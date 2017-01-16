About this afternoon … Canadiens blanked 1-0 in Detroit

On an entertainment scale of 1 to 10 – where 10 is a Bruce Springsteen concert and 1 is a pet shop monkey throwing feces at the customers – the Canadiens’ Lalapaloser in Detroit clocks in at about 2.

Definitely not one for the DVD collection, unless it’s disc labelled Hockey for Your Afternoon Nap.

The Canadiens looked sleepy, from the opening puck drop through the final siren.

They were held to 18 shots – five in the third period, when they trailed 1-0 – by a team that sits two points above last place in the Eastern Conference.

Maybe it was just that kind of Martin Luther King Day.

The Islanders, who are dead last in the East, beat the Bruins 4-0 in Boston.

And Jared Coreau, a 2013 free-agent signing out of Northern Michigan University, shut out the Canadiens.

Props to the 6’6″ Coreau. But it’s not like the big galoot was severely tested.

The canadiens’ top line – Alex Galchenyuk centring Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty – had occasional flashes of competence. But none of the other trios generated squat.

There was never the merest hint of sustained pressure by the Canadiens, as evidenced by the grand total of ONE minor penalty to Detroit – an Anthony Mantha slash, halfway through the first period.

But let’s be positive: We only had to watch one wretched power play.

The only notable aspect of the game was Nathan Beaulieu’s ice time.

N8 has been up in the middle 20s lately. He played 25 minutes against the Rangers – only 29 seconds less than workhorse Shea Weber.

But in the first period at Detroit, Beaulieu made a bad pass that allowed Andreas Athanasiou to skip by Jeff Petry and zoom in alone on Carey Price.

Price made the save. But Beaulieu was replaced, as Petry’s partner, by Mark Barberio. Nate spent the rest of the game with Zach Redmond, and Beaulieu’s ice time clocked in at 15:27.

Seems kind of harsh for one mistake that didn’t result in a goal-against.

But I’m not behind the Canadiens’ bench.

Instead – on a lovely sunny Monday in Montreal – I was in my basement trying to stay awake through the most boring game of the season to date.

Pittsburgh at the Bell Centre Wednesday.

Night game.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from Lafriche:

Not sure why all the negative comments, unless they are comments on the state of the sport at times. However, both teams were a lucky bounce or 2 from winning the game. It was a tight, super-boring game, with very few chances. The Habs didn’t bury any of the few they had, and the Wings got a lucky goal, but did not bury any of the other few chances they had. This type of game is relatively common. Bad officiating (Patches penalty, for one), and no room. Oh well. On to the next.

And from berc:

Daytime games are often a problem, as players have to deviate from their normal routine, and this one was no exception. As well, coming off the inspired victory over the Rangers, there seemed not to be any inspiration driving the team today. This game featured a pathetic offensive effort by the Habs, with 8 forwards obtaining zero shots on goal. Redmond played a decent game again, but Weber didn’t look great, and Galchenyuk has a ways to go to regain his pre-injury form. Shaw, too, was beginning to show some good stuff prior to his injury and hasn’t had much to offer since returning. Price held his own for the first time in a while. Look for a strong effort against Pittsburgh in the next one.