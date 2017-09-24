Canadiens cut Nikita Scherbak while Brendan Gallagher takes a spot on No. 1 line

Nikita Scherbak, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 draft, still isn’t ready to make the jump to the NHL.

Scherbak was among three players the Canadiens released from training camp on Sunday, a day after their pre-season record fell to 0-4 with a 5-1 loss to the Senators in Ottawa. Also released from camp on Sunday were goalie Zach Fucale and forward Martin Reway. All three players will report to the Laval Rocket’s AHL training camp, which starts Monday at the new Place Bell in Laval.

The Canadiens cut four other players immediately after Saturday night’s game in Ottawa: forwards Daniel Audette, Jérémy Grégoire and David Broll, along with defenceman Brett Lernout. They will also report to the Rocket, along with defenceman Zach Redmond, who cleared NHL waivers on Saturday.

In 66 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, Scherbak posted 13-28-41 totals. He was pointless in two pre-season games with the Canadiens before being cut.

(Photo: Collin Peddle/St. John’s IceCaps)

Gallagher moves to No. 1 line

The Canadiens practised Sunday morning in Brossard as they prepare to face the Maple Leafs Monday night in Toronto (7:30 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Following all the cuts, the Canadiens are now down to one group for the rest of training camp. Andreas Martinsen missed Sunday’s practice with the flu. Andrew Shaw, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, took part in the full practice on what could be the fourth line for the season opener Oct. 5 in Buffalo with Torrey Mitchell and Paul Byron.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked Sunday with Brendan Gallagher moving up to right wing on the No. 1 line in place of Ales Hemsky: