Canadiens’ bye-bye week for Michel Therrien | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel— Gazette sports writer Pat Hickey, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque and host Adam Susser — discusses the coaching change in Montreal:
Did the decision to fire Michel Therrien surprise you?
What does Claude Julien bring to the team?
What are the main differences between Therrien and Julien?
Viewer question of the week — Is it time to let Carey Price go and call up Charlie Lindgren from the IceCaps?
If the Canadiens do not add a scoring threat by the trade deadline, do you think they’ll miss the playoffs?
Sorry to say but with such an interesting topic this week, there should have have been better guests than George L. He is not a serious analyst.
If they can get a big scoring center for Price I say do it. After all, players, they come and they go.
Coaching aside, so many players need to step it up: the injured (Galchenyuk and Gallagher), the slumping (Lehkonen, Byron, Price, Weber), the inconsistent (Petry and Beaulieu) and those in decline (Pleks). There is tons of room for improvement from players who should realistically be playing better. Julien couldn’t ask for a better situation to be in as all of these guys (with the exception of maybe Pleks) are better than their recent performances suggest.
WWDTD