About last night … San Jose beats Canadiens 4-2

The final score flatters the Canadiens.

As did the final 10 minutes of their 4-2 loss to San Jose.

Martin Jones, who could have played most of the game’s first 50 minutes in a hammock, with a cold beverage, faced a late Canadiens barrage that produced two goals and brought a slumbering Bell Centre crowd to life.

But San Jose’s first-period domination – 15 shots on Carey Price, three of which eluded the goaltender – took the crowd out of the game and handed the home team a steep mountain to climb.

3-0 after 20 minutes isn’t necessarily game over.

4-0 after 26:44, however …

Melker Karlsson’s goal – on San Jose’s 18th shot (Canadiens had 10) – signalled the end of Price’s night.

When he stepped through the gate to leave the ice, Price fixed Michel Therrien with a look that didn’t seem to say “What can I get you for Christmas, coach?” (Gazette photo by Pierre Obendrauf)

The franchise goaltender wasn’t happy. In sustaining only his second regulation-time Bell Centre loss of the season, Price may have been less than Priceian. But he didn’t get much help from his teammates.

The Canadiens had 14 shots in the second period and came to life with crowd-pleasing verve during that late-game flurry.

But when the game was still in the balance, San

Jose skated the home team off the Bell Centre ice.

En route to a lead that good teams don’t relinquish, the Sharks ran a hockey clinic. They skated, they passed the puck efficiently to set up good chances and they snuffed out any faint semblance of Canadiens pressure.

The team with the NHL’s best home record chased the game from the opening puck drop and took three minor penalties – two to Torrey Mitchell – before the game was eight minutes old. San Jose cashed two of the three power plays and that was basically the ballgame.

The final stat sheet would misleadingly suggest a strong game by the home team:

• The Canadiens had a 28-23 shot advantage.

• They outhit a big Western Conference team 26-16.

• The Canadiens were 34-23 on faceoffs.

And there were some decent individual performances. Michael McCarron had five hits in 12:25 of ice time, during which he did not look out of place.

While the big guy was making a bit of noise, the Canadiens’ big guns fell silent.

Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty were invisible until that too-late surge.

Brendan Gallagher hustled but didn’t score … again.

The power play was brutal … again.

And Price was ordinary before he was angry.

Should Al Montoya – who stopped the five shots he faced in what was essentially 24 minutes of garbage time – have got the start, saving Price for the Saturday visit to Washington?

Mike Farber thought so.

My former Gazette colleague and, on this occasion, pressbox neighbour said the Saturday game would be more meaningful

Washington is an Eastern Conference powerhouse and, potentially, a playoff opponent for the Canadiens.

San Jose, on the other hand, is a team the Canadiens won’t face again until the Stanley Cup final … which, especially on Friday night, looks a LONG WAY off.

Stat of the Night: Canadiens are 2-0-2 without Alex Galchenyuk and winless without Andrew Shaw.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from Arnou Ruelle:

Oh well, this game is another complete bust, minus the cannon-fire like in Columbus.

The Habs can’t do a complete setup and their passing looks awful. All we see are players unable to pass the puck and it bounces off their sticks.

The same players that are, again, questionable, if not, horrible: Pacioretty, Gallagher, Plekanec, Weber, Markov. The leaders of the Habs are not doing enough to make it work. Also, the same players, game-after-game, have been producing and doing what they can to help: Radulov, Mitchell, Byron, Danault, Beaulieu, Emelin, Lehkonen, Flynn.

I can’t blame the callups b/c they are here due to injured players. But man! Can Marc Bergevin do something this month even its not trade deadline?

This team has to think long-term. Plus, Michel Therrien is making this team confused. Him and coaching staff has to find a way to fix this. Or else, there should be a coaching change.

Finally, I think Michael McCarron should stay here for a while. He has to get used to the NHL and I’m not sure whether he should be playing with the farm team.

And from Chuck:

What a frustrating game to watch. It was nice to see them get stronger as the game went along and go down swinging, but why couldn’t the coaching staff have them COME OUT swinging instead? Just horrible defense giving up primo scoring chances for the first half of the game.

MT had 3 days to go over video and get the team ready and motivated to play hard and smart from the opening whistle, but didn’t make it happen. Maybe he was busy hanging out with DD instead.