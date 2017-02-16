Canadiens’ bye-bye week for Michel Therrien | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel— Gazette sports writer Pat Hickey, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque and host Adam Susser — discusses the coaching change in Montreal:

Did the decision to fire Michel Therrien surprise you?

What does Claude Julien bring to the team?

What are the main differences between Therrien and Julien?

Viewer question of the week — Is it time to let Carey Price go and call up Charlie Lindgren from the IceCaps?

If the Canadiens do not add a scoring threat by the trade deadline, do you think they’ll miss the playoffs?