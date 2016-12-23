Canadiens exceeding expectations as 2016 draws to a close

Brendan Kelly
Okay, I admit it. These Habs are pretty good. Alright, twist my arm, I’ll go one better. They look very good.
It’s not quite the halfway point of the absurdly long National Hockey League season — make it stop someone! — but the holiday break is traditionally a time for taking stock, so let’s take stock of our beloved Montreal Canadiens.
Les Boys are the fifth-best team in the league — with a 21-8-4 record for a none-too-shabby 46 points.
They’ve even managed to maintain their winning ways since first-line centre Alex Galchenyuk went down with a knee injury early this month in Los Angeles. Their record since Chucky checked into the infirmary is 4-2-2. They’ve also managed to hobble along without David Desharnais — joke alert!
The team stumbled big time last Friday night against the San Jose Sharks, looking a lot like a team that wasn’t prepared for the game, but then they bounced back and delivered two statement games against a couple of excellent teams in the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks before falling 4-2 to Minnesota on Thursday night.
I am well aware that I have something of a reputation as a Habs grumbler — qui moi? — but I’m not about to argue with the stats. The team is rocking. Really, that’s kind of self-evident even to your dyed-in-the-wool Habs critic.
The more interesting question is to try to figure out why the boys are rocking it so hard. I have a theory and it can be summarized in two words — Carey Price. You may have noticed the Just-Chill-Out-Kid was missing for most of last season and we all know how that worked out.
Price is back with a vengeance this season, essentially picking up where he left off two seasons ago when he won most every piece of awards hardware available to him and basically carried a so-so team.
I still am not sold on the concept of Michel Therrien as a great coach and I — and many others — might well only cross that bridge if and when Mike T wins a Cup with the team. Debating the merits — or lack thereof — of a coach in any sport is a bit of a mug’s game. Who really even knows what a coach does?
Mike Babcock has this incredible reputation as a coaching god, yet he has only won one Stanley Cup — despite coaching some mighty powerful Detroit Red Wings teams. When he’s in charge of a hopelessly bad team like the Leafs, they play like a hopelessly bad team.
I find it amusing that the same media that tried to tar and feather Therrien during last year’s catastrophic collapse has suddenly come to the conclusion this week that he’s the reincarnation of Scotty Bowman, Dick Irvin and Toe Blake wrapped in one bright Christmas package.
The lads on L’Antichambre Wednesday night were falling over themselves to see who could more generously praise the former L’Antichambre panellist. Vincent Damphousse made the excellent point that it’s easier to look good as a coach when you have real leaders like Price and Shea Weber, and then François Gagnon started waxing eloquent about how Therrien “was at the peak of his confidence.”
Maybe, but I still think it’s mostly about Price. And it’s not only the fact that he stops almost all the pucks almost every night. It’s that the calmest man in hockey calms the whole team down. (He’s lost his cool twice in the past couple of weeks, punching out a New Jersey Devil and giving Therrien the evil eye, but those are the exceptions to the rule.)
For sure the Man Mountain has helped as well, even if he has not been much of a factor in December. Weber hasn’t scored in the last 12 games, has only two assists in that time span, and hasn’t even been making all that many bone-crunching hits. But he was positively superstar-like in the first two months and he’s still plus-18, which suggests he has had a pretty decent season.
The other factor is the team’s surprise heroes. I mean, who thought Paul Byron, picked up on waivers last year from the Calgary Flames, was going to turn into a scoring star. He already has 11 goals after 33 games, which matches his career-high goal total from last season, and he has generated most of those goals with his extraordinary speed.
Phillip Danault — or Tird as his teammates call him — is also playing way beyond expectations, anchoring the first line and showing intensity every time he hits the ice. I’ve already sung the praises of Alexander Radulov, so there’s not much more to be said there, other than to suggest he plays a bit like Jaromir Jagr in the sense that he’s remarkably strong on the puck and opponents simply can’t get it off him most of the time.
When you factor in that Jeff Petry is on a major roll, Max Pacioretty’s on one of his streaks, Nathan Beaulieu is looking better than he ever has and, well, it’s hard to grumble. I could mention that I worry about guys like Weber and Andrei Markov being exhausted come March, that Tomas (Gomez) Plekanec only has three goals and a six-million-dollar paycheque, and that they’re still weak down the middle.
But I won’t. It’s the holiday season and a time for positivity and good cheer. So Go Habs Go, and we’ll see you back in this space in January.
Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE
HI/O Show: Price’s competitive fire burns brightly
Was listening to the fan590 in Toronto today to the hockey central show, they were talking about goalies. All contributors agreed that pretty much without exception the goalie is the most important player on the team and without a top 5 goalie you have no chance to win a cup. I agree with this generally, So why would we trade the world’s best goalie, and one of the top 5 players in the league without getting at least a top 5 or 6 goalie in return. For another team, why would they throw in a top goalie and the rest of the pieces required if they already have a top goalie?
Do we have any other kids playing in the WJC apart from Juulsen and Sergachev?
Is that it?
That’s it. A couple of close calls, but in the end it’s just Juulsen and Sergachev.
But on the bright side, they should each play big roles with their respective teams.
Bah,… humbug…
Thanks tho cbhf!
Who’s your goalie if you trade Carey Price?
Or are you planning to trade Price for a very good NHL goalie PLUS an all-star forward?
They shouldn’t trade Price until next seasons trade deadline, and that’s only if they know he won’t re-sign and they’re not really contenders.
I hope Bergy can make them true contenders by then.
“Or are you planning to trade Price for a very good NHL goalie PLUS an all-star forward?”…this. Something like Talbot and Draisetl for example.
Lindgren in net. The new superstar
Plus draisaitl and Nurse.
And the 6’5″ winger who can score, hit & fight that Timmins steals in the 5th round…
Obvious.
Agreed.
How to play the flute:
Blow in one end and move your fingers up and down the outside.
Easy…
Exactly. But I prefer the piano. Fingers only! Easy-peasy.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Well, truth be told, I prefer the Cello.
Get a big fiddle and rub the thingamajig on it…
Lindgren is an interesting talent. We haven’t see lot of him, but he’s the first goaltender we’ve had in our system in a long time who looks like he could one day be a credible No. 1 in the NHL.
I don’t think this means trading Price, I think it means we might someday soon find ourselves with 82 games worth of frontline goaltending on our NHL roster, rather than the 60-plus we have now.
Trading Price makes little sense, but signing him to $10M cap hit deal is probably what it’s going to take to keep him. And we will.
I don’t think a GM trades Price. Should Price leave at UFA time it happens. Should Price demand a trade a GM asks why and then fixes the why.
Picture Roberto Luongo in Florida in 05-06. The media and fans claimed he was great but on a bad team. The GM traded him to Vancouver. The coach of Florida was Jacques Martin and the GM who did the deal was Mike Keenan, who thereafter resigned and was never a GM again.
I just don’t think you trade Price to fix a problem because it wasn’t Price that would cause one. Don’t be a Mike.
Unfortunately there’s no way MB goes after E Kane after what happened with Kassian. He just doesn’t want to take chance.
Kane at a reasonable price is just what the Habs need in the lineup though, some big grit sand paper up front.
If his contract ended this season, MB would take a shot IMO. No chance with one more year left. He can’t get stuck with two bad contracts next season (Pleks and Kane).
Theoretically, but Kane’s big grit sandpaper has not been very significant for any team he has played on so far.
That’s why he may be available. You just hope he gets his shit together.
Sand paper can’t put the puck into the net. We need, (in my humble opinion) players that can pass tape to tape, not in the skates or pas behind, we need players that can make plays and keep the puck on our sticks instead of giving it away type players. I expect to see the kids do it as they adjust to the speed of the game, but to see the vets giving the puck away like candies, well we have to many of them, even Patcheretti, he is brutal. Beside all that we have a great team this year.!!
I WONDER !
Do I want to watch this game tonight? If we win, Fantastic, if we lose but keep it close, well I can handle that. But if we get blown out by the best team in the league right now, not going to be a fun Christmas for sure.
Emilin should be back tonight so a little help on the back end but if we take any penalties, we will get clobbered by the best power play in the league. I’ll be happy with a single point tonight, but hope for more. Torts is in his glory this year.
Ya! I guess I better not miss seeing him having a fit if we can pull this one out.
It’s been a real surprise to me over the past few games to see how competitive the Habs have become. Since Galcheyuk’s injury, they’ve showed up and played hard almost (@#$%@ Sharks…) every night.
I’m not saying we’ll win tonight, Ian, but I think there’s a pretty good chance we’ll all enjoy a well-played and competitive hockey game, win or lose.
This bozo Kelly unfailingly leaves Me rolling in the aisle –must be the pork loin I left mistakenly overnight on the kitchen counter.
Exceeding whose expectations? I was totally expecting 82-0 followed by 16-0 in the playoffs.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
@theSenator
Please tell us what Sergachev has done to prove that he will be more valuable than Kane or Simmonds. He is playing junior right now last I checked. I agree that he has a lot of potential upside but my point is that right now this team needs to give up something valuable to get something valuable. There are not too many roster players that this team has that other teams desire. That was my point. Who is his bloody right mind would trade such a. High level prospect for a much needed power forward? I don’t know– maybe someone who sees that there’s no time like the the present to go for it.
Perhaps we can hope and wait for another 4 years for me Segachev to become that top 2 or 3 defender. By that time, Markov will be retired, Weber will be old and Price may be gone. But at least Galchenyuk will be in his prime, right?
People disagree with me but I would trade Sergachev if it would land me Duchene right now with two more cheap seasons after this.
Yep, but they’d need to take sone cap hit back.
What a steal that would be. Duchene is a Team Canada regular while Sergachev is potentially a number one defenceman.
Potentially, Sergachev is also a complete bust who never plays an NHL game. But that’s pretty unlikely.
Sorry I meant I would be willing to part with Serge in a trade for Duchene (not one for one…Sakic not that dumb).
Duchene is a special player, and exactly what this roster needs.
I think we could throw in a second-round pic (or two) and a decent young roster player and The Avs might go for it.
They sure are unhappy with what thery are working with right now, for sure, and that might be enough for them to want to make a wholesale change.
And if they are REALLY unhappy with what they now have, maybe we could convince them to throw Ty Barrie into the pot as well….
He is a great prospect, but I don’t want Kane on this team, Simmonds would require a roster player as well and the salaries don’t work either, and I don’t think there is any reason to believe Simmonds would be traded at all.
@CH
I have seen a lot of Pouliot. Really can’t stand him as a player. The epitome of a floater.
Guess he’s the Oil’s equivalent of our DD situation
DD is our best center-man! Just ask Patches.!
The current Pouliot (not the Habs version) is a tenacious checker and a very physical player. One of his problems is that he takes dumb 0-zone penalties when he plays his aggressive style. He was benched in Edmonton for taking those kind of penalties, so he dialled back his game to reduce his penalty minutes. Sadly, as a result, his game has fallen off appreciably. Reduction in penalties for Benny = reduction in effectiveness. For some really productive players (e.g., Marchand) you have to live with their penalties cuz the upside of their game is worth the cost. The problem with Benny is that his upside is not high enough to negate the downside of his penchant for penalties.
From Spectors Hockey:
EDMONTON JOURNAL: …Rishaug puts out some strong hints that Oilers management isn’t pleased with Pouliot’s play and have tried to move him for a year now. He doesn’t believe there’s a trade market for the winger and doubts Vegas will take him if he’s left exposed in next June’s expansion draft, citing his salary ($4 million annually) and poor offensive stats. Staples suggests the 6’3″, 200-pound Pouliot could turn things around if he plays a more physical game.
SPECTOR’S NOTE: Pouliot’s been a disappointing underachiever his entire NHL career. Granted, he was hampered by injuries during his previous two seasons, but he’s apparently healthy this season. As Rishaug observes, the Oilers can’t even give this guy away now. I concur with Staples that Pouliot might turn things around by playing a more physical style, but that just doesn’t seem like something he’s capable of doing.
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/brendan-gallagher
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/benoit-pouliot
He’s softer than soft, has a cap hit thats 250k-500k more than BG / DD. Contract til 2018/19. However, probably a faster better skater than BG, has good hands. MT prefers players to not “look for the hit” and go for the puck, so maybe Benny could fit well..
It seems to me that a lot of players price themselves out of the market and the NHLPA does them no favor by not allowing renegotiation … downward.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Pouliot was an analytics pick.
Theoretically, I like Pouliot. Big, can skate, has hands.
Same as Kane, but Kane has the added dimension of really fighting well.
But practically, both have attitude issues that I doubt can be solved. Besides, we’ve already tried the Pouliot experiment here, and I think once was enough.
To me, Kane and Pouliot speculation reminds me of Kassian, Semin, etc…
The Toronto pom-pom cheering media never ceases to amaze and bewilder some clown by the name of Michael Traikos actually said on the Mike Hogan show that the laffs will be a stanley cup contender next year….hahaha…..i would like some of those drugs….laffs have a 0% chance to make the playoffs the next 3 years.
I wish you were right, but I’m afraid you’re wrong.
Yeah, unfortunately I have to agree. They are going to be good. Maybe not next year (though that would not surprise me either). A lot of excellent young players, well coached. I’m not sold on their goalie situation but that is the only real issue with their plan right now. But, you never know, injuries, poor life choices by young kids in the spotlight (not that I wish that on any of them) – there’s lots that could wreck the plan for them.
true.
Saw them play the Habs in November. Habs won (a rare occurrence for my visits to Centre Bell) 2-1. But they were fast, and skilled. Saw Weber destroy Nylander with a hit, but the kid got up and was back after missing a shift or two – showed some toughness. Still hate them, but they are going to be good. Soon.
I can’t believe anyone listens to TSN 1050.
You could fit their audience in a phone booth.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I listen to TSN1050
Wanna fight?
BC: For several days, I have been thinking that Gerry is out in left field
(in terms of trading Price).
Then I had an epiphany, while watching the Habs-Wild game. As I mentioned a couple of threads ago, Gerry may be on to something.
There was no room for Dubnyk in the Habs organization, just a few seasons ago. Yet, last night he was Price’s equal. Yes, I know, only one game.
Trading Price should only be on the table, if the return is undeniably equal. That may be the problem.
Can MB get equal value in return?
Did he get equal value for Subban?
(I say no he did not, as I duck and avoid the flying tomatoes).
I think it would be almost impossible to get equal value for Price, if only because goaltenders don’t fetch a whole lot. But I would argue that very few trades are equal. There are always factors that weight the scale on one side or the other. For example, in the big trade this summer, Bergevin was under pressure because of P.K’s no-movement clause. He couldn’t afford to hang on too long, and he didn’t have much leverage. I agree that he didn’t get full value, but the circumstances were such that it might have been impossible to do so.
However, even if we didn’t quite get full value for Price, trading him still might bring us closer to being contenders in a couple of years. Suppose we got a young, dynamic centre like Draisaitl or Duchene (just to mention a couple of names that get tossed around here) plus something else, not sure what. If we could find solid goaltending somewhere (maybe Lindgren by that time), wouldn’t that make us better?
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Glad to see a few posters considering the concept.
Here’s a list of recent Cup winners and their highest paid players:
2016 Pittsburgh Evgeni Malkin
2015 Chicago Toews/Kane
2014 Los Angeles Anze Kopitar
2013 Chicago Toews/Kane
2012 Los Angeles Anze Kopitar
2011 Boston Zdeno Chara
2010 Chicago Toews/Kane
2009 Pittsburgh Evgeni Malkin
See any goalies? Except for big Z, I see nothing but elite level forwards. Last year’s Cup finalists San Jose got there by scoring. Previous year’s Cup finalists were TB, who got there by scoring.
Hmmm…
I’m beginning to think that Gerry Pigeon’s views on trading Price are at least worth considering. The team is good with Price, but, in terms of talent and depth, we’re certainly not among the best in the League. And when Price is even slightly sup-par, as he’s been for most of the last month, we have a hard time winning. Price will steal the occasional game for us, but at the same time, he can be outplayed on any given night by one of at least a dozen other goaltenders in the League.
I would argue that the same will hold true of the playoffs. Unless Price is absolutely on top of his game, the goaltender at the other end will at least match his performance; and if that goaltender’s team is bigger, stronger, deeper than the Habs, they’ll probably win. Take the Senators as an example. They’re bigger, dirtier, and meaner than us, they have more offensive talent, and it seems to me that Price is usually outplayed by Craig Anderson. I think they’d beat us in a playoff series.
The other thing to consider is that we have yet to see Price at his best in the playoffs. He’s had a few great games, but overall he’s been ordinary. Maybe he’s been tired; he also gets injured — but for whatever reason, he does not seem to be at his best in the playoffs. If this proves to be the case again this year, then I would certainly consider trading him. By himself, he’s not going to win us a Cup. And as Gerry argues, the salary it will take to re-sign him at the end of next season will make it very difficult for Bergevin to acquire the pieces we’re still missing.
Price is a great goaltender. He may or may not be the best on the planet, but you don’t really need that to win a championship. I’d say you have a better chance with a really good team and solid, consistent goaltending than with the team we have playing in front of Price.
I’m not sure that I feel certain of this position, but it’s the way my thinking is trending at the moment. However, I stand ready to be jumped on, criticized, ridiculed, whatever….
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Sens have a 0% chance to beat Montreal in the playoffs because they won’t even be in the playoffs.
No one on this site has come up with what you would get back by trading Price……cause you never get back the same or better players. Iam not saying its not possible but please Leon D from Edmonton will not cut it..geesh.
Getting back full value is certainly a problem. But looking at it from another angle, building a contender when your goaltender is absorbing at least $10 million of your cap space might be a bigger one.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Agreed, lots a dough. But Chicago is paying $22 mil cap space for 2 players and doing ok.
Giddy up
I think you would need at least three roster players including a prominent centre and top 10 starting goalie.
Trading Price for this imaginary franchise center leaves us without a goalie.
If we had another goalie that was top 10 material, and younger, with years left on a cap friendly contract then you have options.
Yes, you can win a cup without the best goalie in the league, but you can’t win a cup with 2nd rate tending. On the other hand, we have seen goalies carry teams to the cup, Dryden, Roy.
And please don’t suggest we can get by with Montoya or one of the AHL guys.
If Price wants to move on, then we have no choice. Until, then we should work to build around him, free up cap space by dumping bad contracts like DD, Emelin, and Pleks, and look for an off-season deal to bring in a talented center.
Giddy up
Probably MB would be pissed at your guys if you trade CP without checking with him first.
Sprung from work early..get that last bit o shopping done..settle in for the night with some hockey..Big Al’s redemption night..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Radulov doesn’t seem to be responding well with “tird” as his center. Poor Rads, if he doesn’t pick up his point production we may see a demotion to MT dog house.
Can’t wait for Montoya to get a big shutout “W” tonight!
Shaker out!
PK and 25soonenough have it right. How many teams over the years have had stellar regular seasons of well over 100 points (think Colorado with Roy) only to be knocked out easily in the first round? Generally (but not always) these are small speedy teams. Conversely, big and tough teams that barely make it in such as LA have gone deep or won it all. As I have stated before, I would definitely take a chance on Evander Kane and pay a big price such as Sherbak and Sergachev. Yes, it trades away the future but the future is never certain. We don’t need a Vanek-type at the deadline. We need an Iginla plus. Someone like Simmonds. Then again, so does everyone else.
I strongly disagree with waiting until the trade deadline. Great teams trade from a position of strength. Prices go up at deadline day. Also, it is rare that a team trades the farm at deadline day and makes a serious cup run. It takes time for the new addition(s) to gel. If anything, make that trade in January not March. Colorado is clearly out right now and would make a great trade partner. Unfortunately, I think MB will not hasten to make a trade largely due to the fact that he can only protect so many players once Vegas comes in. That would make drafts and high end prospects even more valuable. 2 sides to the coin for sure but it is hard to say that this group of players will be any better next year. They will not be in my estimation as clearly there are more players that are in the downturn of their respective careers as compared with young rising stars.
The issue with Kane has been his attitude. Not sure the brass wants a head case.
Sherbak and Sergachev are way to high price to pay. Kanes value is kind of low. Could be had for less.
Same thing said about Radulov. They sometimes grow up and realize they are only hurting themselves. I sure wouldn’t trade Sergachev for him, however.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Who in their bloody right minds would trade away Sergachev for Evander Kane he is god awful and will be a ufa after next season….wake up.
Kane is still trending downward. He may still be young, but it’s been a while since he’s been a reasonable offensive contributor.
And he’s a bit of a punk as well. Not quite the solid citizen most NHL dressing rooms are looking to add to their playoff-contending rosters.
An opinion that I formed last night is that Danault is not more effective than Pleks. He’s quicker and more tenacious on the forecheck and along the boards. Should he be #2 or #3 when Chucky returns?
Grrr … take out the NOT. He is more effective is what I meant. I probably meant to type NOW.
“Tird ” is a cumbersome anchor that is playing 2-3 spots above his pay grade . Pleks is better than “tird”in every aspect of the game, which he proved with his 4 point performance in his only game as the #1 center. “Tird” is the new DD, the home Province boy. We will have to see what happens to “Tird” once Galchenuk and DD get back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Galchenuk back on the wing and the 2 home Province boys #1 and #2 up the middle. Coach Dad now has 2 kids on the team.
Lehkonen – Chucky – Radulov 18 minutes
Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher 17 minutes
Byron – Pleky – Shaw 14 minutes
Carr – Mitchell – Flynn 11 minutes
That’s a deep forward setup… Danault has been a pleasant surprise if he can keep up the skill level. Pleky benefits from having favorable line match-up’s.
Or call up Scherbak, put him on the top line… throw Leks on the third and Byron on the fourth.
Byron, whether we like it or not, is still in the process of proving he’s more than a bottom line winger. He deserves the chance to fully prove what he can do.
Lehknon may be a rookie, but he can do pretty much anything out there that you need in a scoring line winger and is only going to get better as he gains more experience in the league.
Scherbak has big-league talent, but injuries have delayed his professional development enough so that no one can say for sure when he will become a legitimate NHL scoring line winger. But we can be pretty sure it’s not this year.
People who support blindly seem to have short memories.
The team was killing it last year until Price was injured.
Carey Price on this year’s Avalanche team and they’re competitive.
As soon as Price’s game falters, even a little, the team crashes back to earth and plays .500 hockey.
Weber goes 10 games without a point. Radulov slumps. Galchenyuk, Shaw, Markov are injured. Emelin has a baby.
It just doesn’t matter.
Price, at the top of his game, is the best player in the world, and the MVP.
For once I agree with you Paz. Hopefully there are many more in 2017.
Facing one of the best teams on the league and we’re sitting the only player that could make a difference? No No NO
Play Montoya against the Islanders, Sabres, Leafs, and teams that just don’t matter.
Play your best vs the best!
We need to make a statement and that statement can’t be “We give Up.”
Play Price, and the troops need to step up. Pacioretty, Radulov, Gallagher, and Weber NEED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE against teams like the Sharks, Jackets, Sens!
Otherwise we’re the same old Canadiens. Price plays well, we win, Price plays normal, we lose. #Therrien4JackSquat
OT1: John Davidson, has to be one of the Top GM’s of this decade. Rebuilt the Blues, and now it appears the Jackets are looking pretty.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
Custom Sports Figures
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Couldn’t disagree with you more, Sholi. This was Price’s second sub-par outing in a week. He doesn’t need to play a back-to-back at this point of the season, and Montoya deserves a shot at redemption, even with the two points at stake.
And it’s not as if we are the heavy favourites to claim them anyway, even if Price was in goal. Columbus is red-hot, and had little trouble mopping the floor with the defending Stanley Cup champs last night.
Its easy to do a tear down. Harder to rebuild.
Remember the Jackets have been in no mans land for years and its not like the Blue are tearing it up and have won a Cup recently. I do like some of the players on the Jackets tho.
Less pressure on these teams.
Teams like Habs are always under the gun to win now.
I guess they thought that last night was a better opportunity for a win than tonight. Can’t say I disagree. The only thing in our favour is that Columbus also played last night and just might be due for a letdown.
Habs are 5th in goals for. I never expected that (also NYR being 2nd).
The team that is exceeding expectations is Columbus. Last season after 31 games Columbus was 11 and 20 for 25 points and last in the NHL. Last season after 33 games the Habs were 20 and 13 for 43 points, 4th overall, and surrounded by teams with a game or two in hand. Today Montreal is 5th overall with a game or two in hand but Columbus is first overall with 4 games in hand over Chicago at second.
There seems to be a theme when John Davidson takes over a team and this GM, Kekalainen, seems to know what he’s building as well. Impressive.
People talk about glares or stares. We can wonder whether Price is tired. Who knows? But I will tell you that long before Roy and Tremblay and Houle had their little disagreement that Roy was asking Vernon about leaving your team and how it went. Roy may have exploded one night when Detroit or whoever visited, but that fuse was lit long before.
Just sayin.
I agree. There was something about Price’s “glare” that was ominous. To me it’s an early warning sign. He needs a better team and/or team effort in front of him.
It’s time for some xmas musings, maybe its the shimmer of a haphazardly strewn rope of tinsel courtesy of a child’s sugar induced whimsy or the headily-spiked eggnog, but here it goes.
The missing pieces? The ever-coveted big bodies or skilled wingers with size do not hang from low branches, but, they do exist and i would like to see MB at least try and acquire the players that fit this ilk, an Evander Kane? A Dennis Wideman? Perhaps Matt Duschene as many here have coveted long before me. Whatever happens from now until the end of the season i would like to see MB at least try and make this team tougher to play against. Not so much better, just, tougher and more taxing on the teams that seem to skate around us with little to no protrusions of sweat. That is my xmas wish. Bigger and tougher, skill we have in abundance, but toughness, that is our white whale.
Merry xmas all.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all the folks at HI/O and their families.
A bizarre bunch to be sure, but any Habs fan is OK by me.
Special nod to the Pollyannas.
Being a Nellie is easy. Complain incessantly and, if the team doesn’t win the Cup, your negativity is somehow validated. Anyone can do that. That’s why there’s so many of us.
But always focusing on the positive is a special skill I just don’t have. I have grudging admiration for your positivity in the face of a quarter-century of less-than-stellar results.
I hope you’re all rewarded with a Stanley Cup. Or at least a free gallon of MT’s snakeskin-orange tanning spray.
May everyone’s collective loins find the thing that makes them sizzle over the holidays.
Thanks for the shout-out, Nyder. I feel like Dumb from Dumb & Dumber. I know there’s a snowball’s chance in hell of the Habs ruining the Jackets’ Xmas party – but I’ll be watching- cuz THERE’S A CHANCE!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
snakeskin orange tanning spray…well thanks for that
Its easy to be a Polly when it comes naturally
You and your loins have a very Merry Christmas too
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
When healthy I´m not sure there´s a better team in the whole league. But Laraque made an interesting observation. Over the course of a season a small team gets worn down and oft-injured. I hope he isn´t right. They will have to get lucky and have all the important players healthy come playoff time, if that happens they have a chance to go deep.
One point tonight would be…just…amazing. Marky, Emelin, Shaw: get your as&es back fast please
The true test will be from April to June, 2017.
There are multiple examples of teams having good to very good regular seasons, and then fizzling when the meaningful games start.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Honestly, I think this team is not built for anything but the middle of the pack. They have so many 4th line puds with zero talent and MT loves them. It’s sad when we are hoping for Flynn and pkekenc to save our day and we start plekanec and Gallagher in overtime. Carey price looks human and Shea Weber can barely pivot and stick handle. Since we have about a 4.5% chance to win the cup we Mise well start the rebuild and start trading our so called top older players. I also feel like when I watch the games they are extremely boring. Off the glass and try to get it out and next to nothing for puck possession
Wow – really?
Weber can barely pivot and stick handle? NICE. Good enough for Team Canada but I guess he lacks skill to defend against the BEST in the world. Let’s trade him and all our other top older players and rebuild for 5-10 years and maybe just maybe we will be where we are at right now again. Let’s not enjoy this team and being in 5th place over all. Clearly we need to start OVER.
Gotta love how much people care and respect our team on here. Holy smokes! 5th place over all and we are boring and have no real good old top end players. Let’s start over! Yup makes total sense!
Agree…ridiculous.
Flynn is an extra piece on this team, and every team has them. The coach does not care if you think the game is boring. If you want an exciting game watch the 28th place Leafs. Yes, Price has looked like only the 4th or 5th best goalie in the world a couple times this year.
This team is really good in transition when everyone is skating at high speeds and really poor when they are not moving. That is why their power play is having so many problems. Players like MaxPac and virtually everyone else are simply ineffective when stationary. Radulov and Galghenyuk can make nifty plays from a stopped position. Markov is creative but always has to worry about a short handed goal if a puck is chipped past him on the point. Weber can shoot well when he is not moving or moving slowly. After that, the rest of the team is relatively easy to cover on the PP. Byron is a perfect example. Great speed in transition has created success. In front of the net on a PP is useless for that type of player.
Byron was one player who was able to gain the zone on the PP with his speed near the end of the game. It was just after Pax failed miserably. Rads can usually get it (although he has lost a bit lately), and I think Petry and Boyloo 😉 are also capable. Of course, Chucky when he’s healthy.
After that, they’re stuck because this team is also very poor at retrieving pucks after shoot-ins on the PP.
Better than I thought they would be when the season started for sure
I figured we would make the playoffs for sure but didn’t expect them to be this high in the standings. I thought this team would get better and better as the season wore on because of the many changes we did. We are built for the playoffs more so than the regular season. Just my two cents and early on thoughts from back in September. We still need that BIG centre on our top two lines and a top 4 Dman. BUT if Marky can continue playing this well we may not have to give up prospects and/or draft picks to get another higher end top 4 on deadline day. Just concentrate on Duchy or Hanzal or Landeskog.
First?!
Trade Carey?! 🙂