Canadiens fans get some good news from Memorial Cup and KHL

It has been more than a month since the Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs by the New York Rangers, but there has been some good news for the Habs recently.

Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, the Canadiens’ first-round draft pick last year (ninth overall), scored the winning goal for the Windsor Spitfires in a 4-2 win over the Erie Otters Wednesday night to advance to Sunday’s Memorial Cup final (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports). Forward Jeremiah Addison, the Canadiens’ seventh-round draft pick (207th overall) in 2015, scored three goals for the Spitfires in Wednesday’s victory.

The Otters advanced to the Memorial Cup as the Ontario Hockey League champions, while the Spitfires made it because they are the host team for the tournament. The Spitfires are the first team in Canadian Hockey League history to advance to the Memorial Cup final after being eliminated in the first round of its league playoffs.

The Otters will play the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs in Friday night’s semi-final (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports) with the winner advancing to play the Spitfires on Sunday.

“We’re fresh,” Sergachev told the Windsor Star after Wednesday’s game. “We’re hungry. We want to play and win.”

The Canadiens got some more good news Wednesday when it was announced that Czech defenceman Jakub Jerabek had been named to the KHL’s First All-Star Team. Earlier this month, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin announced that the team had agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Jerabek for next season.

The 25-year-old, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, posted 5-29-34 totals in 59 games with KHL club Vityaz Podolsk in 2016-17, ranking fourth among league defencemen in assists and fifth in points. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Rookie tournament set for September

Canadiens prospects will compete in a three-team NHL rookie tournament against players from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum in September.

The Canadiens rookies will play the Maple Leafs on Friday, Sept. 8, and then face the Senators prospects the next day.