Markov, Galchenyuk to rejoin team; Gallagher headed home, while Scherbak, Andrighetto called up

The Canadiens announced Thursday that Brendan Gallagher will return to Montreal to be evaluated by team doctors after leaving Wednesday night’s game in Dallas with an injured left hand.
Gallagher took a shot from teammate Shea Weber off the hand in the third period and was in obvious pain.
Last season, Gallagher missed significant time with two broken broken fingers on the same hand.
The Habs also announced that injured defenceman Andrei Markov and No. 1 centre Alex Galchenyuk will join the team in Toronto for practice Friday.
Markov has been out with a groin injury, while Galchenyuk has been recovering from an injured knee.
The prognosis for Galchenyuk had him out until later this month, so news of his return to practice is a positive step in his recovery.
With the Gallagher and Paul Byron injury, the Canadiens announced just after 5 p.m. Thursday that forwards Nikita Scherbak and Sven Andrighetto were being recalled from the IceCaps.
I could have swore I was watching Habs powerplay over and over and over during this game. Ducharme would be a great next Habs coach. He’s got da system down.
What a wasted opportunity.
Great game!
I was there, and it was worth every penny. The overtime was incredibly exciting. Too bad the boys couldn’t pull it off, and too bad that such a good game has to end in a shootout. Loudest that I remember the Bell Centre since we beat Washington in game 6 in 2010. And glad to see the BJs’ winning streak come to an end.
Deserving win for the Yanks, they had to battle Canada’s best aand the Refs too!!
Agreed. That display of officiating was disgusting.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Wow. That last Canadian loser didn’t even get a shot off. His family should be ashamed of him. Can’t wait to hear the USA anthem being played in Canada.
I never get into flame wars on HIO but this is the one time I have to make an exception.
Listen bud, that kind of classless lack of respect for an opponent is exactly why some Americans are hated. Lose with class, win with class. If you can’t then shut up.
Referring to a teen-aged hockey player as a “loser” and saying his parents should be “ashamed of him” is revolting. Grow up.
All that was proven by making such tasteless comments is that you’re probably the loser. I’m sure your parents are very proud.
Maybe he is just joking. I mean it is only a game. Lighten up.
What kind of loser needs to go out of their way to post this? And how can you be a Habs fan and say stuff like this? Habs fans are classy people, you’re lacking that quality.
To echo Coach K’s comments, why should a teenager at the pinnacle of the sport, and his parents, feel any shame?
Sounds like you’re overcompensating for something, and internet comments won’t make that any better.
Apparently, USA fan is only 11 years old. In the end, if you are adults, you lose for playing his immature game. Move on;-)
To all my friends in Canada, please understand that this guy in no way represents sane Americans who have nothing but respect for you, your culture and your love of hockey, and hopefully his Mom and Dad catch him on the computer past his bedtime and take away his computer.
Habs fan- the very definition of insanity for 20+years…..
No need to apologize on his behalf. Its his mess not yours. And you must be right since he hasn’t replied.
The closest thing this person ever came to playing anything at this level is on an XBox that his mummy and daddy probably just took away from him for the next two weeks.
Yanks were the better team but at the end of the day you got Trump !
Better team won, you don’t blow two 2 goal leads and expect you win
Team Canada played with more heart, though. And outshot the U.S. 17-7 in overtime. The better team won, but the more deserving team did not.
The shoot out is BS.
What a wonderful victory by the Yanks. Overcame a pair of two goal deficits to beat a determined Canadian team and two biased refs. Bravo and Amen!
Didn’t agree with the way you stated it earlier but I have to agree. The officiating was atrocious.
Thanks Coach K
Another great WJC tournament. The best team won.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Can had their chances. How many PPs they blew? That is the way it goes sometimes.
Feel terrible for Roy. He played great. Congrats to both teams. Ending championship games with shoot-outs is ludicrous.
Yes, it was a very anti-climactic finish. They should have duked it out in multiple overtimes. Shootouts suck in general.
wow.. what a way to lose..
Heartbreak in Montreal.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Who cares.
Bummer. No shame in losing to that team.
They deserved to lose. Absolutely talentless.
Did your wife leave you or something? Just a hateful piece of garbage. They are kids man.
Good thing I’m not into gambling. I’d have bet a lot of money this wasn’t gonna get to a shootout.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Regardless what happens this has been one hell of a game between two very well matched teams. Both teams giving an inch but only an inch. These kids are absolutely gassed. What a game!
Advantage US. Their goalie is much better.
most likely. no defence can help him now…
In fairness to Hart he was great in the shootout. The shooters, not so much. Nothing wrong with silver.
The US Goalie will be the shoot out winner,
Best JR game Ive ever seen Too bad it ends in a shootout. Hollow victory or bitter loss
Where’s the beef MB ?
This Jr game is definitely entertaining.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
I bought a ticket last night after finding out that Canada had made it to the final. Debated selling it before the game, but decided I had to be there. It was a good decision. Very entertaining hockey game. Most of these guys have a long way to go until they are nhl-calibre. U.S. was bigger and faster, but Canada played with more heart. Lots of bad giveaways and lots of plays that you would never see in the NHL, but it sure was exciting. Canadian coaching may have been deficient–after the third U.S. goal, there didn’t seem to be any change in game plan and the U.S. really took the play to them. Great performance by Canada in the overtime, but just couldn’t quite get it done.
Hate to admit it but the refs do seem to have a bias in favour of Canada…
Is it to simple to say this is US College vs Canadian JR ?
Where’s the beef MB ?
its probably not that clear cut. A number of American kids probably play in the CHL and some Canadian kids do play NCAA so its probably not absolute one way or the other.
new thread… literally
I see a fluke goal ending this
Where’s the beef MB ?
Gauthier and Roy look just as good as Dubois, at least in this tournament. Too bad that the Habs did not – or were not able to -draft one of them.
The US will win, better goalie,,,
There is Karma somewhere for the US. So many wasted opportunities to out this game away.
Why Barzal? He is freakingg useless!
Theyre 18 yo kids,and playing like it
Where’s the beef MB ?
This isn’t ending well, I agree Chuck.
It could go either way geez
