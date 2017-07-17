Canadiens’ Carey Price shows he’s a pretty good golfer; Max Pacioretty a father for third time

Hockey isn’t the only sport Carey Price can play.

The Canadiens goaltender is also a pretty good golfer, shooting an 81 on the par-72 Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Sunday in the final round of the 2017 American Century Championship.

Price shot an 83 in the first round Friday and an 82 in the second round Saturday in the 54-hole event. The goalie finished the celebrity tournament — which uses the modified Stableford scoring system — tied for 44th place with 20 points. Price played in a threesome that included actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who was in the TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Belair, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Mark Mulder, a former major-league pitcher, won the tournament with 73 points. He had rounds of 72, 69 and 69. Rounding out the top five were former tennis player Mardy Fish (62 points), former major-league pitcher Derek Lowe (62), basketball star Steph Curry (60) and former NHLer Jeremy Roenick (56).

Another boy in Pacioretty family

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty now has three boys in the family after the recent birth of James Carter to join big brothers Lorenzo and Maximus.

Congratulations to the Pacioretty family.

Shared by #Habs captain Max Pacioretty: Dad with newborn James Carter this weekend, with James's brothers Lorenzo (right) and Maximus pic.twitter.com/vNaWdIV8dM — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) July 17, 2017

Congratulations to Max and Katia Pacioretty on the birth of their third son, James Carter! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/J7pbT4YrWG — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 17, 2017

Another dog in Shaw family

The Canadiens’ Andrew Shaw has added a new dog named Millie to his family while spending time at his summer cottage.

New member of the fam! Millie enjoying the lake pic.twitter.com/a4cOqcbMhq — Andrew Shaw (@shawz15er) July 16, 2017

Jonathan Drouin goes undercover

New Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin recently went undercover, acting as a reporter and asking fans in Old Montreal what they thought about Jonathan Drouin. The result was quite funny, as you can see in the video below.

