey fraternity is tight. I think he might receive the Ted Nolan treatment from a lot of owners. He has never learned the lesson that you never put yourself above the team.
Who in their right mind would hire him in Montreal? He’d only quit on them (again)…after all, that’s his M.O.
I cannot get behind Galchenyuk on the ‘second line’ with Byron and Lekhs. I love Lehks, but Byron has no business on a top line. Anyone else notice how much his scoring has plummeted since playing without galchenyuk and Pacs. He was a beneficiary to elite players. Also, Galchenyuk flew out of the gate this year demonstrating great top line material, great chemistry with both Pacs and Radu. He gets injured, and rather than slotting him back in with those two, he gets demoted in favor of a guy who still has less points than him with 20 more games played. The Pacs, Galch, Radu line should be put together for the rest of the year to build immense chemistry for that will be needed by playoff time. Instead the coach sticks with a guy who would be thriving as that third or second line center. Galchenyuk has earned the top center line job and the coach an idiot if he doesn’t see that.
If it were my decision.
Radu – Galch- Pacs
Byron – Danault – shaw/gallagher
Lehks – Pleks – andrighetto/desharnais
desharnais/DLR-mitchell-flynn
Rads – Galchenyuk – Pacs
Lehkonen – Danault – Hudon/Gallagher
Byron – Plekanec – Shaw
Andrighetto- BigMac – Sherbak/Carr
Waive DD, he would fit in nicely with the ice caps.
Mitchell and Flynn, I like them and they are cheap but as long as they are on the roster our youth will not get their opportunity.
Leave Danault in place. The line clicks and Chucky can make another line dangerous.
Max – Danault – Radu
Byron – Chucky — Gally
Lehks — Pleks/DD — Shaw/Ghetto (or an upgrade at the deadline)
Flynn — Mitchell/DD — Ghetto/ PTBNL
I think they are trying to get a second line scoring rather than stacking one line, but I agree Galchenyuk should be paired with at least one of the top wingers, either Pacioretty or Radulov.
Why? For the first time in years we have a real top line.
You can’t win with one line in the playoffs. You need to figure out how to get two or even three lines scoring. That’s why Pittsburgh has Crosby, Malkin, and Kessel on three different lines.
Yea thats why you dont stack one line and have Chucky figure his stuff out on the second line
Yup. That is a # 1 line on any elite contender.
If Bergevin is so high on his pet project (Danault) then have him centre the second line with Shaw who can work the corners and Lehkonen or Andrighetto to provide offence.
Leave the rest of the cast to be sorted out between Plekanec (who can’t score and won’t make his wingers better) and Mitchell.
As long as MT is coaching, this is what you’ll get. His way or the Highway.
Sorry, I know everyone’s finished dog-piling on Brendan Kelly, but I’ve only just read it.
By what feat of mass clairvoyance does he acquire the data to make this Kellanne Conway observation?
“Yet Montreal has never fully embraced Pacioretty. Fans like him, but they don’t love him.”
Freshman journalism school failed assignment. Why? Because fantasy like this immediately cancels all credibility for an entire piece, with potential to damage it for the byline.
And it’s dishonest. What he should have honestly written, and which would have provoked a comparable number of hits/responses/clicks whatever is this:
“I, Brendan Kelly, don’t like Max Pacioretty.”
And then argue.
Poor journalism, lack of honesty, transparent objectives. Last piece I read by him.
Gazette — replace, please.
I thought he had a bit of a point, obviously no litmus test for this but…. didn’t MT start this with his comments along the journey?
I think I gave up after his third or fourth WTP. I read this latest installment in puzzlement until I went back and read the byline. I finish his articles, but do no longer comment on his writing.
Max was loved, he was the Wolverine. His captaincy in a bad year, and his slow start seemed to have cooled the ardour; but the (cleverly leaked?) news about his broken foot, and subsequent return to form, has rekindled the embers, at least on HIO.
Canucks will soon be on tank patrol.
Gallagher for Sutter.
A second for Hansen.
A fourth for Burrows.
DD, Pleks, Pateryn, some orange skin lotion and some old Roch Voisine photos for the Sedins.
Party like it’s 2011.
2011 SC made me sick. No thanks!
Classic:
“I love when a guy born on third base but who thinks he hit a triple rolls up his sleeves and gets to work.”
Sometimes the guys born on 3rd base steal home.
Johnyk
Pateryn and DLR sit tonight. Both are clearly too big and hit too hard for this team. We need to get smaller and softer, especially with the playoffs coming and teams amping up their game.
DD gives the fourth line some snarl.
So do lap dogs once in awhile.
Richard R
DLR has been horrible
Needs to be treated with CLR.
Richard R
Subban not part of the leadership in Nashville. Was not stripped of anything.
Two interesting things on TSN690 on the way home:
Aaron Ward: ” (he) made me a better person and a better hockey player”. Speaking of course, about the beloved coach … Claude Julien (and he mentions disliking playing for him).
Brings to mind what students often say about having me as a teacher: they don’t like it, they aren’t happy to come to class; but at the end of the year they are happy because they learned a lot / passed the government exam.
The other thing is there are now non-stop flights from Montreal to Shanghai! I wonder: western route, or northern?
just flew over to hong kong from toronto, northern route the way there..over greeenland down through russia. pacific route return, i think because of the winter jet stream of 250 mph.
Thanks, DT.
Though it will be Air Canada, it will be a Boeing Dreamliner, and this appears to answer the question:
http://weekendblitz.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/ewr-hkg.jpg
Impressive, in ant event.
Aaron Ward must have been a really bad hockey player before meeting Julien in that case.
Unfortunately PK Is His Own Worst Enemy. And as much as I hate to say it we are better off without him. He is more of an Star entertainer on the ice then a star defenseman. Sells tickets and annoys teammates
Uhuh, I’m sure you’re enjoying yet another disappoint Habs season too, eh?
Saw PK on the power play a few weeks ago and the Preds PP looked pretty dynamic. Quick, accurate passes.
Richard R
Just read that PK was stripped on his “A” and it was given to Ryan Ellis. Ouch.
Ellis was added to the leadership group, no one was removed. They’re going with rotating A’s. Get your facts right. I guess this is a way to distract from the Habs sucking donkey scrotes lately, though.
AH so never part of the leadership group to begin with. Good to know. Thanks for the update…. (10 points, 11 cups and 26 years. better so far…)
Whoa, sorry bro. I guess not everything you read on the internet is true.
Massive reach from a pot-stirring media type (aiming to get some funky orange love?) looking to piggyback off the never-ending controversy that is P.K.
Subban had the ‘A’ while Neal was injured. Wasn’t ‘stripped’ of anything.
And the whole ‘letters’ thing itself is so absurdly overplayed it’s not funny.
Is Pacioretty, with his ‘C’, more of a leader than Weber with his ‘A’ – or Price with his ‘ ‘? Of course not.
Correct. PK was not given a letter. Poile doesn’t give letters to non-leaders like MB does.
So will a resounding 2-1 shootout win over the powerful Avs make everyone feel a little better?
As long as it’s a decisive shootout win and we’re not relying on the Avs’ last shooter to miss the net or whatever…
Ill take 28 of them.
MT can sure deliver some comic relief. DD on the fourth line is such a joke.
And what does Pateryn have to do to get back into the line up? I’m sure he hopes to be traded away from Empty.
Even funnier when the fourth line gets 16 minutes.
I’m not a hater or lover of DD but bring up Big Mac for 4 th. line duties as he brings a physical presence which DD defiantly lacks. Not saying DD’s may not be a better all around player right now than Big Mac but for 4th line duties the big guy brings more to the ice than DD.
Mr. Biter
Just throwing it out there, but maybe if Pateryn legally changed his last name to Desharnais…?
What if DD is actually getting the Gomez/Semin treatment and 4th line duty is his last stop before St. John’s?
It what they did to both Gomez and Semin…give them one last chance to prove they are useful.
The Bruins did it, why can’t the Habs do it?
Only then will we taste success.
Poor Jabba out looking for a job. When MT gets the boot bring Jabba back as he fits the Habs main criteria for a coach.
Mr. Biter
’cause we’re first in the division and considered by pundits to be a Stanley Cup threat?? Maybe?
I assume the going price for Martin Hanzal was pulled out of some sportscasters ass on a slow news day. There is (was) absolutely no way the Yotes could seriously make that ask even if the whippersnapper running the club was erring to caution to the point of delusion.
Every day that goes by diminishes his worth so it may be worthwhile for MB to take the kid out on Thursday while they’re there, throw a few juice boxes down his neck and see what he can wrangle…
No more than a second round pick back tho…
Agree, a second round pick would be the historical norm for a Hanzal type.
The asking price is high right now because only 2 teams Colorado and Arizona have thrown in the towel.
It’s a seller’s market.
That will change as more teams become sellers as they are eliminated from playoff contention.
Rhino… I think the whole fourth line should come out of the lineup when Gallagher gets back. DLR ghetto maccaron Hudon Sherbak all better choices
Who comes out of the lineup when Gallagher returns?
It has to be either one of DD or Andrighetto (though I wouldn´t mind if Mitchell took a vacation)
DD on the fourth line. Why? An absolute useless place for him. This is why Therrien gets no respek around here.
Yes, he should be in the AHL, I agree.
Sir Lance….fire MT. Because the new coach will make DD the 13th frwd 🙂
If we lose tonight would you rather Empty gets fired or DD gets sent down to AHL? Can only pick one.
EMPTY Fired!!
That’s an easy one. MT for sure. No matter who takes over, they will know DD is a waste of roster spot.
DD on the 4th line to bring some needed size and toughness. I predict by the 10 minute mark of the 1st period he will be centering the top line. That and top PP time should garner him 15 minutes of TOI, 2 minutes more that AG. That’s how you build championships folks!
C’mon, knock it off!!
And needless to say, if this doesn’t happen you’ll be on the About Last Night thread to say you were hopelessly wrong, yeah?
Yeah, he’ll be on the power play for sure. If they get one.
Richard R
Now that is more likely to be the case…
What offseason move was better?
Wild signing Eric Staal 3 years at 3.5 or
Habs signing Radulov 1 year 5.75
if we can’t resign Rads, Wild win.
Giving Staal a 3 yr deal after having 2 brutal seasons was a big risk, so far it’s been a great move by Fletcher.
Staal has 3 points in his last 10 games. It depends on if the last 10 games Staal is who they will see for the rest of the season or if it was the Staal who had 39 in 41 games.
But I still think Rads is going to be a better signing.
However thay have roughly the same points. So Staal is the better signing, right now.
And 3.5 means nothing in the next 2 seasons even if he plays mediocre. I would still take him for 3.5 to score 40-45 points.
Gallagher is the other ruthless athlete on the Habs and Danualt would be tird…..Radu is No 1 “maybe league best” and simply unbelievable ..
I hope the AVS don’t get the “Habs flu” after seeing that 4th line….
what a joke.
Good one. ++++++++++
DD Mitchel and Flynn…sounds like a law firm not a fourth line?
BenJarvus Green-Ellis was nicknamed The Law Firm.
I was always of the understanding that the primiere legal team was:
Duey,Screwem and Howe. 😉
The time off will do Gallagher some good. He was in a brutal slump. Hopefully he can start scoring goals again. But nobody can’t debate his work ethic. I hope he continues to go to the hard areas. He will certainly help our top 9 up front.
I hope Lehkonen and Galchenyuk develop some of that instant chemistry. I really think Lehkonen is a decent centre away from scoring some big goals.
They will either have “Instant Chemistry” or “Develop Chemistry”.
“Developing Instant Chemistry” is far too confusing.
They’ll have to start developing the chemistry instantly. They can’t stand around waiting for it to develop itself.
Fearless prediction…
If they don’t show chemisrty right away the kindly coach will split them up and give Flynn to Galchenyuk as his scoring winger and stick Lehkonen on the 4th line with DD before the 1st period is over.
"Everyone has a plan, 'till they get punched in the mouth." Mike Tyson
