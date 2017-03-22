You are here: Home » News » Bonus: Markov, Weber will face tougher challenges in playoffs
Shea Weber and Andrei Markov managed to shut down Connor McDavid in Edmonton. Can they continue to be a shutdown pair in the playoffs? Our panel breaks that down.
Lehkonen would be a Center material.
Bell and Rogers doing their very best to make sure that independant bar owners take it on the chin for them. Really a shame how they operate, interesting how these arch enemies can suddenly come up with a plan like this together. And perhaps on the eve of their jointly owned hockey team finally making the playoffs.
http://news.nationalpost.com/sports/bell-and-rogers-offer-sports-bars-unpleasant-choice-give-us-more-money-or-lose-tsn-and-sportsnet
Just last week the brainiacs from Rogers/Bell announced the price hike for Leafs tickets as a wonderful thing for the customers since this will reduce ticket scalpers. And now today they decided to bend over a few more folks and really make sure everyone felt good in the morning.
Good thing the independant business owners need to lose more margins for these Asshats to be happy with themselves.
The Leafs have traditionally fought scalpers by providing a product with no black market value.
The Bar owners will do like they always do amigo.
Raise the Price of the Booze.
They’ll be fine.
We, on the other hand get shafted again.
Hey,
Screw the Sports Bars..Bring back The Topless Bars.
I don’t think it is quite that easy, but I principally feel Bell and Rogers are as despicable as politicians.
Si. Verdad.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Folks don’t seem to mind posting links here to facilitate stealing content from TV providers who then react by looking for ways to counter that loss of revenue.
edit: I am not passing judgement on anyone, just pointing out that theft of their content (which has been facilitated by many here) has cost the providers revenue and that they are, as always, looking for ways to keep revenues up. There may be a relationship there.
–Go Habs Go!–
Well as it applies to me, I pay for the special package for my home, but when I’m not home I like to see some of the game.
Most of us have paid cable conglomerates for decades – paid them in many cases for a lot of content we didn’t want just to get at the small slice we do. When the NHL and their partners offer a service better then than the free software I use to watch hockey without cable, I’ll pony up.
The massive cable conglomerates have dinosaured their way into 2017 by utterly not reacting to consumer demand. I can’t imagine that running a business the way they do is still sanctioned and approved by the CRTC and not laughed off the block.
“Excuse me sir, but in order to rent this car, you must also rent this very expensive family heirloom and keep it in the trunk.”
“Sure no problem! Thank you! Why do this when I could borrow a car for free?”
Oh man, start the panic.
Renaud Lavoie @renlavoietva 17s18 seconds ago
Carey Price is not at 100% right now. That’s why Claude Julien can’t confirm he’ll play tomorrow Vs Hurricanes. #tvasports
hopefully not knee….wondering if groin…that toe save he made other day was full out stretch and desperation save bigtime…wonder if that had something to do with???
Yeah that was an awesome save, but I felt the pain in my groin.
I immediately thought about that toe save and the splits he did as well.
“not 100%” according to whom?
If only Lavoie, simply ignore.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Direct quote from Julien.
Nothing is official until Dr Recchi confirms.
Should I hang myself now or wait until tomorrow night?
If only we had traded him already. 🙂
BA-KOOM! 😀
I’d like to see a Martinsen-Ott-King 4th line.
So you like watching the Habs spend time in their own zone? I don´t.
I agree; bring back the smurf line.
King has done little so far. Maybe the big body will help in the playoffs, maybe not.
Wouldn’t Galchenyuk look better on RW for more cracks at the one timer? Or maybe that is the plan and the post is vague.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 38m38 minutes ago
#Habs practice lines
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Martinsen-McCarron-Mitchell
Finally, Shaw at center.
I like the look of that line. Could be just what the Doctor ordered for Chucky.
Shaw is playing wonderful hockey under Julien, and Lehkonen only impresses us more each game. I haven’t been a fan of Danault moving up to the top line, but this could be interesting to watch play out.
Really sad looking down the middle. Really can’t expect to win a cup with that centre ice line up but that’s on the GM at this point to address for next year.
All defensively responsible though, if the wingers provide more offence as a result perhaps it makes the Center position somewhat a moot point for remainder of year.
Two whole linemates who will actively work to get the puck and play in every area of the ice. It’s up to AG27 to find his spots on the ice and put home goals.
McCarron at C still weirds me out though.
Worth a shot!
I like this. The 27/47/67 top line was too easy a target for opposing teams’ shut down lines. A more balanced top nine is far more difficult to coach against.
Also glad to see Martinsen back in. King is very slow moving. Our fourth line now has better overall speed, which is something Julien has exploited successfully in the past.
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 9m9 minutes ago
#Habs Galchenyuk said he and Julien had a positive meeting before practice in which the HC decided to move 27 to LW so he can find his game.
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 10m10 minutes ago
More
#Habs Galchenyuk accepting of move: “At the end of the day you’re a hockey player. You’re not born to play centre or born to play wing.”
Good thing it was Julian not MT moving AG27 to the wing. This site would explode
I no longer have to give a rats ass about MT. Feels great. I’ll let Timo be worried about MT and everything else related to him.
Finally some clarity on the future of John Tavares from Darren Dreger. This is pure Bonus material.
“TSN: Darren Dreger reports a decision could be reached on John Tavares’ future with the New York Islanders in June. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement before July, Dreger said he wouldn’t be shocked if the Isles consider trading him, perhaps during the NHL Draft in late June. However, he’s not saying the trade scenario is more likely than a new contract. Tavares is eligible for UFA status in July 2018.”
Dreger is always such a wealth of flatulence.
You can listen to him for an hour and he literally says nothing.
Just says there are two possibilities for everything…Don’t know how that guy can be called an ‘insider’
It is actually quite hilarious.
Mind boggling he is paid any money for what he provides. One day I hope to see Bob McKenzie lose his marbles and just start lambasting Dreger for having absolutely nothing to say, EVER.
I have long believed, despite reports to the contrary, that Tavares either will or will not be traded. I am just glad to see Dreger confirm my insight, really my true genius, on this issue.
Habs 5-1 winners tomorrow night!
Patches gets a hat trick, with Danault as his centre, re-igniting that discussion.
Offensive outburst will have some posters crowing about how the Habs have enough offence, and can ride Carey a long way!
The rest of us will smile and hope, but know better…
Who hopes I’m wrong about our playoff run, other than me? 🙂
Time to make the donuts!
if they are not 100% and rested its over.
They are on the other side of old but still good when they are healthy!
Oh man, start the panic.
Renaud Lavoie @renlavoietva 17s18 seconds ago
Carey Price is not at 100% right now. That’s why Claude Julien can’t confirm he’ll play tomorrow Vs Hurricanes. #tvasports
hopefully not knee….wondering if groin…that toe save he made other day was full out stretch and desperation save bigtime…wonder if that had something to do with???
Yeah that was an awesome save, but I felt the pain in my groin.
I immediately thought about that toe save and the splits he did as well.
“not 100%” according to whom?
If only Lavoie, simply ignore.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Direct quote from Julien.
Nothing is official until Dr Recchi confirms.
Should I hang myself now or wait until tomorrow night?
If only we had traded him already. 🙂
BA-KOOM! 😀
I’d like to see a Martinsen-Ott-King 4th line.
So you like watching the Habs spend time in their own zone? I don´t.
I agree; bring back the smurf line.
King has done little so far. Maybe the big body will help in the playoffs, maybe not.
Wouldn’t Galchenyuk look better on RW for more cracks at the one timer? Or maybe that is the plan and the post is vague.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 38m38 minutes ago
#Habs practice lines
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Martinsen-McCarron-Mitchell
Finally, Shaw at center.
I like the look of that line. Could be just what the Doctor ordered for Chucky.
Shaw is playing wonderful hockey under Julien, and Lehkonen only impresses us more each game. I haven’t been a fan of Danault moving up to the top line, but this could be interesting to watch play out.
Really sad looking down the middle. Really can’t expect to win a cup with that centre ice line up but that’s on the GM at this point to address for next year.
All defensively responsible though, if the wingers provide more offence as a result perhaps it makes the Center position somewhat a moot point for remainder of year.
Two whole linemates who will actively work to get the puck and play in every area of the ice. It’s up to AG27 to find his spots on the ice and put home goals.
McCarron at C still weirds me out though.
Worth a shot!
I like this. The 27/47/67 top line was too easy a target for opposing teams’ shut down lines. A more balanced top nine is far more difficult to coach against.
Also glad to see Martinsen back in. King is very slow moving. Our fourth line now has better overall speed, which is something Julien has exploited successfully in the past.
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 9m9 minutes ago
#Habs Galchenyuk said he and Julien had a positive meeting before practice in which the HC decided to move 27 to LW so he can find his game.
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 10m10 minutes ago
#Habs Galchenyuk accepting of move: “At the end of the day you’re a hockey player. You’re not born to play centre or born to play wing.”
Good thing it was Julian not MT moving AG27 to the wing. This site would explode
I no longer have to give a rats ass about MT. Feels great. I’ll let Timo be worried about MT and everything else related to him.
Finally some clarity on the future of John Tavares from Darren Dreger. This is pure Bonus material.
“TSN: Darren Dreger reports a decision could be reached on John Tavares’ future with the New York Islanders in June. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement before July, Dreger said he wouldn’t be shocked if the Isles consider trading him, perhaps during the NHL Draft in late June. However, he’s not saying the trade scenario is more likely than a new contract. Tavares is eligible for UFA status in July 2018.”
Dreger is always such a wealth of flatulence.
You can listen to him for an hour and he literally says nothing.
Just says there are two possibilities for everything…Don’t know how that guy can be called an ‘insider’
It is actually quite hilarious.
Mind boggling he is paid any money for what he provides. One day I hope to see Bob McKenzie lose his marbles and just start lambasting Dreger for having absolutely nothing to say, EVER.
I have long believed, despite reports to the contrary, that Tavares either will or will not be traded. I am just glad to see Dreger confirm my insight, really my true genius, on this issue.
Habs 5-1 winners tomorrow night!
Patches gets a hat trick, with Danault as his centre, re-igniting that discussion.
Offensive outburst will have some posters crowing about how the Habs have enough offence, and can ride Carey a long way!
The rest of us will smile and hope, but know better…
Who hopes I’m wrong about our playoff run, other than me? 🙂
Time to make the donuts!
if they are not 100% and rested its over.
They are on the other side of old but still good when they are healthy!