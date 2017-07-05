Alex Galchenyuk agrees to three-year contract with Canadiens worth $14.7 million

STU COWAN

The Canadiens announced late in the afternoon Wednesday that Alex Galchenyuk has agreed to terms on a new three-year contract.

Galchenyuk, 23, became a restricted free agent on July 1.

Galchenyuk’s new deal, which is worth US$14.7 million, comes with an annual salary-cap hit of $4.9 million. Galchenyuk completed a two-year deal worth a total of $5.6 million last season. Sportsnet’s Eric Engels and Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports both reported that Galchenyuk’s new contract does not include a no-trade or no-move clause.

In 61 games last season, Galchenyuk had 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points after missing time with two knee injuries. He can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of his new contract.

“It was an up and down year,” Galchenyuk said when he met with the media following the Canadiens’ first-round playoff loss to the New York Rangers. “By the end of the day, we as a team we lost in the first round and that’s definitely disappointing. But we can stand here and talk about what went wrong, but I’m already focused about next year.

“Honestly, I don’t think about contract stuff too much,” he added at the time. “I focused on what I had to do on the ice and let my agent take care of the contract part. Trying not to think about it too much. Get some rest and refresh and keep working hard for next year.”

Since being selected with the No. 3 overall pick at the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has 89 goals and 115 assists for 204 points in 336 regular-season games. He has 4-9-13 totals in 28 playoff games.

When asked after the playoff loss to the Rangers if he hoped to be back with the Canadiens, Galchenyuk said: “I love this team, I love the city, I love the fans. Everything about Montreal I love. It’s an exciting place to play.”

There was still no word Wednesday on where unrestricted free-agent defenceman Andrei Markov would sign. Goalie Charlie Lindgren remains the Canadiens’ only restricted free agent yet to sign a new deal.

After the Canadiens’ season ended, Galchenyuk spoke about dealing with his two knee injuries.

“It was a tough thing to deal with, but it’s part of the game,” he said. “You can’t really find that many players that go through season like they wanted to go through … no injuries, no nothing. Everybody hopes for it and wishes for it, but things like that don’t happen and injuries are a big part of the game. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is and I had to deal with it.

“It was tough coming back from injury,” he added. “But I’m not going to stand here and make excuses about injury or not. It was tough and I’m going to leave it there. You wish it didn’t happen, but it did … it’s part of the game.”

Montreal ! Can't be more excited to sign this new deal , see you guys at centre bell #let'sgetit ❤️ — Alex galchenyuk (@AGally94) July 6, 2017

Five years into his NHL career, the Canadiens still haven’t figured out if Galchenyuk is a centre or a winger, although both Bergevin and coach Claude Julien left the impression during their end-of-season news conference that Galchenyuk will be a winger moving forward. Galchenyuk started the playoffs as a fourth-line winger, but was at centre to take two key faceoffs at the end of Game 6 against the Rangers with the Canadiens losing 2-1. Galchenyuk, who won only 42.7 per cent of his faceoffs during the regular season, lost them both and the Rangers scored an empty-net goal to win the game and the series.

“I think everybody has their job,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he had been used properly last season. “Coach’s coach and players got to play. Of course, I wanted to do some things differently on the ice, but you can’t always get what you want. Everybody competed, but things didn’t go our way. It’s frustrating, but it is what it is.

“You got to go out there and play your best and that’s where my mindset was,” he added. “I never complained, never had a bad attitude about it. I was always positive and I wanted to go out there and help the team win. That’s the end of it.”

