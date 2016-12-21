Canadiens Notebook: Andrei Markov will miss at least one more game

STU COWAN
The Canadiens will have to live without Andrei Markov a little while longer.
Markov’s streak of playing in 116 consecutive games came to an end with Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre as the veteran defenceman sat out with a lower-body injury.
Coach Michel Therrien said Wednesday morning in Brossard that the defenceman who celebrated his 38th birthday Tuesday won’t be in the lineup again Thursday night when the Minnesota Wild visits the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Therrien added he would be “surprised” if Markov plays Friday night when the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
After Friday’s game, the Canadiens will enjoy a four-day Christmas break in the schedule.
In 31 games this season, Markov has 2-19-21 totals and is plus-7 while averaging 21:48 of ice time. He is in the final season of a three-year, US$17.25-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
“When you see the work that he puts in off the ice, he’s the hardest-working guy in the gym and nobody really notices,” Brendan Gallagher said about Markov after Tuesday’s morning skate. “Away from the cameras and all that stuff, he’s in there all the time putting in the work. As a guy that’s played that many years, for him to still have that dedication and show that leadership that he does, it’s pretty important to our group.”
Mark Barberio is 12 years younger than Markov and the Russian defenceman was his favourite player to watch as a kid growing up on Montreal’s West Island long before they became teammates.
“He’s always in the right positions,” Barberio said. “He’s often the smartest player on the ice and I think that’s what’s permitted him to still be successful deep into his career. He thinks the game probably faster than everybody and that’s why he’s still around.”
Small turnout for optional practice
Only eight players took part in Wednesday’s optional practice in Brossard, which was run by associate coach Kirk Muller and goalie coach Stéphane Waite while Therrien met with the media.
Goalie Al Montoya was on the ice along with Michael McCarron, Chris Terry, Brian Flynn, Daniel Carr, Nathan Beaulieu, Zach Redmond and Mark Barberio.
“We want to make sure we got energy,” Therrien said about the practice being optional. “We play a lot of hockey … we’re in a stretch of playing five games in eight days, something like that. Energy’s important. Some guys need to touch the ice, but we leave that to the players. Guys who don’t go on the ice do some stretching, a little workout to make sure we’re ready for tomorrow.”
Tuesday’s game against the Ducks was the first of three in four nights for the Canadiens.
“I don’t think we’re the only team that gives more optional practices to the players,” Therrien said. “Even at times we don’t want even the guys to come to the rink. You always got to make sure you adjust and we try to do that with our players. Because the most important thing is we need to save the energy for the games.”
Therrien confirmed Carey Price will start in goal Thursday night, but wouldn’t say who will be in the net Friday in Columbus.
“We have a plan but we’re going to stick by tomorrow,” Therrien said.
When asked if that plan includes having Montoya start Friday in Columbus, the coach said: “Kind of.”
Then he laughed. The coach has reason to be in a good mood these days.
Interesting nickname for Danault
Phillip Danault has an interesting nickname in the Canadiens’ locker room: “Tird”.
Captain Max Pacioretty wanted to make sure reporters would get the spelling correct after he referred to his new first-line centre as “Tird” during a locker-room interview after Tuesday’s win — it’s “Tird” not “Turd”.
“Tird” comes from Danault’s inability to pronounce “third” with his French accent.
“Everyone knows I love playing with ‘Tird’,” Pacioretty said. “He’s always in the right place at the right time and it makes it really easy on the winger. Everyone makes jokes that he’s always open … it’s a joke, but it’s the truth. He’s always in the right place at the right time and he makes it easy on the wingers. I tell him all the time: ‘I love playing with you.’”
Danault probably never dreamed he’d become the Canadiens’ No. 1 centre after GM Marc Bergevin acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks last season, but injuries to Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais — along with Tomas Plekanec’s struggles offensively — have landed him in that spot.
Pacioretty still remembers the first time he was put on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line.
“It was my second game,” Pacioretty recalled. “I think I played with Pleky and (Alex) Kovalev and I was really, really nervous — especially Kovalev being my idol growing up when he won the Cup with the Rangers.
“The game’s changed now,” the captain added. “We’re a lot more close, I think, than teams were back then. Guys 18, 19 years old are stepping in and they’re the face of the franchise in every organization. I think (Danault) feels a very, very big part of this team and every other young guy in the lineup as well.”
The 23-year-old Danault, who is now playing between Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, has 6-7-13 totals in 32 games this season.
Byron continues to impress Therrien
Paul Byron matched his career high when he scored his 11th goal against the Ducks, putting him on pace for 28 for the season.
After the game, Therrien admitted he knew nothing about the 5-foot-9, 160-pound forward when GM Bergevin claimed him off waivers from the Calgary Flames before the start of last season.
“I’m going to tell you a story,” Therrien said. “When we got Paulie, Berg (Bergevin) was not around the team and I gave him a call and said: ‘I think we picked up the wrong guy.’ You look at him for the first time and he’s a small player. And that’s kind of an inside joke.”
It took a few games before Byron got a spot in the lineup last season, but he has been impressing Therrien ever since.
“As soon as we gave him the opportunity I was really impressed, first of all with his speed, with his work ethic,” Therrien said. “He doesn’t stop surprising me the way that he’s playing. He’s playing big. He’s got character.”
Bergevin rewarded Byron last February with a three-year, US$3.5-million contract that is now looking like a bargain.
“I’m extremely thankful for that,” Byron said about his contract after a practice last week. “Every day, me and my family are appreciative of the opportunity that we’ve been given here in Montreal and the stability the three-year contract has given us. It’s a big difference, mentally and physically, to go from a one-year deal where you’re always wondering every chance you get, every breakaway you miss could be less and less on your contract. So not having to worry about that, having that peace of mind, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Petry on a roll
Jeff Petry was named the first star of Tuesday’s game after scoring a goal and adding two assists while logging 25:07 of ice time and posting a plus-2.
The defenceman scored a goal for the third straight game — and the fourth time in five games — giving him 7-9-16 totals in 31 games and a plus-11. With Markov out of the lineup, Petry found himself paired with Nathan Beaulieu, who picked up an assist and was plus-2 while logging 21:56 of ice time.
“Those two guys skate well, move the puck, they defend really well,” Therrien said. “I thought they had a really good game.”
For Petry, it was his first three-point game since Nov. 19, 2011 with the Edmonton Oilers and only the second of his NHL career.
Two power-play goals
The Canadiens struggled at times with the man advantage Tuesday night — and were booed by the Bell Centre fans — but ended up scoring two power-play goals against the Ducks, improving their success rate for the season to 20.2 per cent, which ranked 11th in the NHL. Last season, the Canadiens ranked 25th on the power play with a 16.2 per cent success rate.
“There’s things that we can do better on the power play,” Therrien said. “But it’s good for the stats because we ended up scoring two goals. But guys know we’re still working at it and we’re going to get better. I’m not worried.”
Busy night for Weber
With Markov out of the lineup, Shea Weber logged 27:36 of ice time against the Ducks, including almost 11 minutes in the second period.
Weber hasn’t scored a goal in 12 games and has only one assist during that span. He doesn’t have any points in his last 10 games, but his plus-18 was the third-best plus/minus in the NHL through Tuesday’s games, trailing Minnesota’s Ryan Suter (plus-22) and Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz (plus-21). Weber ranked eighth in the NHL in ice time with an average of 25:53 per game.
Weber said after Tuesday’s game that he had no idea how much ice time he had logged.
“I think it’s situational,” the 31-year-old said when asked how he manages to play so many minutes. “I don’t know. You just kind of play that much for a long time and you kind of get used to what you need to do, I guess. I don’t know … there’s nothing particular that sticks out that I got to do this or that. It’s just kind of what I’ve gotten used to over time.”
Weber has 8-10-18 totals in 32 games with the Canadiens.
Said Therrien about Weber: “He’s got a huge impact. He’s a true leader … he makes people around him better.”
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
• Injury spoils Markov’s birthday, by Stu Cowan
• Weber leading by example while adjusting to Montreal, SI.com
• Canadiens smother listless Ducks, by Pat Hickey
• Petry at top of his game in win over Ducks, by Pat Hickey
• Petry propels Habs past Ducks, nhl.com
Ha ha there’s people down below talking about drafting a #1 Quebecois centre, it’s you guys who are drunk this morning.
Those players are a myth in 2016-17, they don’t exist, stop trying to make it a thing.
Get me s’more Russians. Stop with the Quebecs, just stop with the “our own backyard” BS altogether. It’s a proven losing strategy yet so-called “knowledgeable fans” continue to kick the fleas outta that carcass.
Ya gets lucky or yuz don’t, where the kid was born makes no difference.
+++1
You took the words right out of my keyboard!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Was Timmins drunk during the 2008 and 2009 drafts? I’m asking for a friend.
Yep- traded his 1st rounder in 2008 for Alex Tanguay
and chose HOMEBOY Louis Leblanc with his 1st round (18th overall )pick in ’09
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
@ O2ndT
For sure McCarron fills a need. I’m just saying that McCarron and N8 for a top line player who’s playing his 7th NHL season at 25 is totally ludicrous, no chance that the Avs would ever consider it.
Soon down below (apologies, 25soonenough):
“Juulsen is a beast and will solidify our Top 4 for years, you don’t trade away players like that.”
You can replace Juulsen with Tinordi, Beaulieu, heck maybe even Sergachyov. The amount of times we say “beast” and “Top 4” with first round D-men is too dang high. Most were at peak value far before they played a single pro game. That holds true in every case above aside from maybe Beaulieu – the allure of potential fools even a few of the dumber GMs around the league.
You want to get an All-Star like Duchene, you gotta start with Gallagher and Sergachev and then be ready to keep giving.
It’s never too early for Tonight’s Wild Book of Hab.
Not sure if this is old news, but Hudon is reportedly out indefinitely.
Last I had read, he was back playing in St. Johns! Not old news for me, thanks!
Habfan17
Perhaps Bergevin should try to move up if Comtois is still ranked higher than their draft position. They missed out on Dubois, and Comtois is a centre that can play all forward positions. He is 6’2″ and 201 lbs.
http://theqmjhl.ca/qmjhl-draft-prospect-profile-no-1-maxime-comtois-2/
http://www.eliteprospects.com/player.php?player=201534
From Sportsnet:
3. Maxime Comtois, C, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL) One of the most versatile players available—he can play every forward position. A third-overall pick in the QMJHL draft, Comtois had an impressive rookie season putting up 60 points. Can be used in all situations and, because of his size, speed and skill, brings a number of dimensions to his game.
Habfan17
Yikes, nope. If we’re gonna move up, Owen Tippet is a better bet.
These days drafting from the Q is scary as it is; maybe it’s great if you’re staring at a Crosby sort of pick but in general that league is ebola in the first round.
Nikita Popugayev, or Klim Kostin for that matter, would be safer picks.
I would love for Bergevin to upgrade the 2nd line centre position. Since it will take a lot to get a top, younger centre, such as Duchesne, I wonder if the Habs are better sitting tight and seeing if Danault or another centre in the system can make the cut.
Maybe the best option would be to see how things are going near the deadline, and possibly move DD and/or Pleks for extra picks or prospects.
I went to look ahead at the top ranked juniors for the 2017 draft and found this site which has the Habs drafting 31st and taking a defenceman. I don’t see that happening and there are a few centres in the top 31.
Here is the link.
http://www.draftsite.com/nhl/mock-draft/2017/
Here is the top 31 ranked on Sportsnet.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/juniors/sportsnets-2017-nhl-draft-prospect-rankings-october-jeff-marek/
Habfan17
If one of Emelin or Beaulieu, seeing as one of them may quite possibly be gone in the expansion draft, could help fetch a 2nd line C that would be great but i doubt that´s enough.
Otherwise, I´m ok going into the postseason with Pleks as the second line centre. He may have lost a step but he has played with just about everyone, whoever they trade for will have little time to develop any chemistry.
The only 2nd line C to be traded not leading up to the deadline in the last 5 or 6 years was Johansen for Seth Jones. So not realistic to expect this type of trade
You make a great point. It is very difficult to make this kind of trade.
One trade I thought might be intriguing would be McCarron for Mantha.
Habfan17
Philippe Myers, 6ft 5in undrafted from the QMJHL, the Flyers signed him as a free agent. I don’t understand how Timmins did not use a late round draft choice on him.
“I don’t understand how
Timmins30 Scouting Directors did not use a late round draft choice on him.”
Hindsight is 20-20. Myers is not the first player to not be drafted, then have a team take him later as a free agent.
The easy answer is no one thought enough of him when he was draft eligible. Adam Oates was not drafted. It happens.
Habfan17
I get the frustration. This kid developing in our own backyard, overlooked by a scouting organization that should be in tune. It seems he just turned a corner over last summer, and was on Philly’s invite list. Bad luck.
I’m sure Bergevin is doing what he can, but it looks like Rockstrom in Sweden is getting our late round wildcard picks lately. We’ll have to see how those turn out.
Free Front.
It’s not like he’s the second coming of Scott Stevens or Chris Pronger. Below is what the Flyers blog Broadstreeet Hockey has to say about him. One could as well make the argument for not using a draft choice on someone with such little upside. If he wasn’t a big kid, he would get no attention. Remember Ryan O’Byrne? And who would you rather have: Erik Johnson or Kevin Shattenkirk?
===================
Myers, who’s 6’5″ and just 18 years old, went undrafted this past June in his first year of draft eligibility. Clearly the team is a bit intrigued by him to bring him in here, but with him having posted just eight points in 60 games last year for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL, it’s unlikely his presence here is meant as anything more than an experience for him. It’s likely he’ll be someone the team will have its eye on in the Q this year, though.
He’s a big kid without much scoring touch. It’s hard to see what kind of pro future he might have, and given his lack of any type of scoring touch at the junior level, we doubt his NHL prospects are much. It’s gotta be a sheer depth move, with hope that maybe he can turn into something since he’s just 18. He still has some QMJHL eligibility left, so he probably won’t even be a pro this season.
===================
UCE mentioned awhile ago a F-QCer player that the Habs IMO shouldn’t have missed: Nicolas Roy. He was drafted number one overall in the QMJHL so there is no way the Habs didn’t know about him. I don’t know how good Lukas Vejdemo will turn out, but I suspect it won’t be good enough to justify this. To not take a shot at Roy, a large F-QC center which they desperately need, with a 3rd round pick is inexcusable.
Didn’t Mtl get World Juniors just a couple of years ago or so? How come the tourney is there again?
Because Canadians buy tickets to these things and not just their home team’s games.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Phil Kessel Deal:
Kessel, forward Tyler Biggs, defenseman Tim Erixon and a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft went to Pittsburgh for defenseman Scott Harrington, forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Nick Spaling, and first- and third-round picks in 2016.
Basically, Kessel was traded for 1st and 3rd picks in 2016, and throw-in Kapanen as a potential NHL player.
Please remind me why Bergevin can’t make a deal with Colorado to pick-up Duchene or Landeskog or MacKinnon? I don’t even think that he would have to give up a current top-six forward, or top-four D. If you use the Kessel deal as a measuring stick and factor in that Duchene and MacKinnon are a few years younger than Kessel was when he was traded…
1st and 3rd pick in 2017
Desharnais
Carr
Pateryn
This is the type of deal that is required for this team to win a championship. They would be giving up 5 assets, to obtain 1 elite asset and perhaps a 2nd asset that carries less value. If they want to win a championship, this is the year to make this type of deal.
Leafs were cleaning house, trying to create brand new culture, and Kessel was one of the key figures, if not THE key figure they wanted gone.
Avs not in the same situation with their stars, although I’m sure Sakic has his own views on who he wants to see gone and who he’ll retain. I like Duchene’s talent, but I think Patrick Roy was right criticizing him for celebrating his 30th goal so enthusiastically at the end of a lopsided loss. Doesn’t fit with MB’s “don’t like to lose” culture.
I’m all for getting an elite level forward while giving up as little as possible, who isn’t? But I don’t think you’re going to fleece Sakic. In fact, I’d question any player he offers you too easily…lol.
Bergevin would make that trade in an instant. Then Sakic would get fired.
Free Front.
Vastly different situations, and you are also making the assumption that Colorado wants to make a trade. I don’t think there is any chance they trade McKinnon but this would be a great year to make that type of deal.
Evening HIO,
Gunna be going to the game tomorrow got club seats can’t wait! Looking for a W from mes canadiens.
The team responded well to the disgrace of an effort against the Sharks last week. Im glad they picked up Pricer after that lousy effort. Petry is rolling lately… Can he get 15? I say he will.
You must be making Boone kind of money to afford club seats. Damn, I roll in the wrong circles.
“disgrace of an effort ” tough crowd.
mediocre first period. early (soft) penalties, average goaltending
The team outplayed SJ most of that game. too little, too late; but no disgrace
now; the Columbus game. THAT was a disgrace
Free Front.
LOL… was watching Mr Bean xmas special and all I could think of was Markov. Man, they look alike 🙂
Did Markov ever walk around with a turkey stuck on his head?
Who knows, but I am sure he has skated with some!
Habfan17
Makes me happy to have regular posters scout our prospects and report their observations on the site. Have high hopes for Juulsen and Sergachev, our blueline ain’t getting any younger.
So looking forward to the two games before Christmas.
In 2012 our d corps included the following players no longer part of the team:
Josh Gorges, Tomas Kaberle, Davis Drewiskie, Yannick Weber, Francis Bouillon, PK Subban, Raphael Diaz, Jarred Tinordi.
In 2013 Douglas Murray and Mike Weaver were added.
In 2014 Byron Allen, Sergei Gonchar and Tom Gilbert were added.
Now in 2016 we have only 3 dmen in their 30’s. Emelin at 30, Weber and 31 and Markov at 37.
Not quite sure I see how this defence is getting older in a bad way. Emelin and Weber have lots of mileage left, Markov is the question mark but still as smart as any dman in the league.
Sergachev and Juulsen look to fit in very well.
So, went to the WJC pre tournament game in Ottawa tonight and got to see Noah Juulsen doing his thing on the team Canada blueline.
Skated well, didn’t see any PP time but was solid on thier one PK. Big, solid stay at home guy who makes a good first pass and is not afraid to throw around his 6’3″ frame. He threw a few big hits to shut down lanes along the boards (somewhat Emelin-like) as the forwards tried to cruise into the zone with no luck and didn’t seem to get caught out of position.
He might work out to be a good one down the road.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
You think he is good now, wait until Michael Therrien starts to properly develop him.
Therrien has nothing on Bergy’s buddy “Sly” Lefebvre…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I see my comment earlier today about Brendan deserving a penalty, or a beating, for running over Bernier didn’t go over well. I assume the ‘what?’ and the ‘huh?’ were not due to the complex sentence structure of my post.
C’mon guys. If someone did that to Price you’d all be howling at the moon like wolves. Fair’s fair. So three cheers now for the Ducks just like we did when we were kids.
I agree with you but don’t expect many people to on a Habs website. Anyway, it looks like Gally is trying to make up for his lack of scoring by being more “gritty”. I saw all his trash-talking up front last night. After every whistle he was going at it with a Duck. Good for him as IMO that is how you get out of a slump…you find other ways to contribute.
I dunno…
What I saw was BG11get knocked off balance as he was coming around from behind the net and saw him attempt to recover without success. I also saw Bernier way out of his blue paint all turned around facing the wrong way, also off balance. I don’t know what the penalty would be when both parties were out of control. Seemed pretty accidental to me since neither was really in a position to avoid the other.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I think our friend Brendan knew exactly what he was doing and tried to make it look like an accident. Had he received a 2 min. minor for interference it would have been hard to argue.
However, it wasn’t a malicious Kreider like attempt at hurting another goalie. He needs to be careful, somewhat surprised he didn’t get a penalty.
It was merely a collision between two players. One, a goalie who is not anywhere near his crease, and the other a forward who is trying to position himself to score. Brendan takes more than his share of abuse without the abusers being penalized. It evens out.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Having Markov out over the last couple of seasons would have been scary – he has been the stabilizer on this d-corps for a long time. Weber is the other stabilizer here now.
Yet another positive.
Remember when we lost Markov to the knee operations. He was in his prime. Our record was considerably worse without him and improved when he got back. As I recall…
A 7:30 start followed by a 7:00 start. I thought the CBA said at least 24hrs apart.
22 as I learned when the game was cancelled in Rawlee.
Price has to start against Columbus. They’re in the same conference and are the hottest team in the league, pkus it give him an extra day of rest. Montoya can play the non-conference game tomorrow. Lining up the goalies just so that Al can get his ‘revenge’ against the Jackets would be a mistake.
It is a tough decision because the Wild is a home game and people here pay good money to see Price. That being said, you can not play Price in a back-to-back (SJ game special circumstance since Price taken out early). So it is either play Price against a West team or a Conference opponent. IMO you have to play him against the conference opponent. However, the Habs are in the entertainment business and you have a potential match-up of the two best goalies in the game right now. I can’t blame them here in this case if they play Price tomorrow.
My preference is Montoya vs. Wild, Price vs. CBJ.
Agree Price should get the conference game, and also don’t think Montoya deserves another round of cannons. As well, I think it shows a certain level of cowardice to put Montoya in against CBJ. Make of that what you will.
Team’s been busy sending the right message lately, up for every new measuring stick game as the injuries pile up. Don’t quit now. Play Price against CBJ in their own barn, let them know we’re ready to take them on if we meet them in the playoffs.
I think from a hockey fan’s perspective, you want to see Price vs. Dubnyk. From a Hab’s fan perspective, you want to see Price (and McCarron) vs. the CBJs.
Yup. And I’m a Habs fan first.
We can’t match CBJ physically, but I’d like to see some backbone in the return to the scene of the crime. I’d like to see some skating, some PP goals to hold them accountable for anything stupid, and McCarron to show willingness, if not outright dominance, if he’s challenged. I’d want the same from Weber too, but if he’s already playing hurt, then he needs to think of the team and his availability night in and night out.
I think McCarron coming out and challenging Wilson right away in the Was game was huge (even though he got a penalty). I can see the exact same thing happening Friday with a Foligno or Dubinsky.
BTW I saw Weber up close last night and he doesn’t seem hurt. It just isn’t “clicking” for him now like it is clearly for Petry. It is a long season.
Glad you got to enjoy the game in person, good to hear Weber’s not hurt from what you see.
Yup, 82 bloody games long. Ridiculous. Rest Markov now, Weber and Pleks later. Sometimes I think Pleks is resting while playing…lol.
Christmas break coming up. Play Price in both games.
From HEOTP, Fucale named to Spengler Cup Team Canada: http://bit.ly/2iciLC6
Good on him
Might as well keep Andrei Markov off the ice until after the Xmas break. He could use the extra time off to hopefully recharge and come back strong.
No brainer. Why send him to Columbus to take a physical beating.
Because it builds CHaracter
Another indication on how well Michel Therrien has fared since his return to Montreal.
Top winning coaches from the last 5 seasons.
Quenneville 199
Hitchcock 199
Therrien 184
Julien 182
Sutter 177
Vigneault 167
First off, only 3 of those have won cups.
St. Louis and New York, have been deserving of Stanley Cups and been denied on top of Therrien.
Perspective on how hard winning a Stanley Cup is even if you have one of the best clubs.
Second. Therrien at 184 wins, without Carey Price for 3/4 of last season. That would put Therrien in front of everyone, by a good margin if not for the injury that had 10 setbacks. Back in 2 weeks, back in month, beginning of the year…did they even ever say he was done for the season at any point, before the last week of the season. HAHAHA
Finally, to everyone here. This business is doing well. Im sure they would want to earn the money associated with having 16 post season games on root to a championship. They’ve looked at everything. All the players, and coaches or on the same page, FINALLY. Maybe, just maybe our luck could be this season.
Here’s to 25!
Cheers and Merry F. Christmas
He is quickly becoming a favorite of many i believe.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Your post doesn’t make sense if you are trying to defend MT. For example, this statement “Second. Therrien at 184 wins, without Carey Price for 3/4 of last season.” basically says that without Price he can’t win….that is not good.
based on your mocking avatar of MB and your history of attacking anybody that defends current the head coach and MB
Clear to most its you that does not make any sense
Nice well-thought out argument. Not surprised from someone who can not write a sentence.
Why are you such a d&%k?
Honestly. Look who is talking.
haha can’t take it? Odd, given how exceptionally well you dish it out. You are the worst dude, always have been always will be. Oh and sweet comeback with I know you are but what am I?
Can’t take what? You’re just a troll behind a keyboard. OMG some nobody called me a name!!! What am I going to do…LMFAO. The definition of someone who is what you called me is what you demonstrated yourself to be. Brilliant. Instead of debating you resort to name-calling…weak.
Actually it is you who is the bully, you are the one basically name calling, telling people their posts are meaningless, and not to mention making fun of someone’s sentence structure. Take that high powered self righteousness and take a good look in a mirror. You are a nobody behind a keyboard as well, at least I have enough self awareness to realize it.
Very weak attempt in trying to justify your indefensible post. Somebody who comes on and just name calls is either a troll or a bully and everybody knows it. All I did was question the logic behind someone’s argument. I never said it was meaningless…you just made that up. Try to deflect all you want, your post speaks for itself. Anyway, don’t worry. This whole “discussion” will be modded because of your inappropriate post. Happy holidays!
Right, I can see all the people jumping to defend you and the mods deleting this discussion. When does that happen exactly?
I totally stand by my post, you may call it indefensible, but that’s only because its about you. I am not sure if anyone has told you yet, but the rest of humanity doesn’t require your approval to have an opinion. The few times i have posted on here you always have to throw your smug two cents in, and I had to call you on it today as I read you tear into that person about his sentence. Happy Holidays!
“Hockey Inside/Out encourages lively debate, but there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding racism, profanity, personal attacks against other posters, and behaviour we deem to be offensive.”
“Why are you such a d&%k?” falls into this category…deny it all you want. There is no justification for your behaviour no matter how hard you try to spin my post. I would actually have a little respect for you if you had the guts to spell it out.
Trying oh so hard to get it modded? Even Quoting it.
I’m not justifying it, or denying it. That is what you are, we all know it, you seem to know it best of all but yet you want to hide behind the rules that keep you safe, so you can can write something like “not surprised from someone who can not write a sentence”. How is that better than flat out asking that person why they are such a d&%k? I’m actually pretty curious, you must be a real treat in person, one massive bell-end I’m sure. I don’t care if I have your respect or not, you are meaningless, a little smug bully who thinks he is better than everyone else. It is worth getting banned calling you out on it.
Keep trying to defend “Why are you such a d&%k?”…it is not working. There is no justification for cursing and you know it.
Now now there’s no reason to call anyone a “dork” around here.
On your 2nd point … Shouldn’t it be Carey Price wins ?
If I may ask a question … Where would he be coaching if not for the Habs ? Antichambre ??? I have been a die hard Hab fan since the days of Jacques Plante , I just dont believe that MT can win a Cup he was unable to do it with Crosby & Malkin , he throws players under the bus he has his favorites and he plays them because they are his favorites , I have NEVER heard him say it was my fault I did not make the right choice of players for a certain situation … no sir above and beyond all I played Wee Davey to keep him happy , Toe Blake and especially Scotty Bowman had their ways of coaching and getting their message across , my apologies to his supporters we’re all Habs fans, and above all we want our team to be successful and if they do win a cup with him at the helm, I will be happy as a Hab fan and definitely admit that I was wrong , I have no problem doing that , I just dont believe it will happen , with Captain Kirk at the helm Yes , not MT …
All Habs all the Time
Actually 4 have won cups and all 6 have gotten to the cup finals.
I was almost with you until you pulled out “no Carey Price last year” excuse. The point is, that he was expected to continue to at least be competitive by adjusting his system to compensate for the lack of Price. He failed to do so and lost (big time) because of his lack of foresight or stubbornness.
That makes him an OK coach at best but most certainly not a great one.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I’ve been a keeping a close eye on Arturri Lehkonen since he came back from his injury (I wonder if we’ll ever find out what that was?) and I strongly believe that what we are now seeing from him is just the tip of the iceberg, even though he is already an everyday NHL player as a young rookie who had played on larger European ice surfaces for most of his career.
Here are just three of the things I really like about him:
1) On the forecheck, he’s a very difficult man for the opposition to deal with, with his superior anticipation and an uncanny ability to get his stick on the puck just when it seems about to be cleared.
2) As a shooter, he has an extremely quick release to go along with surprising accuracy and power for a forward generously listed at 5’11” and 185 lbs.
3) In his own end, he’s tenacious in sticking with his man through screens and switches, to the extent where he’s now become one of Therrien’s go-to forwards on the penalty kill.
At just 22 years of age, he is going to be part of this lineup for years to come; with the proper linemates, I think he can be a perennial 20-plus goal scorer that can be relied on to play in all situations. A true two-way forward in a league that puts a lot of value on that skillset.
I had my worries when he came over for training camp that he might not be ready fror the pressures of being an everyday NHL player, but now I’m even wondering if our other European signing, Martin Reway, might not have also carved out a spot for himself on the roster by now, if he hadn’t suffered that horrible illness in the off-season and had been able to acclimatize himself to the North Amercan game again with 20 or so games in the AHL to start the season.
They are two different players, but before Reway’s illness, they were arguably the two most talented forwards in the Habs system.
Good post. I completely agree. And it’s great when a second-rounder turns out to be a legitimate top-six.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
The dreaded Christmas road trip is nigh, and Galchenyuk is not in the lineup, this could get ugly. Hopefully Columbus is out of goals after the tear they’ve been on. They have to put Price in for that one. No sense in trying for a revenge match with Montoya, especially because it’s a home game, where Price is a wall. They have to treat Columbus like they’re the best team in the league.
Also, when DD comes back, he should be put on waivers and sent down, he just can’t supplant Danault. He will be more useful in St John’s as a player-coach for Scherbak, Hudon and JDLR. Plus, let’s have the farm team in the playoffs for a change. If anyone gets injured, he can always be recalled but something tells me he’s going to get outplayed by Hudon.
I don’t have a problem with Montoya starting in Columbus. That ugly 10-0 pasting was the result of a complete team suck.
I expect if the Avs trade anyone it will be Duchene, the oldest of their core, and in some ways the actual captain but not, a sort of Taylor lite. He’s usually their top forward and always top 3 on the team. It’s gonna cost a top-pairing D man that we don’t have, or a surplus top six forward PLUS a fantastic D prospect and at least 1 more piece.
I doubt Joe would be dumb enough to ever listen to a conversation that started with McCarron and Beaulieu for Duchene.
If he were drunk enough to stay on the phone, I’d pry Tyson Barrie out of there too with a 4th rounder plus a Chinese knock-off of Patrick Roy’s ’01 jersey.
McCarron fills an organizational need. He and Scherbak are not tradable without getting size back.
Duchene is: 25, having a great year, and a member of the best team on the planet (Canada’s Olympic/World Cup). Why Sakic would trade him is beyond me. IF he’s tanking; Sergachev, Gallagher and a first should do it..
Free Front.
No to Sergachev.
I’d rather part with Juulsen, but not for Duchene, has to be a center with more upside than Duchene.
I’d rather have MacKinnon.
Juulsen might get it done; but they will not trade McKinnon, unless you offer Galchenyuk, Sergachev and a first, if then.
Free Front.
To get Duchene, you need a Jones-Johansen type deal IMO. Sergachev is a the closest player they have. Don’t see MB trading him as he is destined to play with Weber.
i wouldn’t part with either. Juulsen is a beast and will solidify our Top 4 for years, you don’t trade away players like that. Sherbak, Carr, Andrighetto, Hudon those are the only prospects i would give up in a trade.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Your proposed trades are consistently nonsensical and are not plausible. It is fun to talk trades but at least be realistic. Not going to get other team’s best players for unproven players or players we don’t want.
I’m still really mad about the expansion to Las Vegas.
It’s crazy that next year the NHL will have more franchises than major league baseball or the NBA.
There are fewer good hockey players than baseball or basketball players, and far fewer fans. It’s not going to help the sport in any way.
—–
I love the idea of cheering for the NHL in Vegas. It’s an idea long-overdue, ever since the CFL Las Vegas Posse were moved. Canadian sport should always have a place in LV.
The only plus I can see is maybe its creates a few more jobs, and opportunity for some players. But yeah it just dilutes the talent even more. I think of MB bargain hunting at Dollarama, yes he loves his pluggers, but i guess in truth the league is awash with them with very few elite players standing out.
Have a drink..you’ll be fine.
what the hell are you people talking about? What’s with these weird and slightly disturbing nicknames?
Something about MT, I think.
Sheesh, I remember when this team had great nicknames. Rocket, Boomer, The Flower, the Pocket Rocket. Now we have Tird and Chucky? No wonder we haven’t won the cup in so long.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Don’t forget Shawsy, Carrsy and Marky.
How could I? Imagination run amok.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
if we somehow land Duschene can we drop the “Dooshy” moniker it’s almost as bad as tird.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
AGREED!!!!
Habfan17
I assume “Duchy” – if, indeed, that is Duchene’s nickname – is pronounced DUTCH-y, not DOOSH-y. (A duchy is the realm of a duke, by the way.)
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Can we drop Chucky too? Third in Russian is very close to Tretiak, something like Tretiah. Three in Russian is tri (pronounced tree). Tird and tri. Time to punt in Canada. 😀
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
i have a soft spot for the name Chucky because i loved that blood-thirsty psychotic doll from the Child’s Play movies. It’s not a great hockey player name though.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
When you look at our lineup since Galchenyuk and Desharnais went down, it’s quite remarkable what the team has achieved — five wins, one loss, two OT losses. Compare our lineup with those of Pittsburgh, New York, Columbus, Chicago (just to name a few of the other teams at the top), and it looks pretty thin on talent.
Phillip Danault, who never managed to definitively crack the Blackhawks’ lineup, is playing centre on our top line; Paul Byron, waived by the Flames at the start of last season, excels wherever he is played; Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn were bottom-liners on a bad Buffalo team two years ago; Mark Barberio was a marginal defenceman with Tampa; while Zach Radmond has hopped around a bit without solidifying a spot with any team. Then there are Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron, who are (hopefully) just beginning their NHL careers. And yet this team is first in their division, a point or two away from the top of the League with games in hand.
Marc Bergevin, the coaching staff, and the players all deserve our respect and admiration for the job they’re doing, particularly in the face of recent adversity. This team is a far cry in terms of leadership and effort from last year’s group, which folded like a cheap tent when Price was injured. This team keeps fighting. No doubt there’ll be a bad game here and there (like the one against the Sharks), but overall I have nothing but praise for the players’ work ethic, commitment, and determination. I have no idea how they’ll do in the playoffs, but for now, they’re well worth watching on most nights.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Very well put. I agree, the changes Bergevin has made have had a positive impact on the make up of the team. It would have been easy for them to start thinking, it was happening again ( the injuries, leading to struggles ), instead they have stepped up and met the challenge.
I think they are still one or to players away from being true contenders for a few years, but they are headed in the right direction.
Habfan17
I agree… him bringing a healthy Price back this season made a tremendous impact. GM of the year perhaps?
Sure, a healthy Price is the main reason for success but the Radulov signing is working out great too. Byron and Danault have far exceeded my expectations this year so credit to MB for those guys.
Long road ahead yet though.
I hope Markov can come back healthy and rested and not run out of gas by February or March. He’s been great so far this year but that’s been the norm for the last few years.
Friedman’s 30 Thoughts: http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-suitors-will-ante-van-riemsdyk/
I found item #7 quite interesting.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I haven’t read all the comments lately. Has there been much criticism of Brendan’s hit on Bernier. To me that was way out of line. Should have been a penalty.
Btw, the linesmen missed two obvious offsides in the first period alone. One for each team. That means we are watching useless play. If there’s a goal it won’t count.
The officiating in the NHL is a scandal among other issues that concern the quality of the game. In the big US sports there would be daily articles about this outrage.
____________________________________________________________________________
294 GP, 163 W, 102 L, 29 OTL 6 Playoff series
what?!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
huh?
I agree 100%. Bernier was way out of his crease and should have received 2 minutes for interfering with Gallagher.
Nah, he was skating backwards, looking at the play behind the net, and he fell over Bernier. Hardly the work of a master criminal.
But you are absoluterly correct about the officiating. NHL referees are terrified of bellicose home crowds and will do practically anything to appease them.
So if Danault is Tird does that mean Therrien is Respek or is he Depp?
Turd
I thought DD was Turd
Turd fils 🙂
Petiturd
Johnyk
Therrien – another vote for Turd
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
that might be the worst nickname i’ve ever heard in sports. they need to re-think that one. might as well call him the little brown floater.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
The Avs are going to make a deal – book it.
I hope we land Duchy or Landeskog. They want D – well we have some pretty good D in our prospect pool.
I can see us landing Duchy. I just hope Juulsen isn’t the price. We have to unload salary on the way back though – pretty sure they would take DD back to get er done.
Juulsen Pateryn and DD for Duchy.
or is it Pateryn and Gallagher for Landeskog?
Both of those are fine, still got Serge in the bank
Hopefully Juulsen has a great World Junior’s. He has GAME and I really don’t want to trade this guy. Oh well in Bergy I trust he isn’t a top 5 GM for nothing! To get something we’ll have to give up something.
I would say, Pleks also goes and the Habs take Iginla. I like Duchesne as the better option since he is a centre. I love Landeskog, but I think Lehkonen is proving himself as the 2nd line left wing.
Unless The Kog can play centre! As much as I hate to lose him, Gallagher, Pleks and Pateryn , for Duchesne and Iginla.
Habfan17
I hear ya.
Just think since we are a win now team and they want to build for the future – they won’t take back Pleks. No chance. They will want D and young ones and draft picks more and MAYBE expiring contracts to take on salary to get a player they really want.
Iggy will want to stay in the WEST with a cup contender – I can see him going to SJ or the Ducks at the deadline.
You are probably right. My thinking is take Pleks to offset Iginla, if he sees the Habs as potential cup contender this season.
They get Gallagher and Pateryn. Pleks only has another year and they could flip him at the deadline. Throw in DD and the Habs first and have Colorado throw in their 2nd.
Habfan17
The theory is that GM’s won’t trade first round picks for a ‘go for it now’ strategy. Our next two first round picks will likely be twenty something so why not? Two first rounds, maybe some lower picks, any prospects except Sergachev and Juulsen. That includes Charlie the goalie. Clean out the system if Joe wants. They have to take Pleks. We get Nathan the second best Nova Scotian in the world. Avs tank and rebuild. We are solid now.
They do owe us.
No way Joe trades Nathan. The captain goes because this team is under acheiving and the result is usually bye bye C / Landeskog. Duchy is gone because he just needs a change – he would fluorish in Montreal.
Getting Landeskog, Duchesne, or, as you suggest MacKinnon, is not really a go for it now proposition. They are all fairly young.
If indeed they would consider moving MacKinnon, then I would think talks would start with McCarron and Beaulieu. I would not include McC for Duchesne, but for MacKinnon!
Habfan17
Landeskog, if only for the nickname: The Skogger. Or perhaps Mandeskog, to go with our Man Mountain.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Price should get the conference team
Price in against Minny… so Montoya returns to the scene of the crime against Columbus? I’m a little worried about that.
Couldn’t be worse…..right?
Either Montoya will be dialed in looking for revenge or if they get a couple past him – hope his confidence doesn’t collapse.
If Price doesn’t start back to back, bring up Lindgren for the Columbus game.
Perhaps someone should show him your avatar.
He might get wee bit too distracted by that.
You play your #1 at home for your fans. Besides – Montoya returning to the scene of the crime is great. HE will bounce back and his teammates own him a great game in front of him as well back in Ohio. Even if we lose this one – the big picture is we keep Carey FRESH as we can for the playoffs AND the home fans deserve to see the best goalie in the world play as much as possible. I like the decision.
yeah, i’m not the least bit worried about CBJ, they hit the dreaded 10 in a row curse, now they will lose 5 straight. Either way Habs will own them on Friday night. Radulov 2 goals
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think it’s a good call. Monty will want some revenge and we can’t play as badly in front of him as we did last time.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Definite right call playing big Al back in Columbus
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
There was no update on Shaw? I guess he is week to week with his concussion issues? How he was allowed to come back on the ice and play in that Boston game after the Krug hit is beyond me. My guess is we won’t see him for at least another week and as long as Habs play .500 hockey going forward they will give Shaw all the time he needs to recover.
My guess is he comes back when we go to FLA. Obviously I have no clue but yes – rest him and give him even LONGER than he needs. The way he plays the game – this recovery time will do him great come playoffs. Same as Marky – give him all the time he needs. BIG picture is the cup run not games in December.
It’s unfortunately common that concussion symptoms start to show a day or 2 after an incident.
Pleks had 4 points when he got his one game in as a #1 centre. He was then unceremoniously unsurped by “Tird” for unexplained reasons. I have a theory on why Pleks was demoted, but, I don’t want to anger the folks at the Antichambre.
Tird is the new DD 🙂
Danault is a good player. He has more offensive upside despite Plekanec’s signs of life in that department recently. I suppose it’s a judgement call by the HC.
Give the general a good rest….we’ll need him soon enuff….the last 2x games…wow..very surprised….looks good for the Rouge,blanc N bleu….2x more W’s b4 xmas…I’ll he a good boy,Santa…
Just like Danault, I too am “tird.”
Defense wins championships
Fidem rationemque coniunge. One Truth. That is all.
Hats of to Michel Therrien, Marc Bergevin and especially the players. Amazing season so far!
It has been. Completely satisfying so far. Lots to feel good about.
Got to agree with you there Hobie , Bergy did well in getting Rads in the fold and the players are playing well , in spite of the injuries …
All Habs all the Time
Wow!
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”