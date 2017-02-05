About this afternoon (truncated Super Bowl edition) … Canadiens lose 1-0 to Oilers in Shootout

A Super Bowl Special edition of ALN.

Meaning the Ol’ Blogger is writing a few sentences about the game and then slipping away to slug beers and watch football.

Was that the most boring hockey game of the season?

The last couple minutes of the third period were exciting.

The OT featured Al Montoya stopping Connor McDavid.

Leon Draisaitl’s Shootout winner spoiled an outstanding effort by Al Montoya.

And for the third time this season, the Montreal Canadiens have lost three straight games.

On the evidence of Sunday afternoon’s Shootout loss to Edmonton, the Canadiens are a one-line hockey team.

And if Alexander Radulov-Phillip Danault-Max Pacioretty don’t score …

The telling statistic: Edmonton took ONE minor penalty. That’s how easy is to defend against the Canadiens.

And a troubling stat: The Canadiens have scored one goal or fewer in seven of their last 14 games.

To secure a W, their goaltending has to be perfect … and Al Montoya was almost perfect against Edmonton.

That’s it for me, peeps.

I hope the Comments section is more informative … or at least passionate.

Go Falcons!

Beat those Trump-lovers!!

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from PeterCH:

At some point the coach has to be held accountable for these lack of scoring performances and less than stellar shots on goal efforts. There is talent on this team…is the style of play holding us back? Agreed, with earlier post that Galchenyuk is not 100%. The young man is a least a future 2nd line centre if not better. Coaches have to play the kid in that position for him to get better at defensive coverage and draws. Its a simple game that looks like it is being over coached and mismanaged from an on ice assignment perspective. The continued reliance on 51 is a clear indicator that they stubbornly refuse to let the younger players grow.

And from burnedprof:

mr boone, could you please remind the commentariat that their pleas of “this team needs [player xyz]” call to mind targeted acquisitions of murray baron, gerald diduck, perry turnbull, lucien deblois and a few others who were probably wonderfully suited to staying precisely where they were.