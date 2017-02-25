You are here: Home » News » BONUS: Not a hint of regret from Canadiens on Subban trade
BONUS: Not a hint of regret from Canadiens on Subban trade
Will the Canadiens regret trading P.K. Subban? The Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan and Rogers Sportsnet’s Eric Engels break down that polarizing question.
Her Owner eh?
Can I rent her for a date please?
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
You know perfectly well his stupid phone auto-corrected his text incorrectly (like it happens to all of us).
yea but its the one and only TIMO’r
Gotta give it to him when the chance comes up!
Right, because Bergevin is going to call a press conference and in a sombre voice admit that he deeply regrets trading PK Subban not that the fallacy of his foxhole buddy has been fully exposed.
Did anybody else know we almost had Matthews?
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/canadiens-draft-lottery-near-miss-matthews-really-stings-now/
Saw that..lol
Was just about to post it myself.
Appreciate how Therrien is repeatedly quoted gushing about Matthews and the Leafs. These writers really know how to cater to their markets…lol.
I hope the Habs smoke them tonight. I wouldn’t BET on it, but I really hope so.
_______________________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
That’s reaching. Now, Panarin. That was a near hit that I regret.
Where are the FREAKIN GOALS??? This is the only thing that matters right now.
The last time the Leafs beat Montreal, the Habs had Bouillon, Bournival, Briere, Eller, Gionta, Gorges, Moen, Nattinen, Parros and Subban in their line-up.
My gut feeling tells me The Headmaster better dust off his reverse jinx for tonight or the Habs may well be too far down the highway to hell.
I can’t imagine the Habs ever regretting the PK Subban trade because they couldn’t teach PK Subban anything.
Couple of you are going to think that is harsh. Tough. Take a look at this (and it was the worse with the Habs) http://www.nhl.com/stats/player?aggregate=0&gameType=2&report=skaterscoring&teamId=18&pos=S&reportType=season&seasonFrom=20162017&seasonTo=20162017&filter=gamesPlayed,gte,&sort=avgShotLength
Compare more than half the Nashville D shooting distances from the net to PK. PK was even worse in Montreal. So he had a cannon, so what. He fires that cannon from too far away, too wide, too high.
But, in a “Best D is the one who scores the most” League if PK Subban ever learns how to get in there and shoot, to be the trigger guy, and takes 10 feet off those shots – then the Montreal owner, GM and any coach who thought it couldn’t be done is going to be out of business.
I think Housley and Nashville can make PK into Burns, maybe as early as this playoffs. If not by next season for sure. Then look out.
A loss tonight to a well coached and usually prepared Leafs team, we may have to start considering waving goodbye to the playoffs.
Gerry Pigeon February 25, 2017 at 11:27 am
Waffles! mmm
EDIT: Holy Glitches, the entire message is missing 😆
Try this again. EDIT: One more time, deleted 200 hundred words 😳
The Wild. Four players progressed from good hockey players to Great and guess what, they’re going to get paid.
Granlund is RFA this summer and having his first career year. He’s going to get paid, my guess 5-6 mil/yr
Zucker, RFA in two summers. Having a career year.
Niederreiter, RFA this summer, having a career year.
Coyle, having a career year, he’s their Pacioretty (contract wise, only better)
70 goals right now from those four players with another projected 15 on the way, that’s 85 goals from Bargain players. They had 64 all of last season. We need our players who are having an off season, to have an on season.
Now, the Habs are having a poor season. Yes yes, 1st in the Atlantic 😆 You want to remove the goalie to do what? Add more goals, when in all actual fact all they need to do is have four players who are on the team right now play to their potential.
Potential/Past History -Actual
Galchenyuk-30 (12)
Gallagher-20 (6)
Shaw- 15 (8)
Plekanec-7 (14) but really what are we expecting from him now?
The bottom 6 stopped scoring months ago. Add in Galchenyuk, Gallagher, and Shaw having below average season. Do we replace the goalie that keeps the pucks out, replace the players who don’t score or do we blow the team up based on one poor season?
Before I’m blowing this team up, I am making sure the three main players are done first and I’m not doing that based on this season. I am not blowing this team up, and I am not standing on a ledge some fans here. As stated last week, this place is the correct amount of crazy right now (no pun intended), but it does make for some very entertaining opinions. 😆
Why are we talking about this again. Neither team regrets the trade right now.
Come on , Coach Julien- please redeem yourself:
1: Emelin to third pairing with Patteryn- Beaulieu to 1st pairing with Weber.
2: Danault OFF of first line and OFF of PowerPlay
3: Markov/Petry 2nd Pairing PP unit- Beaulieu /Weber 1st Pair
4: Emelin OFF the PK unit Beaulieu ON the PK unit
Until these changes are made it is impossible to evaluate the team as we head to the trade deadline. If those changes are NOT made the coaching change will have little impact before next season.
I will state clearly for all to hear. Playing Markov with Weber would be a huge mistake. Playing Emelin with Petry would be a disaster.
The only sensible pairings for the HAbs defence are :
1; Weber/Beaulieu
2: Markov/Petry
3: Emelin/Patteryn (Nesterov)
I also believe Emelin is holding back Weber.
A mere anchor should not slow down a battleship…
(But you’re right)
Markov made Subban a la Komisarek, although Subban is much flashier but not much faster, and Subban does not hit and is a defensive liability out there.
Price asked / told management he needed a more defensive guy like Weber in front of him,that could clear out the offenders, something PK just did NOT have the strength to do, a BC boy connection, Shea
That last paragraph doesn’t fit what we know about how the trade went down. Price did make a now famous statement after the trade about PK not playing on the same page as the rest of the team. The idea that Price suggested the trade is far fetched to say the least of it.
There is no comparison between Big Mike and Subban.
Claude Julien was questioned yesterday about Galchenyuk, but would say only that while he’s very skilled, he hasn’t seen him play enough to make any kind of judgment about where he fits in the lineup. Pressed about whether Galchenyuk would end up as a centre or a winger, Julien repeated what he’d already said and added that he’d made no decisions yet.
Denis Gauthier on RDS said the other day that he’d never seen Galchenyuk as a centre.
Several posters here, including myself, are of the same opinion.
Galchenyuk, while a “natural” centre and drafted by the Habs as a centre, has in fact played most of his young career on the wing.
Maybe he just isn’t a good centre.
Should this turn out to be the case, we would find ourselves still lacking a top centre — in fact, given the apparent demise of Plekanec’s offensive game, two top centres.
Meanwhile, during last night’s game between the Capitals and the Oilers, Michel Bergeron listed the top four offensive “duos” (centre and winger) in the League and their point totals, starting with Crosby and Malkin at something like 137 (I think). The others were Backstrom and Ovechkin, Draisaitl and McDavid, and Toews and Kane, each pair well over 100 points. He added, “that’s what it takes.”
So where does that leave us? If we had drafted third overall in 2014 instead of 2012,… I guess there’s little point in this kind of speculation, but if Bergevin could trade Galchenyuk for a centre, say Matt Duchene, should he do it?
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Except at the start of this year. Galchenyuk with Radulov was a dangerous combo. I don’t care if they’re LW C RW or F1, F2, F3. I don’t care who takes the faceoffs. Put them together, let them play, and sign Rads long term.
Duchene is a young Plek. He can play anywhere with anybody. He lacks the size and spectacular offence that the Alexes possess. Get him if you don’t surrender a core piece.
PK is becoming back next so of course there are going to be PK threads this week. BTW instead of getting mad at Stu, get mad at MB who hasn’t added anybody significant to his roster during this slide
Julien for Therrien will be the biggest trade between now and March 1st.
And to think that it never would have happened if Carey Price hasn’t gone for a shitslide during mid-season. Reverse 4 or 5 of those outcomes and Montreal has a 10 point lead in their division and Therrien is still behind the helm.
It’s a fine line between chaos and creation.
Julien doesn’t score goals. Neither does Price. As poor as the D and PK have been, in the end they can’t score. MB hasn’t addressed this.
He didn’t do anything last year, either.
I don’t regret the trade but I do regret that the trade had to happen.
I think the situation was a bit similar to the Roy debacle in that all parties involved (Roy, Corey and Tremblay/Houle) had to share in the blame.
Therrien tried to tame the wild stallion just like many other coaches had done in the past. The team must always come before the individual. He also had the backing of the GM. Alas, there seemed to be little middle ground. Subban had two converging lines in his career – his on ice performance seemed to have reached it’s zenith while his off ice personal ‘image branding’ took on a life of its own. He was now perceived as being bigger than the team which indirectly meant he was no longer one of the main strengths of the club. All of that aside, the person who ultimately drove Subban out of Montreal was Molson. He stepped in to bring closure and save face on the contract negotiations. Not only did he overpay but he also blundered by giving Subban an unnecessary NMC. That was the kiss of death as it put a definite time line on the outcome of the crisis. Of course the ironic part was that Molson’s good intentions eventually led to the one thing he didn’t want to have happen – a public relations crisis. It also was sadly ironic that Subban’s NMC, which he had hoped would make him a Hab for life, is what eventually drove him out of town.
Subban is gone and so is the 3-4 age difference between the two traded players. Basically a building block that came unexpectedly out of the blue (mid level 2nd round pick), a once in a lifetime gift, left town because all of the parties involved (Subban, Therrien, Bergevin and Molson) had allowed the situation to get to a point of no return.
A Greek tragedy, indeed.
He was as good as gone the minute the blustering apricot shyt-gibbon began harrumphing about the triple low-five.
It’s 2017, not 1917.
Swagger is fun. Cellies are fun. Off-ice pursuits are fun. Personal brands are part of being an athlete in this social media age.
Subban is certainly not blameless, but the clusterbleep of incompetence above him was (is) the biggest problem.
The powerbase of the NHL does not live in 2017. And this ain’t the NBA or the mogul music industry that we’re talking about here. If Subban is Elvis, then the Montreal brass is Colonel Parker.
I’m well aware most of the old white dudes who run the NHL still live in the ’50s.
And every Saturday night, a xenophobic dinosaur preaches old-school values to the fawning masses, all the while dressing like a peacock barfed on him – and promoting himself over all others.
Things will change eventually.
Interesting post.
Good post. The ultimate reality is that mid-second round pick is now a 31 year old perennial all-star. Toughness and size on a team that has sorely lacked these attributes for a dozen years.
PK is a singular talent now a part of a very good Nashville team. I wish him well, and wish the Habs weller.
You don’t break thoroughbreds. You ride the crap out of them.
PK is also that player that attracts most of the media attention his way, so wallflowers like Pacioretty can go out and be streaky and not consistent, but still end up north of 30 goals a year.
Bergevin chose Therrien. 60 games later, Therrien is gone. Way to go, Bergy.
^^this
Subban isn’t Secretariat and I seriously doubt he will ever be Nick Lidstrom. Subban is a very good Dman, probably top ten in the NHL most years. As I just stated, it really is too bad that all parties involved couldn’t have kept him here in Montreal. But to lay the blame solely on Therrien is just too convenient.
Well said 24C… a rational perspective…
How long are they going to go on with this silly thread. Come on find some new material!!
Win tonight is almost more than a 4 point night, as last night Hurricanes did Habs a favour shutting out Ottawa 3-0.
Game Day, Go Habs Go!
I agree HiB. Tonight’s tilt will have a profound effect on the balance of the season. It shouldn’t, but it will…
The jury is still out on the P.K-Weber trade but if #6 keeps playing soft as shea butter and has little or no impact in the playoffs (IF we make it) then MB has failed because Weber’s abilities are going to rapidly diminish just as P.K. enters his prime. Bottom line, Weber has to pay off bigly ASAP or the Habs get stuck with a big contract on an aging player who’s value is in decline.
Weber needs to destroy some Leafs tonight. This type of game tonight is exactly what they got him for. He has to make those young Leaf forwards crap their pants in fear tonight.
Dammit Jim!
I want to see Man Mountain tonight NOT Shea Butter! 🙂
Management will never admit they screw up. Ever.
The Habs have had trouble scoring goals for the last 4 years…In previous years there have been many stretches of scoring 0-2 goals over many games…Scoring slumps by Hab forwards have also been common where 1 goal in 10 plus games happened with many forwards…
Re-posting didn’t see new thread.
Is it Scouting/Drafting or simply Draft Position?
The media in the GTA (whom also own the Maple Leafs) seem to believe the Leafs are the toast of the town and have procured the perfect tank recipe with success iminent. So if this team has done it the right way thus far, is it the superior scouting and drafting of Mark Hunter versus say a Trevor Timmins?
A quick scan of the Leafs roster reveals the following.
2016 draft, 1st overall Matthews
2015 draft, 4th overall Marner
2014 draft, 8th overall Nylander
2013 draft, 21st overall Gauthier
2012 draft, 5th overall Rielly
2012 draft, 156th overall (round 6) Connor Brown
2009 draft, 7th overall Kadri
2006 draft, 180th overall (round 6) Leo Komarov
These are essentially the only players on the Leafs drafted by the Leafs. Other players are Free Agent signings (Bozak, Zaitsev) or traded for like JVR, Hyman, Gardiner, Andersen.
Some good trades were made, an example being Hyman the Leafs 3rd line pud was acquired along with a 7th round pick for Greg McKeeg (who?). JVR acquired by unloading Luke Schenn to Philly.
But was the drafting some brilliance? Hunter took some heat for the Marner pick, Hannifan was available and many (including me) thought that was the better pick to make.
But are we seeing a roster chalk full of brilliant 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks from the Leafs? Not yet at least.
We love to discuss Timmins, and i am not saying he is beyond reproach but here is the draft position he has had over the past 13 years.
9th, 26th, 26th, 25th, 3rd, 17th, 22nd, 18th, 56th, 12th, 20th, 5th, 18th.
There were some misses in there, Fischer, Chipchura, Tinordi and Leblanc. But those are not can’t miss draft positions to be in overall.
Hunter only came along a couple of years ago, so I don’t believe his influence (besides Marner) has been felt yet at on the NHL team,so I agree with you that the issue is primarily draft position. You make a strong argument for that case.
Add the first 3 players on your list to the present Habs team and they would be a cup contender for many years…
Interesting. I’d take Shanahan’s 5 year plan over Bergevin’s. The disappointing part is that Bergevin started in the same position as Shanahan when he started with the Leafs; missed playoffs and low expectations. Shanahan leveraged the low expectations to ice a poor team and get low draft picks while Bergevin got his below average players to play above their skill level for the first three years resulting in late draft picks. The Canadiens are not much better than they were 5 years ago while the Leafs have a chance to become a power house for the next decade.
Jun 29, 2016 ..Are we going to continuously rehash this? Do we not have enough of the current Habs issues to review or debate, instead of stepping into this puddle of tears(good one, RN) once a week? I’m a bit more concerned about tonights’ implications and the potential opportunities to build for next season.
Disco Stu’s thirst is real.
That said, I’m actually surprised most have moved on from the PK thing rather quickly.
We’ll keep rehashing it (see: Roy, Chelios, LeClair, etc.) forever, so there’s not much you can do.
If they actually updated the format so we could divvy up the discussions (here’s your PK thread; here’s your blustering apricot shyt-gibbon thread), it would solve a lot of the problems.
Today, we might get a game day, live blog or even a WTP thread, so this will slide by quickly.
But with PK Day coming up on Tuesday, you can bet Disco Stu’s torrent of tears will flow for a few more days at least.
http://www.pksubbantracker.com/
-5 vs +10
27 Points vs 34 Points
8 Goals vs 14 Goals
Weber wins every day
Weber was a minus player on a good team last year; Subban a plus player on a shyte squad. Silly stat.
Subban averaging more points per game. Did last year, too. Better fancy stats. Puck sometimes on his stick for more than three nanoseconds.
Subban, 38 points in 55 playoff games. Weber, 28 in 59.
Most important: Subban, 27 years old. Weber, 105 years old.
MB chose the Fetid Orange Stank, yet mere months later they’re furiously trying to scrub it away. Oops.
Love me some Shea Weber, but the only way Montreal wins this trade is if they win a Cup. If not, I’d rather watch PK.
Satire? Pk has played 17 less games .. his team is regularly putting 3 or more goals a game on the board. Webers recent play has varied from uninspired to pathetic
Here’s to the breezes that float through the treesz and show us ..
Of course you chose to ignore how many games they have played (like we are all a bunch if dummies here). Anyway, I will wait until the end of the year to pass judgement.
Even better to compare how much PK has been hurt this year
That makes no sense. How do you know if PK was playing here he would have got hurt? Go look back at his games played. The only time he suffered a serious injury was last season because of that idiot Enelin.
Enelin never heard of her?
Since the team’s inability to score outside of Chez Parée makes us all sad inside, here’s my draft crush doing his thing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnKJspkXSTo
Sergachev had better be real good. Real good.
While I’m at it: Price, Galchenyuk and Emelin for Pickard, Duchene, Jost and Meloche.
Top two centres for a decade; top-4 D, a solid ‘tender and bagloads of cap space. They can have Gallagher, Beaulieu and some of MT’s old back hair shavings as well if they’ll toss in Rantanen…
University defenceman loses his stick, then tries to soccer check Jost. Slick hands, sweet wheels, but lucky circumstances.
That’s just from last night. Google some highlights if you’re bored.
He sure seems to find himself in lucky circumstances an awful lot.
Stud.
To me, Subban and a No. 1 centre for seven or eight years would be greater than a fading Weber and then Sergachev by himself for the same type of time frame.
Oh well… candy and nuts and all that jazz.
Lots of talk that Bergevin is desperate to make a move before March 1st. Don’t think so. If the right deal isn’t there I think Bergevin will stand pat and let it play out. The press and the Unsocial Media don’t count. Only Molson counts. If Bergevin has his confidence then he won’t be pressured into a move.
What’s done is done, let’s move on, Weber is a great defenceman.
Right now.
It’s kind of unfair to judge a “long-term” trade when under less than one season has passed.
If we had a sharp GM, we could have been sitting here with Subban, Drouin, Galy and down the road Sergachev – all with BIG futures God willing. Instead we have Weber, who is a guy you get for a “win now” scenario.
Are Habs going to win now? Ha! They’re not even going to win tonight.
Regrets.
I’ve had a few.
But More than this,I did it my way.
Saludos!
Well worth a pint…will it be on MB’s top tunes after the game tonight?
Welcome home….
Sinatra or Sid Vicious?
A ridiculous topic. Gainey probably doesn’t regret trading for Gomez either.
Hubris. That’s what Habs management live off of… and it will stay that way at least until Bergevin and his flashy suits are gone.
Can Claude Julien make Weber younger?
Make Shaw bigger and less stupid?
Give Galchenyuk back his confidence?
Thank you. Any poster who slags Gomez deserves (and probably regrets) my support. The 4th darkest trade day* in Habs history after trading Roy, Subban and Langway.
Of course we may gave more dark days to look forward to!
*Chelios doesn’t count, because it wasn’t a hockey trade.
2009 – 2010 – Eastern Conference Final
Worth the trade right there.
The team has never had the same success and will not with this group
SD – where is your golden retriever avatar?
Hopefully taken out back with his 5 Q’s
#GetOverIt
If they pan down to the puddle of tears at Disco Stu’s feet, you’ll find all the regret you could hope for.
I miss pk too but he was too big a personality for the team at the time.
Also he was a huge cap hit for a few goals and average defense. I miss
His exciting play!
I regret that trade