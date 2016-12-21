Canadiens Notebook: Andrei Markov will miss at least one more game

STU COWAN

The Canadiens will have to live without Andrei Markov a little while longer.

Markov’s streak of playing in 116 consecutive games came to an end with Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre as the veteran defenceman sat out with a lower-body injury.

Coach Michel Therrien said Wednesday morning in Brossard that the defenceman who celebrated his 38th birthday Tuesday won’t be in the lineup again Thursday night when the Minnesota Wild visits the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Therrien added he would be “surprised” if Markov plays Friday night when the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

After Friday’s game, the Canadiens will enjoy a four-day Christmas break in the schedule.

In 31 games this season, Markov has 2-19-21 totals and is plus-7 while averaging 21:48 of ice time. He is in the final season of a three-year, US$17.25-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“When you see the work that he puts in off the ice, he’s the hardest-working guy in the gym and nobody really notices,” Brendan Gallagher said about Markov after Tuesday’s morning skate. “Away from the cameras and all that stuff, he’s in there all the time putting in the work. As a guy that’s played that many years, for him to still have that dedication and show that leadership that he does, it’s pretty important to our group.”

Mark Barberio is 12 years younger than Markov and the Russian defenceman was his favourite player to watch as a kid growing up on Montreal’s West Island long before they became teammates.

“He’s always in the right positions,” Barberio said. “He’s often the smartest player on the ice and I think that’s what’s permitted him to still be successful deep into his career. He thinks the game probably faster than everybody and that’s why he’s still around.”

Small turnout for optional practice

Only eight players took part in Wednesday’s optional practice in Brossard, which was run by associate coach Kirk Muller and goalie coach Stéphane Waite while Therrien met with the media.

Goalie Al Montoya was on the ice along with Michael McCarron, Chris Terry, Brian Flynn, Daniel Carr, Nathan Beaulieu, Zach Redmond and Mark Barberio.

“We want to make sure we got energy,” Therrien said about the practice being optional. “We play a lot of hockey … we’re in a stretch of playing five games in eight days, something like that. Energy’s important. Some guys need to touch the ice, but we leave that to the players. Guys who don’t go on the ice do some stretching, a little workout to make sure we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Tuesday’s game against the Ducks was the first of three in four nights for the Canadiens.

“I don’t think we’re the only team that gives more optional practices to the players,” Therrien said. “Even at times we don’t want even the guys to come to the rink. You always got to make sure you adjust and we try to do that with our players. Because the most important thing is we need to save the energy for the games.”

Therrien confirmed Carey Price will start in goal Thursday night, but wouldn’t say who will be in the net Friday in Columbus.

“We have a plan but we’re going to stick by tomorrow,” Therrien said.

When asked if that plan includes having Montoya start Friday in Columbus, the coach said: “Kind of.”

Then he laughed. The coach has reason to be in a good mood these days.

Interesting nickname for Danault

Phillip Danault has an interesting nickname in the Canadiens’ locker room: “Tird”.

Captain Max Pacioretty wanted to make sure reporters would get the spelling correct after he referred to his new first-line centre as “Tird” during a locker-room interview after Tuesday’s win — it’s “Tird” not “Turd”.

“Tird” comes from Danault’s inability to pronounce “third” with his French accent.

“Everyone knows I love playing with ‘Tird’,” Pacioretty said. “He’s always in the right place at the right time and it makes it really easy on the winger. Everyone makes jokes that he’s always open … it’s a joke, but it’s the truth. He’s always in the right place at the right time and he makes it easy on the wingers. I tell him all the time: ‘I love playing with you.’”

Danault probably never dreamed he’d become the Canadiens’ No. 1 centre after GM Marc Bergevin acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks last season, but injuries to Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais — along with Tomas Plekanec’s struggles offensively — have landed him in that spot.

Pacioretty still remembers the first time he was put on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line.

“It was my second game,” Pacioretty recalled. “I think I played with Pleky and (Alex) Kovalev and I was really, really nervous — especially Kovalev being my idol growing up when he won the Cup with the Rangers.

“The game’s changed now,” the captain added. “We’re a lot more close, I think, than teams were back then. Guys 18, 19 years old are stepping in and they’re the face of the franchise in every organization. I think (Danault) feels a very, very big part of this team and every other young guy in the lineup as well.”

The 23-year-old Danault, who is now playing between Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, has 6-7-13 totals in 32 games this season.

Byron continues to impress Therrien

Paul Byron matched his career high when he scored his 11th goal against the Ducks, putting him on pace for 28 for the season.

After the game, Therrien admitted he knew nothing about the 5-foot-9, 160-pound forward when GM Bergevin claimed him off waivers from the Calgary Flames before the start of last season.

“I’m going to tell you a story,” Therrien said. “When we got Paulie, Berg (Bergevin) was not around the team and I gave him a call and said: ‘I think we picked up the wrong guy.’ You look at him for the first time and he’s a small player. And that’s kind of an inside joke.”

It took a few games before Byron got a spot in the lineup last season, but he has been impressing Therrien ever since.

“As soon as we gave him the opportunity I was really impressed, first of all with his speed, with his work ethic,” Therrien said. “He doesn’t stop surprising me the way that he’s playing. He’s playing big. He’s got character.”

Bergevin rewarded Byron last February with a three-year, US$3.5-million contract that is now looking like a bargain.

“I’m extremely thankful for that,” Byron said about his contract after a practice last week. “Every day, me and my family are appreciative of the opportunity that we’ve been given here in Montreal and the stability the three-year contract has given us. It’s a big difference, mentally and physically, to go from a one-year deal where you’re always wondering every chance you get, every breakaway you miss could be less and less on your contract. So not having to worry about that, having that peace of mind, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Petry on a roll

Jeff Petry was named the first star of Tuesday’s game after scoring a goal and adding two assists while logging 25:07 of ice time and posting a plus-2.

The defenceman scored a goal for the third straight game — and the fourth time in five games — giving him 7-9-16 totals in 31 games and a plus-11. With Markov out of the lineup, Petry found himself paired with Nathan Beaulieu, who picked up an assist and was plus-2 while logging 21:56 of ice time.

“Those two guys skate well, move the puck, they defend really well,” Therrien said. “I thought they had a really good game.”

For Petry, it was his first three-point game since Nov. 19, 2011 with the Edmonton Oilers and only the second of his NHL career.

Two power-play goals

The Canadiens struggled at times with the man advantage Tuesday night — and were booed by the Bell Centre fans — but ended up scoring two power-play goals against the Ducks, improving their success rate for the season to 20.2 per cent, which ranked 11th in the NHL. Last season, the Canadiens ranked 25th on the power play with a 16.2 per cent success rate.

“There’s things that we can do better on the power play,” Therrien said. “But it’s good for the stats because we ended up scoring two goals. But guys know we’re still working at it and we’re going to get better. I’m not worried.”

Busy night for Weber

With Markov out of the lineup, Shea Weber logged 27:36 of ice time against the Ducks, including almost 11 minutes in the second period.

Weber hasn’t scored a goal in 12 games and has only one assist during that span. He doesn’t have any points in his last 10 games, but his plus-18 was the third-best plus/minus in the NHL through Tuesday’s games, trailing Minnesota’s Ryan Suter (plus-22) and Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz (plus-21). Weber ranked eighth in the NHL in ice time with an average of 25:53 per game.

Weber said after Tuesday’s game that he had no idea how much ice time he had logged.

“I think it’s situational,” the 31-year-old said when asked how he manages to play so many minutes. “I don’t know. You just kind of play that much for a long time and you kind of get used to what you need to do, I guess. I don’t know … there’s nothing particular that sticks out that I got to do this or that. It’s just kind of what I’ve gotten used to over time.”

Weber has 8-10-18 totals in 32 games with the Canadiens.

Said Therrien about Weber: “He’s got a huge impact. He’s a true leader … he makes people around him better.”

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)

• Injury spoils Markov’s birthday, by Stu Cowan

• Weber leading by example while adjusting to Montreal, SI.com

• Canadiens smother listless Ducks, by Pat Hickey

• Petry at top of his game in win over Ducks, by Pat Hickey

• Petry propels Habs past Ducks, nhl.com

• Canadiens’ parts turning them into a force, sportsnet.ca