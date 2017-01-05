Markov, Galchenyuk to rejoin team; Gallagher headed home, while Scherbak, Andrighetto called up

The Canadiens announced Thursday that Brendan Gallagher will return to Montreal to be evaluated by team doctors after leaving Wednesday night’s game in Dallas with an injured left hand.

Gallagher took a shot from teammate Shea Weber off the hand in the third period and was in obvious pain.

Last season, Gallagher missed significant time with two broken broken fingers on the same hand.

The Habs also announced that injured defenceman Andrei Markov and No. 1 centre Alex Galchenyuk will join the team in Toronto for practice Friday.

Markov has been out with a groin injury, while Galchenyuk has been recovering from an injured knee.

The prognosis for Galchenyuk had him out until later this month, so news of his return to practice is a positive step in his recovery.

With the Gallagher and Paul Byron injury, the Canadiens announced just after 5 p.m. Thursday that forwards Nikita Scherbak and Sven Andrighetto were being recalled from the IceCaps.