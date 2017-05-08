Bring plenty of cash if you want to watch P.K. Subban in Nashville

PAT HICKEY

If you’re thinking about travelling to Nashville to watch former Canadiens defenceman Yannick Weber (and P.K. Subban) in the Western Conference final, brings lots of cash or be prepared to make a longterm commitment to the Predators.

If you’re not already a season-ticket holder, the only way to buy tickets for the conference final is to buy season tickets for the 2017-18 season. The team is holding a Select-a-Seat Tuesday and is offering new season-ticket holders a discount on season tickets.

There are some tickets available on the secondary market.

As of Monday afternoon, there were fewer than 300 tickets available on StubHub for Game 1, with the date and opponent — either Anaheim or Edmonton — to be determined. Prices start at US$211 and climb from there. The priciest tickets are at centre ice in the sixth row of the lower bowl with an asking price of US$2,999.

Tickets.expert has tickets ranging from $189 to $1,217.

Prices go up for Game 2 with tickets.expert offering a four-seat, lower-bowl package for $6,407.

(Photo: Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)

