BONUS: A deep playoff run by the Canadiens is not likely
Do the Canadiens have what it takes to go deep into the playoffs? Our panel takes a look at the team’s chances.
Is Hudon playing centre now in the AHL? Any chance at all he could be a decent top six/ top 9 centre for us?
What´s more important in the off-season, getting a good second line centre or a first pairing puck-moving Dman? Will MB be able to pull a Radulov and pull off one of the two?
Any thoughts on perhaps Radulov playing centre next year if we retain him? He just seems like he could do anything at times…
And lastly, what do the habs do with Plekanec next year? I love Pleks but his cap hit is going to hurt quite a bit next year.
Nice setup for a mega reverse jinx by the HIO panel. Granted, because Davey D is no longer with the club their chances have gone down by a lot.
Welcome to the West coast lads.
Beat the ‘Nucks like a rented mule.
Our Latte-sipping, organic edamame-consuming compatriots need to be shown what a real hockey looks like.
🙂
It’s funny how the ‘Jack Todd: Canadiens could win the Stanley Cup’ post shows up on this post. That was written two years ago…oh how predictions have changed.
DDPKS: An embrace that can never be broken.
“I have a reason that I can’t really tell you why, but if I could, you would probably understand.” – The CH approved explanation that school-aged Habs fans can now use to explain poor grades.
I like Stu Cowan but I see him trending towards Jack Todd ever since PK/Weber trade.
Georgie Laroque, anybody can be the negative Nellie.
Chris Nilan, have you forgotten the years 1986 and 1993?
Bergevin didn’t get the goal scorer, centreman, but at least he addressed another need. I feel way more optimistic with this group than before March 1st.
Let’s just play the games and see.
….Hab4life….
Sorry Michael Farber, I had to edit, I meant Jack Todd.
….Hab4life….
I agree, Stu is not the same, and they need to get BGL off the show, he has no credibility. Susser adds nothing.
Habfan17
I’ve never watched an episode of this… Should I bother?
It’s very negative these days. If your glass is half full, I suggest not watching.
….Hab4life….
Stu and the crew are still blue. Ever since Stu’s man crush was traded the tone of the panel has been sour. Alas, if the panel says an early playoff exit is on the horizon, everyone might as well give up hope now. The panel is the code, you must follow the code.
They should put me on that panel.I would show them how to dress properly and I would not pass out.
They would have to buy me drinks though.
Perhaps regardless of the home or language issue’s that come with being the Habs Head Coach , maybe CJ was the best coach available regardless of the politics involved.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
If both Therrien and CJ were available at the same time when Bergevin was hired, who would he had hired?
Can we add Alain Vigneault to the survey?
….Hab4life….
If?
If The Queen had them,she’d be King amigo.
It seems the Habs have locked up a playoff spot with their recent 5 game winning streak. That is a nice accomplishment in itself, in todays NHL, and the 1st step. 2 weeks ago, this team was lost in the desert and have slowly improved under Julien. Last night was a fantastic result, with the new guys really bringing the depth play, MB had wanted.
Now, can they keep it up and to what level? How will this translate into a playoff run? Too early to say. There are still 16 games left and some interesting tests to come. It is tough to predict NHL playoffs in most cases. Every team can lose in the 1st round or win. It depends on many factors.
Is Montreal one of the 3-4 Cup favorites? I would say, no they are not. Can they beat a NY Rangers in the first round and then upset a Pittsburgh and give a Washington a run in the ECF? They wouldn’t be a favorite to do so, but Yes, if things come together, why not? That is the NHL these days. That is kind of the fun of parity and fine-line hockey.
Why would any fan, any media, any talking puckhead associated with the Montreal Canadiens ever be optimistic??
It’s pathetic how spoiled we’ve become as opposed to idiotic Leaf fans who blindly think their team is going to win the Cup every season and you suck if you think not.
We need that Kool-Aid
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
Sadder but wiser. It’s a scientific fact that a positive bias is normal but healthy. But seeing reality as it is, is the mark of the intelligent and knowledgeable.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
An entire generation of Habs fans has grown up without any expectations.
It’s been nearly a quarter-century since the team won a Cup. During that time, they’ve only reached the semifinals twice.
Anyone 30 or under has only seen one Cup – as a little kid. Even anyone under 40 isn’t burdened by weighty expectations.
So… 100 points and a playoff appearance is a cause for glorious celebration. They view things with hope.
“It will happen because…”
We fossils who see anything less than a Cup as failure tend to focus on the reality a little more.
“It won’t happen because…”
And because we’re older and wiser, we’re always right. 🙂
Optimism and hope is the domain of the young.
Wisdom and reality is the domain of the old.
Life sucks then you die..hahaha…
Go Habs Go!
….Hab4life….
Because we have had some periods of success in the last 7-8 years and we have just not gotten through the SCP gauntlet. So we understand what the team has lacked when we have failed (either size, grit or scoring or fewer injuries) and we want our team to address it.
We are optimistic, but also realistic. We debate because we have knowledge and ideas. We are pessimistic because we know it takes an enormous effort to win the Stanley Cup….and some luck.
We carry our emotions and let them rollercoaster game to game because we have passion.
I like this team in front of Price for the playoffs over the last three “contenders” in 07/08, 09/10 or 14/15.
Skill and finesse is fine until the postseason when the whistles go away and you’re forced to perform in a telephone booth being charged by wild bison and hacked to death by pitchfork-wielding behemoths.
Now that we have more than just a few meatier lads of our own to push back, anything can happen once we make the playoffs.
I liked Ott chirping at the Ranger player at the end of the game, and if I remember correctly, Gallagher’s bump into the King happened after Nash’s on Price. I don’t think Price was bumped again.
The culture of this team is slowly changing. It doesn’t happen overnight. The bigger guys weren’t running around taking stupid penalties and I think our smaller guys have taken some confidence from the fact that there is someone to push back if it comes to that. They seemed much more focused on making plays than not making mistakes or staying out of the corners. Even Max went into the corner on a few occasions.
Hope indeed.
Defense wins championships
Fidem rationemque coniunge. One Truth. That is all.
Glad they’re already flying to Vancouver, get used to the time change
” Where have all the tankers gone long time passing”. “Jumping onto the bandwageon I guess.
AS Hobie posted I also wanted a bigger, grittier team and I guess CJ told MB if I’m coaching this is what I want for players over 6″feet not so many under. Also DD has to go.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
MB definitely allows his coach to influence the grocery purchases.
He just had the wrong cook in the kitchen for too long.
For sure. Better watch out for the “Loins” as they may be sizzling for the next few months with the new Cook in the kitchen.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
I don’t understand why we just can’t enjoy the wins and support the team as fans. Instead I keep reading Chicken Little posts..this team has structure, some size and the goalie is focused. ..buckle up and enjoy the ride! Go Habs Go!
Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.
Henry David Thoreau
So we should all be fans in exactly the same way?
No, but cheer how you want to cheer and jeer what you think…But all fans want the playoffs and all fans want the cup… and structure will take you there. The media is waiting for the other shoe to drop…Me I remember 93 when they had a few good names and some size and a good goalie…I’m just feeling uber positive.
Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.
Henry David Thoreau
Imagine how good Sidney Crosby would be now, had he never suffered through being coached by Therrien?
Montreal making the playoff chances are over 99%
http://www.sportsclubstats.com/NHL/Eastern/Atlantic/Montreal.html
So let’s be realistic. They will make the playoffs. Just their position is not secure…. First to third in Atlantic or final wildcard.
Then once we are in… if we finish 2-3 in Atlantic I like our chances to get through Round one.
If we finish as wildcard, I do not like our chances in Round 1.
If we finish 1st in Atlantic and play like last night, I think we are 50/50 to get to Round 2.
If we get to Round 2, I like our chances to get to Round 3.
I think we can win 9-10 games in the playoffs.
If we finish 1st in the Atlantic AND the opposition is the Rangers, I would say our chances of getting to round 2 are 80%. Price has the Rags number and it’s just a good match up for the Habs right now…..
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
Funny many posters worry about the Sens who are 6 points behind us but not so many post we’re only 2 points behind Rangers and 4 points out of 2nd overall in the East.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
We will either win 2-3 games in the playoffs or 9-10 games in the playoffs if we finish 1st in Atlantic,
We will win 6-10 games in the playoffs if we finish 2nd or 3rd in the Atlantic.
We will win 1-2 games in the playoffs if we finish 8th in the Conference.
Those are my predictions.
I predict with high degree of confidence that Habs will win somewhere between 0 and 16 games in the playoffs.
Stepping out on a limb with that prediction are we.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Habs will win the last game they play in the playoffs 🙂
We can only dream.
Excellent.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Regarding Galchenyuk…Julien is doing it right.
He’s letting him play centre but giving him less responsibility (not having to shut down the other team’s best centre) while he also gets to work on his defensive weaknesses (face-offs, positioning) against lesser opponents. By deploying him on power plays and in overtime it also shows young Alex that his coach believes in him and that he thinks he can be a go-to, difference make for this team. It’s brilliant actually.
Julien lets him play in the position that got him drafted (effectively playing to Galchenyuk’s strengths) while giving him the opportunity to demonstrate gradual improvement. It’s a hell of a lot better than confusing him for 4 years on the wing then finally handing him the #1 centre job and wondering why he can’t meet the coach’s expectation in his first full season as a centre.
Its an absolute shame that 4 years of his development were wasted under Therrien. That in my opinion, is entirely on Bergevin who famously told Alex (in the 24 CH episode where he signed him) that he was in good hands; giving credit to Therrein for helping Crosby to develop. Incroyable!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Egg-ree
This makes crystal clear sense to me.
I still think Chucky is the second coming of Peter Bondra, sniper/winger extraordinaire for the Caps.
But if the Habs braintrust is intent on Chucky being their 1C of the future, then I’d agree that CJ is bringing him along well, giving him every opportunity to improve what he needs to, while simultaneously buoying his confidence with game situation (read “we need a goal”) duties.
+1 And it’s all pretty obvious isn’t it.
Therrien must be a very good coach. Because the dumb things he did were so apparent. And he had a winning record despite them. Though not when it counted. And of course on the back of Price in Montreal and Crosby et al in Pitts.
As part of the hyperbolic moistgasm we’ve had after opening our new batch of toys, one giddy gift-opener declared MB to be a “top 5 GM”.
My measured, reflective, thoughtful response to that?
“Pffft.”
But let’s look at it. Is our dumpster diving dandy an actual elite-level management maven, or the embodiment of what he loves more than anything else – a middling pud?
Five years into his five-year plan, where are we? He inherited Price, Subban, Pacioretty, Markov, Plekanec and the third pick in the draft. He has so far turned that into exactly one more playoff series win than the previous regime. By turning in his homework a year late, he sewered a year of said core and his panic beard was forced to trade the fan’s favourite player, etc. But some of his range balls have turned into Titleists, he acted quickly (desperation?) in picking up Julien, etc.
So where do you think MB stands?
I’d say he’s in the second-tier of GMs. I’d have him behind Bowman, Holland, Lombardi, Tallon and Lamoriello.
I’d put him somewhere in the middle of the next pack with Yzerman, Armstrong, Wilson, Rutherford, Fletcher, Nill, Kekalainen, Chiarelli, Shero (he would be higher but he gave a contract to MT, so my bias shows) and B. Murray
I’d say he’s better than Sweeney, T. Murray, Poile, Snow, McPhee and Cheveldayoff. Treliving, Chayka, Francis, Sakic, Rowe, Gorton, Dorion, Benning, MacLellan are still unproven, although at least a couple of those can move up.
So for me, MB is somewhere in the 10-15 group – which is exactly how I see the team itself. But now that he’s finally jettisoned the peevish persimmon putz, I might just feel better about both.
Until you win or go deep several times, you are middle-tier. Keeping Therrien for 5 years alone is enough to keep him from top tier status. Sometimes you are only as good as your worst mistake, and that’s been a doozy.
Given that it realistically takes 7-10 to judge a GM’s body of work, we’ll have to reconvene this discussion in 2023. That being said, given how successful this core has been for Bergevin, do we have to give more credit to Gainey/Gauthier?
“Dumpster diving dandy”, “peevish persimmon putz”!!?? LOL!!
Holy alliteration Batman! That’s some good stuff right there I tell ya!
Nah, for me Bergevin is nothing special and average at absolute best.
You know how it is. Bergevin is just like the kids at Christmas. The adults tend to be more excited about the shiny new toys than the kids. The kids end up just as happy playing with the discarded boxes. That’s our Bergy.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I think that it’s premature to speculate about whether the Habs can make a deep run in the playoffs. Claude Julien has them playing better for sure, but he has been the coach for just 2 1/2 weeks. Let’s see if the team’s play continues to improve as it heads for the road and then plays 3 games in the span of a week or so against the Sens and we will have a better idea of what to expect from this team in the post season. They weren’t supposed to go very far in 1986 or 1993 remember? A hot Patrick Roy and some gutsy play brought home the Cup in both instances. I’m not saying that it’s going to happen this year, but you don’t know……
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
Habs playoff hopes rest on the play of the new galoots and Price but more importantly getting some O out of underperforming forwards. It’s a reasonable hope that Gallagher will get his game back and that Lekonen will step up. Shaw maybe too. We’ll know over the rest of the season.
By the way, if the team wins two rounds I would count that as a very successful season given the expectations last Fall. Something to build on.
Lehkonen was the SHL playoff’s best performer last year. Hopefully, he can get on a tear. I just worry the first long NHL season will take its toll.
The Canadiens can make the Conf Finals. Ottawa, Boston, NYR, NYI too.
To say we can’t go deep is ridiculous. Its making it past the Metro Division. Those are the teams. Washington and Pittsburgh.
We wont see them until the third round.
We can beat Ottawa, Boston, NYR and NYI. We may not. But we can.
In the end, I do not believe they have a shot at the Cup unless everything works out perfectly and everyone goes on the perfect hot streak. You never know, but not anywhere near realistic.
We can go far, but I dont think we can make any noise.
NOT YET ANYWAYS.
There’s usually an upset or two. So if Wash and/or Pitts go down early, who knows?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
The Islanders, a potential wildcard team, have beaten Washington three times this year. Pittsburgh-Columbus will be a epic playoff war of attrition. Which ever team comes out of the Metro will have some hard miles on it from the first two rounds.
Matchups are key.
But I think you’re right.
I think we’ve got enough to make a little noise, but still need an extra piece or two to sit at the big boy table.
First 20 games
THIS team will win the whole thing maybe even TWICE!
20 Games ago
Time to blow it up! Start over! The leafs had the right idea time to follow suit. Too many 4th liners with no hearts
Last 5 Games
Size?!??! Is that all we need???? Bring on the CUP
You guys makes me SICK
BOOK IT!
Haha funny stuff. Watching the Habs is like being a Heroine addict. When you’re on the stuff everything is great. When you’re off it, the world is going to explode.
I always like heroines better than heros
Threw an extra e in there didn’t I?
Yup…Twas a pretty impo(r)tant one.
Parts of me were addicted to Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman back in the day.
Yah, she was definitely ahead of my namesake and Roger Ramjet.
I’m selling unicorn barf bags; $20 a dozen. Order online at PollysRUs.com
You do realize it’s probably different people saying those things, right? HIO is never a united voice.
In fact most posters have been fairly consistent in their assessment of the team if you are paying attention. The nellies rise up when they are losing. Right now the unicorn riders are romping through the virtual corridors. Although you do get new/infrequent posters coming out of the woodwork to either pile on or join the bandwagon, depending on how the team is doing. Again, different groups of people, not the same people. No need to feel ill.
Some of the HI/O proletariate think the Habs might go deep into the playoffs?
So you’re telling me there’s a chance!
[Lloyd = Habs, Mary = Stanley Cup]
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
When it comes to credibility, Georges Laraque is right up there with Donald Trump.
BUT can Trump speak French?
Agree.
But I think BGL, Nilan, and Stu are right. Habs can only go so far with a popgun offence.
And I’d add they won’t even get that far unless they learn to protect Carey, their bread and butter.
Emelin can’t do it cause of the plate in his head. But I’d like to see N8 do it, just to show Weber the part of his job description he keeps ignoring.
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
Doubt we will ever see Nate fighting agian
Ooooh… I’ll have to watch this to see what BGL — Eklund-like in his “insiderdom” — thinks of the Habs’ playoff chances.
Actually, I don’t have to watch it at all, I already know what BGL has to say, informed by his constant conversations with the league’s GMs and coaches and players and equipment managers and and and. He’s entertaining, but hardly credible in his reporting, and barely interesting in his opinions.
About time the HI/O Show invited Ms Rusnack or Ms Bennett or both. To quote Flight of the Conchords: Too many dicks on the dance floor.
What a bunch of dim-dots. Most teams are not likely to advance very far in the play-offs. No matter how good the team – a LOT can happen. Go Habs Go!
P.S. Andreason looks like a STEAL!
Who knows.
Those of us old enough to remember /93…a few stars/plutos etc had to align themselves just so…and what was it?…10 maybe 11 OT victories later…Habs are SC champs. As most have said, it is a wee bit of a crap shoot.
Yes, we know there is a chance for them to go deep. Personally, I think they may need a little more scoring help, but these extra, beefy pieces just added do make it more of a possibility.
Before the changes and with MT, my guess was no playoffs (never mind any talk of a deep run).
Bottom line – more chance of entertainment value now and a better opportunity to take the offensive when dealing with my Loaf/Nyuck lov’n pals.
I have Nordiques friends who are STILL angry about 1993 and how lucky the Habs were to win the Cup.
Nordicks were way ahead of laughs, nyucks etc in my most despised list.
Exactly, what happens if Pittsburgh matches up against Columbus. Either a Stanley Cup Champion goes down the pipe or a real good goal scoring team in Columbus hits the wall. In the end it’s all about matchup and getting hot at the right time.
Usually the team who gets hot has a chance to do the most damage providing they don’t get injured too much.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
How are we to deter players from running Price. It is obvious after last night that fighting is not an option. First the slew foot and now the Nash “run”. As we figured out last year he is the heart and soul of our team and yet we do absolutely nothing to protect him. It is very frustrating to watch. I can see someone in the playoffs just doing another “Kreider” and we are done.
My fears exactly.
I am happy MB finally replaced MT, and happier that it’s with CJ, a competent coach to say the least.
I am also very happy with the new additions, being bigger bodies that can actually skate and play.
But without scoring more goals, there’s no margin for error. We remain reliant on Price playing out of this world, hoping to squeeze out one goal victories. So everyone knows the way to beat the Habs is to mow down Carey, especially since no one ever does anything about it.
Where’s the vaunted pushback?
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
When I played beer league hockey one of the teams had a guy named crazy charlie. Charlie shot the back window out of a guy’s car because he was dating Charlie’s ex-girlfriend. Charlie broke his stick slashing a guy once and then beat the guy up for breaking his stick.
That team fared far better over the course of the year than their talent could account for because just the thought of Charlie was a deterrent.
Maybe Ott was sharing with that Ranger at the end of the game last night how he had just shot the back window out of a car.
Bonus information: chances are, the human race will perish as the sun transitions into a red giant in about 2.5 billion years.
Actually, there is a fairly decent chance we won’t make it that far; what with all the greed and disagreement.
To be fair, there is also a chance we achieve world peace and purpose, and actually work together to spread life throughout the galaxy, but that all depends on Carey Price being the Carey Price he was before getting injured.
Congrats for saying in three sentences what it took me a half-page to blurt out.
I should get you to translate for me and save everyone time:
“MT bad.
Puds are still puds.
No chance without otherwordly Price.
I like sprinkles.”
There is zero doubt that the team is better than it was a couple of weeks ago. The removal of the blustering mango shyt-gibbon and his scrumptious little pudmuffin alone was like lancing a giant pus-filled boil.
And as always, big puds are better than little puds. We’ve been bereft of size for so long, we’re like starving dogs. Any meat on the bone seems like a glorious treat. And size will never not be important in a 4-of-7.
But we’re still in the new toy stage. You give a kid a cardboard box, and it’s the greatest thing in the world.
“Ooh. It’s a fort. It’s a race car. I’m inside the TV!”
But after a while, he realizes it’s just a cardboard box.
Steve Ott is a pud. He’s 34 and has six goals in his last 164 games and is a -28 in that span. Andreas Martinsen is a giant pud. He has seven goals in 111 career games, and he’s 26 years old. Jordie Benn is almost 30 years old and is a third-pairing dude. Brandon Davidson has one point in 28 games this year.
They have all made it to the NHL, so they are all, in relative terms, excellent hockey players. Yet, because they are still new, shiny objects, we are titillated when they do good things. They do good things because they are NHL players. Our imagination can run wild right now, which is great. But they’re still cardboard boxes. Once the rush of making an impact wears off, are they still puds? Yup.
The most important thing that lancing the boil has done for us as fans – and for the players, too – is provide the concept of hope.
In a parity league, hope is the one thing we need. An infusion of new bodies and the new coach fosters hope for us, and the fresh start and chance to play with confidence is key for the players. I don’t think they’ll ever have a fancy stat for ‘confidence’.
As for the ‘bonus’ itself, a deep playoff run is “unlikely” for almost every team.
I still think this team has only a puncher’s chance at a deep playoff run, provided Carey Price has a signature playoff. Otherwise, there’s not enough elite talent. But there’s definitely a feeling of hope that wasn’t there before. And as a fan, that makes it much more enjoyable.
Gazoo, is that a wee sparkle in your eye?
I guess I’m still a Nellyanna at heart.
I can look over the fence into your backyard and stare longingly at your unicorn and the rainbow sprinkles fountain and wish I could come over and play. But I just can’t.
You would have to cross the troll bridge.
More fun sitting under the bridge hurling insults!
Forgive me but I have to say I’m a big fan of Marc Bergevin as GM. As an employee I would love to be treated with the respect he showed MT. When the wheels came off after a great start last year he took the blame. Basically said you can’t fire the coach because your super star goalie misses most of the season. (Did part ways with the doctor though.)
He gave MT the chance to prove himself again this year and once again it started out great. However when the wheels fell off this year, MB made the difficult decision and replaced MT.
I’m sure MB would love to trade for or sign Crosby, Malkin, Stamkos and so on. But there are some realistic reasons that can’t happen. So instead I think he brought in players that fit what MT wanted to do. Again he gave him every chance to succeed in the job. He also gave most of the players every chance to prove themselves.
Now that MT is gone, we see him giving his new coach every chance to succeed by bringing in the guys CJ feels will help him win. The best bosses are those who give their people the tools they need to do the job.
I go back to the beginning when MB said “there are guys who get you to the playoffs and guys who help you win in the playoffs”. That includes both players and coaches I think.
Cup number 25 is no sure thing but I do think MB has done a very credible job to date, has taken the team to a higher level than it was at when he arrived, and has a vision for both short and long term success.
He’s also the kind of manager I would be happy to work for.
You are forgiven. The best bosses ask, “What can I do for you?”. When you succeed, they expect to share the credit, not steal it. If you fail, they ask themselves if you were given a fair opportunity. If the answer is yes, you are demoted or fired. I expect MB is that kind of manager.
Is it just me or is the dreaded Therrien Dump and Chase
not rearing it’s ugly head as much. I actually saw some crisp passing coming out of the zone a few times.
On a side note, it’s nice not seeing the usual irrational Price haters around much.
A disgraced coach once said: ‘You’re never as good as you think you are when you win; and you’re never as bad as you feel when you lose.’
Keep this in mind when making cup predictions.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
KEVIN MIO,
Confidence and heart is 50% my friend!
The boys are playing inspired hockey, they believe in each other again.
I think they can, I think they can, I think they can.!!!
NEW TEAM AND NEW COACH ARE ON THE MOVE TOWARDS THE CUP !
30 TEAM LEAGUE——-CONFERENCE—DIVISION
Points—–82—8th——-5th————-1st
Goals F–183–12th——-7th————2nd
Goals A–165—9th——-3rd————2nd
Goal diff-+18—8th——-5th————-1st
HAB’S WILL PLAY FOR THE CUP THIS YEAR, HOW MANY ROUNDS CAN WE GO ?
IAN
Have any of these guys coached or been a g.m. , no, so why even listen to this dribble ,GO HABS GO
Awww, the panel needs some unicorns, kittens, puppies, sparkles, sunshine lollipops and rainbows. They are far too serious.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/236x/7c/26/86/7c2686747da087097e246c0db2b3c992.jpg
Laraque should stick to talking about fighting, it’s the only part of the game he knows.
Specifically hockey as well. Remember when he said that he would beat GSP at MMA?
I’m kinda over this whole “BGL as media personality” thing. It doesn’t do it for me.
He’s possibly the only former NHLer who talks like he knows less about hockey than I do, and that, my friends, is no mean feat.
Emelin and Nate….trade bait next year or make them forwards lol
BGL – Is trolling us part of the code?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Big George is just bitter because since Gainey fired him nobody gave him a job, and now his money is most likely running out 🙁
Huh?
I think I prefer Jack Todd’s ” Habs could Win The Stanley Cup” from March 2015.
That’s my favourite headline as well.
It’s quite obvious the team is a different animal under Julien’s leadership. They look like they want to play hard for each other and the CH. Hopefully MB has learned from this “buddy foxhole” situation and do what is good for the team going forward. He did quite well in the trade deadline, he was true to his word and didn’t give up future starters.I’d give MB a B+ grade for this deadline period.
Habs are playing .750 hockey since Julien took over so I don’t get the pessimism. We were all a little down on them until MT was let go and MB picked up some size and grit. Things are different now.
Habs Roll Against Rangers
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I agree, MB did the best he could, with what was available at a reasonable price. I would have liked to have added some more offence. But not overpay and put the future and budget in jeopardy
Danno it’s not only added grit and size if you watch them now gone is the rimming the puck out of the zone like they were and backing off players in their zone. This team now makes the short, quick pass to attack and they will get better. They carry the puck up the ice instead of nearing the redline and shooting it in. I wouldn’t predict a cup final but for the first time in a few years I am starting to get seriously interested. CJ has made a tremendously huge impact on this team. It should only get better.
Good points!
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Despite a good game last night, it’s still only one game, and we still haven’t shown that there’s any secondary scoring to be found on this team.
Let’s see how we play in finishing out the season before making any playoff predictions. We seem to have the Rangers’ number, but it was only one game, the first good game we’ve played in a long time.
Based on the last few weeks, we’re doubtful to get out of the first round.
” Based on the last few weeks, we’re doubtful to get out of the first round” LMAO!!!!!!!!
Yep if a team goes into a slump during the playoffs you are correct it would be a early exit. BUT………last night was one game…yes, of a five game winning streak.
Well, yes; but not too many were so high on the Habs during the 4-game winning streak, we were saying that scoring still needs to be addressed. We have some shiny new players to watch, but let’s not mistake them for bona fide scoring machines.
Uh, I mean, Habs will go deep in the playoffs. Very deep.
Better?
Maybe Lehk and Gallagher will start to pot some more goals.
News flash: EVERY team in the playoffs has the ability to not make a deep playoff run.
That is why we enjoy the hockey playoffs.
That episode was taped before last night’s game right?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Had to have been taped before the game.I am surprised they didn’t re do the whole bit,given the circumstances. Geez!
I never get tired of hearing wisdom from Slow Jackson.
Only 4 Callups for players from AHL between now and playoffs. Having the extra bodies already up from the trades is a nice benefit. May make it easier to send McCarron back to AHL if he doesn’t have a place in lineup with the new additions.
More Bowness information: He is currently associate coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Here’s a couple of Debbie Downers…
Curious timing for this Bonus information.
Yes indeed,surprising actually. I could have enjoyed this a few weeks ago. This is negative commentary at it’s best. The improvement in the team over the last bit is obvious.Why be a “wet blanket” and never happy? We may not win a Cup, but the odds are now very good that we will go deep into the play offs.Let’s give credit where it is due!
The pic of the x-Hab associated with the headline makes me want to puke, I can only imagine what he says to temper my excitement after last night’s big win.
Whatever. I’m not tuning in.
The code won’t allow me to tune in.