Canadiens exceeding expectations as 2016 draws to a close

Okay, I admit it. These Habs are pretty good. Alright, twist my arm, I’ll go one better. They look very good.

It’s not quite the halfway point of the absurdly long National Hockey League season — make it stop someone! — but the holiday break is traditionally a time for taking stock, so let’s take stock of our beloved Montreal Canadiens.

Les Boys are the fifth-best team in the league — with a 21-8-4 record for a none-too-shabby 46 points.

They’ve even managed to maintain their winning ways since first-line centre Alex Galchenyuk went down with a knee injury early this month in Los Angeles. Their record since Chucky checked into the infirmary is 4-2-2. They’ve also managed to hobble along without David Desharnais — joke alert!

The team stumbled big time last Friday night against the San Jose Sharks, looking a lot like a team that wasn’t prepared for the game, but then they bounced back and delivered two statement games against a couple of excellent teams in the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks before falling 4-2 to Minnesota on Thursday night.

I am well aware that I have something of a reputation as a Habs grumbler — qui moi? — but I’m not about to argue with the stats. The team is rocking. Really, that’s kind of self-evident even to your dyed-in-the-wool Habs critic.

The more interesting question is to try to figure out why the boys are rocking it so hard. I have a theory and it can be summarized in two words — Carey Price. You may have noticed the Just-Chill-Out-Kid was missing for most of last season and we all know how that worked out.

Price is back with a vengeance this season, essentially picking up where he left off two seasons ago when he won most every piece of awards hardware available to him and basically carried a so-so team.

I still am not sold on the concept of Michel Therrien as a great coach and I — and many others — might well only cross that bridge if and when Mike T wins a Cup with the team. Debating the merits — or lack thereof — of a coach in any sport is a bit of a mug’s game. Who really even knows what a coach does?

Mike Babcock has this incredible reputation as a coaching god, yet he has only won one Stanley Cup — despite coaching some mighty powerful Detroit Red Wings teams. When he’s in charge of a hopelessly bad team like the Leafs, they play like a hopelessly bad team.

I find it amusing that the same media that tried to tar and feather Therrien during last year’s catastrophic collapse has suddenly come to the conclusion this week that he’s the reincarnation of Scotty Bowman, Dick Irvin and Toe Blake wrapped in one bright Christmas package.

The lads on L’Antichambre Wednesday night were falling over themselves to see who could more generously praise the former L’Antichambre panellist. Vincent Damphousse made the excellent point that it’s easier to look good as a coach when you have real leaders like Price and Shea Weber, and then François Gagnon started waxing eloquent about how Therrien “was at the peak of his confidence.”

Maybe, but I still think it’s mostly about Price. And it’s not only the fact that he stops almost all the pucks almost every night. It’s that the calmest man in hockey calms the whole team down. (He’s lost his cool twice in the past couple of weeks, punching out a New Jersey Devil and giving Therrien the evil eye, but those are the exceptions to the rule.)

For sure the Man Mountain has helped as well, even if he has not been much of a factor in December. Weber hasn’t scored in the last 12 games, has only two assists in that time span, and hasn’t even been making all that many bone-crunching hits. But he was positively superstar-like in the first two months and he’s still plus-18, which suggests he has had a pretty decent season.

The other factor is the team’s surprise heroes. I mean, who thought Paul Byron, picked up on waivers last year from the Calgary Flames, was going to turn into a scoring star. He already has 11 goals after 33 games, which matches his career-high goal total from last season, and he has generated most of those goals with his extraordinary speed.

Phillip Danault — or Tird as his teammates call him — is also playing way beyond expectations, anchoring the first line and showing intensity every time he hits the ice. I’ve already sung the praises of Alexander Radulov, so there’s not much more to be said there, other than to suggest he plays a bit like Jaromir Jagr in the sense that he’s remarkably strong on the puck and opponents simply can’t get it off him most of the time.

When you factor in that Jeff Petry is on a major roll, Max Pacioretty’s on one of his streaks, Nathan Beaulieu is looking better than he ever has and, well, it’s hard to grumble. I could mention that I worry about guys like Weber and Andrei Markov being exhausted come March, that Tomas (Gomez) Plekanec only has three goals and a six-million-dollar paycheque, and that they’re still weak down the middle.

But I won’t. It’s the holiday season and a time for positivity and good cheer. So Go Habs Go, and we’ll see you back in this space in January.

