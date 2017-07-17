Canadiens’ Carey Price shows he’s a pretty good golfer; Max Pacioretty a father for third time

Hockey isn’t the only sport Carey Price can play.
The Canadiens goaltender is also a pretty good golfer, shooting an 81 on the par-72 Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Sunday in the final round of the 2017 American Century Championship.
.@CP0031 jouera au @ACChampionship au Nevada vendredi matin avec @TJOshie77 et @Jeremy_Roenick. #ACCGolf pic.twitter.com/22gkDngLEe
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 14, 2017
Price shot an 83 in the first round Friday and an 82 in the second round Saturday in the 54-hole event. The goalie finished the celebrity tournament — which uses the modified Stableford scoring system — tied for 44th place with 20 points. Price played in a threesome that included actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who was in the TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Belair, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
Mark Mulder, a former major-league pitcher, won the tournament with 73 points. He had rounds of 72, 69 and 69. Rounding out the top five were former tennis player Mardy Fish (62 points), former major-league pitcher Derek Lowe (62), basketball star Steph Curry (60) and former NHLer Jeremy Roenick (56).
(Gazette file photo/Dave Sidaway)
Another boy in Pacioretty family
Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty now has three boys in the family after the recent birth of James Carter to join big brothers Lorenzo and Maximus.
Congratulations to the Pacioretty family.
Shared by #Habs captain Max Pacioretty: Dad with newborn James Carter this weekend, with James's brothers Lorenzo (right) and Maximus pic.twitter.com/vNaWdIV8dM
— Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) July 17, 2017
Congratulations to Max and Katia Pacioretty on the birth of their third son, James Carter! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/J7pbT4YrWG
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 17, 2017
Another dog in Shaw family
The Canadiens’ Andrew Shaw has added a new dog named Millie to his family while spending time at his summer cottage.
New member of the fam! Millie enjoying the lake pic.twitter.com/a4cOqcbMhq
— Andrew Shaw (@shawz15er) July 16, 2017
Jonathan Drouin goes undercover
New Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin recently went undercover, acting as a reporter and asking fans in Old Montreal what they thought about Jonathan Drouin. The result was quite funny, as you can see in the video below.
Come on Dmex, you know that blood soaked dried up glove wouldn’t fit a 10 year old’s hand. That whole trial was a circus. No empathy for this guy from me.
Not to mention that after it all, he wrote a book ” If I had did it”
Habfan17
Today’s hearing related to charges of robbery and abduction.
No blood-soaked gloves involved today, fence.
Having spent a bit of time in courtrooms, tho, here’s what I think I know :
1- a skilled advocate should never ask a question without knowing how the witness will answer. If proffering a glove for theatrics, the skilled advocate knows how it will play out on the hand of the accused,
2- rightly or wrongly, the man was acquitted by a jury of his peers in accordance with the laws of California, and
3- opinions are like @$$holes, and most folks have one. Back in ’95, the only ones that counted were those of the judge and jury.
Since my original post, the man has been granted parole, and I do think it will be interesting to see how he handles it.
I’ll take exception to “3- opinions are like @$$holes, and most folks have one. Back in ’95, the only ones that counted were those of the judge and jury.”
I think you’re forgetting the social and political climate of the time if you think that the only opinions that mattered were those of the judge and jury. LA (if not the US in general) was a powder keg with a very short fuse, ready to explode at the first utterance of the word “guilty”. Which is to say, the opinion(s) of the jury were very much being informed by the tension being felt by the nation as a whole.
It’s pretty fascinating stuff, in any case.
I think he missed that piece.
That those were the only opinions which contributed to the verdict rendered reinforces my point.
Your point, tho, appears to be that jury verdicts are not handed down in a vacuum, and that’s not disputed here to my knowledge.
As a Caribbean resident between ’92 and ’96, I observed that reminders of social and political considerations with respect to what was transpiring in any number of white-privileged contexts were ever-present.
It was very educational and certainly not lost on anyone in the expat community. It’s very unfortunate that those lessons continue …
_____
BTW, you appear to have picked up a pilot fish here
😆
I have no empathy for OJ. I think he’s a reprehensible human being.
But I have regard for those that can find it within themselves to have empathy for all, even OJ.
I don’t see the point of vengeance masquerading as justice. Hurting others that hurt you doesn’t seem like a good way to improve things to me. Understandable, yes. Human nature I suppose. But still not aspiring to a higher level of humanity. And just another barrier to moving on.
I hope the Goldman family can handle today’s decision, and move on. As for OJ, I really don’t care much what happens to him. I guess I’m not that evolved.
Nicely said, Birdman.
I have really enjoyed the scotch reviews here. I have been lucky enough to enjoy most of them over the years. I don’t know bourbons, rye or Irish and look forward to following up.
I used to be a scotch man, but for some years now I have switched to Spanish Brandy. I like cognac fine, but not as mush as the Spanish. I drink the plonk – Fundador or Duff Gordon that is readily available and like it fine. But the numerous old Spanish ones, usually I find only in Spain, blow me away. Suggestions welcome.
I enjoyed my scotch like I enjoyed my women – aged 18 years and all mixed up with coke.
Both poor choices, I was told.
Good lord…
Can I just say how annoyed I am with the whole “primary point” and “first assist” metrics? I do love my analytics, but the analytics’ crowd embrace of these numbers seems silly to me.
The idea that the guy who passes the puck to the goal-scorer is automatically doing something much more important than the guy who passed the puck to him is wrong. A goal often has many components; the guy who creates the turnover or sparks the breakout is contributing just as much as the guy who finishes the passing.
(And often someone contributes to the goal without getting an assist … why is why I consider +/- or at least goals-scored-by-team-while-on-ice metric useful.)
Enough with the primary assists! Long live the undifferentiated point!
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I’ve read your argument and hereby grant you permission to say it.
You make a good point 🙂
Not hockey related, and the sports nexus is certainly iffy, but :
Watching the OJ Simpson parole proceedings on TSN today and find myself feeling empathy for the man. I would have scoffed at the suggestion of this back in ’95, and was squarely in the ‘ karma camp ‘ when he was back before the courts in Nevada, so putting these comments out there now does come as a surprise.
The parole board is in recess as I write this, so its decision remains unknown at this point in time. Many people, including himself, have been thru so much where he is concerned and, while I am hesitant to comment on whether or not he deserves the opportunity to reintegrate within a parole framework, I do think it could be interesting to see how the man would handle it.
The dude is pretty far gone.
On the relative scale of murderers, I tend to have more sympathy for those with undiagnosed schizophrenia (or other serious mental disorders) than for the 99% sane, cold-blooded ego-maniacal bald-faced-lying wife-beaters.
Some would call this splitting hairs, I suppose…
OJ Simpson is most likely a sociopath. No treatment for that. Also no guarantees that he won’t land back in jail.
Questions of parole and freedom and justice in his case are above my pay grade. But empathy, I think, is a good and noble thing to feel, even for a man like that. Kudos D Mex.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
How can you show empathy for a double murderer, fashioned in the grisly manner that he accomplished the deed, all because he was jealous. If anyone deserved the chair it was this guy.
If you have a link to the guilty verdict, post it.
Alternatively, share your reasons for judgement.
BTW, California uses lethal injection – not the chair.
Wow, must be lonely in your space. So I’m assuming the civil case was a sham also.
Death penalty in a civil suit ?
OK, let’s go with that.
Examples ? Links ?
LOL
habcertain…like many people you show a lack of depth on this. OJ did 9 years in prison of a 33 year sentence. The actual case for murder was not guilty and blame that on the court system and lawyers. You and most are convinced he did the murders but the civil case was a 33 million dollar against him. He has paid a tremendous price with the years taken from him by his actions. The actual case of armed robbery was a strange one and certainly a make up for the trial of murder. The memorabilia he was sentenced for taking from the men he met at the hotel was subsequently awarded back to him by a California court. So to clarify he was sentenced to 33 years for robbing someone of what was his property. Things like photo albums and personal family stuff. Like many I do actually believe he did the murders but the courts found him not guilty so that is history. These are facts and not just emotions. I don’t know why you think you know so much and can judge people like you do.
A check of sentencing on murder charges may surprise you that even 9 years is a fairly substantial time to serve. Anyhow I shouldn’t have replied to your post but it irks me that someone can pass judgement on a person when they know little of what they are talking about.
I have empathy for the families of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. He had previously pleaded “no contest” to spousal abuse, ultimately murdered Nicole in a jealous rage and then exploited and tried to make money off of the whole sordid mess by writing a book called, “If I did it.”
Yeah, real Prince of a man…
Thanks for the history lesson, 9-33 years for multiple counts of armed robbery and kidnapping are within the norm. The murders which are 1st degree level, would probably get you the death penalty. He basically severed the head of his wife, not quite but close, and butchered the innocent bystander.
So back to the real point, which you missed, I have no empathy for this individual, which is what Mex posted. If you want to believe he didn’t commit the murders, that is your fantasy world to live in, or those who believe. No judgement passed, I watched the entire trial along with millions of other.
Oh, for what is it worth, they stole other articles that was not his, but let’s not quibble.
You’re obviously a guy who doesn’t think before sharing opinions with people who couldn’t care less.
The last time I called you on this was after Karl Subban had very complimentary things to say about how the CH organization contributed to his son’s personal and professional growth.
_____
” He basically severed the head of his wife, not quite but close, and butchered the innocent bystander. ”
” If anyone deserved the chair it was this guy. ”
” No judgement passed, … “
Tempted to ask which law school you attended, but it’s clear you wouldn’t get near a classroom door.
On the other hand, it would be a hoot to watch you attempt to defend comments such as those quoted above under cross.
Never stop posting.
This place can use the laughs ❗ 😆
Txs Atticus, you are hovering near incoherent.
I’m not religious, but the example of Jesus showing compassion to murderers and criminals always seemed like a good one to follow. It doesn’t mean you’re excusing them or accepting what they did or (for the non-Jesus among us) forgiving them. But it means … empathy. No matter what OJ did, he’s still a human being.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
” the psychological identification with or vicarious experiencing of the feelings, thoughts, or attitudes of another.”
Forgiveness is another kettle of fish.
So Wings and Tatar are in abritration today. Wonder if Arvidsson of Nashville is next to go down that path.
Could be. Seems like it should be a pretty straightforward negotiation. Excellent young player with some upside, but with only one good year under his belt. They must have wildly different valuations if they are going on to let it get to arbitration….
Knowing MB loves dealing with Chicago, and that they probably truly don’t intend to start the year with only 5 D, when are we trading for Anisimov? Just waiting for Hossa to be officially LTIR?
How about Beaulieu and a 3rd round pick?
I still think the Hossa skin condition becoming unbearable during the lowest pay years in his contract is complete B.S.
Having said that, I hope Weber retires with a couple seasons left in his contract just to put Poile in CapHell.
Poile the Genius GM – yup !
I’d venture you can count on it, with option B being that he agrees to play a season or two closer to home in VAN before calling it a career.
With $129 million in career earnings by the time he gets to the final 3 years of his contract, why would he play for $1 million per year chump change and risk his health?
He’ll retire for sure.
Would Canucks really want a $7.8 million cap hit at that stage?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Habs are counting on it.
Why would he play for $1M per season chump change – fully agree, Strummer.
One of the nice things about the trade is that, if SW pulls the plug before the contract ends, NSH will eat 100% of any cap penalties that apply.
Additionally, he will be tradeable until then.
You really believe Bettman is going to punish the Preds (one of his expansion franchises) for a contract they did not come up with and were forced to match by an owner who has since passed? Like Kovalchuck, nobody is going to care and Gary will “wipe it off the books”.
The “Hossa Itchies”…. I really couldn’t have imagined anyone stomping on that burning bag of dog sh1t…
The World Junior Summer Showcase runs from July 29th to Aug. 5th in Plymouth Michigan featuring teams from the USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Bitten and Mete are on Team Canada, Poehling on Team USA and Ikonen on Team Finland. Henrikson isn’t on the roster for Team Sweden.
Schedule:
Sat. July 29 USA White vs Finland 1:00 pm
Sat. July 29 USA Blue vs Sweden 4:00 pm
Sun. July 30 USA Blue vs Finland 1:00 pm
Sun. July 30 USA White vs Sweden 4:00 pm
Tue. Aug. 1 Canada Red vs USA White 4:08 pm
Tue. Aug. 1 Canada White vs USA Blue 7:08 pm
Wed. Aug. 2 Canada vs Finland 1:08 pm
Wed. Aug. 2 USA vs Sweden 4:08 pm
Fri. Aug. 4 Sweden vs Canada 1:08 pm
Fri. Aug. 4 Finland vs USA 4:08 pm
Sat. Aug. 5 Sweden vs Finland 4:08 pm
Sat. Aug. 5 USA vs Canada 7:08 pm
Last summer, TSN showed a bunch of the games. Hopefully they will again this summer.
–Go Habs Go!–
Fascinating line combinations everyone.
Although I have said repeatedly that I don’t see Chucky as a natural set-up man down the middle, I do like the line of Patches/Chucky/Drouin. I think CJ has to give that a shot at home, where he can have the last change and give them plenty of offensive zone starts to see if they catch fire.
I can see that line looking like Patches/Chucky/Rads last year, where the RW carries the puck and sets guys up. Both Chucky and Patches can snipe, and Drouin has good vision and is murder on the D with the puck on his stick.
Don’t see a guy there who can play well in his own end which will be an issue for the defensively minded Julien. If Markov returns and we keep Jerabek, the team should be able to have two decent PP units.
Agree none of the three backchecks consistently, but if Carey is the best goalie in the world and worth $10.5M per, then shouldn’t we be less concerned with protecting him, and more concerned with our snipers attaining their potential? 🙂
Load up the top line, let the fans get excited about the new FC star and some GOALS! Let Carey have some easy nights, where he doesn’t have to be perfect, and can let in a couple and still win. Better yet, maybe there can be a few nights where Carey gets the yank to start the third, cause the Habs are up by three! He’ll only be fresher come playoff time…
I still miss Guy Lafleur. He could have played a few more solid Hab years if it wasn’t for that s.o.b, Lemaire.
Yup. Hopefully, Drouin will provide some of the same electricity, if CJ lets the reins loose a bit.
I’d understand if CJ insisted on defensive play, just like I understood when Lemaire did too. But I’d prefer a wide open game. Let Carey earn his money 🙂
Anyone watch some Jets’ games last year? They didn’t make the playoffs, unlike our beloved Habs. But they were more fun to watch. Physical, lots of goals at both ends of the rink, game’s outcome always in question right until the end…
C’mon Claude, put Patches, Chucky, and Drouin together, let’s see some end to end rushes all game, watch our Habs rediscover firewagon hockey, develop the ability to outgun other teams! Carey won’t be burnt out by playoff time if he gets to coast through 10 games with a 2-3 goal lead…
Would anyone argue that Pacioretty, Drouin and Galchenyuk don’t all rank as first liners in today’s NHL?
–Go Habs Go!–
If you don’t think the Habs aren’t about being a business first, and a team second, then check this out.
Categories Regular Games/ Weekend Games/ Optimum Games
Red Starting at $147 Starting at $175 Starting at $235
Club Desjardins Starting at $176 Starting at $203 Starting at $264
White Starting at $96 Starting at $112 Starting at $150
Blue Starting at $59 Starting at $68 Starting at $89
Zone Molson Canadian Starting at $59 Starting at $68 Starting at $89
NO question at all they are a business, both the owners and the players know and treat it that way. It is unfortunate that it has become so expensive which makes it difficult for many to attend games, but it is a business. That said, teams that spend to the cap, or close to it, are focused intently on winning because it is both more fun and more profitable. Things do not have to be one way or the other (and I know you did not attempt to make this point), it can be both.
Interesting read on finding ways to measure goalies statistically.
http://www.tsn.ca/statistically-speaking-goaltenders-and-expected-goals-against-1.809475
That’s a neat find Burly.
“Seeing Carey Price at the top of the list should come as no surprise, he also has the best save percentage among goaltenders to play at least 50 games over the past four years.”
I hope Matt Murray’s agent sees this chart. Kaching!
It also stuck out to me to see Pekka Rinne in the minus here among the bottom feeders.
That is impossible for Rinne to be at the bottom, their GM does jigs and dances around MB.
he surely does but then again he should, he has 30 years of practice on MB. If after 37 years of being on the NHL dance floor, MB hasn’t achieved the ultimate goal of advancing to 1 Stanley Cup final, I’ll be extremely disappointed.
So Carey leads, but Murray and Talbot at second and third, and only marginally behind in terms of save percentage.
Only in this fancy new (arbitrary?) stat measuring expected goals against vs. realized goals against does Carey have a sizable lead. So does that justify the spread Carey will enjoy in salary starting next year? If so, doesn’t that mean MB should be spending money on offence now, and not the blueline? Why does Carey need superb protection?
I don’t begrudge Carey his money, nor do I think he hasn’t earned it. I just don’t understand how MB can build a Cup winner by spending from the net out. Price with the biggest contract starting next year, Weber after that, Alzner in the mix after Pleks is gone, and Markov might yet get his money too. Sigh.
You really cannot compare Carey’s contract to Murray, who only has 2 years in the league and is 23 years old. If he keeps this play up, he will be signing a massive contract very soon.
True.
But I bet when Murray signs his big contract someday down the line, it won’t be for anywhere near Carey money.
Pens win the Cup cause they pay Sid and Geno first, everyone else afterwards. Now, that may be a no-brainer when you have Sid and Geno, but my argument is ALL GM’s should be looking for offence first, and paying said offence accordingly.
Otherwise, you get what the Habs have now. Perennial playoff contender with a middling to popgun offence, and just a tune-up for a real Cup contender.
Good business model? Absolutely, as the Bell Centre’s been sold out for years now, and I believe the franchise has appreciated substantially during Carey’s years. Serious Cup contender? I wish, but my head says no.
Pigeon …Here we go again all you do is cry cry cry about Carey Price… don’t you know any other tricks ? MY ARGUMENT ? He’s the best goalie on the planet and everyone knows it , that’s why he’s making the big bucks just like all the other faces of their respective franchises … GEEZ STOP WHINING !!!
All Habs all the Time
There you are toneez! I missed my shadow these past few days 🙂
You know, it’s kind of funny. I never criticize Carey himself, just his contract. I agree he’s the best goalie on the planet. I just don’t like to see MB give that kind of money to the one position that doesn’t score, the very thing this team needs more of.
But the way you over react, you’d think I not only bad-mouthed Carey, but his wife and kid too! While I’m amused, maybe you’d like to consider why my comments get under your skin so much. It’s just a hockey forum, no one got murdered (sorry OJ) 🙂
To me, the Hemsky signing is very similar to the Semin signing a couple of years back and it could very well have a similar outcome. Hemsky, like Semin has nice advanced stats which suggest he can still play. Well, Semin was the best example of how advanced / possession stats are still not reliable in the nhl.
If he was just brought in to make Hudon player harder, fine. I don´t think thw kid personally needed more motivation.
I hope we do not lose him for nothing like we did with Andrighetto. Hudon is at least as good as Ghetto but he could actually be a notch better.
I would have taken Jokinen instead but that’s water under the bridge. He can play all three positions, win faceoffs and play the point on the PP. Less injury prone to boot. Hemsky hasn’t done much the past four years and he sure won’t have anyone the calibre of Benn or Seguin to play with in Montreal.
On a totally different point, there is no way that Shaw is going to play on the 4th line, not with a cap hit of 3.9M.
Lastly, earlier in the day I mentioned that the Habs aren’t a real contender at this point. They are at the next level as confirmed by the Vegas odds makers. That is why I feel players such as Jerabek, Hudon (waivers), McCarron and DLR (waivers) should all be on the big team. Not utilizing and developing kids has been a major issue ever since Montreal had the bounce back season in 2013. That year did more harm than good in so many ways.
Jokinen is a lefty, Hemsky’s a righty
–Go Habs Go!–
Jokinen has played both flanks as well as centre. Hemsky is strictly one dimensional. Galchenyuk could also play RW, Lehkonen maybe at centre. Same goes for Shaw. I don’t think we should set anything in stone now that other options are being presented.
There are two huge differences between the two signings though, salary and expectations. Hemsky is expected to be a role player, maybe a third line guy, maybe 4th and fill in for injuries, and a very low cap hit. Semin had a much higher salary and would only have been a good deal it he was scoring at least 20-25 goals and working hard every night.
If Drouin doesn’t play line 1 for 82 games in some combination with Pacioretty, I’ll eat the Rev’s leftover hat.
Pacioretty-Galchenyuk-Drouin
Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher
Hudon-Plekanec-Hemsky
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
Martinsen, DLR
McCarron can be kept over Martinsen easily.
Makes the most sense to me. The fourth line would be one of the leagues’s fastest and best.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That actually seems like a reasonable scenario, although you can imagine either of Byron or Shaw taking Hemsky’s spot easily, and Big Mac drawing 4th line duties. I’m pretty confident we’ll have a good 4th line either way. That was key to our hot start last year and it will be again.
One thing – I can’t imagine McCarron riding the pine as #13 in MTL for very long, the kid needs to play and he’s free of the waiver trap.
PS Are the Habs allergic to right-handed players? We don’t seem to collect many of them.
For sure, Hemsky is interchangeable by either Byron or Shaw and Byron may well start ahead of Hudon in a play it by ear type scenario. Hudon-Mitchell-Hemsky? Can you imagine that as a fourth line. Zero grit, but speed to spare and offence. Opposing coaches would have fits with that fourth line.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Parayko avoids arbitration, signed to a 5 year $27.5M deal.
–Go Habs Go!–
Good player, decent cap-hit. How did he jump straight from ELC to having arbitration rights? Is it age/college?
Yes, age. He’s 24. He went the NCAA route
–Go Habs Go!–
FD and Horsey:
I think the Hemsky signing was terrible. He is clogging a roster spot that could be better allocated to McC, dlR, Hudon or Scherbak.
Yes, his salary makes him easy to bury. However, he’ll get the veteran nod. That pat on the back years of (middling, mostly forgettable) NHL service gets you.
Why he was July signing instead of an August PTO training camp invite, I’ll never know. Since he accepted a $1,000,000/1-year deal, I can’t imagine there was much of a lineup at his agent’s office.
MB loves his journeyman depth. CJ loves his veteran safety nets (as did MT). That Hemsky will come in and play an “offensive” role and play it predictably, just means that an unrefined player with the potential to contribute offense like Scherbak or Hudon is already in a tough spot and camp hasn’t even started yet.
I could see Hemsky starting either on the 1st or 4th line. And that worries me.
Without bouncing guys out of position too much, and Alex getting the middle… I see MB and CJ settling on something like this to start the season:
Pacioretty – Danault – ?(Hemsky)
Drouin – Plekanec – Gallagher
Byron – Galchenyuk – Shaw
Lehkonen – Mitchell – ?(Hemsky)
If we look through Juliens time in Boston you may discover that he actually allowed numerous rookies to play real minutes. Any Coach will give the nod to a veteran if all things are equal. A friend had provided numerous examples of rookies getting good ice time with Julien in Boston.
If Hemsky is a flop he can be discarded much like Alex Semin was.
Lehkonen on the fourth line? Not in a lifetime.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I see him as insurance in case none of the kids show anything in camp. I would be much more concerned about the veteran bias if MT was still coach, although he was darned quick to throw Semin under the bus.
Also, as some of the guys on my ball team pointed out, Julien was Hemsky’s coach in junior, so maybe he knows how to get him going.
This is it in a nutshell for me. I don’t think the Hemsky signing was terrible because, like most of MBs moves, I can totally understand where he’s coming from. But I do disagree with the excessive emphasis he puts on young players having to ‘earn their spot’. I mean, I don’t entirely disagree. To a certain extent you have to demonstrate that you have earned the opportunities you are given. But IMO Hudon HAS earned the spot. He has put in 3 full years in the minor leagues on some less than stellar teams. He has been a key performer during that time, and has played well during his limited call-ups. What exactly has Hemsky done to deserve a shot in MTL? At 34 he is an injury prone skilled player who is not particularly great defensively, no longer produces at a top-six level, doesn’t know the team’s ‘system’, and has only had one sniff of the playoffs in the last 10 years.
I agree with the line combos too. One (or preferably both) of Drouin and Galchenyuk need to step up in an deniable way, otherwise there is a real chance that they will take a back seat to players with less upside but more veteran cache.
I think Bergie has done a *lot* of things wrong, but I don’t think Hemsky contract is one of them. His even-strength scoring numbers have been quite good the last few seasons; though last year was a wash because of injury, in 2015-2016 his 5-on-5 scoring rate was 36th among league forwards, ahead of guys like Kessel and Loui Eriksson. The Roussel-Faksa-Hemsky line was dominant (and IMHO Shaw-Plekanec-Hemsky would make for a nice copy of it.) He’s old but he’s still got wheels, hands and smarts.
Even with Hemsky, there’s still an open starting forward slot (and arguably two if you think Mitchell can be a platoon guy.) There’s plenty of opportunity there for Hudon, who absolutely needs a regular role this year, and the other kids.
If we want to complain about stupid Bergie signings, let’s talk about Martinsen, a guy who plays the game at a low AHL level. But Hemsky is worth having.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
If Chucky is on a 3rd line with those wingers, we may as well write him off, this would just be a devaluing excerise that has been proliferated by the old coach. hopefully CJ has some expanded vision.
Hi Luke,
Scherbak you can delete right now. He won’t come within 200 feet of an NHL rink until a lightbulb goes off that not having the puck doesn’t mean “something-something-something skate”, there’s an actual thing you are supposed to be doing on the ice. Couple years out still.
DLR / McCarron might each argue to replace Mitchell this year, IMO the edge goes to McCarron because Julien likes him. I think he’s the guy most likely to stick with the club. Next year we probably see both.
Let’s not forget Mitchell only makes 1.2M and can be buried just as easily (though I think we’d miss him and I don’t see it.)
Sure, Hudon has the potential to score 15 goals as the #3 RW, or Andrew Shaw might say “hey Claude how come I’m behind this kid on the depth chart?” but I can believe Hemsky was brought in to create proper competition. Charles Hudon can win a job in camp. He will have to beat Hemsky. If Ales is so old and middling and broken, is that such a tall order for a kid who’s ‘ready’?
It is that simple really, Hudon’s only other options are to play better than Lehkonen or Byron and that just isn’t likely.
Very good post horsey.
I’m just gonna go around today highlighting the best lines, like this one:
“He won’t come within 200 feet of an NHL rink until a lightbulb goes off that not having the puck doesn’t mean ‘something-something-something skate…'”
Great post
Habs sure have struggled when it comes to developing first rounders.
“I could see Hemsky starting either on the 1st or 4th line. And that worries me.”
Probably the best summation I’ve read of our woe begotten team’s decades-long plight at the forward position.
He will not get a “veteran nod”. CJ wants to win and will play those who give him the best chance to do it, whoever outplays the other will be in the lineup. I see the Hemsky signing as just having depth to fill in when needed. My guess is he plays about 50 games, sits some out but will also have time on the 1st or 2nd line from time to time if injuries strike.
Drouin — Chucky — Lehkonen / Shaw
Patches — Danault — Gallagher
Lehkonen / Shaw — Plekanec — Hemsky
Byron — Hudon — Mitchell
DLR / Terry
Even with Hemsky, the door is wide open for Hudon….
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
You make some pretty good lines. I especially like Patches on line 2, and Byron and Hudon on line 4.
Please let CJ know 🙂
I have to think that our future and MB’s rests on what we do with the cap space over the year. The right addition(s) to Chucky and Drouin and we may have a contender, or at least some better entertainment. We should be patient to get the right guy or guy(s).
I was thinking in a similar manner this morning. What is the coded message MB is sending out to the agents with UFAs next year by being an organization with deep pockets, a strong revenue stream and a lot of cap space available?
Attention polly’s:
Gazoo is lurking. Gazoo does not like polly’s. You’ve been warned.
Sweating it out, are ya?
Geez.
Uh oh, I think he’s broken you…
who is Polly?
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I am mostly just a reader of this website and comments…rarely a poster.
May I just say that the quality of the posts this summer have been off the charts entertaining. Funny posts, serious posts and posts that can make the blood boil.
Awesome stuff!! Keep it up folks, I have a genuine appreciation for it.
Jump in anytime Blade, it’s calm waters around these parts until at least the golf tournament. We can use the help!
The criticism of Bergevin is too harsh and irrational. He picked up Drouin for a relatively unproven Sergachev. He signed Alzner who was a top 4 defender on the best team in the NHL last season. Took a flyer on Hemsky. Signed Jerabek to essentially replace the loss of Beaulieu. Signed Schlemko to replace Emelin. I believe that these are all solid moves. Yes, he has not addressed the number 1 centre position through a trade, and another top 4 D should be in the conversation, but I am very happy with what he has been able to accomplish thus far. I was hoping for a Radulov signing, but the $ and term Radulov received would have killed this organization down the road. Just adding Drouin was a major addition that is clearly being under appreciated. Perhaps, John Tavares is next.
Yes.
POPS speaks The Truth.
Saludos!
Viva Timo Libre!
I think if he signs Markov the team is actually slightly better then last year, Alzner and Jerebek are almost certainly going to be better than Emelin / Beaulieu and we’ve got serviceable depth after that.
Drouin + Hemsky will 100% combine to score more goals than Radu’s 18, though Paul Byron is unlikely to repeat his craziness from last year. Still with a bit of luck in the injuries dept. I don’t see why we can’t continue to be at or on top of the Atlantic.
Plus, you gotta believe we aren’t gonna sit on that cap space forever.
Not sure why everyone is so high on Calgary. All the moves in front of him but it’s still Mike Smith in nets. That will work OK, right up until it doesn’t and there’s no one better available. And building a powerful D corps will only take you so far.
Pops, I too am somewhat baffled at the lack of enthusiasm at the Droun acquisition. He is in my opinion the most skilled forward this team has had in decades.
I wonder if many fans, like myself, are just so disgruntled with the lack of success this franchise has had since the 90’s including having to live through some of the most boring hockey ever seen on this planet.
I’m still disgruntled but I’m really looking forward to watching Drouin. You might even say I’m excited.
People don’t know what to make of talented forwards in Habs sweaters anymore! Having Kanchenjunga and Drouin as 2 young forwards is already a good start. There’s a decent young front 6-9 there even as our defense has aged a bit.
(autocorrect, sometimes nails it)
It’s more about how he acted like a prima donna and sat out before establishing himself in the NHL.
With the Price and Weber overpayments already on the books, this team projects to be a bottom-feeder in 4-5 years time. For that reason and only that reason, exchanging Sergachev & Radulov for Drouin was a mistake. In 4 years when Price and Weber’s bodies are failing, Radulov will be one more aging player driving us towards that 1st overall pick/rebirth.
Two of my favorite GM’s in the top 3, MB didn’t fare as well.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/nhl-off-season-power-rankings-whos-improved-far/
A little hard on MB I thought, but can’t argue with it, other than to say while I don’t like the loss of Sergachev, Drouin is a worthwhile get, for both the needed offence and francophone factor. MB’s not getting JD without surrendering Sergy, works for both teams.
You have to hand it to the Flames and Stars – whether or not you like the moves, they went out and did what had to be done.
Ron Francis is everything that Joe Sakic isn’t.
Kind of tough to read the line about the Habs – they are still looking for a top pairing Dman and a front line centre.
That is pretty harsh! what a drop 7th to 24th. I like having Drouin and I think he will be awesome, but I would have liked to have been able to keep Sergachev
Habfan17
There aren’t many times the Habs can grab a FC star player and Drouin just might be ready to make that jump. You have to give to get.
Colorado wants a Dman for Duchene so he’s not coming here. Jagr, Doan and Iginla are all RWs. We don’t need another RW plus all those guys would want to be on top six lines. Montreal isn’t in a real contending position this season so why give a spot to a player who is ready to go over the decline cliff at any moment? It’s time to have Hudon, DLR and McCarron on the big team this year. Martinsen, Holland and Morrow are all cannon fodder who will never be legit NHLers. But every once in a blue moon one of these later bloomers turns into a Hail Mary pass so hope springs eternal…
Sign Markov for one year at 5M and let Drouin and Galchenyuk fight it out for the #1 centre spot (and then let the winner play there ALL YEAR long). That’s the most realistic way to fill the two most glaring holes in the line-up.
The only thing I don’t necessarily agree with is on Jagr, but it really depends whether they put AG27 at centre or not. If they do decide he’s going to be a centre, the Drouin plays on the LW with him and they have room for Jagr, who adds some offensive but is great at protecting and holding on to the puck, which we need. If Galchenyuk stays on the wing, then there is no real reason to sign Jagr.
I have a suspicion that Drouin will play RW to Pacioretty with Danault in the middle.
24,
I disagree that we’re in a contending position, or maybe, we’re poised to be in that position by season’s end. The biggest hurdle for Hudon, DLR and Big Mac aren’t the plumbers that belong in the AHL, it’s the number of middle-six forwards. I can’t seem to make a lineup without having 2 spots already spoken for a on line 4:
example:
Pacioretty-Danault-Drouin (French Fries line)
Byron-Galchenyuk-Gallagher (Gally Mites line)
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hemsky (Czeching line)
?????-Mitchell-Shaw <— one spot open.
You can slice that top six how you like, swap #21 & #14, or assume that a Hudon lands a spot at LW and maybe Byron plays line 4. But there's not much room for these young players.
The most like scenario to me has Shaw moving to LW with McCarron playing RW on line 4.
It’s signings like Hemsky that clog things up. I realize that MB is making the younger guys force his hand and ensuring that, if they fail, he has an NHL body on the roster, but there is no way that another year in the AHL is going to help a guy like Hudon. This could be his last shot.
I like Byron alright, but I see guys like him and Shaw as the type you need to develop from within and plug in there for cheap. Between those two and Mitchell, MTL has $6.25M wrapped up in what would be a good 4th line on a legitimate contender.
Plekanec, Mitchell and Hemsky are all likely gone next year, so there will be 3 bottom six spots open up for youngsters by fall 2018 at the latest. Unless of course MB plugs them again.
Too early for me to say whether MB’s work this summer will pay off. I like Drouin, but I have some reservations given the potential cost and the existing gap back there. Alzner is an upgrade on Emelin positionally, but he doesn’t have the physical prowess, and I don’t think an unproven Jerabek is necessarily an upgrade over Beaulieu. I’ll be rooting for them come September though, so fingers are crossed….
It does not really make sense to have Shaw on the 4th line, though you may very well be correct that it is the only option. If I were MB I think i would exploring what a package starting with Shaw and Byron would bring. I love Byron but we would be better off with a true top line RW or Centre, and opening a spot for some rookies to get some time. We are not going to land a superstar, but Shaw, Byron, a 2nd rd pick is a pretty good starting point.
“Power rankings” are just a way to keep the hockey conversation going during these dog days of summer.
The only measure of a team is when it hits the ice in October and whether or not it is in playoff position by the US Thanksgiving.
I think the Habs have not improved, but at the same time they haven’t gotten much worse.
The hole is at center and having 4 or 5 3rd line and 4th line centers won’t help the offense.
The habs are hard to gauge right now, there are a lot of “ifs”. If AG27 returns to his 30 goal form, Gally gets back on track after the injuries, Hudon plays well & Leks keeps developing, the offense could be better. If Davidson can play to the potential he displayed in Edmonton before he was hurt, and if Jerabek is the real deal…. they could be pretty strong, even better than last year. Then again, if a few things don’t pan out or go south, it could get pretty rough as Tampa, Toronto, Florida, Buffalo should all be better.
I think getting Drouin for Sergachev will ultimately prove to be a great move. Drouin in a proven NHLer with tremendous upside so clearly a big win for the Club.
Sergachev, I’m not so sure. I’ve only watched him play a handful of games in the WJC and Mem Cup and while I hoped to see some flashes of brilliance, I really didn’t. Had he not been a Hab pick, I’m not sure that I would have noticed him at all.
In fact, the thing that stuck out to me the most is that his skating style reminds me of another ex Hab defenceman, Crankshaft. Nearly identical imo.
That’s not to say that he won’t top out better than Crank as he almost certainly will but, for some reason, Crank comes to mind whenever I watch him skate…
Don’t think he hits like Crankshaft though.
Viva Timo Libre!
He does not… always had a bit of a soft spot for Crank. Bit of a caveman but was always a gamer…
77
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Bourque?
2 x Esposito?
I got nothing but Bruins.
Pierre “I was run out of town” Turgeon and the always consistent Tom Gilbert.
Raymond Bourque, Phil Esposito.
Sunset Strip.
Paul Coffey in Pittsburgh.