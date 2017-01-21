About last night … Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT

The Canadiens could use some plaintive music to mourn that hard-luck loss.

Sadly, after butchering both national anthems, the violin player was done for the night.

And after two periods, fans may have thought Buffalo was done.

The Canadiens had an eye-popping 19-9 shot advantage in the middle period.

They led 2-1 in their own barn, and the wind was in bleu-blanc-rouge sails.

Then the wind shifted.

The Canadiens were brutal in the third period. They were outshot 14-7, and only the brilliance of Carey Price in the dying seconds prevented a late heartbreaker.

That would wait a while.

The Canadiens dominated the opening minute-plus of Overtime. And only a miraculous Robin Lehner save, through his teammate’s screen, prevented Alex Galchenyuk from scoring the winner.

Buffalo broke back up the ice, and Zach Bogosian’s shot off the post behind Price ended it.

Lauding “amazing saves” by both Price and Lehner, Michel Therrien, his press conference carried on L’Antichambre, said “Carey let us get a point.

“Both goalies were really good tonight,” the coach added. “They were tough to beat.”

Price deserved better.

Shots on goal were 38-38. But Buffalo – particularly during the third period – enjoyed long periods of possession in the Canadiens’ zone, patiently setting up Grade A scoring chances on Price.

Andrei Markov skated at the Canadiens’ practice facility on Saturday. This is good news, because Buffalo’s third-period surge highlighted the problems the Canadiens have on the back end.

The steadying influence of Markov (and, eventually, Greg Pateryn) should help.

The Canadiens’ forwards might have done a better job of supporting the beleaguered D. But offensively, all four lines had their moments … and snakebit Tomas Plekanec should have scored a winner in regulation.

And then Galchenyuk was robbed in OT.

Pleks was also 4-12 on face offs, including a clean loss to Ryan O’Reilly leading directly to the Cody Franson goal that tied the game at 2-2.

A statistical anomaly: Every Canadien except Jacob De La Rose had a shot on goal … and DLR was one of the better forwards.

The kid has good size and uses it well. De La Rose had two of the Canadiens’ absurd seven hits – to 29 for Buffalo.

That disparity is often indicative of which team had to chase the puck all through the game.

Not in this case. The game had a nice up-and-down flow to it. The visitors were just more physical.

The mind-blowing stat was Rasmus Ristolainen’s ice time.

The young Buffalo defenceman logged 29:36 – after playing an absurd 35:24 in the Sabres OT win over Detroit Friday night.

That’s more than an hour of ice time in 27 hours of real time.

Crazy.

Nathan Beaulieu’s 26:25 topped the Canadiens. But he and Jeff Petry are a pairing that sometimes scares me.

Three points over two nights is a decent haul.

The Canadiens are nine points up on Ottawa in the Atlantic Division, but the Senators have four games in hand.

The teams don’t play each other until a March 18-19 back-to-back in Kanata and Montreal.

Carey Price vs. Mike Condon for the division lead?

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by slapshot777:

A game where the Habs played pretty much flawless hockey on Friday against a Devils team on a roll they come home and lay an egg against a team who also played on Friday night and the Habs took Buffalo too lightly.

Right now the inconsistency is killing the Habs. The Habs have pretty much been on the road since the 23rd of December, I think they have had 3 or four games at home and even with those home games they still really couldn’t squeeze and practice time in.

I don’t think we will see much change until the Habs get some home games in a row and some practices along with Markov back. Barbiero and Redmond are brutal on the back end and every game when they are out there it is an adventure.

When Markov gets back only then will the defense stabilize. Three out of four points and right now every point is valuable. Loser points are just as valuable coming down he stretch.

And from veryhabby:

Condon. I liked him last year. But he was a rookie in a bad situation. We did not help him, but he does have to take some blame for having the worse save %. He worked hard, and is improving. Good on him.

But in his game tonight, he gave up a bad goal in the 3rd for a Leafs lead. Sound familiar? Diff is his team didn’t fold. They scored a tying goal in last minute and then their coach went for it on OT. Offensive power vrs offensive power. He didn’t play his best PK unit in hopes of playing safe in OT, while knowing the Leafs suck in shoot outs. Nope their coach went hard for a win in OT. Didnt get it, but won it in the SO. So Condon’s team bailed him out of the hole his bad goal opened. Last season Mtl would have just dug a bigger hole for Condon.. That’s the diff.