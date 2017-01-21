About last night … Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT

The Canadiens could use some plaintive music to mourn that hard-luck loss.
Sadly, after butchering both national anthems, the violin player was done for the night.
And after two periods, fans may have thought Buffalo was done.
The Canadiens had an eye-popping 19-9 shot advantage in the middle period.
They led 2-1 in their own barn, and the wind was in bleu-blanc-rouge sails.
Then the wind shifted.
The Canadiens were brutal in the third period. They were outshot 14-7, and only the brilliance of Carey Price in the dying seconds prevented a late heartbreaker.
That would wait a while.
The Canadiens dominated the opening minute-plus of Overtime. And only a miraculous Robin Lehner save, through his teammate’s screen, prevented Alex Galchenyuk from scoring the winner.
Buffalo broke back up the ice, and Zach Bogosian’s shot off the post behind Price ended it.
Lauding “amazing saves” by both Price and Lehner, Michel Therrien, his press conference carried on L’Antichambre, said “Carey let us get a point.
“Both goalies were really good tonight,” the coach added. “They were tough to beat.”
Price deserved better.
Shots on goal were 38-38. But Buffalo – particularly during the third period – enjoyed long periods of possession in the Canadiens’ zone, patiently setting up Grade A scoring chances on Price.
Andrei Markov skated at the Canadiens’ practice facility on Saturday. This is good news, because Buffalo’s third-period surge highlighted the problems the Canadiens have on the back end.
The steadying influence of Markov (and, eventually, Greg Pateryn) should help.
The Canadiens’ forwards might have done a better job of supporting the beleaguered D. But offensively, all four lines had their moments … and snakebit Tomas Plekanec should have scored a winner in regulation.
And then Galchenyuk was robbed in OT.
Pleks was also 4-12 on face offs, including a clean loss to Ryan O’Reilly leading directly to the Cody Franson goal that tied the game at 2-2.
A statistical anomaly: Every Canadien except Jacob De La Rose had a shot on goal … and DLR was one of the better forwards.
The kid has good size and uses it well. De La Rose had two of the Canadiens’ absurd seven hits – to 29 for Buffalo.
That disparity is often indicative of which team had to chase the puck all through the game.
Not in this case. The game had a nice up-and-down flow to it. The visitors were just more physical.
The mind-blowing stat was Rasmus Ristolainen’s ice time.
The young Buffalo defenceman logged 29:36 – after playing an absurd 35:24 in the Sabres OT win over Detroit Friday night.
That’s more than an hour of ice time in 27 hours of real time.
Crazy.
Nathan Beaulieu’s 26:25 topped the Canadiens. But he and Jeff Petry are a pairing that sometimes scares me.
Three points over two nights is a decent haul.
The Canadiens are nine points up on Ottawa in the Atlantic Division, but the Senators have four games in hand.
The teams don’t play each other until a March 18-19 back-to-back in Kanata and Montreal.
Carey Price vs. Mike Condon for the division lead?
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by slapshot777:
A game where the Habs played pretty much flawless hockey on Friday against a Devils team on a roll they come home and lay an egg against a team who also played on Friday night and the Habs took Buffalo too lightly.
Right now the inconsistency is killing the Habs. The Habs have pretty much been on the road since the 23rd of December, I think they have had 3 or four games at home and even with those home games they still really couldn’t squeeze and practice time in.
I don’t think we will see much change until the Habs get some home games in a row and some practices along with Markov back. Barbiero and Redmond are brutal on the back end and every game when they are out there it is an adventure.
When Markov gets back only then will the defense stabilize. Three out of four points and right now every point is valuable. Loser points are just as valuable coming down he stretch.
And from veryhabby:
Condon. I liked him last year. But he was a rookie in a bad situation. We did not help him, but he does have to take some blame for having the worse save %. He worked hard, and is improving. Good on him.
But in his game tonight, he gave up a bad goal in the 3rd for a Leafs lead. Sound familiar? Diff is his team didn’t fold. They scored a tying goal in last minute and then their coach went for it on OT. Offensive power vrs offensive power. He didn’t play his best PK unit in hopes of playing safe in OT, while knowing the Leafs suck in shoot outs. Nope their coach went hard for a win in OT. Didnt get it, but won it in the SO. So Condon’s team bailed him out of the hole his bad goal opened. Last season Mtl would have just dug a bigger hole for Condon.. That’s the diff.
Clean loss on the face off a plecks specialty for years…
Lots of piling on tonight on Plecs. Didn’t like how we competed in the 3rd, but I find it hard to single him out specifically. Lots of blame to share. Not saying he was great, but I guess when you’re getting the big bucks… ya da, ya da.
Giddy up
I question the use of Chucky to take a face off in overtime. Given the importance of puck possession I may have put out somebody with a better percentage, and then have them head to the bench after winning the draw to put out Chucky. I think that was a mistake that was costly.
Giddy up
Habs dont have one centre that i trust can win a key face off…
wow Pleks. absolutely zero offensive IQ. He had a goalie moving side to side, so where does he shoot it. square in the middle.
Kirk Muller was described to me by a cousin of John McLean, when both were playing for the Devils, as an awesome guy but “maybe not the sharpest tool in the shed”. Well, at least he’s smart enough to be taking French lessons, him and his wife, and explain it as a way to better integrate into the Montréal community.
If I’m a player agent and my client gets drafted by the Canadiens, I sign him up immediately for French lessons, I buy him the Rosetta Stone, send him to L’Institut Linguistique, two five four six oh one one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCXN66R3cyU
Mikhail Sergachev, you get a pass, you’re already working on a second language. Will Bitten, you lucky dog, you already speak French. But Victor Mete, you dust off that high school French, and in a couple of years, you get to camp in Montréal and you do interviews in French. And your opportunities explode.
As much as I don’t care for the Beaulieu-Petry combo, it puts in mind how much Beaulieu is on track to become the left-handed version of his partner. Possibly he’s further ahead at his age than his 29-year-old partner.
Goes to show where you come from doesn’t matter, with one turning pro at age 20 and the pitcher’s kid just getting into his time at Michigan State. Petry’s first full season of pro hockey, at age 23, was split between the Oilers and the Oklahoma City Barons. By that time in his life, Beaulieu had played over 150 NHL contests – he turned 24 a few weeks ago.
I don’t at all enjoy watching the two of them together, both need someone a bit more cerebral to work with, or at least more steadfast at engaging in the defensive zone. There’s no configuration of the immediate roster that’s going to perfect this. It’ll improve with Markov, but if you can’t play Beaulieu with Shea Weber you’re going to waste him.
Will he get traded eventually? Well, Petry landed the Oilers a 2nd rounder and a conditional fifth. They had just given him a $3M-a-year contract. Whoever advises Beaulieu has to see that and want at least $3M a year for him next year. On the high side you might get a 1st rounder and a conditional 5th, but I don’t see a team going bonkers over him in a package.
It’s interesting that another Michigan native, Greg Pateryn, serves as a much more appropriate partner for Beaulieu.
Hey night owl. Nice insight. You must be from out west like me, cause it’s getting late for easterners.
Giddy up
Gotta break up the Petry / Beaulieu pair. Not working well.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Lets have some reality on this site….It makes no difference how many teams in the western conference will have more points than the Habs at the end of the season…The odds are pretty good that the Habs will win their division and will play the number one seed wild card team…right now the wild card team the Habs would play is the Rangers….If Habs have 100 points or 120 points their first round match up will be tough and their regular season point total will really be meaningless…
The Habs were lucky to not get a too many men on the ice during the last minute of the 3rd period.
Not a bad ALN Monsieur Boone, but a gratuitous hatchet job on that blowhard UCe in a newbie poster’s comment is sorely missing from tonight’s edition.
For shame!
Yeah I really thought there’d be a more sustained drubbing, but it seems the kindly ‘ol blogger doesn’t think two sets of tire tracks would be funnier than one.
Missed opportunity there, like Plekanec on a breakaway.
LOL! I’m sorry I missed the violin player. Thx for the laugh Boone.
I thought he was awesome, except for those passages when he wasn’t.
UCE? You gone mad?
Don’t try to follow me, I have a cab waiting.
[Points to head, runs down hallway]
Eradicator!
You probably short on fare $.
Love the new U.
There’s way too much violins in hockey.
The emperor plays while Rome burns.
how many years is shaw’s contract ? wow
Paul Romanuk and Gary Galley calling the Canadiens 3-2 OT loss to the Sabres.
Gary Galley Magic: “The team that scores first in a game usually ends up getting a good opportunity to get ahead in the game…”
And here I was, like a sucker, thinking he might not be putrid if not anchored down by the husk of what used to be Bob Cole. But no, Gary generates his own suckage, he’s no victim, he’s the author of our misery.
I guess it was bound to happen. The Canadiens put themselves to sleep with one of their own boring games.
Certainly I was off my guard, I was counting those two points as just deserts, points we’d put in the bank in advance of not doing so against the league powerhouses. Boy is my face red.
Carey Price certainly did enough to deserve a better fate. His glove hand was not exposed as weak! Weak! Weak!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kzz0Blc8x_M
It’s not like we can blame injuries either. Our walking wounded are slowly returning, and it’s not like the Sabres aren’t dealing with their own headaches right now.
Oh, and la fatigue, we’re even-steven with them there too, they’re on back-to-back games plus travel night too.
So I don’t know what to say. We never put away a weakling, let them hang around, let them tie the game, and let them win in overtime.
Does that make us a weakling?
agree hole heartedly about galley but the habs should give MT a hand the coach always gets the boy’s only play one or two periods a game . for sure go
Galley and Cole. Now that’s entertainment. Couple a geniuses there.
Giddy up
This coach right now is an idiot. Right now meaning since AG27 is back. Hes put him with Shaw and Ghetto. Dumb. Dumb. Dumb. There may be a logical explanation but what is it??
Chico, your comment doesn’t do much to illustrate your own level of awareness. There’s only been a tonne of virtual ink spilled on this very subject.(Sorry Chico, Arnou asked the same question lower down the page, I guess it’s more valid than I thought.)
Coles Notes: 1) Chucky came back to play, but was struggling, not yet in game shape.
2) Coach noted this, said he’d take some of the responsibility too, that maybe it was unfair to not ease him back in to action, but to throw him out there against other teams’ #1 lines.
3) Coach noted that there would be opportunities for Chucky to play with Max and Radu on the powerplay, when the pace is a little more sedate.
But this is another example of how Coach Therrien can’t win on HIO. He’s roasted for playing Alex on the #1 line, because he’s obviously not ready for that. But he’s also torched when he’s put lower down the depth chart with easier assignments.
To say nothing of the sacrosanct Human Element that Coach Therrien regularly ignores. Except when he reinstates his #1 centre to the #1 line because a player shouldn’t lose his spot due to injury. Then, he was dumb to respect that and respect Alex.
Arnou – we must have watched a different game. Habs third period was the worst they’ve played all season in my view.
Again nothing new. AFTER how many games is that statement been repeated over and over tonight they played two periods and lost because of it .When will the coach beheld responsible for that. I was always led to believe that was part of the coaches job
this was BUFFALO ANOTHER TITAN in the league
Worst? Must have missed the Columbus game.
Giddy up
When’s trade deadline? A major facelift needs to be done here to breathe some life into this pig. This club is just spinning its wheels and this management team seems to be content with mediocrity. Good pieces like McCarron, Hudon etc are bouncing back and forth like yo-yo’s while deadwood like Pleks, DD etc are allowed to play on. This is unacceptable. Mr. Molson do something..anything. Give me a sign at least to show you’re alive.
Listen. You called Price a sieve, so expect to get trolled you moron.
Giddy up
I was surprised to notice that the Habs lead the eastern conference in penalty minutes at 497 (Bruins and Leafs aren’t far behind.)
If Beaulieu and Petry could do their job with the intensity of Shea Weber, we would really have something special. But I’m happy that they get to play alot these days (not like MT has a choice at this point). It can’t but help them improve.
Prediction for Marc Bergevin’s end of season press conference:
“if it wasn’t for the fact that we had to play an injured Carey Price, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”
I’ve seen this movie before.
What MT should have done when the Habs were not generating anything he should have reunited the Raulov/Pacioretty/Galchenyuk line to see if they could get a goal
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Positively, the Habs played a good game tonight, despite the loss. I’m not impressed with MT’s line combinations, but I saw Danault’s persistence to become a top-6 centre. I still think Radulov and Pacioretty play better with Galchenyuk. I’m not sure why a rd. 1, 3rd pick at the 2012 draft, is relegated to a 3rd line centre, and the coach promoted a #26th pick at the 2011 draft, to a 1st line centre.
If Chucky should not play 1st line centre, ’at least’ give him a 2nd line centre position. Arturri Lehkonen and Paul Byron are fast players, and Tomas Plekanec doesn’t give them a fast playmaking, nor they could not get secondary scoring chances. Tomas Plekanec should be a 3rd line centre with Andrighetto and Shaw.
The defensemen may need more help. If Markov and Pateryn comes back, send Barberio and Redmond to St. Johns.
Other than that, they did played to their strengths, both offensively and defensively.
I guess I should apologize to chico, maybe I’m the only one who read this story.
« Il n’y a pas de message », a-t-il répondu d’emblée.
« C’est très évident à constater qu’Alex n’est pas au niveau qu’il était en début de saison pas seulement offensivement, mais défensivement aussi », a ajouté Therrien en allant encore plus loin dans sa réflexion.
« Je prends une certaine responsabilité là-dessus l’ayant replacé tout de suite (sur le premier trio). J’aurais espéré qu’il retrouve le même niveau de jeu dès son retour. Mais on est tous en mesure de constater qu’il n’est pas rendu là », a avoué l’entraîneur qui ne franchit pas souvent cette ligne.
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/alex-galchenyuk-mute-sur-le-troisieme-trio-1.3797440
Let’s look at quality shots and not simply Habs shot totals. They get s lot of shots from bad locations because they often can’t get the puck close enough to the net. And look at their even strength goal total since the Ranger game – if you don’t score you won’t win.
Listened to the 3rd period/OT on the radio. Habs lost the 3rd period and the OT was great. 3 points in 2 games is good, keep up this pace and we slot into a nice playoff position. Only comment on the game was 74’s hit for a penalty. When a player turns his numbers towards someone coming at him I think there should be referee discretion to not call a penalty.
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
please are you for real the habs just played two of the worst teams in the league only otes are worse . please lets get into reality here ok
They beat Tampa today….Lot of the top teams have had bad loses to lower level teams in the last 3 weeks…
Really?
It might be an adventure with the 3rd pairing, but Petry and Beaulieu are dumb and dumber with their defense around the net.