About last night … Pittsburgh needs OT to edge Canadiens 4-3

On a freezing cold night in Montreal, my daughter shlepped out to the ‘burbs to spend New Year’s Eve with her old man.

So I’m going to bang out a few random thoughts, and the Commentariat can spend the waning moments of the year arguing among themselves.

• The injury-ravaged Canadiens played well in Pittsburgh. They outshot the home team 40-37 through 60 minutes and would have won but for that bad bounce off Conor Sheary with seconds left.

• Taking a penalty in OT is inexcusable … the more so when it’s for Too Many Men.

How do you screw up a line change with three skaters?

• The Canadiens also took four minors during regulation, to two for the home team.

That’s an indicator of which team did most of the pressing … although Paul Byron’s Hold was in the offensive zone, and breathed late life into the home team.

• Were it not for the heroics of Carey Price, the Penguins wouldn’t have needed OT to win.

Just to put the goaltender’s performance in context, join me for a stroll down New Year’s Eve memory lane:

Dec. 31, 1975. Canadiens play host to the Soviet Union’s Central Red Army.

Way up in the nosebleed section of the old Forum, a 27-year-old Montreal Star sports reporter and his best friend are sitting in the seats the reporter had bought by lining up outside the Forum at 5 a.m., waiting for the ticket office to open at 9.

That’s how much I wanted to see that game.

And it didn’t disappoint.

Like the game Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the New Year’s Eve classic was tied 3-3 after 60 minutes.

There was no OT. But everyone went home happy.

Well, maybe everyone except Ken Dryden.

The Canadiens’ future Hall of Fame was beaten three times on 13 Red Army shots.

At the other end of the ice, Vladislav Tretiak made 35 saves.

The Penguins aren’t the 1975 Montreal Canadiens.

But Carey Price stopped 37 shots … and it’s terrifying to think where this team would be without him.

The Canadiens began 2016 with a 5-1 win outdoors in Boston.

They ended the calendar year with a loss in Pittsburgh.

The Canadiens’ record for 2016 was 39-33-8 … with 22 of the Ws coming during the current season.

Despite a sick bay as crowded as Best Buy on Boxing Day, the Canadiens continue to lead the Atlantic Division.

Despite an HIO consensus that they’re being coached by an incompetent buffoon, the Canadiens play hard for Michel Therrien.

And despite about two dozen topics that beg for further discussion – the line changes, Ryan Johnston’s ToI of 5:38, the unfolding tragedy that is Tomas Plekanec – the Ol’ Blogger is taking the rest of 2016 off.

Hope everyone in the HIO family – yes, even Timo – has a healthy and happy New Year.

Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:

Habs played a good road game, not great but good enough to win in regulation. The Refereeing was horrible as usual against the Habs. We have the most penalties against by any team in the East.

I would say easily 30% of the calls against the Habs have been BS.

The Habs never would get a call like the Penguins got late in a game and losing to give a chance to get back in the game and rarely would we ever get a call in “OT” to win it.

The officiating in the NHL as to be the worst officiating of all professional sports. If it was consistent you could live with it, but the penalties are so all over the place that you could have 3 or 4 penalties of the same degree and yet only one would get called.

The Player safety is the same as Shaw can attest to. If that play was reversed and Shaw hit Krug like that you could guarantee a suspension would have been issued. It is not just that call but many others throughout the League.

Price played a great game but no matter how good you are you can’t beat bad officiating and being put in bad situations. Which is what happened tonight to both the Habs and Price.