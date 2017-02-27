BONUS: Canadiens will win the Atlantic Division: Engels

https://youtu.be/246uxdYEQA8
Do you think the Canadiens are in danger of missing the playoffs given their recent slide? The Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan and Rogers Sportsnet’s Eric Engels give their predictions.
How close are we to a blockbuster deal for a number 1 centreman and who does everyone think Bergevin is after?
I think there’s about a 50 per cent chance it gets done by the end of the day on Wednesday and, if not, a 100 per cent chance of some sort of deal being done before next season’s training camp opens.
Here are my top five maybes for March 1 deal, in the order in which I think they’d be most useful rather than most likely to be acquired:
1. Duchene: We may not have the trade chips of some of the competitors for him, but all signs point to our GM being more willing than most to overpay. It looks like it may all be up to Joe Sakic now.
2. Jonathan Drouin: I don’t get to see much live NHL hockey, but one Detroit-Tampa Bay playoff game was enough for me to see that he’s already an elite offensive palyer who will only get better with experience.
3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: He’s fallen out of favour in Edmonton and all that young depth at forward makes a trade for a defenceman more likely than not.
4. Michael Backlund: He’s having a nice year for Calgary, so isn’t likley to be moved now. He can centre a scoring line but like Martin Hanzal is probably better suited for a third-line role.
5. Gabriel Landeskog: I know. He’s not a centre. But Beregvin needs significant talent added to his to his scoring lines regardless. If he isn’t getting Duchene from the Avs, the team’s captain would be a nice second prize.
What are some of the other candidates out there that I’ve missed?
Hmm Eklund says CLB…wonder how tight he still is with Engels?
CLB has a lot of gritty guys that could help HAbs…but why would they want to rock the boat too much there?
Daniel Carr hasn’t played since Feb. 15th vs Binghamton (when he scored his 5th goal in his 8th games for the IceCaps this season). I recall someone posting he underwent a medical “procedure” or something like that. Anyone know what happened to him or when he may be expected to play again?
“Canadiens will win the Atlantic Division: Engels”
Sort of like:
“And the Oscar for Best Picture goes to La-La Land.”
Well according to McGuire this upcoming draft is the worst since 2003, I can’t imagine this comment came off straight off the reserve. I’m sure he will be proven correct….. Minnesota got a bargain bin price for Hanzal according to Pierre.
03 draft bad? whole lotta good players and cup winners..with diff’t teams too from that draft
I can only repeat what the egghead says on the radio.
Edit: I should clarify, His quote or paraphrase was that since the 2003 draft, this is the worst draft class.
Perhaps that was the first draft he began covering, so it is a historical reference. That is how I heard it. Not that 2003 was bad, but that in the 14 years to follow this is going to be the worst.
Geez, now I have no idea if the upcomuing draft will be one of the best or one of the worst.
McGuire is a bit of a blowhard, but I wouldn’t think he’d be so far off base on something as straightforward as this.
By any estimation, that’s an exceptional draft, if you are just looking at the top end players in it.
very poor….how could they not choose carter?
Patrice Bergeron and Shea Weber were also 2nd rounders in that draft.
Isn’t 2003 one of the best draft classes of the last 20 or 30 years? Or am I reading this statement wrong.
Looks like Montoya tonight and Price tomorrow vs Columbus. Best chance for the team to come away with 4 points in 2 nights. Hoping this team has turned the corner, and hopefully back to what we saw last fall.
Emergency! Price not playing tonight! Obviously traded for the NYI’s entire set of picks in next years draft, Tavares, and a third-hand copy of Lock n’ Chase for the Intellivision!
Crazy times!
You’re killing it again today, Mr Glue.
Terrible trade.
They sould have at least held out for Intellivision Pitfall or Utopia.
When I was a kid, I played that Pitfall game forever. Activision was supposed to send you a gift if you sent them a pic of your TV at 400,000 points, or something. I don’t recall.
So I sent it in, and got zero response. Activision has been dead to me ever since.
BTW – Sub Hunt. Miss that one too.
– HAbs kicked tires on Drouin a lot last year allegedly.
-Drouin out with Flu
-Various reprts saying Drouin in play…no tams (fits MTL silence ability)
-Habs possibly building towards blockbuster (Engels, Gagnon, BGL)
-New coach…need to help him
-Continued to keep patch/rad together…perhaps because they plan on putting someone else there
-droin RW prefers center…address center and Franco issues and absolves team of having to elevate a player undeservedly
-Drouin great playoff numbers last year
-To me most signs point to Drouin…BUT…Yzerman will make team overpay..so if he does too much then I think Spezza is next option…..addresses both size and RH center, sublime playmaker, good on PP….
-Duchene would be good too but if going LW while LAndeskog is a great fit I thinkhis cost would be very high, higher then say an E Kane…and fact Kane ahs some term but not a lot gives Habs a period to evaluate and see if he takes care of his off ice issues or if he can be corralled by vet group here and Muller,Julien,etc…
Unless going completely off the board I still say in order
Drouin (would come with Boyle as they would want to tank to if selling), Duchene (would come with , Spezza(would come with Oduya), Kane and LAndeskog. IF Col…maybe they also swap Emelin and Beauchemin??
This is interesting, and I love it, but:
My Tampa guy, who works for the team, told me over x-mas that Bergevin pretty much hated Subban and that PK was hated in the room. He was dealt because of that.
My guy also tells me that Drouin is also hated in the TB room. He’s got lots of issues.
Take that for what you will.
My opinion: if managing the room is something Bergevin feels is critically important, I’m not sure why he’d want to introduce Drouin.
I have heard same re Drouin…heard an interesting story about. However, this is not unlike the Seguin thing and perhaps he just needs a change of scenery..a lot of guys feel entitled and act that way when younger…but once a rep is given it would be very awkward and you can understand being confrontational or defensive after.,..at that time sometimes a change of scenery is just necessary…I think Pk, Seguin, E Kane, S Kostitsyn, all are examples of guys who got to that point …I have heard a very detailed rumour about what may have happened there with Drouin and it would make sense if he were moved…his play has been good but I can see him wanting out…and wherever he goes he would get a clean slate and a second chance to make a first impression
I’m on board. I love his game.
DO IT MB.
Has anyone heard that the Seguin off ice behaviour has changed?
dunno but his on ice behavior is lights out…I know he now speaks much more maturely in interviews and says the right things now
Good points Twi’, I worry the franco flavour of Drouin overvalues him to MB. Drouin is incredible talent, but the team gets even smaller down the middle if Galchenyuk were the key part going back.
I would prefer to overpay one time then overpay every game hurting team by lnflating primary roles every game and creating atmosphere of resentment…for a Franco star? overpay away once and get it over with.
Egg ree (edit…with HIB)
As Mark Twain once said, “give a man a reputation of being an early riser, and that man can sleep till noon.”
Seems appropriate here…
IMO Drouin for Chucky makes sense in the summer. To get him now, I would offer Yzerman Gally and Serge.
No Galchenyuk will be going the other way with Tampa Bay’s impending cap crunch.
They can trade Johnson and or Palat for a young Dman. Yzerman then has Stamkos-Chucky as his top-2.
I think Tampa loves Johnson, would seem to me they would want to try and get him re-signed. Johnson is a proven commodity to them. I understand they need to get him signed, but Galchenyuk is coming up on a new contract as well.
Johnson was supposedly involved in the Shatenkirk deal.
Drouin is one player I’d consider moving Sergachev for. Young and talented forward, his development path is not dissimilar to Galchenyuk’s in terms of NHL production / age / GP.
Does Montoya get the start tonight since we’re also playing tomorrow?
yes Montoya starting has been confirmed
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – Gallagher
Byron – Plekanec – Shaw
Andrighetto – Desharnais – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Nesterov
Montoya
Nesterov (ski) in (Again)…Pateryn not (again)…rolls eyeballs
Tampa just called up 2 forwards Adam Erne and Yanni Gourde both having good years in the AHL.
Finishing an earlier thought in N8theGR8, it’s been said that he (like Galchenyuk) aren’t serious enough off the ice.
I wonder if they think they’re the second coming of these two:
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_9Pzyu-v3Yn4/TMhTRRVBfjI/AAAAAAAAAAw/RwesjT82G-U/s640/ovechkin.jpg
That is a great pic. lol
in all thy sons command
if the Habs win the Atlantic then this division is TRULY a sad sack division. That being truth, it will be lorded over by the Leafs for years and years given the trajectories these teams are on.
Actually saw an exciting Canadian team yesterday .. these Oilers may be worth cheering on .. now would they trade Klefblom, Nugent-Hall, Talbot and a 1st round pick for Price,Beaulieu and a second rounder. Would improve the Habs considerably..
Any H I/O crew planning to attend the game in NJ tonight? I will be there and an unofficial gathering would be welcomed. PS: The food at the Prudential Center is generally awful, so you may want to grab dinner before heading in. Last week I went to see NJD vs. NYI and made the mistake of thinking that because a concession stand had a long line, that the food must have been good. Anything more complicated than a chien chaud and you are setting yourself up for a gastrointestinal power play that will not end well.
I’m not going, but enjoy the game!
Elliotte Friedman is saying that the Devils are sitting out defenseman Kyle Quincey for tonight’s game. So I guess Quincey is on his way somewhere.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
ECHL article on Fucale:
http://www.echl.com/after-proven-success-in-juniors-beast-goaltender-fucale-focused-on-establishing-himself-as-a-pro
Nice article. It’s easy to forget that He’s only 21.
Mike Condon, at 21, was playing at Princeton and essentially didn’t turn pro for another couple of years. He lit it up in the ECHL at 23.
A guy like Fucale still has plenty of potential for making an NHL career for himself, if not what was hoped for him coming out of junior.
Lit it up?
He’s the goalie… Doesn’t that making lighting it pretty much a bad thing?
(neighs)
LOL
Francois Gagnon is saying that his impression is that today Monday, it looks like Habs are setting up for and heading for a blockbuster trade and he is intently watching during the next few hours.
Frankie is in the know for sure
Jonathan Drouin is my dark horse, other notable non Duchene/Landeskog or run of mill potential targets….Evander Kane, Jason Spezza.
Spezza would be a great pickup. (Drouin too, but, I can’t see TB helping us.)
E Kane… ugh, I loved him until I didn’t. Might be a darkhorse as a Dirty Champ.
Frankie also just said and he was not even challenged on it.
“Carey was not even caring at all during the last 15 games under therrien”
Frank (should cease from speculating any) furter
I’m not sure that Montreal is a good place for a guy who gets into trouble with Buffalo’s night life
Or Winnipeg for that matter.
Like when Gagnon said last season MT would probably be fired if he lost that game against the Bruins? He knows nothing. LeBrun said last week Hanzal would be traded by the end of the weekend. He knows stuff.
LeBrun has been wrong about things before, too.
Francois Gagnon doesn’t ‘know nothing’
You know what I meant. Gagnon has no inside knowledge on anything. Give me one scoop he has made. Marinaro on TSN690 knows more inside stuff than him and it is not even close. All Gagnon has are hunches.
Blockbuster trade! Are you sure they don’t mean blockbuster tirade?
Weber/Subban was good for two months of tears. I can hardly wait. BGL and Frankie Gagnon rule! Maybe.
if the word was that MB and Mgmt would be standing pat, well that also usually filters down, but the sentiment this year is like MB said, I am All In!
Not so sure. Ottawa has a good team that can score and Anderson. Like to have Stone on our team.
Hoffman > Stone
1st in atlantic,nice
A little anger management needed for this US college player.
College hockey player bolts penalty box in wild attack on ref: http://nypost.com/2017/02/27/college-hockey-player-bolts-penalty-box-in-wild-attack-on-ref/
No…jail and an extra slippery bar of soap.
I like him already, he hates to lose.
Your commitment to Team Dirty Champs cannot be questioned.
Well he should be banned from playing the game from now on.