Canadiens fire Michel Therrien and hire Claude Julien

The Canadiens announced at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday that they have fired head coach Michel Therrien and replaced him with Claude Julien, who was fired on Feb. 7 by the Boston Bruins.
“I would like to sincerely thank Michel for his relentless work with the Montreal Canadiens over his eight seasons behind the bench, including the last five seasons when we worked together,” Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said in a news release. “The decision to remove Michel from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have lots of respect for him. I came to the conclusion that our team needed a new energy, a new voice, a new direction. Claude Julien is an experienced and well respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market. Claude has been very successful as an NHL coach and he won the Stanley Cup. Today we hired the best available coach, and one of the league’s best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track.”
The Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 31-19-8 record, but are 1-5-1 in their last seven games and are 18-18-7 since starting the season with a 13-1-1 record.
The Canadiens were shut out 4-0 by the Bruins Sunday night in Boston, marking the third time they have been blanked in the last five games. The Canadiens are in the middle of a five-day bye week in the schedule. They will practise at 4 p.m. Friday in Brossard and play the Winnipeg Jets Saturday at the Bell Centre (2 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
The Canadiens announced there will be no news conference with Bergevin Tuesday night but there will be one at some time Wednesday. The club was to announce the time of that news conference later Tuesday.
For Julien, this will be his second stint as head coach of the Canadiens — just as Therrien was in his second stint behind the Montreal bench. Julien coached the Canadiens from January 2003 to January 2006. This also marks the second time Julien has replaced Therrien as the Canadiens coach. Julien also took over from Therrien on Jan. 17, 2003 when Therrien was fired and Julien was coaching the Canadiens’ AHL farm team in Hamilton.
Julien, 56, had spent the last 10 seasons with the Bruins and has a career NHL coaching record of 538-332-10-117 for a .603 winning percentage. He had a 419-246-94 in 759 regular-season games with the Bruins (.614 winning percentage) and led Boston to the Stanley Cup in 2011.
Therrien, 53, was named head coach of the Canadiens for the second time on June 5, 2012, one month after Bergevin took over as GM. Therrien has a 194-121-37 record during his second stint behind the Canadiens bench and led the Canadiens to the playoffs in the first three seasons — including a trip to the Eastern Conference final in 2014 — before coming up short last year with a 38-38-6 record. In 814 career regular-season games as an NHL coach, Therrien has a 406-303-23-82 record. In 542 games behind the Canadiens bench, he posted a 271-198-23-50 record. He ranks fourth all-time on the Canadiens list for most games (542) and wins (271) as a coach, trailing Toe Blake, Dick Irvin and Scotty Bowman.
(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Out with -> No Excuses!
In with -> Making the Habs Great Again.
________________________________________
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I am fuzzy on history – why was Julien fired from the Habs the first time?
Who was GM at the time?
I wanted Gallant….. Julien, meh !!
I’m going with he was asked and politely declined 😆
I wanted Gallant too.
PK Subban’s reaction, in my humble opinion would now be something like this – a smile, as in a BIG SMILE like this 😀
Honeymoon’s over.
Julien is short, fat and bald. What an idiot. When are we going to get rid of this moron and gets somebody decent.
…
too soon?
Giddy up
Ha, my sister will be happy, she bumped into Julien at Fairweather at Fairview, and told him he was a good coach – of course it was during Julien’s first tour of duty.
As for me, the team has been struggling because the goalies have lost their focus for some reason. When you have that wall behind you, the other team tends to sag and try stuff that doesn’t work, which is when the habs find their scoring chances.
Maybe we finally put snow tires on this team?
Julien fits with the strengths of the club. This team wins from the goaltender out, and a coach with a good defensive approach will have a lot to work with here. Price, Weber and Markov. That’s a D-core to start with.
There will also be a trade.
Personally, I couldn’t stand Therrien the first time around, and had a lot more respect for Julien. He did good work with the Bruins, who played beyond their talent level for a couple of years.
He was a lot more successful as a head coach than Muller was.
Our Habs are not a firewagon team. If they are going to win, they have to be a little boring. I am hoping they are going to win.
I would also remove JJD, I don’t think he’s been doing a good job. Keep Muller though. And bring back Gallant!
Not sure if anyone recalls what occurred the last time Therrien was fired from his head coaching duties.
If you need a reminder: The Pittsburgh Penguins fired Therrien during the season and he was replaced by Dan Bylsma. The Pittsburgh Penguins were Stanley Cup Champions that same year. 2009 Stanley Cup Champions.
I’m envisioning deja vu in my mind. I’m hoping this holds true.
Positive vibes being sent to all of you at HIO and to us (the fans), and the Montreal Canadiens for the rest of this season!
“We don’t hang conference championship banners from the rafters here.”
-Carey Price, cp31
Yes but the previous season, MT brought them to the final. This previous season was a disaster.
I was giving Marc Bergevin the benefit of the doubt on retaining Michel Therrien, following his credo when hired that the madness had to stop in Montréal, that the revolving door at coach had to stop, along with the media driving the team’s decisions, creating a hue and cry you can’t avoid or tolerate.
So when it seemed to me that the players quit on their head coach last winter, but Marc Bergevin didn’t respond, but rather doubled down, I thought he was trying to instill this culture of hard work and accountability, trying to kill the conversations in the wings between players and journos. I thought he was banking on a culture change, a new way of doing business.
Even though it flew in the face of his pronouncements that he’s “always trying to improve the team”, always listening to offers and scanning the waiver wire, etc. I figured if that’s true for players, shouldn’t it apply to the coaching position, when a Guy Boucher becomes available? Or is it deux poids deux mesures? Revolving door for players, stability and consistency for coaching staff.
So to hold out last summer, only to fold his hand a few months later, instead of sticking to the plan, feels improvised to me. It feels like a lot of wasted energy for no ultimate benefit. And players acquired and shipped out to suit a particular coach and philosophy, which is bound to change now.
I wasn’t happy when Michel Therrien was hired, but he won me over mostly, with his results. I’m not shocked or sorry to see him go, I just question the timing, and wonder if we’re stumbling from one poorly thought-out option to another. I don’t think we’re doing an especially good job of using our farm teams to develop coaching talent, for one. Having Nick Carrière and Stephan Lebeau before him as Assistants in the AHL doesn’t make a lot of sense, when there are so many good young coaches in the LHJMQ who are itching for a promotion.
And yeah, Claude Julien, you sack of yeast batter, you’re on notice, you and your creative spin on reality.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
And just this morning there was Stu sayin’ no way will Mt not finish the season with the Habs, and yes Julien is a great coach but . . .
Hmmm. Those hockey writers know lots.
I don’t know if Julien is the right choice for this team. We’re built for speed, Julien won with goonery…
Timo thought you would be happier… now thats sarcasm. Anyway let me be the first to say. Is Julien still the coach? Because plus que ca change
Lol… i’ll give it until end of Saturday 🙂
Given that Julien is from Orleans (east of Ottawa), is he technically d’chez nous?
Navan*, actually.
* a suburb of a suburb – a subsuburb
________________________________________
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I’m sure the AC couch is a better fit for MT, I’m sure he will be lobbing grenades unless the Habs have given him some cush job.
His time was up, surprised that Julien jumped on the first offer. I would have thought he’d have the pick of what coaching jobs were available. Obviously with our special requirements, timing was good. Regardless of the language obstacles, signing this guy is a solid choice, he has won in the league, and not with a rubber stamped team, they earned the Cup.
Therrien won’t be appearing on l’AC anytime soon.
Julien wants to win + available opportunities = easy decision.
Remember the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
Too bad we don’t play the Bruins until next season – unless they make the playoffs…
________________________________________
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
who?
5 years too late, but I suppose it’s a start.
Not sure if Julien is the right choice long term, but he beats the hell out of Therrien.
The saddest person today – David Desharnais.
So sorry, Timo. No love on Valentine’s Day.
come on Timo, little more upbeat please, you have been craving for this for years!
I am a happy camper today, no doubt.
nope. not being sober today
Wonder if CJ demanded the right to make changes, immediately, to coaching staff. Would not be surprised to see KM and Waite the only ones to stay on.
So Therrien’s defensive system will be replace by Julien’s system of “playing like a-hole pricks.” I am gonna love this system.
Habs would need to get some new players for that.
Just checked the sight to see if Therrien had been fired yet and I have to say I am shocked that it actually happened. I’m thrilled by the move and now we just have to see if it will make any difference. You know that if some players are instantly better it means that MT really had lost the room.
In Julien we have an experienced coach that will have players like Pateryn and McCarron in the lineup, he will shake up Emelin, Weber and Beaulieu (because he wants players to finish their checks and play physical.
For those of you who don’t remember Julien’s last tenure here is some info and my take on why he lost the job. The fellow who got him fired was Jose Theodore. Only because Theodore was making the big money and playing awful. He was 17-15-5 with a 3.46 gaa, an 881 save percentage and zero shutouts. Meanwhile there was a youngster by the name of Cristobal Huet who Julien wanted to play all the time but management didn’t want the goalie making the big bucks sitting on the bench so Julien continued to use Jose even though Huet had an 18-11-4 record, a 2.20 gaa and 7 shutouts. Anyway, Jose kept getting back in there and losing games for Montreal until Gainey fired him and took over behind the bench. Anyway, the next year Theodore was gone but so was Julien. I hope for all Habs fans that he has better luck this time around.
Still a little shocked that MB had the guts to pull the trigger. Hopefully he’s got something else up his sleeve.
Good first step.
– Next up : make Desharnais disappear
– With any luck, his neighbour follows
or grows a pair
– Get Tavares
Bonus :
Will Julien be renamed ?
Will his accent in English be mocked as well ?
Can’t wait to see what the head moron comes up with
now to disguise his thinly veiled hatred of francophones.
I guess I can’t call him ‘Jabba the Hut” any more. For at least 4 weeks till the natives get restless, Peasants at the gates of the Bell Center with Pitchforks and 1000 posts here how bad a hiring Julien was and how we long to have MT back. Game against the Jets should prove very interesting especially if the Habs lose and DD don’t play.
But to the positive that Julien takes us to the cup this year.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Waive DD this week, MB. Do it! No half measures!
Let’s only hope the next move is to dump MB. Talk about a general manager who has mismanaged contracts on this roster!
He’s here to stay, the team needs stability and we knew there’d be bumps as he learned as he went.
Wish Subban was never traded to appease MT though
_______________________________________
I second that move.
Can’t believe the pessimistic reactions here. Wow. Coach Julien has won the Cup before peeps. He has a strong track record. Julien has a career NHL coaching record of 538-332-10-117 for a .603 winning percentage. Huge upgrade on Therrien, don’t care what Therrien’s winning percentage is, his brain is clearly toast if he gives Little Davy more power play minutes than all other forwards. Time for a change and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!
What did Maguire do?
________________________________________
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Being his condescending holier than thou self-righteous crappy self, good hockey mind but geez!
What happened to the rest of the coaching staff? If Daignault & Lacroix are still there then bring back MT.
That’ll generally be the new coach’s decision. I am sure that Daignault will be gone, hoping Muller stays.
Here’ s hoping that we all be singing the (Cl) Ode to Joy on Ste Catherine in late June sooner, rather than later.
Richard R
I am loving all the old members chiming in. Keep it up folks, make this site what it used to be.
I’m just surprised it hasn’t crashed
I can see that Marc Bergevin’s headaches are not yet finished. He will have to address trades. If John Tavares did say he’s open to leaving the Islanders team, the I say let the Habs make a blockbuster deal. If it means trading assets, then I say yes!
Bruins fans furious, want Neely’s head. It’s already a win.
That cheered me up.
—–
My avatar can’t stop pissing on the Bruins.
At least Pierre is telling it link it is , team still lacks C depth for the last 22 years and if your looking for structure and possibly boring hockey games look no further than Julien ( who I am happy to have as HC now ) . You can only go as far as your players can take you ,this is a good team but still needs improvement . Looking forward to a rejuvenated team now though.
I was never a fan of the Michael Therrien hiring from day one, but he did an alright job. Brought us to an ECF a second round appearance and had a decent record. This made it hard for him to be fired.
In saying that today was the perfect day to get rid of him. Our recent struggles and a Stanley cup winning, French speaking coach just became available. And Julien would not stay on the market long.
Carey Price is the reason for MT’s record and it appeared he was done with the coach.. See the stare down.
Michael Therien will never coach another game in the NHL as no other team will be lining up to hire him.
…except maybe the Bruins.
That would be ……..get ready ………. Priceless.
Twice to the ecf non?
It is perfect timing. The players can get their rest, reset, and come back for a fresh start. MT did a pretty good job in a tough time through those injuries but Julien is a great change, and one of the better coaches in the league.
I fully agree with your statement about Carey and the stare….I wish they would have hired Gallant but he’s not french enough…either way this is a good step 1…step 2 is to bring in some top 6 talent and some muscle for the 4th line and backend and then we can start planning the parade.
This just dawned on me: how the irony of it! The last team the Montreal Canadiens played against was the Boston Bruins, whom they got shut out last Sunday 4-0, and where they fired their former coach, and replaced the (now) former coach.
AND ON MY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!!! YIPPEEE!!!!!!!
The last time I was this excited was the day Gomez left town after I had lit a 4 euro candle at Notre Dame in Paris.
Yes Yes Yes Yes!!!!
I would have liked to see Kirk Muller take over, but let’s see what Julien can do. At least he can re-acquaint the team with the offensive zone.
Yes! My birthday is suddenly magical!!!!!!!
My Birthday is Thursday, definitely a double celebration
Such a perfect analogy for a sad Valentine’s Day break-up: dumping on one guy while in love with another.
a poet’s heart …
Hurray Hurray. Good move. The end of the mix master
Well look at that!
MB continues to move the needle. Not as much as we all want, but steadily.
So is MB going to go get some more players too? That will be a little tougher.
Glad to see it, was ready to walk away from this season if nothing happened this week. You’ve got yourself a reprieve MB, now go buy some more time for yourself with a few players that are off the radar…
He couldn’t sewer two seasons in a row without appearing to do something.
If he turned in his homework late this time, the teacher might have expelled him.
Have your ‘Loins” exploded after hearing this?
Hey man I’ll take Burrows on the 4th line or 3rd anyday over Andrighetto .
Agenda:
Fix penalty kill
Reduce penalties
Stop playing like it’s a no hit league
Please add your pet peeves as you see fit
Giddy up
You’ve covered it
Fire JJD and work on putting a half-decent powerplay together.
________________________________________
We're 4th in the league in PP so way better than 1/2 decent. Did the keep Captain Kirk?
We’re 4th in the league in PP so way better than 1/2 decent. Did the keep Captain Kirk?
