Andrei Markov takes break from contract talks to get married in Russia

Andrei Markov didn’t sign a new contract on Friday, but he was a busy man.

The Canadiens’ unrestricted free-agent defenceman got married to Sonya Sonechka in Russia and posed for a photo with former teammates Alexei Emelin and P.K. Subban, who are both now with the Nashville Predators.

In an Instagram post, Subban said his former teammate had been “one of the most influential people” in his career.

“Today we celebrate life and love… not a power play goal!” Subban added. “I love you Marky, and couldn’t be happier to be here for your special day!”

Markov and Sonechka have a one-year-old daughter, Vasilisa. Markov’s ex-wife, Natalia Streckova, died from ovarian cancer last year. Markov and Streckova had twin boys together, Andrei and Mark. After Streckova died, Markov brought the 5-year-old boys from Russia to live with him and Sonechka in Montreal.

Markov, who has been representing himself without an agent in contract talks, has been reported to be looking for a two-year deal worth US$12 million. The 38-year-old defenceman posted 6-30-36 totals last season and was plus-18 while averaging 21:50 of ice time. Only Shea Weber (25:03) and Jeff Petry (22:06) averaged more ice time on the Canadiens than Markov, who will turn 39 on Dec. 20.