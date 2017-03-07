BONUS: The Canadiens’ window to win is closing

Our panel looks at the famous “window of opportunity” to win a Stanley Cup, which seems to be closing for the core group of Canadiens players. How much time does this team have left to make a serious play for a championship?
It’s not closing, it’s opening up a little wider. ‘Let the Sun shine in … ‘
Richard R
The quicker the team realizes Emelin is a bottom pair guy the better. And it isn’t a slight on Emelin who can play very good hockey occasionally.
It just is what it is.
The talk of the window is not so much that we will lose guys like Price and Pacioretty. It´s because their next contracts will be huge.
The number one reason we have managed to stay competitive despite a mediocre farm system and some of the drama that comes with Mtl has been very good cap management.
Iroically, I would make an exception to this tight cap management for Radulov. Not only because he is a heck of a player but because of the energy and enthusiasm he brings. They better sign him even if they have to overpay a bit.
There are no free agents out there as talented as Radulov so we will not be able to get back what he brings even with the considerable cap savings.
The window will be open if they don’t make a splash with Carey, as in defenestration.
Pretty good scrap between Glass and Witkowski last night.
Glad the Zebras let the boys sort things out.
The Crowd enjoyed it too
https://youtu.be/nVBOiknE4I4
Laraque doesn´t think the habs will be able to re-sign Radulov.
i thought he´d be happy here with all the russians on the team.
I think they will do whatever it takes to re-sign Price, but I fear we may lose Radulov.
I’ve heard somewhere that MTL can sign him a year longer then any other team.
Also there was talk about letting Vegas blow a pick by allowing them to talk to him
Montreal can sign him for up to 8 years (other teams for 7). But that wouldn’t be smart. He’s no spring chicken. So it’s not an advantage now.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Laracque is like Eklund from Hockey Buzz. I would not take what he says seriously. Remember, he said the Habs would be making a blockbuster trade at the deadline, oops!
I would say that as long as Rads is not demanding a 7 year deal at $7 million, then there is a very good chance he resigns. Given that Sherbak will probably not be ready to start next season, it gives him time to develop.
Habfan17
Laraque doesn’t talk out his mouth, if you get my meaning. He’s full of you-know-what. And yet he’s still paid for his nonsense.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
I get it…lol I am guessing the goal was to drag the HIO show down this season. What else could it be with the additions of Laracque and Susser.
Habfan17
Funny, every other expert seems to think that Rads wants to be here, and I understand that his agent said the same thing. I think that as long as Rads is happy with a 4 or 5 year deal, there will not be a problem signing him.
What do you mean by every “other expert”? Laraque’s an expert? In what – “The code”? Tofu burger recipes? How to keep getting paid for pretending you know things you don’t?
Laraque makes Darren Dreger seem informed.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
@chilli
No no Chilli. I spent four years trying to convince you that Therrien and the Canadiens had it all wrong, and you argued every point to the biter end only to completely turn on every point you made to sound like you were right all along.
My number 90% was made up for effect, that was my mistake, maybe I’ll create a poll to see if fans want Emelin paired with Weber and see the somewhat fan numbers.
If you want Emelin on the top line with Weber, then great. I see it differently and I’m not about to spend any more time than this on Emelin, a third pairing over paid defenseman only to see you in the end say, something like, I completely agree that Emelin makes too much to be playing on the third pairing, and I understand why he was left unprotected.
Or however you’re gonna spin it. 😳
It’s ALexei Emelin, I can’t believe people are even talking about him 🙂 How on earth did this even become a discussion? 😆
Get Back to Work!
Carey 3:16 And Carey stitched each thread into the finest net in all the lands, so fine that no puck wanted to enter.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
27 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick (My Fav Number)
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Why are people talking about Emelin? The simple answer is that DD is gone, and somebody needs be blamed and nit picked.
Emelin will be just fine, and will come in handy in the playoffs. He needs to get back to doing what he does best. That is keep it simple (make a good first pass for an explosive transition) and hit, (clean) but hit to hurt.
Please do not make Emelin the new Brisebois or the new that guy on Leafs who was the pre-Phaneuf whipping boy and won a Cup after they sent him to Detroit.
There is only one appropriate Whipping Boy on Habs now that Wee Davey is gone and that is Mighty Marc with no K aka Bergain Bergy or the Sphinx (sequel to the Ghost).
Yes we want Rad to re-Rad-up with the team and Bargain better take care of it.
Please don’t be ignorant.
It is John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”
He was keen on sacrifices. Just read the Old Testament.
Richard R
Pregame report from Canuck Blogger.
http://www.hockeybuzz.com/blog/Carol-Schram/Vancouver-Canucks-playing-for-pride-will-try-to-extend-win-streak-vs-Habs/194/83579
I’m so done with this segment. Had the team picked up scoring these guys would whine we gave up to much for it. Their bellyaching is the stuff of Leafs and Sens fans, and is beneath any credible coverage of Montreal.
that is true because in order to have traded for scoring help would have meant over paying
I am damn grateful we still have Sergachev. If only Bergy had got Drouin last year, but that’s Laurentide under the bridge…
On the previous thread, Slack showed this for the new guy:
http://hockeyviz.com/static/img/player/wowy/1516/EDM/wowy-1516-EDM-davidbr91-shots.png
I’d love to see it for Yemmy, but it seems you can’t generate it without being singed up… can someone get that for me?
The Window
The Door.
the shutter
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Habs success in the playoffs will depend on scoring…Under the MB regime the only top goalie the Habs have beaten that played the whole series was Rask and we can argue that is a special case…All other series the Habs won the other teams goalie was injured or did not play the entire series…Even the last series win vs Ottawa the Senators gave the first 2 games away with terrible goal tending by Hammond…Habs scored 4 goals in 4 games vs Anderson after…If the Habs score 1-2 goals a game in the playoffs the Price advantage is pretty well meaningless..
Well, if Price maintains his “usual” standard sub-2.00 GAA, two goals will technically be enough to win a bunch of games.
Moot point, though, cuz goals are boring. Beginner stuff. I watch hockey for icing, offsides, and post-whistle scrums. That’s where the true beauty of the sport lies.
Cant beat the excitement when they show a player taking a drink…
I agree. “Are they actually drinking or just moistening their mouths to make spitting easier?” Fascinating stuff.
And the suspense of a good video review.
—–
OMG yes!! The potential for a non-goal to be called to nullify the passions of the ignorant masses is indeed a treat!
Edit: and when a goal is called back due to a borderline offside? Ecstasy. Sport in its purest form.
Well, if Torts is the aggrieved party it’ll be fun to watch.
—–
Under MB the habs have only lost one playoff series when their goalie was not injured.
And beat two teams whose goalies were injured.
I remember beating Tampa Bay when Bishop was hurt…..But who was the second team?
I thought Anderson was coming off an injury when they played the Hamburglar…but now I am not so sure. Anyway, the Habs have only one significant playoff series victory in 4 seasons..the one against the Bruins. There was no guarantee they were going to win the series where Price got hurt.
there is never any guarantees in any playoff series. How does that record compare to the rest of the NHL?
I remember there use to a sign posted in the Habs dressing room that said “no excuses” that includes wins
Pacioretty on Julien: ““I’ve noticed he takes how we feel and what we say really into consideration.” Gee what a novel approach for a head coach.
“I guess I’d kinda forgotten about words in general over the past few years, so learning to make vowel sounds and form syllables again takes some getting used to. It’s a process.”
When the only player who has said a nice thing about Therrien in the past 3 weeks has been PK, you know it was not good here before.
Especially when the only thing PK said was, “One time he offered me a stick of gum and he only had three left.”
I wonder if the new management style, where 1st rounders and top prospects are kept, is less likely to have windows? In the past it was more common for contenders to cash in their 1st rounders and prospects to make Cup runs, which usually ends with an empty prospect pool and a crash when their vets are past their prime. Teams like Chicago last year and Washington this year are still doing it. But it seems teams now are less likely to do that.
A team can still end up needing a full rebuild if they are poor at drafting or get unlucky. But teams like San Jose have been good for a long time.
very good point Phil
Building a team has changed the last 5 yrs
First less and less high end quality UFAs hitting the market. Once the rich teams could build by adding a top end talent on July 1st. Now it’s mostly medium to depth guys on the market.
And now we are seeing a shift at trade deadline, the last 3 yrs. Before 1st rounders were given away like candy for any type of help a contender felt they needed. Now no way. I think only 1- 1st rounder went last year (Ladd) and this year 2 (Shatterkirk, Hanzel). That’s it. So you can’t use trade deadline for much more then minor tweak.
It will all come down to drafting and cap management (being able to keep the good players you have). The only way to draft top end quality is in the top 10, which means being really bad. Most teams building thru the draft in recent years understand that it takes at least 3 top 10 picks, and those who are lucky get a superstar or more then just 3 top 10 picks on their teams. Drafting a star in later rounds are rare to almost never when you consider how many picks are chosen by 30 teams every year.
We have 3 top 10 talent…Price, Chuck, Serg. we are lucky to have landed those. But year after year of mid to late 1st round picks will almost guarantee no superstar to go with those 3 talents. Blame MB all you want. but it’s where we finish as a playoff team almost year after year.
We also have Pacioretty, who was a first-rounder and whom I woud call a top-end talent. That should be enough “star” pieces.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
It’s also the curse of finishing mid-pack year after year.
i actually think we are competitive on elite talent (Price, Chucky, Patches, Weber, Markov, Radulov with Sergachev in the wings) it’s after that we drop off.
Pens won last year with “dep” aka Kessel on the 3rd line. We don’t have depth. We have Puds.
Remember that a mere 9-10 days ago this place featured numerous calls to tear it all down, sell everyone, trade Carey Price, that we were doomed and the only way to contend would be with a restart & built with scoring forwards first.
It’s so much quieter now, I hope some of the more thoughtful people we lost might make a return.
YES
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Lol … five wins will do that. But if they lose in the first round, the kettle will be boiling again ….
For my $.02, I think this off-season is a moment of truth. If Carey, Patches and Rads will commit to another 4-5 years, then blowing it up would be silly. But if they won’t, then Bergie (or, one can dream, his replacement) needs to sell them off for pieces on which a new future can be built.
Right now there is exactly one projectable impact player in the entire farm system. Everyone else is either a giant question mark or has a bottom-six/bottom-three ceiling.
Trying to reconstruct on the fly without selling assets is a loser’s game.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
The tear it down scenario is based on 2 potential events:\
1) Habs tanking which was happening until MT was jettisoned. A 1st round playoff loss could renew this but I don’t believe so given a probable 1st round match-up against the Rags and 2nd round divisional match-up.
2) Price not resigning in the off-season (who knows). If this happens, you have to trade him and Weber too and reboot.
We could trade Weber to a contender for an exciting young D who loves Montreal and has already won a Norris.
I’m bitter, aren’t I?
I don’t like the trade but in the end PK is responsible for getting dealt. He stupidly signed a contract with an exposed NMC and didn’t bother to shut up for 2 years until the NMC kicked in. No reason to feel bitter at all.
they will return after the next loss
I gotta wonder how much emotional involvement people make into this site if other posters negativity forces them to leave. Is it really that impactful?
The over the top stuff is a bit much..this site means a lot to some folks, and its disappointing when the bashing starts in particular game night..Bellyfull was a great long time poster..I wish he would come back..I am pretty sure he just got tired of it
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Yeah. that’s why I always try to stay positive.
Obviously.
I kind of figure it was either you or Norman Vincent Peale who wrote “The Power of Positive Thinking.”
Price, Weber, Markov, Pacioretty, Radulov, Galchenyuk, Gallagher…..and somewhat Plekeanec. That’s a pretty freakin nice core to build around.
All I wanted was a new coach, we got him, and all is well, in all the land. 😆
Back to more shoveling.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
27 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Price is finished and foxholes don’t have windows.
NEXT QUESTION!
A foxhole doesn’t need one, to be honest.
It kinda has a sky-light.
Well, a good one does…
In the MT/MB seperation agreement who do you think kept the house (foxhole)?
Moreover, would the firing have hurt less if MB had traded DD *before* he fired Therrien?
MT is getting alimony for a few years, too.
Johnyk
I think the foxhole belongs to the team.
Molson Foxhole®
Habs window of opportunity to win is closing.
Just like the Jays window has been firmly slammed shut.
they have one of the top rotations in baseball.
No Encarnacion.
No chance.
Don’t get the WINDOW phenomenon.
There are older goalies in the league Lundqvist, Rinne, Crawford, Quick. Their window hasn’t closed….
Truth is, any team that isn’t in rebuild mode has a 2-4 year window to do as well as they can.
The Caps have been in a 2-3 year window for 8 years now according to most in DC.
I remember in 2010 just before we eliminated them, people saying that the Caps were all in. They came away with another shot last season and again this season.
The Penguins and Hawks have been in a ‘Window’ for a decade now as well. The Ducks have had multiple shots at the Cup in the last 15 years.
Every team that has their star players in their prime are in the same spot. We are a young team and our core players: MaxPac, Galchenyuk, Petry, Beaulieu, Shaw, Gallagher, Lekhonen, are all going to be doing very well in 5-7 years. Sergachev, Scherbak, Hudon, etc, etc.
Again. its only in a full rebuild can any team say they will be just as good or better in 3 years…
joey….ppl assume our window is linked to Price. Some assume Price is gone in 2 years.
But I am with you on this one. And so is MB, most importantly. He said the same thing. Doesn’t believe in a small window when many in his core are young. And he named Chuck and Serg as examples.
Imagine if Price where to leave, and then we win the cup. lol. Yes you need stellar goaltending to win. And out last cup was on the back or Roy. But there is a lot of equally important things to consider in a cup winner…not just Price.
Until a GM comes in here and tears it down for a rebuild, our window is open.
By the time Crawford was Price’s current age, he’d won one cup and was working on his second. Quick had won two by his 28th b-day.
Lundqvist and Rinne haven’t ever won one, and at their respective ages they are not likely to be the reason their team’s win one now. Both are showing sure signs of slippage at age 35, and while they may contribute, they need support.
In DC the Caps may have been perceived as competitive for the last 8 years, but it really wasn’t until Holtby came along and brought their annual GA down to something like 200 that they truly became a real contender. They are in their ‘window’ now and, like MTL, they may only really have another 2 years or so before they have to try and replace or prop up pieces like Ovechkin and/or Backstrom. Luckily for them, Holtby should be in his prime for the next 4 years or so, and they have some good young talent up front (Kuznetsov, Vrana, Burakovsky, Bowey).
Of that list you provide above, I’d say only Pacioretty, Galchenyuk, Lehkonen and Scherbak or likely to be important contributors. Gallagher will probably be burnt by the time he is 30, Petry will be less decent than he is now (and should hopefully have been surpassed by a guy like Juulsen), Beaulieu may not even be in MTL beyond next year, and Shaw will be a worn-out 4th liner making $4M/year.
The Capitals have an outrageous number of contracts up this season and are likely to lose a number of really important players, like 5 or 6 of them. They will take a bit step back next year. Our opportunity really opens up next year IMO, provided we can add a bit of scoring support.
TV Tangent: (Edited to clarify and accommodate Larue’s literalism).
Over the past month or so, I have watched both seasons of The Man in the High Castle, It is exceptional.
Beginning on the weekend, and completing last night, I watched the first four episodes of Legion. Also Excellent.
I also watched episode one of the Expanse this weekend and thought it dragged… I’ll give it a few more episodes as I’ve read such good reviews and hope it picks up, but I’m not sold.
In no way did I watch all 25 episodes consecutively, as some may have been led to believe. Dr. Recchi (MD, DO) advises against such behavior.
Please give my regards to your ophthalmologist!
Check out the 8 part mini series “The Night Of”, excellent.
______________________________________________________
Nilan deserves a place on the coaching staff.
Yup. Solid stuff. The first episode in particular was a masterpiece.
I’ll have a look at this & Taboo.
Thanks GtC & Arco
(You’re going to love Taboo.)
One of my favorites..hoping there will be a season 2
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I liked Taboo. Tom hardy should be Taboo.
Also the Night Manager was worth the time invested.
The cap is the window closer.
How MB manages the finances will determine at what point the window closes. Players who used to be bargains won’t come cheap soon and tough choices will have to be made.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
As a bargaining tactic, MB could choose to patiently illustrate to Max and his (new) agent just how much our captain has thrived under his existing contract, and that “staying hungry” is a crucial ingredient to success. If it ain’t broke…
I’m still hoping he gives us a hometown discount. I mean afterall most of the folks here have been saying for awhile now he isn’t a good leader and is SOFF. So he does kind of owe us a discount.
I shudder to think what the reaction will be when he takes 20 games to get going on his new $7.5 mil/year contract…
Another big test tonight for the team with no Radulov in the lineup it would appear. Looking forward to a good team effort again.
Go Habs Go!
I’m looking forward to seeing if I fall asleep on the couch before, during or after the second period.
With such a late start, the pre-game beer consumption elevates, while in-game consumption declines.
I’m saying I’m done before 14:59 is played in the first.
Sounds like you need to include some Jager-Bombs in your pre game. I’m not a fan of the inclusion of Red Bull as I love the Jager ice cold on its own, but in this instance it could be what you need.
I’ve got curling tonight, so i get to come home and watch 2nd and 3rd period still wide awake thinking about all the shots I will have missed on the ice.
Enjoy whatever part of the game you get to Luke!
Surely you can nap until 8pm and then do century club until 10pm.
By my calculations you will have either passed out by then or changed your lawn to an artificial surface.
Wait–you do Jager shots on the ice?? Hard core.
Jager. Eww. (Not saying I don’t drink it, just Eww).
Actually, I’ll be subjected to copious amounts of Killepitsch & Underberg in a couple weeks. I’m already cringing.
No Bombs though… that stuff’ll kill you quicker than a Beaulieu breakout pass with 3 minutes left in the 3rd in a time game.
Can we have a Luke-Pool?
—–
I don’t want to be part of any Luke-Pool that would have me as a member.
You’ve been an inspiration to my dead pool. Big overweight and funny comedians can’t be to young to draft anymore.
Uh… Thanks! (I think…)
well at least you have the option to fall asleep watching it.
It’s blacked out in Ontario so I will go to sleep, wonder what the score is, and find out the final one when I wake up.
Not sure who your cable provider is, but for me I can get all the games through a specialty RDS channel. $60 bucks for the season and every blacked out game and even a bunch of Senaturd games are then available to watch.
I’m in Ontario as well. GameCentre LIVE! came free with my Rogers phone contract… so I’ll stream it.
I’ll bet that some folks here will post some alternative sources to stream it from around gametime.
But yah.
Blackouts and late games… boo.
The window on Price is probably about 2-3 more years before he starts to slip. Some goalers can help carry their teams to the Finals at an advanced age (see Brodeur, Tim Thomas as recent examples), but it is rare I believe. Thomas I think is the only one of the last generation to win a Cup beyond the age of 35, and he is an anomaly in almost every way.
If Sergachev develops fast and they can help Galchenyuk really settle in, losing Markov might not hurt too badly and they can possibly extend their window by a year or so. But after that the contracts and the age of the core will probably start to catch up with them and it’ll be time for a changing of the guard.
This whole “window is closing” argument in my opinion is B.S. All the core players are currently hitting their prime, and they aren’t going to fade away overnight. A few of our young guns are really just starting to come into their own. We’re 1st in the division, there’s no reason to think that guys won’t want to re-sign here. “The window is just starting to open”, would be a lot better of an assessment. No habs team in recent past has looked better than this one, and although I do believe that we can contend this year; we’re really only a few pieces away in future years of being legitimate contenders.
Part of the issue has to do with the Price and Pacioretty contracts. They are currently consider to be affordable (in the case of Pacioretty, more like a steal). When those contracts come up and have to be renegotiated, they will cost the club a lot more than they currently do. Unless the cap goes up significantly (unlikely, unless the Canadian dollar rebounds), then there will be a lot less money to go around for other, quality support.
Hence, the window often being referred to as the period until those contracts come to an end.
I personally am not sure the contracts will be as huge an issue as many think. Plekanec and Markov moving on will free up nearly $12M/year. Emelin will be another $4M in 2 years max.
Pacioretty will be looking at an additional $3M/year, Price probably another $2-3M. Radu, if they keep him, will likely want another $1-2M. But outside of that, there is not a lot in the system currently that would drain their resources. Add those three up and you are looking at around half of what they will free up by having Markov retire and Plekanec and Emelin move on. Not too bad, is it? Leaves lots for topping up guys like Danault and possibly Beaulieu.
I don’t think its slamming on them now, but with Markov near the end, Weber slowing, and Price moving into his 30s, it’s not like they have 7 years to build toward. When MB took over, the goal was to build them into a perennial competitor by now, and it hasn’t really happened. Yet.
I think they have a chance this year, but realistically they are missing another piece up front, and likely on the blueline as well. I think Price can mask some of the problems on the back-end, but he can’t help them score, so that is going to have to come from guys like Lehkonen and Galchenyuk.
Problem for the Habs is that they don’t have a tonne coming through the pipe, especially at forward. Sergachev could help as soon as next year, but that will likely be partially offset by the decline or loss of the current core blueliners.
Yes. And the thing about development is that it takes time. Look at someone line Victor Arvidsson: the Predators sat through a full season of him not producing so that he could become the wizard he is this season. Bergie’s been unwilling to do that; rather than allowing young players to learn in bottom-six / bottom-pair roles, he’s preferred to play it safe with low-ceiling veterans and AHL grinders.
And here we are, five years in, the window closing, and there isn’t time to suddenly develop the supplemental pieces to his core. That should have been happening over the last couple seasons (and especially last season.) So now … maybe he swings at a few more high-end European free agents? That’s probably our best shot.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
This is basically my take on the situation. When you see a youngster with potential, you have to not be so afraid to give him a chance to run with a roster spot. It’s the only way they’ll grow their game. If they crash and burn, okay, then go to the waiver heap. But taking on other team’s cast-offs and then signing them to extensions regardless of their true and long-term value is a bit counter productive IMO, especially to the concept of building from within. Byron has proved himself valuable considering, but Mitchell, Flynn and several others (I would almost include Shaw in here, though recognize that may be a bias) are really just taking up space. Extending Plekanec beyond his last contract was a bit crazy IMO.
but it also makes sense the other way TRR….
teams who are competing for a cup run, don’t have tons of rookies in their line up. Lehk has been playing top 9 all season. McC is playing 4th line. There have been tons of call ups and none grabbed the spot that was wide open. I mean MB was even willing to dump DD if any young player stood up.
so you can say he won’t play them….but for sure that’s not the case this year. There has been a lot of opportunities, just few have done anything with it.
And also, sometimes like Patches once said….its better to play top minutes in the AHL then barely any minutes on the 4th line. Do you really think having McC as a 4th line grinder is a good idea? He has ALWAYS BEEN a top 6 offensive player. OK fine some may think he doesn’t have that talent in the NHL, but playing him with muckers in the NHL on a 4th line is not going to help him develop a top 6 NHL offensive game. Is it doing more harm then good?
I think smart management has an idea of how they would like to develop a player (ie MB said he believes goalies need 3 yrs in AHL before being ready so that’s why he resigned Montoya). But you still have to look at each prospect as an individual and make sure you develop him the best way that works for him. If Lindgren seems ready after 2 yrs, or need 4 yrs….just do what’s best for the individual prospect never mind your ideology for development.
Nice that it worked out for Arvidsson as it did. But the next Preds rookie may be different. Just cause that worked for Arvidsson doesn’t mean every young player should be developed that way.
It’s true, the window won’t stay open forever. That’s why Bergevin has gone to such lengths to emphasize player development. He understands how vitally important it is to supplement an elite core not just with role players but with complementary high-end skill.
Hahahahahaha almost made it through that with a straight face.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
@sholi
There is no team in the NHL whose top 6 D are mistake free or don’t go through bad patches.
Doughty makes mistakes that lead to goals, as does PK, as does Weber, as does Burns.
Go down the list to the #3,4,5 on each team, and those D make even more mistakes.
The Habs pay him what they think he deserves.
He earns it in different ways.
Plenty of folks like what Emelin brings to this team and 90% of the fan base don’t come to this site so you have no idea how they feel.
and if you can really count on your hand the important hits he’s made in the last 3 months, then you are watching a different game.
Ask coach Julien what he thinks of Emelin over the course of the years he’s played against him.
And yes, some of us do understand what key goals against are.
Don’t assume you know more about this game than others because you never know who you are talking to.
Our D were so bad that Benn is now one of our heavies and the guy we got for the useless DD is actually being considered.
Emelin has certainly punched in above his weight class this year for a 1st place team.
In the last thread you called Emelin a “fearless warrior”. That is not true. He is an opportunist hitter. He is like the Clutterbuck of Dmen but worse at hockey. The obvious example is the cheap shot (legal) that he threw against the Avs at 10-1. What did he do in the return game in Colorado where the Avs were waiting him? ZERO HITS. He cowared and the Habs got blown out. Benn’s steady play has amplified how bad Emelin’s decision making is. He is a 3rd pairing Dman getting paid 2nd pairing money with a MNTC. Just another bad MB contract.
I think it’s fair to say that Emelin appears to have had the biggest challenges of the dmen in playing how Julien wants, after being trained to play MT’s way this long. Some players are quicker to adjust than others.
If we get this guy understanding Juliens d-system and playing well, it makes us so much more difficult to play against. Having the depth to afford sitting him is nice also.
Our pro scouting seems to be really good, rarely to we bring in a player who doesn’t seem to be a good fit. Let’s hope our Amateur scouting starts showing the same. Although I think development is just as important as drafting. Getting the team in Laval next season is going to be beneficial in so many ways.
Can MB sign Marky and Rads with a NMC for 1-2 years? Would this circumvent the expansion rules?
If they are signed before draft with NMC then they have to be protected, thus having to expose others.
First!