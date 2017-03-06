Montreal Gazette

March 6, 2017 · 25 Comments

Canadiens’ Carey Price named NHL’s third star of the week

STU COWAN

VANCOUVER — The NHL announced on Monday that Canadiens goalie Carey Price is the third star of the week for the period ending Sunday.

Last week, Price posted a 3-0-0 record with a 0.66 goals-against average and .974 save percentage, along with one shutout, as the Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 6-2-0 since Claude Julien took over for Michel Therrien as head coach on Valentine’s Day.

Price made 26 saves in a 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last Tuesday for his 39th career shutout and his third this season.

Since the coaching change, Price has a 5-2-0 record with a .949 save percentage. The goalie is also on a personal four-game winning streak, during which he has allowed only four goals with a .964 save percentage. For the season, Price has a 29-16-5 record with a 2.31 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL’s first star of the week after posting 5-4-9 totals in four games. 

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was named the second star after stopping 87 of 88 shots while posting a 2-0-1 record with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and .989 save percentage.

  1. Habfan17 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Instead of ” Where is Waldo” Where is Bergy!
    http://www.tsn.ca/must-see/video/must-see-bergevin-hides-behind-a-tree-to-avoid-the-media~1071618

    Habfan17

  2. veryhabby says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    From previous thread….right as this one started lol

    So what would you like to see the habs do in regards to the upcoming LV draft….

    #1) make a trade with them prior to the draft for a player PLUS pick to ensure they don’t take anyone MTL doesn’t want to lose. Totally legal to do.

    #2) Go 7-3-1 route and have to expose 2 of Emelin, Beaulieu, Benn. Most likely we would lose one of those before any of our unprotected frwds

    #3) Go 8-1 route and protect 4 dmen and 4 frwds (weber, Petry, Beau, Benn, Patches, chuck, Gally, Danault) and lose 1 person of whoever is left.

    #4) Resign Radulov and Markov prior to LV UFA window, so we won’t lose them to LV, but we would have to them protect them. Or do handshake deal with them both (even tho NHL will be watching, I am sure it’s easy to do so anyways) not have to protect them, and wait till July 1st to put pen to the paper.

    I like #1 option. Word is LV was interested in Davidson. We have yet to see him play, maybe we end up liking him more then Benn…but for now, I would offer to trade him plus a draft pick/mid prospect if it ensures we don’t lose any of our other dmen and that we can sign Rad/Mark at our own timing. (LV can not sign another team’s UFA PLUS draft someone off your unprotected list. It’s one or the other)

    If not them go 8-1 route while having handshake deals in place with Rad/Markov so neither need to be protected. Again, I know NHL says they will penalize teams, but I think it’s hard to prove.

  3. HabinBurlington says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Has anyone else read about this loophole Eklund is talking about in the link i’ve included?

    http://www.hockeybuzz.com/blog.php?post_id=83502&blogger_id=1

    He seems to be reporting this as fact as opposed to his normal fartin’ in the wind trade rumours. Essentially he is reporting that the Vegas GM can make however many side deals he wants leading up to the expansion draft and that these deals/agreements don’t need to be reported to NHL Head office, thus other gm’s won’t know what deals have been made. Could lead to one giant game of poker in Vegas with all the gm’s sitting at the table.

    • joeybarrie says:
      March 6, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      Actually, the deals have to be reported to the NHL. They do not have to be reported to the media or public.
      But you are right. Other GMs wont know what deals are made.

      • HabinBurlington says:
        March 6, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        Yah you are right, I misread that.

        “All these side deals do need to be reported to the NHL, but the NHL has left it up to the teams as to whether or not these deals are reported to the public/media.”

    • on2ndthought says:
      March 6, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      I think LV is on the table today in Boca Raton. What is guaranteed is that the NHL will find a way to make this frustrating, but somehow interesting.

    • veryhabby says:
      March 6, 2017 at 1:41 pm

      Its not a loophole. It’s what the NHL wants. They want a very competitive team asap in LV. So giving them a window the nego with UFAs before anyone else. Plus of course the expansion draft.

      Say MTL wants to ensure it doesn’t lose any unprotected dman. They can say…ok LV, pls pick one of our frwds and we will also send you a 2nd round pick. Or they can even make a deal specifically with a player….say ok LV takes Davidson plus a 3rd rounder (in order to sway them not to pick Beaulieu or Benn from unprotected list). Stuff like that can be worked on right now.

  4. habsfan0 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    “Last week, Price posted a 3-0-0 record with a 0.66 goals-against average and .974 save percentage”
    With those gaudy numbers Price should have been named 1st star.

  5. Psycho29 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Hockey 360‏ @hockey360 · 44 minutes ago
    Quelqu’un a vu Marc Bergevin à Boca Raton? Nous le cherchons toujours. Il doit être bien caché…

    Translation: Has anyone seen Marc Bergevin at the GM meeting in Boca Raton? We are still looking for him. He must be well hidden.

    https://twitter.com/hockey360/status/838795541999927298

  6. Psycho29 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Numero Uno!


