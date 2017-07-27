STU COWAN
Andrei Markov said he couldn’t imagine playing for another NHL team besides the Canadiens, which is why he’s now headed to Russia to play in the KHL.
During a conference call Thursday afternoon from his summer home in Florida, Markov announced he could not come to an agreement on a new contract with Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin and as a result was going to the KHL. Markov wouldn’t reveal the name of his new team because he had yet to sign a KHL contract.
On Friday morning, KHL reporter Alvis Kalnins reported on Twitter that Markov has come to terms on a two-year deal with AkBars Kazan.
Andrei Markov has come to terms on a two-year deal with AkBars Kazan.
— Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) July 28, 2017
Markov, who became an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was reported to have been looking for a two-year deal worth US$12 million. On Thursday Markov admitted he started out looking for a two-year deal, but was willing to sign for one year with the Canadiens. Representing himself without an agent, Markov wasn’t able to reach an agreement with Bergevin.
Markov didn’t want to get into details about the contract negotiations and the Canadiens said Bergevin was out of the country and unavailable for comment.
“I don’t want to go through the negotiations,” Markov said. “But to make a deal it always takes two people. I don’t want to go through the numbers, through the conversations, all that stuff. It is what it is right now.
“I don’t see myself with any other NHL team,” the 38-year-old added. “I didn’t see myself wearing another jersey.”
Markov said he did speak with other NHL teams and had a few options.
“I also had options to wait until September or October to see what was going to happen,” he said. “But I made my decision to move back to Russia and play in the KHL.”
Here’s what Markov had to say about some other topics during the conference call.
On the contract negotiations with Bergevin: “In the beginning, yes, I was asking two years. It’s more for the security of my family and myself. I feel great and I’m in good shape. I’m not planning to retire any time soon. But in the end, I was ready to just stay in Montreal. I was ready to sign a one-year deal and it didn’t work. Like I said, I don’t want to go through the details, but it didn’t work.”
On representing himself without an agent: “It’s a new experience for me. But I knew in my heart that I was only to sign in Montreal and I had a good relationship with everybody in the organization. But it didn’t work. It was a good experience for myself. It is what it is right now. … I was nervous before July 1, on July 1 and after July 1. It was quite a new experience for me to represent myself. But for me that was the first option to stay in Montreal and finish my career there, but it didn’t happen. I move forward. That’s life.”
On his young family playing a part in his decision: “I put my family first. The reason why I did that so early the announcement. They (don’t) want to wait until September or October because I have to figure out for my family where we’re going to be. For the kids, where they’re going to start school, all that stuff. So I made that decision a few days ago and that’s it. … Plus it’s going to be tough for the family, for the kids, to move for example for one year to another city in North America. For them it’s going to be easy to adapt over there in Russia. So that was a hard decision, that’s it.”
On the way he was treated by the Canadiens: “I’ve always been treated well. I’m proud to be a Canadien for 16 years. I respect their decision. I’m a grown man and I’ll move forward. … I’m not blaming anyone. I respect their decision and I’ll move forward.”
On being only 10 regular-season games short of hitting the 1,000 mark for his career with the Canadiens: “It is tough. I made it clear at the end of the season that I wanted to stay with the Montreal Canadiens for the rest of my career, but it didn’t happen. It’s a business. I’m not blaming anyone. I’m ready to move forward and I’m looking forward for the future. But it is tough that I’m not going to play 1,000 games for the Canadiens … at least this year.”
On the possibility of returning to the Canadiens, or another NHL team, after a year in the KHL: “You never know. I’m not closing my door, especially to Montreal, and I’m not closing my door to the NHL. But today I’m going back to Russia and I think it’s going to be fair for many people. I’m not seeing myself in another jersey of any other NHL team. I was born in Russia, I started playing there and I want to go back and play my best game there.”
On the possibility of playing for Russia at next year’s Olympic Games, which won’t include NHL players: “I hope so. It depends on the way I’m going to play. If I’m going to play well and if I’m going to deserve to be part of the Russian team in the Olympics, I will be happy. But it’s not my decision. All I can do is just play my game, do my best and hopefully I’m going to be there.”
On his best memories with the Canadiens: “Probably the best memory is of the first game. Actually, at that time I wasn’t nervous the way I am nervous today, to be honest with you. It’s a long way … 16 years, I have such good memories and lots of memories. I played with great hockey players. The moment I’ll never forget is when Saku (Koivu) came back from his cancer. The crowd, the fans, it was amazing. A moment I’m never going to forget is the All-Star Game in Montreal. Each game is something special. The city of Montreal, it’s all about hockey and the fans are probably the best fans in hockey. To step on the ice every time at the Bell Centre it’s a special feeling and that’s something I’m never going to forget.”
On what he learned about himself as a man and a hockey player during his 16 seasons with the Canadiens: “It’s not easy to play in the NHL. It’s especially not easy to stay many years in the NHL. So you need to work hard, you need to be ready for the pressure of the media, you need to be ready for the pressure from the fans. Those 16 years are a big part of my life and I will remember that for the rest of my life. The experience I had here is going to stay with me forever. I don’t know what else I can say right now.”
On what he will miss most about the Canadiens locker room: “I guess the room will be empty without me. What I’m going to miss most is the atmosphere inside the locker room. The atmosphere, the feeling you can’t even imagine what kind of feeling is that. What I’m going to miss most is probably when you step on the ice, the crowd, the fans who support you all the time, each game. That special feeling, that’s what I’m going to miss most probably.”
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
I was checking out the list of UFA for 2018. Of course this list includes John Tavares but I have strong doubts that he’ll be available. I don’t really think the Islanders are doing enough to put together a winning team but maybe they’ll be making the same promises that every team would make to him… that the team is not done making moves and are looking to improve. Maybe it will be enough to sign him to a long term $$$ contract. They certainly have the space. Aside from that, if JT wants to go to a winning team, why would he come to Montreal? Maybe the Habs will surprise everyone this year and kill it both in the regular season and the playoffs which would convince JT to come here. But does anyone really think that will happen?
Aside from JT, the 2018 UFA list at C is not that great. You’ve got guys like Koivu, Thornton, Stastny, and Sedin. I wouldn’t give any of them the kind of money they will be expecting and all of them are on the wrong side of 30.
So what does this mean in 2018 and forward? At the moment we’ve got a bit more than 8 million available. Next year we’ll be freeing up another 6 from Plekanec. Max is going to be a UFA in 2019 so I can imagine MB extending him, which won’t affect us until 2019, but it will affect how MB spends his money in UFA season 2018. Byron is up next year as is Danault. Both will get a raise but probably won’t be too much.
To summarize, we’ve got 8 million right now plus 6 to be freed up from Plekanec. Let’s say Byron and Danault get a combined 3 million raise, that would leave us with 11 million in 2018. Of the core players I see going forward, I only see Lehkonen and Max being important enough to resign in 2019. Lehkonen is a tough one to judge his raise, but say Max gets 9 million per year which is a raise of 5 million. That drops our cap space to 6 million in 2019 even before we factor in Lehkonen. Basically, I don’t think we can sign JT next year given what our cap situation will be in 2019. That is unless MB moves some big names or decides to drop some of our lower end talent. Our big three salaries in 2019 will be Price, Weber, and Max. Those three will probably make a combined 27-28 million per year. I don’t think any other team can carry a fourth guy making over 9 million a year which is surely what JT will be asking.
Of course the cap could also rise but revenue numbers indicate otherwise. I think we’ll have another lockout before that happens.
I am glad the MB didn’t sign Markov for the money he was asking. 79 was a very good player for many years but he is just too old to keep playing at the skill level that he has shown in his career.
The defense isn’t as bad as everyone is thinking. They probably won’t have the same offense but they should be better at keeping the puck out of the net. I think Price is going to have an outstanding year with all these defensive dmen. We had better get use to a lot of 2-1 and 3-2 games. Getting Streit for such a cheap price isn’t the end of the world. He may help the powerplay a bit or they can just bury the contract, nothing gambled, nothing lost.
At the trade deadline, MB will have enough cash to hopefully trade for and sign a couple of high end players and sign them to good contracts. I doubt very much that someone like Taraves becomes a UFA but there should be some other decent players available at that time.
With the 2018 draft, MB has 3 and possibly 4 picks in the first 2 rounds. Depending on who they get, it should help the team but not for another 2 or 3 years after the draft.
Overall, I don’t expect the cup this year but I don’t believe they will miss the playoffs either and like so many people have said, once in the playoffs anything can happen.
So keep smiling Habs fans, it’s a hockey team, the sun is still shining and the neighbours dog is still pooping on my front lawn. Things could be worse.
The Galchenyuk for Duchene chatter continues on HIO.
I hope that MB keeps AG27; keeps his powder dry for a run at Tavares.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Hey, so it turns out that whole loyalty and buying dogs thing… it wasn’t a comment about players’ lack of loyalty to the team. It was a message to Rads and Markov that they won’t get any loyalty from Bergevin.
Go figure.
They got offers instead of loyalty. Radulov got the same offer he signed for in Dallas, Bergevin considered the offer he gave to Markov generous. It had to be at least $3.75M. Bergevin had $9M in cap space, offered $6.25 to Radulov, and didn’t have enough for both he and Markov, so call it $4M to $4.5M.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
How do you know all these numbers, were real offers?
I read somewhere that he offered the usual 5.75 at one year.
It’s a business; loyalty has nothing to do with it on either side. In fact, for an NHL team to keep a player on the basis of loyalty alone seems a little far-fetched to me unless it improves the bottom line. One could argue that it was a mistake to let Radulov or Markov go from the perspective of icing a competitive team, but that’s a different issue. Btw, how do you define loyalty? I could just as easily argue that Markov and Radulov weren’t loyal. Supply/demand/leverage.
Well, when a player is prepared to earn $0 because he can’t imagine playing in another jersey… I’m prepared to call that loyalty.
And it’s a business with a real, hard Salary Cap. The NHL is not like the NBA where you can pay a Luxury Tax and what you want. Molson money can’t get around the Cap
How much flexibility would MB have left if he had tied up eleven or twelve mil on those two? Is Radulov Gomez Version 2 in a couple of years?
And one has to assume that MB is building the team CJ wants to coach.
Time will tell.
Remembering the Dynasty Days…..
Aren’t you being a bit harsh on Radulov? Just how much does a guy have to do to not be compared to the most over-rated player in Habs history? Gomez earned $8M/yr the year he came to the Habs. Radulov just signed for $6.25M a few years later.
Radulov was the heart of the team last season. He played with energy and grit and great skill, and made the players around him better. He will never be a late-career Scott Gomez.
Just because it didn’t work out with the Habs doesn’t mean it’s time to take pot-shots at a player who, last season, was the most exciting thing to happen to the Habs in a long time.
@Max
MB would trade Chucky for Duchene tomorrow if Sakic agreed. Problem is Sakic wants a Dman. I can still see this happening as Duchene’s value is only going to drop once the season starts. Sakic is going to have to do something sooner or later. I can’t believe Sakic can’t do something with Winnipeg for Trouba.
Chucky is way more valuable than Duchene, Sakic would have to throw in a Dman or a prospect for that to happen.
I don’t know. Last year 23 year old Galchenyk scores 44 points in 61 games. 26 year old Duchene scores 41 points in 77 games.
Duchene has good defensive awareness, blinding speed; but gives up 3 inches and 15 pounds to the younger player.
I think MB may be giving Chucky a last chance: “We got rid of your party buddies (have been doing so since Sekac), gave you a short term deal; now show me I have to save this cap space to sign you in 2 summers”.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I would not like that trade..Let Chucky’s value go back up after this year, he will be worth a lot more – or in a position to want to keep long term.
Offer sheet Draisitle. That’s the move!
Oilers will match, period.
Also for 2018, Brady Tkachuk
Artur Tyanulin? No mention here yet?
@Dunboyne Mike
Not to worry friend, Chara… never.
This clown once said on camera that a shootout was an acceptable way of deciding international games. This was long before the NHL adopted the gimmick.
Continuous OT or die. Chara is utter scum.
Chris Neil on the other hand….
I like Chris. Great Career.
Always stood up for his mates.
Viva Timo Libre!
Yeah, I’m sentimental about that. He’s basically finished at this point but he was a unique player for a while there.
Raines, Dawson, Carter, Parrish/Wallach, Valentine, Speier, Scott, Cromartie, an amazing front line for 1981. Throw is Perez/Oliver, Cash and the 1979-1982 Expos had a stacked lineup. Rogers, Reardon, Sosa, Lee, Lea, Gulickson, etc. We’re the backbone of a solid pitching staff. A shame they never won big in the playoffs. Pirates, Phillies and Dodgers just a tiny bit luckier.
Great memories of going to dozens of Expos games every year of that era. Metro to the Big Owe, tons of ambience, big crowds, cheesy scoreboard graphics.
The golden era of Montreal sports in the seventies/eighties if you throw in the Habs and Als. Lucky enough to be around then at a young enough age to actively go to many games for all of them. Plus the Olympics and 1982 baseball all-star game. All distant, but fond memories from another lifetime and culture.
Compared to my Habs collectibles my Expos memorabilia is tiny. But I did put together an autograph display of every Expo to play even one game in 1981, plus some ticket stubs and programs. Also autographs of the managers and broadcasters. Even a rare signed picture of Duke Snider in an Expos uniform.Gone, but with lasting memories.
Don’t you have a Facebook page or somewhere else where you put this stuff up?
Facebook? I tried that a couple of years ago.
Kept getting Cat pictures,old chick’s wearing make up and drunk guys taking pictures of their breakfast.
Go to Twitter amigo.
Saves time.
Viva Timo Libre!
Musta been just like old home week for ya!
I still feel that Galchenyuk will end up in Colorado for Duchene. One for one.
Duchene is more of a number two guy but if he comes aboard,he’ll be the best number one center the habs have had in years. Duchene-Danault-Plekanec-and any of Holland,De La Rose,Froese,Mitchell for the fourth line.That’s as good as it’ll get for now.etc
I think guys like Holland, Froese and Morrow are here to make sure Laval gets off to a good start and packs the house. If they make the Habs, it will be a real bad sign.
Mitchell will certainly be favoured to center the 4th line but there may be some rotation going on.
DLR and Hudon have to stick with the big club or they may get claimed on waivers. I could see some of the bottom dwellers like Vancouver, Jersey and Colorado doing just that, especially seeing the players are on cheap contracts.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see that deal. I don’t think it would be a good deal for the Habs but I could see it going down.
I am suspicious there is something about Duchene that makes GMs nervous – not necessarily hockey-related. No evidence to back that up – just a feeling when the guy doesn’t get moved during months of trying. Could be the asking price but could be something else. I have heard he used to celebrate his goals. That could do it.
Not sure if this is what you are suspicious about :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfrOskloX7U
Or maybe this :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inuxOB0U0E0
Nothing ground-breaking in either link, tho, is there ?
Thanks. Was aware of the Roy incident but not aware of the faith dimension. No idea how that would play out. Seems fine for Mike Fisher. What do you think? I just have a spidey sense about him, but it is probably BS. Also not interested in demeaning him. We all know a lot of perfectly acceptable behaviour can annoy some coaches and GMs.
He was clearly on Roy’s radar screen, but if it hadn’t been him that night, it would have been someone else.
Not on the Duchene bandwagon, myself, but it has nothing to do with either theme presented in the links above.
My take is that he and Drouin are from similar molds / physical profiles, with Drouin being the more potent of the two.
Having both in the lineup would take us back toward the Gomez, Gionta, Camalleri era IMO, which is why my preference now is for skill combined with more size in the middle.
Getting Tavares will require patience …
There is no advantage for Montréal in a trade such as that. None.
I also think any Duchene trade has to be for a Dman which means we are out of the running.
I think both Sakic and MB have this deal as their fall back deal, while each goes looking for a better one.
Duchene’s not my first choice, but better Duchene than trying Chucky down the middle again IMO.
Believe docketrocket said he’d prefer to hold on to the cap space and pull the trigger later.
I’m good with that if it means Tavares might be more inclined to bolt if NYI has another disappointing season and no amount of money can change his mind. Of course, many teams will be in on the Tavares sweepstakes, but how many will come armed with the cap space MB would have? The chance to be the offensive catalyst with at least 2 of Drouin, Patches, Chucky as possible wingers (assuming either Patches or Chucky goes the other way in the deal), while Weber and Price hold the fort at the other end?
So how would it work? Can an unofficial agreement be made under the table that if MB trades for JT, JT will sign with the Habs at the end of the season? I don’t see how any team would be tempted to give the Islanders much otherwise… Can someone more knowledgeable about such matters illuminate me on this?
I’m dead set against trading for Tavares. The price would be significant and we don’t have the depth to give back a couple of solid assets. I’d rather take my chances on July 1st. If we get him fine, if not, then it probably wasn’t meant to be. To trade for Tavares and then not be able to re-sign him would be catastrophic.
Tavares would have to agree to a contract before that trade is done.
If the trade involved Galchenyuk, Gallagher + 2 1st rounders, I’d say sure. The Habs haven’t had a center like that since Damphousse was traded.
I can’t see Tavares doing that, his agent would see it as a loss of leverage. I bet the Rangers will make a big pitch. Clear out Nash to make room for Tavares. Tavares (working on the new McDavid rising tide) is going to get 10-11M.
If the Isles eventually get concerned into a trade, you won’t have to pay as much as you stated. History proves that. Not to mention that Snow is a shitty GM.
that would be bad galchenyuk is better.
Yes that would be good!
C’mon…the Habs are making the playoffs. I’m not happy with what has happened overall the past six off-seasons but let’s be serious now. They’re making the playoffs.
If Price stays healthy, yes. If not, what with all the changes on D, the picture becomes more cloudy.
Yeah that and 4 bucks gets ya a Starbucks!!!
See ya Markov
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec, since 2008, “I played like a little girl out there”
Ice Cold Pilsner,Vodka, Tuna Steaks.
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
Gotta keep those mercury levels up.
Mercury?
Like the thermometer?
Or the guy with Wings on his feet?
Viva Timo Libre!
Nice picture of Andre Dawson and Tim Raines, two of the greatest ever pro sports athletes in Montréal, in Cooperstown.
https://twitter.com/VladGuerrero27/status/891299707519152129/photo/1
You’d think Tim Raines would know the trick by now, but when you stand next to Andre, you stand on the uphill side if possible.
« Il m’a cross-checké, je l’ai cross-checké. Il m’a ensuite dit : “Sais-tu qui je suis?” Je lui ai répondu: “Je ne sais pas qui tu es, mais si tu veux savoir qui je suis, on peut y aller”. Il n’a pas jeté les gants et ç’a fini là. » –Bokondji Imama
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
The results are in.
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/front-office-confidence-rankings-part-2-fans-weigh-in-on-how-each-team-is-doing
The best thing we can say about the Canadiens’ results is that, um, … we beat the Canucks?
Thank dog for GM Joe Sakic?
Even a PosiTroll like me didn’t give Marc Bergevin, Rick Dudley, Trevor Timmins and company straight fives all the way down. I was a little stingy with my usual optimism.
———————————————————————–
« Il m’a cross-checké, je l’ai cross-checké. Il m’a ensuite dit : “Sais-tu qui je suis?” Je lui ai répondu: “Je ne sais pas qui tu es, mais si tu veux savoir qui je suis, on peut y aller”. Il n’a pas jeté les gants et ç’a fini là. » –Bokondji Imama
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
“Montreal has a good team, but they seem a bit misguided on how to turn it into a great team.”
So, is this from 2013? 2014? 2015? 2016? 2017?
betterthannothing™ though, right?
Not to worry.
DD will be joining the Habs at the deadline – Puds ‘r Smurfs too -, if we can pry him away from the Rangers.
He could be too young to repatriate at age 31 (Streit was 39) but MB might make an exception.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I couldn’t find a way to rank just the Habs, so I gave up.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Yep. It was a slog doing all 31 teams, and I almost worried that my take might not be accurate, but I figured I should just rely on the wisdom of crowds, that it would even out. So I went with my general first impression. Like, for Minnesota, even if the average fan ranked them higher, I still downgraded them for those ludicrous Ryan Suter and Zach Parisé contracts. Mr. Suter is almost living up to that deal, but Zach Parisé is already an albatross.
So, I am overestimating Freddy Capspace as our No. 1 prospect?
He’s obviously very versatile. I’ve heard he could be a 1C. Also that he could be turned into a puck-moving LH1D. Impressive.
But are we collectively mounting o2t’s unicorn here?
What if Capspace turns into Gudbranson and Schenn, or merely extensions for Pacioretty and Danault? What if the unexpected turns out to be there’s no huge deal coming, no shiny big-ticket item headed our way that might require gobbling up some cahspahchay?
These things must be decided in July, right?
The only way he’s as valuable as you are intimating this year is if we trade picks and prospects for a proven, signed (or signable) commodity. It is the opposite of what I want to see, but you know me; I’ll get behind whatever happens.
Mostly, he sends a signal to the UFAs of 2018 to not sell themselves short, especially if they have a skill set complementary to our current team.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Don’t really care about the UFAs of 2018.
I want to hop off the good-but-not-great hamster wheel.
We have no prospects I care enough about to keep if it meant getting a Tavares, etc. MacKinnon would be the guy I’d load up and chase, since his long-term contract is very reasonable at today’s rates, and we could keep our man Capspace, too.
To me, Pacioretty’s the guy who should go in the quest for a 1C. More likely that it will be Galchenyuk who’s flogged and Max will get a long-term $7M/year deal well into his 30s, but I would package Pacioretty and prospects in a heartbeat.
I’m even OK with hanging on to Capspace for a high-end rental at the deadline. As long as he’s not used for more puds.
Yeah. It’s almost as if Bergevin knows something we don’t. I can’t see anybody worth ‘buying’. He could splash a bit on Stafford, maybe Franson, but I don’t think we’d be any better than if the kids play.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Ya think Begevin knows something we don’t ? C’mon man ! lol
Here’s hoping! He better.
Remembering the Dynasty Days…..
The seventies dynasty kept the same core defensemen as long as possible. The Big Three for over a decade each, which would be financially impossible in this era. Pierre Bouchard also lasted almost a decade as a number 5/6 defenseman with lesser skills but some usefulness. The number four slot was a bit more of a challenge, but some really great players came in and did well for shorter terms. The vastly under rated late Bill Nyrop for a few seasons till his sudden retirement. And then future great Rod Langway, who put in nearly half a dozen solid years. Even Brian Engblom gave the team multiple years of good solid defence. In retrospect, about a dozen seasons when the Habs were loaded with the deepest defence core in history.
I’m leaving out some others, like Gilles Lupien late in the seventies, who basically was one dimensional. The early seventies also saw an amazing core, with Laperriere, J.C. Tremblay, Harper in their twilight years. A journeyman like Bob Murdoch put in a few good seasons on Cup winning teams before the dynasty years.
Change on defence is needed when you don’t have great talent, and today you have to be smart and lucky to have a mix of young potential stars and established top line veterans. Subban/Markov then Weber/Markov were great top pairings, with average pairings below them. Will Weber ever have a star quality partner beside him again? Sergachev was expected to peak just when Weber began descending. Now it remains to be seen who the next emerging defensive star will be.
Agree.
I’m not sure if I’m getting the anecdote exactly right, so please anyone correct me if I’m wrong on this one, but I think it was Scotty Bowman who was telling the story of how Bill Nyrop had just announced his retirement. Now the rest of the league might have gone “Boo-hoo, you loaded SOBs, I feel so bad for you”, but Scotty admits he was moaning and groaning about what a big hole that was going to leave in his rotation, etc. I think he said it was Jean Béliveau who listened to him patiently, empathized a little bit, but then offered “That tall kid who played a few games last season, he’s pretty decent, I think we should be okay, no?” And the tall kid he was referring to was future Hall of Famer Rod Langway.
I’m not a fan of the age of our current group.
Robinson was 25 at the peak of the 70s team’s power. Lapointe was 28. Only Savard was a relative geriatric at 30.
Even in ’93, Desjardins, Schneider, Brisebois and Odelein were all under 24 years old.
Even without the fossilized Markov, you’ve got Weber, Petry, Benn and Schlemko all at 30+, with Alzner knocking on the door and Streit older than dirt.
We’ve moved out coltish youngsters like Subban, Sergachev and Beaulieu.
I don’t see it as a group poised to get through 100 games.
Good point. It does not bode well.
I never got Gilles Lupien.
Was a big fan of Jacques Laperriere.
You omitted Petr Svoboda. On purpose?
Gilles Lupien, ‘La Tour Infernale’, was intended as a Pierre Bouchard replacement when drafted, a steady eddie who’d play third pairing and cool off the more aggressive Bruinses and Flyerses and Sabreses and Tiger Williamses who picked their spots a little.
He didn’t quite have the steady game of a Pierre Bouchard, and he never really had the intimidation factor either. Big kid, sure, but not as handy with his fists. Pierre Bouchard would rarely lose a fight, against any superheavyweight. Gilles Lupien was more of an average but willing combatant I think.
As a kid though, I thought with him, Gilbert Delorme and Gaston ‘La Gaffe’ Gingras and his howitzer, we were en voiture, the future was assured.
What a fool I was…
Top 25 UFA defencemen next summer (by caphit):
1. Mike Green Detroit Red Wings 31
2. Toby Enstrom Winnipeg Jets 32
3. Jason Garrison Vegas Knights 32
4. Jack Johnson Columbus Blue Jackets 30
5. Alexei Emelin Nashville Predators 31
6. Kevin Bieksa Anaheim Ducks 36
7. Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins 40
8. John Carlson Washington Capitals 27
9. Josh Gorges Buffalo Sabres 32
10. Dan Hamhuis Dallas Stars 34
11. Mark Fayne Edmonton Oilers 30
12. Luca Sbisa Vegas Knights UFA 27
13. Erik Gudbranson Vancouver Canucks 25
14. Clayton Stoner Vegas Golden Knights 32
15. Thomas Hickey New York Islanders 28
16. Ian Cole Pittsburgh Penguins 28
17. Andrej Sustr Tampa Bay Lightning 26
18. Brayden McNabb Vegas Knights 26
19. John Moore New Jersey Devils 26
20. Nick Holden New York Rangers 30
21. Dalton Prout New Jersey Devils 27
22. Luke Schenn Arizona Coyotes 27
23. Dennis Seidenberg NY Islanders 36
24. Kyle Quincey Minnesota Wild 31
https://www.capfriendly.com/browse/free-agents/2019/caphit/all/defense/ufa
« Il m’a cross-checké, je l’ai cross-checké. Il m’a ensuite dit : “Sais-tu qui je suis?” Je lui ai répondu: “Je ne sais pas qui tu es, mais si tu veux savoir qui je suis, on peut y aller”. Il n’a pas jeté les gants et ç’a fini là. » –Bokondji Imama
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Aw Rev, come on.
Don’t remind bwoar that Chara is UFA next year.
I’m not offering editorial comment here, just presenting the news in a purposely slanted manner to drive a response.
News comes no other way.
Easy prediction:
MB flogs Freddy Capspace for Gudbranson and Schenn.
Giving us not only a couple more defensive pudlingtons to form a shell around Price, but the biggest collection of top-five draft pick talent in the league.
Woo!!!
Washington is going to have to continue shedding players as if they were winning the cup. Carlsson is going to earn $7M, maybe more.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Better to blow it up too early than too late.
See: Canucks, Vancouver.
Since ‘B’ is dropping the ball this morning, it falls upon my sturdy shoulders to provide a list of the top centres (by cap-hit) who will be UFA next summer.
1. Joe Thornton San Jose Sharks 38
2. Paul Stastny St. Louis Blues 31
3. Henrik Sedin Vancouver Canucks 36
4. Mikko Koivu Minnesota Wild 34
5. Tomas Plekanec Canadiens 34
6. John Tavares NY Islanders 26
7. Valtteri Filppula Phil Flyers 33
8. Mikhail Grabovski Vegas Knights 33
9. Bryan Little Winnipeg Jets 29
10. Tyler Bozak Toronto Leafs 31
11. Mikael Backlund Calgary Flames 28
12. Kyle Turris Ottawa Senators 27
13. Lars Eller Washington Capitals 28
14. Matt Stajan Calgary Flames 33
15. Leo Komarov Toronto Leafs 30
16. Joe Colborne Colorado Avalanche 27
17. Shawn Matthias Winnipeg Jets 29
18. Eric Fehr Toronto Maple Leafs 31
19. Mark Letestu Edmonton Oilers 32
20. Antoine Vermette Anaheim Ducks 35
21. Derek Ryan Carolina Hurricanes 30
22. Torrey Mitchell Canadiens 32
23. Lance Bouma Chicago Blackhawks 27
24. Dominic Moore Toronto Leafs 36
25. David Desharnais NY Rangers 30
https://www.capfriendly.com/browse/free-agents/2019/caphit/all/center/ufa
« Il m’a cross-checké, je l’ai cross-checké. Il m’a ensuite dit : “Sais-tu qui je suis?” Je lui ai répondu: “Je ne sais pas qui tu es, mais si tu veux savoir qui je suis, on peut y aller”. Il n’a pas jeté les gants et ç’a fini là. » –Bokondji Imama
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
A few old friends on that list.
I stopped short at #25 for a reason.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLqmHhpRqng
Desharnais’ name pops up again. I remember many posters here who were so adamant that no NHL team other than moronic Montreal would ever have Desharnais on their roster. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for the 18/19 season.
–Go Habs Go!–
Certainly no team other than moronic Montreal and their blustering mango shytgibbon would have trotted him out there to go 50+ games in a row without producing a power-play point.
Pretty sure Edmonton was thrilled with those eight points in 31 games.
Ranger fans will surely be damp after he puts up 24 points in 68 games next year.
And my loins will still be ablaze simply to see him anywhere in the league.
We forget how effective David was in that breakout season of his, me included. My take is that he was never quite as effective as he was when he played with Max Pacioretty and Erik Cole, and then that end of season when he had Max and Thomas Vanek. Of course, that might be said of any centre, that he would be effective with these big skilled wingers, which centre wouldn’t like to have powerful deluxe wingers like that on each side?
I’ve compared David to a heady scrappy scrum half, who’s not physically imposing or gifted with top-end speed, but has agility and a knack for distributing the ball to the right teammate at the right time and so that he doesn’t have to break stride. You can’t really point to anything he’s done that’s outstanding except that he fed the ball and played mistake-free rugby.
There were times when I advocated that René Bourque, for all his rudderlessness, should be moved up to play with Max and David, that you don’t necessarily want to reward René for his aimless play, but that you might get synergies where he all of a sudden capitalizes on his physical gifts, and where David isn’t so predictable, isn’t always looking to pass to Max and becomes easy to defend.
In the salary cap era, it may never come to be that a centre has two big tough snipers on either wing, and therefore David is a luxury/odd puzzle piece that no team can really fit in. And if another scrum half comes along who’s a head taller and has wheels and can tackle like a demon, you’re going to be drawn to that irresistible combo, never mind if he can pass the ball and orchestrate the play as well as the underdog incumbent.
There’s an endless list of centres (of all shapes and sizes) who can put up points with excellent wingers.
That doesn’t mean they make your team any good when it counts.
I’d say Danault’s 40 points and decent defensive play would be comparatively effective to a 50-point season from DD.
You look on paper and you say ‘hey, 50 points, not too shabby, right?’
Of course, once you hit the playoffs, both are woefully miscast as a 1C, your team fizzles out and you spend all summer hoping that Galchenyuk or Freddy Capspace will provide the upgrade you so desperately require.
The hamster wheel spins…
Of course, that might be said of any centre, that he would be effective with these big skilled wingers, which centre wouldn’t like to have powerful deluxe wingers like that on each side?
Again, Gazoo, come up with your own work, instead of plagiarizing mine. You’re not even trying here. At least the last time I caught you red-handed, you’d cribbed from a post from a whole page ago. This one, the post you copied is the one you’re replying to, for crying out loud.
Oops.
Forgot the whole world revolves around you, and we’re not allowed to build on a conversation without acknowledging that every useful thought ever first burst forth from your epic noggin.
My bad.
Also, if you could update everyone here with a quick 17,000 snooze-inducing words on anything Moj and Burnsie said about the Lions, that would be awesome.
Thanks.
Hey B, there you are. Could you spend more time on HIO please, so I don’t have to do my own homework as above? We’ve come to rely on you for that stuff. Please.
Then what? Would I have to post loquacious soliloquies for you too?
–Go Habs Go!–
Grandiloquent verbosity I got covered, as many members are eager to point out. It’s the factuality I mess up.
No one does self-indulgent verbosity like the king.
https://giphy.com/gifs/king-monday-GgasSsuDU62oU
You leave Bellyful out of this Gazoo. There’s no need to take giant cheap shots at him from out of nowhere. It’s not that it’s unfair, or that it’s almost undeserved, it’s just that it’s unwise for us to rouse him from his usual
Saturdaymorning hangover. Leave him where he is, supine on his tartan velvet couch, with a damp dishrag covering his forehead and eyes, nursing an open can of Bud Light Lime from the night before (“For the vitamin C!”, he’ll riposte wrathfully).
He’ll stumble about soon enough, tripping over piles of the Montreal Star (“I’m a history buff” he’ll parry), fire up his 486, and gobbledygook us back to the Stone Age in due time.
Just pass the torch already!!
That’s pathetic!
Here’s a Habs’ article on Ikonen who will be hitting the ice in Plymouth Michigan in about a half an hour (1 pm Eastern) to kick off the Summer Showcase with Finland vs Poehling and the US White squad.
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/joni-ikonen-is-ready-to-make-his-case-for-a-roster-spot-at-the-world-juniors/c-290529804
–Go Habs Go!–
None of my usual streaming sites seems to be carrying this game. Anyone have a link?
I couldn’t even find a radio link.
I did read that hockeyTV is supposed to be showing the first 3 days of games (the last 3 days of games are on TSN) but it seems that it costs at least $30 to check that out.
edit: Here’s the box score if anyone is interested:
http://www.usahockeyarena.com/game/show/18375864
–Go Habs Go!–
Tony MarinaroVerified account @TonyMarinaro Jul 28
Colleague @marcdefoy tells me that 2 years ago HABS used 13 defencemen. Today, only Jeff Petry remains w/ Habs. That’s a lot of turnover….
Andrew Zadarnowski @AZadarski Replying to @TonyMarinaro @marcdefoy
15 actually. Here’s the information.
https://twitter.com/AZadarski/status/890939645298700289/photo/1
That’s a shocking stat. Some of those fifteen don’t really count, like injury-substitution Brett Lernout who only played one period before he himself fell to injury, or Patrick Johnson and Morgan Ellis. Jarred Tinordi and Victor Bartley make an appearance.
But still, P.K., Andrei, Nate, Alexei Emelin, all gone. That’s kind of jarring. I’d feel better if a Seth Jones or Madison Bowey was part of the crew who’d taken over, or a precocious Mikhail Sergachev or Noah Juulsen.
———————————————————————–
« Il m’a cross-checké, je l’ai cross-checké. Il m’a ensuite dit : “Sais-tu qui je suis?” Je lui ai répondu: “Je ne sais pas qui tu es, mais si tu veux savoir qui je suis, on peut y aller”. Il n’a pas jeté les gants et ç’a fini là. » –Bokondji Imama
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Subban, Emelin, Beaulielu and now Markov are indeed the main D churn.
Subban -> Weber
Emelin -> Alzner
Beaulieu -> Schlemko
Markov -> ?
It’s only been a few days since Markov has become officially out of the picture for next season. I’m willing to wait a bit to see what they do to compensate there. All in all, not really so dire IMO.
As for the 9 others (non main D churn), I have no problem with Benn, Davidson, Streit, Morrow, Jerabek, Taormina, Redmond, Juulsen and Bourque instead of Gilbert, Pateryn, Barberio, Dietz, Hanley, Bartley, Ellis, Johnston and Tinordi.
–Go Habs Go!–
‘Churn’ is the appropriate word to use. I’d feel a lot better about the five out of six d-men gone if it was a case of Jarred Tinordi, Nathan Beaulieu, Morgan Ellis and Mac Bennett, let’s say, having taken a step or two forward, established themselves as regulars, and we could have traded the incumbents for assets as they got pushed from behind by the youngsters. But that’s just my fevered imagination from 2013 talking.
Frederico Capspace remains our No. 1 centre. I hear good things about him.
Handful o’ questions:
If so many Pollys are wetdreaming about KHL all-stallion team performer Jerabek snuggling up nicely with Weber for 25 minutes per game, how do they think actual centre-playing guy Shipachev will do in Vegas?
Why was a second year at $4.5M seemingly too much for MB? For a guy Kuznetsov called “Russian Crosby”?
Surely something bigger is on the way, no?
The ‘unexpected’ couldn’t be ‘do nothing’, could it?
Pretty sure MB was keeping cash for Radulov. Remember we reportedly made the exact same offer as Dallas did, and the taxes did us in. That was $6.25M. That would leave $1.75 of the current $8M
MB couldn’t have done all three: Shipthatsailed, Radyou’reoffthebooks, and AlzerneedaD.
Radulov and Markov chose elsewhere; that’s why we have the Italian Stallion on the books right now. We’ll see if MB wants to trade him, or let him develop.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I’d agree with the cash for Radulov deal. But if you reportedly make a matching offer after you know he’s accepted elsewhere, isn’t that disingenuous?
There’s ‘sticking to your guns and worrying about the future’ and there’s ‘well, shyte, he’s gone and we have no shot at winning now’.
Also, even with Radulov there was plenty of cash for Shipachev. Alzner got his money. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather take a shot at an offensive centre for a couple of years than add another defensive d-man well into his 30s. A replacement-level pud at a million could come close to replicating what Alzner will do.
You’ve got the man mountain and the highest-paid goalie in the league. So, theoretically, you’re not going to get scored upon much anyway. So why not load up at the other end and try to win with talent, instead of forming a shell around Price?
Drouin, Radulov, Pacioretty, Galchenyuk and Shipachev seems like a pretty formidable collection of talent, backed up by Gallagher and Lehkonen.
Instead, no Radulov, no Shipachev, lost Markov, added another defensive d-man and Danault’s still the No. 1 centre.
Capspace better be really freaking good, or MB has failed.
Again.
Frederico is my boy. Good size, but skill will likely be an issue in Pudhaven.
Frederico is far and away our best prospect.
If he doesn’t meet our lofty expectations, the hamster wheel keeps spinning.
Galchenyuk,McCarron,Lindgren for Zetterberg and Mantha yes Zetterberg is old will be 37 in October he did get 68 points last year.
P.U. What a stinkburger!
Nilan deserves a place on the coaching staff.
You gotta be a troll !!
Andrei’s first choice was Montreal.
His 2nd choice was KHL.
He was never going to play for another team the ‘no other NHL team offered’ narrative is bs.
He got calls but said ‘no’.
PK, Markov, beaulieu, Emelin, sergachev gone and I say ‘great, we must have Kopitar!’…
Nope. Danault is our first line center.
Habs not making the playoffs this year.
I generally agree. Andrei surely got offers from other teams, they sniffed around, he just didn’t get an offer he couldn’t refuse.
At first I dismissed the idea entirely, but am now being semi-convinced by all the posters who say that he had a standing offer from a KHL club that established his floor, his minimum ask, and the Canadiens didn’t come up to that level where he figured he was better off earning rubles and living in Russia, and yes possibly his family being better off there.
I believe he said that his family was a top priority in his decision on where to play next season. That makes a lot sense to me. His young twins are still less than a year removed from losing their mother. That’s such a huge loss for his children to have to go through, I can see why he would want to try and keep other things as familiar and stable for them as he can.
–Go Habs Go!–
The twins would be starting school without knowing French or English would imagine.
I’ll take that bet. How confident are you in this assertion? What are you willing to wager?
This site will be copletely empty this coming season, 90% of the fan base here will be so emabarrassed over their comments this summer they won’t want opening cheer for the team.
Just like all the Halak fans who were wrong, and now gone 😆
I was wrong in my prediction, the Habs this coming season will be battling for first overall in the Conference, no, the League!
Now I can go 😛
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
The Montreal Canadiens will do extremely well this year. They will show a very high profit and have a high (low) draft pick to boot.
He was looking for some stability and Montreal or the KHL offered those conditions. Unless MB seems assured he can secure a number 1 centre with the cap space, and who can that possibly be, a 1 year deal with Markov to shore up the backend was not a bad option. Have no idea what Jerby can do, but we lack some serious mobility on the back end.
Don’t understand any criticism of the Johansen contract. If MB signed him as an offer sheet RFA people would be planing a parade. Did people watch the playoffs? The guy is a stud. Yeah he only scored 14 goals but he still got 60 pts and his wingers BOTH scored 30 goals. When he got injured they did nothing. He is making less than many other number one centers. It is a great deal for Nashville.
What people should be talking about is the tax-free of advantage of Nashville which has clearly played into all their recent deals (especially the Bonino contract). This is freakin BS and bad for the league.
Whoa, who says that Price asked for 12.5? How do you know Marc didn’t offer that? 😆
Holy crap, you’re Marc Bergevin.
😛
FYI, Price’s contract is a discount, he should have asked for more! 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
Before the McDavid signing, Price got the highest salary in the league. How the heck is that a discount???
Habs win more games on the back of Price than any other team wins on the back of any other player. Does that make sense? I’m getting deep in pints.
For me, I wonder what Arvidsson is thinking making half of what Johansen is making at the same age having had a better reg season than Johansen.
I see nothing wrong with Johansen’s contract though, 8 million for 8 years. But doesnt matter that he had 4 consecutive 60 point seasons, some look only at goals to see a players value.
What an elite number 1 centre goes for, NAS is set up for few years as a perennial Cup favourite.
Before we hit the Beach
Andrei Andrei Andrei. You choose loyalty over a chance at winning the cup. Very odd and I call fuberbiskets. 12 million over two years. Buds you’re good but not that good and no team in the NHL was willing to cough that up. So the Ol “I can’t see myself in any other jersey” statement comes out.
Olympics over Stanley? No surprise there. Europeans are very patriotic when it comes to hockey. It’s all about the crap you went through to build your nations. I can understand that, so just say it.
The ball was completely in your court. Dear Mario, my name is Andrei Markov, I would love a chance at winning the greatest trophy in hockey. What’s your offer, and where do I sign?
But no, he chooses the KHL over a chance to win the Stanley Cup.
Very odd.
If you would like more entertainment be sure to check out Yahoo’s Puck Daddy. More genius hockey writing.
Here’s a little taste.
The Canadiens blue line is, to put it lightly, a point of concern. It’s Shea Weber, about to be a year older and worse than he already was
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
I’m not sure it’s that odd. We grew up on the Stanley Cup, but for a lot of people, it’s just a league trophy. I couldn’t name the main trophies in cricket, basketball, rugby or a host of other passionately loved (by others) sports. But who can’t recognize an Olympic Gold?
The Bettman/NHL decision has thrown the tournament open, and the NHL is the only league ducking out. Big opportunities on that road to gold.
Markov is an enormous loss for the Habs. It was coming with age, but he has not been replaced and the team is weaker now.
Markov is an enormous loss for the Habs.
Losing Weber, or Price would be an enormous loss.
Losing Pacioretty and his goals would be an enormous loss.
Losing Markov is making space for someone else. It sucks, but not I don’t see it as an enormous loss. He plays a position that can be filled easily and that’s because of coaching.
Hockey has not changed because this feller left the team.
Can’t wait for this season. It will be a ton of fun to watch. TB/Mtl, easily one-two in the division.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
Ugh, those Europeans.. Why are they even playing in this league?
No Andrei chose what was best for his family. Nobody should criticize a guy for getting the max value out of his last contract…especially when it is to play back at home. Alzner got what he wanted and signed. Price (who wants to win so bad he didn’t take a discount like Crosby) got what he wanted and signed. Markov didn’t get what he wanted and left. That simple. The NHL is nothing more than a business for 99% of the participants in the NHL.
without player development, it cannot work. i’d love to know what conversation takes place when mb, lapointe, lefebvre, youpi & the shawarma guy down the street talk about when they discuss future players?
68
68
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Moundou and Duff out for a walk.
Yannick Weber.
Pierre Mondou and Doug Risebrough.
Fans will no longer be taken for a ride
Montreal – The Montreal Canadiens are selling their bandwagon but few buyers are expected to kick the tires on the classic vehicle.
That’s because everything else on the decrepit wagon has been kicked in by disgruntled fans.
The upholstery has been ripped up as well and few of its windows are still intact. The springs are also shot and the fan belt’s frayed but the rear view mirror remains in mint condition.
“It’s a shame what’s happened to the BW,” said Paul Eeyannah, who used to be its driver back in the 1960s and ’70s. He came out of retirement in the mid-1980s before calling it quits for good in the summer of ’93.
His replacements haven’t shown the same regard for the BW that he did. They also routinely insult the few passengers who still ride the wagon, and commit scandalous acts of vandalism by giving them the gears.
“I can still remember when the BW came off the line in the early 1950s,” Eeyannah said. “It was a beaut – firewagon red with blue and white stripes — and ahead of its time in a lot of ways. Like the expandable seating sections. By 1960 the wagon had grown into a five-decker. And it was the first fanmobile to have multiple Cup holders.”
The Canadiens announced the sale in a news release, saying “times have changed. The team can’t afford to maintain a bandwagon, especially when ridership is steadily declining, and complaints about the service are on the rise. Users say it’s lost its pep and doesn’t always travel in the right direction.”
The team refurbished the BW over the years but with little success. Fans said the crankshaft that was installed – used, not new, to save money — actually made the vehicle run slower and they claimed it lost its bearings more than once in recent years.
The club didn’t rule out having a new bandwagon built, “when circumstances warrant its manufacture,” but, in the interim, fans in Montreal were advised to use Uber.
“Chances are they’ll end up in a car being driven by a Hab supporter, so they can spend the time together deciding what’s best for the team. We’d be pleased to hear from them as always what their remedies are.”
One fan wrote on Twitter he wasn’t upset the Canadiens were putting the historic bandwagon up for auction: “It was a lousy way to travel at the end. Stalled most of the time. And it bugged me having to print my own tickets or pay a $10 surcharge.”
I just knew most Hab fans felt that we were being taken for a ride. Great stuff, JB. 😀
Top o’ the mornin’, Cal.
Don’t be surprised if some fans decide to go with a tank as their new wheels – er, treads.
It won’t be a comfortable ride but they’ll be happy if it gets them to where they want to go.
Bergy’s driving a shiny new “True Fans” Bus where all criticism is met with blinded eyes and deafened ears.
I’ve registered a bid online. I figure I’ll just wash the soap off the windows with some patented ‘Winstreaks’ wiper blades in May and June; and the old horse will look good as new.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
http://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/photos/decline-of-the-west-these-countries-will-rule-the-world-in-2050/ss-AAmYrYn?ocid=spartanntp#image=12
So, according to the PWc Accountanting firm(formerly, PriceWaterhouseCooper), by the year 2050 Canada’s economy is projected to rank 22nd out of the top 32 largest economies in the World.
Currently we come in as the 17th largest economy.
A few takas ahead of the Bangladeshi economy projected to rank 23rd by 2050.
Just in-time for Weber’s contract to expire.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Don’t worry Surrey! Trudeau will make Canada great again just like MB is making the Habs great again.
Has any Hab fan thanked Stu yet for posting the photo of two old flames?
(Okay, only one of them is old but that’s nitpicking.)
Huge respect for Markov choosing the KHL over another NHL team. He’s one of those players who could have had the opportunity to be moved to a legit contender for a chance at a Cup, but decided that being loyal to his team and adopted city and its fans was more important. Hopefully his hockey career will continue in Montreal at some point, giving him those 10 games and a spot on the coaching staff to share his wisdom with the young’uns.
If Johansen can land $8M per for 8 years, after back to back 14 goal seasons, what will Patches ask for when it’s his turn? How many 30+ goals, 60+ point seasons has Max put up now?
Yup, RJ paid for what he can still bring, while Max won’t be able to argue the same thing when he’s 30+ and looking for that next contract.
But Carey is 30+, with a chronic (?) injury history that Max doesn’t have, and seems to have gotten “thank you” pay for past deeds, in addition to what he can bring in future value… If Max gets the same treatment, can we safely say he’s looking at $8M+ per for 5-6 years? Longer? Who wants to give Max that kind of money?
Trade Max + picks + Scherbak for Tavares? 🙂
That’s a scary thought. 8M seems reasonable for Patch now. He does have the wonky knee though and up to and including last season was wearing a brace.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
And what do you think Tavares will be looking for? Max will get a big payday, and Tavares much more, that $9m cap space will dissolve quickly.
I assume we can make room for Tavares and his $10+M per, because the Isles will likely want Max or Chucky as part of the return package, therefore removing their cap hit.
Max is the one I’d give up. Weird, eh? I think Max offers a lot more dedication than Chucky. But with the age diff, and ceiling on Chucky being higher, I’d rather not give up on Chucky, unless absolutely necessary. Imagine how stoked Chucky would be flanking Tavares! He might just pot 50.
Is Italian stallion Frederico Capspace going to turn into extensions for Max and Danault plus a couple of puds?
God forbid.
If MB doesn’t make good use of that cap space to get a 1C, then I’m really going to cheer for the Jets until Molson replaces MB.
Sadly, they could hire a strategically shaven orangutan as GM, who flung poop against the wall to decide the term and cost of contracts, and I’d still have to cheer for the Canadiens.
Wait, what?
Gerry ,
I dont agree with you often but that is one trade proposal I would get behind you on , yes he scores goals but ma are empty netters and he floats !! Scherback is the key , he could be a real gem or turn out to be like the Kostitsyn Bros . Bergy just may have a trick up his sleeve I guess we’ll see
Many Cheers
All Habs all the Time
I hear this from time to time that Pacioretty only gets empty net goals and doesn’t try very hard but I’ve also seen stats shown on TV broadcasts that he’s second or third in the league over the last five years in scoring game tying or game winning goals. I guess he gets no respect.
Druin can dangle
Strangely enough, I think both are true.
I’ve seen Max float plenty. Granted, some of that last year was because he was nursing an injury. But Max also does sneaky floating too, where it looks like he’s doing what he can sometimes, but really only at about 70-80% effort.
Yet, like you say, he does pot more than his share of important goals year after year. I guess as fans we just have to accept that Max plays well by knowing when and where to exert himself, and it’s not all the time at both ends of the ice, like we wish.
For 1 year of Tavares? No.
@2mins4lookinsooogood
“just win baby and raise a toast to Claude Lemieux”
That is poetry, 2mins.
I just want to add one part, which is germane to your point: you gotta have the flash to go with the rash. Shaw and Weber and Galllagher aren’t winning anything on their own; you want a Drouin to do something magical a few times a game, even a gutless ballerina like Hemsky can hang with the DC’s if he produces. There’s room for that entertaining piece of game that makes you jump up when you see it – not just room, but necessity – it just needs to lurk around in mud and blood and yesterday’s bodily secretions smeared all the way back to the hotel.
Yes.
Muck,Filth and Blood.
Cousin Front’s Holy Trinity.
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
Skål !
The Avalanche have three – 3 – defensemen under contract. I’d wager GMMB finds a way to shed one on his way to picking up Duchene.
I’ll say it again, that friendly bridge to Galchenyuk and all that cap space must be burning a hole in Bergevin’s pocket. Will he wait and try one last experiment with the kid at C? Or is he already traded?
AG27 would make a perfect LW for McJesus, that’s for sure.
How does Sakic still have a job?
I sometimes wonder if ownership in Colorado has a lot more say than they should. Sakic seems like a guy that should be able to do better.
Like Harry Sinden?
That makes sense to me, Joe always looked just as bright as Stevie Y to me, but they’re like night and day as GM’s. Meddling Avs ownership would explain a lot.
One of my favorite sports quote is from the great Stan Musial. Quoted in the first book by a player (baseball) to reveal the behind the scenes stuff ( The Long Season by Jim Brosnan).
Musial was talking to a young player worried about contract negotiations. His advice was “don’t try to sell them on what you’ve done. They’ve already bought that. Sell them on what you will do in the future.”
Regarding the Hab aged veterans Radulov and Markov. It was smart not giving them bloated contracts based on past performance. That already was paid for. It’s what they can do in the future.
Realistically, would it have been wise to throw six million a year each and expect their future to be better than their past? With Radulov you might speculate that he could have a productive couple of years, but substantially better than last season? Maybe. Maybe not. He will enter the season with comfort and security and in a city where he won’t receive the same adulation. The price and term were just too risky.
Markov could only sell his past. Not his future. Even a single year at his age and with his past injuries is a risk. Was six million a year worth a performance that may or may not equal last season? The six million was for his past. Not his future. .
Tough emotional decisions, but I prefer the cap space, seeing it as kind of a wild card factor for the future. There will be more deals down the road, and being in position to be bold is a positive.
Agree and agree, but what about Carey?
$10.5M per for eight more years AFTER this year? Isn’t that quite a bit for a 30 year old athlete with a wonky injury history?
I know I have a reputation of harping on that contract, but I think you can see why.
IF Carey goes down again with something chronic, there’s no way MB ever unloads that contract.
Indeed, I hope we don’t get Dipietro-ed.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
“If you want loyalty, buy a dog.”
Who was MB referring to?
A) The man who passed the “1year trial contract” with flying colours, (after Parros, Semin, Dumont, Murray, Briere (2yrs!!) all failed) then couldn’t get close to the deal he wanted?
B) the throwback team player who played his entire career with this one team, couldn’t imagine wearing another team’s jersey, hasn’t taken a pay raise in 10 years. Wants to retire with this same team and would be one of the top three defensemen on your team if he stayed?
C) The GM who snubbed many long serving players after his arrival and had Guy Lafleur pass the torch to newcomer Daniel Briere.
Uses “hockey is a business” to advance his agenda.
Threw his “foxhole buddy” to the wolves after not supplying him with the proper ammo.
Sent Via Vulcan mind-meld
Why do you ask? I don’t understand your post.
A) Gotta be Shaw.
His nickname is The Mutt.
B),C) Who cares?
I win,right?
Viva Timo Libre!
🙂
$64M for a guy who is being paid for upside and potential, not today’s worth. In fact, he has scored 14 goals in each of his last two seasons. Nashville now has two of the most overrated contracts in the NHL.
We need another lockout:)
Seconded. I always liked Johansen but eh…
The NHL is going crazy with the contracts being handed out. And the fans will be forced to suffer their consequence by going through another year long lockout 🙁
I would still rather have say, Johansen, Subban and Kevin Fiala for $17+M than, say, Weber, Plekanec and Shaw.
Barring a trade, we could soon be paying 30+ guys Price, Weber and Pacioretty in the neighbourhood of $25M. Do you really want 1/3 of your cap space there? I don’t.
Every team is going to have good contracts and bad ones. How you piece the puzzle together is all that matters. As mentioned, we have lots of nice pieces.
Dopey MB just doesn’t now how to fit things together.
https://giphy.com/gifs/YohUaKPqQIkCs
The problem isn’t necessarily that they’re all 30+. The problem is that none of those guys are centers and none drive the play.
Would you pay Crosby, Malkin, and Letang that much in their 30’s? How about McJesus, Draisatl, and Nurse?
I’d never include a goalie in the mix, I’d need two centers and a D-man that can drive the play…
Habs are paying a goalie, a slow footed D-man, and one sniping winger. If Drouin turns into a 70+ point distributor from either wing or centre, then he’s driving the play and deserves the money. But Carey, Shea, and Max shouldn’t add up to 25+M, even in their prime.
@ Gerry Pigeon
I just read your post from earlier today, in which you give your overall assessment of Bergevin’s off-season moves. As usual, I share your outlook and am in full agreement with your conclusions, particularly your penultimate paragraph:
“Easy thing would have been to waste the extra cap space to overpay Rads and Marky. Extra cap space would be mostly gone, Habs fans could have contented (deluded?) themselves that the team is better going into next year, with Drouin added to the offence. But knowledgable fans would have noted the team’s not really moving forward by giving contracts to aging stars, and wondered where the young legs that will become the future pillars of the team are.”
Bergevin’s moves for me signal a welcome change in focus for the team, a shift away from defence towards offence, but also a shift away from what has been the veteran core of the team for years towards younger players. No more large contracts for aging veterans, the addition of an elite young offensive talent in Jonathan Drouin, more important roles for young players like Danault. I think it was high time for this change; perhaps our under-whelming performance in the playoffs and the failure of his deadline moves made Bergevin feel the same way.
Whatever happens this year — and we may well struggle defensively — I think the team is progressing. I think we will finally start to see the outlines of what Bergevin has been patiently building for the last five years. I expect to see a couple of our prospects given a real chance this season — not a chance to play a few minutes on the fourth line, but a chance to play in situations that allow them to succeed. I’m thinking particularly of Charles Hudon, but there’s also Jacob de la Rose and perhaps even Nikita Scherbak. If even one of these players makes the team, it will have a different look. We are becoming younger. We’ll see how things develop, but it feels to me as though the team is taking a step forward.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Excellent posts, bird and cat.
Your avatar makes me miss Timo.
I really hope he’s reinstated before the regular season starts.
Sure, others bring HIO’s daily venom (sometimes that’s me!), but Timo has a brevity/succinct staccato style all his own.
Not sure why he got banned, but would love to see a true Habs fan returned.
Was Timo actually banned or is he on a self imposed hiatus due to the continued craptacular performance of our beloved Habs?
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
If his exile is self-imposed and I shelved Lapointe and wore this avatar all summer for nothing, Timo is SO dead next time he almost comes to Ireland.
Just LIE to me, Timo! Come back now and LIE TO ME! “Stu banned me, honest, but now I’m back…”
I love your posts.
Sure, part of it is because we agree more often than not. 🙂
But part of it is because you articulate so well what is going on in my head. You add points I didn’t consider, you flesh out the ideas that only started as a flicker in the back of my mind.
I agree with everything you say, EXCEPT I’m under the impression Scherbak isn’t that close, unfortunately. But I like that MB’s working hard to turn the corner. Will it go down before it goes up again, as you suggest? Maybe. Honestly, that might not be such a bad thing.
Someone on HIO noted that when the Habs started to win immediately (Chucky and Gally’s first year), MB never really got untracked to transitioning this team, as in dumping vets, and getting some good draft picks to help. It was straight into building a Cup contender mode, and while that’s been exciting for the fans and good for the bottom line, it’s probably hurt this team’s chances of building a REAL Cup contender.
Well, MB seems like he’s intending to solve the 1C problem, finally. Fingers crossed, kudos for the guts to do so.
You’re probably right about Scherbak. In fact, my gut feeling is that he may never make it. But he does have the kind of offensive talent that is creative and exciting to watch, so I can’t be too critical of the team for taking a chance with him. For the same reason, I’m thrilled about our pick in the recent draft of Joni Ikhonen; if he makes it, he’ll be great to watch.
And I agree with your last paragraph. Steve Kerley (24 Cups) has posted a couple of times that Bergevin probably made an error in keeping Galchenyuk with the team his first year — partly because the player himself would almost certainly have benefitted from another year in Junior, partly because, without him, the team would have finished a lot lower in the standings. It would have been more of a rebuilding year instead of a year that made us look better than we were.
I certainly hope you’re right about the 1C problem. I just don’t know how it’s to be done. Unfortunately, I’m afraid Tavares is a pipe-dream. Something I’ve said a couple of times is that I’d like to see Bergevin target a team with a lot of young centres and pry one away — Sam Bennet from Calgary, for example.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I’m torn between targeting something realistic, like you suggest, or going for the grand slam.
Realistic makes sense, and there’s real progress and excitement.
But grand slam means real Cup aspirations, and 24 years and counting has me pining for real Cup aspirations…
As for me being right about Scherbak, I simply read another poster’s review (not sure who) and regurgitated it 🙂 I hope whomever that was is wrong…lol. I think the prevailing impression of Scherbak is a little like Chucky. Lots of promise, bad work ethic…sigh…
Wish I could stay focused to read these good posts.
I miss Nuna.
CHesterfield is right up my alley too.
Viva Timo Libre!
BC what are your thoughts on Danault? Room to grow, or upjumped third liner, or what?
I think Danault has room to grow, but how far is another question. Almost certainly not 1C, but quite possibly a good second-line centre with a bit more experience. He made a lot of progress last year and, while he didn’t do much in the playoffs, the experience was probably good for him. I believe it was his first NHL playoffs; I’m sure he learned a lot.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Doesn’t have the offensive imagination to be much more thatn a #3 centre IMHO. That said, I think he will be a terrific #3 though.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Have to agree here, Danault reminds me of a leaner FC version of Lars Eller. Defensively responsible, offensively stunted.
Lars had his 4 goal game, and Danault his end to end rush highlight reel goal, but those offensive flashes are one-offs. The real ceiling is the 20 goal season they never crack.
yes. Terrific post BC.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I don’t want to get annoying with this blog but it seems to generate some interest so:
https://scoutinghabs.wordpress.com/2017/07/28/what-does-hemsky-bring-to-the-habs/
Here’s an article (video review) on Hemsky and how his play style might fit with the Habs.
Ryan Johansen signs an 8 year $64M contract. The Sportsnet article contains a photo and caption for Ryan Ellis at the bottom instead of Ryan Johansen. Woops.
–Go Habs Go!–
Too bad it wasn’t a photo of Ryan White.
Or Ryan Gosling.
Rihanna.
(stretchy, sorry)
Or:
http://i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/01902/ryanair_1902429i.jpg
lol
Toronto Sportsnet, so busy trying to stick Habs fans, they can’t even get their story pics right.
Or:
Rye-an-whiskeyanvermouthanbitters.
(But then he’d have to play for the Rangers…)
Or:
Scarlett Johansson
Or:
Johann Strauss
Or:
Johann Strauss II
Or:
Johannesburg
Or:
Chris de Burgh
Or:
Pittsburgh
Or:
Plattsburgh
Or:
North Pole
Or:
Burlington
And Burlington — the poster — is where I was going with this the WHOLE ENTIRE TIME.
Mike!!
You just effed me up again!
Viva Timo Libre!
That is pretty impressive Mike, must be some kind of record.
🙂
Mike, I’m laughing and only half way down your crazy list!!
Chili doesn’t need any help but his post this morning calls out the existential nature of fandom, specifically about the Habs. Since i usually always agree with him, i will take this up.
A few years back when the Great Gibbon was leading his troops to endless 2-1 snooze fests, I asked if winning boring was enough ? To me, this was supposed to be entertainment, not some obiigatory sack cloth religion where we sit sullen in our pews and nod on those wearing the tunic we had been brought to pledge allegiance to. I was scorned by most, but fair enough, i asked the question and i am asking again.
Are you really going to be content with the joyless squeeze of hockey, the thuggish Claude Julien 2.0 game, the New Jersey Devilization of the Habs? Is this what you want?
Horse was clear that team dirty champions was ok with him, just win baby and raise a toast to Claude Lemieux, Front wants to see some guys drop’em and that’s cool. But i want more.
I loved the coaches kid skating those ridiculous circles, as though he was going to finally make the bid play, the excitement at puck possession, the possibility, this is the essence of why I get excited. Like the car racing fan that DOESN’T cheer for the big wreck, the edge of your seat moment of possible catastrophe or success is far more embodying what a fan should want; the repeated, the possible, the hopeful – not the dull, sure, lock down.
This really is a team of rats (shaw) quitters (drouin) and company men (Max P). They don’t inspire me and that is the most damming.
What about you?
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
I’m not sure I would portray the choice as black or white, as you do.
Many of us are old enough to remember the 70’s dynasty team, and want that winning elan, ideally. Would we take a bastardized version (provided they win), somewhere in-between The Flying Frenchmen and the NJD’s? I’m sure most of us would. Would ANY of us be happy with winning ugly most nights, losing uglier on some nights? Maybe a few, likely not the majority.
But beggars can’t be choosers. Without high end offence, this team’s gotta play a responsible game defensively, or Carey, like any goalie, will be exposed as unable to carry his team to victory on a consistent basis.
Now, IF MB can parlay that cap space into a real 1C, and Patches, Drouin, Chucky, Lehks, Byron, and Gally find their wheels and sniping skills all in the same year, I’d love to see a more wide-open Habs club trade chances, knowing Carey will give them the advantage. IF Streit, Jerabek, and Hemsky can help the PP click, I’m more than happy to open it up, and force the other team to take penalties to slow the Habs down.
I’ve been a VERY vocal critic of MB. I wasn’t happy when Price got that gargantuan contract, and thought it meant the team was shackled to trying to win 2-1 games for the next decade (ugh, zzzz) No money for goals. But after further consideration, I think this team’s not that far away from surprising.
IF MB can really swing a deal to get a 1C (Tavares please, I know, I’m dreaming), use that cap space advantageously, and even KEEP Chucky simultaneously, I think the blight of our Habs turning into NJD North won’t happen. I’d be happy to trade chances with any team.
Will MB get a real 1C? I know I’d prefer Tavares or Draisatl (who wouldn’t?), but even if it’s Duchene or Giroux, I’d be happy just to see all our good to very good wingers get a real center! Bring on the offence!
As usual GP, very thoughtful.
I’m with you 2min4. The Polly in me ( very little) hopes Drouin will grow from quitter to thrill man. AG is more of a stretch, but still possible. Otherwise, so sad, so boring, so painful. There is a lot of competition for the entertainment dollar.
I veer back and forth like a drunk driver 🙂
One game last year in Detroit, was really worse than watching paint dry.
And while I doubt MB will hit a grand slam and get Tavares while simultaneously keeping Chucky, I don’t think it’s beyond reality that MB could get Duchene (but lose Chucky).
How about:
Patches Duchene Gally
Lehkonen Pleks Drouin
Byron Danault Shaw
Hudon Mitchell Hemsky
Not threatening physically for sure, but there’s wheels and hands there, and scoring from every line. If that lineup played a wide open game, with Carey in net, I’d bet they win more than they lose…
I think we should wait to spend our cap space and see if we can hold ground. But I also think we should use the cap space when the opportunity presents itself for some dynamite. Mind you, finding any that the coach and GM can tolerate may be a challenge. Funny thing about these high ends talents . . .
Well, waiting likely means a better shot at Tavares.. 🙂
Usually, I’m an impatient type. For JT, I can wait…lol.
Agree with your assessment that finding the high end talent both the GM and coach will like is going to be challenging. But waiting too long just means the end of the line gets closer each day for both of them…
@ Habfan17
“You assume a lot!” – you assume though that my assumption is wrong. But I don’t know why there should be b/c some here make possible guesses. I’m entitled to my opinion and even if you keep egging my commentary, I’m just going to continue, regardless of your pessimistic critiques!
I just checked the remaining UFA’s and unfortunately, the only d-man available is Cody Franson. However, news are coming out that Avalanche prospect, Will Butcher, is going to test free agency. Here is a report from Omar White of A Winning Habit:
https://awinninghabit.com/2017/07/27/montreal-canadiens-signing-will-butcher/
This is just a suggestion to me, and teams are not allowed to speak with Butcher till Aug. 15. Since now that MB has ran out of options, and there are no suitables to replace Markov’s minutes, I think mgmt. should try to ask for Butcher’s services. He’s not my ideal replacement, but based on his accolades and teams who may want him, maybe the Habs need to look at this prospect and move on from there.
Will Butcher isn’t getting a lot of talk but I sure hope Habs make an offer for this guy.
He’s no Garth Butcher amigo.
Pass.
Viva Timo Libre!
Wow Johansen 64M over 8 years . Guess MB doesn’t know what he is talking about when he says number one centres are hard to find. I mean I like Johansen but….
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
Now you know what an elite number 1 centre costs, that kills our cap and we still need another top centre and a number 2 Dman, to have any legit shot. Unless Jerby is the second coming, we have no jump on the backend.
Well maybe – I like Johansen but don’t think he has earned that type of contract yet . But guess Poile is betting on him to be worth that value some time
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
What does that say to Filip Forsberg?
Don’t know how much cap space they have left but here is hoping that they can sign them up like BH did with Toews and Kane
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
Weber stays healthy, I think he was injured but played through it, he scores over 20 goals with Drouin feeding him. I just love watching him load up for a rocket from the point. I would even love it if he wasted a few on shot blockers next year
i believe it was lou lamoriello who said he always had a 1, 2, 3, 4 &
5 yr plan on hand, so that when questioned by media & fans, he could cite the one that provided the best answer…
i have no link to prove he said this, i believe someone being interviewed on tsn690 quoted him, please don’t judge me if you are a loulover…
my attempt @ translating gm speak:
-it doesn’t work the way everyone thinks it does
-gm is winging it most of the time
Lou is clinically insane.
Trust me, I know.
Viva Timo Libre!
When I first saw Eric Gelinas playing with the Devils, I thought he was going to be a very good dman. I wonder why his game regressed so much, as he did have talent
Bergevin likes to add veteran depth on D,which one of these d-men will Bergevin acquire at the deadline if their teams are not in playoff contention all in the last year of their contracts…..Mike Green,Enstrom,Jack Johnson,Hamhuis,Gudbranson,Hickey,Sustr,John Moore,Holden,Manning,Folin,Garrison,Seidenberg.
Repeat again as many posters are just clueless how difficult it is to win the cup several times and be a cup contender every year unless you pick up several of the best players in the NHL over 5-7 years of poor result .Since MB has been GM only 3 teams have won the cup. Over that 5 years the Habs have had as a good a record as most of the other teams in the league even with the non playoff year…Guess what the next top teams and cup winners again will be the teams that picked up the next generational talent along with many top picks after being terrible for 5 plus years…Once in a while a team will win the cup that was not terrible for many years but that will be a one year scenario…Beyond the cup winners very few teams have done better than the Habs over the last 5 years..There have been non cup winners who had great years and went to the finals but then they missed the playoffs and are no better off than the Habs…
Can Andrei Markov do this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzYTUFvUgo0
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I would love to see Markov back for one more year but if he decides to play in the KHL, then I say good luck and thanks for the good memories. I respect him for not seeing himself play for any other team but the Habs in the NHL. Classy.
Unless Chucky magically learned some new tricks, Philip Danault is our #1 center this season.
We somehow turned PK, Markov, Sergachev, Beaulieu, Emelin and Rads into Weber and Drouin.
You win on having the largest amount on talented players on one team.
We are not that team.
We turned PK, Markov, Sergachev, Beaulieu, Emelin and Rads into Weber, Drouin, Alzner, Jerabek, Schlemko, Streit and an additional 8 million to spend…..
You win on having the largest amount of talented players on one team. 30 teams every season arent that team. You dont know till the end. Caps still havent won a Cup….
Hey can you refrain from writing comments that are coherent and make sense – anathema around here and won’t get noticed . Now if you wrote about
A) crap team
B) crap GM or soon to be if it hasn’t happened already
C) crap coach
Well then that would make great sense and you would join the timosphere!
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
chilli, you’ve fallen squarely into the Nellie camp. Wait until training camp / exhibition. Chucky will be #1 or gone; or JD will be #1 (someone said he’s been practicing faceoffs?). Danault / Plek will be fighting it out for #2, #3; and DLR / Mitchell / McCarron for #4.
We somehow turned PK, Markov, Sergachev, Beaulieu, Emelin and R̶a̶d̶s̶ into Weber, Alzner, Schlemko and Drouin. Rads was never really ‘ours’, we bought a year of his service, and were strong contenders for 5 more. That is what happens when you have 31 GMs in place.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Some of you down below were citing Markov’s offensive stats compared to the rest of the over the hill D-men in the League (Chara, Campbell etc.)
They look favourable at .6 ppg last season . Someone said that was also tops for Habs D-men as well.
But should that be the determining factor in retaining him?
It obviously wasn’t.
Team personnel get to see up close on a daily basis in games and practice what Marky’s capabilities were in the backstretch of his career. They probably didn’t like the way things were trending.
Like lack of speed, losing crucial puck battles and giveaways especially against NYR in the playoffs made it seem like only a minimal investment was justified.
I don’t blame them.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Enjoyed Big Bird’s take on the Markov non-signing.
“In retrospect, [Bergevin] had to cover his butt,” Robinson said. “He can’t all of a sudden come September say, ‘Here we are, we weren’t able to sign Markov, so who are we going to get to take his place?’ They’ve got a very good, steady, physical defensive defenseman in Alzner.”
“I also think they’ve got a pretty good quarterback in Streit, who wherever he’s been has been one of the go-to guys on defense on the power play. [Bergevin] has done a good job in finding people to fill the gap in the event they weren’t able to sign Markov.”
And then, with a laugh, Robinson said, “For what it’s worth, if I’m Markov, I’ve got to feel good that they had to get two people to replace me.”
How come JJD is our defensive coach, and not Larry?
NHL.com article by Dave Stubbs says “On Thursday, navigating his boat slowly east on the U.S. side of the St. Lawrence River between Brockville and Prescott, Ontario, Robinson considered the huge news coming downstream out of Montreal: Defenseman Andrei Markov, an unrestricted free agent, was leaving the Canadiens and the NHL to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.”
So I believe Larry was born or raised in that area, and that’s not far from Montreal. What’s Larry up to professionally? Would he come?
FWIW, Brockville is upstream of Montreal.
Larry is looking for work close to FLA: Robinson’s contract with the Sharks expires on July 1, but agent Donnie Cape said Thursday that San Jose general manager Doug Wilson has given him permission to speak with other teams. Robinson lives in Bradenton, Fla., and the long travel distance to San Jose is one of big the reasons he’s looking for a new team to work for.
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/stu-cowan-former-canadien-larry-robinson-looking-for-a-new-job-in-nhl
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I could never understand upstream versus downstream.
—–
Water flows down 🙂
So Toronto is upstream of Brockville, which is downstream of Toronto but upstream of Montreal.
Montreal is upstream of Quebec City, and neither is on the same watershed as Cincinnati. 🙂
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Just try to remember that it’s backwards in Australia and you’ll be fine.
Also; if Streit is our on starting D for more than 30 games, we are in trouble.
And obviously, both Therrien and Julien have confidence in JJD.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
What do mean by “starting”?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I mean not in the press box. He’s OK for injury replacement or third pairing / PP at home.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Mark Streit was good enough to start in 71 games last season and had 29 points to show for it. Tied for 61st most points by a defenseman in the league (With Morgan Reilly from Toronto)
And his name on the Stanley Cup…
Name on the Stanley Cup when he was a healthy scratch in 22 of 25 post season games including every game in the Final.
What a joke!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Every word that Big Bird utters trumps all others, end of debate. MB is a great GM.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Have not posted in a bit so a couple of items to write….
Markov, thank you for your service but 2 year or 1 year for anything over 3M was out of the question. Good luck in the KHL and best wishes for you and your family.
The team imho is in good shape for next season. Every team has question marks to start and training camp may answer some of those questions regarding who is playing where. Taking a chance on some players is normal, there are always surprise players in a season and some that are disappointments….just chill.
I will judge the season on how the team does in the playoffs, nothing else matters.
We will make the annual journey to Montreal to see one game. Hopefully the weather will not dump record amounts of snow for us to drive through! (March 14th).
Have a great rest of the summer and GO HABS GO!
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
“A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!”
Good luck with that. There is a large contingent of HIO in the GTA. You folk should have a summit or two at some of the more enlightened watering establishments.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Unfortunately they are all about 5 hours east ( was that upstream or downstream ) from the centre of the universe
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
From the previous page: I don’t see the current D corps as lending itself to ‘permanent’ pairings.
Jerabek Weber(Morrow) makes a lot of sense on the PP, in the offensive zone, or in dynamic situations against lesser talent. A solid and versatile second pairing would be Petry with Alzner.
However; the big shut down role is best suited for Weber Alzner. Which means Petry Jerabek(Morrow) will be also employed.
We could safely imagine Benn Schlemko as a solid 3rd pairing, but Davidson and Lernout may be able to pressure them.
All this could be remedied by the addition of a stud LD, but there aren’t any UFAs (except Despres, and I’m pretty sure his career has been Savarded), and I don’t envision a trade.
The competition at training camp will be intense, and I suspect Julien will end up juggling his D the way Therrien did his forwards.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I see Streit on the point on first wave PP to at least start the season and I hope he’s only used as a fourth line forward other than that.
Our poor defense, there’s no way we’ll win without Markov. What on earth did the Canadiens do in the playoffs to make you say our defense is worse right now?
Anaheim: Knocked out the offensive power house Oilers with coaching. Their defense scored next to nothing all season.
Bruins: Please oh please check out their defense stats. Laughable.
Hawks: Two nice offensive defensemen and a bunch of whatevers. Knocked out in the first round by the World’s greatest hockey team.
Blue Jackets: Two really nice high end defensemen. Great regular season and then what?
Shane skips through bunch of alphabetical teams because they aren’t worth talking about yet still not as good as Montreal.
Minnesota: Three nice defensemen, went nowhere in the playoffs when offense and goaltending was average.
Montreal: Weber and Price, what else do you need here? BooFreakidyHoo we lost Markov. Forgetaboutit!
Nashville: Probably one injury away in the playoffs from making it a real go of it. Goaltending on the road was laughable on the final series. Yikes!
Shane skips through the rest of the middle letters as none of them are any better or worse than Mtl. Tampa Bay is laughable, Hedman 72 points. Then five others who managed nothing in offense.
I was all in on the Caps, but the NHL playoff format had them losing in the second round.
Pens won the cup with a not one offensive defenseman. Probably the new cookie cutter for some teams.
Some of you fans have DefenseOritis, Markov, was a great Canadiens player, but not 6 million dollars great. Great move not resigning him.
Post after post about how bad this team is without seeing one single game.
People predicting that the practically everyone in our division is better, oh my lord that’s funny.
I do foresee the first bad Oct since 2011-12, but beyond that, she’s a winning season. Carey freaking Price, Shea Weber, Max Pacioretty, Claude Julien,Kirk Muller, Douin, Gallagher, Glachenyuk, Shaw, Plekanec and lastly Lehkonen all improve in offensive points this season. Drouin and Galchenyuk alone will be worth admission. To all you fans with the doom and gloom, do you think the above players are going to be worse or better than last season. I choose better.
Six solid months off will do that for you. Thinking about being knocked out the way they did will do that to you. Well unless you’re the type of person who doesn’t take pride in their work. They’re professionals, every single one of these guys wants to win, and they will use this past post season as their stepping off point and the ones who don’t take pride.
Galchenyuk. I am betting the house someone from the org had a nice little chat with him. Do you want to be a hockey player or a rock star? We saw the start of last season, he’s only going to get better.
Drouin? Are you telling me he’ll be worse with more ice and power play time?
Well over 500 words I better stop there. If you can’t see the game through my eyes then good luck to you all. I don’t have a worry in the world. The key to Life. Don’t worry, Be Happy! See you on the Beach. Live from Prince Edward Island, now you know the rest of the story. 😎 😛
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
You can’t tell me a top 10 dman in the KHL can’t be a top 100 Dman in the NHL. That puts him in the top 4 of most if not all NHL teams. I know..I know we have to wait and see him match up against NHL forwards, but the forwards in the KHL aren’t exactly Corey Urquarts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nl8ttlHKEIo
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Some of Markov’s new teammates?
Justin Azevedo and Jiri Sekac.
Studs.
Sekac is an elite talent with incredible….i can’t even finish this without puking.
The KHL has some talent though and Jerabek fared pretty…pretty…pretty good against them.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Le Rev, that’s a nice dialogue you posted on the last page. I don’t recognise the name, and who was the guy that HE didn’t recognise? What happened next?
If you missed War for the Planet of the Apes, be glad.
Any financial details on the Markov contract?
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Very best wishes to Andrei Markov.
In that awful club with Saku and many Habs, and Dan Marino.
As many have posted, hopefully he returns for 10 games and a coaching job.
And the weirdness of perceptions once we step away from our obsession: at 38, definitely too old for two years and big money with the Habs; but at 38, SO much younger than I am!
I thought to mention this earlier. A surprising amount of borderline ageism coming from our many (loveable) retirees regarding Andrei the Ancient.
Bergevin is telling chirelli that he better trade him RNH for practically nothing or else he is going to put an offer sheet on dreisydl. This way bergevin gets a first overall pick and top line centre for practically free. That’s how you accumulate assets for cheap.
Pro, that looks like a fairly loose usage of “is telling”.
Still wondering what MB’s going to do with that Italian kid Freddy Capspace (cap-spah-chee).
He’s a big key to next season, IMO.
Cap-SPAH-chay
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
LOL!
“Jerabek was a stud in Russia and he’ll be a pony here at first but knocking up mares in no time….uhh…that got away from me.”
LOVE this post!
Brill, 25soonenough! Nearly did the nose trick with my coffee.
why thank you! the horse porn industry is a burgeoning enterprise.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
🙂
Don’t get the fascination with Beaulieu upside. He did some good things, like stand up for teammates, but he had many chances to prove it, he dropped the ball many times, so inconsistent. Too worry about partying rather then getting his head in the game. He will bounce around the NHL for years to come. He played on the 3rd pairing for most of the year with the Habs, and the biggest game of the year, he was a healthy scratch. That tells me a lot.
Schlemko will play on the 3rd pairing with Benn.
Also, not once I compaired Alzner to Markov.
Got to remember who the coach is. Look at the D man he had in Boston when he won the cup, looks a lot alike