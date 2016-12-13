Barberio, Andrighetto sent down to IceCaps; no suspension for Krug’s hit on Shaw

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that they have sent forward Sven Andrighetto and defenceman Mark Barberio to the St. John’s IceCaps. The AHL team has a game on Dec. 14, while the Canadiens are off until Dec. 16.

Also on Tuesday, Sportsnet reported that Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug will not be called for a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety over his check to Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw during the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Photo: John Kenney/MONTREAL GAZETTE