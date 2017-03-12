Montreal Gazette

March 12, 2017 · 99 Comments

BONUS: Scoring will remain biggest issue for Habs

Posted by
ThumbnailBonus-03092017

Our HI/O panel looks at the Canadiens’ weakest link — offence — and how much of an issue it could be down the stretch and into the playoffs.

  1. Rockhabsfan says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    uhoh – game starts the same time as the brier final. Channel surfing exercise I guess.

    • Train says:
      March 12, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Brier? What the heck is a brier?? I looked it up and it is any of a number of prickly scrambling shrubs, especially the sweetbrier and other wild roses.

  2. Danno says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    After DD scores his hat trick _____________ .

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  3. Ian Cobb says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    MAR. 12. Hab Standings
    LEAGUE…………………CONFERENCE……..DIVISION
    Points…….84…..9th……..6th……………..2nd
    Goal F…..185…18th……..9th……………..4th
    Goal A…..171… 6th……..3rd……………..1st
    Goal Diff..+14….9th……..6th……………..2nd

  4. Danno says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    80 per cent of success is showing up.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  5. The Gumper says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    At the Hibernian Irish Pub in Raleigh, NC for pre game festivities (and by festivities I mean a whoppin Irish breakfast)!
    Eggs, bacon, bangers, stewed tomatoes and lovely black puddin…
    Can’t beat that, win’s in the bag!

  6. Led says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Really looking forward to the 3 games vs the Sens in a 1 week period. The schedule makers look like geniuses.

    Not often I get that excited about a Sens match-up.

  7. Gerry Pigeon says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Good Sunday reading, in case it hasn’t been posted already. Always liked Arpon Basu’s articles.

    https://www.nhl.com/news/canadiens-players-discuss-pressure-of-montreal/c-287608856?tid=280428014

    _______________________
    Trade Carey for young offence.

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      Expect besides the taxes and language issues, the number one reason why some players don’t want to come to Montreal is exactly the pressure/fishbowl atmosphere Arpon describes.

      Radu, Price, Gallagher. Three guys I think thrive in Montreal.

      Beaulieu, Emelin, Petry. Three guys I think aren’t that crazy about the attention and pressure of being a Hab.

      _______________________
      Trade Carey for young offence.

    • on2ndthought says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      Worth reading until the end:
      “And that, in the end, might be the “spice” of Montreal as a hockey city. Perhaps it is a built-in mechanism meant to ensure that only the mentally toughest, the fiercest competitors, the hungriest of the hungry manage to thrive here…

      Robinson… summed it up best.

      “I think what made Montreal special,” he said, “was it either made you or broke you.” “

  8. sholi2000.com says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Strategic Placement Hockey Style

    Game Day Troops, Time for the 3Ss

    Canadiens 4
    Oilers 2

    Price scores tonight!
    Career Wins List
    1. Jacque Plante- 314
    2. Patrick Roy-289
    3. Carey Price-263
    4. Ken Dryden-258

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    26 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

    • jamman says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:59 am

      Have a good feeling about the game tonight. Habs need to be smarter about containing Mcdiver. Pretty sure he drew 3 penalties last time.

      • Don Birnam says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        Put Ott on him.
        Drive him nuts.
        Viva La Rata!

      • sholi2000.com says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:07 pm

        It’ll be a great game tonight. That’s what history tells us.

        Add in the the fact Galchenyuk and Radulov are together and it will be a real mess for the Oil.

        Players play different with certain player combinations.

        Galchenyuk will be free to score, and not feel he has to fly through everyone to score.

        Max will score regardless who he plays with, he doesn’t need Radulov.

        Limit Emelin’s ice time to under ten minutes and that’s ten minutes he’s not providing scoring chances to the opposition.

        And of course Gallagher will have some family and friends in the stands.

        I’m expecting a very fun game.

        OT1: @F, do not play the Habs game 😆

        I got Yankees, and Sharks x 5 = 16

        Last night I hit the 4 parley x 2 for 16
        Yotes, Pens, Blues, and Bruins

        Shane Oliver
        Sholi2000.com
        @sholi2000
        26 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
        Shane&Son Dec 2016

  9. StevieM61 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:49 am

    So Canucks smoke us 5-0 and then Pit smokes them 3-0. Why does that make me very very nervous?

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  10. Led says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:42 am

    With one less game played the “amazing” Ottawa Senators” have scored 3 less goals and allowed 2 more than the Canadiens.

    Ottawa GF 182, GA 173
    Montreal GF 185, GA 171

    Guy Boucher is doing amazing things with his team.

    The Canadiens are struggling and will be lucky to make the playoffs.

    Tell me again how there is no bias in the way our national media spins stories about the Habs.

    • Old Bald Bird says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:51 am

      It’s partly about expectations, which were pretty low for the Sens.

      It’s also partly about momentum and recent results, theirs being better.

      • habsr4ever says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        Makes no sense that there were lower expectations. Didn’t the sens finish ahead of us last year? They are not in rebuild mode. Mind boggling.

      • Led says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        Last 10 games:

        Ott 8-2
        Mon 7-3

        Our hot start is discredited while their cold start is forgotten about.

        With last years collapse and our “losing” the PK trade I’m not sure many were projecting the Habs to be a power in the East.

    • habsr4ever says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      And then add on what the media says about the leafs.

    • Mavid says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Yea its interesting isn’t it..the sportsnet folks have been plugging the whole Sens will catch the Habs for first in the division for quite some time now..adding to the hype (as if sens fans need it) The fans are polar opposites, no matter how bad they play the fans think they are the best team ever, no matter how good the Habs play, somehow they suck..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  11. HNS says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I disagree. Scoring is a concern but what pisses me off is when this team takes the night off and doesn’t show up. WTF was that???

  12. WindsorHab-10 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:08 am

    We are right where we want to be in the division and I don’t think it happened by accident. Name of the game is to get in, first or 8th makes no friggin difference in hockey.

    Let the playoffs begin.

    • Mavid says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:32 am

      yes…

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  13. CranbrookEd says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:05 am

    “Don’t look now, but if the NHL regular season ended on Sunday morning the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens would collide in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.”

    http://www.csnne.com/boston-bruins/playoff-picture-getting-interesting-montreal-canadiens-boston-bruins-future

    CranbrookEd
    Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .

    • WindsorHab-10 says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:09 am

      I’ll take that matchup any time.

    • Mavid says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:33 am

      Sorry nothing personal but I hear this all the time, it makes no sense to me…the regular season ends…when it ends..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      • CranbrookEd says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        Not really sure how/why I would take it personally, when (you or anyone!) someone expresses a differing opinion about an article from another source . . . really, just trying to add a different perspective to the opinion base . . . so, nothing personal taken . . .

        CranbrookEd
        Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .

  14. habs001 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Habs top 3 forwards MaxPac,Galchenyuk and Radulov…Most people would trade those 3 for pitts top 3..Crosby,Malkin and Kessel…But would you trade the Habs top 3 for Matthews,Marmer and Nylander…

  15. Old Bald Bird says:
    March 12, 2017 at 11:00 am

    After a rough start this year, the HIO show is now pretty good again, but quite frankly, I have started to pass on these bonus clips.

  16. Timo says:
    March 12, 2017 at 10:59 am

    With Turtleplex out, who oh who will contain McDAvid tonight?

  17. habs001 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Last time Anderson faced the Habs in the playoffs he had 0.97 GAA and .972 save % vs the Habs …but the Habs were 2-2…good thing that the Senators made the mistake of starting Hammond in the first two games as he gave up several bad goals…

    • Mavid says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:35 am

      Price is better than Anderson so I am not overly concerned .. as far as that playoff round we deserved to win that series..so spin it however you like..we won fair and square..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  18. Timo says:
    March 12, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Scoring will remain the biggest issue.

    In other news, the water is wet. The snow is cold. And Front likes scotch.

  19. Mavid says:
    March 12, 2017 at 10:40 am

    So Ottawa is tied with us for first in the division..I think the ceremony starts at the CT center around 2 pm…there will be assclowns, cement head throwing, demonstrations on how to act when you get a microfracture, you can also try out Swedish Jesus’s throne, and a giant Cailiou for the kids..once all the fun stuff is out of the way there will be a banner raised to the roof..
    In all seriousness, does it really matter, other than having to listen to those crazy fans rub it in our faces..oh and believe me it has started already..why would we care..as long as we are one of those 8 teams..its a whole new season..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    • BC (Because of the Cats) says:
      March 12, 2017 at 10:46 am

      I’m trying to agree, Mavid, but it stings nonetheless. I’ve actually thought all season that the Senators would overtake us. But as far as the playoffs are concerned, it might be better to finish second in the division than first. Let the Senators face the Rangers or possibly Columbus, and hopefully lose so we would’t have to face them in the second round.

      "We gotta lotta dep."

      • Mavid says:
        March 12, 2017 at 11:10 am

        They are tied Jane..only ahead because they have a game in hand..we play tonight, a win puts us back in first..I just think its a little early for the turds to be celebrating..which they are..I guess I just have to get a thicker skin..but its hard I don’t think there is a more annoying fanbase on the planet..beating them this week will go a long way in silencing them, but we always have a hard time beating them..with Price in nets we stand a good chance, he is better than Anderson..I am going to the game saturday, the tickets were a gift from my son..should be very interesting.

        º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

        Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    • Don Birnam says:
      March 12, 2017 at 10:51 am

      It is a beautiful set up for a soul crushing season end Sweep by the Habs.
      Keep The Faith.
      Saludos!

      • Mavid says:
        March 12, 2017 at 11:11 am

        Thanks.I am trying..but you know what they are like, and we always have a hard time with them. Hows the bail money collection going?

        º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

        Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    • DipsyDoodler says:
      March 12, 2017 at 10:51 am

      No retiring Chris Neil’s number?

      —–

      • Mavid says:
        March 12, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Maybe its a 2 for 1 deal, his number, and the banner saying they are now 1st in the division..sure why not..

        º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

        Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      • theek says:
        March 12, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        Can’t wait for the “Pageau Pageau-Pageau-Pageau! Pageau! Pageau!” cheer. That’s if the Habs can get past the Bruins.

    • New says:
      March 12, 2017 at 10:57 am

      In the case of a tie the team with fewer games played gets the nod. The Habs are #2 with an anchor 🙂

      I still think Julien is on the right track here. As long as they go into the playoffs strong I will be happy.

      I am just so tired of excuses and blame. Blame Price, who holds them in there. Blame Galchenyuk who actually scores important goals. Blame Weber because he replaced Subban. Blame Gallagher for having busted hands.

      Just so long as they go into the playoffs firing on all cylinders and actually compete rather than fold.

      Ever since Pleks mentioned years ago how tentatively he played in the playoffs I have an aversion to players and teams that fold. How about achieving, or even over achieving, and letting Ottawa make excuses.

      • Old Bald Bird says:
        March 12, 2017 at 11:02 am

        Speaking of folding …

        It seems that when I catch a game 6 in other series, it is always an intense affair.

        Last 2 times Habs were eliminated in game 6, they did fold — rather badly.

        • New says:
          March 12, 2017 at 11:23 am

          What was noteworthy was the play in games 4 and 5 the last time. Something changed after being down 3-0. It was a different team. Then they had three days off, and got back to folding.

          This team is more than it shows. But they fold when faced with adversity. I don’t know what it is but they go much too placidly.

          Maybe they don’t respect themselves.

          • HabinBurlington says:
            March 12, 2017 at 11:54 am

            If you were to re-watch that series, it is interesting to note MT’s mannerisms on the bench. If I didn’t know better I’d say the Coach quit on the team in games 4 and 5 and then decided he better take back over in game 6. Team played a complete different way and style in game 4 and 5.

  20. AliHaba says:
    March 12, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I like the new line combos. Hopefully they work. These changes should spread out the scoring better. It’s getting close to play-offs….time to set those lines and stick with them.

  21. habs001 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The Habs will have pretty well the same scoring stats this year as they did the last 2 playoff years…Price will have to put up the best playoff stats in his career and historical..unless he faces a team whose goaltender is injured..With the Habs scoring it would not be a surprise that the opposition goalie has below 2.00 GA in the series…Despite the recent win streak the next 4 games Edmonton,Chicago,Ottawa,Ottawa could make the playoff race very tight if Habs dont do well…

  22. HabinBurlington says:
    March 12, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Interesting recap of the Coyotes situation.

    http://www.sbnation.com/nhl/2017/3/10/14882238/arizona-coyotes-new-arena-glendale-phoenix-bettman-nhl-drama-explained-seattle-move-relocation

  23. Cal says:
    March 12, 2017 at 9:28 am

    The truth hurts. Secondary scoring for the Habs is their Achilles heel.

    http://calsbookofhab3.weebly.com/

  24. AliHaba says:
    March 12, 2017 at 9:19 am

    As usual, we have a chance with Price. My fearless prediction….Carey Price wins the Conn Smythe Trophy in this year’s play-offs. Remember you saw it first right here.

    • Lafleurguy says:
      March 12, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Always good to keep company with optimism; pessimism, not so much. Hope you are correct, and not in a Ron Hextall-kind-of Conn-Smythe-win.

    • HabinBurlington says:
      March 12, 2017 at 11:04 am

      It’s quite amazing to hear Bettman almost blame Glendale and seem to scold them. True colours of that lawyer seem to be coming through.

      Edit, oops, this was supposed to be a reply to New above. Sorry Ali.

  25. Lafleurguy says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Nabob?! Time for coffee!

  26. Dunboyne Mike says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I second that.

  27. trolly says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Nattering Nabobs of Negativity.


