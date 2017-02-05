About this afternoon (truncated Super Bowl edition) … Canadiens lose 1-0 to Oilers in Shootout

A Super Bowl Special edition of ALN.
Meaning the Ol’ Blogger is writing a few sentences about the game and then slipping away to slug beers and watch football.
Was that the most boring hockey game of the season?
The last couple minutes of the third period were exciting.
The OT featured Al Montoya stopping Connor McDavid.
Leon Draisaitl’s Shootout winner spoiled an outstanding effort by Al Montoya.
And for the third time this season, the Montreal Canadiens have lost three straight games.
On the evidence of Sunday afternoon’s Shootout loss to Edmonton, the Canadiens are a one-line hockey team.
And if Alexander Radulov-Phillip Danault-Max Pacioretty don’t score …
The telling statistic: Edmonton took ONE minor penalty. That’s how easy is to defend against the Canadiens.
And a troubling stat: The Canadiens have scored one goal or fewer in seven of their last 14 games.
To secure a W, their goaltending has to be perfect … and Al Montoya was almost perfect against Edmonton.
That’s it for me, peeps.
I hope the Comments section is more informative … or at least passionate.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from PeterCH:
At some point the coach has to be held accountable for these lack of scoring performances and less than stellar shots on goal efforts. There is talent on this team…is the style of play holding us back? Agreed, with earlier post that Galchenyuk is not 100%. The young man is a least a future 2nd line centre if not better. Coaches have to play the kid in that position for him to get better at defensive coverage and draws. Its a simple game that looks like it is being over coached and mismanaged from an on ice assignment perspective. The continued reliance on 51 is a clear indicator that they stubbornly refuse to let the younger players grow.
And from burnedprof:
mr boone, could you please remind the commentariat that their pleas of “this team needs [player xyz]” call to mind targeted acquisitions of murray baron, gerald diduck, perry turnbull, lucien deblois and a few others who were probably wonderfully suited to staying precisely where they were.
Please someone say something nice…
That was the worst hockey I think I may have seen in life. It’s going to get worse as well. Especially when we don’t trade our HIGHLY over rated prospects (insert name other than Sergachev here) for forwards. The teams cup Window is closing super fast.
Literally, that was a putrid performance. Also, how the heck was JDLR a 2nd rounder…
They suck.
Kinda like political stuff in an ALN.
Evening HIO! Are Habs taking this season too casual? Executing MTs puck posession, grinding system with not enough urgency? Have the players agreed to keep phazers on” anaesthetise” so as to ration their energies for the 2nd season?
Perhaps once a team in the same division is nipping at their heels for 1st place Habs will include more intensity in their overall compete game.
One thing for sure when the playoffs start is Habs will have to protect CP31 and help him be the catalyst to winning games when it counts. I think MB should at least acquire another punishing dman, put Weber with Markov. Imo Habs have the horses (and depp) to go deep in the playoffs providing they come together and play with urgency, if not hunger. I believe Habs leadership are gunning for the cup this year.
“Be part of the solution, not the the problem”
Wow. That was pathetic.
Not that there was any doubt they would stick up the joint on this weekend. Some things never change and that totally applies to Habs’ suckitude.
But I am sure it is becuase they were fatigued after yesterday (we won’t mention that Caps demolished LA 5-0 or something today). An afternoon game will throw off anybody (doesn’t happen to the Habs opposition for some reason)
Anyway… very predictable turn of events. So it didn’t happen in december, it started in January this year. Same thing. Rest of the season will be what we saw this weekend and a couple of weeks leading up to it. They may squeeze into the playoffs. They will be lucky to win one game in the first round.
Michael Therrien gets an extension in the summer.
The easy excuse is the 4 games in 6 days. The truth is, every other team has the same kind of compressed schedule.
The bottom 6 has been exposed as soft and not particularly energetic.
This is going to be a looooong month.
Gotta say that was a sleeper….Here is a concern….I hope that Chucky is still hurt….because he is completely on a different page… I wouldn’t blame MT to sit him…he has been terrible… if the time is now ……he might be trade bait…
JdR …man if he could hit the net he would be spectacular…
MB ..needs to get some playoff players ….who can slot in….ot it’s going to be a short playoff round ….
Before he was injured the guy was our best forward and a few bad games after a long layoff, and he should be traded. Fans of this hockey team never cease to amaze me. The problem is this coach. When Chucky came back he should have been thrown in the deep end on the top line with top PP minutes. You have to let him make his mistakes because it is more important for the team for Chucky to get back in top game form.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
This is the same team that won 10 in a row to start the season correct?
Best part of the game besides Montoya was Weber getting shot by a sniper in the crowd leading to the oilers 4 on 1. Marky made a great play, still a solid D-man for this team. And speaking of Weber, haven’t seen him or Emmy tune anyone in a long time, his play of late does not remind me of a top 4 team Canada automatic selection.
McDavid on the other hand is a huge talent, so fast with the puck and stops on a dime, quick on his edge’s and dangerous everytime he has the puck. The oil are heading in the right direction. And just like Holtby and Martin Jones who have the Habs #, so does Talbot.
When is the next lovely display of hockey taking place?
As Boone pointed out above, the Habs have scored 1 goal or less in 7 of the last 14 games. They will not win much if it continues. That would mean that Price and Montoya can’t give up any goals in 50% of the games. Not a reasonable or realistic expectation!
Habfan17
Fire Therrien and get rid of Desharnais.
Let’s just face it, we are very easy to play against. We never hit anyone and stuck checks everywhere which results in tripping and slashing penalties. Our system we play is terrible. We need a new coach but unfortunately not gonna happen
In an attempt to find a silver lining I’d like to point out to Canadian Olympic fans that Connor McDavid will definitely be representing his country in the future. Even if Bettman gets his way and the league doesn’t stop its schedule to allow the players to go to South Korea in 2018 there’s no stopping him from going to Tokyo in 2020 on his summer break as part of the Canadian Olympic diving team…….
3 games in 3-1/2 days.
Scheduling is a big problem right now.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I don’t see what Shaw brings to this team other than giving the PK some practice time maybe. Would rather have Flynn in the lineup, and that’s saying something. Final minute, tie game. MT puts out De La Rose line, followed by Shaw/Plek/Ghetto. Then he doesn’t put Rads out until OT is half over, electing to go with Byron, Desharnais, Plekanec and Lehkonen before him. Radulov plays one shift, generates a decent chance, and that’s the last we see of him. I know there was a whole game before that, but to me that sums it all up right there.
Totally agree…the guy is worthless. 3 games in a row now he has taken a boneheaded penalty at a crucial time. One cost us the go ahead goal vs philly. Bring back the ice caps…played with a lot more urgency than these “regulars.”
Remind me again why JDLR is on the Club?
There is one player with a negative +/-…
Guess who?
The X-mas swoon came 6 weeks late this year. MT is a great coach when his team’s are on a roll. MT is a terrible coach when his team is in a funk. This is the 3rd game in a row where the boys looked like they’d rather be doing something else then playing hockey.
I’ll gout out on a limb…Lol. DD screws up the chemistry of the team. DD doesn’t fit anywhere, but his Dad forces him into the line up and the team suffers. DD’s goal in the Buffalo game gave his Dad some big ideas..like playing DD with Rads in o.t. Who thinks Galchenyuk resigns as an unrestricted FA?
Compared to Rads and Galcheyuk, DD is slow. In overtime, Therrien had him take two offensive zone draws and he lost them both!
When will Therrien learn? That is my big concern. Therrien keeps trying the same thing hoping for a different result.
Habfan17
The beauty of Therrien is found in his predictability.
This situation is not about to change.
We know, he knows it, and Desharnais sure as h#ll knows it.
ALWAYS Habs –
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
I thought The Oil were to be a massive blowout for da bad guys but both teams had played an “on and off …up and down afternoon game and have seen the Habs have lots in the last 20 odd years”.So not a bad outcome but like someone pointed out yesterday,If Getto is one of our best we got big problems… Radu can only do so much by himself and Shaw got told right off the bat to shut-up and sit down…Weber still feels bad bout Gallagher and won’t unload that beast of a shot. Habs gots the blues…
IMO, the Habs are making lotsa money for their master.
That is all that it’s about.
No Stanley Cup in Montreal while MT is the head coach, DD is considered to be an NHL’er and Danault is your number one center.
This business with McDavid diving was bad enough. But the worst part for me was the inept officiating. I truly thought that O’halloran was a better ref than that. Fans pay to see ( somewhat ) professional hockey, and yet they get garage league ( non ) calls.
I was too distracted by Bob Cole’s awful call to see how little offense we had. “Andrighetti” – rhymes with spahgetti, that one made me laugh out loud. He called McDavid just “David” a couple of times. But the most annoying thing was that he didn’t seem to know who was on the ice, referring to people like “the checker” and “the goalie.” THE GOALIE!
Habs have started strong the last two years. Last year it was all about Price’s injury. This year?
Teams adapt to our style and it doesn’t seem that MT can adapt at all.
And then you have DD. He was in the press box for one game and has once again been re-inserted into the lineup taking time from others. He is a momentum killer. Every time he’s on the ice there is no sustained pressure.
I do not know why at 47 was not with 27 in overtime. They have shown chemistry before in that situation.
these strong starts and mid-late season falters are endemic to the Habs in recent years. Although this pattern goes back to before the current rain of terror, MB and MT have made an art of it
they’re just not good on weekend afternoon games at home
why does not radulov start the overtime
As much as I am not an MT supporter, I don’t think he’ll be gone this year, although a first round exit in the playoffs might do it. Thoughts on that?
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
He should’ve been gone after last season.
yup, may still miss the playoffs but will be lucky to win the first round if they make it
I used to think the team had a succession plan but I’m pretty sure now Therrien is solid regardless of results. They’ll just blame the goalie or posts or bounces. You can do that when the games are 1-0 or 2-1.
If they make the playoffs. I remain unconvinced that this team is a playoff team. Contender? Not a chance.
The goalies were great today. McDavid…what else can you say about this guy. Even when he goes scoreless, he’s a wonder to watch. I have never seen a player step around Weber like that. Anyway, did anyone see Lucic today? Invisible. If you want a half-glass view, imagine if he said yes to MB’s contract offer. Things could be a heck of lot worse this year. Habs are still in excellent position for the playoffs.
yeah, but once the playoffs start do you really think we can make a splash? Come to think of it! if the Monty we saw today is in nets we just might!
They are not going to meet Was, Pit or Clbs until the Eastern Conference Final. They can beat everyone else IMO…unless certain players gas out….will see.
The Habs are just where they need to be for a team fighting to get into the playoffs. The problem is they are a team fighting to stay in playoff contention.
McDavid is so good he stopped the crowd booing Lucic.
Yeah, Lootch is a real beaut… one point ahead of Byron and two ahead of Danault. Another 6 years at $6M for him…
Glad we didn’t hire that sway backed nag…
How is the guy with arguably the best hands on the team (Galchenyuk) not in the shootout? But yet Pacioretty who – God bless him for all the goals he scores – is notoriously awful on breakaways, makes the cut.
Never mind the choices for the 3-on-3. Already covered off many times.
I just don’t get his player decisions sometimes….like amateur hour.
DD should have been in the shootout. At least he got more toi than Galch
Thats 3 games Habs have been outshot badly, Therrians system of dump and chase is not going to work in todays NHL. They dont even do that in peewee minor hockey..And then yesterday he said that shots dont really show picture of game with the Caps..then he should sit in the stands for remaining games to realize his system stinks the place,,only for win streak at the beginning of season , they would be competing for Wings placement..
You know I thought that McDavid was diving. Then I saw him falling all by himself a few times. Then it struck me. What if this kid pulls a Crosby and spends a summer working on his lower body strength? What if he stops falling and starts being impossible to separate from the puck?
Can we re-injure some players. Team played better injured. What does that tell you?
It tells me they got one point. They needed that one point. Now all they need is maybe 28 more in the final 28 games.
What a snoozer after last night’s Broons-Leafs funfest. Does DD have compromising photos of MT? It all grinds to a halt when he is on the ice. He can’t get past the red line when he’s along the boards, slowwwww, doesn’t shoot….OY!!!!
These guys make me nuts. They can skate, they can pass, they can make plays. We’ve seen them do it. But fer chrissakes you have to bring 100% every game in this league.
#25 is postponed another year. Gone after the first round.
62-14-41 had some good chemistry together and then…..
Player changes don’t seem to be working. How about a coaching change to shake things up?
With 30 wins not going to happen lol
Half the team would be traded away if they can the coach.
MT likes his system and players who play it. MB likes to keep players who make MT happy.
All for one and all will fall together.
1 point out of 4 .
Have issues competing against better teams but can beat the lesser teams.
Bergevin needs to make more changes . Can’t rely on a few great players .
1 point out of 6
One correction, Mr. Boone. Al montoya WAS perfect. Shootouts are coin flips on ice and do nothing to identify the best goalie or the best team. Yes, I watch the shootouts, but I would also watch if the opposing coaches mud-wrestled for the extra point…. but that doesn’t make it right.
Happy I decided to go for a long two hour walk to enjoy the flurries as opposed to watching another boring loss….
As always… fire the coach.
Bob cole just before the Shootout. “After this game Edmonton will be off for 5 days with their by week so they are going to go all out here”
Lol. Yes. The 3 shootout guys are going to skate so much harder during their attempt as they have a week off.
Cole just talks, it doesn’t need to make sense. They hire him for the creds and the voice 🙂
Each coach played his favorites, half the team in OT. The first of the two to realize that their 10 minute a game guys had more left in the tank would have won in OT.
I’m thinking that Molson hasn’t watched too many games this season or he’d be doing something to freshen up this skunky product he’s put out on the ice. It don’t matter how much you chill this one the skunk isn’t coming off.
Outshot again. This is getting to be ridiculous. As we move closer to the playoffs, we forget how to shoot and score.
Oh well, the chili is cooking and the wings are going in soon.
….not to mention dominated in the hits dept…and, no, it does not mean they dominated possession…same olde same olde…
DD on the ice with radulov during 3on3 overtime while galchenyuk is on the bench. Lol
mt is screwing with Chuckie,s brain he needs to go
DD and MT needed to be sent packing, like a year or so ago.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
DD already now the number 2 centre won’t be long before he is centrring number 1 line again
Short and to the point, with a nice finish. Way to go Boonie! Enjoy the game because there sure weren’t many highlights from this lost weekend.
Boring game. Thank goodness for mcdavid to bring some entertainment to the NHL
I think max could be almost as entertaining if he chose to skate rather than glide.
