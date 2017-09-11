Don’t expect Alex Galchenyuk at centre when Canadiens start season

STU COWAN
LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC — The Canadiens’ training camp doesn’t start until Thursday, when players report to Brossard for their physicals, but one thing already appears to be settled: Alex Galchenyuk won’t be starting the season at centre.
Both general manager Marc Bergevin and head coach Claude Julien made that pretty clear when they met separately with the media before the start of the team’s annual golf tournament Monday morning at Laval-sur-le-Lac.
“Until further notice, Alex will be playing wing and then we’ll experiment with Jo in the middle,” Bergevin said. “Time will tell.”
Jo is Jonathan Drouin, acquired this summer from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for top defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev.
Galchenuk was the first player Bergevin drafted after taking over as general manager five summers ago, taking him with the No. 3 overall pick at the 2012 NHL Draft. The GM said he has seen enough of Galchenyuk since then to know he’s still not ready to be an NHL centre.
“Centreman is a tough position, demanding,” Bergevin said. “I’m sure as we speak today, Alex is not able to play that position every day. I don’t need 10 more tries … I know he’s not. And if I see at some point it changes … it’s a hard position. Some guys figure out later on … it’s possible that he does, but as we speak today it’s not the case.”
When asked how Galchenyuk could learn to be a centre while being put at wing, Bergevin responded: “I think it comes with maturity. I said earlier, a centreman — or any other position — you don’t have the puck on your stick a lot and you have to be able to play without the puck. And when you’re playing against top forwards, you’re getting exposed — and from what I’ve seen in the past, Alex wasn’t ready to fill that role. He might never be able to, but until further notice we’re going to leave him on the wing.”
Said Julien about Galchenyuk: “I think in Chucky’s case right now — for his own good and for our own team’s good — we see him more as a winger, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I think he’s a great shooter and with the right people playing with (him) he’s going to have some success and that’s what we’re looking for with our hockey club is to have some success here. So it’s not about one person, but more about our group. I think we’re going to be a good team as long as we play well as a group.”
New #Habs Jonathan Drouin at golf tourney #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/rmIqtIqk0D
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017
Julien didn’t rule out the possibility of Galchenyuk — a left-hand shot — playing right wing. That would create the possibility of a No. 1 line with Drouin at centre between captain Max Pacioretty and Galchenyuk.
“He’s got enough talent he could play anywhere,” Julien said about Galchenyuk. “I know I joked around with the French media and I said he could play defence.”
The Montreal Gazette’s Pat Hickey interrupted the coach, saying: “I don’t think so.”
Julien smiled and said: “Maybe on the power play.”
The coach then added about Galchenyuk: “He’s one of those guys that’s got enough skill that could certainly adjust and one of those guys that actually sometimes can be better snipers from their off wing. We’ve seen that a lot of times.”
As for Drouin being a centre — a position he has played before in junior and in the NHL — Julien noted the Canadiens have eight exhibition games to help him get comfortable there.
“That will give him a lot of opportunities to work with some teammates in that position,” Julien said. “We’re confident it’s going to work and now it’s just a matter of you guys sitting back and seeing it. We’re going to do the same thing from our end of it … we’re going to look closely at all the things.
Claude Julien says he sees Alex Galchenyuk as a winger "for his own good" #HabsIO #Habs pic.twitter.com/NEW541dt7K
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017
“We keep forgetting that there’s still a Phil Danault, who improved a lot last year,” the coach added about other centres on the team. “There’s still an experienced (Tomas) Plekanec, who I thought in the latter half of the season — when I got here — that started probably giving a little bit more offence to his line and they had success. So I feel good about the depth that we have. It’s not about one player, but it’s going to be about the team.”
Julien didn’t totally rule out the possibility of Galchenyuk playing some centre in the future.
“You’re a coach … to close the door on anything is a big mistake,” Julien said. “It doesn’t mean that maybe Alex Galchenyuk next year, or it could be a few games this year … we may need him at centre because of injuries at some point. He’s played there before … it doesn’t mean he can’t play there at all. You have to do what you have to do as a necessity as a coach.”
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
#Habs owner Geoff Molson with GM Marc Bergevin, who has obviously been at the gym #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Rvtri3mIgk
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017
Let me start by saying I have never had an issue with Chuck as a winger. Just cause we didn’t have a 1C we didn’t have to force it on the kid, not his duty to fulfill that role if it’s just not in him to be so (ie like asking Emelin last year to be a top pair dman).
Anyways, I keep thinking it’s too bad we didn’t send Chuck back to JR after the draft year. Too bad MB needed to give us fans a bone in having our future stud star playing in the NHL right away. A year healthy in JR as a C probably would have done wonders for him coming into the NHL the following season. Or even a quarter season in AHL at C. So what if we had to wait 1.5 yrs after draft to get Chuck in the NHL. Habs messed this one up. He needed development at C and they never gave it to him. And then after 4 seasons at wing expect that his “age” will magically turn him into a 1C. Hum, ya. That worked out well.
Hola Amigos!
Starting to get pumped for the season.
One question. Who have we got to ride shotgun up front this year?
Shaw is always ready but he’s no Heavyweight.
It cost The Pens a first rounder to land Reaves to mind Crosby for this season.
Besides Pazzetta, anybody else in our system?
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
“He’s got enough talent he could play anywhere,” Julien said about Galchenyuk.
Except center, apparently. Or did he mean … like … New York?
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
What a joke… instead of identifying strengths, weaknesses, ability and skill… “let’s put that square peg in the round hole since we don’t have any round pegs” and in the process break the square peg. Sigh.
Fire MB
Things I find interesting:
– “Until further notice, Alex will be playing wing and then we’ll experiment with Jo in the middle,” Bergevin said. “Time will tell.”
So Drouin is now called “Jo” … and the word “experiment”. That does not sound too promising.
– “Alex Galchenyuk won’t be starting the season at centre.”
I thought training camp was all about trying different things and seeing how well conditioned the players are and what they will be bringing to the camp.
– With “Jo” being French Canadian and really wanting to play here, unlike some Russian, Jo will get a lot more leeway than Galchenyuk. Expect Jo to make his fair share of mistakes but that will be ok, because he is just “learning” and “getting used to the guys” and the “pressure of playing in Montreal” and “needs time to develop”.
– It would not surprise me if halfway through the season Galchenyuk gets traded.
– The foxhole is strong again with CJ instead of MT. And Jo is right there with them. Actually MT is still in that foxhole as a scout. BTW, is MT as annoying to listen to in French as he is in English?
– Even after all this, I am still a Habs fan!! It will be an interesting year and I am looking forward to see what happens!
Season prediction: Chucky gets dealt for a center from NY who will be an upcoming UFA….DD! (Timo comes back en fuego)
Lots of news and bickering today…ahhh, hockey season is back 🙂
So serge will win multiple norris trophies? And hedman will as well… and karlsson… and ekblad… . Just how many norris trophies do theg give out each year? Frankly I could care less. I only want the Cup.
Fine. We need a center and AG isn’t the guy. So what? What’s wrong with letting him excel at wing? Ovi, kane, hull, hull, lafleur, shutt … playing wing doesn’t mean you are a failed center!
For as little as he has played the position, not sure we can even say he has failed. He was doing quite nicely before he got hurt last year.
Lafleur played a little third-line centre during his own ‘become a better person’ initiation.
Galchenyuk will be fine and eventually produce 65-70 points annually.
In Colorado.
24
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The great Gilles Lupien!
I Danault anyone who wears that number. I Red something mBerenson about Chris playing the Chelios after hours, though.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Chris Chelios.
The biggest loser at today’s Golf Tournament was Lehkonen. He showed last year that he deserves a full season as a top 6 LW anf now he’s being rewarded with 3rd line or off wing duty.
This team is a mess. Their 3 best skaters are all LWs. Even when they draft well they end up playing people out of position. So many LWs you’re playing one RW and one Center… we need to trade 2 LWs and spread the wealth of talent. I hope I’m wrong but I see a Swedish Defenseman in our future! Too soon to start the Tank2018 hashtag?
Julien hinted that they may try Galchenyuk on RH, which is encouraging.
Most in the hockey world don’t believe Drouin is a C and rather he is a winger . It would be just like the Canadiens to experiment with it though . Just trade Galchenyuk already ..
This team is really becoming a joke. They say Galchenyuk can not play center. So let’s put a younger non center in the center position. Is there a single whole brain in this Habs organization anymore? The only legitimate 1 st line center we have is Galchenyuk, so Julien do your job and teach him to excel at that position. Drouin is too small and too inexperienced to play 1st line center. He will be under enough pressure playing in Montreal with out the extra responsibility of being the team #1 center. MB and CJ do your jobs and train/ teach the players how to excel at their position.
You would think.
I’ll admit I am fairly afraid of the response…but what exactly is “suit-splashing”?
I think it is Exec types running their mouths.
Words/actions that might make the tiny-testicled management team or the beloved team shield look bad.
Telling the media the coach smells like fetid orange lemur poop.
Getting drunk and having someone crash your truck into a tree.
Trying to make any creative offensive play.
Hurting JJ Daigneault’s feelings.
Making reasonable contract demands.
Thinking you’re a centre if you’re taller than five-foot-three.
Telling the third torch-extinguishing stooge you’ve played your last game as a Canadien.
Not realizing playing fourth-line left wing will make you a better person.
Nailing a teammate’s WAG.
Celebrating after a goal.
Scoring a goal.
The list is endless and often arbitrary.
Capiche. And thanks for the clarification.
So, one may also include:
triple low five
Nate and his Dad beating up dudes at a party
Freezing your toes off
Scoring too many overtime goals in one playoff
Yup.
McGuire still poo-pooing the Drouin trade, seems to Sergachev could win multiple Norris trophies…Take it easy there bud. I on the other hand thinks he ends up more of a 2nd pair Bogosion type.
You guys react to McGuire`s sessions like you do to Stu`s tweets. Saying Serge will win Norris trophies is like saying Drouin will become a number one center…no one knows for sure. One thing for sure; Sergachev has talent. He has more talent right now than any of the Habs Dmen except for Weber and that is debatable.
Anyway, McGuire`s position as I understand it is that the Habs used their best trading chip to acquire a winger not the center they needed. It is not an unreasonable position to take. Personally, the acquisition of an offensive F-QC superstar outweighed the number one center need. If it turns out MB killed two birds with one stone…great. We`ll see.
Weber had one the best seasons of any D last year in the league..so if Sergachev talent level is debatable to Weber than he will win many Norris awards as he is one of the best D in the NHL without playing 10 games..
When I say talent, I mean raw skills: size, speed, passing, shooting, puck-handling and hitting (physical). Based on this it can be debated. If you add decision making as a skill, then it is not debatable. Anyway, Weber aside, Sergachev has more talent IMO than any other Habs Dmen right now. That is why there were able to get Druoin for him.
If he wins just one, he will surpass Weber. I think the window has closed on any Weber, Norris talk.
C’mon.
You don’t just throw out something like ‘he may win one or multiple Norris trophies’ for a guy that is a piece but not ‘the’ piece…etc…
His argument also includes that Habs got ‘older’ with the deal..really for old man Drouin? He is nit-picking it from every angle with his lips puckered at Geoff for the next shot at the position…It is pretty obvious.
Also not sure how my question about the tone of Stu’s tweets equates but whatevs.
I mean that every time Stu or McGuire say anything that can potentially be interpreted as negative towards the Habs (especially MB), it is interpreted that way. There is no benefit of the doubt for them here.
I like McGuire, listening to him anyway…but he is the king of hyperbole and slanting things to make himself (and Scotty!) look like he knows it all.
I agree with most of his analyses and philisophies but when he starts freaking name dropping or telling stories from 20 years ago, I turn it off…like when Marinaro starts singing Italian. I want analyses and scoops not hype and BS.
That Marinaro interview with MB is as open as I have ever heard about typically tight lipped topics.
Listen here:
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/bergevin-we-ll-try-drouin-at-centre-1.853107
MB confirmed Marinaro was right when he said in February Radulov asked for maxed term in their initial negotiations. I wonder where are those posters who were trashing him now…crickets…crickets.
BTW the MT and MB interviews were excellent frank discussions about the team.
Ya you could tell Radulov was lying after signing with Dallas. Sad way it went but I suspect his career will come crashing down over the next 3 years too.
Why will his career crash, because he did not sign with the Habs?
Because he is getting older while playing a heavy game (which happens to most every player upon their early 30s) and reportedly an animal in the bars, with a wife who divorced him and stayed in Russia = crash.
A six year deal would have been too risky (never mind the 8! he wanted) so I wouldn’t have been pumped about it anyway..3 or 4 would have been good.
Last season Chucky at Centre looked like a fart in a mitt.
He moved around a lot but didn’t get anywhere.
He’s a Winger FFS!
Viva Timo Libre!
Two months in, when he was plus-11 and among the league leaders in scoring, I don’t think he looked out of place at all.
First month, 33% on draws. Shytty. Second month, 46% on draws. Getting there.
Then the injury, the suit splashing, and we were back to jacking him around all over again.
If he’s a winger, that’s fine. But the process they’ve used to supposedly figure this out has been embarrassingly bad.
Not really.
Just takes some kids a little longer to grow up.
Personal responsibility.
I was about 52 when my wife finally got me back on track.
Viva Timo Libre!
And you don’t look a day over 54 now!!!!
—–
You are wright ! Chunky played center a whole lot better than Bergivin played manager.
It’s too bad when Galchenyuk played center on the top line last season and went almost a point per game that he got injured. He was on pace for almost 80 points playing PP1, and top line.
Same thing the season before. With 15 (estimated) games remaining, Pacioretty asked Therrien if Alex could play center. Scoring 10 points in 15 games, and reached 30 goals. Not bad for journeymen center.
What’s funny is Drouin, whose numbers at center are no better (or worse I imagine) will probably be giving every opportunity to play there 😆
If Galchenyuk plays top line, I’ll be happy. If he doesn’t get top line, then be prepared for more of what we saw last season.
Some players you gotta get happy. It’s the new NHL2017
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Just play wing for crying out loud.
Also from CJ, right on this page:
“we may need him at centre because of injuries at some point. He’s played there before … it doesn’t mean he can’t play there at all. You have to do what you have to do as a necessity as a coach.”
Let’s not rush to engrave anything #CrookedBergevin says into a stone tablet.
I’d agree with that.
MB is probably still a little butthurt he had to fire the harrumphing mango shytgibbon, in part because Galchenyuk didn’t necessarily subscribe to his school of better people teachings.
But I’m still trying to figure out how it’s better to have Danault and his reasonable defence and 40 points as the No. 1C, instead of Galchenyuk getting 70 with middling defence.
Especially when you have seven defensive defencemen all giddy to form a shell around the game’s best regular-season goalie.
This is an easy one (btw it was Carey F Price who helped show the bus-pisser the door); only one of them knows how to play centre on his own side of the ice.
CJ is trying to implement a system, and Galchenyuk, for all his talent, is a freelancer. Whether by choice or because he doesn’t have the sense of it, he can’t play a predictable game defensively.
Modern hockey, on every team, every night, is about being reliable shift after shift & that will also be the barometer for judging Drouin at C.
Didn’t Subban getting benched teach y’all anything? I know – it’s boring – but that’s NHL 2017 for you.
Hockey, on every team, every night, has long been about being reliable shift after shift. Every coach now from the bantam level on up dreams of that kind of metronomic consistency and sucking the life out of the game.
So I get it. Doesn’t mean I have to like it and I certainly won’t stop railing against it. Perhaps it goes back to my childhood trauma.
I’ll change up your sentence a little. See if it still works 30 years later.
“(Lemaire) is trying to implement a system, and (Lafleur), for all his talent, is a freelancer.
Malkin is a freelancer. And Seguin. And Subban. And Patrick Kane. And Galchenyuk. Etc., etc.
And if every team is overcoached the same way, it’s that talent that will make the difference. Defence is primarily about effort and structure, which is why coaches love it so much. If you have the ability to think the game the way Galchenyuk does, you have the ability to play defence. It’s just about effort.
That ‘effort’, combined with the off-ice suit splashing, is what drives the overcoaching machines (and Bill Dauterive isn’t going to be able to have his team beat others into submission anymore, so he’ll need talent) crazy.
I understand the need for the regimented structure. But I also believe that, if given an extended run at centre, where he was allowed to produce points (and make mistakes), Galchenyuk would have been better off than just being yanked around and chastised repeatedly.
Hope the give this 19yr old kid a contract amigo.
He’s a Centre with a lot of spunk.
Saludos.
https://youtu.be/3L_FaP6_fGc
Viva Timo Libre!
He took a pretty good beating there but yeah, he’s got GO written all over him. Should make the AHL no problem.
He tagged Middleton with a pretty good right and hurt him.
Pazzetto won that fight against a much bigger adversary.
Sign him up Marc!
Viva Timo Libre!
Chucky may have ended up in the Habs’ doghouse after the hotel incident (after which Smith-Pelley was sent packing).
The kid probably had some growing up to do.
He may still be paying the price with management not giving the respect he should be earning at this point.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Bwoar I’m on my phone so have no idea where this will post. Obviously Galchenyuk is a rung or two down from Malkin, talent wise. But he was still the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, and was (at centre) among the league’s top scorers before he got hurt. So I’m not buying the tripe they’re peddling when it comes to his ability to play the position effectively and have the good outweigh the bad. This is still about the suit splashing. The cryptic quotes about maturity, etc. They still want to break him and teach him the value of pulling the cart before letting him run. Not a fan of that approach.
The Habs know they have made mistakes with how they have handled Chucky over the past 5 years. However, that is in the past. You can`t go back. They have clearly made a decision to move on. I would be happy with a Max-Chucky one-two 30 goal punch on the first two lines at this point.
Invite waiting for my hockey pool. I look forward to kicking your ask me later 😆 See link below.
😎
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
OK. I can take another ask whooping. Like they say, who are the Harlem Globetrotters without the Washington Generals? As long as it is not too complicated, I`m in. I`ll send you an email.
Not complicated. I only do goals and assists. Wins and shutouts. Getting points for every little category is stupid. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
HIO seems to have eaten my post about the kid and his family firing Larianov, but the long & short of it is that he’s pouted his way into this as much as the GM has painted himself into a corner.
Only now after he’s realized he’s won out his welcome is he saying the right things, and no doubt he’ll score 30 on the wing this year.
We’ll trade him for Sergachev 2.0 in the offseason and everyone will be disgruntled.
“Sergachev 2.0”? Did you have a particular blue-chip D prospect in mind? Depending on who we get, I might be quite nicely gruntled.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Funny. Maybe it’s my polarized glasses, but outside of firing Larionov or getting caught up in some weird hotel tryst that for some reason the Pelly was part of, I don’t recall Galchenyuk saying anything critical about his coaches or his deployment. Despite a revolving door of linemates, demotions to lines 3 and 4, limited minutes both 5-on-5 and the PP (until the last season or so), I have always found him to say ‘all the right things’.
Anyway, we can put it on Galchenyuk, because he has been part of the problem, but Therrien and Bergevin definitely have a stake. If he’s worn out his welcome, there can’t have been much of it to begin with.
As Strummer pointed out, Julien thinks Galchenyuk is so talented, he could play ‘anywhere’.
Except centre.
This is fantastic. So what happens if Drouin isn’t up to the rigors of being a No. 1 centre in the NHL? Then we’re back to a steaming shytpile down the middle.
Malkin was a first-team all-star at age 21, winning 39% of his faceoffs and a Ross/Smythe Trophy winner (earning Selke votes) at 22, winning 42% of his draws.
Instead of letting a thoroughbred run, they keep wanting Galchenyuk to pull a cart.
Oh well, hopefully he’ll be happier scoring 30 on the wings without all the headaches and constant questions and expectations.
You know, the ones now shifted to Drouin…
I dunno about you Gazoo but IMO Malkin is on another skill level from Galchenyuk.
I know you feed off the negative, but that’s pulling the string a little too tightly right there.
I give it 15 games before Plekanec is the new old #1.
One of the biggest knocks on Chucky was his face off win %.
It’s a stat that is over-rated.
As RN pointed out Malkin had great success as a centre despite his abysmal face off win %.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
They are not going to allocate center playing time to a player who is not in the team`s long term plans. They made up their minds last season to move him and try to find a center through trade of UFA.
The best thing for both parties now is to put Chucky in a position to produce so he can be moved somewhere where he will get a fresh start and the Habs can get a good return. The number one place I want to see Chucky is on the right point of the PP switching positions back and forth with Drouin on the right side boards.
I’m starting to buy in to this theory as time goes on. There just does not seem to be the love factor for Chucky as you listen to the suits. Thought the expulsion of MT would reduce the push to schackle all the employees into the box, maybe not.
You realize that makes no sense? None of it?
They want to trade him so they will play him but not at centre. But he will score more on the wing. Which is good because it increases his trade value?
How about a rational interpretation:
they will play him on the wing where he does better because it’s good for the team.
—–
I’d subscribe to that if it could be demonstrated that he does better on the wing and the team is better off as a result. Because that has not necessarily been the reality.
Certainly.
But my issue is with the logic of
1) They won’t play him at Centre because they’re mad at him and want to trade him
and
2) They’re playing him on the wing because he will score more which will increase his trade value.
—–
1) Where did I say they were mad at him? They are not going to play him at center because they have decided to move on. If Chucky was in the Habs long term plans he would have been signed long term right away like Drouin. Instead they tried to trade him and when they couldn`t get the the return they wanted, they signed him to a short term deal which will still enable them to get good value when he turns things around. He will be moved for that number one center or LDman or young cheap good prospects.
2) They are putting Chucky in the best position for him to succeed (i.e., put up numbers). Obviously it helps the team win games but it also gives them an asset to deal to get that number one center or LDman. He is the best chip they have to get that homerun player (e.g., Tavares) and they are not going to take any chances to devalue it.
While I don’t agree with Bergevin’s handling of Galchneyuk and his approach to deployment (which is clearly as much his as the coach’s), he is the GM. Is he doing it strictly based on performance? I don’t really see how that could be, given the production Galchenyuk has demonstrated in the role. Is it possible that he just doesn’t want to give the kid what he wants? I hope not, but that is possible too. Maybe he really got bent out of shape when Galchenyuk dropped his agent and tried to force the team’s hand a bit when it came to usage (not just centre, but probably minutes as well).
Bergevin has made a big role of the dice with Drouin, and he will want to make sure the kid is in a position to succeed. As a result, Drouin is probably going to get a longer look and a better chance to own the position than Galchenyuk ever had. Time will tell, but Drouin comes in and goes 43% on draws and makes some critical errors on the defensive side, I’m willing to bet they don’t demote or minimize him the way they did #27.
You see we view things in terms of production on the ice…..MB’s job involves other factors…like revenue generation….sometimes a tv deal alone can be almost the equivalent of a salary cap…that carries some clout too although it would never be admitted….but IMO it is naïve to not think it is a factor and IMO MB just pulled off the greatest coup of all for both the on ice and off ice ends of things with the Drouin acquisition…..best of both worlds IMO
I’m not going to call it a coup until I see how Drouin fares in the spotlight of MTL, and how Sergachev goes in Tampa. I totally get the revenue generation and the franco-star angle. I even support it when it works well. The Habs are a much more interesting franchise when they have a homeboy in a starring role. However, forcing that is not the path to success, and it has been proven time and again. If Drouin hits a PPG and carries the offense for this squad, it will be a coup, regardless of how Sergachev fares. But if he falters and/or the team struggles, he will have been a sideways move from Galchenyuk. And if that were to happen at the same time Sergachev steps in and begins to take charge as a top-flight LD man with a decade of hockey ahead, it will be the opposite of a coup, whatever that is.
My fingers are crossed, and I’m excited for the season, but I’ll reserve judgement until after the puck is dropped, and then probably not until a month or two after that.
The beauty is the pressure is not really on him….he is instant upgrade over other options and what we are used to (only Chucky is debatable and that is why it is being squashed before…proactive management). The real pressure is not on the kid….it is on the 10 million dollar goalie, the veteran Weber and the captain Patch….Drouin is in best possible situation a Franco Superstar could possibly be in IMO…..and he is a winner….I have seen him literally take over games. His compete level is something and if the team gets behind him and the fans? he will thrive….the best thing about it is his style of play will not lead to “mistakes” or “selfish” play if he tries too hard…it will just result in effort and more chances for others…it is IMO foolproof as long as the kid stays above board with his attitude and behavior which I believe he will.
krob – all good points. Although I think you may be understating the pressure. We can spin it that there is none on him, but you know as well as I do that the fans will get impatient and critical at the first sign of struggle, and that will only be compounded by any success that Sergachev has in Tampa. If he succeeds, he and Bergevin will be heroes. If they stumble, they’ll get the goat-horns.
Plus, I think Drouin can be perceived as a rebel just as much as Chucky, he proved it with Yzerman. It will be interesting to hear how they spin this if JD does not become the proto type centre.
I don’t think face off percentage is why chucky isn’t playing Centre. It’s his play in his own end. It’s not good.
What makes you think Chucky wants to play centre? I think he wants to play wing so he can pUT up numbers and not have to have as much responsibility in his own end.
Don’t disagree, but Drouin is hardly a paragon of defensive awareness. You can be absolutely certain that he will have his hiccups there as well. He was a -13 last year in Tampa.
I have no idea whether Galchenyuk actually wants to play centre, but based on the way he plays there vs. the wing, I’m gonna go ahead and assume it suits his offensive talents more.
Doughty wants to win cups?
The average NHL player should expect roughly 0.5 to 0.75 cups in a career. Drew’s already had 2.
You’re done mate. Just enjoy the ride, and try not to sustain any serious injuries.
—–
lol – Hopefully he does not take that advice. He would be doing himself and his team a major disservice. Except for the injuries part. That is always good advice.
Lord Stanly of surrey. Timo will be back when Boone starts his blog. Or maybe under a new name LMAO hio needs the same joke over and over . That never gets boring
The thing about Timo’s schtick is it never gets interesting.
—–
Thankfully we have you to entertain us, Marv
I am surprised there are not a lot more wingers playing their “off wing”. With how players now turn their backs to opposing dmen on boards to protect puck from being turned over to middle of ice on breakouts. When not opening up to middle of ice it is actually easier to pick pucks up on off wing…not sure how long this trend will last but more and more teams now having their wingers face their own end on breakout passes up wall. In ozone….you are in one timer position on off wing and can cut across middle easier…..seems almost like that should be how they play today
Finally we are about to begin another season, looking forward to seeing what we can expect this season.
Chucky is a great winger so let him play wing. Give him some top line minutes and some power play time and he will top 30 goals.
What’s the problem?
GoHabsGo
I believe that Galcheyuk’s best production has actually come as a centre, but he is definitely a lethal PP guy. He needs top PP minutes regardless of where he slots in 5-on-5. I think he can succeed as a winger, and may in fact be better suited to the RS where he can take advantage of his shot. Also better for moves that cut to the middle, which is another area he excels. I’d personally prefer to see him line up as a pivot, but it seems management does not support the idea.
His production will be fine as long as it is in prime role meaning first line and first unit pp….this is biggest cause of high point totals….usage is everything…very few freaks like Crosby or McDavid out there. Offensive players thrive in offensive roles…
I hope they don’t decide he needs to play line 2 “for his own good”.
WILL. NOT. HAPPEN ….Drouin has a little je ne sais quoi going on that will afford him every opportunity…kinda like DD an Danault. In this case though it is very good news for us…..as he will run with the opportunity and flourish never looking back….that kid makes me a believer every time I see him play
😀 😀 😀
Thank You Stu! Me & The Mutts were starving for a thread. Like wild dogs on a bone.
I could not care less whether Galchenyuk is playing centre, I just want Him consistently on the first or second line. Drouin between Galchenyuk and Pacioretti I can not wait to see.
Go Habs GO! Get this season on the track already! Choo choo choo! Chug-a-lug chug-a-lug!!!
ENOUGH sitting in the sun sipping margueritas! 🙁
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
And Stu, DO SOMETHIG!!! about freeing Timo, will Ya please.
Talk to Dave Peters, tell ‘im HIO needs Timo’s vinegar. WHAT???’s French Fries without vinegar?, I say! Agree?
Thanks Stu.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
It’s not enough he’s already being removed as a centre, now his golf swing is all funny:
http://www.journaldemontreal.com/2017/09/11/video-alex-galchenyuk-a-vraiment-une-drole-de-swing-quand-il-joue-au-golf-mais-ca-ne-lui-derange-pas
Alex Golfswingyuck …new nickname “Yucky”?
Ouch, I think his swing is better than mine.
geez…if you just started with your club at top of a normal swing and let the club fall it would work out much better than trying to emulate a Pleks half clapper and a Michael Jordan fade away combination
“He’s got enough talent he could play anywhere,” Julien said about Galchenyuk
Anywhere but centre eh Claude?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I don’t know why this is a story.
Both MB and CJ made it clear in their post season pressers that Chucky was going to start the season on the wing.
This is old news
Yup.
lokis
Could you provide an example of ag27 being lazy?
You have alot to say about how big people are. Purhaps you are compensating for something?
DDO_Habs_Fan
I guess the 108 points he also scored that year is also irelevent
Where did I say that? I made a comment about the plus/minus statistic. Go put words in somebody else`s mouth.
Galley too lazy for centre – too lazy for team – great trade bait though – Plus – I never knew how little Geoff was – I mean physically – GM Smurf towers over the little gnome. People being calling him the new Ballard – with same lack of sense and cheapness.
@grantmccagg
Drouin was +50 his last year of junior at center in 46 games. Best plus/minus per game played in the entire league.
–Go Habs Go!–
Plus/minus is an even more irrelevant stat in junior than in the pros.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Danault – Galchenyuk
Hudon – Pleks – Hemsky
Byron – DLR – Shaw
Mitchell
Big Mac to Laval since he is waiver eligible. Switch Pleks with Danault if Pleks finds his 32 y old legs.
They need a RH center IMO.
That is an important consideration. But DLR is going to surprise lots of people this year.
Sorry man I don’t have the same feeling. He’s a very blah player. If Hudon gets a long-term shot in the top-6, he will be the surprise IMO.
He actually had some offence later part of last season. Maybe he carry it over for a 10 goal season?
I’d rather see the kids together, Drouin and AG27. Leave Danault and Patches together as it has worked in the past, as I think it would spread the offense out more.
Too weak on the defensive side of the puck. That at Pacioretty has picked Drouin as his mate, and we know from experience that the Captain’s preference carries significant weight.
Wouldn’t matter….once they had the puck they would be impossible to take it from…..the d corps and goaltending on this team are going be good at stopping goals…they would be great together…it isn’t about them…is about depth…what is trickle down of stacking that line…but that line would be fine
“We’re confident it’s going to work”…Julien’s first media mistake as a coach. Throwing a not big/physical 22 year old into an NHL 1st line center position (which he has never played before for a sustained period of time) doesn’t scream confidence. If it doesn’t work, you’re basically admitting you were completely wrong (a la MB saying Chucky was the number one center the team was going to build around). MB’s “experimenting” talking point was the way to go.
Anyway really hope it works out. I would have preferred Drouin get his feet wet first playing Radulov’s spot first. If Danault didn’t improve offensively, then you could have slid him into the spot. I am just not comfortable putting that much pressure on Drouin right off the bat. He would be much better off attacking with Max then worrying about down-low defensive coverage which zaps a lot of energy. Two things for sure: 1) they were not going to experiment with two young centers and 2) Max and JD are playing together no matter what position JD plays.
MaxPac-Drouin combo, in my mind, is a fully realized MaxPac-Desharnais duo. Max plays well with creative centres who have vision. Drouin can just stay on the puck much better than DD ever could.
Is it just me or do all of Stu’s tweets come off in a condescending way?
More snarky than condescending.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I guess people read them the way they want.
I don’t mind compliments about my physique…lol.
One of the main jobs of a journalist is to develop a thick skin. This comment by HH is beneath a response, Stu.
@Lazyman, It is a fair question as I’m not the only one that reads them that way. If he says that it is just the way they are being read, I’m ok with that.
Fair enough 😉
What’s a tweet?
what you get on Halloween if you do a twick?
LMAO!!!
they sound fine to me.
Kind of flying under radar but Doughty comments if made in TO or MTL would be a ticket out of town. Sure he just wants to win and I kind of respect his not caring where just wanting cups attitude…..but does management? is it his way of asking out?
What would it take to get Doughty? Can you imagine Doughty/Weber?? neither can the NHL….
Won’t happen but just curious what everyone thinks cost would be?
Galchenyuk
Juulsen
+?
1st
Or something like that…
Ouch, I wonder if his teammates are thinking the same?
If I was Lou, I’d move Nylander for Doughty, but i guess they don’t need him now as they have Hainsey for the first pairing.
Chucky was obviously drafted as a centre, makes you wonder why he did not go back to the minors, then a year with the Dogs to hone his game at that position. Here we sit with no bona fide centre that can produce.
If he didn’t make the Habs he would have to play junior that season, the next one and possibly one more (depending on birthdate) before he could play in the AHL. The choice was Habs or junior.
That is what I meant by Junior for his first year.
I mean seriously, the biggest head-scratcher here isn’t why Bergie doesn’t want Chucky at center — I disagree, but whatever — but why they kept him at left wing so long. He’s much more effective on the right side, unleashing that one-timer or driving wide / cutting high off the rush. On the left off the rush he just glides and dangles himself right out of the play.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Chucky is not in the long term plans of the team. They have been trying to trade him since the end of last season. Also they need a 2nd scoring line which Chucky will be the main component of.
At this point I’m fine with Chucky for Duchene. Just make the pain stop already.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
Right wing. Not left. Amen.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I’ll be interested to see Drouin as a pivot, and how they manage him. If he struggles defensively, do they drop him as quickly as they have Galchenyuk? How much leash will he get? I think that, as a playmaker/passer, he could do some real damage with Pacioretty, but then, no one complained about Galchenyuk and his defense either when he was putting up 23 points (and +9) and the team was 17-6 with 73 GF. I honestly can’t believe that this is strictly about Galchnyuk’s defence. Seems like a rebranding of sorts, with Drouin and Danault the focal points down the middle.
Regardless, I think there is potential in the lineup. It will be up to Julien to unlock it.
He has better skating, vision and more hustle – I think he will be fine.
Lehkonen Druin Galchenyuk
Max Danualt Gallager
byron Plecks Shaw
Big Mac Mitchell Hemsky
I know these lines are not going to happen but here’s to hoping.
Shea it ain’t so…….
Flop the LWs and RWs on lines 1 and 2 and I think you’re close.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Danault – Galchenyuk
Byron – Pleks – Shaw
Mac – Mitchell – Hemsky
DLR
Hudon
I’m glad this Galch-centre thing is over. Put it to rest once and for all. Let the kid play wing, develop and excel there. He can get another 30 goals if they set him up with a decent centre.
Nice avatar Maksimir! 24 cups is good, but 36 cups, well that’s sensational!
Habba Dabba Do!
At long last, it begins!
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
A new thread. Hockey is finally here.