Canadiens fans get some good news from Memorial Cup and KHL

It has been more than a month since the Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs by the New York Rangers, but there has been some good news for the Habs recently.
Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, the Canadiens’ first-round draft pick last year (ninth overall), scored the winning goal for the Windsor Spitfires in a 4-2 win over the Erie Otters Wednesday night to advance to Sunday’s Memorial Cup final (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports). Forward Jeremiah Addison, the Canadiens’ seventh-round draft pick (207th overall) in 2015, scored three goals for the Spitfires in Wednesday’s victory.
The Otters advanced to the Memorial Cup as the Ontario Hockey League champions, while the Spitfires made it because they are the host team for the tournament. The Spitfires are the first team in Canadian Hockey League history to advance to the Memorial Cup final after being eliminated in the first round of its league playoffs.
The Otters will play the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs in Friday night’s semi-final (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports) with the winner advancing to play the Spitfires on Sunday.
“We’re fresh,” Sergachev told the Windsor Star after Wednesday’s game. “We’re hungry. We want to play and win.”
The Canadiens got some more good news Wednesday when it was announced that Czech defenceman Jakub Jerabek had been named to the KHL’s First All-Star Team. Earlier this month, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin announced that the team had agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Jerabek for next season.
The 25-year-old, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, posted 5-29-34 totals in 59 games with KHL club Vityaz Podolsk in 2016-17, ranking fourth among league defencemen in assists and fifth in points.
Rookie tournament set for September
Canadiens prospects will compete in a three-team NHL rookie tournament against players from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum in September.
The Canadiens rookies will play the Maple Leafs on Friday, Sept. 8, and then face the Senators prospects the next day.
Don Cherry says Anderson might get a “SHUTOUT!”
Only good news for me will be if Molson comes to his senses and fires Rejean Houle’s… I mean Marc Bergevin’s ass.
Don’t look now — and I WASN’T looking until JUST now, as it happens — but there is a NeuterED.
For entertaining hockey’s sake, I have to root for the Pens. However, for the Sholi pool, I’ll retain 6 players (I exclude Johansen, as it appears that he is done) including a Karlsson and Brassard.
So, just for spits and poodles, Go Sens Go!
Ottawa vs Nashville.
If this Final does indeed transpire, look for PK to soar to heights never before seen, not just because of the prize that awaits the winning team, but because it will be Subban vs Karlsson, a matchup that PK almost always has been rated, unjustly IMHO, unfavourably on.
Pens win tonight…they win the Cup.
Sens win tonight…Preds win the Cup.
That simple.
I think the Preds match up really well with the Pens, but losing Johansen is a killer blow.
I thought for sure they were done when they lost Johansen…….my pool too 😆
If I lived in Montreal I’d go to every game…….hmmmmmmmm Wait one, tickets are easy to get, Ottawa has lots to do in the way of culture and the arts, spending a week in the area would be a fun vacation.
LET’S GO PENGUINS, GO PREDS GO
Ottawa is a great city. I lived there for awhile and there was always so much happening it was hard to choose what to do. The only thing about it is it always felt far away from everything.
We ought not be surprised with Ott…
https://www.nhl.com/blues/news/steve-ott-returns-as-assistant-coach/c-289609110
You can tell he’ll be a great player’s coach. Everyone likes him.
Wait a minute, we own Steve Ott’s contract until July 1! That’s tampering by the Blues!
We’ll take Colton Parayko as compensation, thank you very much…
So, on the big tally board we can figure a Montreal value on a sixth round pick two drafts away is equal to: 17 NHL games (playoff and regular season) 1 assist, 17 penalty minutes, a -2 rating, and about 12 minutes a game. Plus you have to throw in a resume writing workshop like they did with Scott.
The way I look at it the future for the Habs is pretty good.
Their big problem since 2011 has been folding, either in season, or from the trade deadline on. Julien seems to have corrected the folding problem.
For reasons best known to themselves half the skaters they used in the playoffs have a NHL track record of about a point every seven games or so. Frankly, putting them with each other or one of your people who can generate points, is counter productive.
Still, the Rangers Habs series was the best I have seen so far this year. The Habs couldn’t score but still took two of those games. You look at Murray, Rinne, Allen, Price all hitting about 30 shots a game and all with about the same GAA – not too slouchy for a team knocked out so fast.
So in goal they are set, Price will re-up at a reasonable amount. Weber, Sergachev, Beaulieu, Emelin, Petry, and one of the dirty dozen extras, they are fine on D, tied for third in the League least goals allowed. Nashville’s much vaunted scoring machine D generated one assist more than Montreal’s oft dismissed group.
Center is a circus. LW is solid. RW is one broken Gallagher from being ok to good, providing Radu wants to slot back in.
JDLR, McCarron, Hudon, Scherbak, these guys are capable of third or fourth line roles at worst, Lindgren looks good, Learnout looks promising, even Fucale seems to have his moments. So the angst about the future is more likely dashed hopes one of the late 20’s or beyond picks might become a miracle find. The future might not be promising but it should be solid.
So center is the issue, and has been for years. Guys like MacKinnon are the answer while guys like Duchene are just more of the problem.
I wish there was a great French-Canadian center waiting for his chance to lead the Habs, walk like a greek god along the streets of town, and generally fix it all for the price of nothing. But there isn’t, not even for the price of almost everything.
But you know something? Guys like Peter Stastny and Peter Forsberg didn’t just appear, they worked hard and became great centers in their 20’s. Surrounded by other good players (Sakic and 🙂 Roy for instance) they bloomed.
In that case of the Habs isn’t it possible they are only a step or two away, a little solid depth away, from contending rather than being forever in the mediocre middle tier?
Habs will remain mediocre as long as they rely on old school thinking when it comes to managing their D. Oh, and if they keep using 3rd line centers as #1 and #2. Oh, ya, and when they finally leave Galchenyuk at effing #1 center in spite of his warts.
So, “When pigs fly” is the short answer.
Forsberg was drafted 6th and Stastny defected from Czech, hence his not being drafted, both were predicted to be high achievers, we have nothing close to this pedigree.
Yeah, the point was they arrived mature and experienced to strong teams. Which is a far cry from Galchenyuk arriving with one full season of junior immediately to the third worst team, new system, new coaches, and put on the fourth line with Prust who spent most of his time in the penalty box.
The world is full of predictions. Possibilities are another thing. Reality a far cry from both.
What is the reality of the Habs today? Not the potential, possible trades, disappointments, or faux pas of the past. Where are they today in establishing a top tier team?
Because if the honest answer (rather than grumbling opinion) is right where they were in 2011, then we should follow another team because 25 years, when we’re looking at the Sens maybe making the finals twice in a decade, well 25 seasons of bragging on the past is a bit much don’t you think?
ummm, you do know this HIO? Your post lacks a few qualifying ingredients, but I won’t point them out, as I tend to agree.
We’ll see if this is the year of Galchenyuk’s blooming (here or elsewhere).
Corey Stillman was always a hard working player; moves up in the Carolina organization.
http://sudburywolves.com/article/season-ticket-renewal-deadline-may-26th
Good article summarizing what is facing the Habs this summer and how it is absolutely worthless discussing the trade anymore.
https://spectorshockey.net/2017/05/canadiens-facing-a-critical-summer/
Another Great Stu Cowan Story.
One of the Best is Looking for Work
Still can’t believe Robinson wasn’t hire over Therrien, THERRIEN 😆 😆 😆
I don’t care if Larry gets hired by the Habs. Just FIRE JJD already. Geezus…
I don’t know. Reading the article on Larry’s philosophy of building strengths rather than trying to make a young D into something he isn’t does not sound like something Therrien could tolerate.
I am sure I read or heard long ago and far away that Bergevin hired Therrien and Therrien chose his assistants.
Water under the bridge but you look at Nashville (flavor of the week) and see how Housley has taken good young D and made them better. Then you think if Larry were with the Habs maybe the focus the last few drafts would be on drafting or finding centers rather than D who you could try to mold.
Might have saved three years in re-building efforts or might have just caused a bench meltdown.
The story is confusing from three sides. Bergevin was looking to hire Robinson for the head coach job. Then later the they talk about JJ being hired instead of Robinson, and finally Robinson talks about not wanting to be a head coach because of the anxiety it brings.
That last point I can relate to very much. I want to teach kids everything, but because of the lack of ice in this city they don’t get to practice enough, and then when they lose I always blame myself. That’s more of an infantry trait but still valid. After every loss I’d be awake until three in the morning working on what went wrong so they don’t repeat it.
OT:
In the end I still wouldn’t trade my coaching for any other. Too many volunteers think they can coach when they really can’t.
Hockey101; those who can, coach, those who can’t, criticize those who can. 😆
You’re a good man Shane. Not everyone remembers what it was like to be young, how you learn without knowing you are learning, or how it sets the pattern for your life.
Role models are more important than ice time. They will find a way for the physical skills, the life skills not so much.
Thumbs Up!
I think it is pretty well documented that Robinson didn’t really want to be head coach. The guy has nothing to prove to anyone and we love him. But having him coach our D the last few years as you said could have made all the difference. And you think he couldn’t have wrangled PK? And he probably could have handled Tinordi a lot better than was done.
Bergevin has a lot to answer for. And he better not overpay Price.
Shows how far off we were having Ott in our lineup when he was a few faceoff losses away from retiring.
This qualifies as good news for Hab fans? its gonna be a long summer
From Twitter: Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen need major shoulder surgery, Ducks GM Bob Murray says. Lindholm will be out 4-5 months, Vatanen “longer.”
A ploy to keep the Vegas dogs away?
Hilarious. Surgery they surely may need, but I think he’s playing fast and loose with their return dates. Smart move.
Wow, forcing his own players to go under the knife just to keep them out of Vegas’ greedy paws? That’s… GENIUS!
Apparently, cbhf is smarter than you…
Okay, being serious for a moment: could they not also sign up Getzlaf for a hair transplant procedure, thereby rendering him incapable of wearing a helmet for ~5 months?
Nothing’ll grow on that desert.
Well we at least know that Ott won’t be back. No surprise really but thought he did well while he was here.
Ott was terrible.
One point in 17 games, -2, less than 50% on faceoffs and awful fancy stats is not doing well, unless you’re MB.
I guess the bonus points for stroking Pony Boy’s hair are huge.
I’m not saying he was great, he just brought more than I thought he would. There is no question he was done as an NHL caliber player.
That faceoff thing kept sticking out to me. “He is good on draws”. He was terrible on draws and added zero value. Maybe he should be a hair stylist.
Ott made himself 23 or so new friends for life. Or maybe now he has 23 fewer enemies… Whatever the case, to me, that means the trade was totally worth it. (For Steve Ott.)
Here’s hoping to a repeat of game 5.
In one corner you have the amazing high flying talented Pittsburgh Penguins and in the other, an NHL team so boring not even their city wants to watch. Boucher has taken defensive hockey to an entire new level. Thank the hockey gods he didn’t end up in Montreal.
This game tonight also decides who will win the 2017 Sholi2000.com Playoff Hockey Pool. If the Pens win, Wilson and I pretty much finish one two, and if the Sens win, it could be anyone’s victory but I am betting on Formal for a top three finish for sure.
Just finish off these losers, and get on with one of the greatest Stanley Cup finals we’ve seen in the new new era.
LET’S GO PENGUINS, GO PREDS GO, LET’S GO PENGUINS, GO PREDS GO
I’d sure like the Habs to be have been half as successful as “these losers” in these playoffs
hey by all means if you enjoy watching NO ONE attack then Bob’s Your Uncle……me, after playing the game all my life and still at 45, I’ll take the Pens game over what the Sens bring all day every day and twice on Sunday.
I’m fun like that though and if you’re an actual Sens fan, then I am sorry for insulting your team. I just assumed everyone here was taking talent and entertainment over whatever the Sens bring. 😀
It’s a Hockey Thing! 😉
😆 😎 😆 😎
This would be an enjoyable final Shane and not too late at night for us East Coast lads.
It’ll be a cold day in HEDoubleHackeySticks before I ever say a nice word about the Sens 😆
Hoping the Sens can find a way to win this series and then get ready for the final with Nashville although I do actually think the Pens will find a way to win due to their offensive prowess. Anyhow can’t wait until the playoffs end and then it is summer of hearing more on PK this and PK that.
I love that you think anything you ever say to me matters, but please continue with your weekly attacks. 😆 Between you, leavethehoochalone, and that Stalker from NY, I look forward to each and every one of your very valuable and informative hockey posts…….. Shane walks out laughing. 😆
was this hat trick an anomaly for Addison or might he turn into one of those late round finds?
He looks, to me, like Mike Ryder.
Not the greatest skater, but capable of getting quality shots off and getting them on net.
He’s an overager when he had his success, but similar in a fashion to Ryder who made his way up from being undrafted (I think – EDIT: Drafted 8th round by Habs) through the ECHL, AHL and eventually to a pretty productive career in the NHL.
Will Addison play a single game, or 600? Who knows. But he looks to have some of the necessary skills to get at least a sniff.
cool, thanks!
@ Dunboyne and other doubting Thomases:
Generally, as I’m often accused of, I’m a positroll,, and try to put the best spin on things. I’ll grouse about a management decision or this or that draft pick, but I’ll usually grudgingly allow that the decision-makers have access to more info than I do, so I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. If you say that Lukas Vejdemo was so good we should pass over Nicolas Roy, so be it.
Later, I’ll revisit the subject with the benefit of hindsight, and rue the subject, gnash my teeth, but that’s 3/4 of the fun of being on HIO or hockeyDB.
Specifically regarding Mike Weaver, I didn’t mind the player himself so much, and once he was a Canadien he proved worthy, but generally I hate giving up draft picks. Ever since I was a kid and would develop obsessions with LHJMQ players (Jean-François Sauvé, Reginald Savage, Sergio Momesso and Claude Lemieux!), but would regret that we didn’t have the draft picks to get them.
So yeah, with a double scoop of hindsight especially, I wish we had played Greg Pateryn or Magnus Nygren instead, saved the 5th-rounder we spent on Mike Weaver, and drafted a Jamie Benn or Brendan Gallagher with it.
Nothing would please me more tonight if Mr. Anderson pulls off another Halakian effort in eliminating this Pittsburgh team.
He has been outright awesome in many of these 3 rounds against Boston New York and Pittsburgh.
One more Craig. One more. For your wife. For your country. And to pi** on a few HIO members corn flakes.
Anyone know if Mike Condon would be eligible for a cup engraving if the Sens were to pull it all out?
for his country? so the us of a? he is american no? that’s his country, yes?
still not sure how any habs fan can be cheering for the sens. but i guess that’s just me
I didn’t realize he was American. Well he represents Canada with his club. And I’m not a Sens fan whatsoever but picking Pittsburgh over them would be like voting for Trump over Hilarious.
Besides wouldn’t it be nice to see an underdog win?
A final with 2 underdogs even better. And neither a previous cup winner.
i enjoy when habs fans disagree with eachother. provides some good perspective.
however there, imo be a few fundamental and critical pieces we should agree on. never ever ever can we cheer for Boston, Toronto, or Ottawa – no matter the circumstance!
in any event – i guess if we can’t have the cup, pk should. but that’s a story for another thread 😉
Born and raised about an hour from where Crosby was born and raised, not to mention being in his actual house a couple of months ago (not relevant but I think it’s cool), I cheer for the Pens when Montreal is out. And like Shane says, they are fun to watch.
Yay! A new thread about the Habs. Thank Stu!! much appreciated. It is a small sample size, however, it is nice that Addison is putting the puck in the net. Bourque, Sergachev and Addison still in the tournament.
Habfan17
Simon Bourque has been more Chris Bourque-like than Raymond so far this tournament, but the two Spitfires have done well, no doubt.
5ft11 and 1/2
Addison should be fun to watch in Laval next year. Bit of Gally in his game.
He won’t have to be picking himself up after another hit every 5 seconds or so, will he?
Well, he’s listed as 6’0″, but looks smaller. That could be the Logan Brown, Vallardi, Sergachev effect.
Last night, late in the game, Sergachev is clearly hurt blocking a shot. He still guards the front of the net, makes a play on the puck. DiPietro alertly grabs and hangs on to the puck, off a point shot. Sarge stands his ground and wards off an Otter sniffing the net before heading off for some brief repairs.
Solid.
The best thing about Segachev is in that draft video above, at the tail end, MB comes over to shake and talk and Sergie doesn’t even look him in the eye, just shakes and keeps going… and MB is left feeling a little snubbed.
Way to set the tone Sergie!
Mikhail Sergachev hates being called Sergei. His nickname is Misha, if you must.
Ask Lars “Larry” Eller about how understanding the guys in the locker room are about nicknames you hate.
If that’s the case, and if I were on the Habs, he’d be Barton from here on in then….
I don’t even think he’d mind that. In the article I read, it sounded like it annoyed him that people were being lazy/obtuse, and confusing the first name Sergei with a (his) last name, Sergachev. I don’t think he’d mind if they called him General or Willy or Buddy.
I’ve always disliked the unimaginative adding the sie as the end like Shawsie – unless it was smart like calling Gill, Skillsie.
Markov+Emelin out, Jerk+Serge in, save 7-8 million.
WHOA whoa whoa….
Since Sergachyov plays the right side, lets try and build a Soviet wall where he, Markov, Emelin & Jerabek complement Weber and Petry.
minor detail, but … Jerebek’s Czech.
Dammit even I forgot and I love the Russkies.
It even rhymes with Czech!
The dumb O-faces that Nilan makes are haunting my “You might also like”, which is the opposite of how I feel about them. Stu’s “Serious Face” (also, frighteningly possibly, his O face) is a terrifying counterpoint.
Toss in oodles of #99 headshots & this place gives me the creeps sometimes.
Jerabek = new #1 LD
All Russians, all the time!
Open Letter to Luke, the Hater of Byron
Dear Luke,
Because I am a tall person, I have always considered it my god-given duty to stick up for and protect short people–because, obviously, they are too small, weak and adorable to fend for themselves. (I mean seriously, look at them–so cute!!!) Hence, as a Defender of Diminutive Rights, I feel like we need to establish what it was that happened in your life that has led you to resent and discriminate against the Tiny Ones with such fervour, so that you might grow as person and become more accepting of Those Who Cannot Ride the Rollercoasters.
Did your mother make you wear your short brother’s hand-me-down slacks to church?
Were you bitten on the ankle by a chihuahua at a young age?
Do you often hit your head on door frames and curse the short tradespeople who built them?
Did you get a Smurf for Christmas the year that you asked for He-Man figures?
The long and short of it is that we need to get to bottom of this so that we can heal as a community and be unified in our support for our team, “Quanada’s Team”. The only way a boy like Little Paul has any chance of making it in this world is if we all–each and every one of us–lift him up and give him the extra 18 to 24 inches he so desperately needs to be average height.
Please, Luke, try to stop being so “short on the inside”. You’re better than that.
Sincerely,
J. LaRue, 6’1.5″ but who’s counting
Those Who Cannot Ride the Rollercoasters… too funny, LMAO !!
I’m the very same height, but always round up to 6’2″.
Kind of like guys who are 5’10” 3/4 round up to six feet.
6’2″ feels like lying to me. We had a wall in the office with the measured heights of various employees. I tried stretching, trying to improve my posture and ergonomics in an effort to reach the 6’2″ mark, but I just couldn’t manage it.
So I figure telling people I’m 6’2″ would be like telling my mother I won a Juno after being merely shortlisted. (No pun intended.) It’s a trivial lie of no consequence (because Juno, who cares), but this kind of false glory just doesn’t sit well with me.
Your mileage may, of course, vary.
I had a new young colleague who was excited to be making a presentation to the Directors. Deadlines were tight, and I wasn’t her boss, so I didn’t get to review her slides or her work before we went in to the meeting.
Well, she’d crunched the numbers, and was proud and certain as she told them that we recruited 73.8648% of our employees from B.C., 12.5490% from Ontario, 10.9634% from Québec, … And she didn’t just have the numbers listed to four decimal places, she would read them all out, right off her printout of her slide, as if the bar graph she’d done on Excel didn’t give you all the info you’d really need, as if they couldn’t read themselves.
So after the presentation, I had to talk to her and introduce the concept of significant digits, without actually using that term, just explaining that a rough percentage will do just fine for them to get the picture, that almost 75% of our employees come from B.C. is an even more useful way to present that info, they’ll retain that better.
But she resisted that, she’d plugged the numbers in her spreadsheet, and wouldn’t accept that giving percentages to four decimal places wasn’t more better preciser information. It was her hard work, after all.
So before the presentation to the Managers the next day, I had to talk to her boss, and get her to look into it, and a couple of other things that I didn’t get a chance to raise with her, having not gotten through on the first one.
Needless to say, my work relationship with my new colleague never progressed beyond formal and effective, and it wasn’t because I was wearing the wrong shirt that day.
And when people ask how tall you are, they don’t care about a half an inch. You’re 6’1″ or you’re 6’2″, pick a side, we’re at war.
Fussing over the extra half inch makes you sound like a pre-teenage girl when you ask her her age, and she replies “I’m nine and three quarters.”
By counterpoint:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bfyS-S-IJs
Still good/terrible after all these years…
Ok, Larue.
As the son of 5’0″ (ish) Italian Saint, I feel the need to respond.
While my anti-Byron sentiment was always more about blocking or replacing a great young player like a DSP, Matteau or a Hudon, less about his being the smurfiest smurf. Also MB locking him into a 3 year (albeit affordable) contract at a seemingly random and unnecessary time really miffed me as well.
And of course, scoring 20 goals out of spite was also VERY childish on his behalf.
However:
Do you often hit your head on door frames and curse the short tradespeople who built them?
I’m a runner. I swear everyone in my Town who trims the trees for the city must be 5’3″ or less… I swear I am going to lose an eye one day running down the sidewalk.
Oh, and 6’1.75″, for the record.
This doesn’t feels right. Usually whoever offers their putative height online is an internet tough guy, and they’re invariably 6’4″ and 250 lbs. So they state, anyway.
I meant 6’175″
Decimal was inadvertent.
How about you come back to me when you can at least *admit* you have a problem.
I do have a problem.
Those jerks who trim the trees in my town.
lets start this one off a little differently….PK ….PK ….PK …
Sergachev #31? Trade Price, problem solved!
YES #1
Dammit Jim I’m a doctor not a masons #1