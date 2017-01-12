About last night … POed after 7-1 loss in Minnesota edition

Stuff happens.
And unless it happens again Saturday night against the Rangers at the Bell Centre, maybe Canadiens fans shouldn’t be losing their stuff just yet.
We’ll get to the Carey Price Fret Watch in a minute.
First, here’s the stat that says it all about the Canadiens’ 7-1 loss to Minnesota Thursday night in St. Paul:
They didn’t get their first power play until the game was 58 minutes old.
Chew that one over for a minute.
How can a team’s compete level be so abysmally low that it doesn’t force its opponent into a foul until the score is 7-0 and there are two minutes left?
I’m astonished Chris Stewart took the late penalty for a shot at Paul Byron. How could a 6’3″ behemoth be that angry against a midget in the dying seconds of a wipeout?
As for Price … well, the recent numbers ain’t great for the Canadiens’ erstwhile All-World goaltender.
Since December began, Price’s won-lost record is 6-8. His goals-against average is north of 3.00, and Price’s save percentage is south of .900.
What the heck is going on?
A mysterious injury?
The pressures of new fatherhood?
Preoccupation with his future as Price plays through the last two years of his current contract?
In his postgame media scrum, Michel Therrien said he respected Price’s desire to stay in the game, trailing 4-0 – on only 14 shots on goal – after two periods.
“In a situation like that, it’s tough for a team,” Therrien added. “but it shows we’re all together.”
Solidarity was appropriate because the whole team sucked in Minnesota.
“I’d rather just stick it out with everybody else,” Price said, explaining his decision to stay in.
“We didn’t generate much offensively,” Price added, “and they capitalized on every opportunity they had. That about sums it up.
“Its a very disappointing result, but it’s over now. We move on.”
But first we’ll look back.
Price had not surrendered seven goals since March 2, 2013.
In a wild one against Pittsburgh at the Bell Centre, Brandon Prust opened the scoring, the Penguins and Canadiens took turns potting three unanswered goals, and Brian Gionta’s second of the game, halfway through the third period, tied it at 6-6 and set up an Overtime that Brandon Sutter ended after 52 seconds.
Price faced 36 shots in that game, and the Canadiens had 39 on Marc-André Fleury.
The next day, the Canadiens beat the Bruins 4-3 in Boston as Peter Budaj made 31 saves.
Price was tuned up 6-3 by the Islanders in his next start, on March 5.
He won his next four starts.
OK, enough with the history lesson.
A couple members of the Commentariat offer these theories on Carey Price:
From PeterCH:
Observation: not standing enough in the nets hence affecting his lateral movement also allowing for too many goals on short side.
Possible Conclusions:
1. Nursing an injury hence easier to play on knees as opposed to the standing crouch which was a major adjustment to his game after Waite was hired as his coach.
2. His World Cup appearance gave him a jump start on the league and now the league has caught up and passed him.
3. He is disinterested for reasons unknown: new baby? Trade rumours? Dissatisfied with coaches/teammates/system?
4. Missing Markov…direct relation in Markov’s absence and his decline
Bottom line: he is just not playing well and it is glaringly evident.
And from habsfan0:
“Price is not looking Pricean.”
I’m convinced CP reinjured his knee.
It happened about a month ago in Anaheim.
During that game, camera showed him continuously stretching on the ice, during breaks in the action.
The injury is not severe enough to prevent him from playing, but his stats have declined ever since that game.
Coincidence?
Hey, this is Montreal.
Let the wild (ouch! no pun!!!) speculation begin.
But let’s avoid doomsday conclusions … at least until the siren sounds on Saturday night.
PeterCH: –agree with all Your potentials except with a section of possibility number 3 “Dissatisfied with coaches/teammates/system ?”
Maybe it’s time for a bag skate..,
The cure is on the way for Price – the Rangers on Saturday. The Rangers just get a look at Price and they can’t score.
PRICE isn’t an issue. Period.
The trouble is down the middle and overall team size when healthy. Nobody will remember a game or two in the regular season. We will however rightly fret about overpaid centers whose contribution offensively is absent in a playoff series.
Agree with each point 100%
Where’s the beef MB ?
Problem is this city created a prima monster … Jesus price , the price is right , best player in the word blah blah blah .. It got to his head..
Les Excusitants, that’s what we’ve become..Didnt Toe Blake once say something like “One of the best things about winning is that we dont need to come up with all the excuses for losing”.
Kevin Burns
And Therrien is the master of excuses. When the Habs blitzed everyone to start the season, we didn’t hear anything from Therrien about “bounces” or “puck luck”. When the losing started, suddenly Therrien came out with this nonsense.
I really like Price but something that has always bothered me about him is that he has nights where he looks like he cannot stop a thing. These were a lot more frequent years ago and I thought those days were behind him. I would have liked to hear him say that he takes responsibility and could have played much better. For all of those games where the the team let him down and he saved their hydes, I give him a pass. The true test will be what he does in the playoffs. That will define his next contract and the rest of his career
I just read a comment below where a fan here said that maybe Carey Price is exhausted because he had those 9 months off after his injury..
Dd I just land on a parallel universe??
