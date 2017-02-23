Canadiens adapting to Claude Julien era | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan and Eric Engels of Rogers Sportsnet, along with host Adam Susser — discusses the following topics:
What are your first impressions of Claude Julien as head coach?
Are you surprised it only took two periods for Claude Julien to remove Alex Galchenyuk as the No. 1 centre?
Was the overtime victory over Rangers the turning point in Habs season?
Our reader question of the week: Does the recent firing/hiring clear P.K. Subban as being “The Problem”?
Would you consider trading Carey Price?
More Danny Kristo jokes, please.
Does Max like playing with Danault because he really likes Danault or is it because Danault is less competition than Galchenyuk to score off those sweet passes from Radulov?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Danault gets in deep and fast and PUNISHED the defensemen.
Look at what happened to Trouba, Danault rocked him several times, something no other forward does other than Radu and McCarron
Danault gets in the front of that net and draws huge amount of attention and he battled hard in the dirty areas
Hard to say anything negative at all about Danault,
He is a major threat out there,
Love Price but 10 -12 mil a year contract will cripple the Habs and make him UN-tradeable when or if crap hits the fan …The trading power of Price is a game changer and as effective as tanking ie. Laine and Byfuglien for Price and Chucky
yes, yes, yes
Carey had his chance and messed the bed
If you trade Price he holds all the cards,you cannot trade him some where he does not want to play,he will not play in Winnipeg,you can only trade Price to a team that he agrees to an 8 year contract extension….Price calls the shots nobody else.
Lundqvist at 8.5 is the highest paid goalie ( kicked in 2015).
Seems to me 9.5 for Pricey is about fair. Prob land just under 10 mil.
He wont get that from the Habs. I bet if he asks for that much MB will trade him. We have young goalies in the system can take his place.
Danault is a better centre than dd….if only Eller was 3rd centre still….Danault would be 4th..and seems Danault has better offensive iq than Eller….and dd gone…
I’ve never missed Eller for a minute. I always knew what we getting from him: Just enough to make you wonder why there isn’t more.
He wasn’t a very good option as a winger on a scoring line last season, and his best position as a third line centre looks like it has a couple of pretty good future candidates for the job that should provide more offence while still playing decent defence.
EDIT: Danault is a better choice for third line centre for Montreal right now, despite what Eller is doing with the Caps.
….and what evidence is there of this IQ thing? When Eller was same age he got his 30 pts in only 46 games…Danault has taken 60 to get there…and Eller NEVER got to play with the likes of Patch/Rad…but sure Eller is dumb because some guys on RDS and some DD fans said so….
Amen. Eller’s “low hockey IQ” is the quintessential Big Lie. Just state it often enough and it will acquire the ring of truth to those who don’t think critically.
"Good Luck With That," Habs!
emelin to the leafs for jvr 1st and a 2nd for fowler
michael hart
Michel Therrien : a little objectivity please DDO try not to rip MB today
all of this info says Therrien was Greater for the Habs than Price has ever been.
His second go with habs saw 352 regular season games which is the longest tenured Montreal head coach since Scotty Bowman coached 634 games.
Including Therrien’s first time around comes to 542 games, ranking him fourth overall all-time behind Toe Blake (914 games coached), Dick Irwin (869), and Bowman.
Coach Therrien had a points percentage record of .604, making Michel the most successful Montreal regular season head coach since Pat Burns .609
Therrien’s playoffs record of .500 in 22 games is the best since Jacques Demers 0.704 playoff record in 27 games, leading to last Stanley.
Therrien’s record against Eastern Conference teams was .652 points percentage. Against Maple Leafs (.762) Boston Bruins (.738) Hurricanes (.821)
Therrien’s second go with the Habs
Therrien won 194 games and lost 121, leading to a significantly healthy win loss ratio of +36
If you plot this against the other NHL Coaches, Therrien was right in the top
These are some interesting stats, but to use them to compare a coach and a goalie is sophistry of the highest order.
Can you contrast these stats to those of Claude Julien? That would be interesting.
I hope Claude stays 5 + years, he may well eclipse both Therrien and Burns records and possibly Bowmans.
With the skill coming up the pipeline habs could have a very strong run of results for years to come
I am hoping for a Stanley with Claude and that he eclipses all past Hab coaches for sure
Ooh. Ooh. I’ll play!
A .500 coach the first time around. A .500 coach in the playoffs.
61-56-9 without Carey Price.
The very picture of mediocrity without someone to carry his sorry orange backside.
A harrumphing tangerine bawbag who never should have got a second chance behind the Habs bench.
This is all beside the point. All evidence points to Therrien having lost the room.
When that happens, the coach has to go. You can’t replace all 23 players who have already tuned him out.
Wouldn’t say all 23 tuned him out.
Puds will never tune out a coach, no matter how much he harrumphs.
That’s why MT loved him some puds.
Just a little hyperbole thrown in there to keep things interesting, RN.
But I’m sure some of those sheep trailed along after the leaders on this one. I don’t really think the Therrien-Shaw blowup happened just the way it has been described, but I’d bet the ranch the team’s leadership core were in full revolt.
Oops. More hyperbole. Partial revolt.
I never, ever use hyperbole.
Stats are fine if not losing is your aim. Winning the big one is the only goal and Therrien has never done it and, I’m betting, never will.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
this applies equally to Price
He seems to not be able to turn it on when it matters to carry the habs
Have we figured out why Emelin has seen so much time alongside Weber?
The latter’s dip in play seems to directly coincide with being saddled with a boat anchor for a partner.
Give Beaulieu another 10-15 game shot with SOB. His skill set isn’t exactly suited for the tird pair, but he wasn’t so bad with Weber. If Beaulieu doesn’t step up, then put the old warhorse Markov back on the top pair for the stretch run and the playoffs.
Yes and yes.
Anything is better with Weber than Emelin. This is one experiment that has gone on way too long.
Some nights, you hardly ever see either of them go past centre, except when Weber is on the power play.
There’s no way one-half of your top defensive pairing should have zero offensive game.
Hm. Danny Kristo was a Pittsburgh Penguin.
I did not know that.
He and a 2nd is what it cost for the Pens to acquire Ron Hainsey from Carolina.
And to think, we could have had them both.
I would take hainsey right now. Pass on kristo
That is pretty pricey for a 35 yr old dman who has NEVER played a playoff game has 14 pts and is minus 16 …yes I realize on Carolina but that is steep no?
I’d rather have the second round pick and some guy playing in the AHL that’ll never make it than Hainsey.
(Mostly just because of the second round pick, though).
Danny Kristo has never been a Pittsburgh Penguin.
Straight outta wikipedia:
“In the 2016–17 season, his second year with the Wolves, Kristo had 2 assists in 8 games before he was dealt by the Blues to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defensman Reid McNeill on November 19, 2016.”
He has never played an NHL game. Still, great second-round pick for us.
We totally won that Kristo for Thomas trade.
He was a Wilkes-Barre Penguin. But i am afraid he has never been a Pittsburgh Penguin.
Holy cow! I never imagined that by age 26 Kristo would never have played a NHL game.
People used to say how good he was. Guess not.
and carolina paying half the salary
MB has said in the past he likes to make his deadline trades before the deadline . We haven’t seen anything yet . Aside for NN…… Without trading high draft picks and M.S my wish list is Eaves or Boyle . If we are overpaying i’m interested in Landeskog or Duchene.
It was a very disheartening read this morning when I reviewed the list of the top ’50’ players not currently playing in the NHL. This list includes Junior, College and AHL players all of whom I believe have been drafted by a NHL team.
Some of the NHL teams had 3 and 4 players mentioned on this list.
The Canadiens? We had one. Sergaychov.
I have said this before, Trevor Timmins is not that guy to be selecting our future. Sorry, but his record speaks for itself, and the years of Drafting 3rd or 5th over-all doesn’t count. Those picks are generally no brainers.
Drafting in the teens or higher is what he should be judged on and his record is pretty miserable. Beaulieau, Gallagher and Lehkonen are the only three ‘regular’ players on the current roster from the last NINE(9) drafts (not incl. Galchenyuk who was a 3rd over-all pick). Andrighetto, De La Rose and McCarron round out the list of projects and role players.
Looking at the list of our drafted players from those 9 draft years (excluding the ones already on the team) I can see possibly Juulsen being a NHL defenceman one day. All the rest of these ‘names’ are long shots with no guarantees of making the NHL.
Where are our future stars? We have one, possibly, Sergaychov who will fill that bill.
In NINE years of drafting!!
“back to you Dick”
C’mon. He did pick Danny Kristo.
Love that name. The “Count” nickname would be a given.
“back to you Dick”
I’d go with “Monty”.
Timmins’ autobiography will be titled, “The Scout of Danny Kristo.”
"Good Luck With That," Habs!
It’s interesting how a forum can be so preoccupied whether AG is a special player. He has some good talent no question but elite he is not. Last season he finished very strong there is no denying that. Over his career he has been average at best. Plus minus over 314 games is + 2. He has scored 84 goals in those 314 games. Nothing special there but good.
What I notice about him is the way he plays panicky hockey. He also tries to stick handle through multiple players more often than not. Many times he could do better on the back check but so could many of the team. Face off talents are worse than bad. If many will be honest and recall his scoring is one timers from the half wall or close to that position. He has a really good one timer. I am not a hockey expert so you are free to call me an idiot or whatever ( out of the collection of insults some of you like to use ) but I am correct on AG. He a good young player but nothing special. It’s up to Julien now to find a way to take advantage of his strength. Certainly on a creative power play this guy can shine.
Looking forward to seeing this season play out. It’s been a long time since I’ve been seriously interested in our once Glorious team. Since MT was fired I have had a new interest in our team. Never liked that guy and never will.
While I’ve got my eye on Patrick Eaves, I’d also consider Mikhail Grigorenko. Hear me out:
Big young C. Essentially playing 3rd line minutes in Colorado’s idiot line-blender, C / LW but prefers C. Had equal or better numbers than his linemates, including +/- so it’s not just powerplay time. Maybe tops out to Lars Eller, or Radek Faksa territory, perhaps more. I don’t think the Avs are going to ask the moon for him either though he’s being showcased lately with Duchene and Nieto.
It may simply be that we’ll have to learn to live with AG27 as the #1, and beyond that we’ll need some options, pronto.
I suspect Patrick Eaves is going to fetch a huge return, even as an impending UFA on the wrong side of 30. Every March 1, there’s always one guy that everyone is after.
This year, I’m betting he’s the guy.
Hainsey to Pens for a second and the immortal Danny Kristo.
Steep but solid move for the Pens.
So far as short-term fixes for a partner for Weber on the first pairing, Hainsey and Streit were at the top of my list. And that wasn’t a bad price for a decent defenceman like Hainsey, considering Danny Kristo is no longer a legitimate NHL prospect. The Pens GM isn’t afraid to take his shot when he sees it.
Bertgevin is still after his defenseman and centre, and he might try to do it one fell swoop. I know it’s only Eklund, one of the least inside of the self-styled hockey insider, but this recent posting actually makes sense:
“talked to a few sources who said that Montreal tried to pull off a deal to get both Stone and Hanzal but it fell apart and Calgary grabbed Stone…However…Montreal still talking to Az in regards to Hanzal. That’s the rumor at this point..”
Take the proposal for what it is (or, more likely, what it never was) but I can see Bergevin trying to do the same two-for-one deal with another team. Dallas, for instance, has the short term assets that our GM appears to be looking for on both defence and offence.
So, I was looking at that link someone posted yesterday about top prospects
http://www.tsn.ca/talent/who-are-the-best-players-not-skating-in-the-nhl-1.677389
Looks like the Leafs cupboard is completely bare (HA HA). They actually have no prospects in the top 50 and their only defenceman prospect has a projected ceiling of Bryce Salvador.
But I doubt they take Juulsen for Nylander who is on his way to 24 goals and up to 55 points as a 20 year old.
Would anyone like to trade 2 second rounders for Lars Eller?
Interesting that in all hi years playing for the habs Eller never got to play with Pacioretty. Somehow Danault in his second year is annointed as the top centerman.
I know he is the butt of all the jokes her, but does anyone really believe that Desharnais would do any worse between Pacioretty and Radulov than would Danault…. or Eller, ….or Plekanec,…or Galcehneyuk……or McCarron?
Danault centering the first line is no less of a farce than if Desharnais would be in that spot.
Fact check: Of all the Hab forward combinations put together this season, the line of 67-34-47 has seen the most ice time (even strength) than any other (272 minutes). The second most was Lehkonen, Plekanec and Byron (132 minutes) Third most also included Danault, as a winger with Mitchell and Flynn (played 112 minutes).
In terms of effectiveness (measured in goals scored versus goals allowed per minute of ice time) the Line of Pacioretty/Danault/Radulov, ranks 16th best of all forward lines deployed by The HABs this season (With over 23 minutes of even strength ice time).
New coacch Julien has GOT to find a better option for our first line, or we are in deep trouble.
Regards,
Steve O.
Agreed. Habs are trying too hard when it comes to the idea of an offence being led by a Quebec-son. We seen it with DD and we are now seeing it with Danault.
I like Danault, I feel that he is a terrific 3rd line guy. He has speed, he is involved in the play and he works hard. He can score a few points too. I always liked Eller and with that said, I think that Danault could easily replace Lars as the number 3 pivot.
I think that Montreal needs to break Radulov and Pacioretti up – right now they are the best two players. Put Galchenyuk with Lehkonen and Radulov; Pacioretti with Plekanec and Gallagher.
in all thy sons command
Fact check: Of all the Hab forward combinations put together this season, the line of 67-34-47 has seen the most ice time (even strength) than any other (272 minutes).
#34 is Mike McCarron.
I only mention it because you boldly declared a Fact Check, so I did.
You’re right, Luke. it was a typo. Danault #24.
Mcarron has only played center on that line on the PowerPlay. 7 minutes TOI, team scored 2 PP goals.
Danault with #67 & #47? 19 minutes on the PP, team has scored Zero goals.
regards,
Steve O.
I would love to see Streit come back to Mtl for one last kick at the can.
Pair him up with Weber
Philly looks to take on half his pay to move him
do it MB
Streit can not handle first pairing minutes.
Give him some scooby snacks
Bring in MT for a pep talk for him
He would be good to go
Just don’t let Price talk to him, might kill his mojo, right?
As far as heroes go Price is Not one
His major tanking episode which lasted 2 1/2 months is sickening
2 1/2 Months of watching him Not Try, totally dis heartening.
Trade Price, Let him Walk, 10 mil per year long term ? NO WAY
He has done nothing for the habs that will put him in the ring, he will be remembered as Ho Hum.
McNiven
Dont let the screen door get ya Carey
Still 3rd in 5-5 GA this year, despite his problems.
Don’t waste your time. He thinks MT is more valuable than Price. Enough said.
nice avatar, speaks volumes about who your are
who are you to tell other people what to think and who to listen too?
as priceless as the Tanking Loser Price
You have made your position that Price sucks and MT is great perfectly clear with multitude of posts on the subject. OBB’s post will not sway your opinion so it is a waste of his time to post that accurate stat.
A few players including Price decided that they had enough of the hockey analyst ( MT ) and they decided that it was time for him to go. Molson should have shit canned Bergevan and MT after last season. He didn’t so the players made it happen. Plain and simple.
I appreciate that Price is a good goalie, but all this talk that he single-handedly wins things is just not true. What did he win by himself?
The olympics? Ya no. I bet there were 50 goalies that would have won a gold with that team in front of them.
We went to the ecf, that’s no Stanley Cup.
I like Price, but the reality is no one player does it all be themselves in the NHL. Crosby is obviously one of the best but he is simply one part of a winning formula, sure he or Price would be a big part in the formula. But even the Pens don’t win the cup without that little chubby right winger scoring all those goals…
So what am I saying? Why don’t we chill on Price, have some realistic expectations for the guy.
what happened in the ECF?
Well you’re right and you’re wrong IMHO. First off to be on the TC that won Olympic Gold or the WC in September you had to be Canadian. There are currently 35 goalies who fit that criteria, most have neither the games, record, nor experience of Price.
Now Braden Holtby of Washington could be there, and Crawford of Chicago, and were backups for the WC. Luongo and Smith as well, they were backups for the Olympics.
The question though isn’t why TC went with Price, which they chose to do. The question is does a goalie win you the big one single handedly. The answer according to logic is absolutely not.
Sports is weird though. Keep the opponent to the outside for the better part of 28 games and you win a Stanley Cup with a record of 16-12. Suddenly your goaltender is a hero, he faced a bucket of low quality shots, and everybody else limps away. Years later, after the goalie has floated through several teams, everyone points out how that team had several rising stars on it and ask what happened to their goalie, whatisname?
Then you have the Roys, Brodeurs, and the Prices. Each experienced defeats for sure. Streaks of bad games, consecutive losses. Somehow though, despite not winning every Cup, the players around them have total faith in those guys. Not press clip faith, but real faith that with that guy in nets we always have a chance.
I don’t think you can win anything unless you believe you can. I have seen so many games where that belief is the difference. Maybe that is wrong. Maybe you can stack a team with rentals on their last legs and win something with everyone just getting by on skill and experience. I just don’t think so.
The thing isn’t whether Price can win games by himself and never has been. The thing is do NHL players and managers honestly believe they can win with Price playing goal?
They already said they do, with silverware, and with assignments.
By the same token anyone can pony up the bucks for a Ferrari and then drive it directly into the junk yard.
What do you guys make of the rumour that MT crapped all over Shaw in plain view in the dressing room (after the Philly Phumble) and was fired a week later? (The story goes that the players, and perhaps Price especially, didn’t appreciate the tirade and told the coach to lay off – which pleased MT even less.)
Comes from a rumour site, repeated by Martin LeClerc over the radio. Probably just talk, but we could stand to balance LeaveTheCoachInAHabsHammerZone with some unfair coverage for the anti- crowd.
It rings true.
—–
It does, but it could be fake news and sad.
They didn’t fire MT for nothing, let’s say.
Who knows for sure?
What I do know is under CJ, Shaw is starting to look like his old Hawks self and Carey is getting his game back.Which is a good thing.
Badda-bing! Love seeing Shaw just be Shaw.
THIS is how Therrien turns young players into better persons
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I didn’t want to post this when I found out after MT was fired because I did not hear anything corraborative. What I heard in the “WI grapevine” was that there was a confrontation between MT and Price+Max. There were no details about the subject of the disagreement.
DDO is correct, MB will move Price if #31 does not want to resign in Mtl.
Price is having a very strange season.
Considering how consistent he was at the World Cup, it’s hard to understand what’s happened.
Not playing last season.
Playing A LOT this season.
New baby at home.
I don’t know, but it kinda makes sense he is trying to find his stride.
I disagree that the Habs have been poor over the last ten years.
We rank 11th overall in that period, and made the playoffs 7/9 years. Twice we came very close to the finals – and I would argue that the year we got Kreidered we were a favourite to make it.
This includes the two train-wreck seasons.
Obviously not Chicago or Pittsburgh, but definitely in the mix.
And this year, if CP31 plays like he did at the start of this season (and last season, and the year before – so not a fluke) , we have as good a shot as anyone.
Dipsy I completely agree, the more years we make the playoffs, the better our chances
Yeah, the better our chances for another low draft pick. Hurrah!
That HIO weekly show was really good. It had a flow, objectivity, and analysis. Best one I’ve seen. Thanks.
TSN claim the Leafs would trade William Nylander for a future top 4 defenceman. Nylander would be great in the sainted red white and blue.
1. Do we even have a future top 4 defenceman?
2. Would you trade that person for Nylander?
Sergachev, idiot.
Secondly, do we really want Leafs cast-off? Maybe Fanoof is available, aren’t we short on orange cones?
Think before posting. It’s a plan.
What on earth could possibly have warranted such a hostile response?
Cast-off? Are you crazy? a 20 year old who will score 25 goals this season playing 16 min a night. He is second in PP points.
If anyone isnt thinking here….
I don’t know a lot about Nylander, but it appears from his numbers, he would be a solid point producing 1st or 2nd centre.
I would say Juulsen will be a solid, 2 or 3. I am not sure the Leafs would accept him straight up, but that is close to being fair. Throw in Carr or Ghetto
Habfan17
Wouldn’t give up Sergachev for him, but Juulsen plus something else?
He seems to have the offensive skills. Also saw Weber annihilate him along the boards in November, and the kid got up, shook it off and was back next shift. So there is at least an element of toughness there too.
Agreed. If that could be done. AMAZING.
Juuslen and Fucale??? Leafs need a future goalie as well.
Nylander and a 2nd for Juulsen and Fucale?
Seems kinda reasonable no?
Not sure if you’re serious, but …
no, not reasonable. not even close.
Any particular reason there? Am I giving too much? Not enough?
Not even close?
A 3rd two way defenseman who’s upside could be a 2nd.
A number one goaltender who could be great.
for a top line forward who could score 30-40. Nylander isnt particularly big, but he is smart and if he can score 25 at 20….
I think not even close is a bit ridiculous considering. In fact. I think im quite close.
Joey the Leafs aren’t giving up a sure-thing – already producing in the NHL – for a bucket of maybes. Two many couldas you’re trying to send them and not enough proven talent.
They can’t sign 4 top two centers…. If in fact they are willing to let him go as the post stated, this would be my solution. Future top 4 def is what is said they are asking for. I didnt say it. Apparently they did.
Kadri will go before Nylander.
Kinda agree with Oz, they’d want more than Fucale – maybe the Fucale of promise from a few years back. I’m thinking Juulsen, and Andrighetto.
Sergachev is the only one who we could use to trade.
I like Nylander. But I think I would stick with Sergachev. I feel they have the same upside.
I’d have to consider 2016 er Sergachev for Nylander.
Looking at the 2014 draft, only Drasaital, Ehlers and Ekblad have the same status, maybe Sam Reinhart & Dylan Larkin too; the next tier are your Fabbris etc.
Considering that Nylander is a bit further along, and has played C / RW this year with pretty nice success… you could do a lot worse than start next year with two young, 60pt centers.
I would certainly give up Juulsen. Between Weber, Beaulieu (hopefully not traded), Petry and Sergachev we have our top 4 grouping right there.
We need another top 6 scorer.
in all thy sons command
If MB goes for it now he has to believe we can ice a team that can beat Washington. Washington is THE team to beat. I don’t think the Pens will repeat.
To do this with the pieces we have is not getting us there. What we have as trade bait is lacking…other than the one MB said is off the table. (Sergachev)
So we can not be bringing down the likes of Eaves or Shattenkirk, Duchene or Landeskog, or Hanzal… they are likely too expensive.
There are so many teams still in the mix the sellers are wondering what to do and prices will not go down.
Second tier guys like Vanek and Kane will also NOT be cheap.
So if it were up to me…. maybe try for Boyle and/or Streit…. they might not be rock bottom, but they could provide help.
So let’s say we did that…… there is STILL NO WAY that gets us by Washington in 7 games.
And we have sullied the future with what we gave away (likely picks and 3rd liners)……
So do we bet the farm (McCarron, Scherbak, Sergachev, Juulsen, Hudon, Fucale, Carr, Lindgren)
Maybe we keep Juulsen, Lindgren and Sergachev ????
That puts us into rebuilding mode having to blow out players like Patches, Beaulieu, Emelin, (and dare I say Price) for what we can get next year to rebuild from the draft.
So half-assed doesn’t win you a cup.
You have to go full-assed to try to win a cup.
Repercussions are that you finish last in the league for 3 years to start your rebuild (a la Maple Leafs).
Looking at this model since we have no farm, Montreal would be a ONE SHOT CUP TEAM THIS YEAR…. and we would suffer for next 5 years
I say wtf…… sell everything and get Eaves, Vanek and Duchene.
We will be terrible shape, but we will have a good shot at the cup this one year.
We haven’t yet gone full-assed with this lineup, which I’d like to see before we sh!t-can everyone.
I think that if the Caps face the Pens in the playoffs, they will hope to have no injuries and to be playing just as well as they are now. The Pens match well against the Caps, and the Caps have a history of folding in the playoffs.
I dont think we sell the future for a glimpse of having enough luck to get us into the playoffs.
The Caps are all in this season, cause next year they have to sign Alzner, Oshie, Burakovsky, Kuznetsov, Orlov and Williams. Alzner, and Oshie’s increase alone is going to kill them, it’ll take 11 million+ to sign them both.
Truth is I would try and make the Conf finals this season. Hope for the best and make the big moves next season. A few key injuries and some early season magic and maybe we can find ourselves in the finals.
I dont think making a move for someone like Vanek will cost us that much. But more realistically I think MB find a decent 2nd liner or great 3rd liner to fill the gap.
At the end of the day, Price´s save percentage has a very predictable effect on the team´s record. If Price goes down below .920, the team is in trouble, If he is .925-.930 by the end of the season, the team is in the 18-22 games over 500 range. If he keeps playing like has recently, that save percentage can get back up into the upper echelon though there aren´t enough games left for him to bounce back and have a stellar year. If you take away the team´s poor PK this year, which I believe is mostly not on the goalie, he´d be having a good (normal for him) year. I honestly have no idea why the PK has been so bad this year, perhaps Eller´s absence, since the rest of the personnel is essentially the same? They have to sort it out before the playoffs, fir sure.
Islanders having some injury woes at present. Cizikas out and seems likely Clutterbuck also will miss game tonight.
http://www.lighthousehockey.com/2017/2/22/14703658/islanders-injury-updates-casey-cizikas-out-broken-hand-cal-clutterbuck-soft-tissue-set-backs
Pierre Lebrun looks at the Dmen considered available as the trade deadline approaches. I would be interested in Kulikov, the injuries are worrisome but a talented player.
http://www.tsn.ca/talent/streit-quincey-among-defencemen-in-demand-1.678953
When forced to consider that list, I’d probably opt for Kyle Quincey, or Mark Streit. Streit would definitely help the PP, but a steady influence like Quincey might be a better option 5-on-5. I don’t trust Kulikov. Maybe he’s a late bloomer, but I don’t see any ‘there’ there, yet.
Kulikov or Streit. Has to be someone who can move the puck and play with Weber if need be.
Edler in Vancouver is another possibility would be a lot better on a better team has 2 years left at 5 million per but also has a full NTC.
I almost always like reading or hearing Engels. It’s not that he is saying anything earth-shattering, but he has some insight and puts things well and with some life.
No Laraque? This show is falling apart.
Trade Price scenarios:
1. This trade deadline: Not a chance.
2. Off-season:
why it could happen: if they can’t agree on an extension, the Habs might try to load up on assets. other teams would still be filling their roster spots, and plenty of teams would love to have Carey Price.
why it won’t happen: teams often find themselves in this position (unsigned star player going into last contract year), but a trade rarely occurs (Stamkos). with still plenty of time to negotiate a contract, MB will not move Price. He gives them the best chance to win, and needless to say, year 6 of a 5 year plan will be an important one. Trade targets might be limited if other teams want the trade to be conditional on an extension.
3. Next season’s TDL (assuming similar position in the standings):
why it could happen: if there’s still no contract extension, this would be MB’s last opportunity to trade Price for a decent return. Other teams would love to add Price at the deadline at his pro-rated cap hit.
why it won’t happen: Even if it were Price’s last season in Mtl, MB would want him for the playoff run. Still time to negotiate. Trading Price would be an admission of failure.
I think #3 is most likely, but it really comes down to discussions between Molson and Bergevin. Would Molson consider MB a failure if he doesn’t win by year 6? Would Molson give MB a long leash and allow him to trade Price next season?
To predict the outcome, you’d have to know what Molson is thinking.
What I think Molson should be thinking.
My GM came to me last summer with a deal to acquire Shea Weber. We took the deal because Weber is a leader, tough to play against, hates losing, a true professional.
Even though there was pressure to fire the coach, my GM was adamant in his support for Therrien. He was sure that Weber, Shaw, players of character were all that was needed.
And we could unload Subban, too, Bergevin insisted, without any backlash, because the team would win consistently, without distractions.
If I’m Molson today, I’ve lost a big chunk of my faith in Bergevin. The coach was fired. Weber could not stop the slide, he contributed to it with weeks of mediocre games.
If I’m Molson, I’m happy we got Julien.
But Bergevin is now working on his last phase.
I don’t disagree with what you’re saying, but keep in mind, Molson did extend MB though 2022.
You’d think MB and Molson must have discussed Phase II of “the plan” – the post-Price, or pricier-Price years.
The season started with conversation about Galchenyuk and Beaulieu, and approaching the deadline, I think those two are the key X factors.
Galchenyuk can revive the offence if he gets going.
Beaulieu could be the perfect fit next to Weber.
Bergevin should keep both these players, and give Julien a chance to give them their place in the lineup.
Make a plan for both, stick to the plan, show the players you have confidence in them.
There’s a big difference between the two.
We *know* Galchenyuk can revive the offence when he gets going. We’ve seen it. 30 points, despite the time off. 60pt pace.
Beaulieu is still mostly potential. Hasn’t displayed the consistency needed to play 28 minutes / game. Hasn’t won the #2 spot from Emelin, which shouldn’t be too tough a task.
As far as an upgrade is concerned, I think MB would have an easier time finding a #2 d-man than a #1 centerman. I think he’d jump a the chance to add a #2 to play with Weber.
Yes, exactly. Too often we’ve watched the half-plan or half-hearted approach to a player. For sure, the coaches want to see a young person grow into and deserve a role, and it’s the company line, but far too often this club punishes failure more than it rewards success.
The other player I’ll add to that Artturi Lehkonen. Make a plan for him, look for 20 goals / 35 points next year as he may well gust up into a permanent top six role.
Seriously, Paul Byron is 27, I think the younger fellow likely has more of a shot at being a regular fixture at #2 LW with either Gallagher or Radu on the right.
If the Pricetag is $10 – $12 mil, he should be moved. His salary, along with Weber’s, would handicap the team that can’t score too much.
Besides, the Habs aren’t winning a Cup with Bergevin as GM. He is too enamored with 3rd and 4th liners and journeyman D to get the right players.
If Price ever got dealt, Weber’s tenure would have to be addressed. Do you move him while he still has value and do a “youth reset” or do you keep him around for leadership?
Frankly, Weber’s hit makes him hard to trade, but if you want stoicism personified, it’s him. He’d show the kids how to be a pro and be a good company man example.
Weber’s tenure should have been more seriously considered before the PK trade.
If Chicago gave us Corey Crawford and Jonathan Toews, would you trade Price? I would. He is not good in the playoffs.
Well, they wouldn’t, so what’s the point?
to dream the impossible dream
Habs should honor the great Toe Blake
I thought I would put a bug in your ear pertaining to Toe Blake, who seems to have fallen through the cracks of recognition and a banner at the Bell Center. He was one of the finest men, coaches and builders of this great game. He was a genius at motivating, putting players together and keeping them playing together so that each group of five on the ice knew where the others were at all times. They played as if they wore the same skin. It was magic, producing Stanley Cup after Stanley Cup that has never been duplicated. He needs his night and a banner at the Bell Center before all is forgotten.
Ian Cobb
Belleville, Ont.
22 years after he has passed on, I think the Habs would have honoured him during the Centennial. In his era, he was the greatest coach.
I don’t think the Habs will look back any more. It’s been too long since they’ve been successful on the ice.
This is for you older folks.
I noticed that Tim Horton was voted into the greatest 100 players of all time.
I always thought of him more as a donut salesman than a great hockey player. Long career but fairly undistinguished. Was he really any good?
—–
Horton was a good D for the Leafs, but 100th best in the league! not at all.
7 Times he played every game in regular season, 11 times in his career he was in the top 10 for games played. Extremely durable, very physically imposing, 5 times 1st or 2nd All Star, most of these during a 6 team league. 4 time Stanley Cup Champion.
I have no recollection of him playing, but my eldest brother who was/is a big Leaf time, absolutely loved Horton. Leading Defence scorer most every year for those very strong Leaf teams of the 60’s.
Gerald, Horton was tough and a very good D for sure, I saw him play many times. He could have played on my team anytime. But to put him in the 100 best in the league of all time, I just do not think so.!
I have no idea who you are addressing here, Dipsy.
I only saw Horton in his later years as a sabre but he was good.
I’d place Lapointe ahead of him though.
Do you remember The Wiz?
He was 7-23-30 points over 43 games played in 2010-11 for the Habs
MB might want to consider him.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Doesn’t he play for Lugano, now – alongside Yappy Air? Would take quite an offer to lure him away from that utopia.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Nope.
Chicago Wolvers – the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Tonight’s Book of Hab.
You don’t trade the only viable option that gives the team any chance of ever winning a Cup during this decade.
This GM will never get a mandate to trade Price. Either the team wins with Price, or Bergevin will be fired before any discussion of trading Price takes place.
If Price tells MB he is not resigning, he’s going to be traded. Molson can’t allow Price to leave for nothing.
Why are you always worried that players will want to leave? I can see a player leaving a team with no hope of ever winning, but surely on average we’re more of a contender than a lottery team.
—–
I am not worried about whether millionaires stay or go. I worry about things like my job and health. I am just presenting an alternative plausible (IMO) scenario. BTW whatever team Price would end up on would automatically become competitive. Sure MB can keep Price for his final year without signing but it will become a huge distraction. One clear characteristic of MB is that he does not like distractions.
As the Spartan replied to the Athenian: “If.”
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
24C – Agreed. Trading Price now would be like Pittsburgh trading Sidney Crosby when he was having those injury problems.
—–
unless of course the team in front of him continually misses the playoffs or gets ousted in the first round. What better way to begin a rebuild than trading the best goalie in the world if (note I say if) its determined that they cant win the cup with him? Think about it. If the team in front of continues to struggle, imagine the struggles with a $10M goalie? I think this playoff year will be a watershed moment for this team. If they have a successful run then you keep on trucking. If they struggle, miss the playoffs or go out meekly in the first round then the GM owes it to the team to have a serious discussion with ownership about the future of the team and what would be in the best interests of not only the owner’s pocketbook but of the fans as well. We’ve had 24 years of struggles with only an occasional blip of success here and there. As a long time fan, I’m really opposed to watching that impotence continue. So either this team wins a cup or successfully competes for one this year or next or, put a fork in it and move on. A goalie on a unsuccessful team earning 15% of the salary cap is only going to cause more problems and its unfair to Price as well.
Good post. I agree.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Me thinks also. Good post!