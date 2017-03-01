Canadiens acquire forwards Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen

By Pat Hickey
The Canadiens are no closer to solving their scoring woes but they did add size and playoff experience with the acquisition of left wing Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings. The Canadiens gave up a conditional fourth-round draft pick for King.
The 6-foot-4, 232-pounder has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season. He has 52 goals and 56 assists in 343 NHL games.
The most important part of his resumé is his playoff history. He has been a part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams in Los Angeles. He has 10 goals and 15 assists in 69 playoff games.
King has a $1.95-milion cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Later Wednesday, the Canadiens made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche but it didn’t involve Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog.
The Canadiens did get bigger when they acquired 26-year-old centre Andreas Martinsen in return for Sven Andrighetto. This is basically a swap of bottom-six forwards, with Martinsen holding an advantage in size at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. Andrighetto is 5-foot-10.
Martinsen appeared in 55 games and had three goals and four assists. The eye-popping number for the Norwegian is his146 hits while averaging fewer than 10 minutes a game. Andrighetto appeared in 27 games this season and had two goals and six assists.
Martinsen is on the last year of a contract that pays him $640,000. He is an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
More to come.
Cj ‘s big influence…no scorers but hopefully these big guys open space 4 our offensive guys….now finish off the season on a roll….at least we got bigger!!..
Landeskog, Duchene and Vrbata are all staying put. Guess thats it unless MB grabs another depth guy.
Duchene and Landeskog are going nowhere
1. SAKIC is a moron. He needs to go GM school and learn how to deal. Thinks his players are crosby and malkins. and wants the entire organization for his players. JOKE
2. Arizona wanting a 1st round pick for a player whos 35 and will be a UFA and isnt an top tier player. That GM needs schooling too.
MB was probably so frustrated because the bar was set way to high, Good on him because i wouldnt have dealt either.
One of the happiest kids in hockey right now has gotta’ be Curtis Lazar.
Headed back to AB with the Flames.
Vrbata has to be going somewhere, is it Montreal?
If Sakic doesn’t move one or both of his big pieces, they’ll be calling for his head too. News is coming I’d think…
I like the moves made…I’d rather have big, heavy, crappy players than small, light, easy to push around, off the puck etc.
this makes the Habs a lot harder to play against and will open up room for the skilled guys to score more.
Would have been nice to get Antoine Roussel instead of Ott and Benn.
Lazar and Kosta to Calgary for 2nd draft pick and Jokipakka
Lazar could have been useful.
17th overall, 2013
Fire Timmins!
May yet hear of a trade … remember the Vanek trade was not announced until 3:30 or so.
Vanek was traded two hours ago… What are you on about?????
(seriously though, fingers crossed)
When he went to MTL for Cobourg.
PA Parenteau for a 6th round pick???
Not the greatest player, but thats a deal.
Bringing in a Quebecois, former Hab for a debut game against the Canadiens in Montreal on the night of PKarnival?
That’s kind of unfair.
Our New Rodent will neutralize that threat.
Yup — cost the same as Steve Ott (!).
Now the Habs are unsmaller and unpleasanter.
See, it that was that easy after all.
They have been too easy to play against lately.
But upgrading our bottom 6 will only make our wins easier. Still cant compete with Caps/Wild/Pens/Sharks/Hawks.
Wow …tough crowd .. MB is bulking up for a deep run. Wtf has our 3 or 4 lines done in the last 25 games? Speed kills but in the playoff it’s brut force and skill that will win 7 game series. Drive the net and make shit happen… that is something the Habs have not been doing.. and with a few larger boys it opens the ice up for out skilled boys. Would u rather our 3 – 4 lines have the likes of Flynn and another smurf or Martisan – Ott – Mitchell ? Move King up to the 3rd line … we just got allot harder to play against. Well done MB.
HELLO,
Dwight King 6-4 & 232lbs,
Andreas Martinsen 6-3 & 220lbs,
Brandon Davidson 6-2 & 210lbs,
Jordie Benn 6-2 & 205lbs,
Steve Ott 6-0 & 189lbs ;
Bye bye mini-me Desharnais & Andrighetto
First off I would like to thank DD for his long service on an unbalanced team…Your a very good athlete with real good vision and given two very large wingers will do excellent with the Oil .That being said , what took 24 years for the CH to figure a balanced team with truculence is the foundation to NHL hockey, duh!
What does Chong think?
Chong thinks it doesn’t matter how much you’ve been smoking cus when hit hard enough you may forget about the puck!
MB made the team bigger, slower, tougher, and added playoff experience. Is this what it needs to contend?
I realize we have guys who can score but a top tiered scoring forward was on order to make this team a serious contender. Will it happen? We’ll know in a few minutes.
Toronto’s 4th line is Martin, Boyle, Leivo. Ottawa has Wingel, Burrows, Stalberg, Neal. Bring it to a 7 game series. Bring on Nash, Kreider, Vesy, Miller, Hayes. etc.
This right here.
Valtteri Filppula would have been a decent pickup….Always liked Mark Streit.
Parenteau reunited with PK.
Here comes the big announcement boys and girls
11 minutes…is MB dialing or is he sitting with Molson and a cold beer in hand drooling over his new 640 pound 4th line?
We often hear about the deadline-day trades half an hour or more after they happen, so I wouldn’t tune out fully until 4:00 or so.
If Vrbata gets dealt it will be last minute. They want to milk every potential asset out of that deal.
Love that we are finally getting some players who can’t be bothered with that drive-by stick wave that is so popular with a lot of our roster. Only thing that would make me happier is if one of these new guys would slap Petry in the head every time he goes house-league on his coverage.
Like chucky right?
Danault get some in there and punishes other D
Danault is solid defensively
Chucky is a turn over machine and pylon
A pylon? Funny description for the guy who won the last 2 games in overtime with laser shots.
His defense is more that a little suspect, but he was leading the team in scoring (and top ten in the league) before he went down with his knee injury.
1 minute before he scored he made a major turn over that could have easily cost the Habs big time yesterday, did you not see that?
Top … ten … in … NHL. Which part of that don’t you understand? If he could play flawless D along with his offensive contributions he’d be Sidney Crosby.
Are you seriously suggesting that Danault (who I quite like) is going to help the team more than Galchenyuk?
Right up there with your Price tirades.
Nope, just saw him rip a shot to win the game 🙂
Also look back at game against Winnipeg, chucky tries to move puck out of his zone , Laine intercepts it and comes at chucky . Chucky does a perfect stick wave and Laine goes around chucky painfully to watch so easily,
I’m off to my son’s practice. I look forward to reading about MB’s blockbuster when I get off the ice.
I like the puchase orders from CJ!
CJ: “I want one big, talented, mean power forward and one big, talented, mean D-man.”
MB: “They didn’t have those at the Dollar Store, but I got a whole bunch of stuff…”
😀 😀
Looks like we really improved in the hating to lose department. Although 67 is going to have to start working overtime
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
Hello Marc, anybody home?
Interesting that it took MB nearly 5 years and down to trade deadline to figure out that his team needs to get bigger, much bigger because small players who get tossed around like rag dolls and don’t score often are not much of an asset come game time.
Hopefully it won’t take MB another 5 years to figure out that his scouting staff and draft tendencies have not provided nearly enough scoring up front.
MT very obviously had a big voice (as any non-harrumphing mango asshat coach should) in player acquisition and development.
Julien’s view is a little different, and I think these moves illustrate that as well.
So, who hired Therrien?
If MB is stupid enough to hire, ‘extend’, and let MT dictate to his GM what players he should get (or get rid of…..PK) then you get what you deserve.
It is obvious that after 5 years, MB’s ‘plan’ to build a TRUE contender has not worked – time for Molson (if he is concerned as much about hockey as he is the money) to find a GM who can build a contender (obviously MB cannot).
Getting even a small bag of dandruff flakes for DD and Andrighetto should be seen as a victory.
Instead of surrounding our skill guys with tiny puds, perhaps some bigger puds will give them a little bit of extra space out there.
Landeskog or Duchene will cost us Chucky…HIO nation good with that? Not sure I am.
Nope.
Wait until the off-season when you have 30 trading partners if you’re going to blow things up.
Nope
Hmm, you’re pic seems vaguely familiar. Deja-vu?
Cheers Mr. Jimmy!
No way, but I fear that Hudon, McCarron and Juulsen are about to get packaged for one of them.
Don’t fear that happening. If that’s all it would cost we should be ecstatic.
I think we just got much, much better. We had too many small players that could not score and or punish. I feel a lot better going into the playoffs. Also the bigger guys should help our smaller players to do some secondary scoring on the 3rd and 4th lines.
Yup, we now have a nice mixture of size and speed without giving up the farm.
Nice job MB!!
Well, we got a little better, several times.
It’s like Julien gave MB a grocery list.
Hey..when you can’t score, overhaul your 4th line ! We got bigger on the 4th line, no question, but slower and even less production. I think we have 11 bottom 6 players now
Lots of posters complaining about lack of scoring, but for me the Habs scoring drought is just a phase they have to work through. Gallagher and Galchenyuk (representing + 50 goals in 2015/16 season) have just returned from major injuries. Moving forward, gotta think the Habs will get more production from those two. Plus, the recent additions will create some space for some of the Habs’ speedier and more creative forwards. Now, this team matches up well with Ottawa, Columbus and the bigger clubs from the West.
All these little trades are changing the make-up of this team. Like I said when they got Julien, this team isn’t built for his bruising type of game. Now it is getting there.
I hope the chemistry stays… lots of new personnel and some that have character – like Ott.