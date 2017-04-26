Canadiens Notebook: Assistant coach Clément Jodoin leaves team

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Clément Jodoin is leaving the team.
“Marc Bergevin and I regretfully accepted the resignation of assistant coach Clément Jodoin, who made the decision to end his long-time association with the Montreal Canadiens,” head coach Claude Julien said in a statement. “At our post-season meeting, we offered Clément to remain on our coaching staff, but he indicated to us that at this stage in his career, he would be looking for a change and would like to explore other challenges. Clément has been a valuable part of our hockey management team during his 12-year tenure with the organization. His wealth of knowledge and valued experience were important assets for all of us. His positive attitude and optimism were contagious and will be missed. I take this opportunity to thank Clément for his remarkable contribution to our hockey club and wish him the very best with his future endeavours.”
Jodoin, 65, had been part of the Canadiens coaching staff for the past five seasons, since Bergevin took over as GM. He was also an assistant coach with the Canadiens from 1997-2001 and in 2002-03.
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
Emelin has knee surgery
The Canadiens announced that defenceman Alexei Emelin had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday and that the recovery period will be 4-6 weeks.
Emelin missed the final two regular-season games and the first four games of the playoffs with the knee injury, which he suffered in a game on April 5 in Buffalo. He played the last two playoff games against the New York Rangers.
Report has Habs signing KHL defenceman
According to KHL reporter Aivis Kalnins, the Canadiens have agreed to contract terms with defenceman Jakub Jerabek.
Jerabek, 25, played 59 games this season with Chekhov Vityaz in the KHL, posting 5-29-34 totals along with 56 penalty minutes. He is listed at 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds.
IceCaps facing Syracuse in AHL playoffs
The St. John’s IceCaps and Syracuse Crunch are tied 1-1 in their AHL best-of-five first round playoff series heading into Game 3 Wednesday night in Syracuse.
The Crunch won Game 2 by a 4-3 score in double overtime Saturday night in St. John’s. Jacob de la Rose, Charles Hudon and Stefan Matteau scored for the IceCaps, while goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 46 of the 50 shots he faced. Lindgren has a 1.99 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in the series.
The Canadiens have assigned Mike McCarron to the IceCaps and he will be in the lineup for Game 3.
Fucale leads Beast into ECHL quarter-finals
The Brampton Beast, the Canadiens’ ECHL affiliate, beat the Reading Royals 3-1 on Monday to win their best-of-seven playoff series in six games. Goaltender Zach Fucale made 40 saves for the Beast, who advanced to the Kelly Cup quarter-finals against the Manchester Monarchs. Game 1 of that series is Thursday night in Brampton.
• Bergevin has failed to assemble a winning playoff team, by Stu Cowan
• Bergevin: “We’re not going to blow up this team,” by Pat Hickey
• Pacioretty must learn to block out the negativity, by Stu Cowan
• Beaulieu expects to be back in a Canadiens uniform, by Stu Cowan
• Lehkonen knows he has to get better, by Pat Hickey
• Habs-Rangers series decided on a bounce or two, by Jack Todd
Even if Ottawa beats the Rags, there is no way in hell that Uncle Bettman will want Ottawa in the SC Finals. I suspect the refereeing ice would suddenly become highly tilted against them.
Can you imagine Edmonton-Ottawa as a Final? NBC might show these games in time delay.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
When will it be announced that JJD and Lacroix have “decided” to move on?
Can we the fans expect more signings announced once the expansion draft is done?
I hope so! the more players that Bergevin can sign without having to give up assets, the better. Then maybe, he could trade a couple of players that are not in the long term plans and assets/picks to get a top 6 forward.
Depending on who Bergevin would be able to sign, Shipachev, Dadanov, someone else, he could then trade for a player to fill another position. Sign Shipachev, trade for a top 6 right wing.
I love Gallagher, but am wondering if he would be better suited to the 3rd line. Against the Rangers, when he was carrying the puck up, he was continually caught from behind.
It would be pretty good if Bergevin could land Dadanov and Shipachev, then resign Rads. Lines like the following would bring skill, offence and balance.
Patches, Shipachev, Dadanov
Lehkonen, Galchenyuk, Rads
Carr/?, Shaw, Gallagher
Martinsen, McCarron, Byron
Habfan17
trade pac beau lingren and 1st to colorado for nate mackinnon
Take out Beau and add Galchenyuk and you might get Colorado to return the phone call but that group you listed for MacKinnon is only going to get you a very short phone call and not much else.
I know you want chucky to be a center but both the gm and coach made it clear that he would be starting on the wing next year.
You should probably pencil him in on the wing when you try to predict lineups for the start of next year
A lot can change between now and the first game. What I heard, was they’d like him to be a centre, but wing might be easier due to less responsibility. They made it sound like it was in his hands, if he puts in the work and proves that is where he belongs.
Habfan17
By the way, I don’t care where Galchenyuk plays. I just want him to reach his potential. I would also be fine if they traded him, as long as it was in a trade for a player of Tavares skill, not Duchesne.
Habfan17
Yeah. Me personally, I don’t care if he is on the wing on in the middle. He just needs to be in the top 6
History will judge MB in a gentler light than our sometimes jaded view of him; even though, he constantly re-arranges deck chairs on the Titanic.
He will be known as the only GM to bring Stanley Cups to two NHL cities, in consecutive years.
Nashville, 2017
Montreal, 2018
I don’t think there have ever been three Ontario teams in the second round of the playoffs; it is an unusual April.
Sens, Leafs and don’t forget the Raptors. Sunny ways.
Leafs? Washington dropped them in the first round.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Oh yeah, correction: Three Ontario teams in the playoffs. Still Sunny ways.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
It seems like most comments are now about the Subban/Weber trade. Time to move on. I’ve asked -they won’t be trading back!
162
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
162 AD:A series of plagues begin affecting the Roman Empire.
162 BC (before Canadiens): Saurmag I, King of Caucasian Iberia, dies.
(Hockey still not invented.)
Why is there an award named for Mark Messier? When there isn’t one named in the NHL for either Gordie Howe or Jean Beliveau!
Did you see Moose Messier play? The guy is in the discussion of the greatest power forward ever. The league doesn’t have to name all the awards after greats of the 40s, 50s and 60s.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
this term seems to void the culpability of all involved…
https://www.google.ca/amp/www.answers.com/amp/Q/What_is_the_meaning_of_the_idiom_'puck_luck‘
What the heck? Yeah I said heck ’cause Big brother is watching. The Rangers suck!!!. Where is their #1 centre. How about a puck moving d-man to help out. McDonough was supposed to solve all their problems. Man their PP sucks. Nash is supposed to be the power forward kinda like # 67 in Montreal. Lundquist is a sieve. No heart on this team. Where is the offense??? Down a goal you’d think they would find a way to come back. The GM has to go. Yup I’ll be back tomorrow when you all are awake
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
The Rangers were good enough to beat the Habs. They may not be good enough to beat Ottawa. If they don’t, that means the Habs are worse than previously discussed.
——————————————————–
Old Hab fans have good memories. New Hab fans have been sold a mediocre team.
You haven’t answered the questions. I wasn’t comparing the Rangers to the Habs I was speaking of the Rangers. Where are all the strengths they are supposed to have that apparently the Habs are missing. Oh well. This discussion will continue in the light of day
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
I don’t need to. In spite of not having a #1 center, they were good enough to beat down the Habs in 6 games.
——————————————————–
Old Hab fans have good memories. New Hab fans have been sold a mediocre team.
Is it just me or was the Rags-Sens game way less physical than any of the Habs-Rags games?
Washington is paying for keeping Orpik with Shattenkirk. What a goof to lose the game.
Holtby can be better, though.
Friday night’s game 4 in Syracuse should be fun.
http://www.thetelegram.com/sports/hockey/2017/4/27/icecaps-need-to-play-like-there-s-no-tomorrow.html
Longtime and respected Crunch beat reporter Lindsy Kramer, writing in the Syracuse Post-Standard, described St. John’s as “rugged” and “intent on bringing some pro wrestling into the AHL postseason.”
Kramer went on to say that the Crunch’s “skill surplus is forcing the bigger, more physical IceCaps to turn to the muck-it-up page of their gameplan.”
For sure, the IceCaps have had some discipline problems this season — they were the fourth-most penalized team in the AHL. But at the top of the league list was the Crunch, with 209 more PIMs than St. John’s.
Syracuse also was well above St. John’s in major penalties (51 to 36) and game misconducts ( 8 to 2).
–Go Habs Go!–
Nashville vs Pittsburgh Stanley Cup Final.
Eventually, the loss of Kris Letang will catch up to the Penguins.
Still early…
After tying it up in the third, Connor Crisp’s 2nd goal of the game was the winner in OT. Brampton won their 2nd round series opener 3-2. Manchester out shot Brampton 47 to 34 but Fucale continued his strong playoffs.
–Go Habs Go!–
Caps choke again. Also refs didn’t help them much as the Pens pulled out every interference trick in the book.
Why coundn’t The King give up a weak one like that against us?
A Toronto writer seems very happy that “Subban finally escaped Montreal and found a team where he could finally have success”:
http://news.nationalpost.com/sports/nhl/with-nashville-predators-p-k-subban-gets-the-team-he-never-had-in-montreal
A Montreal writer chimes in with many similar points as in the above:
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/nhl/montreal-canadiens/stu-cowan-p-k-subban-delivers-when-spotlight-shines-brightest
–Go Habs Go!–
Thanks for that link to the National Post. Some loser in the comments section mentioning +/- as a reason why Weber is better than PK 😆 That’s like saying PK isn’t a great defenseman because he never made Team Canada…..clueless pathetic fans from the Post. I guess they’re everywhere. 😆
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
One Giant Leap Backwards, 2017
Well fans have opinions based on stats… Habs beat Rangers once in the regular season easily and 2 times in close games ..a s/o and a comeback in the third..so when posters posted that the Rangers will be a tough opponent we had posters dismiss these points with arrogant comments and picking the Habs in 4 or 5…were these posters clueless and pathetic?
thanks for the link..nice read,…comparing subban to kessel …..can’t wait subban cover the foxhole with the cup.
some comment was not very friendly toward the french management……like pateryn’s wife!!
“cover the foxhole with the cup”
Now that is funny…lmao.
What a save by Fleury.
Why did the ref stop the play???
Bonino again…Orpick asleep.
Lundqvist’s luck finally runs out.
Just a bit too late.
—–
When the Caps start going, they’re monsters.
Karlsson from Hoffman. My guys!
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Anderson showed you don’t need to be the best goalie in the world to win a 2-1 game.
yeah you just need to outplay the opponent’s “all-world” goalie
or maybe he is one of the best
he seems to do well under pressure
Interesting, the Rags only scored one goal and they lost. What a shame 😆
That gwg by Karlsson was a real bute 😆 😆 😆 😆
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
One Giant Leap Backwards, 2017
I am now hoping for a “Capitals” series. Ottawa vs Washington…could happen
Off of the King’s crown.
Richard R
Ironic, we put 2 or three off of the King’s mask in the first game, off and out. Sens put the winner off and in.
methinks the shoe has landed on the proverbial other foot for the Rangers
Karlsson versus Subban in the SCF. Could happen.
Too bad the Habs don’t have a defenceman who is similar in offence to Karlsson.
Weber > Subban
100% Wrong. Unless you are referring to BBQs, in which case I have never heard of the Subban line.
Unfortunately, no. Weber is fine and all, but puck moving is everything in today’s NHL and he is just not on the same level as Subban is.
Larry with a point. Good for you, DDO!
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Have Oshie too!