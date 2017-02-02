Canadiens Game Day: Avalanche plucks Mark Barberio off waivers

Pat Hickey

PHILADELPHIA — Mark Barberio’s run with the Canadiens came to end on Thursday when the Colorado Avalanche claimed the defenceman off waivers.

The West Island native was caught in the numbers game after Andrei Markov returned from a groin injury and the team acquired rearguard Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26. Barberio had four assists, 10 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating in 26 games with Montreal this season.

Meanwhile, it was a quiet morning in the City of Brotherly Love as the Canadiens cancelled their morning skate at the Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers had an optional workout at their training facility across the river in Voorhees, N.J.

The Canadiens have joined a number of teams in cutting back or eliminating morning skates. With three games in four days — Montreal is back home for back-to-back matinées during the weekend — coach Michel Therrien decided rest was important than a practice.

There will be two lineup changes from the roster that produced a 5-2 home win over Buffalo on Tuesday. Alex Galchenyuk is back and will centre a line with David Desharnais and Andrew Shaw. Jeff Petry has recovered from the flu and will replace Greg Pateryn on defence.

Carey Price will start in goal, while the Flyers will counter with Michal Neuvirth (3.17 goals-against average and .885 save percentage).

Brayden Schenn missed practice with the flu Wednesday, but will be in the lineup and that means former Canadien Dale Weise will probably be a healthy scratch. Michael Del Zotto is still out with a leg injury. Shayne Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch and Nick Schultz will take his place.

The Canadiens have 67 points and are nine points up on Ottawa in the Atlantic Division, and they are fourth overall in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers are clinging to the final wild-card berth in the East with 56 points. They’re hoping this game will give them a boost as they open a five-game homestand.

John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE