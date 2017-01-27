“Bergevin needs upgrade at centre for Canadiens to make deep playoff run.”

Brendan Kelly
Montreal Gazette
It’s time for the Montreal Canadiens to make a major trade.
If general manager Marc Bergevin wants his team to go far into the post-season, then he needs to pick up the phone and snare a big, quality centre. I can already hear the pro-Bergie crowd saying — “Hey, he’s already made a big, real-life move with that blockbuster P.K. Subban/Shea Weber exchange last summer.”
Well you already know my thoughts on that one, but for the purposes of today’s discussion, let me be reasonable for once — just once! — and go with the argument that maybe the trade was good for both teams. But whatever its merits, trading one all-star defenceman for another all-star defenceman doesn’t address the Habs’ core problem.
They need help up front. Yes, Les Boys are still in first place in the Atlantic Division, but the sound you hear in the background is the footsteps of the Ottawa Senators who are just seven points behind Montreal and have three games in hand. In any case, the Habs will almost certainly be in the playoffs barring a collapse, which is quite unlikely. But if they’re going to go anywhere in the playoffs, they will have to beat teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and/or the Washington Capitals, and my view — shared by many — is that they’re simply not strong enough down the middle to win a seven-game series against those teams.
Think about it for a second. Who are Montreal’s centremen? Alex Galchenyuk is once again out with a knee injury, but even assuming he returns to full health, the centres are Chucky, Tomas Plekanec, Phillip Danault, and either Brian Flynn or Jacob De La Rose.
Then compare the Canadiens’ two centres with the top two centres on those three teams in the East that they might have to face. The Pens have a couple of chaps named Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Caps have Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov as their No. 1 and No. 2 centres and the Rangers have Derek Stepan and Mika Zibanejad. I don’t think even the most rabid Habs fan could argue that the Canadiens are equal to any of those three teams in that department.
So the Canadiens need help if they want to do some damage in the post-season. The big trade talking points this week are Martin Hanzal and Matt Duchene. Both are apparently available and there’s no question either of them would most definitely make the Habs a better team.
Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, who actually knows what he’s talking about, wrote this week that Arizona asked the Habs to cough up young, rugged centre Michael McCarron and two draft picks in return for Hanzal, and word is Bergevin walked out on that conversation, saying the price was simply too high.
It’s true that Hanzal is not exactly Sidney Crosby. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 40 games this season and the most he’s ever scored in a season is 16 goals. However, he is a 6-foot-6, 226-pounder and is a solid experienced player who would immediately snare the gig as Montreal’s No. 2 centre.
You’d have to admit he’s an upgrade on Plekanec, who may be in our good books at the moment because he scored a shorthanded goal against Calgary on Tuesday but is, sadly, a shadow of his former self. Worse, he simply cannot compete in the playoffs anymore and I like the idea of a centre with a bit of size (and skill) for our post-season run.
Duchene is even better than Hanzal. He has 15 goals and 29 points this season, and he put 30 pucks in the net last season. The million-dollar question is what will Avalanche boss Joe Sakic ask in return for his hot centre? Many actually believe it’s not such a big deal to lose McCarron because he really hasn’t proven he can make it in the NHL. But are you willing to give up star-defenceman-of-the-future Mikhail Sergachev in return for a centre who can give you 30 goals now?
Bergevin has always said his philosophy is not to mortgage the future to pay for the present and that he doesn’t like giving away good, young players and draft picks. But he kind of has to win sooner rather than later. Yes, Weber has worked out alright for the Canadiens, even if he’s not playing like the stud he was in October and November, and the team is still riding high near the top of the Eastern Conference.
But we know that if Michel Therrien’s squad is knocked out in the first round — especially if it’s by the Leafs — no one is going to be satisfied with that result, from Geoff Molson all the way down to the dudes swilling beer at McLean’s Pub on Peel St.
There have been some very pleasant surprises this year, notably Danault and Paul Byron, but they are not going to carry the team on a playoff run. I think Alexander Radulov will be a monster in the playoffs because he has that kind of intensity, but Max Pacioretty won’t be for the simple reason that he never has been in the past.
Bergevin has to win now and go at least a couple of rounds in the Real Season. He has to prove the moves he made were worth it. But maybe the biggest reason they need to go deep is because if they don’t, there is one very important person who’s not going to be a happy camper. His name is Carey Price and there’s only one thing he wants in life — a Stanley Cup ring. And if he thinks it isn’t going to happen with the Canadiens, he will walk out the door at the end of next season. So management has to prove they’re serious about winning this thing.
Montreal absolutely needs to upgrade centre position . Maybe not so much for a run this But to solidify the future . Who exactly does everyone have penciled in for 2nd line C for the future . Danault ? Not so sure about that one and as much as a great feel good story , I would put Danault if he keeps up his play more to a Brandon Sutter , a great 3rd not exactly a prototypical championship 2nd line centre . Unless he can prove the whole hockey community wrong , Montreal is still in desperate search for that centre . If you go down the list of teams in the east – Pittsburgh , Washington , Tampa Bay , Toronto , Buffalo , these are teams are much deeper at that position and will be there every year . I’m not sure if you sacrifice a Sergachev to get it , but I do know you need to give quality to get quality in this league . The time is way past for Plekanec , he’s getting much to old , and innafective in his offensive capabilities . So unless Mccarron defies all odds and scouts ( which I think will never happen ) the search is still on , make it happen MB.
I don’t really see Danault as a feel good story. He’s a first round draft pick that was always projected as a 2nd or 3rd line centre. He was a great acquisition for sure.
Anyone else watching this nhl 100 thing. Man, all these greats can barely walk.
He is on point,Bergevin has to deliver a playoff competitive team.I think being a very serius contender is a negotiation chip fro a continuance of Carey Price.Bergevin does not want that guy to go anywhere.He needs to deliver now.
john slattery
I am hearing a possible Oilers-Avs trade may be in the works with Edmonton sending Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and prospect Jesse Puljujarvi to the Avalanche for Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog.
If during the 2016 draft Sakic offered Duchene for Montreal’s #9 pick plus, would MB have considered it. Now post-draft, would Sergachev, McCarron and a 2017 1st rounder (weak draft this year) be enough? Who amongst us would pull the trigger on this or something similar?
If a man speaks in a forest where no woman can hear him, is he still wrong?
I like McCarron, but I’d certainly give him up to have an immediate upgrade to what you hoped McCarron would be anyways…shock everyone I hope. Just pull the trigger
Post of the day goes to johnny! A tighten of the capo in your honour sir … but that being said can we as a community commit to not mentioning a certain diminutive player until he plays, is traded, cures cancer? Meanwhile, I appreciate the thought of spezza and the bold move it portends but plex is going nowhere. He is the Habs next silver stick guy, it’s cut in stone.
I think, as usual, DDO, one of the good guys here, is on to something when he brings up Jason Spezza.
Not having a good year, but 65 points in 69 playoff games.
Plekanec would go the other way for salary, plus something important as well. Either a high pick or maybe a top prospect.
I always liked Spezza but I don’t see him wearing the CH anytime soon, but I do like DDOs RNH idea!
Agree with Duker. Kelly’s role is not to break news, but to offer opinion. He’s a columnist, not a reporter. His columns may be breezy, but that is sometimes – and by some readers – considered a good thing … Leacock didn’t break news either, but he was an easy and entertaining read …. equally breezy ….
Kelly has never claimed that he’s an expert. Kelly is writing from the point of view of the “average fan”, trying to give them a voice.
People here just don’t get it.
Good article BK. Don’t let these “hockey experts” bust on you.
The lagging traffic at Habs Eyes on the Prize , along with some better output from Brendan Kelly have really stirred up the talk today that EOTP has interest in trading for Kelly. Berkshire has been having conversations with Stu Cowan for years now and it appears the phones are open. Kelly has struggled despite the success of Hockey Inside/Out. The belief has always been that Kelly could thrive on a different site, largely due to his successes as en entertainment reporter in junior (e3)
Kelly is so good, he forgot to mention, Mitchell is usually the 4th line centre, not Flynn!
Habfan17
IceCaps lose tonight to the visiting Toronto Marlies 5 – 3
Marlies with 2 goals in the last 5 minutes of the third period to pull away…
Scoring for the IceCaps…. Farnahm….Veilleux and Johnston…
Charlie Lindgren in goal with the L…
Charlie has won just one of his last 6 starts…with a record of 14-11 and 3…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
The author offers nothing new – yet again.
“Bergevin needs upgrade at centre for Canadiens to make deep playoff run.”
Captain Obvious has some competition now.
His name is BK.
Not much of a scrap but still jokes:
Chris Nilan vs. Bergevin! LOL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22wrJn_AX-k
Assuming Markov and Price arent on the team after next year,via retirement and trade/ufa,and no Cup,will/should they get #’s retired ?
The only two 2nd line centers I can think of worth getting and the Habs may have a shot at are RNH and Spezza. Pleks would have to go the other way in any such deal.
Craig Button aka pinocchio gave the laffs an A+ and Montreal an A for his mid term grades of canadian teams……some more laffs butt kissing …..what a surprise
Always keep in mind that Craig Button while a GM never once witnessed a playoff game. His incredible knowledge of the game led to zero success as a GM who was never hired again after his lone opportunity.
He reminds me of Pierre McGuire, incredible story telling of their careers in mgmt, but they neglect to also explain their complete lack of success.
McGuire was never a GM.
I really don’t care if he is praising the leafs The leafs have outperformed expectations, they deserve a good grade, Montreal was expected to be about where they are.
Nothing like the Entertainment Reporter saying what an NHL GM needs to do. This is good rich stuff……
I’m sure MB is very appreciative that this has been pointed out for him.
Well, you’d have to admit he’s an upgrade on Boone.
By that, I mean he’s bigger.
Kelly > Boone
… Size wise.
I’ve no idea on that, but I truly am somewhat embarrassed that what was once a great Sports Section covering the Habs has resorted to this Crap.
The told you so garbage espoused by this writer with arrogance is something else. That Bergevin wouldn’t know help at center would be good is comical. Yet this character (not worthy of the CH capitalized) actually believes he has reinvented the wheel.
Maybe Kim Kardashian can make a trip to Montreal soon to occupy his time.
Truly embarassed by folks who constantly bash this writer,because he wrote a couple of unflattering columns about our astute management in the summer. This article is fine,like most . Why don’t you lay off.The schtick is tired
Where’s the beef MB ?
Hanzal is a decoy only to whatever MB has up his sleeve. As more astute HIO posters have noted, Hanzal isn’t an upgrade on either Pleks or Danault, except in size only. Hanzal doesn’t excite me at all, but Duchene does a little, depending on what has to be given up. I wouldn’t give up Sergachev.
Hanzal is not the answer imo. He doesn’t add enough for the price being asked. We don’t need any more second and third liners. Go all in and get a legitimate first line star. Just do it
No way Hanzal is a second line centre. A useful player yes, but he’s not as good Pleks right now, and not worth displacing an up and coming Danault for.
I think we can all agree that Hanzal is an upsize on Plekanec.
No he is not…Hanzal is a former 1st round bust.
Try reading the comment again
Go Habs Go
Upsize yes, upgrade? no
You have to give up something good to get something good in return. We do not have much to offer and a lot of the names being thrown out there are of no value to most teams out there. Therefore you have to give up a good young Prospect or two to get somebody like Duchesne in return. That’s it bottom line
Fearless prediction: Shaw is gunna have a great second half of this year. Loved this signing more than the acquisition of Weber. He produces and is tough unlike many on our team. He fought Chris Neil and did OK. Nuff said.
Top 100 being announced tonight at the all star festivities…….Montreal players who should be on the list that played the majority of their careers with the Canadiens……..Rocket Richard,Jean Beliveau,Jacques Plante,Doug Harvey,Yvan Cournoyer,Guy Lafleur,Ken Dryden,Larry Robinson,Patrick Roy.
Since L.A is hosting the all star game, how many Kings make the top 100? Dionne, Robitaille and Taylor maybe ???? Gretzky is a given.
I would put Charlie Simmer on that list, as well.
Butch Goring was with the Kings at some point.
His claim to fame is as a NY Islander, however.
Simmer had 2 or 3 great years. Bernie Nichols scored 70 one year,I recall,but i would put him on list either
Where’s the beef MB ?
Bryan Little for Beaulieu and a 1st.
I don’t think Hanzal gets the Habs to the cup. Now Duchene or Landeskog would make a difference, but I would fear the cost it would take to land either one of those two. Man, to be in MB’s shoes, damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
St. Johns on NHL center ice right now vs Marlies channel 656.
And Hanzal is only a clear upgrade on Plekanec or for that matter, Danault in height.
Bergevin needs to jam on his obession wit Russians for Canadiens to make a deep playoff run.
“Bergevin needs upgrade at centre for Canadiens to make deep playoff run”
Actually that is not the case. If the Habs win their division (very likely to happen) they will not meet Was, Pitt or Clb until the ECF. They can beat everyone else with this line-up IMO (only healthy TB worries me).
True they can beat, but can also be beaten by Ott,NYR, and TB.
Where’s the beef MB ?
First to say “do it MB”.
Doh.
First, because evidently no one else wants to be seen on this thread.
“It’s true that Hanzal is not exactly Sidney Crosby. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 40 games this season and the most he’s ever scored in a season is 16 goals. However, he is a 6-foot-6, 226-pounder and is a solid experienced player who would immediately snare the gig as Montreal’s No. 2 centre.
You’d have to admit he’s an upgrade on Plekanec…”
Yes, I suppose I *would* have to admit that, if I were severely brain-damaged.
In fairness, you might also think that if you thought the Habs were a basketball team.
I did like this line:
“Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, who actually knows what he’s talking about, ”
