Canadiens cut Nikita Scherbak while Brendan Gallagher takes a spot on No. 1 line

Nikita Scherbak, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 draft, still isn’t ready to make the jump to the NHL.
Scherbak was among three players the Canadiens released from training camp on Sunday, a day after their pre-season record fell to 0-4 with a 5-1 loss to the Senators in Ottawa. Also released from camp on Sunday were goalie Zach Fucale and forward Martin Reway. All three players will report to the Laval Rocket’s AHL training camp, which starts Monday at the new Place Bell in Laval.
The Canadiens cut four other players immediately after Saturday night’s game in Ottawa: forwards Daniel Audette, Jérémy Grégoire and David Broll, along with defenceman Brett Lernout. They will also report to the Rocket, along with defenceman Zach Redmond, who cleared NHL waivers on Saturday.
Gallagher moves to No. 1 line
The Canadiens practised Sunday morning in Brossard as they prepare to face the Maple Leafs Monday night in Toronto (7:30 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Following all the cuts, the Canadiens are now down to one group for the rest of training camp. Andreas Martinsen missed Sunday’s practice with the flu. Andrew Shaw, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, took part in the full practice on what could be the fourth line for the season opener Oct. 5 in Buffalo with Torrey Mitchell and Paul Byron.
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked Sunday with Brendan Gallagher moving up to right wing on the No. 1 line in place of Ales Hemsky:
Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Galchenyuk – Danault – Hemsky
Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
Carr – De La Rose – McCarron
Froese – Holland – Terry
Mete – Weber
Alzner – Petry
Benn – Streit
Morrow – Davidson
Jerabek – Taormina
Gélinas
Hudon impresses coach
Charles Hudon, who is fighting for a spot on the Canadiens after spending the last three seasons in the AHL, scored the only goal for Montreal against the Senators and continues to impress coach Claude Julien.
“He’s just as advertised,” Julien told reporters in Ottawa after the game. “I saw him play a couple of games in the (AHL) playoffs last year and he’s a determined individual who wants to be here and as I stand here, there’s no reason he can’t be a great asset for us.”
Said Hudon, a fifth-round draft pick in 2012: “I’m feeling good on the ice, I’m feeling more confident. It’s tough to see the highlights after a loss like this. We have to work on the details and do what Claude is asking of us since the start of camp. For myself, I’m doing some great stuff. I’m not 100 percent happy with my game, but I’m feeling good on the ice.”
What’s next?
After Monday’s game in Toronto, the Canadiens will face the Maple Leafs again Wednesday night in Quebec City before wrapping up their pre-season schedule with back-to-back games at the Bell Centre Friday against Florida and Saturday against Ottawa.
Am I missing something here? Are Froese, Morrow, Gelinas and Davidson Montreal Canadiens players? WTF is going on this pre-season. Jerabek 7th D? Is this team completely out to lunch. 0-6 coming up tonight. The 2nd and 3rd D pairing will get obliterated by Toronto’s offense.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher
Galchenyuk – McCarron – Shaw
Carr – Holland – Froese
Terry – de la Rose – Mitchell
Byron
Mete – Weber
Gelinas – Davidson
Morrow – Streit
Jerabek
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I rather try McCarron on the wing with talented players. You need someone to battle along the boards and in front of the net. Mac has shown in junior and the AHL he can bury chances around the net.
When you put Mac at center. You basically take away his physicality because he spends so much time skating from down low in his end to the other end. Teams are going to force guys like Drouin to dump the puck in…bet on it. Nobody wants to send Mac into a corner with guys like Karlsson, Josi, etc.? If Mete makes the team, what do you think other teams are going to do to him? How are the Habs going to respond to this? Send Byron after them?
Enough is enough with McCarron at center. Turn him into the Lucic-type “intimidator” (with a Schwarzenegger accent) he was drafted to be. Wake TF up CJ and MB.
In a nutshell – three Loafs in the top 20. One Hab (Drouin, No. 21) on the list, zero players drafted by the Canadiens (including one picked No. 3 overall) on the list.
Prediction: If Drouin stays healthy, he will be the undisputed 2nd best player on this team at season’s end.
McCarron at C today between Galchenyuk & Shaw
so a chance to succeed? wow.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Who’s getting what message? Galchenyuk or McCarron?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You know he means Chucky.
Thanks DDO.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That’s great.
Two muckers to do the dirty work in freeing the puck up, get to the net and create some space allowing Galchenyuk to bring the skill.
Giving McCarron a chance with the High Skill of Galcheynuk and the High Energy of Shaw can only help him.
Galchenyuk is now a fourth liner too I guess. Julien is starting to really piss me off.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
There is another Habs story. The kid has NHL written all over him but was already big, gangly, and playing way below the levels of competition he should have been when drafted. They take him as a project, wait, when he does well they bring him up as a RW without even a practice and Subban refuses to pass him the puck on the first shift. Shoved him out of the way if I remember, much like Pacioretty shoved Galchenyuk out of the way the next season. Both times it was the wrong play.
McCarron is going to be a really good player on some NHL team. For now he’s stuck in Montreal because of the rulz.
People often marvel at Habs players dealing with the pressure. They don’t. Just because someone says they do doesn’t make it true. Watch them and the suits.
What is a pud, a dud and a spud?
25soonenough:
I take your point in Hudon’s past but my comment was within the context of Scherbak’s mediocre training camp at 21 years old. Charles Hudon has never before looked like much in late September in my books – this year it’s much different. So there’s a glimmer of hope for the young Muscovite, that was my point 😀
I know. Sherbak has a chance, I get that.
I’ve been high on Hudon for three years now and this past year I was told by many posters on here that I’m nuts and Hudon is
a wasted draft pick. My favorite comment about him was ” so-so AHL player, never pan out as an NHL player, too soft and small.” I kept that one squirelled away in my memory.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows, it’s only camp so everything will be fine.
Fans have really short memories. Last season the Habs had four first lines according to their coach and GM. According to Lafleur they had 4 fourth lines. Radulov was all over the ice and lines and Pacioretty didn’t play with Galchenyuk (mythical first line) until about LA, in game 25ish or so. At the time everyone was saying Pac wasn’t scoring, and finally Therrien moved him up to the 1st line. He got 3 points and the Habs lost.
At that point in time Galchenyuk was 23 points in 25 games and Kopitar decided to end all that. We forget this stuff or that Danault went from Marc’s project to the first line then. So now we had four first lines but Radulov was on one, Galchenyuk was knocked off it, and Patches (who Therrien had definitely not derscribed as the worst captain since that cereal guy) was finally there. Chemistry had developed between Radu and Galchenyuk, and it was plain the move of Pacioretty to their line made one of the most exciting combos in the League.
What happened next was bizarre. Therrien looked down for his goto center, and Desharnais reported he was injured too. None of the other centers were even in double digits points wise but it was thought Pleks, maybe Shaw? McCarron call up? Danault got the job?
The Habs played Colorado and got 6 goals in the first period, winning 10-something. Pacioretty got four goals and an assist. After the Galchenyuk line assignment and with Colorado it meant the slumping Captain had 9 points in 4 games, putting to rest finally the thing Therrien never said. Danault wasn’t any great shakes but picked up a point. Therrien was unusually jovial behind the bench. The die was cast.
Pretty much from then on the Habs lost more than they won, reversing their early season start until finally in February Therrien said he’d just pop up to the Hotel room while Marc met with certain players to shoot the breeze. So Julien was hired, the Habs struggled, then the new coach bump hit, and the team started to win more than they lost again.
Now, counting the last three playoff games, the team is all sorts of fashions, has lost eight in a row. Consistently they have been unable to score.
What can you say? A lot of things I suppose. One of course that Danault’s production can be dragged up by playing with the best wingers and more minutes (31 points in 57 games or .54 points per game there or abouts). Danault is defensively ok, Galchenyuk is more like Drouin and Hudon, he thinks offense first. Another is that you can drag Galchenyuk’s points down by cutting his minutes and putting him on the fourth line. (He only got 21 in 36 other games he played or .58 points per game or about).
So, on the fourth, third, second, maybe a kiss of first, pp and bus, while recovering from Kopitar taking his knee, Galchenyuk gets more points per game than Danault on the first line, but his plus minus is bad and he doesn’t win half his faceoffs. With Danault as the first line of the four first lines center the Habs lose more than they win. In the playoffs Danault, Patches couldn’t even pick up a goal on any of Radulov’s five assists.
So now we are back to contenting ourselves with hot opposition goalies and players missing the net for the goal line post markers. The Habs are going to be better on the ice than many think though.
Someone once said that a lot of players, just ask them, will not come to Montreal. He seemed to imply it was because of the location, team mates, taxes, people, fans, culture, or snow I suppose. It could be because of micro-managing and meddling as well.
I agree on many of your points, but the very last: it’s poster ‘chili’ who keeps hammering that home, who has claimed over and over without proof that he’s got a direct line to every NHL player past & present, G-d Himself, Nic Cage, Bettie Page, Satchel Paige and Paige Spiranac. So I’d take that last part with a Alaskan-sized grain of salt. Seems like plenty of people don’t mind coming here and all the talk from the peanut gallery is just talk.
As for optimism, there’s one lost Markov, a freezer-bitten Galchenyuk & 8 million more reasons to be holding a half-empty glass right now.
I am totally frustrated with this team, but not the players.
Then I go look at the Habs management faces, the coaching faces, on the Hockey Ops page and I think “These are good guys.”
Odds are, in 25 seasons, they should have had a year or three of ascension, a Cup final or two, and then rebuilding. The best they have done is get through the second round of the playoffs and proclaim the third round a@@kicking a victory of sorts.
The new owner group comes in, puts money towards the facilities, the staff, the scouting, nothing but the best for the product. Fans are loyal. Media throngs drive profitable revenue streams.
And here we are. Not being able to score goals in the playoffs and now in training camp.
It isn’t working, hasn’t been working, and I think I’m at the point of going full Timo and deciding it will never work.
PS: Forgot to add it was Marc Bergevin last season (June or 1 July 2016) who said : “Sometimes players will flat out tell me ‘I won’t play in Montreal.” according to John Lu.
I wonder how many posters that have this team pegged, tagged and booked as an absolutely horrid team with poor construction will come around during the season in the event they are wrong. Or will they wait for a losing streak, which will happen, to come revisit their pre-season predictions and claim told-you-so superiority. I’m betting quite a few.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
As always, a healthy Price should mean a playoff spot.
As always, the remaining lack of talent and no young core-behind-the-score means zero chance of a championship.
I told you so.
Who said anything about a championship? Anyone thinking we are a Cup team at this point is out to lunch. I just want to have a chance, make a good trade or two and be in the mix for the cup. Tempered expectations.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Coming up next on the W Network,
“Tempered Expectations: The Marc Bergevin Story”
Hahaha. Exactly. I am no MB fan, that has been made very clear.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
IMO, the stats and history don’t lie. I’m a realist and the taste of the Koolaid has turned sour. They have to prove they are making the right changes based on measurable results. Using the Habs’ own measuring stick of the Chalice or bust the bar has been painted on the floor for 25 years and counting. I’m not so stringent, steady improvements and being competitive enough to go for a ride in the playoffs are ok, a Cup is better, but a good run is ok.
So, I don’t have any problem maintaining my opinion that even when compared to last season, roster wise, this team has slipped. Nor will my opinion of the bleak farm system change, neither the poor drafts, or the poor development of players.
BTW, what about your side of the coin? While you are riding the pragmatists, pessimists, and generally disheartened fans what about your side of the coin; how will you feel if they do tank out of the gate and remain embarrassingly submerged for most of the season? Will you boast about any 2-3 game winning streak and claim “there’s still time; they’re going to turn it around”?
This door doesn’t just open one way, it is on a swinging hinge.
I’m not riding anyone for any reason Expat. I’m simply calling posters out on their predictions and wondering how many will steer clear of this site during winning streaks and pop in during losing streaks,
Did I mention you by name? Did I say Hey Expat…..No I didn’t. So don’t take it personally.
I support the players on the ice and the jersey they wear, always have and I also despise Management and the way we develop and draft. You should read my posts more clearly as my adoration is reserved only for the players and not for the organization. I agree with 80 percent of your posts, take notice.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My response wasn’t because I was personally offended but to offer a constructive rebuttal for those (like me?) who see their beloved team in a different light.
I am in many ways in your exact camp, frustrated to no end with a mediocre product put forth by big money suits in a gentlemen’s club for the rich and ambivalent. A sad state of affairs in many ways.
I still love this team though and the players can’t be blamed for poor management. Prime example, Galchenyuk playing with McCarron and Shaw with 3 tune up games left, not a sniff with Patch or Drouin.
TSN top 50 has Ovie at #22 and Matthews at#10. Karlson at 3? Ugh
Habs will come back and win this preseason series in 11. You watch.