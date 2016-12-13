Barberio, Andrighetto sent down to IceCaps; no suspension for Krug’s hit on Shaw

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that they have sent forward Sven Andrighetto and defenceman Mark Barberio to the St. John’s IceCaps. The AHL team has a game on Dec. 14, while the Canadiens are off until Dec. 16.
Also on Tuesday, Sportsnet reported that Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug will not be called for a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety over his check to Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw during the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the Bell Centre on Monday.
On the ice, Couture is a POS who got what is coming for him. If Hoffman is suspended, all the better.
I can’t really cheer for a cheap shot injury, but Couture has initiated so many of them that it seems like karma. That said, I hope it doesn’t hurt his off ice life.
Here are MT’s stats during his second go-round with the Habs.
182/108/33/.632
Just to set the record straight as a point of comparison.
Boucher – .546
Roy – .572
Hartley – .554
Gallant – .515
FYI: 182/108/33 is .615 not .632
AND:
Games with Carey Price
125/54/17/ .681
Games without Carey Price
57/54/16/ .512
Hmmmmm….
any coach: games with 1st string compared to games with out 1st string?
Last 2 seasons Rangers are 19-8-2 with Raanta starting
Previous 2 seasons Rangers were 33-15-5 with Talbot starting
That may be more a reflection of the quality of back-up than the quality of coaching, although Vigneault is as good a coach as you’ll find in the league.
Yeah, Vigneault is the one that got away. I’ve never pinned for Julien or Therrien when he was in Pittsburgh, but I didn’t like the Vigneault firing and have always thought he has done good work wherever he is. He coached the absolute worst line up the organization has iced in the modern age.
Exactly. I’m not one to prop up Therrien, but posting his record without his number 1 goalie and not doing the same for the others, renders it nearly meaningless. In fact, his record doesn’t look that bad without Price. Then when you consider Carey is not only the team’s number 1 he is also its best player, who the team’s style of play is built around, it looks even better. So, removing a mediocre number 1 goalie does not have the same impact.
Lafrich – My source was Hockey-Reference.
Canada beat the Czech’s 8-0. McNiven stopped all 12 shots he faced in his half of the game (Ingram stopped all 6 he faced in the first half).
Go Habs Go!
McNiven got cut, Juulsen is the only Hab prospect that made team Canada. Oh well, one is better than none.
I realize we are only at the 1/3 mark of the season but here are some odds to consider for the rest of the year.
http://moneypuck.com/predictions.htm
Reminds me of the article Jack Todd wrote in March, 2015 with the headline:”The Canadiens could win the Stanley Cup” and stating the main reason after Price being:
“The best top defensive pairing in the league: With the canny Andrei Markov having what is close to a career season at age 36 and with P.K. Subban continuing to mature and coming as close to earning that $9 million per as a player can come, they can dominate any game”….
Oh well….
Nashville with the best odds of winning the cup! (6.1%)
The bookies love that team.
Looking at the Ice Caps line-up for the game tonight and it is just brutal.
The only guys with any chance at making the NHL on that team are Andriogetto, Hudon, DelaRose and Barbario.
The only one who seems to show any promise of being a bit of an impact player is Hudon. Andriogetto and DelaRose are bottom 6 guys and Barbario is a number 7 d-man.
Monahan for Scherbak and next year’s first rounder.
Throw in N8.
Flames don’t want DD.
I don’t follow the Flames but it seems Monahan may be the best player of his draft year, ahead of MacKinnon, Jones and Barkov.
—–
I honestly don’t know if you guys are serious or not sometimes. Monahan is 22 and already a legit top-six, probable number one, center with 27 and 30 goals seasons already. Actually any trade discussion starts with Chucky or forget it.
Actually, IMO MB would trade Chucky for Monahan tomorrow. I love Chucky but I would make that trade too.
Tossing out a ludicrous trade option, funning – if you will.
I think Flames would want Chucky and one or two of our prospects for Monahan; that is only if they like Chucky over other offers that they will get.
Habs players and prospects are “good”, but no better than half the other NHL teams’ assets.
Thanks for the clarification. 100% agree.
Torey Krug messed with the wrong guy when he threw that head shot at Andrew Shaw.
The Bruins won’t let Shaw near Krug after the whistles next game. He’ll have to get him back with a nice clean hit to the head.
Buncha rocket surgeons down in Florida…
http://www.tsn.ca/tallon-resumes-control-of-panthers-management-duties-hockey-ops-1.631973
Maybe some one lost their spreadsheet…
Is it totally out of the realm of possibility that Gallant could be reinstated as head coach? It may not be as crazy as it sounds.
Nothing would surprise me outta that outfit… what a gong show…
Reimer and Luongo aren’t getting the job done this season. Watching the highlights for the last Panthers game I noticed how poorly Luongo was moving. Reimer has been AHL caliber this season.
Add that to losing Huberdeau for a lot of games and you have a recipe for failure.
They are looking like sellers this season, but nothing on their roster (that they would be willing to part with) looks interesting.
Panthers were looking really good going into this season. If I was a betting man I’d have put some money down on them. Good thing I’m not.
Kyle Turris trying to put on a show for Chris Neil’s benefit.
40 minutes complete….
Binghampton Senators and the IceCaps tied at 2 – all…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
Canada up 5-0 on the Czech republic half way through tonight’s warm up game.
–Go Habs Go!–
I wasn’t sure about these Calgary rumblings so I asked Pierre McGuire.
McGuire: I’ll tell you what – when I was coaching the Hartford Whalers we had a guy that played a lot like Monahan. I’ll never forget when we were in Philadelphia and he scored the overtime assist to help us clinch our first playoff birth in 7 years. That player’s name was Ron Francis who I had the privilege of personally drafting after getting to know his father Luke who also played hockey and still holds the record for highest plus minus in a season down at North Dakota University during the 72-73 season when they came so close to winning the championships and as you probably know is now a horse trainer for my youngest son down at Boston college.
You need to throw a “I really do” or “I really think so” in there for credibility.
Drop da puck already!
True – Monahan is a heck of a player and I mean that, I really do.
Great question, great question, I really mean that.
Hey Gord, I’m on the Via train headed to my mom’s. My daughter and I are going to Friday night’s game! 🙂
You forgot a Scotty reference.
20 minutes complete…
IceCaps lead Binghampton Senators 2 — 1…
David Broll and Chris Tarry with the markers…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
Will Chris Neil’s 1000th game go as well as Iginla’s 1500th?
Mavid’s secret boyfriend being honoured right now in Ottawa… 🙂
And her favorite colour commentator wearing a suit that makes him look like a box of McIntosh toffee.
His brain is a lot like toffee too.
A win over last place Binghamton tonight would raise the IceCaps’ pts% to .537 (FWIW, a Marlies loss to Rochester tonight would drop them to .520).
Tonight’s lineup:
Andrighetto – Hudon – Terry
de la Rose – Audette – Friberg
Farnham – Eisenschmid – Grégoire
Broll – MacMillan – Veilleux
Hanley – Barberio
Racine – Lernout
Brouillette – Johnston
Lindgren
–Go Habs Go!–
Lindgren and maybe Hudon are the only players you have listed who will ever be NHL regulars.
Anyone else hearing the chatter between the Habs and Calgary, the name mentioned is center Sean Monahan, who from what I am hearing is really very unhappy there. He’s also off to a really slow start, tho the Flames have been hot lately. Man that sure would be a nice pickup, but what would it cost/
Galchenyuk.
This.
Gallagher ++
Getting Monahan out of CGY would be tough as all heck.
Byron.
If they threw in Hamilton and a First.
“OK, fine; you can have him back. But it’ll cost you this one and this one and…”
Monahan is 22 years old, and is earning $6.375M per year for the next seven years for playing hockey. If he’s unhappy, I don’t want him (although getting his twitter account would be a brilliant acquisition).
Depends on why he is unhappy.
Habfan17
That is not a hockey analysis.
Yeah, I hear it’s Monahan, for Desharnais and Price.
Hi Bill Smith. 😆
EDIT1: Update, I hear it’s now Hamilton, and Monahan for Petry, Price, and Desharnais. Stay tuned as I have no credible sources, but I am working on it.
EDIT2: Updated
Darran Dragger@darrandragger 30 secs ago
Rumors continue to speculate out of Calgary’s front office that Monahan’s Newport Sports Management representatives may or may not be involved in talks with the Flames on a daily basis. I can not confirm or deny these rumors however I have it on good authority that these two groups in question do talk daily. Stay tuned as we monitor the situation closely.
Shane Oliver
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
TSN also has a DD.
Oh, notice the slight spelling error in Sholi’s twitter universe.
No No No, Darran Dragger is real! It’s right there………. 😳
Gallagher and Beaulieu for Monahan and Jokipakka.
Habfan17
Monahan just signed a long-term deal. And he gets to play with Gaudreau; they have awesome chemistry.
Why would he sign if he’s unhappy there? Makes no sense.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
You need to stop reading Eklund…He will melt your brain.
I was looking for a report on today’s practice (was there one?), and ran across this:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2016/12/14/13917062/paul-byron-best-montreal-canadiens-waiver-pickup-claim-goals-points-steve-begin-glen-metropolit
Not just great pro scouting to isolate him as THE desirable waiver pick-up at a time when everyone is dumping players; but smart GMing to sign him three years at a cap hit that barely hurts if the contract is buried in the AHL (not that that is looking likely).
Getting Barberio in near-identical circumstances was also astute, and Redmond.
Free Front.
I was listening to Pierre McGuire on the radio yesterday. I don’t usually agree with much he says, but he did say that Byron was a great pick up by the Habs and a mistake by the Flames to expose him. He said that Asst. GM, Larry Carriere was with Buffalo when they drafted Byron, so he had a good idea of what kind of player Byron was. He gave him and the Habs scouts kudos.
He also said the Emelin hit in the Colorado game was clean and a non-issue. It was a hockey play by a player who needs to play the same way, no matter the time or score. This was how I saw it too.
Habfan17
Now, now… Let’s not get all giddy about the three year deal-thing…
Have always appreciated when my favorite sports teams were also good people. Makes it much more pleasant to root for them. Today, several Hab players visited the Montreal Children Hospital. Lots of videos, pictures and stories today of that visit. Good stuff.
It’s a great tradition. The players often visit the kids in the hospital, but every year they all go for a special Christmas visit like today’s. Stubbs tweeted this cute photo of big Hal Gill and a little princess from 2011:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzohRGGXEAAnYtX.jpg
–Go Habs Go!–
Great guy Hal. Always thought he’d be a great D coach for the Habs. The guy could play defense, just had trouble getting around the ice quick enough.
Great news. I guess that’s why there was no practice report.
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/practice/c-284707034
–Go Habs Go!–
Thanks, B.
What if someone had told you before the season started that in mid December the Habs would rank 2nd in pts%, 4th in GA/G, 5th in GF/G and 10th in PP% (over 20%)? I would have thought that too good to be true.
–Go Habs Go!–
So true considering they were 5 points out of a lottery pick at the end of last season
I certainly would have guessed that #31 was healthy as an Ox.
I certainly would have guessed that #31 was healthy as an Ox.
Having a healthy Price certainly helps with the GA, but I’m not sure how much credit he deserves for the GF and PP.
Go Habs Go!
Confidence and great first pass. With Price in goal, the players feel more confident and are more willing to take risks when they know Price is there to cover their butts. Also, Price is so good at handling the puck that he acts as a 3rd defenseman and help to move the puck along.
Surprised to read that Ron Wilson, former Leafs and Team USA coach is recovering from a stroke.
http://www.latimes.com/sports/ducks/la-sp-ducks-ron-wilson-20161214-story.html
Rough news for Ron.
If we are going to resume bi-tching about Weber again, I’d prefer to do it after Stu gives us the Weber/PK comparible update article. Whining about a veteran defenseman who leads his team in plus/minus on an off day Wednesday seems a bit boorish.
Weber is plus 18 and PK is minus 10 and Weber still has more points by one I believe. Not even sure what the bitching is about. Habs won this trade. Wish we could have both but Weber is doing just fine thank you VERY much.
Lars Eller – well we all know how he is doing in Washington and on their 4th line.
Weber is playing hurt.
I agree. I know every NHL player reads HIO, so I won’t suggest what movement he isn’t making that he did earlier, but I see a guy playing through a problem.
Weber is one of the key reasons the Habs are as high in the standings as they are.
Some people really need to get a grip.
Then how do you explain the Habs having the same record at this time last year.
I think you mean Price is the KEY reason.
This^. And we only had Price for the first 15 games or so last year. I agree Weber’s been great but I still think we won’t like the trade in a year or two. Hopefully Carey can take them to the cup before then.
Weber has been everything we could have hoped for.
But the key to our record this year is Price.
LA has Doughty doing even more than Weber, but without Quick (and with Toker and Bunny Budaj), they still lose a lot of games.
Some people expect Weber to score every power-play we get and to cream opposing players against the board every chance he gets. I like most fans, am very happy we have Shea and I believe the team is much better with him than with PK.
I watched the recent Habs v Avs tilt on Altitude Hockey (a local broadcaster here in Denver) and I must say their coverage was fair to say the least. They were pretty much gushing over the Habs which is always music to my ears.
A couple of interesting tidbits they came up with:
Pacioretty passed 42 players on the LW scoring stats based on the strength of his performance Saturday night. He currently stands fourth overall. Not bad for someone with a broken foot…
Peter McNab is the color guy and was talking about his first game in the Forum where he wasn’t slated to play until some one turned their ankle in the warm up and was then rushed into service. He had just eaten five hotdogs when he got word. He was a minus 6 on the night!
5 hotdogs? lol….must’ve had some appetite.
I see a link here… you’re in Denver, where marijuana is already legal, and Peter had the munchies before a hockey game when he wasn’t supposed to play… coincidence? I think not.
In 1973!
Man.. reading about PL Dubois.. its too bad Habs won a bunch of meaningless games last season close to the end. He is exactly what the Habs need.
http://www.eliteprospects.com/player.php?player=252480
In a few years Sergachev will make you forget about Dubois.Both players will be excellent but a potential number one franchise defenseman with size and crazy skill is what every team desires.
not to mention the biggest hole on defense we will have will happen to coincide with the departure/retirement of Andrei Markov. Sergachev may turn out to be better long term than AM.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That is quite the write-up. I haven’t seen anything close to that since Matthew 14:22-33.
Too bad he isn’t in the NHL.
From Burlington’s post on CBJ and Torts. A quote from Foligno: ” “It’s not easy, I’m sure, but he’s allowed us to play the game and have that free-flowing mentality when we’re doing things the right way. He understands there are mistakes that will happen, but that if he jumps on them every time, that’s when you’re not going to see your team do the things you want them to do.”
Pierre Luc Dubois seems to be doing well in the Q:
2016-17 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 20 6g 12a 18 33 4
Dubois is averaging less than a point per game so far (16 pts in 18 games). That seems a bit disappointing for a guy who had 99 points in 62 games last season in the Q. Perhaps it’s just a reaction / phase not uncommon for young players after being sent back down?
Go Habs Go!
Habs’ NCAA goalie prospect Hayden Hawkey was named Hockey East’s defensive player of the week.
http://wpri.com/2016/12/13/hawkey-named-hockey-east-defensive-player-of-the-week/
–Go Habs Go!–
That’s a great name for a hawkey player…
I honestly think Weber is faster than Subban in “straight line” speed.
Yeah he doesn’t look slow to me. What ever happened to that tracking stuff the league unveiled at the WCH? Don’t remember seeing much of it then let alone now. In the same file as goalie equipment I guess.
Found an SI article for Oct that said the NHL is still testing the technology. Big issue will be cost as the equipment has to be in all 30 arenas and available for all 1200 games or it wouldn’t be fair.
http://www.si.com/tech-media/2016/10/19/sports-technology-2016-nhl-season-tablets-puck-tracking
I agree.Subban is an atrociously slow straight ahead skater.He always looks like he’s pulling a wagon of hay behind him. Weber is by no means fast but is a solidly average speed skater.
No chance…be serious now.
I don’t know, but I do know that Sobbie isn’t fast. He’s a great skater but not particularly speedy.
D Mex
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Free Front.
Pacioretty ranks 4th in the NHL with 10 5on5 goals.
Paul Byron ranks 7th with 9.
Go Habs Go!
What a lazy bum. Can’t score on the PP. No Captain material he is. I deride his captaincy abilities. Lazy.
Markov’s 21 points ranks him 3rd among NHL D. Only Karlsson with 20 assists is ahead of Markov with 19 assists. 72% of Markov’s TOI has been with Petry, 16.6% with Weber.
Go Habs Go!
Weber has been getting the tough minutes during games, which has freed Markov up somewhat. I love Weber Hockey, as numbers are secondary, he is about winning.
So Shea Weber is a very good physical shutdown defenseman with a bomb of a shot (but seemingly a below average skater and playmaker). Which all-star level defensemen in the past 40 years is he most similar to? (Rob Blake? Derian Hatcher? Zdeno Chara?). Usually Norris Trophy candidates are better at skating, carrying the puck and playmaking than he is. He also seems to be a quieter and less emotional and nasty physical leader than the likes of Chris Pronger, Scott Stevens, Adam Foote and Chris Chelios were.
I really don’t see his skating as below average. He conserves his energy, but can really move; especially when challenged by forwards.
The idea that speedy forwards can get by him is something I’ve heard, not witnessed. He is no Gill or McQuaid or Chara (the past two years)
Free Front.
Weber ranks 1st in Plus/Minus, 1rst in PP goals, 2nd in Goals by D, 7th in points but really more like fifth with all the ties. I’d say he’s a lot more than just a shutdown guy. He’s also first as far as adding leadership and character to our dressing room.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
How do they compare down on the farm so far this season?
The stacked Marlies under coaching wiz Sheldon Keefe:
26pts/24games .542 pts% 3.0 GF/G 23.2PP%(6th ranked)
The dubious IceCaps under the bumbling Lefebvre:
27pts/26games .519 pts% 3.0 GF/G 24.8PP%(3rd ranked)
The rough and tumble Marlies rank 4th with 398 PIM and 6th in fights (17) while the IceCaps rank 1st with 474 PIM and 3rd in fights (19)
Go Habs Go!
I know Keefe. The way his teams start the season is usually a far cry from how they end it.
Perspective is an interesting thing.
Free Front.
Have to also put in perspective how many players that Marlies team just graduated to the NHL and not onto a 4th line role.
I’m all for trumpeting that our AHL team is almost just as good as the other guys, but they were Miles and Miles better last season. And they still have a better record this year. Albeit the spread is closer this year.
Here’s what i hope to see in Friday’s game:
Lehk-Danault-Radu
Patch-Plek-Shaw
McC-Mitchell-Gally
Carr-Flynn-Ghetto
i think we can spread the offence out a bit by moving Patch down to play with Plek and Gally and reward Danault and Lehk with Radu as a winger. I doubt MT will do this but i’d like to see it. Speed and grit on the third line, skill on the fourth, skill in the top six.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….