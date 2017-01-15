Canadiens Notebook: Jacob De La Rose called up from AHL’s IceCaps

STU COWAN

The Canadiens held a rare Sunday practice at noon in Brossard before heading to Detroit, where they will face the Red Wings Monday afternoon (3 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) on the Martin Luther King Day holiday in the United States.

The Canadiens were originally scheduled to fly to Detroit at 2 p.m. Sunday, but the flight was delayed until 7:30 p.m. so the team could fit in a full practice. Saturday’s 5-4 win over the New York Rangers was the Canadiens’ seventh game in 12 days and with five of those games on the road there hasn’t been a lot of time for practice.

“We got stuff we need to work on,” coach Michel Therrien said after Sunday’s practice. “And to be quite honest, we don’t have much time to work on different things, especially with a game at 3 o’clock tomorrow. So we had to make some adjustments regarding our schedule.”

Therrien said he wanted to work mainly on his team’s checking game.

“Our penalty-killing, our defensive-zone coverage,” the coach said. “We play an aggressive game offensively but, in the meantime, we got to play an aggressive game to defend as well.”

The Canadiens rank fifth in the NHL in offence, scoring an average of 3.11 goals per game, and rank ninth in defence, allowing an average of 3.11 goals per game. The Canadiens’ penalty-killing unit has struggled, ranking 24th in the NHL with a 78.3 per cent success rate, while the power-play has been much better, ranking eighth with a 21.9 per cent success rate.

When asked after practice why the penalty-killing unit hasn’t been working well, despite the fact the Canadiens have several players who can kill penalties, Therrien said simply: “We’re going to get better.”

The Canadiens announced just as practice started that Jacob De La Rose has been called up from the St. John’s IceCaps and that Chris Terry has been sent down to the AHL team. De La Rose is known as a defensive forward who can also kill penalties. In 34 games with the IceCaps this season, the 21-year-old De La Rose has 3-12-15 totals and is minus-7. He played 22 games with the Canadiens last season, picking up one assist.

Therrien said there’s a possibility that De La Rose could be in the Canadiens’ lineup Monday afternoon in Detroit.

Practice lines

Andrei Markov, who continues to recover from a groin injury, didn’t take part in Sunday’s practice. Therrien confirmed after the practice that Carey Price will start in goal Monday against the Red Wings.

Here’s how the practice lines and defence pairings looked Sunday:

Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Danault – Shaw

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Andrighetto

Carr – Mitchell – Flynn

McCarron

Emelin – Weber

Beaulieu – Petry

Barberio – Redmond

Johnson

Pacioretty not worried about Price

Pacioretty is among those who isn’t worried about Price allowing three or more goals in seven of his last eight starts, including a 7-1 loss in Minnesota last Thursday night. Therrien has said both he and goalie coach Stéphane Waite aren’t worried, either.

Despite his recent struggles, Price still has a 21-7-4 record with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He allowed four goals on 33 shots Saturday night after being beaten seven times on 24 shots in Minnesota, where he asked to stay in goal for the third period rather than be replaced by Al Montoya.

“Carey’s first off an unbelievable competitor, and I think you guys saw what we already knew in Minnesota,” Pacioretty said after Saturday’s game. “He’s the ultimate competitor. Every day he wants to be the best and that was an example of it. You’ve seen a couple of episodes this year where he got fired up and that’s a side of him that we know and you guys might not. But that’s what makes him the best. We gain a lot of energy off his competitiveness.

“The thing that’s really good is he’s able to forget about the last shot and that’s the most important thing,” the captain added about Price. “He’s always been amazing, but the last couple of years that’s where he’s really kind of jumped ahead of everyone else. He forgets the last shot and plays in the moment, and that’s the way as a team we have to play as well. We kind of learn from him.”

Shaw hasn’t heard from NHL about late hit

Andrew Shaw said after Sunday’s practice that he hadn’t received a call from the NHL about any further discipline following his late hit on the Rangers’ Jesper Fast during Saturday’s game.

Shaw admitted his hit was “maybe half a second late” and he disagreed with the game misconduct he received, along with a five-minute major for interference and five minutes for fighting with J.T. Miller after the late hit.

Shaw was playing for the first time after missing 14 games with a concussion. He finished the game with 5:20 of ice time, one shot, one hit and 22 penalty minutes. The Canadiens also had a goal by Phillip Danault at 4:00 of the first period disallowed because Shaw had interfered with Rangers goalie Antti Raanta and Shaw was serving an interference penalty when Brandon Pirri scored the first goal of the game on a Rangers power play at 12:24 of the first period.

When asked Sunday if he was hesitant to drop the gloves and fight after his concussion, Shaw said: “No. I made sure, the staff here made sure that I was 100-per-cent ready to go. I might not win every fight I get into, but I’m pretty good at protecting myself when I’m in one. I’m confident in doing that when I need to.”

Rangers game had playoff atmosphere

Saturday’s game against the Rangers wasn’t the best-played game this season at the Bell Centre, but it might have been the most exciting. The fans were loud — including a lot of Rangers fans in the building — and there were nine goals scored, including three in the third period by the Canadiens.

Pacioretty said it felt like the building “exploded” after he scored on a breakaway at 11:29 of the third period to give the Canadiens a 4-3 lead.

“It felt a little bit like a playoff game,” Pacioretty said afterwards in the Canadiens locker room. “It was just a lot of fun and a lot of great energy from the group. And we have to build off that in Detroit.”

Said Therrien during his postgame news conference: “It was an emotional game. Our fans were fantastic in the third (period). They brought the energy to our players and our players really feel from that. We showed a lot of character. It was an exciting game for the fans, I’m sure. And even for us coaches and players. We found a way to win and that’s the most important thing.”

Flynn displaying some offence

The Canadiens’ Brian Flynn is known mainly as a fourth-line defensive player, but his goal against the Rangers gave him three points — including two goals — in his last three games. In 33 games this season, Flynn has 6-4-10 totals and is plus-6.

“Flynner’s got ice in his veins,” Pacioretty said after Saturday’s game.

“He’s not always playing 20 minutes a night or going in offensive roles,” the captain added. “He’s taking hard draws, he’s taking D-zone draws and doing the right things. But when the opportunity’s there, he’s got some really good hands and he’s able to make the difference. We’ve seen that a couple of times this year. But that definitely doesn’t go unnoticed in this room.”

Flynn is a very smart hockey player as anyone who watches him closely during a game will realize. He’s the kind of guy coaches love.

“He has a really sneaky skill set,” Pacioretty said. “He’s got really good poise with the puck. You’ll see him have poise with the puck in the neutral zone and won’t necessarily just throw it in when we’re changing. He’ll kind of rag it and bring it back and that takes a certain type of confidence and skill set that not many people that play bottom six have. And that’s a big reason why he’s successful.”

No goalie interference … really?

The most controversial play Saturday night came at 6:20 of the second period when the Rangers’ Kevin Hayes collided with Carey Price and basically dragged the Canadiens netminder out of his crease with his skate caught in the goalie’s pads. Rick Nash put the puck into the wide-open net to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Therrien called a coach’s challenge and was certain the goal wouldn’t be allowed. He was wrong.

“We were sure 100 per cent that they were going to refuse the (goal),” Therrien said in his postgame news conference. “It’s a fast game, it’s an emotional game, and sometimes it happens that players get bad nights, coaches we could have bad nights and referees could get bad nights. And we thought tonight that we didn’t agree with that call.”

Here was the official ruling from the NHL Situation Room:

At 6:20 of the second period in the Rangers/Canadiens game, Montreal requested a Coach’s Challenge to review whether Kevin Hayes interfered with goaltender Carey Price before the puck entered the net.

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee confirmed that the incidental contact outside the crease between Hayes and Price did not constitute a goaltender interference infraction.

Therefore the original call stands – good goal New York Rangers.

Habs a third-period team

The Canadiens have an impressive 6-8-3 record this season in games they were trailing after two periods. By comparison, the Red Wings are 1-14-0 in games they have trailed after two periods.

“We never give up,” Therrien said after Saturday’s game. “We still believe that we could win games and most of the nights they’re one-goal games in the NHL. And even if we’re trailing by one goal, we just want to keep playing the same way and eventually we hope to get rewarded and it’s happened a few times.”

Said Pacioretty: “The way we play is we want to wear teams down, especially playing against a team on the second leg of a back to back (like the Rangers Saturday night). You know if you skate their D they’re only human and we know what it’s like to be on the other side of those back-to-backs. We don’t want to make excuses like in Minnesota or in a couple of those situations. But we know how hard it can be, especially when the building gets into it, especially when the other team’s relentless on the forecheck. We really take pride in our forecheck and we feel like we’re relentless with four lines on the forecheck. That gives us the ability to wear teams down and get our chances late in games.”

What’s next?

After Monday’s game, the Canadiens return home and will face the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m, SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that they hit the road again to play the New Jersey Devils Friday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before facing the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)