Canadiens acquire forwards Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen

By Pat Hickey

The Canadiens are no closer to solving their scoring woes but they did add size and playoff experience with the acquisition of left wing Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings. The Canadiens gave up a conditional fourth-round draft pick for King.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pounder has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season. He has 52 goals and 56 assists in 343 NHL games.

The most important part of his resumé is his playoff history. He has been a part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams in Los Angeles. He has 10 goals and 15 assists in 69 playoff games.

King has a $1.95-milion cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Later Wednesday, the Canadiens made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche but it didn’t involve Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog.

The Canadiens did get bigger when they acquired 26-year-old centre Andreas Martinsen in return for Sven Andrighetto. This is basically a swap of bottom-six forwards, with Martinsen holding an advantage in size at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. Andrighetto is 5-foot-10.

Martinsen appeared in 55 games and had three goals and four assists. The eye-popping number for the Norwegian is his146 hits while averaging fewer than 10 minutes a game. Andrighetto appeared in 27 games this season and had two goals and six assists.

Martinsen is on the last year of a contract that pays him $640,000. He is an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

