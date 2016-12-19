Canadiens Notebook: Injured Andrei Markov and Andrew Shaw not at practice

STU COWAN

After enjoying a day off on Sunday, the Canadiens were back on the ice Monday in Brossard for an 11 a.m. practice, but without defenceman Andrei Markov and forward Andrew Shaw.

Markov left Saturday’s game in Washington with a lower-body injury, while Shaw didn’t play Friday against San Jose or Saturday against the Capitals because he was suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

The Canadiens are back in action Tuesday night when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Markov has played in 116 consecutive games, dating back to April 3, 2015. The only Canadiens player with a longer iron-man streak is Tomas Plekanec, who has played in 201 consecutive games.

After practice, coach Michel Therrien provided no further details about Markov’s injury, saying only the defenceman was day-to-day. Therrien did confirm that Carey Price will be in goal against the Ducks, but wouldn’t reveal who his goalie will be for the other two games this week when the Minnesota Wild visits the Bell Centre on Thursday and the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at Monday’s practice:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn

Byron – Mitchell – Gallagher

Terry/Andrighetto – McCarron – Carr

Emelin – Weber

Barberio – Petry

Beaulieu – Redmond

Lehkonen earning coach’s trust

Therrien, like most NHL coaches, is reluctant to trust rookies in tough situations, but Artturi Lehkonen has earned his coach’s trust quickly and was on the ice in the dying minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Capitals.

“He’s really responsible on the ice,” Therrien said about the 21-year-old, who has 6-1-7 totals in 22 games and is plus-3. “He’s responsible when he’s having the puck and he’s certainly responsible when he doesn’t have the puck, so I have no doubt to put him out there with his line.”

Therrien said he was also impressed by the play of Mike McCarron in his first two games since getting called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

“He did good,” Therrien said about McCarron, who has one assist, seven hits and is even in plus/minus. “For two games, he kept his game simple. He’s in good position. He protects the puck really well in the offensive zone, so we’re pleased.”

McCarron’s average of 3.5 hits per game ranks second on the Canadiens behind Alexei Emelin’s 3.7.

Danault continues to improve

Phillip Danault has already set career highs for goals, assists and points with 6-7-13 totals in 31 games and is proving to be an outstanding acquisition by Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, who gave up Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann last season to get him from the Chicago Blackhawks. Bergevin also received a second-round draft pick in 2018 as part of the deal.

Fleischmann isn’t playing in the NHL this season, while Weise has 2-2-4 totals in 29 games with Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $9-million free-agent contract this past summer with the Flyers. Danault is in the first season of a two-year, $1.825-million contract.

“He’s improving a lot,” Therrien said about Danault. “This is a young player … I like to see him establish himself in the NHL. He’s having a good season. First of all, he’s stronger on the puck. He skates really well. We could see right from Day 1 of training camp we saw a different player. And when they’re young players, from one year to the other we can see big improvements and he’s certainly one of them.

“He’s playing with confidence, he shows poise,” the coach added. “He’s a guy that players like to play with because he’s doing the right things. He doesn’t do anything fancy. But make sure you’re responsible when you go on the ice and he’s certainly really responsible.”

Chicago selected Danault in the first round (26th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft when Bergevin was the Blackhawks’ director of player personnel before becoming assistant GM to Stan Bowman the next season.

Alex Who?

The Canadiens have done all right in the first six games since first-line centre Alex Galchenyuk went down with a knee injury, posting a 3-1-2 record to earn eight out of a possible 12 points.

“The guys really, first of all, they buy into the team concept,” Therrien said. “We give different roles to some players and they certainly raised their game to the new challenge. I really like the way that we play five-on-five. We stick to the plan … we’re a demanding team to play against because we want to play with pace. So even if we’re missing some guys, for us the team concept is crucial. We believe that we still could win games with our team concept.”

After Galchenyuk was injured on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles, the team reported he would be out for 6-8 weeks and Therrien said his rehab is on schedule and it’s the same for David Desharnais, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 6 in St. Louis and was also expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

“They’re making progress,” Therrien said. “They’re on time.”

Welcome back, Jessica

Jessica Rusnak, formerly of TSN Radio 690 and a past regular guest on the HI/O Show, has returned to Montreal after a stint in Toronto with Sportsnet 590 The Fan.

This week Rusnak is filling in for Andie Bennett — our regular HI/O Show guest this season — on CBC Daybreak from 5:30-8:30 a.m. on 88.5 FM. Rusnak was given the opportunity to ask the final question during Therrien’s news conference Monday morning.

“How are you, stranger?” Therrien said with a big smile.

Rusnak then asked: “Three games this week … have you decided how you’re going to use your goaltenders?”

“Yes,” Therrien said.

“Can you share it?” Rusnak asked.

“Carey’s playing tomorrow,” Therrien said.

“And Thursday?” Rusnak asked.

“Hey, don’t push the luck,” Therrien said with a big smile and laugh.

Ducks in Toronto

The Ducks play the Maple Leafs Monday night in Toronto before heading to Montreal (7:30 p.m., SNO).

Heading into the game against the Leafs, Ryan Kesler (12-15-27) and Ryan Getzlaf (3-24-27) were tied for the lead in scoring with the Ducks, followed by Corey Perry (7-19-26).

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)

