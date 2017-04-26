Canadiens Notebook: Assistant coach Clément Jodoin leaves team

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Clément Jodoin is leaving the team.

“Marc Bergevin and I regretfully accepted the resignation of assistant coach Clément Jodoin, who made the decision to end his long-time association with the Montreal Canadiens,” head coach Claude Julien said in a statement. “At our post-season meeting, we offered Clément to remain on our coaching staff, but he indicated to us that at this stage in his career, he would be looking for a change and would like to explore other challenges. Clément has been a valuable part of our hockey management team during his 12-year tenure with the organization. His wealth of knowledge and valued experience were important assets for all of us. His positive attitude and optimism were contagious and will be missed. I take this opportunity to thank Clément for his remarkable contribution to our hockey club and wish him the very best with his future endeavours.”

Jodoin, 65, had been part of the Canadiens coaching staff for the past five seasons, since Bergevin took over as GM. He was also an assistant coach with the Canadiens from 1997-2001 and in 2002-03.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

Emelin has knee surgery

The Canadiens announced that defenceman Alexei Emelin had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday and that the recovery period will be 4-6 weeks.

Emelin missed the final two regular-season games and the first four games of the playoffs with the knee injury, which he suffered in a game on April 5 in Buffalo. He played the last two playoff games against the New York Rangers.

Report has Habs signing KHL defenceman

According to KHL reporter Aivis Kalnins, the Canadiens have agreed to contract terms with defenceman Jakub Jerabek.

Jerabek, 25, played 59 games this season with Chekhov Vityaz in the KHL, posting 5-29-34 totals along with 56 penalty minutes. He is listed at 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds.

IceCaps facing Syracuse in AHL playoffs

The St. John’s IceCaps and Syracuse Crunch are tied 1-1 in their AHL best-of-five first round playoff series heading into Game 3 Wednesday night in Syracuse.

The Crunch won Game 2 by a 4-3 score in double overtime Saturday night in St. John’s. Jacob de la Rose, Charles Hudon and Stefan Matteau scored for the IceCaps, while goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 46 of the 50 shots he faced. Lindgren has a 1.99 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in the series.

The Canadiens have assigned Mike McCarron to the IceCaps and he will be in the lineup for Game 3.

Fucale leads Beast into ECHL quarter-finals

The Brampton Beast, the Canadiens’ ECHL affiliate, beat the Reading Royals 3-1 on Monday to win their best-of-seven playoff series in six games. Goaltender Zach Fucale made 40 saves for the Beast, who advanced to the Kelly Cup quarter-finals against the Manchester Monarchs. Game 1 of that series is Thursday night in Brampton.

