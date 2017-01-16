About this afternoon … Canadiens blanked 1-0 in Detroit

On an entertainment scale of 1 to 10 – where 10 is a Bruce Springsteen concert and 1 is a pet shop monkey throwing feces at the customers – the Canadiens’ Lalapaloser in Detroit clocks in at about 2.
Definitely not one for the DVD collection, unless it’s disc labelled Hockey for Your Afternoon Nap.
The Canadiens looked sleepy, from the opening puck drop through the final siren.
They were held to 18 shots – five in the third period, when they trailed 1-0 – by a team that sits two points above last place in the Eastern Conference.
Maybe it was just that kind of Martin Luther King Day.
The Islanders, who are dead last in the East, beat the Bruins 4-0 in Boston.
And Jared Coreau, a 2013 free-agent signing out of Northern Michigan University, shut out the Canadiens.
Props to the 6’6″ Coreau. But it’s not like the big galoot was severely tested.
The canadiens’ top line – Alex Galchenyuk centring Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty – had occasional flashes of competence. But none of the other trios generated squat.
There was never the merest hint of sustained pressure by the Canadiens, as evidenced by the grand total of ONE minor penalty to Detroit – an Anthony Mantha slash, halfway through the first period.
But let’s be positive: We only had to watch one wretched power play.
The only notable aspect of the game was Nathan Beaulieu’s ice time.
N8 has been up in the middle 20s lately. He played 25 minutes against the Rangers – only 29 seconds less than workhorse Shea Weber.
But in the first period at Detroit, Beaulieu made a bad pass that allowed Andreas Athanasiou to skip by Jeff Petry and zoom in alone on Carey Price.
Price made the save. But Beaulieu was replaced, as Petry’s partner, by Mark Barberio. Nate spent the rest of the game with Zach Redmond, and Beaulieu’s ice time clocked in at 15:27.
Seems kind of harsh for one mistake that didn’t result in a goal-against.
But I’m not behind the Canadiens’ bench.
Instead – on a lovely sunny Monday in Montreal – I was in my basement trying to stay awake through the most boring game of the season to date.
Pittsburgh at the Bell Centre Wednesday.
Night game.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from Lafriche:
Not sure why all the negative comments, unless they are comments on the state of the sport at times. However, both teams were a lucky bounce or 2 from winning the game. It was a tight, super-boring game, with very few chances. The Habs didn’t bury any of the few they had, and the Wings got a lucky goal, but did not bury any of the other few chances they had. This type of game is relatively common. Bad officiating (Patches penalty, for one), and no room. Oh well. On to the next.
And from berc:
Daytime games are often a problem, as players have to deviate from their normal routine, and this one was no exception. As well, coming off the inspired victory over the Rangers, there seemed not to be any inspiration driving the team today. This game featured a pathetic offensive effort by the Habs, with 8 forwards obtaining zero shots on goal. Redmond played a decent game again, but Weber didn’t look great, and Galchenyuk has a ways to go to regain his pre-injury form. Shaw, too, was beginning to show some good stuff prior to his injury and hasn’t had much to offer since returning. Price held his own for the first time in a while. Look for a strong effort against Pittsburgh in the next one.
So how was Jacob De La Rose? What he everything we hoped for and beyond?
Didn’t see it posted here guys but Big Mac has been sent back to St. Johns. Wonder if we’ll see him again this season??
His older brother John is currently on a tryout with the IceCaps…
Interesting…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
I saw that coming Saturday night. He wasn’t on either PP and played one shift at LW in 3rd,even with Shaw tossed
Where’s the beef MB ?
They must be readying for the return of Davey D!
Play off question: If 3 teams from one division get in and 5 from the other, top team plays 8th and second team plays 7th. If the top team of the 3 team division loses to the wildcard team, who does the winner of 2nd/3rd of the 3 team division play?
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Playoffs are a bracket. The wildcard teams are assigned to whatever division their opponent won. In your example, after the wildcard team knocks off the first seed, they play the winner of the 2 vs. 3 matchup in that Same division.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
“Just that kind of MLK Day,” indeed, Mr. Boone. Did you see what happened to Braden Holtby in the second period in Pittsburgh? Ridiculous.
Anyway, the Habs didn’t show up for this one. (Though Carey Price did all that can be asked of him – and that’s a significant plus, given his recent struggles.) Young Coreau will never collect an easier shutout if he plays until age 42.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
The business of having an official who may have just missed a call, check out video and help make the final decision, has got to go. This official has a vested interest in being right and cannot be presumed to be objective.
In the Pens-CaPs game, a possible goaltender interference incident nearly identical to the Saturday Shaw incident, was deemed to be acceptable and the goal stood. In my opinion, the ref just didn’t want to admit that he missed the call.
Whenever there is a challenge, the “War Room” should have the only say, and the officials shouldn’t even have replay access.
Hear, hear.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
In my book you need to reverse the ratings comparison, as long as the monkeys don’t throw feces at you that sounds “loads” more entertaining then a Bruce concert.
That’s what I thought
Where’s the beef MB ?
Crosby +3 and Ovechkin -4 in battle of the titans.
Guys I’ve been wrong many times so don’t get offended but please help me on this where is the NHL player in Carr, Andrighetto, JDLR…
I just don’t see it guys.
I think what we’re seeing is a combination of reluctance to let go and (some degree of consideration to) showcasing certain players.
– Carr’s claim seems to be rooted in having played for the team (when it was desperate for bodies) last season, and someone’s notion that he is Gallagher 2.0.
– Andrighetto played in the Q, was compared early on to Cournoyer, and reportedly sports a PC tattoo. Doubtful any of that will help him, tho – he has cleared waivers once and, if it comes to that again, my guess is it’ll be for the purpose of outright release.
– DLR is an interesting study – played into the spring of 2015 when he appeared to have MT’s trust, but returned to the AHL last season and hasn’t been heard from until today.
The knock on him is that he isn’t a scorer – big deal. He’s got size, wheels, and a willingness to hit when a hit is there. Gainey wasn’t an elite scorer either, but he contributed over the long haul (the Selke could easily have his name on it) and carved out a decent career for himself.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Oh my goodness,comparing DLR to Bob Gainey,Hall of Famer. Are you kidding me ???? Zero comparison.Nada.Zip .
Where’s the beef MB ?
Zero. Nada. Zip.
– Your understanding of Habs history.
– Your knowledge of hockey.
Now that’s a comparison.
On the bright side … Price let in only 1 goal
“Always look on the …”
I’m not going to pout on this loss b/c they did try to stop the Red Wings, but their defense wasn’t good enough. Too bad though, I never watched the whole game, yet I did manage to watch some highlights.
It makes me wonder what are Bergevin and Therrien doing in terms of their injured players? Anybody here thinks both Markov and Desharnais are ready to come back? Maybe its all about timing.
If you want to rag on Habs for their inability to score, fire away by all means. Shutout today and only a late goal from Plekanec prevented the same thing from happening last week.
But to state that their defense wasn’t good enough because DET lucked one in off of Vanek’s buttside, not so sure about that one.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I’m not saying their defense ‘sucked’, their defense wasn’t good enough b/c the Red Wings got lucky. Mind you, the did a good job, but the effort was not enough to win this game. Also, I did saw the goal and Emelin didn’t provide coverage for Price when the goal was scored.
I don’t think its necessary for me to lay an egg with their offensive production since they have players who come from the AHL. What MT is stressing at this point is their defensive game. They can score goals, the whole team just have to polish their D.
Just to add: like I said before, I’m not going to be disappointed with this game they lost. I can say their coaching staff are working on the kinks and they’ll be better over the next few games.
Once the lineup has a healthy squad, they’ll pick up and get better. All teams have their learning curve so I’m looking forward that Price and co. will bounce back.
I totally agree, how are we supposed to lose when Desharnas is out of the lineup
One goal scored off a leg, when the puck was going wide of the net.
The mix up with De La Rose and Mitchell on coverage didn’t help on
the point shot. To say the defense wasn’t good enough, that is
a stretch.
Are Bergevin and Therrien part of the medical and training staff?
What in the world do you mean?
Do they have to? Or could be their medical staff have informed them, and mgmt. + coaching were the ones who set the timetable for their return?
They can do that with Price, they can’t do that on Markov?
Eller has two tonight. Like to see him do well. He seems like a serious and decent guy. Caps have tied it up. 14 goals in this one so far.
80’s throwback game without the fighting
Where’s the beef MB ?
2 for Eller in a playoff type atmosphere 7-7
Work is better than a 1-0 Habs loss, no?
Well, that is what I am telling myself.
Had to work so live watching wasn’t an option. Good thing too since it was a rather uninspired affair from the perspective of the Habs.
A few observations though:
-Price seems to uncharacteristically be overplaying the puck quite a bit lately. Could be a function of playing behind half of an unpredictable AHL defence.
-Weber has recently slowed and is much more mistake prone with the puck. World cup catching up with him. He needs to play fewer minutes.
-Emelin was the better puck handler and passer of the two this game and has been for a few games now.
-Galchenyuk looked like he was sucking wind every time he got to the bench. It affected his ability to jump to the holes and create stuff (and be defensively sound) for about 3/4 of the game. He intentionally shortened his shifts accordingly. Still trying to get back into game shape?
-Max and Radulov worked very hard and didn’t get rewarded.
-Beaulieu wasn’t nearly as bad as some may think. Moved the puck well and was the only defenceman who attempted to create anything on offence.
Redmond played a very solid game and should slot in ahead of Barbario and Johnson and may give Pateryn a run for his money down the road.
-Officiating was again a mystery.
Must find offence somewhere. It may improve with more NHL caliber defencemen making the outlet passes.
What do y’all think?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
To me, what makes this team lagging behind is the marquee players that are listed injured. It now boils down to when will Markov and Pateryn coming back? Unless they address their defensive game (which they did), they’ll have a tough time competing down the 2nd stretch of this season.
With regards to the World Cup.
The play of Weber and others who participated and are playing below
your expectations, because of fatigue, doesn’t hold water.
It might make sense that when the playoffs start, Weber could be
up to near 90 games played.
But as of now, 8 or 10 games added to 45 regular season, has little
effect on him or others.
It likely has more to do with the condensed schedule because of
the World Cup.
Boy,are the Caps getting screwed by the refs tonight.
A lot of posters are complaining about the entertainment value of this afternoon’s game. The play was much more open than the score would indicate. I suspect that if the Habs won 16 straight playoff games by a 1-0 score, everything would be alright with the universe.
Ten of them overtime victories.
Richard R
Weber and Petry need to do more for the bucks being shelled….and THIS TEAM PLAYS TOO SOFT…NEED SOME CHUTZPAH…never gonna go far with this kind of effort and I don’t see it ending anytime soon!
Hi Cheech! How’s Chong?
Richard R
Want to hear Homer announcers and play by play guy just tune in to the Caps and Pens. It makes watching hockey less and less enjoyable. They may sound good to Pens fans but Geez they almost make a person puke.
You said it. They are smarmy, arrogant and full of backhanded compliments. There is still hope that the Caps can make a comeback and shut them up. At the very second that I finished my first two sentences Eller tied the game. Now Malkin just scored again. Goalie interference?
Richard R
Yes, they are homers, but no worse than Dick Irvin, who led the cheers for the Habs for over 30 years. And no worse than Garry Galley, who repeatedly cheers for the Habs’ opposition. And no worse than Jason York, who looks and sounds like a man chugging on cod liver oil whenever Montreal loses.
Danny Gallivan was the greatest, and a lot of other broadcasters should be paying their way into games….like other fans do.
A growing concern for Habs management has to the play of “the best goalie in the world” ?? – another first or even second round crash in the playoffs again this season will be hard to swallow especially if Price continues to be the second best goalie on the ice during close games especially against so-called weaker teams Price is way overdue for a great playoff run -lets hope it’s sooner than later.
Looks like I did not miss much.
Now I can go on with My Life with no regret.
Sent you an e-mail. Hope had the right address.
Detroit is on the outside looking in for the post season.
If they become sellers how about Vanek as a rental.?
29 points in 32 GP this season
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
No thanks. I recall Vanek’s complete lack of interest while playing for the Habs in the 2014 playoffs.
HMMM DLR where is his development? Too long in the snail league I believe. This was a large opportunity for him. Bring back big Mac and Scherbek.
He’s only 21.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Auston Matthews is 19.
Richard R
Nice one 😛
Mathews is close to evolving into a generational talent JD not soo much if he can pot 10 a year it will be a bonus if he CAN shut other players down I dont think he will reach 10 in a season at all 🙁
The good news:
1. Price is back
2. No injuries.
3. Most of us didn’t watch the game – three hours saved.
—–
For once I’m happy that SN didn’t show it in BC. These are points you need to grab when they are on the table. Sabres next Saturday worry me more than the Pens on Wednesday.
Johnyk
At least all the fans and beat writers no longer have to worry about Price. Obviously allowing only a single goal is exactly what this teams needs. Who needs those exciting 5-4 games.
Thanks for the shout-out Boone. I watched the game in a browser window on one screen while working on the other. At times, I thought the screen froze, but alas, it was just the pace of the game…
Were you using a genuine HIO server?
Richard R
Already forgot about today.
Looking at the standings “half-glass-full”, it looks like the Habs have a very good chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals assuming they are healthy and Price is back to normal. They will win their division IMO. This means that they will play a wild card team with home advantage. I don’t see any of those teams causing the Habs any problems unless TB gets healthy and makes it. In the second round, they will meet the winner of Boston/Toronto/Ottawa and again have home advantage. The Habs will beat any of these teams IMO. This means they make the final against a worn-out opponent from the Met division. Hope MB realizes they have a good opportunity this year and goes for it.
And you are serious too I just know it.
Habs highly likely to finish first in their division and second in conference, Rangers highly likely to finish in first wildcard, so Habs-NYR first round matchup is most likely of all possible matchups. That would be a tough series–as tough on Habs as the series would be for Wash/Pit or Columbus/Pit. Toronto will win their first-round series. A Habs-Leafs second-round matchup would be a thriller (first since ’79), and nothing matters after that, as long as Habs win. Longshot for Habs to beat Columbus, Washington or Pittsburgh this year. Bruins not making the playoffs. Carolina is doing well and should take the final wildcard. Any way you cut it, this year’s playoffs will be more interesting for Canadian fans than last year’s.
Stat may not mean much as the Habs have the 7th best PP in the league yet it does not feel like that…PK did not give up a goal but was not impressive..Habs get one or two PP most games…After today the Habs are 4th in times short handed…
Very happy that I did not waste my holiday on this poor excuse of an effort. Based on Boone’s ALN my only take away is that Price’s numbers did take too much of a beating. Small conciliation for a game that should of been 2 points in the bank. This game is an example of one of those times where the team might end up justifiably crying over “spilled milk” especially when that milk could affect their home ice advantage in the playoffs.
Every team has these kind of games. Points that you should have got, but let slip away.
Considering Habs have been doing okay in the face of injuries and Price’s recent struggles, I’m not unhappy. A game like this is bound to happen a few times a year.
Onwards to Wednesday, the Stanley Cup champs come to town.
I said it in the comments during the live blog and I will say it again. i will take a run and gun game like the one against the Rangers on Saturday night against the dullness of today’s game any time. Even if we lose some of those 5-4 instead of winning 5-4.
Methinks I will have to sit through another one like today when I see les boys play the Devils live on Saturday night.
One of my biggest beefs against Therrien is he cannot get the team to rally when they get subjected to a shell like Detroit put up today. As a result we have lost too many games to teams well below us in the standings because we let the worse team lull us to sleep.
No need to push the panic button after today’s crapfest. But let’s see if we can get the speed game going again. Especially on Friday against the Devils and Saturday against the Sabres.
I strongly object to the misrepresentation of how entertaining it would be to watch a pet shop monkey throwing its feces at customers.
+1
lol
That was the most entertainment I had all afternoon 🙂
It depends on what the monkey had for lunch…
Woeful and shameful. They charged money for folks to attend that joke. The Red Wings had loads of chances (although not many shots) and the Habs generated nada. Shaw was crap and DLR even more so.
Price was okay, playing well enough to win. Too bad his team didn’t show up.
I don’t care if this was afternoon. They’re all paid big bucks to be ready. The Habs played completely shite, and Big Mac sat so a stinky flower could play a whole 8:27. Eff off, MT. There was no reason to sit him. DLR did NOTHING. He generated NOTHING except my growing frustration.
Well you could be a booins fan , lost 4-0 to the last place team in the conference, Rask gets the yank after 2 periods , Marchand with a giveaway that ends up in the net…awesome
“GO HABS”
On an excitement scale, this game did not rival last night’s Packer-Cowboy contest.
Thanks to the liveblog I didn’t even bother leaving work early to catch the end of the game…now that is boring!
Condolences on the passing of Hymie the Robot.
Hymie was my fav as a kid…loved those episodes! RIP M. Gautier
Boone I applaud you. I have no idea how you can come up with an ALN from that snooze fest !
Man what a dull game !
Thanks, man.
That might have been the most boring game I’ve blogged in 10 seasons of HIO.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
The whole league is like this half the time now.
Expansion ? Crazy !
Not enough top talent to go around 31 teams.
Our game is doomed me tinks.!
Both teams should have received Game Misconduct penalties for playing so boringly.
Richard R
I was thinking the same thing. If I had to write an ALN for today’s game, it would have read:
Game was antithesis of excitement.
Habs lost on PP goal off Vanek’s butt. Seems apropos.
Get back to your real life, nothing to see here.
I HAD A DREAM!
OF LITTLE HAB BOYS BEATING LITTLE RED WINGED BOYS,
IT TURNED OUT TO BE JUST A DREAM OF TERRIBLE HOCKEY .