BONUS: Max Pacioretty is a hot streak away from Richard Trophy

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty sits near the top of the NHL scoring race. Our panel looks at this chances if winning the Maurice Richard Trophy this season.
I always thought Pateryn got a bit of raw deal with the habs and was sad to see him go, but extremly pleased with Jordie Benn in return thus far – fitting in very nicely with a very good contract. I read Dallas thought they might lose him in the expansion draft and that made him expendable, I’d be curious if we plan on protecting him or risk losing him too…
After last night I can officially say that I’ve changed my favorite Habitant player to Jordie Benn. When he took that penalty last night for pulling down a Sens player who had just tapped Carey and was in our crease(i didn’t take note of who the Sens player was and it doesn’t matter) it made me feel glad all over. It happened very quick but as he grabbed the player by the shoulder pad and threw him to the ice, he actually gave him a quick jab to the face first. I love that stuff!! Not only did he remove the player from Carey’s turf he also gave him a little reminder that there are actual men wearing the CH now, not impostors.
Then he defended Radulov in front of our bench. I hope evryone sitting on the bench took note of that. I’m sure Jullien did. The helmet tap with Rads in the penalty box sure showed that Rads sure appreciated the back-up.
Not even to mention that he scored a nice goal on the shot from the point.
Hi post-game interview when he talks about having fun out there giving face washes definitely put a smile on my face.
Was it just me or is the combo of Cole and Galley (and their dozen mistakes a shift) in back to back games warrant the mute button? Geez!
No not just you, they were brutal, it was like watching a FOX regional broadcast with obvious homer commentary – switched to RDS
NESN and MSG are two of the U.S. broadcasts that I hate the most, especially with Bruins commentator Jack Edwards.
If I have to hear Joe Buck announce one more championship series (in any sport)….. My ears are still bleeding.
I don’t mind Cole. He has one of the great Canadian hockey voices, usually I don’t find him that biased against the Habs either. He’s 83 – I can look past his mistakes.
Galley on the other hand….
We’ll just chalk Cole’s poor performance up to “fatigue”
Agree 100%. Of the 2, Galley’s more worthy of the mute button.
I literally watched the game with no sound. Total respect for Cole, but that doesn’t mean he’s good at his job today.
And most of us here think an ageing Pleks is bad
Washington no longer sits alone in first place.
I’m just a lay person, not a hockey expert like a lot of people on HIO. And I really appreciate your opinions and views. Now can might someone explain to me how Galchenyuk is supposed to be a centerman? He’s poor at faceoffs, can’t pass that well, and is lousy in his zone. Seems to me he is a pure sniper à la Camelleri. Is there something I’m missing?
He indeed may be a better winger than centerman. But at this present time, he is the most offensively gifted player who has centering capabilities. To acquire a true elite #1 center is extremely difficult, it would seem to me the Habs are making the best of a current situation.
Thank you Burly.
I’d say we’re all equal. And equally wrong about more things then we care to admit.
Radulov works as the center in the offensive zone, controlling the puck and distributing it.
Defence and face offs, absolutely Galchenyuk needs a lot of work.
I like Galchenyuk as a sniper, on the right wing.
He was drafted 3rd overall because he played Centre in Junior. His stats are quite good 103gp, 58goals, 144pts.
Why MT thought he should “develop” at wing is anyone’s guess but while he was there he practiced shooting and other things a Centreman doesn’t necessarily have the luxury of practicing.
He needs to be put in a position to suceed. And getting the MT funk off will take time. He’s been better as of late in the face-off circle (last dozen or so games) and because his upside is so high, we need to live with his mistakes while he’s learning and making some.
Played only one of those junior seasons at center.
The IceCaps are in a playoff spot, 4th place in the North division, 1 point behind the 3rd place Marlies, 2 back of 2nd place Albany and 5 back of 1st place Syracuse. All these teams have 12 games left to play in the regular season.
Couple big games tomorrow night and Wednesday against the Flyers AHL affiliate Phantoms who are sitting 2nd in their division. Hopefully the Caps can get at least 3 points out of the 2 games. Still don’t like how the league has changed to winning % due to Gary not wanting the California teams to have to travel as much , thus giving them less games.
It’s like 2 separate AHL leagues now since they (East and West) don’t play each other until the Calder Cup playoff finals.
I remember asking 2 seasons ago how many here thought this team could win a Cup with Therrien as the coach and Desharnais as Pacioretty’s center? Actually, everyone who replied either stated they thought the team could be led by those two, or dismissed my question.
Some questioned if I had anything against Quebecois players, or coaches. I remember those posters as well.
Fast forward to today.
Therrien is gone. What a huge mistake it was to hire him.
Desharnais gone. He never should have received a 4 year extension. That was 2 years too long for a player that is one dimensional passer, weak shooter, weak defensively.
Now Julien steps in. What a difference. He tried Emelin next to Weber at first. Then he made the switch to Markov. Not ideal of course. But such a huge improvement. The team has 2 losses since that change, I believe, to Calgary and Chicago.
Then the team started to play with confidence. With poise. Weber has been better. Markov, much better. That’s where teams win Champioships, with an excellent top pairing on defence, and great goaltending.
Then Julien put Galchenyuk on to the top line, creating a line that every team must play to defend. This puts defensive pressure on the opposing team, opens up opportunities for Daneault and Plekanecs’ lines.
During the game, you see the team press effectively when they need a goal, with aggressive forecheck, and the right player deployment.
Then you see the team play excellent defence when they want to kill the clock, following the coach’s advise and strategy all along the way.
This is a very well coached team, with amazing goaltending, an excellent top pair of dmen, and 1 great line.
Everyone? I may not always agree with you Ed, but to state that everyone here either believed in MT and DD or just dismissed your question seems a bit overstated.
Perhaps I didn’t see that specific question the day you posted it, but I think you know yourself that many folks here questioned not only the leadership/Coaching of MT but also the use of DD as our #1 center.
“Everyone who replied” to my question
Apologies then for me being dismissive.
If you’re gonna bash DD you have to be honest and bash Plekanec as well (very good game by him yesterday though)
Not bashing Desharnais. Just the facts. He’s a passer. He’s one dimensional. He doesn’t shoot. His defence is poor. 4 years was too long.
To be fair to MT, he would have gone back to Markov on the 1st pairing too. I think the plan was to try everyone while resting Andrei first. If nobody stepped up, they would go back to Markov before the payoffs. Andrei’s injury is the best thing that happened to the team this season. If he is truly rested, they should be able to get to the ECF with this weak division.
Maybe he would have made the change, but He stuck with Emelin throughout the 2 months of losing.
The issue IMO with MT was that he was sticking with that horrible D and PK coverage and Price got fed up.
Therrien was brutal.
Top 5 teams in the NHL in the past 4 weeks:
Calgary (!), Chicago, Columbus, Montreal, Ottawa.
And we just spanked Ottawa.
—–
( ! ) and “spanked” in the same comment.
… would cause Freud to raise an eyebrow.
He is a wee bit more than a hot streak away now, what a night for Crosby.
Not (just) because it robbed the Habs of a goal last night, but the current NHL offside rule is completely ridiculous and practically unenforceable.
Imagine a player has one foot ahead the blue line and most of his body behind the blue… but has lifted his rear foot so it no longer touches the ice. What is that, offside?
The current rule is fraught with grey zones. Although the League seems to love grey zones, so I guess it’s consistent.
I’m 45, offside is offside, Byron had to drag his foot to keep himself onside, he didn’t and was in the zone ahead of the puck. He tried to cheat, and the Habs got burnt.
You use the term “current rule,” are you referring to a new offside rule and I missed the rule change? I serious here, as I read someone else say something along the same lines last night.
There is nothing grey about offside to me unless there was a rule change on it that I missed these past forty years playing the game. 🙂
Pretty sure he means the change is the ability to review offisides to have goals overturned.
Yes, this coaching challenge in offsides was brought in I think to help correct the obvious glaring missed calls. It has become something of a video game exercise. Most disturbing, however, is the inconsistency within this process. Last night it seemed Chicago was offside, the replay indicated this, yet the goal stood up.
I don’t quite understand how a professional league can come up with a gameplan where a referee has to look at a tiny ipad (or whatever brand they use) and make the determination. Just seems like a recipe for disaster, nevermind the fact that perhaps bias can be involved in having the in game officials have to overturn their own calls. It would seem the rule itself of offside is clearcut, yet the process to determine this is far from it.
Same with goaltender interference, what looks to be obvious or marginal seems to come down to a coin flip. The NFL seemingly gets most of their reviews correct (the ones I see anyway).
Sorry… should have said rule interpretation.