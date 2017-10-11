Analyze This: Despite Canadiens’ slow start, there are reasons for optimism

Editor’s note: This marks the first column about hockey analytics by new Hockey Inside/Out contributor Marc Dumont. Analyze This will examine interesting trends and pertinent numbers behind the Canadiens’ stats. Marc Dumont is a contributor to the Athletic Montreal website and former managing editor of Eyes on the Prize, a website devoted to Canadiens coverage. His column will appear weekly throughout the 2017-18 season.

—



Marc Dumont

Special to the Montreal Gazette

Fans are understandably concerned about the Canadiens’ slow start. It’s not just that they’ve only managed to win one game in four attempts, but many believe general manager Marc Bergevin had a mediocre off-season. Despite losing Andrei Markov and Alex Radulov, Bergevin, to his credit, did manage to acquire Jonathan Drouin, albeit at the cost of his only blue-chip prospect, defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

Fan frustration is magnified by the fact the Canadiens are one of the richest teams in the league and have more than $8 million worth of unused cap space, placing them among lowest spenders in the NHL. It’s hard to convince fans to dish out hard earned money for one of the most expensive tickets in the league, especially if the product on the ice is subpar.

On the surface, it seems the Habs are destined to be a lottery team. But once you dig deeper into their numbers, it becomes clear that it’s not time to panic — yet.

After Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canadiens had put 112 even-strength shots on net, which leads the NHL. Forty-one of those 112 shots were of the high-danger variety, which also ranks No. 1 in the league. (High-danger chances are loosely defined as close-proximity shots, tips or rebounds as well as the amount of puck movement and screens preceding the shot.) The Habs also created 94 even-strength scoring chances, second only to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite starting the season 0-for-14, the Canadiens’ power play is showing signs of improvement. Last season, they created a paltry 215 scoring chances with the man advantage, which placed them firmly in last place among all NHL teams. That amounted to a little over two and a half power-play scoring chances per game, but this season the Habs are producing more than six power-play scoring chances per game.

If the Canadiens had a league average shooting percentage (usually around nine per cent) through the first four games, instead of their NHL-low 1.79 per cent, they’d have an additional nine goals to their credit.

The Artturi Lehkonen-Tomas Plekanec-Charles Hudon line has been dominant, accounting for over 68 per cent of both teams’ total shots while on the ice. They’ve only scored one goal, but there’s no doubt they’ve deserved more.

Carey Price has a .899 save percentage, which is unfathomably low for a career .920 goaltender. I guarantee it will significantly improve.

There are many reasons not to panic once you realize the Canadiens are outshooting their opponents by a wide margin. If this streak of bad luck had come in mid-January, it would not be cause for alarm. Teams go through tough stretches, and in the Canadiens’ case that tough stretch has very unfortunate timing.

Of course, the numbers only give you an indication that there are encouraging signs within the team. In watching the games, one thing becomes very apparent: the Canadiens struggle to exit their own end quickly while maintaining possession of the puck. The loss of Markov and the lack of a replacement puck-moving defenceman is clearly an issue. When you exit your own zone slowly, it gives opposing defenders and goaltenders a chance to prepare for the attack, thus mitigating the value of the high quantity of shots and chances the Canadiens are generating.

The same issue plagues the Canadiens during the power play. Their static setup is giving opposing goalies far too much time to get ready for the inevitable Shea Weber point shot, which leads to very few scoring chances when goaltenders are moving. A moving goaltender is a vulnerable goaltender, and this is an area where the Canadiens must immediately improve.

Quick passes and a heightened level of creativity would lead to more goals. Setting up for the perfect shot is no longer the best way to score during the man advantage. Weber might have the hardest shot in the NHL, but Montreal’s strategy is extremely predictable. Slotting Alex Galchenyuk at the right circle could alleviate some of the predictability issues because of his ability to take a one-timer shot, which forces opposing teams to do more than just defend Weber’s blast from the point.

But again, it’s not time to panic. It’s time for Claude Julien’s team to adjust. The Canadiens won’t keep scoring on less than two per cent of their shots throughout the season, and Price won’t be among the worst goalies in the league once all 82 games are played.

A slew of new players, especially on defence, means the team will need time to form chemistry. That’s not to say there aren’t evident issues within the roster, because there are.

An easy fix for the lack of controlled exits among defencemen could be found on the Laval Rocket. Jakub Jerabek — a first-team all-star in the KHL last season — would immediately inject much needed talent and puck-moving skills on defence, especially considering Mark Streit’s lack of speed has rendered his value to the club quite low.

The start to the 2017-18 season has been far from perfect, but if the results have you discouraged, take solace in the fact the Canadiens are producing some of the best numbers in the league, although there’s no denying they’re clearly lacking in the number that matters most: goals.

That will change.

