BONUS: Scoring will remain biggest issue for Habs

Our HI/O panel looks at the Canadiens’ weakest link — offence — and how much of an issue it could be down the stretch and into the playoffs.
uhoh – game starts the same time as the brier final. Channel surfing exercise I guess.
Brier? What the heck is a brier?? I looked it up and it is any of a number of prickly scrambling shrubs, especially the sweetbrier and other wild roses.
After DD scores his hat trick _____________ .
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
MAR. 12. Hab Standings
LEAGUE…………………CONFERENCE……..DIVISION
Points…….84…..9th……..6th……………..2nd
Goal F…..185…18th……..9th……………..4th
Goal A…..171… 6th……..3rd……………..1st
Goal Diff..+14….9th……..6th……………..2nd
80 per cent of success is showing up.
That’s what my Barkeep tells me too.
Should be the new sign in the Habs’ room.
“Hard work beats talent, when talent Fails to work Hard”
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
26 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
At the Hibernian Irish Pub in Raleigh, NC for pre game festivities (and by festivities I mean a whoppin Irish breakfast)!
Eggs, bacon, bangers, stewed tomatoes and lovely black puddin…
Can’t beat that, win’s in the bag!
Slainte Gump!
Twas magnificent, not Front!
Time for a pre-game nap…
Really looking forward to the 3 games vs the Sens in a 1 week period. The schedule makers look like geniuses.
Not often I get that excited about a Sens match-up.
These are the games that Bergevin’s deadline acquisitions will come to the fore. Pound, pound pound! Micro fractures for everyone.
….Hab4life….
And maybe some macro fractures too.
Haha yes
Good Sunday reading, in case it hasn’t been posted already. Always liked Arpon Basu’s articles.
https://www.nhl.com/news/canadiens-players-discuss-pressure-of-montreal/c-287608856?tid=280428014
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
Expect besides the taxes and language issues, the number one reason why some players don’t want to come to Montreal is exactly the pressure/fishbowl atmosphere Arpon describes.
Radu, Price, Gallagher. Three guys I think thrive in Montreal.
Beaulieu, Emelin, Petry. Three guys I think aren’t that crazy about the attention and pressure of being a Hab.
Worth reading until the end:
“And that, in the end, might be the “spice” of Montreal as a hockey city. Perhaps it is a built-in mechanism meant to ensure that only the mentally toughest, the fiercest competitors, the hungriest of the hungry manage to thrive here…
Robinson… summed it up best.
“I think what made Montreal special,” he said, “was it either made you or broke you.” “
Strategic Placement Hockey Style
Game Day Troops, Time for the 3Ss
Canadiens 4
Oilers 2
Price scores tonight!
Career Wins List
1. Jacque Plante- 314
2. Patrick Roy-289
3. Carey Price-263
4. Ken Dryden-258
Have a good feeling about the game tonight. Habs need to be smarter about containing Mcdiver. Pretty sure he drew 3 penalties last time.
Put Ott on him.
Drive him nuts.
Viva La Rata!
It’ll be a great game tonight. That’s what history tells us.
Add in the the fact Galchenyuk and Radulov are together and it will be a real mess for the Oil.
Players play different with certain player combinations.
Galchenyuk will be free to score, and not feel he has to fly through everyone to score.
Max will score regardless who he plays with, he doesn’t need Radulov.
Limit Emelin’s ice time to under ten minutes and that’s ten minutes he’s not providing scoring chances to the opposition.
And of course Gallagher will have some family and friends in the stands.
I’m expecting a very fun game.
OT1: @F, do not play the Habs game 😆
I got Yankees, and Sharks x 5 = 16
Last night I hit the 4 parley x 2 for 16
Yotes, Pens, Blues, and Bruins
Nice hit on the Parley amigo!
I will be placing my wagers for tonight after some Libations this afternoon.
I always try to let the liquor work it’s magic.
Saludos!
Enjoy lads!
So Canucks smoke us 5-0 and then Pit smokes them 3-0. Why does that make me very very nervous?
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
It was the Flames who smoked us 5-0 not the Nucks.
my bad.
Coffee has not kicked in. Still nervous but anything can happen.
No worries. We had a bad game in Calgay, no way around it. However, if this team plays well tonight and gets a win, that is 3 wins out of 4 games on a 4 game road trip. That wouldn’t be shabby.
Time to dilute daGanja! 😆
Already paranoid enough. That and way too old for recreational lung busting. Might be close enough to noon to crack a beer though. Now that I think about it…
Yes. Start with Pints.
Then move on to Freestyling at Game Time.
😎 😎 😎 😎 😎
With one less game played the “amazing” Ottawa Senators” have scored 3 less goals and allowed 2 more than the Canadiens.
Ottawa GF 182, GA 173
Montreal GF 185, GA 171
Guy Boucher is doing amazing things with his team.
The Canadiens are struggling and will be lucky to make the playoffs.
Tell me again how there is no bias in the way our national media spins stories about the Habs.
It’s partly about expectations, which were pretty low for the Sens.
It’s also partly about momentum and recent results, theirs being better.
Makes no sense that there were lower expectations. Didn’t the sens finish ahead of us last year? They are not in rebuild mode. Mind boggling.
Last 10 games:
Ott 8-2
Mon 7-3
Our hot start is discredited while their cold start is forgotten about.
With last years collapse and our “losing” the PK trade I’m not sure many were projecting the Habs to be a power in the East.
I guess I was thinking longer term than the last 10 games, maybe last 20 or even a bit longer.
And then add on what the media says about the leafs.
Yea its interesting isn’t it..the sportsnet folks have been plugging the whole Sens will catch the Habs for first in the division for quite some time now..adding to the hype (as if sens fans need it) The fans are polar opposites, no matter how bad they play the fans think they are the best team ever, no matter how good the Habs play, somehow they suck..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I disagree. Scoring is a concern but what pisses me off is when this team takes the night off and doesn’t show up. WTF was that???
We are right where we want to be in the division and I don’t think it happened by accident. Name of the game is to get in, first or 8th makes no friggin difference in hockey.
Let the playoffs begin.
yes…
“Don’t look now, but if the NHL regular season ended on Sunday morning the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens would collide in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.”
http://www.csnne.com/boston-bruins/playoff-picture-getting-interesting-montreal-canadiens-boston-bruins-future
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
I’ll take that matchup any time.
Sorry nothing personal but I hear this all the time, it makes no sense to me…the regular season ends…when it ends..
Not really sure how/why I would take it personally, when (you or anyone!) someone expresses a differing opinion about an article from another source . . . really, just trying to add a different perspective to the opinion base . . . so, nothing personal taken . . .
Habs top 3 forwards MaxPac,Galchenyuk and Radulov…Most people would trade those 3 for pitts top 3..Crosby,Malkin and Kessel…But would you trade the Habs top 3 for Matthews,Marmer and Nylander…
Yes.
However, the Leafs would not consider that trade.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
in a heart beat.
Easy, yes. But a top 3 should based on top 3 players, you gotta throw Price in there.
Then switch Nylander with Rielly
Where do I sign?
Higher end talent (Matthews), still loads of upside to realize, still cheap, still young.
Again, where do I sign?
After a rough start this year, the HIO show is now pretty good again, but quite frankly, I have started to pass on these bonus clips.
With Turtleplex out, who oh who will contain McDAvid tonight?
Price
A healthy Plek couldn’t contain McDavd anyway.
He certainly can..
Didn’t pleks and Weber shut down mcdavid last time we played them. 0-0 tie until shoot out?
I know pleks and Weber are slow, unskilled, and suck.
Oh and Montoya was in net too so even Carey wasn’t there to bail these two weak players out.
Just sayin.
Last time Anderson faced the Habs in the playoffs he had 0.97 GAA and .972 save % vs the Habs …but the Habs were 2-2…good thing that the Senators made the mistake of starting Hammond in the first two games as he gave up several bad goals…
Price is better than Anderson so I am not overly concerned .. as far as that playoff round we deserved to win that series..so spin it however you like..we won fair and square..
Scoring will remain the biggest issue.
In other news, the water is wet. The snow is cold. And Front likes scotch.
So Ottawa is tied with us for first in the division..I think the ceremony starts at the CT center around 2 pm…there will be assclowns, cement head throwing, demonstrations on how to act when you get a microfracture, you can also try out Swedish Jesus’s throne, and a giant Cailiou for the kids..once all the fun stuff is out of the way there will be a banner raised to the roof..
In all seriousness, does it really matter, other than having to listen to those crazy fans rub it in our faces..oh and believe me it has started already..why would we care..as long as we are one of those 8 teams..its a whole new season..
I’m trying to agree, Mavid, but it stings nonetheless. I’ve actually thought all season that the Senators would overtake us. But as far as the playoffs are concerned, it might be better to finish second in the division than first. Let the Senators face the Rangers or possibly Columbus, and hopefully lose so we would’t have to face them in the second round.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
They are tied Jane..only ahead because they have a game in hand..we play tonight, a win puts us back in first..I just think its a little early for the turds to be celebrating..which they are..I guess I just have to get a thicker skin..but its hard I don’t think there is a more annoying fanbase on the planet..beating them this week will go a long way in silencing them, but we always have a hard time beating them..with Price in nets we stand a good chance, he is better than Anderson..I am going to the game saturday, the tickets were a gift from my son..should be very interesting.
It is a beautiful set up for a soul crushing season end Sweep by the Habs.
Keep The Faith.
Saludos!
Thanks.I am trying..but you know what they are like, and we always have a hard time with them. Hows the bail money collection going?
No retiring Chris Neil’s number?
—–
Maybe its a 2 for 1 deal, his number, and the banner saying they are now 1st in the division..sure why not..
Can’t wait for the “Pageau Pageau-Pageau-Pageau! Pageau! Pageau!” cheer. That’s if the Habs can get past the Bruins.
In the case of a tie the team with fewer games played gets the nod. The Habs are #2 with an anchor 🙂
I still think Julien is on the right track here. As long as they go into the playoffs strong I will be happy.
I am just so tired of excuses and blame. Blame Price, who holds them in there. Blame Galchenyuk who actually scores important goals. Blame Weber because he replaced Subban. Blame Gallagher for having busted hands.
Just so long as they go into the playoffs firing on all cylinders and actually compete rather than fold.
Ever since Pleks mentioned years ago how tentatively he played in the playoffs I have an aversion to players and teams that fold. How about achieving, or even over achieving, and letting Ottawa make excuses.
Speaking of folding …
It seems that when I catch a game 6 in other series, it is always an intense affair.
Last 2 times Habs were eliminated in game 6, they did fold — rather badly.
What was noteworthy was the play in games 4 and 5 the last time. Something changed after being down 3-0. It was a different team. Then they had three days off, and got back to folding.
This team is more than it shows. But they fold when faced with adversity. I don’t know what it is but they go much too placidly.
Maybe they don’t respect themselves.
If you were to re-watch that series, it is interesting to note MT’s mannerisms on the bench. If I didn’t know better I’d say the Coach quit on the team in games 4 and 5 and then decided he better take back over in game 6. Team played a complete different way and style in game 4 and 5.
I like the new line combos. Hopefully they work. These changes should spread out the scoring better. It’s getting close to play-offs….time to set those lines and stick with them.
The Habs will have pretty well the same scoring stats this year as they did the last 2 playoff years…Price will have to put up the best playoff stats in his career and historical..unless he faces a team whose goaltender is injured..With the Habs scoring it would not be a surprise that the opposition goalie has below 2.00 GA in the series…Despite the recent win streak the next 4 games Edmonton,Chicago,Ottawa,Ottawa could make the playoff race very tight if Habs dont do well…
Interesting recap of the Coyotes situation.
http://www.sbnation.com/nhl/2017/3/10/14882238/arizona-coyotes-new-arena-glendale-phoenix-bettman-nhl-drama-explained-seattle-move-relocation
I think that if the NFL, NBA, and NL teams were showing attendance growth and revenue generation Bettman’s obsession with the place might have merit.
The Coyotes aren’t the only team milking the taxpayer there: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/is-arizona-finally-ready-to-stop-paying-for-pro-sports-stadiums-2016-08-11
If the NHL itself, rather than Bettman, had wanted the Coyotes to succeed Matthews wouldn’t be a Leaf.
The truth hurts. Secondary scoring for the Habs is their Achilles heel.
http://calsbookofhab3.weebly.com/
It can’t get any worse which is why I like our chance for a final four appearance.
As usual, we have a chance with Price. My fearless prediction….Carey Price wins the Conn Smythe Trophy in this year’s play-offs. Remember you saw it first right here.
Always good to keep company with optimism; pessimism, not so much. Hope you are correct, and not in a Ron Hextall-kind-of Conn-Smythe-win.
It’s quite amazing to hear Bettman almost blame Glendale and seem to scold them. True colours of that lawyer seem to be coming through.
Edit, oops, this was supposed to be a reply to New above. Sorry Ali.
Burly!
How about Adam Hadwin?
4 shot Lead going into today!
Cheers amigo!
Yes, let’s hope he wins today. Ticket to the Masters, one small problem. He is getting married the week and before and was planning a honeymoon the week of Augusta. Hope his new wife to be enjoys Georgia!
Nabob?! Time for coffee!
An apauling idea.
But outstanding in the cup!
Lexiconic expansion.
If I put a capital C on ‘Cup’?…
Happy St. Paddy’s Day.
I second that.
Can always count on you.
Salut mon vieux!
And get back to bed!
And Bon Apres-Midi, Dun! Three years ago, an enriching encounter with a Hab-phile, and HIO amusant. Team doesn’t look so good.
Mornin’ gentlemen!
Morning Burly!
A great encounter indeed.
Nattering Nabobs of Negativity.
