About this afternoon … Jets beat Canadiens 3-1

There’s an expression in French: Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.

En anglais: The more things change, the more they remain the same.

Let’s hope not – because on the evidence of their 3-1 loss to Winnipeg Saturday afternoon, the Claude Julien-coached Canadiens are no different from the team Michel Therrien was coaching.

Coming off their five-day break and with a new coach of impeccable pedigree behind the bench, the Canadiens stunk out the Bell Centre. They were outscored, outshot and outhit

To be fair, they didn’t all suck.

Carey Price, whose unPriceian recent performances had to weigh in Marc Bergevin’s decision to fire his friend Therrien, played a good game against Winnipeg.

Price could not be faulted on either of the goals he allowed. And several solidly Priceian saves prevented the game from turning into a rout.

But the 18 skaters in red jerseys …

Just awful.

Shea Weber? Brutal.

Nathan Beaulieu? As bad as Weber … maybe worse.

Nikita Nesterov? Five hits … none of which seemed to bother the Jets unduly. And if we may second-guess Julien one game into his tenure, why was Nesterov starting ahead of Greg Pateryn, who at least could have matched the Jets’ physicality.

As bad as the Canadiens’ D was, passively watching the Jets buzz around Price and losing every board battle, the forwards were worse.

Promoted to the top line, presumably a vote of confidence from the new coach, Alex Galchenyuk assisted on the only CH goal but was otherwise invisible and had played himself on to the third line once the Canadiens fell behind.

Phillip Danault was bumped up to the top-line centre spot he’d filled during the Therrien era.

It didn’t work.

Nothing did.

Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov combined for ZERO shots on goal. Radu didn’t even attempt a shot.

Brutal.

With the greatest respect for Tomas Plekanec – and I don’t mean that sarcastically – when number 14 is your most effective forward …

Pleks centred Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. Their speed created the occasional chance. But on most shifts, Pleks and his undersized linemates were rag-dolled by the hulking Jets.

What can the new coach do to fix that?

In his postgame press conference, Julien praised Price while adding there is work to be done on other aspects of his team’s game.

“You could see there was a lot of nervousness in the group but also a lack of confidence,” Julien said. “You could tell we were a little in-between in some areas.

“We have to find our confidence in the next couple of days before we head out to New York. We need to be better without the puck so we can play with the puck a little bit more. Being caught in between gave them way too much time.”

In response to Arpon Basu’s question about the play of Galchenyuk and Nathan Beaulieu, Julien said “with younger players you have to have some patience … you have to live with some of those mistakes.”

Julien referred a couple times to the difficulties teams have coming off their five-day break. The Canadiens’ loss dropped the league’s post-break record to 3-10-2, with a goal differential of -23.

So maybe we should give them a pass.

But the Canadiens visit the Rangers on Tuesday before playing host to the Islanders on Thursday and visiting Toronto next Saturday.

If they’re as bad in those games as they were against Winnipeg …

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from Mavid:

Well that was a little disappointing after such a long wait..I was hoping they would come out guns a blazing..not even close..hopefully with a couple of practices under their new coach things will improve..I thought Price had one of the best games in a while..saw him smiling and he made some fantastic saves..still seems strange to see Julien behind the bench..but I like it…a lot

And from BC (Because of the Cats):

The only positive from this game is Price’s play. But it’s a big one. We all know we’re going nowhere without him, and he looks to be back on track.

As for the rest, it was probably even worse than most of our recent games. We were horrible in our own end, the defence was soft and error-prone, and the forwards did nothing.

Maybe this was to be expected. Four days with no practice, a new coach with only one practice under his belt. Let’s see what we can do next week, but at the moment we certainly don’t look like a playoff team.

If I were Bergevin, I would not be giving up anything for a rental. If he can do something that will improve the team for next year, fine; otherwise, do nothing.