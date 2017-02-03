You are here: Home » News » BONUS: Barring catastrophe, Habs a lock for the playoffs
Here’s a bonus segment from this week’s HI/O show.
For some of us, watching the Habs. beat the whalers in round one of the playoffs was a rite of spring.
NAte Silver makes the case for the return off the whale.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/is-it-time-to-bring-back-the-hartford-whalers/
—–
Bonus.
Awkward bonus.
