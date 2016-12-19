Canadiens Notebook: Injured Andrei Markov and Andrew Shaw not at practice

STU COWAN
After enjoying a day off on Sunday, the Canadiens were back on the ice Monday in Brossard for an 11 a.m. practice, but without defenceman Andrei Markov and forward Andrew Shaw.
Markov left Saturday’s game in Washington with a lower-body injury, while Shaw didn’t play Friday against San Jose or Saturday against the Capitals because he was suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
The Canadiens are back in action Tuesday night when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Markov has played in 116 consecutive games, dating back to April 3, 2015. The only Canadiens player with a longer iron-man streak is Tomas Plekanec, who has played in 201 consecutive games.
After practice, coach Michel Therrien provided no further details about Markov’s injury, saying only the defenceman was day-to-day. Therrien did confirm that Carey Price will be in goal against the Ducks, but wouldn’t reveal who his goalie will be for the other two games this week when the Minnesota Wild visits the Bell Centre on Thursday and the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.
You can watch Therrien's post-practice news conference on the HI/O Facebook page
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at Monday’s practice:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn
Byron – Mitchell – Gallagher
Terry/Andrighetto – McCarron – Carr
Emelin – Weber
Barberio – Petry
Beaulieu – Redmond
Lehkonen earning coach’s trust
Therrien, like most NHL coaches, is reluctant to trust rookies in tough situations, but Artturi Lehkonen has earned his coach’s trust quickly and was on the ice in the dying minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Capitals.
“He’s really responsible on the ice,” Therrien said about the 21-year-old, who has 6-1-7 totals in 22 games and is plus-3. “He’s responsible when he’s having the puck and he’s certainly responsible when he doesn’t have the puck, so I have no doubt to put him out there with his line.”
Therrien said he was also impressed by the play of Mike McCarron in his first two games since getting called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.
“He did good,” Therrien said about McCarron, who has one assist, seven hits and is even in plus/minus. “For two games, he kept his game simple. He’s in good position. He protects the puck really well in the offensive zone, so we’re pleased.”
McCarron’s average of 3.5 hits per game ranks second on the Canadiens behind Alexei Emelin’s 3.7.
Danault continues to improve
Phillip Danault has already set career highs for goals, assists and points with 6-7-13 totals in 31 games and is proving to be an outstanding acquisition by Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, who gave up Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann last season to get him from the Chicago Blackhawks. Bergevin also received a second-round draft pick in 2018 as part of the deal.
Fleischmann isn’t playing in the NHL this season, while Weise has 2-2-4 totals in 29 games with Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $9-million free-agent contract this past summer with the Flyers. Danault is in the first season of a two-year, $1.825-million contract.
“He’s improving a lot,” Therrien said about Danault. “This is a young player … I like to see him establish himself in the NHL. He’s having a good season. First of all, he’s stronger on the puck. He skates really well. We could see right from Day 1 of training camp we saw a different player. And when they’re young players, from one year to the other we can see big improvements and he’s certainly one of them.
“He’s playing with confidence, he shows poise,” the coach added. “He’s a guy that players like to play with because he’s doing the right things. He doesn’t do anything fancy. But make sure you’re responsible when you go on the ice and he’s certainly really responsible.”
Chicago selected Danault in the first round (26th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft when Bergevin was the Blackhawks’ director of player personnel before becoming assistant GM to Stan Bowman the next season.
Alex Who?
The Canadiens have done all right in the first six games since first-line centre Alex Galchenyuk went down with a knee injury, posting a 3-1-2 record to earn eight out of a possible 12 points.
“The guys really, first of all, they buy into the team concept,” Therrien said. “We give different roles to some players and they certainly raised their game to the new challenge. I really like the way that we play five-on-five. We stick to the plan … we’re a demanding team to play against because we want to play with pace. So even if we’re missing some guys, for us the team concept is crucial. We believe that we still could win games with our team concept.”
After Galchenyuk was injured on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles, the team reported he would be out for 6-8 weeks and Therrien said his rehab is on schedule and it’s the same for David Desharnais, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 6 in St. Louis and was also expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
“They’re making progress,” Therrien said. “They’re on time.”
Welcome back, Jessica
Jessica Rusnak, formerly of TSN Radio 690 and a past regular guest on the HI/O Show, has returned to Montreal after a stint in Toronto with Sportsnet 590 The Fan.
This week Rusnak is filling in for Andie Bennett — our regular HI/O Show guest this season — on CBC Daybreak from 5:30-8:30 a.m. on 88.5 FM. Rusnak was given the opportunity to ask the final question during Therrien’s news conference Monday morning.
“How are you, stranger?” Therrien said with a big smile.
Rusnak then asked: “Three games this week … have you decided how you’re going to use your goaltenders?”
“Yes,” Therrien said.
“Can you share it?” Rusnak asked.
“Carey’s playing tomorrow,” Therrien said.
“And Thursday?” Rusnak asked.
“Hey, don’t push the luck,” Therrien said with a big smile and laugh.
Ducks in Toronto
The Ducks play the Maple Leafs Monday night in Toronto before heading to Montreal (7:30 p.m., SNO).
Heading into the game against the Leafs, Ryan Kesler (12-15-27) and Ryan Getzlaf (3-24-27) were tied for the lead in scoring with the Ducks, followed by Corey Perry (7-19-26).
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
re: Don Cherry and the tranna / worldwide sports media….
Last saturday finished it for me ( for the 20th time). Ron Maclean gives Don Cherry ample time to speak of Emelins hit because they didnt get time to do it last week…..BUT….its a slow maple leafs news day ( they already know what color underwear everyone will wear today), so lets take this opportunity to flame the Habs in whatever way we can and lets use words on national TV like “jerk” among others. How long was Emelins’ penalty again?
The browbeating and verbal seepage from Cherry is expected now,but the homerism without ” a better idea ” or point of any kind screams the Trump campaign platform.
If that had been one of the good ole Tranna boys doing the hitting, it would’ve been accepted as ” the guy musta had it coming to him”.
Cherry is a buffoon, no question…. and Ron MacLean being, ” the enabler” makes him even the bigger “JERK”.
from my point of view.
After Emelin hits you, you get coloring books for christmas……
New thread.
How PO’d must the Red Wings be this morning. After flying to Carolina, holding a morning practise on slush, then preparing for a game only to have the game cancelled as the ice never became playable. The team then flies off to their next game, only to have to reschedule this game at a later date.
If this were to happen to the Habs, I would hope that the game now becomes a home date for the Habs, in this case I think the Wings should get to host the make up date.
Yes the compressor may have broken, but it doesn’t sound like the ice was good in the morning skate and nobody noticed until later in the day when it was too late to get the ice back once the compressor was fixed/replaced.
We’re told the ice at le Nouveau Colisée is top-notch, state of the art equipment and a crack staff, no one being stingy with the expertise and staffing.
I do get folks perspective on how both TSN and Sportsnet focus on Leafs, it is annoying. Growing up in Winnipeg it bothered me also. However, while it is frustrating, these companies are not run on a mandate similar to CBC as a gov’t subsidized national network. They are businesses like any other and they sell their product based on profitability. In a perfect world there would be equal focus on ever province and every territory with whatever sports focus those regions have interest in.
While the Habs clearly don’t get the “Toronto” favourite time and space we all would prefer, it is all based on economics.
As for the comment that the U.S. Networks focus only on New York and California which was said facetiously, perhaps that individual should watch ESPN and see just how much national attention the Jacksonville Jaguars or Milwaukee Brewers get (granted that would mean watching a sports show). The teams with the largest following get the priority treatment outside of the significant stories of the day.
” As for the comment that the U.S. Networks focus only on New York and California ”
He did after all tell us that he did not watch “Sports” shows. Probably way beneath him.
All I know is that for whatever reason, the Ducks were dogs last night against the Leafs. I put a few bucks down on the Ducks and tipped my hat to the odds makers. Gibson did end up standing on his head though.
Hope you’re doing well my friend. Happy Holidays!
As a Chargers fan, I have to agree with your last statement. Watching ESPN or the NFL Network, you’re well-served if you’re a Giants or Cowboys or Patriots fan, but smaller-market team barely get a mention unless they’re tearing up the league, or there’s some scandal going on.
The thing that sucks about TSN and especially Sportsnet is that they have moved away from their mission, their promise to Canadians and the CRTC that they would be a national network, that they’d bring citizens together coast to coast by showcasing national events, second-tier sports, amateur sports, etc. Instead, they’ve devolved into a Maple Leaf orgy.
TSN I still watch occasionally for SportsCentre, but it’s not a can’t miss as it used to be, I can catch the scores online, and anything spectacular or wacky that used to be featured on that show I now get on Puck Daddy or Deadspin. So I only watch out of habit now, and when they get all hyped about the upcoming Leaf or Jet game, I understand that they’re promoting the only NHL properties they have left. Which is fine, but especially since their regional games are blacked out and I can’t watch them anyway, it seems doubly pointless.
Sportsnet is the big con. They pitched it to the CRTC as a necessary service for Canadians, that they’d present sports in a regional manner, so as to avoid the Toronto-centric bias that TSN was falling into. So they pitched that there’d be a Sportsnet East, Ontario, Alberta, and a Sportsnet Pacific, serving those constituencies. Out here, we got a local studio with local reporters who covered the local team and acted as stringers for the national network. We got a nightly newscast with local stars Dave Randorf and Don Taylor, who’d cover the Canucks and crack us up with their antics.
That’s all been undone now. They closed the Vancouver studio, laid off all the production staff and on-air talent. Don Taylor is now doing a radio show on TSN 1040 Vancouver. Everything is run out of Toronto, by way of Auston Matthews belly-button. Which is progress in a way, it used to be Mike Kosta.
So both of our national sports networks have moved away from their stated mission. They’re not living up to the promise they made Canadians, the mission they told the CRTC they’d uphold. I don’t know what needs to happen before their licence gets pulled.
Not Hockey related: I’m just listening now to the Morning Show, Marinaro is debating with an NFL analyst concerning who’s the greatest quarterback and the guy said that Cam Newton of the Carolina Hurricanes is not getting consideration b/c he’s black.
I’m seeing this as a racial discussion and NOT a sports discussion.
Scherbak on Ice at Brossard rink????
Yeah just saw that, interesting. Call up soon?
Isn’t the entire IceCaps team practising in the Montreal area during the break? Perhaps Scherbak is with team doctors and seeing how he is progressing.
It was reported before he wouldn’t be available to play until after Christmas.
If Scherbak is here, then maybe the could get him suit up to play either on Thursday, or on the team’s upcoming Christmas road-trip. Maybe this is a sign of what things should come if Gally doesn’t pick-up his game.
Sherbak is injured and most likely on ice with therapist before the rest of the IceCaps come out. They are all in town working out in MTL before the Xmas break
Speaking of therapists… I think I need to see a massage therapist this week.
Future NHL
RDS had just released a web video concerning the Emelin-Weber pairing: Emelin-Weber, duo de choc
Just by looking at the stats themselves, the pairing is not that effective (offensively) compared to when Weber plays with Beaulieu. Also, the graphs also show that the Pateryn-Beaulieu pairing exceeded both the Markov-Petry, and the Emelin-Weber d-pairs.
So I don’t understand why most fans are clamouring to have N8 be traded? Nathan Beaulieu an effective d-man and I don’t see him as a good tradable asset since his production is better when paired with a good quality defenseman.
I completely agree.
So thankfully it’s just some commenters that are clamoring for N8 to be traded and not the folks actually running the team.
N8 takes chances because he’s an offensive minded defensemen – his game is moving the puck up himself – which we desperately need.
Markov moves it up.
The rest – especially Weber – are defense first and get rid of the puck as quickly as possible.
So with N8 comes some turnovers but he needs to stay.
Redmond also makes mistakes but he’s a defensemen that also skates the puck up – which we need.
Emelin/WEber are a solid D pairing, but horrible on the O side of things.
Look at Emelin, every time he gets the puck he just dumps it out to center ice, there is total loss of puck possession.
Weber also doesn’t move the puck up very well, but a little better then Emelin lol, he will try skating with it a bit
2 shut down guys together
2 offensive guys together
the only pair with balance is the last one unless it’s Beau/Red who both seem to want the puck to advance it
These pairings make sense at home, where you can match AlexShea agianst top lines and 4th lines with nasty on them. We’ll see if the pairings are shuffled during the road trip. I really like Redmond and Beaulieu together, but I see Weber Beaulieu; Petry Emelin; Redmond Markov as the most effective use of hands minds legs.
Free Front.
Good Morning HIO,
I was listening to Don the Cherry yapping about Leafs this and Leafs that, as well as the rest of the Sports net so called reporters from Toronto. There are 30 teams in this league, and no matter which two teams are playing, they continually break away or talk about the leafs. And no matter who is playing the Habs, they interview or talk about the other team.
Toronto media is so full of themselves, they could not give a fair assessment of a hockey game, even if they tried.
I have been around this game for a long time now. Nothing is ever going to change. Toronto is the control center for all media in Canada, that’s just a fact. And they have been jealous of Montreal being the premier city for hockey in Canada, forever. Another fact!
Bizarre that the media would focus on the market which is 40% of the population of the country.
Je ne parles pas francais, but I would gather that RDS and TVA are ever-so slightly more Habs focused in their coverage than they are… say Edmonton, Calgary or Vancouver?
Unbelievable how little the Leafs get talked about on Antichambre!
RDS is a local TV station. It doesn’t pretend to be a national broadcaster.
Not that it matters much to me since I don’t watch shows about hockey. I guess the game doesn’t really lend itself to analysis.
—–
last year it was national
The analysts and other Hockey experts at RDS do talk about hockey nationwide, but only in segments in Habs games (in either the 1st or 2nd intermissions).
They seldom talk about the Sens.. But I’m not quite sure if the Leafs should be in their discussion b/c I can see again the politicizing of this issue between English and French.
Dust…RDS was never a national station. Yes before Rogers bought nhl rights you could watch RDS HAb games anywhere in Canada. But it is still a local Quebec station, as is TVA.
So most of the responses above make no sense.
I was at the gym at 8am a few weeks ago, put the tv on TSN Sports Centre. They started with the Leafs hilites, then a US game. Then on to MLS stuff….and then other stuff. At 8:30 they did a recap of top stories….leafs game and MLS stuff. HAbs had played the night before. It was 8:40am and still no Habs hilite. I was done on treadmill. Turned off the tv, and I will NEVER EVER AGAIN watch Sports Centre. It is a national station, with a national sports news show.
I guess if you are in QC, then with local news and the RDS/TVA coverage you don’t notice that the 2 English national stations spend no time on any team but the Leafs. Imagine when/if they ever become a good team?
My bad i thought they were the national French sports station.
BURLY, no doubt, but when broadcasting a game they could at least see and call the game correctly as to the play, not what they think the play should be.
Like in the NFL broadcasts, where they only talk about the New York and California teams?
—–
Same with the nba. the lakers are crap yet they always talk about them in national broadcasts in the states. Even if the Lakers aren’t playing
40% of the population of which 20% are Leaf fans.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
very true bash….I am part of the 80% 🙂
I don’t think that number is right at all
Especially the Toronto media, they are the worse by far!
I’m not watching Sportsnet much this year. If the US feed is okay, which it often is, I’ll watch that. Same with Ron, Don and HNIC. Liked them both in the past but the act is old. The US broadcasters generally go out of their way to praise Montreal as a hockey city and how well the team is playing this year.
How is this different from when tsn and cbc had the nhl rights? Nothing has really changed. I don’t understand why people are making a big deal about this now.
I never made a big deal about it before, because I never noticed it before. Or maybe because I was able to live in Toronto and watch RDS, that I really didn’t have to watch TSN/SN to get my hockey hilites.
But for sure since Rogers bought the rights to the NHL…and since they own part of the Leafs, it must be part of the producers job to put the Leafs front and centre. It must come from Rogers. Cause it’s their team, and they paid 10M, or whatever they did so that they can use the air time to promote their team. Just like the Jays. As long as Rogers owns them, they will always remain in TO (not that their are issues for them to leave) but what I mean is that Rogers has what 7 stations now that they have to fill air time. They save and make big money by owning a team and filling the air time with their team.
They are doing the same with HNIC and their NHL broadcasting.
I think that’s the difference. I never watched RDS so i don’t see a change. TSN always talked about Toronto first and foremost. They still do in their highlight packages.
That is a huge factor, with TSN and Sportsnet now owning sports properties they are using their platforms as ticket sales agencies. TSN has become brutal with their attempts to prop up the Argos and the CFL and Rogers Sportsnet are complete shills for the BlueJays.
It is still my hope and dream that the shared ownership of the Leafs by two arch enemies can still one day lead to the demise of the team. The Leafs are on a good path at present, lets hope the dual ownership of business rivals gets in the way of finishing off the rebuild.
Anyone have a good stream for the game. I used to use HabsonlineTV.blogspot.ca but it has not worked the past two weeks.
For clarification purposes I’m looking for a fee free site.
http://onhockey.tv/
Markov is expected in the line up tonight according to a Postmedia report in the Toronto Sun this morning.
Happy Days!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Why don’t they just give him the night off on his birthday? It is the Ducks…big deal.
This burns my Ass when I see how the teams who purposely acquired bad contracts like Nathan Horton, David Clarkson, etc…. are now hoping to get a ruling in their favour for the upcoming expansion draft.
This league, (run by a little weasel) continually make provisions which are openly creating a circumvention of the Cap. Most all of these players no longer playing but still on hefty contracts have been used in trades to benefit those teams. Yet now when their should be some penance paid for taking on contracts like these, it appears the league is going to give them a break.
No surprise to me that Crazy Uncle Lou will once again own Bettman and win this ruling. Leafs have Horton on this list and should have to protect him.
http://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/18286260/nhl-expansion-draft-plan-columbus-blue-jackets-centers-oft-injured-david-clarkson
I also wonder if teams that have players with long term contracts, where the last few years are for only a mil (Hossa, Weber etc.), will ever have to pay recapture penalties.
As well, I don’t necessarily place the blame with Bettman. For me, it’s all on the GMs who basically try and cheat and circumvent the new CBA deals even before the ink is dry. Mind you, a really strong, independent league president would stand up to these guys and negate what they are trying to do.
WWDTD
The Players Association is also guilty.
They negotiated the CBA which includes the Salary Cap and the loopholes that benefit players as much as owners.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
How the CBJs got to this point is irrelevant now. Clarkson got re-injured playing with them. If he is too “damaged” to play anymore, then they shouldn’t have to protect an asset that can’t play. This is something for the medical people to decide on.
Yes Clarkson was the singular point of my post.
I think the biggest ass burning in this whole Cap Circumvention dog & pony show is the Devils/Kovalchuk non-story.
They sign an ‘illegal’ contract.
That they are fined a 1st rounder of their choice in one of two
seasons for doing it.
They have a successful season and get to the Finals with him playing on that illegal contract.
That they decide to use the 29th overall pick and defer the next seasons (That’s A LOT of confidence in the next year!).
That them punishment is then reduced so that the 1st rounder no longer needs to be surrendered.
(“Whaaaaaat? But we were, so totally, like, confident that we would be picking 30th and totally ready to give it up as punishment.”)
Add to that the Kovalchuk exit from a bankrupt team with no Cap, Contract or Financial penalties… not even a waivers for the mutual cancellation of the deal…
And it being just dusted off the the corner like it was no big deal.
harrumph.
Yup. Lou seems to have better photos on Bettman than MT has on MB. Had no idea all these hockey people were such Photography aficionados.
I hate what Lou has been able to do…but I think it’s more jealousy that he can repeatedly get away with it…and it helps the Leafs big time. I think that’s what I hate.
Rodibas, Lupul…..both banished, even tho Lupul came out saying he was fine
Horton…well they aren’t the only one to do that
Cowan….sure the Leafs didn’t care if they had to pay him $2M or 750K…but they needed the ruling that would give them the cap excemption or they would have been over the cap this year
Leivo…injured, cleared to return, sent to AHL for condition stint, upon NHL return there was no room for him on roster. Which meant he, or another player, would have to be placed on waivers. Oh wait…no no, even tho he just played a bunch of games in AHL once he got to Leaf locker room he is still injured and placed on IR…until Holland can get traded and Bozak is injured, so we can take him off and put him in a game.
Lou not only has NHL turn a blind eye to how he deals with players, but he also has DR who will say whatever he wants them to say. I hope players see how Lou treats them when they no longer fit his need. Ask Michalek who was talked into believing Leafs wanted him and Lou convinced him to waive his no trade so they could trade Phaneuf.
Wish our GM has the same balls….oh no DD is still injured, all year on IR according to our DR so it does not count on our cap.
^This!
Whoever is in the lineup for this game, we should be desperate for points tonight and Thursday; our last two home games before 7 in a row (and 9 of 10) on the road.
Ducks played last night, and we’ve a loss to avenge. Make those big guys move for a living, lads!
Free Front.
Bernier in the crease!
That’s plain disrespectful. Time for another crooked number!
not really. It always seems like goalies from Quebec play really really well in Montreal. Seems like a no brainer to me.
Well Dust, you’re mistaken. I thought you might have a point, so I did the homework, and the results aren’t good for Bernier.
Bernier gave up 4 vs Habs Nov 24th 2010, .879 save % in 4-1 loss as goalie for Kings @ Bell Centre
Gave up 2 Dec 3rd 2011, .926 save % in 2-1 loss as goalie for Kings @ LA
Gave up 4 Mar 1st 2014, .867 save % in 4-3 loss as goalie for Leafs, @ Bell Centre
Gave up 3 Jan 18 2014, .909 save % in 5-3 WIN(!) as goalie for Leafs, @ Air Canada Centre
Gave up 4 Nov 30 2013, .897 save % in 4-2 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 3 Apr 11 2015, .909 save % in 4-3 SO loss as goalie for Leafs @ Air Canada Centre
Gave up 4 Feb 28 2015, .864 save % in 4-0 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 1 Feb 14 2015, .969 save % in 2-1 SO loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 4 Oct 8 2014, .875 save % in 4-3 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Air Canada Centre
Gave up 4 Feb 27 2016, .889 save % in 4-1 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 5 Oct 24 2015, .815 save % in 5-3 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 3 Oct 7 2015, .929 save % in 3-1 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Air Canada Centre
That’s ONE win vs eleven losses. Now, he’s never played the Habs as a member of the Ducks, so that should help him. And you could say he’s due…actually, OVERDUE might be more accurate…lol.
According to RDS Markov is un cas incertain against the Ducks. So doesn’t sound like his flu is too serious.
I am not looking forward to the return of DD.Maybe we will get lucky and they will send him somewhere,anywhere.
2 points in the bag tomorrow night, Bernier in the crease for the ducks. Habs make Gibson look like Hasek for some reason, and Bernier is poop vs the habs.
Meow!
Shaker out!
Don’t count your chickens etc. We no doubt have a better chance with Bernier, but it’s far from a sure thing. If the Habs come out flat after an extra day’s rest, the result will be the same as against San Jose.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Gibson is fantastic young goalie. He is the only reason Ducks beat Leafs last night
Jessica’s back. Yum. If they make her a regular on the show I’ll start watching again.
Tomorrow they have to win for Jessica.
I watched the last minute of the ANA vs. TOR game. Even with an empty net from the laffs, they can’t beat the quacks.
I can say that only 4 teams in the atlantic have a chance to play to minutes and win games against NHL western conference teams. They are Boston, Detroit, and the Florida Teams. Mtl., Toronto, Ottawa, and Buffalo are still trailing
vs Western Teams
Montreal 5-4-1
Ottawa 6-5-1
Boston 5-6-0
Tampa Bay 1-6-1
Florida 3-2-2
Detroit 7-5-0
Buffalo 6-3-1
Toronto 4-6-5
In terms of NHL Western Teams are concerned, the real specific teams that I am aware of, that Atlantic Eastern teams are having a tough time with are the California Teams (only the L.A. Kings is the team the Habs beat twice this season), Chicago, St. Louis, and Maybe Minnesota. Add Winnipeg and possibly Calgary there as well (although I have not seem them play these teams this season).
However, the other bulk of the Western Conference teams such as the Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, Colorado, Nashville, and Arizona, are struggling due to poor performances and injuries.
I rarely watch the leafs, but did see the first two periods and a part of the third. They played a good entertaining game, and Gibson saved it for the Ducks. They did it with 8 rookies in the lineup and Mathews is gonna be good. With, like all teams, a couple of pieces both leafs and oilers are going to contend. We have a strong base, and I don’t know enough GMese to say who we need, but for long term success a la hawks and a while ago, the wings, we need strong player development. Habs have not had that in too long. Other than getting a few players for the short term how do we gather the right people for the long term?
Well, if the Habs want the right people for the long-term, it will all boil down to how much money can they pay a certain guy like a Muller or a Gallant. Plus, factor the winning chances of that team, they will stay regardless of the circumstances.
As of now, both names I mentioned (Cap. Kirk, and Gerard) are now candidates for the Las Vegas coaching job.
Fowler shot that puck so hard the United Steel Workers of America are considering filing a grievance.
Red Wings game vs. Carolina in Raleigh cancelled due to poor ice conditions.
Per Ken Holland, #DETvsCAR cancelled. Poor ice delayed start too long given Wings have 7:30 pm game Tue at TBL
embarrassing
Free Front.
” Our game ™ … “
Guessing this wouldn’t happen at a Nordiques home game.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Move them back to Hartford. They never had ice problems there. And they had a great logo.
Give your avatar my best … (sigh)
Leafs playing 8 rookies and skating very well vs the Ducks.
They have a much better power play than whatever that thing is we do with the man advantage.
They should be a real force in a few years once goaltending and D settles.
Toronto’s PP is at 18.3%,
Montreal’s is at 19.4%
–Go Habs Go!–
I’d like to see a puck control stat because they control it the entire PP.
We can’t make two passes in a row on ours.
I’d like to see a mea culpa.
—–
do they award goals based on the number of passes teams can make. I don’t keep close track of these advanced stats. Silly me, always thought it was goals that mattered.
Subban controlled the puck on the Montreal PP for a full two minutes and couldn’t score a goal to save his life.
The penalty killing team doesn’t mind it that much if the team with a man advantage controls the puck. As long as it’s on the perimeter and eats up valuable seconds.
WWDTD
Agree Chili. Was scrolling down after posting above. Leafs ppmay be a bit lower % wise than ours, but it looked very good last night. Granted, it was one of the few leaf games I’ve watched. They had much more puck and player movement than we do. Then Mathews on the half board is excellent.
Either the coaches or the players don’t seem to understand that the guy without the puck must create the passing seam. They are too stationary and very easy to defend. The guy with the puck also has to be taught to either move his feet or move the puck. If they don’t (and this is usually the case) they risk being taken off the puck. I don’t know why this is but I suspect it is due to Therrien being uber risk adverse and not wanting them to make what he sees as risky seam passes. It’s a recipe for failure as I see it.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Martin’s deployment of Darche on the PP is strikingly similar to MT’s utilization of Desharnais. God I’m praying DD doesn’t make it back into the line-up. He brings absolutely nothing to the table. I’ve been waiting for him to be sent permanently to St. John’s for too long.
It’s the one thing I hate about Habs management. Too many decisions based on language and personal relationships. CHaracter or not, DD should not step on the ice for this team ever again. Ghetto is better, McCarron is a beast, everyone else on the team is head and shoulders better, with the exception on Flynn, but at least he can fly and win battles on the boards…..DD can do neither. Anyone who feels otherwise simply doesn’t watch the game.
DD and Chucky’s injury updates should not even be reported in the same sentence. It’s like comparing the health of the star player and the water boy.
Is it all of us you hate or just the ones employed by the Canadiens?
It is far more arguable that Tinordi was selected solely on the basis of his last name.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Perfect Chris F. I could not have said it better. DD is a waste I am so so sick of him. Next is #14 soft as a marshmellow!!!!
Shea Weber is a Stud!
Looking back on your post history, you told us that you’d be done as a fan if the Canadiens traded Lars Eller. Could you do us all a favour and honour your vow to us? Everyone would be much happier. You could take up hand fishing, or manga, or mall walking, hobbies and pursuits that wouldn’t blacken your mood so.
You’re holding on against all reasonable hope. I can guarantee you there is more David Desharnais in a Canadiens uniform in our future. Cut the cord now, and be free.
Remember, your word is your bond. You promised.
Im not a huge DD fan, but…. he is a lot better than Ghetto. A lot
FYI, TSN is streaming Canada’s WJC warmup game
–Go Habs Go!–
Tyson Jost.
Sergachev better be damn good…
If Jost turns out better than Serge, I won’t blame MB. It was a tough choice but Serge’s physical attributes were too good to pass up.
There were/are a lot of questions about Jost, Serge much more of a high percentage choice and also has a huge upside, and under the circumstances was the best choice IMO.
Regarding the Jacques Martin-Jessica Rusnak flap, I did some idle research trying to find a recording of the exchange and couldn’t come up with it, but I would swear that I’d heard or seen Mr. Martin’s reaction, and that there was a bit of an eyeroll and a scoff there.
Here’s how Stu found reacted to the exchange, and he’s a little sour about it, even though this occurred before the The Trade and The Grieving. There’s a dead link to the audio of the exchange between the coach and the reporter, so we know that a recording existed at one time.
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/why-isnt-erik-cole-on-habs-power-play
And here’s another account of the exchange.
http://allhabs.net/keeping-them-honest-jacques-martin/
And another.
http://www.lfpress.com/sports/hockey/2011/10/23/18866711.html
All these stories do relate that it wasn’t a neutral question and answer, that the non-verbal communication was significant. It seems everyone who was in the room, who were familiar to these post-game pressers, felt the tension rise.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
He rolled his eyes? Scoffed? That bastard!! The league would have black balled anyone else for such dastardly behaviour, but oh no, not a Montreal coach. They have the league in their back pockets…
Kidding and such stuff aside, I hope you and everyone else here has a great Christmas and wonderful holidays.
–Go Habs Go!–
Time to work a deal with the Islanders for Tavaras!!!
We take John Tavares, and give them the Laval rink, so they have a decent barn to play in for a change.
John Tavares and $24.00 and we give them the island of Manhattan
NHL roster freeze begins midnight tonight and ends Dec. 28th
–Go Habs Go!–
Last night in beautiful Montreal 🙁 at LA Cage before Canada Finland game.
I envied you for your St-Hubert-Canadiens game at le Nouveau Forum doubleheader, but you can have La Cage.
Well, at least you were here for all this beautiful weather 🙂
Safe trip home.
Free Front.
Miller posted the rosters for tonight’s WJC warm up game:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0Dix7MWIAAFKh-.jpg
–Go Habs Go!–
Free tickets to Canada Finland game tonite, Prestige level sec 102 CC seat 7&8 message back if intereseted, can email tickets
For a split second I thought you wrote “massage back” and I was like no thanks…LOL.
Tickets are gone!
Daddy’s team too!
If Markov is day-to-day, just give him the next two weeks off.
I’d give him 4-6 weeks off and let the current one work with the system. Marky sure needs to rest his legs and knees before he get back on the ice again.
Non hockey observation: neither the snatching of the US submersible by China in the South China Sea, nor the shooting of Russia’s ambassador in Ankara, are comforting developments in our geopolity.
Free Front.
Nope, it all is starting to feel a little treacherous.
For a humourless curmudgeon, Therrien seems to have a lot of fun. On the other hand, he strikes me as a person who will never like losing.
Free Front.
“who will never like losing”…who likes losing??? This is like saying “who will never like paying taxes”.
I don’t mind paying my taxes. I’m not crazy about the corruption and/or stupidity that fritters a portion of them away, but the overall concept seems solid to me.
What I meant is that he is rarely in an expansive mood after a loss, but can be quite charming, as he was today.
Free Front.
You must not live in Quebec…LMAO.
I do, just north of you. At least it’s not Laval 🙂
Free Front.
I disagree. I think he likes losing as long as they lose the right way.
That might be true for a game or two.
Free Front.
Markov has had a solid season, though I don’t think he’s best used on the PK or in late game defensive situations. Save him for 5-on-5 and the PP.
Some may say, ‘well, who else can we use on the PK or when the game is on the line?’ Markov was out for the remainder of the 3rd and the Habs closed out the game very nicely.
Habs projected 6D against the Ducks:
Weber, Emelin, Petry, Barberio, Beaulieu, and Redmond.
To me, the biggest sign of the progress the team has made this year is that this is our top 6 right now and HI/O IS NOT FREAKING OUT!
Why should anyone be freaking out?
With Markov and Pateryn injured Barberio and Redmond are providing solid depth as back ups.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Freaking out… is what we do.
Assuming Ghetto gets the call ahead of Terry, the 4th line will be interesting to watch. Carr/McCarron/Ghetto – Wonder if this kid line could wreak some havoc. Not the fastest line nor the biggest but also not completely fraught with guys who traditionally fit the role of 4th liners. They may all end up as fringe NHL’ers (hope not) but it also isn’t Kostopolous/Nokia/Blunden or Pyatt.
Montoya vs. Columbus Part II
Habs need to acquit themselves and not limp into their Christmas holiday break with another stinker in front of big Al.
Again, don’t care if they win or lose, just show up this time.
But win and I don’t mention the heresy all of 2017!
And if they stink it up against Montoya again, he should storm off the ice, give his bench a glare and not tap Price’s pads. What’s good for the goose…
Columbus is playing even better now than they did that night. It won’t be easy.
Richard R
I am mentally prepared for a one goal loss to the Mighty Blue Jackets of Columbus.
A 10-0 shellacking is going to make for a poor Xmas weekend.
Martin took a lot of heat from many for playing Darche on the PP ahead of Cole early in 11/12, but Cole, a notorious slow starter, was struggling to produce early on in his first season in Montreal. During the previous 10/11 season, Darche had averaged 5.33 PP pts/60 while Cole averaged 2.04 so it wasn’t a totally crazy move by Martin in the early part of that season to try Darche rather than the struggling Cole on the PP. I think Cole got a wake up call when Martin made him earn his ice time (especially on the PP) rather than just having it handed to him. That early wake up call may have helped nudge Cole to a career season stat wise. BTW, Cole improved to average 3.1 PP pts/60 in 11/12. Cole finished that season with 267:44 PP TOI while Darche had 30:16.
–Go Habs Go!–
That was in fact pointed out at the time.
But did the coach choose to mention it? Nah, he got his undies in a bunch and came out looking like a heal.
Rusnak’s question:
“Jacques, what’s the thought process behind having Mathieu Darche on the power play and having a guy like Erik Cole on the bench?”
Martin’s answer:
“Well, I think if you look at your stats last year, how many goals did Erik Cole score on the power play? So, maybe I do some work. I think he’s had an opportunity, and Mathieu Darche I think does a good job in front of the net. So I guess that’s the prerogative of being the coach. But I think it’s always important to do the research.”
–Go Habs Go!–
If a coach wants only to choose players based on statistical analysis and can’t see which player should work out long term as a far better fit, then perhaps most NHL coaches know little more than you and I pecking away on a keyboard.
Of course, right after Martin made those ludicrous comments, he put Cole on the PP and he did great!
Habfan17
I don’t know about great, but Cole certainly did do a lot better after that.
FWIW, here are the top 5 Habs in PP pts/60 that season: Desharnais 4.57, Plekanec 4.40, Kaberle 3.58, Cole 3.19 and Pacioretty 3.15
–Go Habs Go!–
That fact was known to ‘knowledgeable’ fans, that Erik Cole scores his goals on the rush, but to the casual fan, it was curious that the high-price FA forward who was brought in to help the offence wasn’t on the powerplay. It was a bit of a stumper, like currently, why use Brian Flynn on the shootout, he’s a fourth-liner? (Answer: he’s really good at shootouts)
Other points which made that question valid is that the powerplay was, surprise surprise, limping along back then, so there was good reason to try something different, especially since the experiment involved removing Mathieu and plugging in Erik, not the other way around.
One other point off the top of my head is that Erik, while I thought he played well early on, with that rampaging buffalo style of his, wasn’t getting results. His production wasn’t what we’d hoped at that point. So there was an undercurrent of thought that maybe he should get on the powerplay to pot in a couple easy goals, get him jumpstarted that way.
For all these reasons, Jessica’s and the fan at large’s question was valid. Mr. Martin responded very poorly, he should have just answered that their stats showed that blah blah blah, instead of dismissively telling her she should do her research.
In any case, Erik’s game took off when he was put on right wing with Max on left and David Desharnais at centre, Erik had a career year, better than he ever did with Eric Staal. Max had his breakout season, both wingers breaking the 30-goal mark.
Not to mention, when I did my research, there was no data to suggest that Cole did not do well on the PP. In fact. there was not enough data at all.
Jessica’s question showed him up and he got defensive. Very unprofessional. Then to turn around and put Cole on the PP right after that. If it smells like a 3 day old fish, then it is!
Habfan17
The coach certainly did seem any or all of annoyed, gruff and even rude when answering that question from the media. It wasn’t the first and won’t be the last time something like that happens. I don’t think it was really that big of a deal (but it’s not like the fans and media ever blow anything out of proportion when it comes to the Habs).
I wonder what the reaction would have been if it was a veteran male reporter instead of Rusnak in that exchange? Would folks had been tripping all over themselves to chastise the mean old coach not answering the question nicely? I didn’t even think it was that severe of a coach / media exchange compared to many others I heard / read including some gems between Tortorella and Brooks.
–Go Habs Go!–
I don’t think it had anything to do with Rusnak being female, it had to do with a media member asking a question that was not in the “go to list” provided by the team to the media for post game scrums.
It caught him off guard, it showed chutzpah on her part. Keep track of the kind of questions Mr. Therrien gets in post game, typically a pretty controlled environment.
“Therrien did confirm that Carey Price will be in goal against the Ducks, but wouldn’t reveal who his goalie will be for the other two games this week when the Minnesota Wild visits the Bell Centre on Thursday and the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.“
Am I wrong in my belief that you kind of have to go with Al Montoya Friday in Columbus? Redemption and all that jazz? Exorcise the ghosts?
What could go wrong?
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
I say do Montoya for the 2 games. Teach that team to play in front of a goalie other than Price.
You just want to be able to bitch at MT for playing Montoya 2 games in a row. I know your tricks to get the posters riled up.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
I’d have him in there, no question.
Timo’s second favorite is back in town. The “why is Darche on the PP” question was a classic.
Fill me in… who’s back in town?
Scroll up or scroll down and read. Your hero in the Media is the key clue.
Jessica!? No way! YES!! She has such gorgeous hair.
Throw that Sausser guy out, or Stu or any other dude on that panel and put Jessica back on the HIO show!!! Do it, HIO!
Habs are taking to many stupid penalties. It is costing us big time with injuries from blocking shots. We have lost two D and one forward so far on the penalty kill. Stay out of the box, it costs us goals against, games and injured players..
Yes, some lazy and thoughtless penalties. If it keeps up, there may be a few more loses on the score sheet, and perhaps on the bench.
Habfan17
You are so right. I think it’s our biggest weakness this year.
Show me a game where we have struggled, and I’ll show you a game where we have taken too many penalties.
Giddy up
Happy to see Rusnak back, there has been lots of cutbacks to the airwaves on both Rogers and Bell here in the GTA. Hopefully things work out for Jessica back in Montreal.
She will always hold a dear place in our hearts for that fateful day in JM’s career when she had the ruksak to ask her pointed question to the Count.
Amen to that! I thought far less of JM after his response to a real question. That’s the last time the coach has ever had to field anything like a criticism.
And it wasn’t even that pointed a question either. She asked what we were all wondering, she did us the favour.
Often, coaches or politicians will get upset at being asked a question like that. It would help if they understood the question as an opportunity to get their message out. And that the journo is giving them an opportunity to answer for themselves, to be on the record, instead of letting all of us assume what his answer would be.
Journalists should ask what we’re all wondering more often. The fifth estate has all but shut down in most parts of the (less) free world.
A smart coach might simply have praised the player and moved on. That the world feels the need to be adversarial with journalists is a bad thing generally.
Jacques Martin should have taken to Twitter, ranted incoherently and disgrammatically, and pointed out that the whole thing was ‘Sad!’
“Poor journalism! Do your job!”
Re. Beaulieu: I don’t know if he’s a 1st pairing or 2nd pairing or 3rd pairing guy. But I don’t think Therrien knows either.
I can’t believe the short leash they put developing some guys on is good for their development or for the team ultimately. I’d rather live with a few mistakes, have him with a veteran partner, and see him learn, than just keep him in a 3rd line role with whatever plunker is available. Beaulieu has real upside… he deserves better tutelage. I’m not saying he’ll turn into a top 2 or 3 guy. But that for sure he won’t if he’s always on the 3rd pair carrying the mail.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Entering his 5th year as a pro, Beaulieu is surrounded by the best squad he’s played on. His offense, never entirely lights out in junior, is roughly on track with last year’s numbers. I do like that he’s tied with Shaw with +12, 2nd on the team. Only Joel Hanley is minus among defenders, at -2.
Right now he’s playing about where he should: he’s the clear #5 on this team. His icetime reflects it, with Weber the rock at 25+ mins and Markov, Emelin and Petry at around 21+. NB is playing 17+ minutes a night and defensively has been reasonably responsible in those spaces. Nate also gets a look on the powerplay, one of the only 4 guys who generally take a turn. He’s put up half the numbers that Petry has, playing half the minutes compared to same. I’d like to see Beaulieu get more time on the PP, and be encouraged to shoot more.
Nate doesn’t do much penalty killing, he and Pateryn are way down compared to the top 4 guys. I suspect he could take some load away from Markov in that department but he’s clearly not going to unless Markov is down for a while. I’d like to see if his pair gets the first 5-on-5 shift often after a kill.
I’m gonna go ahead and say that Beaulieu’s game is marginally better than last year. Ahead, but not by much. He’s not as valuable to the club as Alexei Emelin this year and next, and he won’t suddenly find a scoring touch. His main attributes are skating and youth.
To me, so far, he’s one of those first-rounders you really thought was going to get better as they aged, but didn’t. His hockey IQ will never rise to the level of his athleticism. If we can use him in a deal to land a better D than Emelin, then do it, and protect that new guy in the expansion draft. But if it’s a choice between Emelin and Beaulieu right now I’d take Emelin hands-down every time.
Thoughtful reply. I learned some things.
Thanks.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Yeah, like the fact that youth is important. Wish I’d known earlier.
—–
Facetiousness aside, what do you think is more important, Nate’s youth or Emelin’s steady physical play?
Truly. Being a spectator is not as fun as being a player. 🙁
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
I think Emelin is one of the nice surprises of this season.
—–
@bwoar, I’m going to go with Nate. I still believe in the kid. I get your point about his hockey IQ not being the best. But I think he has good tools, and he needs mentoring. I can’t say I’m 100% sure of this… he’s a bit of a mystery, but I’d gamble that he has more to give.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
This is gonna be a case where the GM and coach may differ in the end, depending on how MB sees his defense. It’s obvious who the coach wants out there, but, the age thing may loom larger for a GM with salary planning in mind. If only Nate had developed a bit more of a meanstreak we wouldn’t be considering this – but Emelin is the classic ‘hard to play against’ type so it’s hard to think MB would drop him either. Tough call!
Mikhail Sergachev goes into the WJC on FIRE. Last three games: 2G 4A 6P, 17SOG, 24 iCorsi, 23 primary shot assists in all-situations.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If the Habs beat the Ducks tomorrow night, I will cease and desist from the Trade Carey talk for the rest of the year!
And if they kick the crap out of Columbus on Friday, I will not talk about trading Price in 2017 either!
But we still need a center… ☺
Here’s a different take on this morning’s practice not that it really matters much. There was a time that Beaulieu and Petry were a decent defensive pairing.
John Lu
@JohnLuTSNMtl
#Habs practice D:
Emelin – Weber
Barberio – Petry
Beaulieu – Redmond
WWDTD
There was time when Pacioretty wasn’t such a floater. Things change.
Can’t say that Barberio is any upgrade on Bo though.
It’s acceptable to be a floater these days if you score. Friday night I’m at the Sabres game watching Eichel. He gives 100% about 25% of the time. Patches puts in much more effort in my sample of one game.
Difference is Timo and expectations, just as his employers expect and get 110% out of him every work day, he has the same expectations for players on the Habs.
I’m sure once Timo gets paid millions like the rest of us his expectations will change – silly man.
YES!!!
I made a point of watching a few Sabres games last season to see Eichel. and he was no floating. If he was floating on Friday, it may have to do with the high ankle sprain he had at the beginning of the season and then tweaking it his 2nd or 3rd game back.
Habfan17
Sorry, Burly scooped you. He posted these same pairing this morning.
It will be a cold day in hell when Burly scoops me!
I just posted these pairings to show that Lu’s info was in contract to that of Stu Cowan.
WWDTD
Hence why I posted Lu’s pairings earlier. 😉
Florida Panthers Owner Vincent Viola Nominated as Secretary of Army
Trump is a fool,clown,tax evader,molester,draft dodger,piece of garbage and a loser.
Don’t stop now , you were just gaining a head of steam …
All Habs all the Time
Going into their Christmas break, here’s how the IceCaps compare to the other Canadian Club’s teams in their conference:
St. John’s IceCaps (Habs):
31pts/29games .534 pts% 2.96 GF/G 25.4 PP%(2nd ranked)
Toronto Marlies (Leafs):
28pts/27games .519 pts% 2.95 GF/G 24.2 PP%(6th ranked)
Utica Comets (Canucks):
24pts/27 games .444 pts% 2.44 GF/G 20.0 PP%(12th ranked)
Binghamton Senators (Sens):
21pts/27games .389 pts% 2.25 GF/G 10.7 PP%(30th ranked)
Note that It’s not as meaningful to compare to other Canadian Club’s teams in the other AHL conference as the two conferences don’t play against each other in the regular season. FWIW, Stockton (Calgary) is doing better pts% wise at .708 while Bakersfield (Oilers) and Manitoba (Jets) are doing worse at .500 and .481 respectively.
–Go Habs Go!–
Michael Therrien moved McCarron to center… at least in practice. I am sure it is done to confuse the Ducks because I am sure that at some point during McCarron’s 2nd shift he will be moved back to wing.
But he won’t move back to wing until after a face-off further enhancing the illusion. . .
If you do nothing else today, you must watch the Anaheim Mighty Ducks YouTube video that is posted above. You can fast forward and still get the basic impact of what happened that night. And to think this franchise has won a Cup while other teams such as St Louis, Minnesota, Vancouver and Buffalo are still on the outside looking in.
WWDTD
HA love it!! In all fairness – they were owned by Disney so something cheesy was expected.
Re Shaw’s concussion like symptoms. This is why I disagree with the NHL that punishment for illegal or borderline hits factor in the injury (or lack thereof).
If Shaw doesn’t return to the game is there a suspension?
No… don’t you know, it was a hockey play.
I’m OK that there was no suspension, my issue is that Shaw is tough – if he wasn’t then maybe there is a suspension. I know we all complain about the Disciplinary Committee (rightfully so) so I’ll just leave it at that.
I think if a Hab player makes that exact hit we proclaim the player was bending over and the contact to head was unintended and inadvertent. I don’t like the hit, but I can understand why not suspended.
Having said that, someone linked the other day the language used for Max when he got a suspension for hit on Letang. Based on that, this hit should have been suspension. Zero consistency is the norm from the Justice League of America run by Colon Campbell.
Exactly Burly
Great link to the 2007 WJC article on Price. You see that photo of Price, Toews, and Letang and start wishing.
That shootout against the US was intense. The pressure on Price, Frazee, Toews and Mueller was really something ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5LV4yr7YV0 )
Then Price went on to play a couple games with Hamilton, and 22 in the playoffs to the Calder Cup.
Price was the type Rudyard Kipling was speaking of when he wrote: If you can keep your wits about you while all others are losing theirs, and blaming you. The world will be yours and everything in it, what’s more, you’ll be a man, my son.
Class act.
That was an epic game. Just like the one against Russia in 2009 I think.
Now all Carey needs to do is win the stanley cup… and he will… but not with Habs.
Bold prediction.
Free Front.
I take it Rudyard Kipling wasn’t speaking about some of the posters on this site.
WWDTD
Lots of discussion over radio concerning Nathan Beaulieu and the chance to trade him for a forward or for Cam Fowler. I don’t think trading N8 in the middle of this season (neither at the deadline) will help the team. I would like to see him do more now that Markov’s injured.
Moving to Tuesday’s game, the defense should look like this:
Emelin – Weber
Petry – Barberio
Redmond – Beaulieu
With Markov out if Beaulieu is still only on the 3rd pairing I would strongly consider trading him for a top 6 forward or a better dman like fowler.
Ok. But with a depleting squad this season due to injuries, who are they going to call-up in the farm team? I don’t see this option of trading Beaulieu as a best option. He got injured and his stats are low compared to last season. But that doesn’t mean he will not improve. He just got back and I can see him play better with Redmond.
Much ado about Beaulieu’s skating and offensive upside before he was drafted. What he has shown as a Hab suggests that much of that was inflated IMO.
If you believe he has better hockey in him to give, then you want to keep him and hope for that to come out.
From my seat, however, he has already peaked and can be moved for a better and more useful player – aucun problème.
ALWAYS Habs –
Well I think we know one thing – once the expansion draft comes around, one of Beaulieu or Emelin will be gone. That is pretty well a given.
WWDTD
That’s the conundrum D Mex. At what point is it decided to keep or move a player. Going back many years, a lot of people here would have traded Lafleur after his 3’rd year. And what would we have missed.
You’re right about Lafleur, jermart. The turning point for him seemed to be getting rid of the helmet and playing ballzout hockey.
It’s not that Beaulieu is a negative, at least not for me. It’s more that he falls far short of the hype that surrounded his addition to the Habs organization :
I find his skating average and he adds no more offence than any other LH-shooting D-man currently on the roster. I could also do with him talking less in the room after games etc – what he has to say amounts to little more than empty airtime IMO.
ALWAYS Habs –
Nate will end the season with Weber, and be amazing.
Free Front.
Team Canada has a WJC warmup game vs Finland tonight.
It’s on TSN2 at 7:00 pm Eastern
–Go Habs Go!–
Wonder if WJC will be on GCL?
doubt it. The rights to the WJC are owned by tsn. GCL is Rogers
Oh well… plenty of other streams out there anyway.
The IceCaps are in Montreal now for a short conditioning stint before the Christmas break.
–Go Habs Go!–
I think that’s against the rules. It’s NHL players that get sent down to the AHL for a conditioning stint, not the other way around. The Canadiens are going to hear about it from rule guru Colin Campbell.
If this keeps up we will have to start playing in the parking lot of MGH.
Surprised people have not been more inquisitive about Markov’s injury. His offensive production has been huge to the team so far this season. Guys like Beaulieu and Barberio haven’t shown that they can put up his numbers. We’ll see.
Does Markov have a lower body flu? How serious is the flu?
And with Pateryn injured, who else steps into Markov’s spot? Isn’t Redmond injured too?
John LuVerified account
@JohnLuTSNMtl
#Habs practice D & G:
Emelin – Weber
Barberio – Petry
Beaulieu – Redmond
Price
Montoya
Cheers, Burli.
@ HabinBurlington:
Ah! Just as what I thought. I just saw this after I put my comment on top. Thanks for the information.
I think MT sat Redmond last game because of cerebral flatulence in the previous match.
Well, at least Ghetto is out of sick bay and on the ice this morning.
Dang!
First.
First for the first time!!!