Canadiens’ Carey Price named NHL’s third star of the week

STU COWAN

VANCOUVER — The NHL announced on Monday that Canadiens goalie Carey Price is the third star of the week for the period ending Sunday.

Last week, Price posted a 3-0-0 record with a 0.66 goals-against average and .974 save percentage, along with one shutout, as the Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 6-2-0 since Claude Julien took over for Michel Therrien as head coach on Valentine’s Day.

Price made 26 saves in a 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last Tuesday for his 39th career shutout and his third this season.

Since the coaching change, Price has a 5-2-0 record with a .949 save percentage. The goalie is also on a personal four-game winning streak, during which he has allowed only four goals with a .964 save percentage. For the season, Price has a 29-16-5 record with a 2.31 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL’s first star of the week after posting 5-4-9 totals in four games.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was named the second star after stopping 87 of 88 shots while posting a 2-0-1 record with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and .989 save percentage.

(Photo: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)