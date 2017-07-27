Andrei Markov headed to KHL after failing to reach deal with the Canadiens

STU COWAN

Andrei Markov will not return to the Canadiens for the 2017-18 NHL season.

The Canadiens announced on Thursday morning that the veteran, free-agent defenceman won’t be back with the club. During a 2 p.m. conference call, Markov announced he will be heading to Russia with his family to play in the KHL. He knows which team he will be playing for, but wouldn’t announce it since he has yet to sign a contract. Markov also said he’s hoping to play for Russia in next year’s Olympic Games.

On Friday morning, KHL reporter Alvis Kalnins reported on Twitter that Markov has come to terms on a two-year deal with AkBars Kazan.

Andrei Markov has come to terms on a two-year deal with AkBars Kazan. — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) July 28, 2017

While there were reports that Markov was looking for a two-year deal worth US$12 million — he admitted on the conference call he originally wanted two years — the defenceman said he was willing to sign a one-year contract with the Canadiens. Markov added that he couldn’t imagine wearing another jersey in the NHL and that moving back to Russia was the best thing for his family rather than having to adjust to a new city in North America. Markov had earned an average of $5.75 million in each of the last 10 seasons.

Markov married Sonya Sonechka earlier this month in Russia. They have a one-year-old daughter, Vasilisa, together. Markov’s ex-wife, Natalia Streckova, died from ovarian cancer last year. Markov and Streckova had twin boys together, Andrei and Mark. After Streckova died, Markov brought the 5-year-old boys from Russia to live with him and Sonechka in Montreal. Markov also has an older son who lives in Russia.

Now, the entire Markov family will be in Russia.

Before answering questions from reporters on the conference call, Markov made an opening statement.

“Bonjour, everyone,” he said. “I’ve never been nervous that way … even on my wedding day I wasn’t nervous that much. Today I had to make a very difficult decision in the past days. As you know, I will not be back with the Canadiens next season.

“For the past 16 years I was proudly wearing the Habs jersey. Each and every day I realized how lucky I was to be part of such a great hockey organization. A lot of history was made here and just to be part of it was something special. My dream was always to win the Stanley Cup and bring it to Montreal. I just can’t imagine how it would feel. I guess now it’s time to move on.

“It is sad for me to leave,” Markov continued. “This organization was a big part of my life and always will be, but now I’m looking forward to new opportunities. They say that if one door closes, two others will open. Today I just want to say thank you to Mr. Molson and to the Montreal organization for giving me the opportunity to play for the greatest hockey franchise in the history of the game.”

Markov also thanked his coaches, teammates, trainers, and staff members with the Canadiens. He also thanked the fans.

“Last, but not least, I want to thank all the fans who supported me for the past 16 years, people who made me feel welcome in Montreal,” he said. “I will never forget it for the rest of my life. This city will always be special for me. I wish the Canadiens and their fans all the best in the future. I’m sad to leave, but I guess it is the time.”

Canadiens president and owner Geoff Molson released a one-paragraph statement after the news was announced in the morning that Markov wouldn’t be returning to Montreal.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Andrei for his great contributions during his 16 seasons as a proud member of the Montreal Canadiens,” Molson said. “Arguably one of the best defencemen in franchise history, Andrei was a model of dedication to the great game of hockey. A respected figure around the league and among his teammates, Andrei demonstrated leadership both on and off the ice. Andrei’s commitment to our franchise was second to none, proven by his overcoming three serious and potentially career-ending injuries. I would like to wish Andrei the best of luck in the next step of his career, and happiness with his family.” Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin was out of the country and unavailable for comment.

Markov, 38, has spent the last 16 seasons with the Canadiens after being selected in the sixth round (162nd overall) at the 1998 NHL Draft. With 572 career points, Markov is tied for second with Guy Lapointe on the all-time list for Canadiens defencemen, trailing Larry Robinson’s 833. Markov leaves the Canadiens only 10 games short of the 1,000 mark for his regular-season career.

On Tuesday, the Canadiens signed veteran free-agent defenceman Mark Streit to a one-year deal worth US$700,000, which seemed like a sign Markov wouldn’t be back in Montreal.

Sergei Berezin, Markov’s longtime friend, trainer and adviser, posted a photo on his Facebook page Thursday of Markov wearing a Canadiens practice sweater during an on-ice workout Wednesday in Florida, writing: “Wearing big CH for the last time last night. Sad to see you leave, brother… the future is bright… always respect… always proud.”

Markov made it clear after last season how much he wanted to return to the Canadiens and finish his career in Montreal.

“My first option’s going to be in Montreal … I’d like to stay here,” Markov said at the time. “I’ve always been here and most probably I’d like to finish my career here. So we’ll see what’s going to happen in the summer. … My family likes the city and I love the city.

“I’d like to stay for the rest of my life,” he added.

That won’t happen now.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

