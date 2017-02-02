Canadiens Game Day: Avalanche plucks Mark Barberio off waivers

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
PHILADELPHIA — Mark Barberio’s run with the Canadiens came to end on Thursday when the Colorado Avalanche claimed the defenceman off waivers.
The West Island native was caught in the numbers game after Andrei Markov returned from a groin injury and the team acquired rearguard Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26. Barberio had four assists, 10 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating in 26 games with Montreal this season.
Meanwhile, it was a quiet morning in the City of Brotherly Love as the Canadiens cancelled their morning skate at the Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers had an optional workout at their training facility across the river in Voorhees, N.J.
The Canadiens have joined a number of teams in cutting back or eliminating morning skates. With three games in four days — Montreal is back home for back-to-back matinées during the weekend — coach Michel Therrien decided rest was important than a practice.
Canadiens’ trade bait: Sergachev could make Beaulieu expendable | HI/O Show
There will be two lineup changes from the roster that produced a 5-2 home win over Buffalo on Tuesday. Alex Galchenyuk is back and will centre a line with David Desharnais and Andrew Shaw. Jeff Petry has recovered from the flu and will replace Greg Pateryn on defence.
Carey Price will start in goal, while the Flyers will counter with Michal Neuvirth (3.17 goals-against average and .885 save percentage).
Brayden Schenn missed practice with the flu Wednesday, but will be in the lineup and that means former Canadien Dale Weise will probably be a healthy scratch. Michael Del Zotto is still out with a leg injury. Shayne Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch and Nick Schultz will take his place.
The Canadiens have 67 points and are nine points up on Ottawa in the Atlantic Division, and they are fourth overall in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers are clinging to the final wild-card berth in the East with 56 points. They’re hoping this game will give them a boost as they open a five-game homestand.
Bunch of sad saks.
Lots of talk about trading N8, who to protect etc.
Question- would it make sense to leave Petry unprotected? Would LV take him on? Should we be talking about Sergachev taking over for Petry rather than for N8?
All thoughts and suggestions (including “that is the stupidest thing I have ever heard!” as long as they are backed up with reasonable arguments) greatly appreciated. I am just trying to better understand the options MB has.
Enjoy the game tonight.
Ch EJ
Trade deadline is a month away. The media love to push this thing and all these rumors. Almost getting sick of it ALREADY. Any how – yup we need a top six. We’ll get one. Book it. Now we can all rest easy and watch the games calmly as we know we will make the playoffs and have a great chance to make the final four. I do hope we don’t play the Flyers in the first round in a cross over. Also – please no Tampa Bay either. Oh well – we have a great team and looking forward to the final stretch here. The dog days of February are tough….let’s stay healthy and enjoy the ride. But this trade talk is OVER blown. Most of the big deals happen in the off-season.
Duchy is OVER rated. There are reasons the Avs suck even though they have all these “great” forwards. Just like the Oilers over valued Nuge/Eberle/Hall etc.
Duchy is a floater they say in Denver.
Kog – has had two major concussions.
Why has this team SUCKED except for one year with all these guys.
NEWS flash – they are OVER rated.
Let’s not sell the farm to get one of these guys.
I personally would take Landeskog for OUR team – he is a more complete player and has size.
Duchy is smallish. Especially for our team already being small up the middle and on the wing.
If they take back Pleks to help us with our cap issue – then ok – let’s trade him for Duchy in some sort of package as Pleks is on the small side too….but we all know the Avs want young studs and a first rounder.
Scary and already wasted too much time on it.
Tavares would be a solid (understatement) addition and, while the cost would be significant, you have to think he would justify it.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
No way the Isles trade him.
I believe there is less than 5% chance he leaves or gets traded…..only cuz Gretzky got traded. From what I read he loves New York and doesn’t want to leave. He’s going to get $10 M to play where he loves to play. He stays. Just my two cents.
Besides – we don’t have the cap space. We also have to “save” $9 M for Carey Price. What’s left for Rads, Chucky, Pacman Weber?
Take Pacioretty off the books, and Desharnais is done (off the payroll – he’s done already) next season. That’s 8M right there and Plex will be somewhere else (LV) as well. All helps, no ?
And yes, I realize AG27 and AR47 have to be signed, so we lose a few of the career yo-yos that have been coming and going to the IceCaps.
Where there’s a will, gotta’ be a way …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
lol.
But I hear ya. I like your logic.
Vegas won’t take Pleks in the draft.
They are going to take N8 or Byron no? Both come cheap and are younger.
Byron – shhh 😉
Beaulieu – buh-bye !
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Ice Caps for Tavares. Do it, MB!
Richard R
My predictions…
If a trade is made for an impact player before the deadline, the package will likely be something like:
Lehkonen/Byron/Danault + Beaulieu/Nesterov + 1st round pick/prospect for impact player
I believe Gallagher will bounce back next season and then get injured again.
Markov will be signed again for two years at most. Hopefully it will be at 80% or lower of his current salary.
Radulov will be signed for 5 years with a raise of 1M more or less depending on his playoff performance. I doubt Radulov will accept less than 5 years term.
Assuming they’re not protected, I believe that one of Emelin, Shaw, Pateryn, Plekanec (in that order) will most likely be taken by Las Vegas in the expansion draft.
Plekanec will not be extended in 2018 and may be traded for a draft pick in the offseason. I predict Shaw will be his replacement as an overpriced 3rd line center.
Not a prediction but how this’s for a change of format for the All Star game. Under 23 team vs everyone else (yes idea stolen from World Cup).
—
“I have a reason that I can’t really tell you why, but if I could, you would probably understand.” – The CH approved explanation that school-aged Habs fans can now use to explain poor grades.
Daneault isn’t going any where’s. Book it.
Neither is Lehkonen.
Neither is Sergachev.
I hope we don’t trade Juulsen. But getting nervous about that.
The previous thread opined that Sergachev makes Beaulieu expendable. Beaulieu’s play makes him expendable, IMO, but no need to split hairs.
He is the preferred departure from the D-corps, now, let’s see if MB can make it so.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I guess the organization sees Nesterov as a clearly better player than Barberio. I wonder what they base that on. To me, they are both 6-7 dmen. I actually liked the way Barberio was playing recently. In any case, the open spot on the habs is at right D, and Pateryn as a right handed shot should have the advantage to claim that spot by the end of the regular season, unless Nesterov is lights out and Pateryn plays terribly when he gets his chance.
And yes I think there is a strong chance the habs got Nesterov because they are trying to deal one of their starting left handed Dmen.
I believe it is because they believe the ceiling for Nestorov is higher and he is only 23. Barberio isn’t old at 26, but from reports I have read, such as from the Sportscaster, Nestorov is offensively gifted and Tampa wanted him to be more consistent in his own end. Not as strong defensively.
I think the only reason he was available was due to the possibility of him going to the KHL next season. I guess Bergevin thinks that if he works out this season, they can convince him to stay. Bergevin wanted a puck mover and it seems he is better in that area than Barberio is.
Habfan17
Surprised Barbs got picked up. Its too bad for ‘Caps,but no loss for Habs. People were caught up where he was from. Not NHL material imo
Barberio played about 100 games in the CH organization, slightly more than half of which were with the big team. I looked forward to his call-up this season and, based on his work here in 2015-16, felt he would make a stronger impact.
Based on my observations of him and Beaulieu on the ice, his game dropped enough that it was touch and go between the two, but I would have preferred to see the other guy dispatched.
Barberio came across as much brighter in general and made a lot more sense in front of a mic, but it’s mute now. Suspect (hope) Beaulieu is moved soon – won’t be too hard to upgrade on what he brings IMO.
Poor Galchenyuk … works hard to come back from the same injury – twice – and is rewarded by having a toy piano tied to his ass. We’ll be lucky if the cycle on that side of the ice can manage to play chopsticks.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
is this a joke? Beaulieu should be untouchable! He is a good, young solid D-man.
No kidding and Nate is a bargain at $1 million cap hit.
Barberio will be 27 next month has played a whopping 159 NHL games and still can’t stick on a NHL roster.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
That’s the quantity argument.
Player X has played this few games, therefore, he can’t be very good.
So it must follow that Player Y, who has played about 400 games for his team over the past 7+ years, is a bonafide NHLer.
That how it goes ?
Quantity vs Quality.
If, like the prof above, you think the quality of Beaulieu’s play and his on-ice decisions is
” solid “, well, that’s nice. I find it goofy.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
While Beaulieu is certainly not an untouchable, his analysis perplexes me. Barberio always made me nervous. Tried hard, but …
Beaulieu is good, but untouchable? He will never be a game changer type of player and he does not make others around him better in my opinion. If the return was comparable, he is tradeable.
Not saying I want him traded, just that as long as the return was for a player of equal value who fills a hole, then I would be okay with it.
Nestorov, a puck moving defenceman, prefers playing the left side and I would suspect that if he plays very well, with Pateryn back and Redmond able to fill in as a 7th defenceman, Beaulieu could get moved.
Habfan17
Last year Barberio had much better d partners. His game is not good enough to play next to crap like he did this year.
toy piano…LMAO
Colorado has a lot of difficulties. In Montreal the job was there for Barberio to take. He simply did not take it. In Colorado he gets a chance to try that again, they get a reasonable contract to watch him try for this year and next. This is a good chance for him. All he has to do is defend and he will be a hero.
Colorado could use something positive.
By the same token you could say the reason Barberio couldn’t grab that job in Montreal isn’t because he declined but rather that the competition ascended.
Also the Habs are tight on contracts and June 2017 comes a long time before RFA and UFA time. They do not want to get in a bind down the road by hanging on to one of 50 too long.
Overall a positive thing for Montreal, for Barberio, and the current last place in the League team.
Losing the job to Beaulieu – that’s gotta’ be tough to swallow.
Agree that COL represents a good opportunity for him.
I hope he maintains / sustains focus long
enough to take full advantage of it.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Very good points! I do think it had more to do with other defencemen passing him, along with the signing of Nestorov who was only available due to the possibility of him going to the KHL next season.
Nestorov is younger and reports are, he is offensively gifted. He is worth the risk and from his first game, you can see the smarts and skill.
Habfan17
I am not surprised Barberio being picked up by a team (I did say this yesterday). He is capable of being #5/#6 Dman in most NHL teams.
Good luck Mark!
Sorry, Too busy eating crow to do any analysis today
That number one line of Pacioretty / Danault/ Radulov sure is something special.
Hopefully they can score another 3 tonight!
Guess is they’ll be paying together for awhile now.
Regards,
Steve O.
Radulov is off the charts. After Price and Weber, I’d vote Radulov as the 3rd most valuable.
4th in league goal scoring, Patch would be my MVP after Price-Weber.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Pacioretty will be part of the
package that brings us Tavares.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
You’re a good man. And the stats you posted were correct. Numbers will bite you sometimes.
The acquisitions of Radulov and Danault make MB look like a genius!
add, Picking up Byron for zilch, trading for Weber, Keeping Lehkonen, adding Shaw (who has made losing Gallagher bearable), to the reasons MB looks genius-like.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sad to see DSP will be a healthy scratch tonight for the Habs.
I wonder if Gallagher and Jim Kyte will be going at it later on Twitter?
Even without DSP in the line-up, I’m looking forward to the triple threat match.
Blackhawks vs Habs vs Flyers.
This will be Epic.
This is how waivers is supposed to work; a player gets a chance to prove himself to another organization. We can claim him back if he doesn’t make it in COL, and is placed on waivers again.
I wish MB had been able to suss out Sakic’s interest and get a 7th round pick, but oh well.
Free Front.
That’s the way It’s supposed to work, but in this case it is not to the Habs’ benefit. Good for the player and the league.
How are you going to get even a bag of MT’s special DD suntan oil rags for a guy who’s been available for free on numerous occasions?
Barberio’s value was similar to that of a broken washing machine.
“I won’t pay you for it, but if you’re going to throw it out, I’ll take it off your hands.
Gallagher and two second-rounders for Sutter and Hansen.
No rentals, dep at centre and more speed on the wing.
Pacioretty-Galchenyuk-Radulov
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hansen
Hudon-Sutter-Shaw
Byron-Danault-Mitchell
Hansen has the type of speed that would actually complement Plekanec.
Galchenyuk-Plekanec-Sutter-Danault down the middle is very solid; reunites the league’s top fourth line, one of my pet causes.
Gallagher is superfluous if our kids (Hudon, Scherbak, McCarron) are going to be any good.
Canucks get an ex-Giant who can play with the Sedins and extra prospects for the future.
Eh, I like Hansen. A lot. Been watching him since he was a Manitoba Moose. Special place in my heart for the Dane. But no, not for Gallagher and not as a 2nd liner.
He’s best relied on as a 10-15 goal winger who kills penalties honestly and skates like the wind. So yeah, great complement for Plekanec. But we already have Paul Byron, and we got him for nothing.
Danault on the fourth line? might as well kick him in the jewels.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Best fourth line in the league. Mismatches.
If the bottom two lines get similar minutes, doesn’t really matter what they’re designated as.
Getting Sutter, who’s on a long-term deal, means he and Danault are the 2/3 guys moving forward, perhaps getting a three-pack of bacon thongs for MT in return for Plekanec at the end of the year.
Galchenyuk
Danault
Sutter
Mitchell/McCarron
in that order would make me happy. They can keep the bacon thong. Take Plekanec and Gallagher for Sutter and a top nine RW. Hanson? sure why not.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Pretty good read from our friends at HEOTP with some quotes from Molson and MB.
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/2/2/14483612/marc-bergevin-trade-deadline-geoff-molson-montreal-canadiens-collapse-injuries-carey-price
JDL has some of the worst offensive stats have seen for a player prior turning pro..I dont see him putting points up at the NHL level…His chance to make the team is to become a great PK and face off wizard and use his size to hit…McCarron has better offensive potential than JDL but i dont even put him at Ellers level..I see him no more than what Mitchell has been in his career..
He does absolutely zilch.
It’s usually extremely difficult to show that a team brought up a player too soon.
But from here on in, De La Rose’s name can be brought up whenever that discussion takes place.
Not even at Eller’s level ? Gad sir, from the man with the Viking avatar that’s cruel indeed !
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Chipchura 2.0
If Chipchura could skate like DLR, he would have been 10x better.
He was 10x better until he blew his knee.
Free Front.
a little early to make that judgment. Just for a point of reference, Max had 6 goals in his first 86 games. Jacob ain’t going to be another Max but he’s far from being a bust yet.
dLR just needs 25 uninterrupted games centering Radulov and Max, with first unit PP time, to establish himself.
Barberio showed he could handle the NHL.
The team insists on giving huge minutes to Emelin.
I see that as a mistake that will hurt the team in the playoffs.
So you’re basically saying that we should have put Barbs with Weber.
Yeah, sure.
No. I’m not saying that.
First point: Barberio is an NHL dman. Not an AHL dman like he’s referred to by the posters here.
Second point: Emelin is not a first pairing dman
Third point: team will pay the price if Emelin is expected to match up against Crosby or Ovechkin or any of the super elite first line players.
Weber can handle that match up, Emelin can’t.
Emelin is a far better player than Barberio, and is having a good year. even if you consider Barbs a solid NHL player, we just got Nesterov to do the same type of job, who is clearly better than Barberio is, and Pateryn sitting the 7th d, also a better player, with Redmond in the AHL in case the injuries pile up again. It would have been great if he cleared waivers to help in the AHL, but this loss is unlikely to have any negative effect on the team.
Barberio is a fringe NHLer. This is why he keeps getting let go, and can’t be traded.
I think the Habs will try to upgrade the 1st pairing. Batberio certainly wasn’t an option for that role.
Has Yemmy not been playing some good hockey this season? Minimal brain farts, no taking himself out of the play to deliver unnecessary huge hits…
He’s not the ideal #2 d-man, obviously, but not just anyone can assume those kinds of minutes and rise to the challenge.
I can’t tell if your post is meant to compare Emelin to Barberio, but if so that’s a tough sell since they play drastically different styles and Emelin, warts and all, is in another league as far as defending is concerned.
DD is so clearly soft that it is even a bit of a joke in the Room. Watch Danault’s response to the question of his first impressions of DD at about 1:20 – 1:38 of the attached video. https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/video/the-chat-desharnais–danault/t-284969536/c-47545603
This is the latest from Sportsnet on which players might be dealt on March 1st: http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/top-20-nhl-trade-deadline-candidates-dealt/
If Cam Fowler is available, I’d be willing to see a good trade to get him. If he’s the LD that should fit with Shea Weber, then MB has to get him. I don’t know at what cost, but I’m interested if this transaction will happen.
The top puck-moving LDman is more important to me than a top-six center right now. Even if they add a center, they are still not good enough against Crosby-Malkin-Bonino. By adding that top Dman, they can keep the puck out of the D zone and attack from the back-end. I’m all for getting Fowler…but don’t think they’re interested in Beaulieu.
I think the Ducks will get Beaulieu. But if the team wants Nate to go, a pckg. deal may be is to add a McCarron and a 2nd round pick for that. I’m not sure, but Fowler’s name had been on Marc Bergevin’s wanted d-man even before the season started. If this will cost somewhat by giving up some assets, fine. If possible, the prospect to give up is Noah Juulsen. If the Ducks ask for Sergachev, this will not work IMHO.
The Ducks have Dmen and IMO don’t want an RFA they have to pay this summer.
True. But if Beaulieu comes up again as a tradable asset for them, they will trade him. Right Now, he’s playing top minutes and seems to be jelling with Pateryn. However, his name is there so we’ll see. I do agree the Ducks have a lot of Dmen to trade on their farm team and with their core.
Do your homework!!
Ducks aren’t getting Beaulieu, only to possibly lose him in the expansion draft.
That is the main reason the Ducks want to move Fowler.
They can’t cover all their defense in the draft.
Why get Beaulieu?
Now if you talk other players, it is a different story.
Don’t tell me to do my homework since I’m not dictacting yours! Anything can happen at the draft, even if the price of getting Beaulieu. Even if they don’t get him, they sure will ask for a high draft pick (or picks) + a prospect if they choose to trade Fowler.
Also, how sure are you if Beaulieu will be claimed in the Expansion Draft?
I never said he would be claimed in the draft.
You think he is going to the Ducks, in your own words.
I saying with the info out there, it is highly unlikely in my opinion.
You put the statement out there.
Feel free to do so, at any time.
I won’t tell you to do your homework anymore.
But if needed, I will counter if argue, if that’s ok with you.
I don’t why Fowler’s name keeps coming up! The Ducks management have said that the only reason he may have been available before, was due to cap issues. They were able to work them out and have said they want to keep the core, of which Fowler is one, to make another in at the cup this season.
Habfan17
They have many defensemen and Fowler is a player that have been on the trade market. Their top-2 are Bieksa and Lindholm. Other than that, their team are looking to bolster the front to match Edmonton.
there top 2 defence are not bieska and lindholm…..Fowler is #1
Sorry, I listened to the GM himself say that they never wanted to trade him, it was a matter of the cap and due to some other injuries etc, they did not have to in the end.
Habfan17
Bieksa has to be protected in the expansion draft, because of his
contract.
Keep repeating EXPANSION, then make your trade ideas off that thought.
Sure, Bob Murray can say Fowler’s untouchable. Just ask Marc Bergevin when the media ask him if PK Subban was not going to be traded, right?
You are missing the point.
The chances of him being traded are very high, because of the
draft.
The return likely wouldn’t be a player like Beaulieu, only to risk him
in the draft.
@ dropthepuck
I did not make a trade proposal. I simply said that, from the Ducks GM’s mouth. He did look at possibly trading Fowler at one point due to the cap, but things worked themselves out and now he will not trade core players until after the season. He wants to make a run for the cup with the team intact.
They can still make a trade before expansion if they need to. They did say that Bieksa would be available if anyone was interested.
Habfan17
@ Arnou Ruelle,
Sure, Gm’s do sometimes say they will not trade a player, then turn around and trade them. Very few and far between and when they do it is for a player or package of equal value, not Fowler for Beaulieu.
PK was a unique situation and was traded in the off season. Murray thinks his team has a good chance this year and wants to make a strong run with his core. His words!! Could he change his mind and trade Fowler, anything is possible but it would have to be for a player or package he can’t refuse!
Habfan17
Denver’s a nice town, guess it’s better than going to The Rock. It’s sad to see him go, but this may be best for him.
Now this new guy (Nesterov) better pan out! If he doesn’t or if there are more injuries on D, we may just live to regret this. Barbs was not a liability and had a little upside… Good Depth D in my mind.
No question it’s an amazing opportunity for Barberio. He should see lots of icetime.
Its obvious that Colorado and St. Louis are now planning on a rebuild mode. The NY Islanders are on the mix to reshape their lineup, as well as front office.
The new face of the NHL are young studs like McDavid, Matthews, Laine, Eichel, etc…. I believe Edmonton, Toronto, and Buffalo will get better and have younger players that could potentially be cup contenders.
I don’t think St. Louis is remotely in rebuild mode. I would think the coach firing only furthers the importance of win now mode.
Not only did they fired the coach, they lost assets like Elliot and Backes w/o anything in return. They also gave up on TJ Oshie. When they fired Hitchcock and replaced it with Yeo, its already a sign that players are the next ones to be dealt.
Also, its a telling sign why Kirk Muller chose to resign here as an associate coach. It will be interesting to see what happens to Tarasenko and the others if their game does not pick up.
Nesterov has already “panned out” as a player. He is solidly within the catagory of NHL player, which Barberio was not. It sucks to lose Barberio but it likely won’t make a real difference.
I’ve always liked Mark Barberio’s game, even back in his QMJHL days, but he’ll probably never be more than a bottom-pairing defenceman on a good team.
But with the disarray the Avalanche find themselves in these days, he’s probably in a situation now where he has a real chance to finally win a regular spot in an NHL lineup. With his generous one-way contract, it’s doubtful Colorado picked him up just to be another farmhand.
But what to make of Montreal’s pro scout Eric Crawford taking in the Kings/Avalanche game? I think it’s a sign that there may be more movement to come between Montreal and Colorado.
The loss of Barberio now leaves us with four lefthanded D on the NHL roster, plus three righthanders in the NHL and another decent bottom-pairing rightie in the AHL.
There’s your eight defencemean that Bergevin is always saying you need to get you through the playoffs. He may add anothr modest piece on D – an older player on an expiring contract, perhaps – but I think he’s happy with the minor but noticeable upgrade Nesterov gives the entire defence corps.
With Danault showing no signs of faltering though a strong first full season with the Habs, I don’t think Bergevin is looking to pick up a centre for a playoff run, but even with Gallagher eventually coming back into the lineup, we are still a little short of proven scoring punch on the wing.
I’m thinking Bergevin sent Crawford to the game to see for himself what Jarome Iginla has left in the tank. Personally, I think he’s too slow these days to keep up with the play on a speedy team like the Habs, not to mention he’s finally showing signs that his scoring touch is going along with the legs. But Bergevin has never made a secret of his admiration for the player.
If Bergevin is going to do anything in-season with the Avalanche, I suspect it will be something minor like this. Though we are rumoured to be going hard after Duchene or Landeskog, it’s difficult to see what we could offer Colorado right now that woudn’t cripple our Stanley Cup chances in the short term and the long term.
We may be looking to acquire a Duchene or a Landeskog, but I don’t see it happening until the summer months.
(Judging by my track record on here, that probably means we should be fitting Duchene for his new Habs jersey by the end of the week…)
I always hate to lose a player due to waivers, but it’s part of the game.
Depth is always good to have…for the team, not so much for the player who is that said depth.
Barbs had 2 season to show if he could play in our top 7, and even with many injuries to the D corp, he was unable to do so. He fell just short, as our #8 dman. So I don’t think we lost anything to worry about.
I am sure he is still thrilled that he got to play for his home team, a dream come true. And altho he got waived by them, his home team did give him a 2 yr deal so he will be nicely paid thru all of next season too, no matter where he plays.
Wishing him luck in Col. Hope he can become more then just a depth player for them.
I look at how the Habs treated Barberio and it is far better than how the Leafs have treated Corderro. A dman they refuse to waive but also refuse to play.
Barberio I am sure will be thankful for how the Habs treated him.
Edit: Should have read Corrado, not former Expos Shortstop Corderro.
It’s horrible what they are doing to him. He must have done something truly evil to deserve that treatment.
loop…talking about the leafs?
Yup this management team does not care about being classy. Ask the players they have banished, never to be seen again (Robidas, Lupul). then young players they refuse to lose Corado, Leivo but can’t find room for so they sit. And what about vets they convince to waive their no trade clauses for cause they can be part of something special…but then get shipped to AHL (Mechalik, the guy they picked up from Wash who’s name escapes me)
Anyways, they will step over any player to reach their ultimate “shannyplan”. and no one seems to be saying boo about it in the TO media, or TO fans…cause the team is winning and looking good. Who cares which players careers are ruined when they haven’t made the playoffs in about 10 yrs.
p.s. yes I live in TO
I’m more concerned about diminutive forward DD playing the wing tonight. I’m also concerned that Galchenyuk will be playing mostly in his own end because he is playing with diminutive forward DD.
That line makes me scowl, but I’ve learned that every time MT pulls something like that out of the blender, it tends to work (at least for a bit.)
I’m waiting for the SteverenO analysis before passing judgement, though.
Oh that made me smile, too funny. You’re rolling today horsey.
Think giving him(Barberio) a place to play and a chance to establish himself is a good move by MB. Barberio is the 5th LH on the depth chart and Sergachev next year will push him farther down. There may be a few teams around the NHL where Barberio is a top 6 D-man but Montreal isn’t one of them, so this gives him a shot to see if he is. Hope Barberio does well in Colorado but I’d guess if they want him back he’ll be available in October when teams cut down to 23 for next season and he has to pass through waivers again.
I am sure MB did not chose to give him a place to establish himself….I would bet anything MB was hoping he would clear waivers as MB works hard to build good depth for the team and that is a lose in the depth department.
Like Condon, they hoped he would clear too and he didn’t. I am sure they wish him the best, but had hoped he would clear so he would be called up if injuries again.
There was roster room available to keep 8-dmen, as 24Cups has repeatedly pointed out. By waiving him now, he has a chance to establish himself as an NHL D-man. Hope he does.
the only roster spot was if they let a frwd go down.
They chose to keep the frwds instead of him
I have no doubt their preference was for him to make it thru waivers
they currently sit at 22 players on the active roster, Gallagher is on IR. They had a spot open for Barberio, if they were dead set on keeping him. They absolutely wanted him to clear but were not to worried about losing him if he didn’t. Otherwise they wouldn’t have waived him when they had an open roster spot.
The fact someone was desperate enough to claim one of our dregs will surely be a source of high-fives in the front office.
(MT and MB share a long, tender embrace)
MB: “Told you we had dep.”
MT: “You’re the best. We’ll never win anything, but we’ll be just good enough to keep our jobs for years. Hey, have you given that extension to DD to sign yet?”
Does anyone remember this Jimmy vesey character, I used to hear a crazy amount about him but now its like he dropped off the face of the earth.
What? He’s having a nice rookie campaign with the Rangers.
He started out with a bang but man has he cooled off. Be curious to see how he does long term. He has the tools
Yep, I think he needs time to figure out how to play a full season. Coming off playing 30-game seasons into the NHL is tough stuff.
Yah you are both right, he had a great first 30 games. Indeed a huge adjustment for college kid straight to NHL.
Seems like Ghostisbehere got his adjustment this season.
Did someone post Friedman’s “30 thoughts” column yet?
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-lightnings-yzerman-not-biting-low-offers-bishop/
(Well, NOW someone did!)
Completely unrelated, but what a name this new College Football recruit has. Kobe Buffalomeat.
http://deadspin.com/illinois-state-football-recruit-kobe-buffalomeat-is-ind-1791919511
So this will mess up a lot of the “trade a bag of D list players” trade ravings to Colorado for Duchesne since they got one for free.
Might have to actually include some solid players
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Hey, there’s still plenty of Ice Caps we can bundle for Duchesne. MB, get er done!
We lost the best mustache since George Parros. Very sad.
Not that’s he’s bad… but the laws of expendability (lol) state that Beaulieus days are few. Him and Nesterov are the same player. Both won’t be around when Serg is ready.
Jon Cooper sheltered the heck out of Nesterov and he still managed to stink out the joint there. Every single one of his partners did worse with him than without him. Maybe someday he’ll become a competent NHL defenseman, but Beaulieu’s at another level.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Great, now there’s more chance Pat stays in.
They had no choice but to waive him. Keeping him in Montreal just wastes cap space for rentals.
—–
And since they waived him one must ex[pect that they made some calls trying to get a 4th (or whatever) pick for him.
They’d have some set value: Trade him if they can get a 4th or better; risk waivers if it’s a 5th or worse and hope he can slide through and help in the A b/c he’s more useful to the org there than a 5th is.
Anywho… Adios Mark, enjoy Colorado.
(I wonder what kind of painkillers team officials prescribe in the land of legal weed?)
At most, this deal would free up around $500k in deadline cap space. Not exactly earth shattering.
MB has brought cap space available to under 500k before.
It beats Barbie munching on hotdogs.
I don’t understand the timing of this move. They had a roster spot available until Gallagher is back, so they could have carried 8 D for a while. They have the cap space. The only reason would be to create a little cap space. But at Barberio’s salary, it won’t create a lot of deadline space.
To me it’s prep work.
Do you want to be in a situation there you might have a deal, so long as you make Move X? We get the roster spot and the (tiny) salary relief and independently of Gallagher.
Maybe the GM just wants to see more of Pateryn and is setting up his coach to have less options? 😀
If we carried 8 dmen, wouldn’t that have meant sending JDLR down? With that being the case, then we have no extra forward if a player comes down with flu etc… on gameday.
Isn’t Gally on IR?
Yes he is, and I suppose with Carr having been sent down already there was room on the 23 man roster for the 2nd press box dman.
Nesterov can play forward.
WWDTD
Cap space, and perhaps MB has been talking to the Avs.
It could have been pre-arranged.
If Barbs plays 14 more games, the Avs can protect Barrie. (I mentioned this on last thread)
Interesting, perhaps a precursor to a larger deal?
Yes, a little nudge and wink from MB and suddenly Sakic is in a better spot. Never know how that pays off…..
Not a bad theory, although sounds a little shady.
If we had all the information, well, then we’d understand.
Ha! Well played Oz.
Lol. Good one. And good insight Oz, MB maybe hoping for a little karma?
Yeah. Bergie’s earned a lot of leeway this year but it made no sense. Defenseman depth is hugely important and Barberio’s worth far more than De La Rose, whose greatest accomplishment is being 220 pounds yet almost entirely invisible.
Even if DLR’s useful, it still makes sense to send him down and keep eight defenseman until the rosters expand. Gally won’t be back until around then anyways.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
No we didn’t have room for 8 dman as we are carrying already 2 extra frwds. (which tonight are Ghetto and Carr as DLR gets back in)
They could send DLR or Carr without waiver issues and keep Barbs. But obviously they didn’t.
It seemed to me that Mark Barberio always hustled even though he wasn’t turning in eye-catching performances.
Gadzik on waivers?? Go Marc go!
Team Dirty Champs needs him!
I think he was signed for another year yet as well.
I find it kind of funny people get so upset when we lose AHL dmen or trade them. Tinordi getting dealt was like us trading Langway to the Caps years ago. It was quite comical. Bergy knows what he is doing. He probably does wish we lost Redmond too. They clearly didn’t do enough to earn a top 6 or 7 role on our team. So he is making moves that cost us less to nothing to improve our depth (Nest) and or believes some of our kids down there are just as good as a replacement if need be. With Redmond and Pateryn – we have 8 dmen with NHL experience. With Sergy and Juulsen in our system as well – we have a plan and a replacement plan. In Bergy I trust (top 5 GM in the NHL).
As I mentioned before, a needless move by MB. I’m not saying that Barberio is a make it or break it asset but this seems to go against the notion of depth players and the constant refrain of you can’t have enough defensemen. Good puck mover, good analytics and a Dman who can play both sides. Best of luck to him.
WWDTD
It was hoped he would pass waivers; there is likely a salary angle here we don’t know – esp. considering he’s signed for another year.
Nesterov now has 2 GMs who think he’s better than Barberio, so there’s also that. He’s not a bad player, but a fringe NHLer at age 26.
Was thinking the same, if two GM’s in a row think a player is better than another…..
The downside to this is how it could have helped the IceCaps.
I’m somewhat happy that Pateryn is now the defacto next in line with Barberio gone. I much prefer the game Pateryn brings over Barberio. I recognize one is left with the other right, but Nesterov appears able to play either side.
Exactly – The IceCaps lose a good player.
I also prefer my depth guys to be sat-at-home defenders.
I’d rather Gadzic as #8 than an Offenseman like Nesterov, Barberio, Redmond, etc. the 2nd or 3rd-tier fringe PMDs are OK but looking at our mix with:
Petry, Markov, Bealieu, Nesterov all available, the depth guys being Pateryn and Gadzic types suits me just fine.
Although the 8 points in 146 games would suggest Gadzic is a defenseman, he’s actually a wing….
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I seem to constantly make that mistake. Maybe confusing him for Radko Gudas.
All I know is, he plays a nasty brand of hockey.
Gerald – As I stated, it’s not the end of the world but there were other options to get us past the trade deadline.
WWDTD
I’m not worried about questioning the GM on this move, I’m pretty certain MB knew Barberio would get claimed. Given Colorado’s position in the standings perhaps both GM’s knew exactly what was happening with this move.
OK. But if we get two injured Dmen again, that means we’re looking at Johnston or Hanley.
Let’s move on, this team has bigger fish to fry.
WWDTD
are we willing upset about losing a dman that is 8/9 on the depth chart?
Dust, there’s one constant on this site lately:
“If there’s a dog in the pic, the GM’s a d-ck”
Hey now, don’t paint with so broad a brush – I have never said ill of our GM (or coach). What are you a CAT person?
Rugger!! My bad, we just don’t see you enough.
Dog person all the way here.
No problem, I found your post funny! Been very busy and sick ltely so not a lot of commenting, just reading and watching the games.
Is there an animal for disliking the coach?
Lets go chucky!!! Light it up tonight
He’s going to have to move out of his old room…..
They were lucky to get Barberio through waivers the first time. Good luck Mark!