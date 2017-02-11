You are here: Home » News » BONUS: No cause for concern despite drop in Shea Weber’s play
Here’s a bonus segment from this week’s HI/O show.
What could we give up for Landeskog, and is he an improvement on Gallagher or Byron?
Habba Dabba Do!
Why worry about Weber’s play? His contract is short and he’s getting younger every day.
Ice Ghost, your football analogy (miles below) is really good and apt.
(why exactly do you hate making it?!)
Hopefully I’m Mark Twaining him, but there was an extremely gentlemanly, incisive and polished poster here called Peter Young who, ironically, was among the very oldest on HIO, based on references to games he remembered seeing going back — if I’m not mistaken — to the 1940s.
I’m not aware of him posting since the summer, and my occasional enquiries have yielded no news of him, hence my concern.
At the risk of impropriety, I have just found an online obituary for a Peter Young, died in July, aged 84. Toronto-born, much-travelled, was living in Ottawa.
http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/thestar/obituary.aspx?pid=180610503
It would not be an uncommon name, but the other factors suggest that this might well be him.
Without confirmation, it seems incorrect to say anything final. So let me just record here, whatever is the case, that he was a favourite poster of mine and I miss his presence, observations and old stories.
I think our Peter Young was born in England? and living in California.
Thanks Trolly.
Indeed, that rings a bell.
And indeed, there is more than one reason to cease posting here!
So hopefully Mark Twaining him is what I’ve done.
Yes, I think you’re right about the place of birth, etc. Trolly…
Hopefully the news of his demise is greatly exaggerated…
As you say Mike, he was (is) a very insightful and thoughtful contributor…
Tonight should be very challenging match-up against a Blues team that has been on fire since dumping their coach – Ken Hitchcock.
Claude Julien and Hitchcock are both out there, available, and the Habs haven’t sent Therrien back to the the comfy, rat infested, studios of RDS?
Shouldn’t Montreal be bringing in one of the two available coaches, who’ve both won the cup before? What is the ratio of Jullien/Hitchcock & Stanley Cups Vs Seasons in the NHL?, 30:2?
By that math, you’d think Therrien might be due for one? Nope! Therrien sucks so bad, he ruined such players as Sekac, Eller and Semin.
Haven’t asked for a while: anyone know about the whereabouts of Peter Young?
Climbing up on Solsbury hill, seeking city lights.
Is that Peter Gabriel’s Salisbury Hill?
Richard R
Hats off to you pal.
Need a good quality stream for tonight.
Thanking youse guys in advance.
Slack, my go-to is usually firstrow, but The Gumper gave me this one last week — onhockey.tv.
Among the links on offer was one on youtube — they tend to be the best in my experience, but I never know how to find them.
Good luck. Let me know what you get.
Much obliged, Ireland Mike
No cable? It’s on City network.
Watching at a buddy’s house. No cable
Slack, I have the best luck with http://onhockey.tv/
If the youtube feed is available, that’s typically my first choice. Failing that, I usually go with sawlive and if you hover your mouse over the sawlive links, it will tell you if the feed is SNE, RDS etc.
As always, NEVER download anything (viewers etc) and Adblock Plus is a must have (don’t whitelist site, it’s unnecessary).
Good luck!
Thanks Gump. Enjoy the game!
Will do (hopefully)!
Gump, I hope you saw my post-of-gratitude the other night. I posted it twice (but called you Lorne — thought you’d like that!)
Ha ha, yes I did Mike, took me a few minutes with the Lorne reference!
Enjoy the game!
Just go to: https://www.reddit.com/r/NHLStreams/, I always find something there and it gets upvoted so you sort of know what are the best/fake/spammy.
Thanks pal. Reddit is the greatest
subban just fought trochek?
He’ll fight anybody he’s got 2″ and 20 lbs on.
Free Front.
Preds have a major liability on defense in PK, they will never go deep with defense like that. But they will get media and fan attention dollars.
Ya MT is to blame for Price sucking for the last 2 and a half months lol
Amazing how everyone still calls Price best int he world, best in the league, this must put huge pressure on Price whom has been the worst , bar none.
Let him walk I say and try another tender on a competitive contract.
No way MB should lock up Price at 6 to 10 million for a goalie that has forever sucked in the play offs.
Maybe if he has a great game against Bruins this will relaunch him
Maybe
The “sucked in the playoffs” stuff is nonsense. One year, at the beginning of his career, Halak arguably outplayed him, he was great the year he got hurt, was brilliant in the Olympics and the World Cup games. You want to let him walk for nothing, that’s fine, thank god you are not an NHL GM, but when you have one of the league’s best players, you don’t toss them aside.
I can’t believe that Pacioretty isn’t playing and they go with Flynn and leave Davey D in the stands. This is the last straw. I give up.
?? you really think Flynn can pass the mustard like DD? that is ludicrous….DD is only choice to sit with an ailing captain. I would bet for old times sake Patch even asks Davey to pass the Ketchup too (and he doesn’t even like Ketchup on his dogs!!)
Timo…in all seriousness I have been a vocal critic of MT usage of DD….but the guy is actually really likeable…he always acknowledges fans in warmup, looks like he truly loves being there and you can see him soaking in the atmosphere….I have nothing but respect for DD able to work his way up and nearly every player I have ever heard of likes him……unfortunately MT has always liked him too much
Today’s Headline:
DD could not pass muster. Moves on to mustard.
I assume DD is at Pacioretty’s house making chicken soup and giving Max a sponge bath.
The hate is so unjustified. It’s also beneath you.
Hate!? Never, I don’t care enough to hate. And nothing says love like chicken soup.
Toneez, it will be a sad day in Habsland if Price leaves because of MT, just like the likes of Subban and Eller. Loyalty has its limits, no?
Yet, I am still surprised that MT did not get fired, last season.
Someone asking about lines:Projected lines:
Forwards
Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault– Alexander Radulov
Artturi Lehkonen – Alex Galchenyuk – Paul Byron
Sven Andrighetto – Tomas Plekanec – Andrew Shaw
Daniel Carr – Michael McCarron – Torrey Mitchell
Defense
Alexei Emelin – Shea Weber
Andrei Markov – Jeff Petry
Nathan Beaulieu – Greg Pateryn
Starting Goaltender
Al Montoya
From: http://thehockeywriters.com/preview-canadiens-look-for-cure-to-the-blues/
#67 reported to have a virus. Lines are:
Flynn-Danault-Radulov
Lehkonen-Galchenyuk-Byron
Andrighetto-Plekanec-Shaw
Carr-McCarron-Mitchell
Emelin-Weber
Markov-Petry
Beaulieu-Pateryn
So, Pacioretty in the pressbox with Desharnais ?
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
SNET about to broadcast the CWHL All-Star game from the ACC.
The voice doing player intros sounds very comfortable in both English and French
– anyone know why this doesn’t happen for NHL games played there ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
… and the anthem singer – talk about a set of pipes. Wow !
Anyone see the lineup on RDS.
It is wack.
Stubbs talks with Ted Lindsay and Scotty Bowman about Mike Ilitch:
https://www.nhl.com/news/ted-lindsay-scotty-bowman-mourn-mike-ilitch/c-286653214?tid=280751088
–Go Habs Go!–
The Hamburglar is on waivers. On his birthday.
Maxime Morin @MaxMorinRDS
Les Sénateurs ont placé le nom du gardien Andrew Hammond au ballottage ce midi. Il fête ses 29 ans aujourd’hui. #PasBonneFête
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
#PasBonneFête indeed.
Seems like only yesterday this kid was a shoo-in to be awarded the first ever Nobel Prize for Goaltending.
NHL Refereeing Vignette:
The Canucks have just scored right at the end of the second period, with .6 seconds left. After review, all that remains is the pro forma faceoff in the middle dot to run out less than a second of clock. The troops gather.
You guessed it. The ref pump fakes with the puck, both centres kind of swipe at the dot. The ref calls them back to order, instructs them on what he wants to see, then drops the puck, to hear the horn sound immediately.
This is a great catch ❗
You’d have to think it would draw a wide reaction if exposed highlighted in the right way.
– Friedman would do it justice, altho it would seem to fit more easily into Cherry’s wheelhouse – does he have a bone to pick with the stripes ❓
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
Yeah, I’ve seem Cherry go off on showboating refs and/or linespeople. One of the rare times his rage is actually justified.
I don’t blame nerds (i.e. refs) for wanting to steal back some of the spotlight for all the abuse they take, but the fact is there is literally not a single sentient being in the known universe who gives a crap.
Watching Cherry rant about this with MacLean doing his stooge-best to colour would be hilarious, especially given the off-chance it could result in a moment of squirm for Colon and his Butt-man.
They should just have the puck fired down from a slot in the bottom of the big clock above the face-off circle.
I love it.
Aaaaargh!
Very painful flashback of spinning my centre in a blur of movement which was nevertheless futile because his stick will no longer stay low enough to make contact with the puck.
And my brother smirking.
incroyable! ( I mean, that the Canucks scored)
Fire the defensive coach and that should bring the D around including Weber.
But let’s deal with the offensive problems first.
Pacioretty Danault Radulov
Lekonnen Galchenyuk Byron/Gallagher
Shaw/Andrighetto Plekanec Byron/Gallagher
Carr MaCarron Mitchell
Hudon
We need Shaw to play like Shaw of Chicago (without the stupid penalties) & Sven is just not going to be the playoff phenom.
So we call up Hudon, or we get someone new.
Who are the best LW’s available?
Galchenyuk is still on the come back trail and will be here in full flight soon. Same for Gallagher.
Cause for concern, that headline came out of left field, like this statement I made last Saturday during a conversation I had with a fellow Hab on this Key West island.
ME; “If the Habs miraculously wins the cup this season with MT at the helm, do we celebrate?”
The pause would have garnered envy from Marlon Brando at his very Island of Dr. Moreau worst.
I’ve posted on that before, asked whether the “The Canadiens will NEVER…” crew would/could celebrate if we won a Cup with Michel Therrien at the helm, whether they value being ‘right’ in their hatred more than team success. Definitely muted responses.
Eradicator … I for one am extremely vocal and persistent in my dislike for MT and I always say that as long as he is behind the bench the Habs will not win the Cup, and I still stand by that, and I also stated that if I am wrong I will be 1st to give credit where its due and admit I am wrong , I know probably many on here do not like my posts, but I too am a Habs fan since the days of Plante and Harvey so I have been blessed to be old enough to have witnessed the dominating Hab teams and terrific coaches Bowman , Blake , Ruel , Lemaire and more , they coached because they were proud to coach the Habs, they did not come into Pressers and throw players under the bus, they took care of that in private , they were accountable … in MT ‘s case its everyone else’s fault BUT HIS !!!
Carey is not Carey these days because he’s pissed , plain and simple and of course he wont say it, but his body language sure does, and being the strong silent leader that he is , well the rest of the team is following him , I truly believe MT’s days are numbered and if they’re not, then Carrey’s sure are… he wont stick around any longer than he has to …
So will I celebrate if they win the cup ? I will be happy, I am a Hab fan , I just feel so strongly that it wont happen with him ….
All Habs all the Time
Toneez, I agree, his body language does suggest he’s frustrated,pissed and as I mentioned before, ever since the stare things have not been right with him and the team.
MT has to go, its way passed time.
I think you meant “Marlon Brando at his very Island of Dr. Moreau BEST.”
I’m more concerned and embarressedtesized I plurerasized “win” in a sentencintcetisizingggg…..
Charles Laughton. House of Pain.
To those wondering why Montoya tonight and Price tomorrow, It is really quite simple – my daughter is treating me to the Habs-Bruins game and the Habs are trying to make me happy!
If your major concerns are Weber and Price, you should probably relax a bit.
correct both will be gone in the next 2 years
Relax, because in a seven game series; each is likely to be the best player at their position every game.
How about: Duschene & Rattinen for sergacheyev, Plekanek, Gallagher (or Shaw) Andrigetto, De La Rose, Flynn or Mitchell, and a couple of second round picks? How’s that for all in?
Throw in William B. Williams and one of the Bittman brothers.
Reminds me of my bravado all in bluff with a pair of nothing.
Worst part was my sober state at the time.
Will Habs get a point this weekend?
If they don’t, how many will be calling for MT’s head? Will they get it?
Does it mean something that Carey’s not getting the HNIC Saturday night game?
Or will we all feel better if our heroes take 4 points this weekend, and Price looks sharp against the Bruins? Will it make everyone feel that MB should go “all in” and mortgage the future?!
“Does it mean something that Carey’s not getting the HNIC Saturday night game?”
Yes, but I have no idea what it means.
Montoya should play against better western teams and even Pit and Wash. Price should get starts against the Tampa, Boston, Ottawa types as well as the bottom feeders. If there is a back to back scenario or bebate over which goalie gets what game. Just gives us better odds to win the games we can and have to win.
….Hab4life….
Every sentence in your post ends with a question mark,
suggesting you are either inquisitive or clueless.
Relax, little Pigeon, and enjoy your fabled Canucks.
After firing the architect of the Luongo and Schneider giveaways, they signed the goaltending genius that is Ryan Miller.
In your vision, however, they did obtain the generational forward talent that is Bo Horvat, and are now on track for great things.
D-Mex I see you arrogance is still at a high level.
Quick, Lapointe :
– What day is it ?
Go ahead and ask someone if you need help …
I’m inquisitive 🙂
Not for your opinion, necessarily, which I could have gotten from any orangutan. But thanks for your contribution.
The number of people on the Unsocial Media wanting MT fired is irrelevant. And thank goodness too.
Excitement in the hockey world.
The Vancouver Canucks are about to take the ice ❗
PVR’ing it. I want to see Nikita Tryamkin wreck somebody.
On one play we got a knockdown of Brad Marchand, and a couple seconds later contact with David Backes, who was ready and ‘braced’, and who got the better of the exchange.
Still a win, never mind that the Bruins just scored and their awful goal non-song is playing now.
I’m a little confused about Montoya in on Saturday night, but Price is historically good against the Bruins.
It can’t be a ploy to confuse Bob Cole, since he will doubtless be calling the Sabres @ Leafs game. (Glad I’m not a fan of the Leafs, because between Cole and the Sabres’ Rick Jeannette, you may as well mute the sound.)
Bob Cole is a throwback to the Gallivan era, and harmless.
I’d much rather listen to him than to Laffs convert Jim Hughson.
Hughson can call a game well but he has become a Leaf blower. He knows who signs the cheque. Always remember, Rogers owns a big chunk of the Leafs.
Johnyk
Montoya against a non-conference opponent. Pricer in against an eastern team where the points are more important.
As much as I wish it were different the Habs will lose their back-to-back games this weekend.
Both the Blues and the Bs have something to prove to their new coaches and also to ones just fired. Everyone of those guys in each locker room are wrestling with some guilt that they are just as responsible as the coach in creating the atmosphere where management felt they had to do something drastic to change their respective teams’ course. So this weekend the Habs will be facing teams that are bringing a little more to the game than just being prepared. Each Blues’ and Bs’ player will be challenging themselves to demonstrate that their part in each bench boss change wasn’t the ‘main’ reason. When athletes are forced to place their pride and professionalism on a very public stage it is amazing what they can achieve.
The Habs are not in for a very good weekend because they just don’t have this type of attitude even though they are charting the exact same course.
What are the winning lottery numbers? I sure can use the money, and when someone like you is so certain about something, man, gotta take advantage.
Also, going to woodbine, can you please tell me who will win each race?
Well, I was planning on watching the game, but I guess now I’ll just do corrections.
Your post appears to suggest that the Blues and Bruins will be playing a little harder this weekend, with … something to prove to their new coaches and also to ones just fired.
By all accounts, Julien was popular with the team in BOS, so doesn’t it follow that his former players were playing hard for him when he was still there ? What would they be proving to him by playing harder now ?
Your point is right on. The good news is they could solve the problem by firing EmT right now, before the game, and let Muller take over.
That’s 4 points in the bag. Anyone in? Or are you still all drinking the free Kool-Aid ™.
Good thing is I care less than I used to. Between losing PK and what’s going on with my son’s team and his injuries, it’s helped me let it go.
I don’t care if we don’t win a Cup with Price. If he doesn’t care? Why should I?
Don’t concern yourself with posters who choose to pick apart your post, because of your wording. Some people enjoy putting down others. Most people come on this site to read the wide variety of posts, and don’t really care if you’re an English major.
This IS just a blog.
Keep posting.
Hot hand Bourque got his 13th and added a pair of assists
He was the 1st star in a 4-1 win vs Drummondville
Bourque has a 7 game point streak with 4 goals & 13 points
Overall he now has 44 points in 44 games
The first place Sea Dogs have now won 9 in a row.
Bradley got his 26th in a 7-2 win over Calgary
He now has 26 goals and 63 points in 55 games
Is this just about being an old 20 year old in the junior ranks, or was Bourque a sixth round steal?
I guess the same could be asked of Bradley, as they were born 10 days apart.
Bourque was considered a bit of a steal when drafted (many had him ranked to go in the 3rd round) and his stock has gone up since then. He may not be destined for a top pairing NHL role, but he could become a useful NHLer IMO. I look forward to seeing how he does with Laval next season.
Whatever happened to Hudon? He seemed like one of the better prospects, put up some points in his limited time in the NHL,
He was injured but apparently healthy now and playing well.
The sensible explanation, if there is one, is size.
Shame on HIO for the few comments, let alone celebrations, for Max getting his 200th. In today’s NHL this is a great achievement.
He’s soft and lazy?
I see Max as a Stamkos type talent. And to look at just the numbers, one would think he is doing just fine. But, and here is where I lose it, watching the games, Max just doesn’t put in the effort, passion and desire to go from a 30/40 goal guy to a 50 goal, 90-100 point guy that gets you a $8/9 mil contract.
We often see what we want to. I see Max competing hard since at least the start of December.
The real season starts mid-March if you’re in the playoff race, April if you’re in first place.
I guess that’s where I’m spoiled. I see good Habs teams coasting in later part of the year because the playoff spot is already wrapped up. Not waiting until March to see where they stand and then turning on the jets.
Radulov plays hard, shift in and shift out :
Goes into the corners, fights along the boards, gets the puck then pushes thru checks and stickwork to hold on to it before dishing it off to the beneficiaries (I use this word instead of Pacioretty’s name) of his work. He even pushes back in post-whistle scrums !
On those rare occasions that Pacioretty comes close to any of this, it’s the exception rather than the rule.
Looks like a giant when paired with Desharnais, tho … is that why he likes playing with him so much (?)
I am going to say the same thing I have always thought, and i was a HUGE Max fan, but… he does not have the personality to be Captain. It’s not his fault. Koivu didn’t really have it either, but at least he bled on the ice every night.
Max in cruise control does not inspire anyone.
Secondly, I think the leg is a problem still. I could be wrong, but he has never been the same.
It’s really disappointing.
DD and Flynn back in ?
” Therrien said he was impressed by the performance of Mike McCarron and Daniel Carr on the fourth line — along with veteran Torrey Mitchell — in Thursday’s OT win in Arizona after they were both called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.
The arrival of McCarron and Carr put Desharnais and Flynn in the press box as healthy scratches and McCarron and Carr will play again Saturday night against the Blues. “
Fift
I would like to see his ice time rolled back a bit down the stretch (after the break). Same with Price. These two have played quite a lot already with the world cup thing, exhibition games, regular season and all star games. A healthy Markov will help as well as increasing the responsibilities of Emelin, Nate and perhaps Pateryn. Petry is another one showing signs of fatigue and could use the rest. The return of Gally along with the improvement in Chucky’s game will help the offense down the stretch as will the inevitable new players who will be added soon.
Just my two cents worth as a long time observer. I am forever optimistic.
Good post. Depth is the secret of teams who go deep. The season is just too hard. I’ve always said that Price plays too much, and that is 100% on MB and previous management. Price was not handled well from the beginning. He should have come up behind a veteran. Brodeur would have been perfect.
But I guess we are all geniuses in hindsight. Though actually this is all stuff I said when he was drafted and got hell for.
Lot of posters have stated that the Habs should have a better record because they have high quality players…but most teams have about the same amount of 4-5 high end players…Now some of the roster players will get better but probably not this year…Danault 14…Lehkonene 11…Carr 8….Andrighetto 11…McCarron 2..This is the number of career goals these players have and all 5 will be in the lineup..Mitchell a 7-8 goal scorer and Flynn a 5-6 goal scorer..it should not be a suprise that scoring goals is and will be an issue this year..
I am not sure scoring goals is an issue this year. In fact the Habs are 8th in League scoring whereas in 2016 they finished 16th and 2015 they finished 18th. They have really improved that.
Now in goals against this year the Habs are 9th whereas in 2016 they were 21st after being 2nd in 2015. Big change without Price and now without Subban.
In goal differential this season they are 6th, in 2016 they were 19th, and back in 2015 they were also 6th.
Actually the Habs have been slumping but the team is statistically even better than the 2015 team and miles ahead of last years team.
It is the slumping that is concerning, not the goals for or against. If the slump continues the stats will slide. If the slump ends the Habs could be 2nd or even first overall.
What causes the slump?
Lack of depth, and lack of size. Even if smaller players play physical, it is wearing.
Teams that go deep have strong 3rd and 4th lines and good call ups.
I hate to use a football analogy, but even a great Defensive team will break down if the offense is not getting first downs and giving them a rest and half decent field position.
All true. I would add that they have scored first in most games. In other years they didn’t and were always chasing the game with only a popgun attack.
All the guys say Weber is the hardest guy in the league to play against. That includes Chara as well. That’s saying something.
.
. . .
. . . . !
: : : . . . ….. .
and i forgot:
….. …
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Hockey Inside/Out encourages lively debate, but there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding racism, profanity, personal attacks against other posters, and behaviour we deem to be offensive.
A valid email address is required for your HI/O profile.
We will, without warning, ban those who do not abide by this simple rule, so as to maximize the enjoyment of readers and participants of both sexes and all ages.
Hockey Inside/Out: Absolutely everything about the Montreal Canadiens For editorial inquiries, contact Gazette sports editor Dave Peters. For advertising inquiries, please contact your Gazette sales representative. © 2017 The Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. All rights reserved. Unauthorized distribution, transmission or republication strictly prohibited. Terms and Conditions Privacy Statement
What could we give up for Landeskog, and is he an improvement on Gallagher or Byron?
Habba Dabba Do!
Why worry about Weber’s play? His contract is short and he’s getting younger every day.
Ice Ghost, your football analogy (miles below) is really good and apt.
(why exactly do you hate making it?!)
Hopefully I’m Mark Twaining him, but there was an extremely gentlemanly, incisive and polished poster here called Peter Young who, ironically, was among the very oldest on HIO, based on references to games he remembered seeing going back — if I’m not mistaken — to the 1940s.
I’m not aware of him posting since the summer, and my occasional enquiries have yielded no news of him, hence my concern.
At the risk of impropriety, I have just found an online obituary for a Peter Young, died in July, aged 84. Toronto-born, much-travelled, was living in Ottawa.
http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/thestar/obituary.aspx?pid=180610503
It would not be an uncommon name, but the other factors suggest that this might well be him.
Without confirmation, it seems incorrect to say anything final. So let me just record here, whatever is the case, that he was a favourite poster of mine and I miss his presence, observations and old stories.
I think our Peter Young was born in England? and living in California.
Thanks Trolly.
Indeed, that rings a bell.
And indeed, there is more than one reason to cease posting here!
So hopefully Mark Twaining him is what I’ve done.
Yes, I think you’re right about the place of birth, etc. Trolly…
Hopefully the news of his demise is greatly exaggerated…
As you say Mike, he was (is) a very insightful and thoughtful contributor…
Tonight should be very challenging match-up against a Blues team that has been on fire since dumping their coach – Ken Hitchcock.
Claude Julien and Hitchcock are both out there, available, and the Habs haven’t sent Therrien back to the the comfy, rat infested, studios of RDS?
Shouldn’t Montreal be bringing in one of the two available coaches, who’ve both won the cup before? What is the ratio of Jullien/Hitchcock & Stanley Cups Vs Seasons in the NHL?, 30:2?
By that math, you’d think Therrien might be due for one? Nope! Therrien sucks so bad, he ruined such players as Sekac, Eller and Semin.
Haven’t asked for a while: anyone know about the whereabouts of Peter Young?
Climbing up on Solsbury hill, seeking city lights.
Is that Peter Gabriel’s Salisbury Hill?
Richard R
Hats off to you pal.
Need a good quality stream for tonight.
Thanking youse guys in advance.
Slack, my go-to is usually firstrow, but The Gumper gave me this one last week — onhockey.tv.
Among the links on offer was one on youtube — they tend to be the best in my experience, but I never know how to find them.
Good luck. Let me know what you get.
Much obliged, Ireland Mike
No cable? It’s on City network.
Watching at a buddy’s house. No cable
Slack, I have the best luck with http://onhockey.tv/
If the youtube feed is available, that’s typically my first choice. Failing that, I usually go with sawlive and if you hover your mouse over the sawlive links, it will tell you if the feed is SNE, RDS etc.
As always, NEVER download anything (viewers etc) and Adblock Plus is a must have (don’t whitelist site, it’s unnecessary).
Good luck!
Thanks Gump. Enjoy the game!
Will do (hopefully)!
Gump, I hope you saw my post-of-gratitude the other night. I posted it twice (but called you Lorne — thought you’d like that!)
Ha ha, yes I did Mike, took me a few minutes with the Lorne reference!
Enjoy the game!
Just go to: https://www.reddit.com/r/NHLStreams/, I always find something there and it gets upvoted so you sort of know what are the best/fake/spammy.
Thanks pal. Reddit is the greatest
subban just fought trochek?
He’ll fight anybody he’s got 2″ and 20 lbs on.
Free Front.
Preds have a major liability on defense in PK, they will never go deep with defense like that. But they will get media and fan attention dollars.
Ya MT is to blame for Price sucking for the last 2 and a half months lol
Amazing how everyone still calls Price best int he world, best in the league, this must put huge pressure on Price whom has been the worst , bar none.
Let him walk I say and try another tender on a competitive contract.
No way MB should lock up Price at 6 to 10 million for a goalie that has forever sucked in the play offs.
Maybe if he has a great game against Bruins this will relaunch him
Maybe
The “sucked in the playoffs” stuff is nonsense. One year, at the beginning of his career, Halak arguably outplayed him, he was great the year he got hurt, was brilliant in the Olympics and the World Cup games. You want to let him walk for nothing, that’s fine, thank god you are not an NHL GM, but when you have one of the league’s best players, you don’t toss them aside.
I can’t believe that Pacioretty isn’t playing and they go with Flynn and leave Davey D in the stands. This is the last straw. I give up.
?? you really think Flynn can pass the mustard like DD? that is ludicrous….DD is only choice to sit with an ailing captain. I would bet for old times sake Patch even asks Davey to pass the Ketchup too (and he doesn’t even like Ketchup on his dogs!!)
Timo…in all seriousness I have been a vocal critic of MT usage of DD….but the guy is actually really likeable…he always acknowledges fans in warmup, looks like he truly loves being there and you can see him soaking in the atmosphere….I have nothing but respect for DD able to work his way up and nearly every player I have ever heard of likes him……unfortunately MT has always liked him too much
Today’s Headline:
I assume DD is at Pacioretty’s house making chicken soup and giving Max a sponge bath.
The hate is so unjustified. It’s also beneath you.
Hate!? Never, I don’t care enough to hate. And nothing says love like chicken soup.
Toneez, it will be a sad day in Habsland if Price leaves because of MT, just like the likes of Subban and Eller. Loyalty has its limits, no?
Yet, I am still surprised that MT did not get fired, last season.
Someone asking about lines:Projected lines:
Forwards
Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault– Alexander Radulov
Artturi Lehkonen – Alex Galchenyuk – Paul Byron
Sven Andrighetto – Tomas Plekanec – Andrew Shaw
Daniel Carr – Michael McCarron – Torrey Mitchell
Defense
Alexei Emelin – Shea Weber
Andrei Markov – Jeff Petry
Nathan Beaulieu – Greg Pateryn
Starting Goaltender
Al Montoya
From: http://thehockeywriters.com/preview-canadiens-look-for-cure-to-the-blues/
Free Front.
#67 reported to have a virus. Lines are:
Flynn-Danault-Radulov
Lehkonen-Galchenyuk-Byron
Andrighetto-Plekanec-Shaw
Carr-McCarron-Mitchell
Emelin-Weber
Markov-Petry
Beaulieu-Pateryn
So, Pacioretty in the pressbox with Desharnais ?
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
SNET about to broadcast the CWHL All-Star game from the ACC.
The voice doing player intros sounds very comfortable in both English and French
– anyone know why this doesn’t happen for NHL games played there ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
… and the anthem singer – talk about a set of pipes. Wow !
Anyone see the lineup on RDS.
It is wack.
Stubbs talks with Ted Lindsay and Scotty Bowman about Mike Ilitch:
https://www.nhl.com/news/ted-lindsay-scotty-bowman-mourn-mike-ilitch/c-286653214?tid=280751088
–Go Habs Go!–
The Hamburglar is on waivers. On his birthday.
Maxime Morin @MaxMorinRDS
Les Sénateurs ont placé le nom du gardien Andrew Hammond au ballottage ce midi. Il fête ses 29 ans aujourd’hui. #PasBonneFête
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
#PasBonneFête indeed.
Seems like only yesterday this kid was a shoo-in to be awarded the first ever Nobel Prize for Goaltending.
NHL Refereeing Vignette:
The Canucks have just scored right at the end of the second period, with .6 seconds left. After review, all that remains is the pro forma faceoff in the middle dot to run out less than a second of clock. The troops gather.
You guessed it. The ref pump fakes with the puck, both centres kind of swipe at the dot. The ref calls them back to order, instructs them on what he wants to see, then drops the puck, to hear the horn sound immediately.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
This is a great catch ❗
You’d have to think it would draw a wide reaction if
exposedhighlighted in the right way.
– Friedman would do it justice, altho it would seem to fit more easily into Cherry’s wheelhouse – does he have a bone to pick with the stripes ❓
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
Yeah, I’ve seem Cherry go off on showboating refs and/or linespeople. One of the rare times his rage is actually justified.
I don’t blame nerds (i.e. refs) for wanting to steal back some of the spotlight for all the abuse they take, but the fact is there is literally not a single sentient being in the known universe who gives a crap.
Watching Cherry rant about this with MacLean doing his stooge-best to colour would be hilarious, especially given the off-chance it could result in a moment of squirm for Colon and his Butt-man.
They should just have the puck fired down from a slot in the bottom of the big clock above the face-off circle.
–Go Habs Go!–
I love it.
Aaaaargh!
Very painful flashback of spinning my centre in a blur of movement which was nevertheless futile because his stick will no longer stay low enough to make contact with the puck.
And my brother smirking.
incroyable! ( I mean, that the Canucks scored)
Free Front.
Fire the defensive coach and that should bring the D around including Weber.
But let’s deal with the offensive problems first.
Pacioretty Danault Radulov
Lekonnen Galchenyuk Byron/Gallagher
Shaw/Andrighetto Plekanec Byron/Gallagher
Carr MaCarron Mitchell
Hudon
We need Shaw to play like Shaw of Chicago (without the stupid penalties) & Sven is just not going to be the playoff phenom.
So we call up Hudon, or we get someone new.
Who are the best LW’s available?
Galchenyuk is still on the come back trail and will be here in full flight soon. Same for Gallagher.
Habba Dabba Do!
Cause for concern, that headline came out of left field, like this statement I made last Saturday during a conversation I had with a fellow Hab on this Key West island.
ME; “If the Habs miraculously wins the cup this season with MT at the helm, do we celebrate?”
The pause would have garnered envy from Marlon Brando at his very Island of Dr. Moreau worst.
I’ve posted on that before, asked whether the “The Canadiens will NEVER…” crew would/could celebrate if we won a Cup with Michel Therrien at the helm, whether they value being ‘right’ in their hatred more than team success. Definitely muted responses.
Eradicator … I for one am extremely vocal and persistent in my dislike for MT and I always say that as long as he is behind the bench the Habs will not win the Cup, and I still stand by that, and I also stated that if I am wrong I will be 1st to give credit where its due and admit I am wrong , I know probably many on here do not like my posts, but I too am a Habs fan since the days of Plante and Harvey so I have been blessed to be old enough to have witnessed the dominating Hab teams and terrific coaches Bowman , Blake , Ruel , Lemaire and more , they coached because they were proud to coach the Habs, they did not come into Pressers and throw players under the bus, they took care of that in private , they were accountable … in MT ‘s case its everyone else’s fault BUT HIS !!!
Carey is not Carey these days because he’s pissed , plain and simple and of course he wont say it, but his body language sure does, and being the strong silent leader that he is , well the rest of the team is following him , I truly believe MT’s days are numbered and if they’re not, then Carrey’s sure are… he wont stick around any longer than he has to …
So will I celebrate if they win the cup ? I will be happy, I am a Hab fan , I just feel so strongly that it wont happen with him ….
All Habs all the Time
Toneez, I agree, his body language does suggest he’s frustrated,pissed and as I mentioned before, ever since the stare things have not been right with him and the team.
MT has to go, its way passed time.
I think you meant “Marlon Brando at his very Island of Dr. Moreau BEST.”
I’m more concerned and embarressedtesized I plurerasized “win” in a sentencintcetisizingggg…..
Charles Laughton. House of Pain.
Richard R
To those wondering why Montoya tonight and Price tomorrow, It is really quite simple – my daughter is treating me to the Habs-Bruins game and the Habs are trying to make me happy!
If your major concerns are Weber and Price, you should probably relax a bit.
Free Front.
correct both will be gone in the next 2 years
Relax, because in a seven game series; each is likely to be the best player at their position every game.
Free Front.
How about: Duschene & Rattinen for sergacheyev, Plekanek, Gallagher (or Shaw) Andrigetto, De La Rose, Flynn or Mitchell, and a couple of second round picks? How’s that for all in?
Throw in William B. Williams and one of the Bittman brothers.
Reminds me of my bravado all in bluff with a pair of nothing.
Worst part was my sober state at the time.
Will Habs get a point this weekend?
If they don’t, how many will be calling for MT’s head? Will they get it?
Does it mean something that Carey’s not getting the HNIC Saturday night game?
Or will we all feel better if our heroes take 4 points this weekend, and Price looks sharp against the Bruins? Will it make everyone feel that MB should go “all in” and mortgage the future?!
“Does it mean something that Carey’s not getting the HNIC Saturday night game?”
Yes, but I have no idea what it means.
Free Front.
Montoya should play against better western teams and even Pit and Wash. Price should get starts against the Tampa, Boston, Ottawa types as well as the bottom feeders. If there is a back to back scenario or bebate over which goalie gets what game. Just gives us better odds to win the games we can and have to win.
….Hab4life….
Every sentence in your post ends with a question mark,
suggesting you are either inquisitive or clueless.
Relax, little Pigeon, and enjoy your fabled Canucks.
After firing the architect of the Luongo and Schneider giveaways, they signed the goaltending genius that is Ryan Miller.
In your vision, however, they did obtain the generational forward talent that is Bo Horvat, and are now on track for great things.
D-Mex I see you arrogance is still at a high level.
Quick, Lapointe :
– What day is it ?
Go ahead and ask someone if you need help …
I’m inquisitive 🙂
Not for your opinion, necessarily, which I could have gotten from any orangutan. But thanks for your contribution.
The number of people on the Unsocial Media wanting MT fired is irrelevant. And thank goodness too.
Excitement in the hockey world.
The Vancouver Canucks are about to take the ice ❗
PVR’ing it. I want to see Nikita Tryamkin wreck somebody.
On one play we got a knockdown of Brad Marchand, and a couple seconds later contact with David Backes, who was ready and ‘braced’, and who got the better of the exchange.
Still a win, never mind that the Bruins just scored and their awful goal non-song is playing now.
I’m a little confused about Montoya in on Saturday night, but Price is historically good against the Bruins.
It can’t be a ploy to confuse Bob Cole, since he will doubtless be calling the Sabres @ Leafs game. (Glad I’m not a fan of the Leafs, because between Cole and the Sabres’ Rick Jeannette, you may as well mute the sound.)
Bob Cole is a throwback to the Gallivan era, and harmless.
I’d much rather listen to him than to Laffs convert Jim Hughson.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
Hughson can call a game well but he has become a Leaf blower. He knows who signs the cheque. Always remember, Rogers owns a big chunk of the Leafs.
Johnyk
Montoya against a non-conference opponent. Pricer in against an eastern team where the points are more important.
Johnyk
As much as I wish it were different the Habs will lose their back-to-back games this weekend.
Both the Blues and the Bs have something to prove to their new coaches and also to ones just fired. Everyone of those guys in each locker room are wrestling with some guilt that they are just as responsible as the coach in creating the atmosphere where management felt they had to do something drastic to change their respective teams’ course. So this weekend the Habs will be facing teams that are bringing a little more to the game than just being prepared. Each Blues’ and Bs’ player will be challenging themselves to demonstrate that their part in each bench boss change wasn’t the ‘main’ reason. When athletes are forced to place their pride and professionalism on a very public stage it is amazing what they can achieve.
The Habs are not in for a very good weekend because they just don’t have this type of attitude even though they are charting the exact same course.
What are the winning lottery numbers? I sure can use the money, and when someone like you is so certain about something, man, gotta take advantage.
Also, going to woodbine, can you please tell me who will win each race?
Well, I was planning on watching the game, but I guess now I’ll just do corrections.
Free Front.
Your post appears to suggest that the Blues and Bruins will be playing a little harder this weekend, with … something to prove to their new coaches and also to ones just fired.
By all accounts, Julien was popular with the team in BOS, so doesn’t it follow that his former players were playing hard for him when he was still there ? What would they be proving to him by playing harder now ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Your point is right on. The good news is they could solve the problem by firing EmT right now, before the game, and let Muller take over.
That’s 4 points in the bag. Anyone in? Or are you still all drinking the free Kool-Aid ™.
Good thing is I care less than I used to. Between losing PK and what’s going on with my son’s team and his injuries, it’s helped me let it go.
I don’t care if we don’t win a Cup with Price. If he doesn’t care? Why should I?
Don’t concern yourself with posters who choose to pick apart your post, because of your wording. Some people enjoy putting down others. Most people come on this site to read the wide variety of posts, and don’t really care if you’re an English major.
This IS just a blog.
Keep posting.
Hot hand Bourque got his 13th and added a pair of assists
He was the 1st star in a 4-1 win vs Drummondville
Bourque has a 7 game point streak with 4 goals & 13 points
Overall he now has 44 points in 44 games
The first place Sea Dogs have now won 9 in a row.
Bradley got his 26th in a 7-2 win over Calgary
He now has 26 goals and 63 points in 55 games
–Go Habs Go!–
Is this just about being an old 20 year old in the junior ranks, or was Bourque a sixth round steal?
I guess the same could be asked of Bradley, as they were born 10 days apart.
Free Front.
Bourque was considered a bit of a steal when drafted (many had him ranked to go in the 3rd round) and his stock has gone up since then. He may not be destined for a top pairing NHL role, but he could become a useful NHLer IMO. I look forward to seeing how he does with Laval next season.
–Go Habs Go!–
Whatever happened to Hudon? He seemed like one of the better prospects, put up some points in his limited time in the NHL,
He was injured but apparently healthy now and playing well.
The sensible explanation, if there is one, is size.
Shame on HIO for the few comments, let alone celebrations, for Max getting his 200th. In today’s NHL this is a great achievement.
He’s soft and lazy?
–Go Habs Go!–
I see Max as a Stamkos type talent. And to look at just the numbers, one would think he is doing just fine. But, and here is where I lose it, watching the games, Max just doesn’t put in the effort, passion and desire to go from a 30/40 goal guy to a 50 goal, 90-100 point guy that gets you a $8/9 mil contract.
….Hab4life….
We often see what we want to. I see Max competing hard since at least the start of December.
The real season starts mid-March if you’re in the playoff race, April if you’re in first place.
Free Front.
I guess that’s where I’m spoiled. I see good Habs teams coasting in later part of the year because the playoff spot is already wrapped up. Not waiting until March to see where they stand and then turning on the jets.
….Hab4life….
Radulov plays hard, shift in and shift out :
Goes into the corners, fights along the boards, gets the puck then pushes thru checks and stickwork to hold on to it before dishing it off to the beneficiaries (I use this word instead of Pacioretty’s name) of his work. He even pushes back in post-whistle scrums !
On those rare occasions that Pacioretty comes close to any of this, it’s the exception rather than the rule.
Looks like a giant when paired with Desharnais, tho … is that why he likes playing with him so much (?)
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
I am going to say the same thing I have always thought, and i was a HUGE Max fan, but… he does not have the personality to be Captain. It’s not his fault. Koivu didn’t really have it either, but at least he bled on the ice every night.
Max in cruise control does not inspire anyone.
Secondly, I think the leg is a problem still. I could be wrong, but he has never been the same.
It’s really disappointing.
DD and Flynn back in ?
” Therrien said he was impressed by the performance of Mike McCarron and Daniel Carr on the fourth line — along with veteran Torrey Mitchell — in Thursday’s OT win in Arizona after they were both called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.
The arrival of McCarron and Carr put Desharnais and Flynn in the press box as healthy scratches and McCarron and Carr will play again Saturday night against the Blues. “
Fift
I would like to see his ice time rolled back a bit down the stretch (after the break). Same with Price. These two have played quite a lot already with the world cup thing, exhibition games, regular season and all star games. A healthy Markov will help as well as increasing the responsibilities of Emelin, Nate and perhaps Pateryn. Petry is another one showing signs of fatigue and could use the rest. The return of Gally along with the improvement in Chucky’s game will help the offense down the stretch as will the inevitable new players who will be added soon.
Just my two cents worth as a long time observer. I am forever optimistic.
Good post. Depth is the secret of teams who go deep. The season is just too hard. I’ve always said that Price plays too much, and that is 100% on MB and previous management. Price was not handled well from the beginning. He should have come up behind a veteran. Brodeur would have been perfect.
But I guess we are all geniuses in hindsight. Though actually this is all stuff I said when he was drafted and got hell for.
Lot of posters have stated that the Habs should have a better record because they have high quality players…but most teams have about the same amount of 4-5 high end players…Now some of the roster players will get better but probably not this year…Danault 14…Lehkonene 11…Carr 8….Andrighetto 11…McCarron 2..This is the number of career goals these players have and all 5 will be in the lineup..Mitchell a 7-8 goal scorer and Flynn a 5-6 goal scorer..it should not be a suprise that scoring goals is and will be an issue this year..
I am not sure scoring goals is an issue this year. In fact the Habs are 8th in League scoring whereas in 2016 they finished 16th and 2015 they finished 18th. They have really improved that.
Now in goals against this year the Habs are 9th whereas in 2016 they were 21st after being 2nd in 2015. Big change without Price and now without Subban.
In goal differential this season they are 6th, in 2016 they were 19th, and back in 2015 they were also 6th.
Actually the Habs have been slumping but the team is statistically even better than the 2015 team and miles ahead of last years team.
It is the slumping that is concerning, not the goals for or against. If the slump continues the stats will slide. If the slump ends the Habs could be 2nd or even first overall.
What causes the slump?
Lack of depth, and lack of size. Even if smaller players play physical, it is wearing.
Teams that go deep have strong 3rd and 4th lines and good call ups.
I hate to use a football analogy, but even a great Defensive team will break down if the offense is not getting first downs and giving them a rest and half decent field position.
All true. I would add that they have scored first in most games. In other years they didn’t and were always chasing the game with only a popgun attack.
Johnyk
All the guys say Weber is the hardest guy in the league to play against. That includes Chara as well. That’s saying something.
.
. . .
. . . . !
: : : . . . ….. .
and i forgot:
….. …