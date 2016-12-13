Montreal Gazette

Barberio, Andrighetto sent down to IceCaps; no suspension for Krug’s hit on Shaw

Sven Andrighetto of the Montreal Canadiens skates with the puck at practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard near Montreal Wednesday, April 6, 2016 as the team prepared to face the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday. (John Kenney / MONTREAL GAZETTE)

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that they have sent forward Sven Andrighetto and defenceman Mark Barberio to the St. John’s IceCaps. The AHL team has a game on Dec. 14, while the Canadiens are off until Dec. 16. 

Also on Tuesday, Sportsnet reported that Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug will not be called for a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety over his check to Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw during the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the Bell Centre on Monday.

  1. on2ndthought says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:31 am

    On the ice, Couture is a POS who got what is coming for him. If Hoffman is suspended, all the better.

    I can’t really cheer for a cheap shot injury, but Couture has initiated so many of them that it seems like karma. That said, I hope it doesn’t hurt his off ice life.

    Free Front.

  2. 24 Cups says:
    December 14, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Here are MT’s stats during his second go-round with the Habs.

    182/108/33/.632

    • 24 Cups says:
      December 14, 2016 at 10:29 pm

      Just to set the record straight as a point of comparison.

      Boucher – .546
      Roy – .572
      Hartley – .554
      Gallant – .515

    • Lafrich says:
      December 15, 2016 at 1:46 am

      FYI: 182/108/33 is .615 not .632
      AND:
      Games with Carey Price
      125/54/17/ .681
      Games without Carey Price
      57/54/16/ .512

      Hmmmmm….

      • spinarama says:
        December 15, 2016 at 5:10 am

        any coach: games with 1st string compared to games with out 1st string?

        • HabinBurlington says:
          December 15, 2016 at 7:31 am

          Last 2 seasons Rangers are 19-8-2 with Raanta starting
          Previous 2 seasons Rangers were 33-15-5 with Talbot starting

          • on2ndthought says:
            December 15, 2016 at 7:38 am

            That may be more a reflection of the quality of back-up than the quality of coaching, although Vigneault is as good a coach as you’ll find in the league.

            Free Front.

          • twocents says:
            December 15, 2016 at 8:01 am

            Yeah, Vigneault is the one that got away. I’ve never pinned for Julien or Therrien when he was in Pittsburgh, but I didn’t like the Vigneault firing and have always thought he has done good work wherever he is. He coached the absolute worst line up the organization has iced in the modern age.

        • twocents says:
          December 15, 2016 at 7:55 am

          Exactly. I’m not one to prop up Therrien, but posting his record without his number 1 goalie and not doing the same for the others, renders it nearly meaningless. In fact, his record doesn’t look that bad without Price. Then when you consider Carey is not only the team’s number 1 he is also its best player, who the team’s style of play is built around, it looks even better. So, removing a mediocre number 1 goalie does not have the same impact.

      • 24 Cups says:
        December 15, 2016 at 8:02 am

        Lafrich – My source was Hockey-Reference.

  3. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    Canada beat the Czech’s 8-0. McNiven stopped all 12 shots he faced in his half of the game (Ingram stopped all 6 he faced in the first half).

    –Go Habs Go!–

  4. 24 Cups says:
    December 14, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    I realize we are only at the 1/3 mark of the season but here are some odds to consider for the rest of the year.

    http://moneypuck.com/predictions.htm

    • chilli says:
      December 14, 2016 at 10:27 pm

      Reminds me of the article Jack Todd wrote in March, 2015 with the headline:”The Canadiens could win the Stanley Cup” and stating the main reason after Price being:
      “The best top defensive pairing in the league: With the canny Andrei Markov having what is close to a career season at age 36 and with P.K. Subban continuing to mature and coming as close to earning that $9 million per as a player can come, they can dominate any game”….

      Oh well….

    • on2ndthought says:
      December 15, 2016 at 6:20 am

      Nashville with the best odds of winning the cup! (6.1%)
      The bookies love that team.

      Free Front.

  5. ProHabs says:
    December 14, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Looking at the Ice Caps line-up for the game tonight and it is just brutal.

    The only guys with any chance at making the NHL on that team are Andriogetto, Hudon, DelaRose and Barbario.

    The only one who seems to show any promise of being a bit of an impact player is Hudon. Andriogetto and DelaRose are bottom 6 guys and Barbario is a number 7 d-man.

  6. PK says:
    December 14, 2016 at 9:16 pm

    Monahan for Scherbak and next year’s first rounder.

    Throw in N8.
    Flames don’t want DD.

    • DipsyDoodler says:
      December 14, 2016 at 9:28 pm

      I don’t follow the Flames but it seems Monahan may be the best player of his draft year, ahead of MacKinnon, Jones and Barkov.

      —–

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      December 14, 2016 at 9:42 pm

      I honestly don’t know if you guys are serious or not sometimes. Monahan is 22 and already a legit top-six, probable number one, center with 27 and 30 goals seasons already. Actually any trade discussion starts with Chucky or forget it.

      Actually, IMO MB would trade Chucky for Monahan tomorrow. I love Chucky but I would make that trade too.

      • PK says:
        December 14, 2016 at 10:00 pm

        Tossing out a ludicrous trade option, funning – if you will.

        I think Flames would want Chucky and one or two of our prospects for Monahan; that is only if they like Chucky over other offers that they will get.

        Habs players and prospects are “good”, but no better than half the other NHL teams’ assets.

        _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

        “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

        – Nostradamus, 1552

  7. ProHabs says:
    December 14, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    Torey Krug messed with the wrong guy when he threw that head shot at Andrew Shaw.

  8. The Gumper says:
    December 14, 2016 at 9:07 pm

    Buncha rocket surgeons down in Florida…

    http://www.tsn.ca/tallon-resumes-control-of-panthers-management-duties-hockey-ops-1.631973

    Maybe some one lost their spreadsheet…

    • 24 Cups says:
      December 14, 2016 at 9:53 pm

      Is it totally out of the realm of possibility that Gallant could be reinstated as head coach? It may not be as crazy as it sounds.

    • Cal says:
      December 14, 2016 at 11:24 pm

      Reimer and Luongo aren’t getting the job done this season. Watching the highlights for the last Panthers game I noticed how poorly Luongo was moving. Reimer has been AHL caliber this season.
      Add that to losing Huberdeau for a lot of games and you have a recipe for failure.
      They are looking like sellers this season, but nothing on their roster (that they would be willing to part with) looks interesting.

  9. CJinBK says:
    December 14, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    Kyle Turris trying to put on a show for Chris Neil’s benefit.

  10. unclefester says:
    December 14, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    40 minutes complete….

    Binghampton Senators and the IceCaps tied at 2 – all…

    …"in rapier-like fashion"… Danny Gallivan…

  11. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    Canada up 5-0 on the Czech republic half way through tonight’s warm up game.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  12. Habby_Haberton says:
    December 14, 2016 at 8:03 pm

    I wasn’t sure about these Calgary rumblings so I asked Pierre McGuire.

    McGuire: I’ll tell you what – when I was coaching the Hartford Whalers we had a guy that played a lot like Monahan. I’ll never forget when we were in Philadelphia and he scored the overtime assist to help us clinch our first playoff birth in 7 years. That player’s name was Ron Francis who I had the privilege of personally drafting after getting to know his father Luke who also played hockey and still holds the record for highest plus minus in a season down at North Dakota University during the 72-73 season when they came so close to winning the championships and as you probably know is now a horse trainer for my youngest son down at Boston college.

  13. unclefester says:
    December 14, 2016 at 7:40 pm

    20 minutes complete…

    IceCaps lead Binghampton Senators 2 — 1…

    David Broll and Chris Tarry with the markers…

    …"in rapier-like fashion"… Danny Gallivan…

  14. Captain aHab says:
    December 14, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    Will Chris Neil’s 1000th game go as well as Iginla’s 1500th?

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  15. RightNyder says:
    December 14, 2016 at 7:14 pm

    Mavid’s secret boyfriend being honoured right now in Ottawa… 🙂

  16. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 7:05 pm

    A win over last place Binghamton tonight would raise the IceCaps’ pts% to .537 (FWIW, a Marlies loss to Rochester tonight would drop them to .520).
    Tonight’s lineup:
    Andrighetto – Hudon – Terry
    de la Rose – Audette – Friberg
    Farnham – Eisenschmid – Grégoire
    Broll – MacMillan – Veilleux
    Hanley – Barberio
    Racine – Lernout
    Brouillette – Johnston
    Lindgren

    –Go Habs Go!–

  17. kevinshabs says:
    December 14, 2016 at 5:56 pm

    Anyone else hearing the chatter between the Habs and Calgary, the name mentioned is center Sean Monahan, who from what I am hearing is really very unhappy there. He’s also off to a really slow start, tho the Flames have been hot lately. Man that sure would be a nice pickup, but what would it cost/

  18. on2ndthought says:
    December 14, 2016 at 4:57 pm

    I was looking for a report on today’s practice (was there one?), and ran across this:

    http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2016/12/14/13917062/paul-byron-best-montreal-canadiens-waiver-pickup-claim-goals-points-steve-begin-glen-metropolit

    Not just great pro scouting to isolate him as THE desirable waiver pick-up at a time when everyone is dumping players; but smart GMing to sign him three years at a cap hit that barely hurts if the contract is buried in the AHL (not that that is looking likely).

    Getting Barberio in near-identical circumstances was also astute, and Redmond.

    Free Front.

    • Habfan17 says:
      December 14, 2016 at 5:18 pm

      I was listening to Pierre McGuire on the radio yesterday. I don’t usually agree with much he says, but he did say that Byron was a great pick up by the Habs and a mistake by the Flames to expose him. He said that Asst. GM, Larry Carriere was with Buffalo when they drafted Byron, so he had a good idea of what kind of player Byron was. He gave him and the Habs scouts kudos.

      He also said the Emelin hit in the Colorado game was clean and a non-issue. It was a hockey play by a player who needs to play the same way, no matter the time or score. This was how I saw it too.

      Habfan17

    • Luke says:
      December 14, 2016 at 5:44 pm

      Now, now… Let’s not get all giddy about the three year deal-thing…

  19. Habfan10912 says:
    December 14, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    Have always appreciated when my favorite sports teams were also good people. Makes it much more pleasant to root for them. Today, several Hab players visited the Montreal Children Hospital. Lots of videos, pictures and stories today of that visit. Good stuff.

  20. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    What if someone had told you before the season started that in mid December the Habs would rank 2nd in pts%, 4th in GA/G, 5th in GF/G and 10th in PP% (over 20%)? I would have thought that too good to be true.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  21. HabinBurlington says:
    December 14, 2016 at 3:12 pm

    Surprised to read that Ron Wilson, former Leafs and Team USA coach is recovering from a stroke.

    http://www.latimes.com/sports/ducks/la-sp-ducks-ron-wilson-20161214-story.html

  22. Habsolo says:
    December 14, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    If we are going to resume bi-tching about Weber again, I’d prefer to do it after Stu gives us the Weber/PK comparible update article. Whining about a veteran defenseman who leads his team in plus/minus on an off day Wednesday seems a bit boorish.

    • habsr4ever says:
      December 14, 2016 at 3:15 pm

      Weber is plus 18 and PK is minus 10 and Weber still has more points by one I believe. Not even sure what the bitching is about. Habs won this trade. Wish we could have both but Weber is doing just fine thank you VERY much.
      Lars Eller – well we all know how he is doing in Washington and on their 4th line.

    • Strummer says:
      December 14, 2016 at 3:29 pm

      Weber is one of the key reasons the Habs are as high in the standings as they are.
      Some people really need to get a grip.

      -Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-

      • chilli says:
        December 14, 2016 at 4:49 pm

        Then how do you explain the Habs having the same record at this time last year.
        I think you mean Price is the KEY reason.

        • piper says:
          December 14, 2016 at 5:33 pm

          This^. And we only had Price for the first 15 games or so last year. I agree Weber’s been great but I still think we won’t like the trade in a year or two. Hopefully Carey can take them to the cup before then.

          • chilli says:
            December 14, 2016 at 5:56 pm

            Weber has been everything we could have hoped for.
            But the key to our record this year is Price.
            LA has Doughty doing even more than Weber, but without Quick (and with Toker and Bunny Budaj), they still lose a lot of games.

    • WindsorHab-10 says:
      December 14, 2016 at 3:51 pm

      Some people expect Weber to score every power-play we get and to cream opposing players against the board every chance he gets. I like most fans, am very happy we have Shea and I believe the team is much better with him than with PK.

  23. The Gumper says:
    December 14, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    I watched the recent Habs v Avs tilt on Altitude Hockey (a local broadcaster here in Denver) and I must say their coverage was fair to say the least. They were pretty much gushing over the Habs which is always music to my ears.
    A couple of interesting tidbits they came up with:
    Pacioretty passed 42 players on the LW scoring stats based on the strength of his performance Saturday night. He currently stands fourth overall. Not bad for someone with a broken foot…
    Peter McNab is the color guy and was talking about his first game in the Forum where he wasn’t slated to play until some one turned their ankle in the warm up and was then rushed into service. He had just eaten five hotdogs when he got word. He was a minus 6 on the night!

  24. CH Sam says:
    December 14, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    Man.. reading about PL Dubois.. its too bad Habs won a bunch of meaningless games last season close to the end. He is exactly what the Habs need.

    http://www.eliteprospects.com/player.php?player=252480

    • Max says:
      December 14, 2016 at 3:00 pm

      In a few years Sergachev will make you forget about Dubois.Both players will be excellent but a potential number one franchise defenseman with size and crazy skill is what every team desires.

      • 25soonenough says:
        December 14, 2016 at 3:22 pm

        not to mention the biggest hole on defense we will have will happen to coincide with the departure/retirement of Andrei Markov. Sergachev may turn out to be better long term than AM.

        –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

    • New says:
      December 14, 2016 at 3:48 pm

      That is quite the write-up. I haven’t seen anything close to that since Matthew 14:22-33.

      Too bad he isn’t in the NHL.

  25. CH Sam says:
    December 14, 2016 at 2:19 pm

    From Burlington’s post on CBJ and Torts. A quote from Foligno: ” “It’s not easy, I’m sure, but he’s allowed us to play the game and have that free-flowing mentality when we’re doing things the right way. He understands there are mistakes that will happen, but that if he jumps on them every time, that’s when you’re not going to see your team do the things you want them to do.”

    Pierre Luc Dubois seems to be doing well in the Q:
    2016-17 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 20 6g 12a 18 33 4

    • B says:
      December 14, 2016 at 2:49 pm

      Dubois is averaging less than a point per game so far (16 pts in 18 games). That seems a bit disappointing for a guy who had 99 points in 62 games last season in the Q. Perhaps it’s just a reaction / phase not uncommon for young players after being sent back down?

      –Go Habs Go!–

  26. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    Habs’ NCAA goalie prospect Hayden Hawkey was named Hockey East’s defensive player of the week.
    http://wpri.com/2016/12/13/hawkey-named-hockey-east-defensive-player-of-the-week/

    –Go Habs Go!–

  27. dgab says:
    December 14, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    I honestly think Weber is faster than Subban in “straight line” speed.

  28. D Mex says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:57 pm

    How about this for a change of pace in the HI/O poll ?
    – Due to circumstances that I won’t bore the folks here with, I’ve been shopping for a replacement vehicle for Mrs Mex and it is down to Honda CR-V (she loved the one she drove the past 7 years) or Toyota RAV-4.

    Gotta pull the trigger on this ASAP – later (today would not be too soon ~ LoL ).
    SO, what say you, HI/O ?
    – Advantages and / or Experiences favouring one over the other ?

    ALWAYS Habs –
    D Mex

    Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
    See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
    Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais ~ All the Time !

  29. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    Pacioretty ranks 4th in the NHL with 10 5on5 goals.
    Paul Byron ranks 7th with 9.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  30. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    Markov’s 21 points ranks him 3rd among NHL D. Only Karlsson with 20 assists is ahead of Markov with 19 assists. 72% of Markov’s TOI has been with Petry, 16.6% with Weber.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  31. Chelios24 says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    So Shea Weber is a very good physical shutdown defenseman with a bomb of a shot (but seemingly a below average skater and playmaker). Which all-star level defensemen in the past 40 years is he most similar to? (Rob Blake? Derian Hatcher? Zdeno Chara?). Usually Norris Trophy candidates are better at skating, carrying the puck and playmaking than he is. He also seems to be a quieter and less emotional and nasty physical leader than the likes of Chris Pronger, Scott Stevens, Adam Foote and Chris Chelios were.

    • on2ndthought says:
      December 14, 2016 at 1:58 pm

      I really don’t see his skating as below average. He conserves his energy, but can really move; especially when challenged by forwards.

      The idea that speedy forwards can get by him is something I’ve heard, not witnessed. He is no Gill or McQuaid or Chara (the past two years)

      Free Front.

    • 25soonenough says:
      December 14, 2016 at 2:02 pm

      Weber ranks 1st in Plus/Minus, 1rst in PP goals, 2nd in Goals by D, 7th in points but really more like fifth with all the ties. I’d say he’s a lot more than just a shutdown guy. He’s also first as far as adding leadership and character to our dressing room.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  32. B says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    How do they compare down on the farm so far this season?

    The stacked Marlies under coaching wiz Sheldon Keefe:
    26pts/24games .542 pts% 3.0 GF/G 23.2PP%(6th ranked)

    The dubious IceCaps under the bumbling Lefebvre:
    27pts/26games .519 pts% 3.0 GF/G 24.8PP%(3rd ranked)

    The rough and tumble Marlies rank 4th with 398 PIM and 6th in fights (17) while the IceCaps rank 1st with 474 PIM and 3rd in fights (19)

    –Go Habs Go!–

    • Coach K says:
      December 14, 2016 at 1:43 pm

      I know Keefe. The way his teams start the season is usually a far cry from how they end it.

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
      (James Lane Allen)

    • on2ndthought says:
      December 14, 2016 at 1:59 pm

      Perspective is an interesting thing.

      Free Front.

      • HabinBurlington says:
        December 14, 2016 at 3:02 pm

        Have to also put in perspective how many players that Marlies team just graduated to the NHL and not onto a 4th line role.

        I’m all for trumpeting that our AHL team is almost just as good as the other guys, but they were Miles and Miles better last season. And they still have a better record this year. Albeit the spread is closer this year.

  33. 25soonenough says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    Here’s what i hope to see in Friday’s game:

    Lehk-Danault-Radu
    Patch-Plek-Shaw
    McC-Mitchell-Gally
    Carr-Flynn-Ghetto

    i think we can spread the offence out a bit by moving Patch down to play with Plek and Gally and reward Danault and Lehk with Radu as a winger. I doubt MT will do this but i’d like to see it. Speed and grit on the third line, skill on the fourth, skill in the top six.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

