About last night … POed after 7-1 loss in Minnesota edition

Stuff happens.

And unless it happens again Saturday night against the Rangers at the Bell Centre, maybe Canadiens fans shouldn’t be losing their stuff just yet.

We’ll get to the Carey Price Fret Watch in a minute.

First, here’s the stat that says it all about the Canadiens’ 7-1 loss to Minnesota Thursday night in St. Paul:

They didn’t get their first power play until the game was 58 minutes old.

Chew that one over for a minute.

How can a team’s compete level be so abysmally low that it doesn’t force its opponent into a foul until the score is 7-0 and there are two minutes left?

I’m astonished Chris Stewart took the late penalty for a shot at Paul Byron. How could a 6’3″ behemoth be that angry against a midget in the dying seconds of a wipeout?

As for Price … well, the recent numbers ain’t great for the Canadiens’ erstwhile All-World goaltender.

Since December began, Price’s won-lost record is 6-8. His goals-against average is north of 3.00, and Price’s save percentage is south of .900.

What the heck is going on?

A mysterious injury?

The pressures of new fatherhood?

Preoccupation with his future as Price plays through the last two years of his current contract?

In his postgame media scrum, Michel Therrien said he respected Price’s desire to stay in the game, trailing 4-0 – on only 14 shots on goal – after two periods.

“In a situation like that, it’s tough for a team,” Therrien added. “but it shows we’re all together.”

Solidarity was appropriate because the whole team sucked in Minnesota.

“I’d rather just stick it out with everybody else,” Price said, explaining his decision to stay in.

“We didn’t generate much offensively,” Price added, “and they capitalized on every opportunity they had. That about sums it up.

“Its a very disappointing result, but it’s over now. We move on.”

But first we’ll look back.

Price had not surrendered seven goals since March 2, 2013.

In a wild one against Pittsburgh at the Bell Centre, Brandon Prust opened the scoring, the Penguins and Canadiens took turns potting three unanswered goals, and Brian Gionta’s second of the game, halfway through the third period, tied it at 6-6 and set up an Overtime that Brandon Sutter ended after 52 seconds.

Price faced 36 shots in that game, and the Canadiens had 39 on Marc-André Fleury.

The next day, the Canadiens beat the Bruins 4-3 in Boston as Peter Budaj made 31 saves.

Price was tuned up 6-3 by the Islanders in his next start, on March 5.

He won his next four starts.

OK, enough with the history lesson.

A couple members of the Commentariat offer these theories on Carey Price:

From PeterCH:

Observation: not standing enough in the nets hence affecting his lateral movement also allowing for too many goals on short side.

Possible Conclusions:

1. Nursing an injury hence easier to play on knees as opposed to the standing crouch which was a major adjustment to his game after Waite was hired as his coach.

2. His World Cup appearance gave him a jump start on the league and now the league has caught up and passed him.

3. He is disinterested for reasons unknown: new baby? Trade rumours? Dissatisfied with coaches/teammates/system?

4. Missing Markov…direct relation in Markov’s absence and his decline

Bottom line: he is just not playing well and it is glaringly evident.

And from habsfan0:

“Price is not looking Pricean.”

I’m convinced CP reinjured his knee.

It happened about a month ago in Anaheim.

During that game, camera showed him continuously stretching on the ice, during breaks in the action.

The injury is not severe enough to prevent him from playing, but his stats have declined ever since that game.

Coincidence?

Hey, this is Montreal.

Let the wild (ouch! no pun!!!) speculation begin.

But let’s avoid doomsday conclusions … at least until the siren sounds on Saturday night.