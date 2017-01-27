“Bergevin needs upgrade at centre for Canadiens to make deep playoff run.”

Brendan Kelly

It’s time for the Montreal Canadiens to make a major trade.

If general manager Marc Bergevin wants his team to go far into the post-season, then he needs to pick up the phone and snare a big, quality centre. I can already hear the pro-Bergie crowd saying — “Hey, he’s already made a big, real-life move with that blockbuster P.K. Subban/Shea Weber exchange last summer.”

Well you already know my thoughts on that one, but for the purposes of today’s discussion, let me be reasonable for once — just once! — and go with the argument that maybe the trade was good for both teams. But whatever its merits, trading one all-star defenceman for another all-star defenceman doesn’t address the Habs’ core problem.

They need help up front. Yes, Les Boys are still in first place in the Atlantic Division, but the sound you hear in the background is the footsteps of the Ottawa Senators who are just seven points behind Montreal and have three games in hand. In any case, the Habs will almost certainly be in the playoffs barring a collapse, which is quite unlikely. But if they’re going to go anywhere in the playoffs, they will have to beat teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and/or the Washington Capitals, and my view — shared by many — is that they’re simply not strong enough down the middle to win a seven-game series against those teams.

Think about it for a second. Who are Montreal’s centremen? Alex Galchenyuk is once again out with a knee injury, but even assuming he returns to full health, the centres are Chucky, Tomas Plekanec, Phillip Danault, and either Brian Flynn or Jacob De La Rose.

Then compare the Canadiens’ two centres with the top two centres on those three teams in the East that they might have to face. The Pens have a couple of chaps named Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Caps have Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov as their No. 1 and No. 2 centres and the Rangers have Derek Stepan and Mika Zibanejad. I don’t think even the most rabid Habs fan could argue that the Canadiens are equal to any of those three teams in that department.

So the Canadiens need help if they want to do some damage in the post-season. The big trade talking points this week are Martin Hanzal and Matt Duchene. Both are apparently available and there’s no question either of them would most definitely make the Habs a better team.

Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, who actually knows what he’s talking about, wrote this week that Arizona asked the Habs to cough up young, rugged centre Michael McCarron and two draft picks in return for Hanzal, and word is Bergevin walked out on that conversation, saying the price was simply too high.

It’s true that Hanzal is not exactly Sidney Crosby. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 40 games this season and the most he’s ever scored in a season is 16 goals. However, he is a 6-foot-6, 226-pounder and is a solid experienced player who would immediately snare the gig as Montreal’s No. 2 centre.

You’d have to admit he’s an upgrade on Plekanec, who may be in our good books at the moment because he scored a shorthanded goal against Calgary on Tuesday but is, sadly, a shadow of his former self. Worse, he simply cannot compete in the playoffs anymore and I like the idea of a centre with a bit of size (and skill) for our post-season run.

Duchene is even better than Hanzal. He has 15 goals and 29 points this season, and he put 30 pucks in the net last season. The million-dollar question is what will Avalanche boss Joe Sakic ask in return for his hot centre? Many actually believe it’s not such a big deal to lose McCarron because he really hasn’t proven he can make it in the NHL. But are you willing to give up star-defenceman-of-the-future Mikhail Sergachev in return for a centre who can give you 30 goals now?

Bergevin has always said his philosophy is not to mortgage the future to pay for the present and that he doesn’t like giving away good, young players and draft picks. But he kind of has to win sooner rather than later. Yes, Weber has worked out alright for the Canadiens, even if he’s not playing like the stud he was in October and November, and the team is still riding high near the top of the Eastern Conference.

But we know that if Michel Therrien’s squad is knocked out in the first round — especially if it’s by the Leafs — no one is going to be satisfied with that result, from Geoff Molson all the way down to the dudes swilling beer at McLean’s Pub on Peel St.

There have been some very pleasant surprises this year, notably Danault and Paul Byron, but they are not going to carry the team on a playoff run. I think Alexander Radulov will be a monster in the playoffs because he has that kind of intensity, but Max Pacioretty won’t be for the simple reason that he never has been in the past.

Bergevin has to win now and go at least a couple of rounds in the Real Season. He has to prove the moves he made were worth it. But maybe the biggest reason they need to go deep is because if they don’t, there is one very important person who’s not going to be a happy camper. His name is Carey Price and there’s only one thing he wants in life — a Stanley Cup ring. And if he thinks it isn’t going to happen with the Canadiens, he will walk out the door at the end of next season. So management has to prove they’re serious about winning this thing.

