About last night … Pittsburgh needs OT to edge Canadiens 4-3

A truncated ALN, peeps.
On a freezing cold night in Montreal, my daughter shlepped out to the ‘burbs to spend New Year’s Eve with her old man.
So I’m going to bang out a few random thoughts, and the Commentariat can spend the waning moments of the year arguing among themselves.
• The injury-ravaged Canadiens played well in Pittsburgh. They outshot the home team 40-37 through 60 minutes and would have won but for that bad bounce off Conor Sheary with seconds left.
• Taking a penalty in OT is inexcusable … the more so when it’s for Too Many Men.
How do you screw up a line change with three skaters?
• The Canadiens also took four minors during regulation, to two for the home team.
That’s an indicator of which team did most of the pressing … although Paul Byron’s Hold was in the offensive zone, and breathed late life into the home team.
• Were it not for the heroics of Carey Price, the Penguins wouldn’t have needed OT to win.
Just to put the goaltender’s performance in context, join me for a stroll down New Year’s Eve memory lane:
Dec. 31, 1975. Canadiens play host to the Soviet Union’s Central Red Army.
Way up in the nosebleed section of the old Forum, a 27-year-old Montreal Star sports reporter and his best friend are sitting in the seats the reporter had bought by lining up outside the Forum at 5 a.m., waiting for the ticket office to open at 9.
That’s how much I wanted to see that game.
And it didn’t disappoint.
Like the game Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the New Year’s Eve classic was tied 3-3 after 60 minutes.
There was no OT. But everyone went home happy.
Well, maybe everyone except Ken Dryden.
The Canadiens’ future Hall of Fame was beaten three times on 13 Red Army shots.
At the other end of the ice, Vladislav Tretiak made 35 saves.
The Penguins aren’t the 1975 Montreal Canadiens.
But Carey Price stopped 37 shots … and it’s terrifying to think where this team would be without him.
The Canadiens began 2016 with a 5-1 win outdoors in Boston.
They ended the calendar year with a loss in Pittsburgh.
The Canadiens’ record for 2016 was 39-33-8 … with 22 of the Ws coming during the current season.
Despite a sick bay as crowded as Best Buy on Boxing Day, the Canadiens continue to lead the Atlantic Division.
Despite an HIO consensus that they’re being coached by an incompetent buffoon, the Canadiens play hard for Michel Therrien.
And despite about two dozen topics that beg for further discussion – the line changes, Ryan Johnston’s ToI of 5:38, the unfolding tragedy that is Tomas Plekanec – the Ol’ Blogger is taking the rest of 2016 off.
Hope everyone in the HIO family – yes, even Timo – has a healthy and happy New Year.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:
Habs played a good road game, not great but good enough to win in regulation. The Refereeing was horrible as usual against the Habs. We have the most penalties against by any team in the East.
I would say easily 30% of the calls against the Habs have been BS.
The Habs never would get a call like the Penguins got late in a game and losing to give a chance to get back in the game and rarely would we ever get a call in “OT” to win it.
The officiating in the NHL as to be the worst officiating of all professional sports. If it was consistent you could live with it, but the penalties are so all over the place that you could have 3 or 4 penalties of the same degree and yet only one would get called.
The Player safety is the same as Shaw can attest to. If that play was reversed and Shaw hit Krug like that you could guarantee a suspension would have been issued. It is not just that call but many others throughout the League.
Price played a great game but no matter how good you are you can’t beat bad officiating and being put in bad situations. Which is what happened tonight to both the Habs and Price.
This is a good team. The GM and his staff have done wonders.
I see them trending down. It is just my viewpoint. Where some folks are really happy with 4 of 6 points on the road, I see 5 of 6 taken by conference and division competitors for playoff spots.
In any case the trade deadline is 28 Feb this year I believe. Maybe this is the season the Habs pick it up at the end of the year and go into the playoffs strong.
When our boys started the month of December…I looked at the schedule and thought “not again”….after 3-11 last year…they were
1) Starting the month in California
2) Had a home schedule that included Boston, San Jose, Anaheim, Minnesota and Columbus
3) Ended the month starting their longest stretch of road games for the year…..
4) And we lose Galchenyuk and Shaw for extended periods (yes I am leaving DD out of the equation)
Result….6 -4 -4…..doomsday posters will say they went 6-8…(which is a big improvement over last year)..I say 16 out of 28 points is a wonderful way to weather the storm.
We are winning with 5/6 AHL/ECHL players on our roster.
Glass is half full people.
Happy new year!
“The sports page records people’s accomplishments, the front page usually records nothing, but man’s failures.” Earl Warren
What I wish the Habs would do as their New Year’s resolutions for 2017:
1) Get a top-6 centre at the trade deadline.
2) Trade some of their players who don’t contribute in the offense.
3) Get all their injured players healthy in time for the playoffs.
4) Improve their power-play.
Extra: Improve their 3-on-3 special teams for this regular season. (this would not count if the team does make the playoffs)
Habby New Year, HIO!
Ever wonder how the game began? I did, too, until I discovered Hockey’s Genesis.
A tough little road trip ahead. Sorry PK won’t be dressed for game on Tuesday. That would have been fun to watch. he would have done some puck lugging for sure.
As long as Habs get geared up for Saturday against Laffs. Getting real tired of yapping coming out of Torranna.
Laffs are only 5 points out of playoffs with 4 games in hand on Boston in division. Them in playoffs just can’t happen. Actually prefer Bruins.
Happy New Year.
Question. There is a guy. He has 17 points in his last 17 games. His team is paying him 4.5 million a season and in his city there are those who are calling him a bum and looking to trade him… Would you consider trading for him? He might be able to help out a depleted top 6…?
He’s the Habs top point getter. He ranks 42nd in league scoring with 30 points in 37 games played.
He’s no bum, but when your team’s best is ranked 12 spots lower than there are teams in the league, it’s not good.
This will continue until management learns the lesson other teams have learned.
2nd half of this season is fast approaching. It starts in 2 weeks vs. WPG. Time for him and his other teammate to pick up their game. Or else….
And you are a classless troll with a face to match your low IQ.
The salary cap era sucks. 2 years in a row now bergevin needs to get this team some help and can’t do a damn thing about it. I miss the days of trades.
Anyone know how exactly one rehabs from a concussion, prior to skating?
It must be the most frustrating injury to recover from, especially a moderate to severe one. there have been no updates at all about Shaw which is not good news. The team is very strong when healthy; however both Shaw and Galchenyuk have the type of injuries where players come back and are tentative in their play for quite a while. I hope they come back and after a few games can play up to their level. Especially Shaw as he has a physical game and is not nearly as effective when he does not play with grit.
It’s certainly a mystery. Hope he takes his time to fully recover. From a hockey perspective, better that this happen now than a week before the playoffs. Especially since he was brought in for his playoff pedigree.
According to Kypreos last night Shaw isn’t coming back “anytime soon”
That’s the way it is with concussions
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
It was reported last week that Shaw is skating. And Galchenyuk and Desharnais have been skating for more than a week. I’m hoping that they, at least, will be back before the end of January.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Shaw was reported to have concussion symptoms after that skate. He may be out long term.
Did not get to see the game last night and although i really wanted to drop by HIO this morning to extend my season s wishes, i could not help but to read a few comments ….Man ! You guys need to lighten up and cheer up ! They got a point out of this game against a powerhouse ! Enjoy it and get over your (usual) frustrations.
Those are very positive results in what turned out to be a somewhat dark year but let s start a new year positively and look forward to other good efforts from our team.
I wish you guys the best for 2017. Things that money can t buy and many fruitful and positive moments with your loved ones ,friends ,co-workers and fellows habs fan from HIO. Each and everyone of us can make a difference in this brand new year by the way we talk, write, smile and make eachother s life better. Go habs go ! Happy new year and enjoy !
I wouldn’t have to ask this if Dr. Recchi would return my calls, but I’m wondering whether the possible herniated disk that appears to be a big problem for PK and the ‘Preds could be related to his injury late last season.
A little morning whine to go with the new year. 8 of the last 10 game the goon Canadiens have had less PP opportunities than the opposition. In 37 games this season, Montreal has only had more PP’s 9 times. 22 times they have had less.
Byron’s call was borderline, but made significantly worse when moments earlier Chris Terry was tripped on a play that would have led to a odd man-rush.
Time for a rent of epic proportions on the NHL syndicate by Habs-Prof. Where’s Peter Puck when you need him?
I get laughed at when I bring up the fact that the Habs have to beat the opposition and the NHL front office, as well as all the biased Ontario born refs.
Still, though, this edition of the Habs won’t get to the promised land.
The work ethic? Laudable. The talent level? Lamentable. It’s true that against two of the most skilled teams in the league, TB and Pitt, we managed to hold our own but does anyone actually think we’d win over either team in a playoff series? I’d give them an outside chance with a healthy Chunky, Shaw, and Markov in the lineup and an even chance with a Price at the top of his game. Even then the surfeit of talent, especially up front, pretty much removes any margin for error. We basically have to play mistake-free hockey from start to finish. Our poor special teams play only exacerbates matters.
If I sound down of this club it’s because expectations haven’t been met. MB promised he’d have a cup contender within five years. Well, it’s not happening. I blame him for that, mostly for saddling the team with two of the lousiest contracts in the league: DD’s and Pleck’s. (Emelin’s wasn’t great either but he’s redeeming himself with much better play this season.) To add insult to injury, the players in question are centers–the position where we most need an upgrade and have for decades!!! Unacceptable.
Happy New Year everybody. Don’t let the stalled “drive to 25” get you down.
With a healthy line-up they absolutely can stand in there and win. They might not go in as the favorite but neither of those teams go in with better than 60/40 odds against the habs. There are a lot of good teams that are one or two players short of being a great team, as the habs are and this year in particular any of 6 or 8 teams could reasonably be seen to win it all, and the habs are one of those teams.
In black and white you are correct about playoff prospects.
But then I think of 2010 and black and white goes out the window.
(Also, lamentable is excessive imo).
Happy New Year.
JAN. 1……..HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE !
WEEKLY REPORT ON WHERE THE HAB’S STAND WITHIN THE 30 TEAM LEAGUE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS WEEK….by IAN COBB
THIS WEEK PLACE…………………….…LAST WEEK PLACE
Total Points…….……50,.…6th,……….…… 46,.. 4th.
Goals For…………..113,….6th,…………..104,.. 6th.
Goals Against………86,… 5th,………..……76,.. 4th.
Goal Differential…+27,…4th,……………+28,…4th.
Since the 10-0 shellacking against Columbus, Habs are 12-10-5. 2 games above 500 since the first of November. 500 hockey gets you a top draft pick in this league. Now, take Price out of that equation. What would we be looking at? A mirror image of last year, that’s what. So despite all of Bergy’s changes to team personnel, has he basically got the same team as last year? Results would indicate that that is a possibility.
On another note – glove side, high. Its starting to get obvious where teams are beginning to target Price and they’re getting results. Not blaming him for the loss – if it wasn’t for him they wouldn’t have got to OT but its beginning to look like scouting of him is paying off. I saw a stat a few games ago about where he is getting beat and the sum of it was – glove side high. Fast forward a few games and its looking like the stat was a telling one.
The team is significantly better than last year with Rads and Shaw as well as the improved play of Galchenyuk. Injuries have hit the team almost as hard as last year but Price is a hockey player like any other. We have one of the top two or three MVP’s of the league and we should not apologize for that. Where would most teams be without their top player? Lower in the standings, just like Montreal would.
Appreciate your response. I was tempted to agree that they’re a better team but when you look at heir record since the first of November, they’re barely above water at a very unimpressive 88 point clip. This is a two month snapshot of the season, a significant sampling of their play. Even with Price the Saviour they don’t make the playoffs playing at that rate. So take him out of the picture and their results this year would be no better than last years.
I’m sorry, but I’m not buying into the hot start that has given them their lofty standing. They are not playing good hockey – their record says so. If they continue this play, they’ll limp into the playoffs and go bye-bye very early. To me, their record is indicative of systemic coaching inabilities such as a pp that STILL sucks after 4 years. At some point Bergevin is going to have to crawl out of the foxhole and start asking questions and I’d do it sooner rather than later.
Our winning percentage is12/27 based on this data, slightly above 420
Our points percentage on our points/(total points given in games) is:
29/((1ot win *3) + (11*2) + (10*2) + (5 otl *3))
29/60 .. slightly below 500.
Habs (Nashville Predators North) Win!
On another note, the McDavid and Draisaitl combo had a very nice goal at the end of last night’s game.
Those two are going to be very special players in this league.
Obviously, it is early days and we
can’t compare them to the Oilers
of yesteryear; wait and see.
Happy New Year.
Habs are doing just fine,considering their injuries.They almost walked away with two points from the Stanley Cup champions.Pittsburgh got a lucky break at the end.This team healthy,with a pick up at the trade deadline will be a contender.What I dont look forward to is the return of DD.In my opinion the team is better using the other players they have instead of him.DD offers nothing but takes a lot of ice time from other players.Therrien will play him regardless.Happy New Year everyone.
Some people here need some holiday cheer….
Happy New Year to all here at HIO! Here’s to reading all about the Habs for another year, #FreeFront, #FireTherrien, #TradeDD, etc, etc…
Winter is coming.
You can’t win if you can’t clear the effin’ puck. Shoot the damn thing out not half-assed bouncers off the boards.
That said, they are showing some grit. Toughest road trip and they are hanging with good teams. They’ll be tough when the wounded come back.
Johnyk
Barkov can be traded for? What is that going to take?! Me? Solution KHL pilfer!
CH!
MB won’t fire this fn coach.. so let’s get real.
MB knows this is his last year at his job.. Why? Because of Carey Price.
Carey will leave the Habs. He is in his prime. When he becomes a UFA, there is no way he stays in Montreal. He will sign with EDM.
Sorry, my friends… If I were Radulov, I would sign with EDM too,,,
I guess there is the off chance that Price leaves but its unlikely. MB has at least two years left after this year, probably more than that, and Rads wants to play here and has showed his worth clearly. Rads won’t cost much more than $1,000,000 per year more than his current salary, an equal or lower % of the portion of the team salary if it goes up as expected, so that is a pretty easy decision to make for MB.
I knew I shouldn’t have checked the score and highlights. Losers find ways to lose. Ah well… nothing’s changed. Another blown game. Hope they played the right way and there were lots of positives.
The wrong way! Counter strategic 2017!
CH!
“Losers find a way to lose,” what else is new Timo?
I have no idea how anybody on this site finds you remotely interesting or amusing. I’ve been on this site for three years and I have never once, heard anything positive from you. Not once. Not ever.
Your shtick is tedious, uninteresting and pathetic.
You belong on a Leaf or Broon site, you’re nothing more than a troll.
DD this, DD that,.. I can’t believe anyone finds your posts the slightest bit interesting…
and Front is modded, but you’re not… Good Lord…
Nope! The good man is a CH. Positive is for, well everyone. It can make you sick. Complaining is easy, for the weak etc. I am pollie, but good dose of nellie is required. To call mr. Timo a Bruin, too far gone bro!
CH!
Really? Go back through his history and I guarantee you will find nothing positive, ever.
That, to me, is the definition of a troll. Not to mention the incessant DD bit…. unbelievably boring and stupid…
I don’t mind his shtick so much usually, but he’s been pouring it on lately, and it is getting irksome. For him and others, there are just too many expectations when your team is crippled and you’re playing good teams on the road and holding your own in the process.
Wanna know why Front gets the boot and not Tim? Front had the audacity to speak ill of a certain Mod’s hero, Hillary.
And then the Mod lies about what Front had actually posted to justify his idiotic decision.
It’s as simple as that.
Speaking ill of Hillary?- He should have been given a medal.
Gumper, I for one second and third that. Well put, good for you. It’s a new year everyone, let’s put all the DD stuff to rest once and for all.
Happy new year Timo Love DD xoxo
Shea Weber is a Stud!
Last year’s Habs sucked, to put it mildly.
This year’s Habs have played very well for the most part, getting it done in the face of injuries, wretched officiating, and demanding fans and media alike. Remember the question marks surrounding the new, incoming players? Weber’s lack of mobility, Shaw’s on the edge play, Radulov’s character? Looks like they’ve been addressed, along with the nice surprises of Lehkonen, Byron, and Danault.
Kudos to this year’s roster, each and every one. Gally, the puck is bound to start bouncing your way. Keep playing hard. Happy New Year to all, have a great long weekend.
Who are you mr. Pigeon? I usually get angry when I read your posts, this I like! 2017!
CH!
Hi all. Happy new year to everyone, Pollies and Nellies alike. Only saw the condensed game and some of Sir Boone’s comments, but must say that an OTL against the steaming Penguins in their barn from our Galchenyukless lot is pretty damñed acceptable. Looking at the boxscore, I see the Habs killed all 5:4 penalties, which is what we hope for, come playoff time. (Let’s not forget that Bettman’s NHL handed Pittsburgh Crosby and Malkin, so scręw that OT PP.) While there are no moral victories, this one seems to come pretty close. Looking forward to the rest of this season and the rest of the year. Bonne année tout l’monde!
Happy new year, cheers all! CH play above .600 2017!
CH!
Happy New Year, HIO.
Enjoy the rest of the long weekend.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Kopitar took out Galchenyuk’s knee during a game on Dec. 4th. The Habs won that game none the less. Since then, they have played 12 more games and only lost 3 in regulation.
As 2016 comes to an end, the Canadiens have played 37 games, sit comfortably first in the Atlantic and rank among the NHL’s top 5 in pts%, GF/G and GA/G.
Happy almost New Year folks!
–Go Habs Go!–
Honestly, we the fans should be contented with the results right now. Many are just unhappy with some of the results and the number of injuries happening this 2016-2017 season. However, if we look at the stats compared to last season, the Montreal Canadiens are still one of the best teams in the league.
As I said before, better days are coming….
We the fans just have to be patient.
Another year where the Habs get minimal PP chances and are one the most penalized teams…..
Emelin may be the best Hab D right now…When teams pinch their D Petry and NB28 have to be better at winning board battles…Pateryn would held…
I don’t believe in refs fixing games in the NHL but if that wasn’t the case tonight, it was a ref with a bone to pick. BRUTAL calls late in the 3rd and OT. Too bad nobody is allowed to say anything or they get fined. Talk about a mafia.
Can’t agree with your assessment of these two calls. Byron created a scoring chance for himself late in the third period by tugging the Penguin defender. And, in OT, the Canadiens player got into the play before his teammate got to the bench. Three nights ago, Kucherov got into the play too quickly, and Tampa Bay was called. In these circumstances, officials have no choice but to assess a penalty.
In my opinion, the Pens’last minute tying goal shouldn’t have counted. It looked like the Pittsburgh player stiffened his torso and “bunted” the puck toward the net. The refs didn’t even take a look at the play, even though getting the call right should be their only concern. The League’s refereeing is atrocious. In the World Cup Final, Dan O’Rourke was looking right at His Majesty Sidney Crosby, as he mugged Team Europe’s Roman Jossi at the end of the first period – and again at the end of the second. No calls. Fast forward to the Bell Center last week, and O’Rourke whistles Minnesota’s Charlie Coyle for highsticking Radulov. Radulov had gone down … as he tried to duck a high point shot. Where Coyle was standing, he couldn’t have reached Radulov with his stick if he tried. When you have a referee who ignores infractions that he sees, and whistles something that he doesn’t see, you have a serious problem. And O’Rourke has plenty of company. When was the last time anyone can say that they saw a well-officiated game?
When the NHL’s officials went on strike about 18 years ago, The League should have let therm stay out and worked with the replacement refs. We’d be far better off today.
Hey don’t go taking the refs side on this site. It’s always the refs fault when our team gets a penalty. Haven’t you been reading the posts after every game we lose. We lost to a good team , a better team in all ways with the exception of goaltending. This site is very reflective of a place where they keep people for observation before letting them free again. Imagine getting angry enough to call people a piece of shot and threaten to beat them up. That to me is about as unhinged as it gets. I guess maybe a good Trump supporter. Tony
pep hmmnn…you must be a great guy.
Thanks for your reply, Lapointe. Clearly, Price is better than Fleury, but Murray should be the man. I’m not sure that the Penguins are better than the Canadiens over-all. Pittsburgh’s blue-line is no better than adequate. And while they have obvious star power up front, if they do have an edge on the Habs, it is very slight. Seems that the line between winning and losing in today’s NHL is very fine.
The NHL is all about giving home fans a winning experience, so getting a point on the road is pretty good. I think that fan attendance even in Pittsburgh, would go down if they did not keep winning.
It’s almost unfair that the other team can put out Crosby, Malkin, Kessel and Letang for an OT powerplay. Thank goodness the playoffs don’t see 3-on-3 overtime… along with the shootout, the NHL uses two scenarios that don’t happen in the playoffs to settle their regular season games.
My new year wish: 7 minutes of 5-on-5 OT. 2 points for a regulation win, 1 point for an OT win, and 0 points for a loss or a tie. You can only earn points by winning the game; no defense first to play for the loser point.
Everyone got what they deserved, vocabulary for playoffs.
CH!
Four points since Christmas on the road is very respectable. Outllook is good with weak teams Nashville and Dallas coming up. It’s the quality teams that the Habs have trouble with – they are a combined 2-7 against Minnesota, Columbus, Chicago, San Jose, Pittsburgh, and Washington.
My New Yeaars wishes..
New coach..
DD not resigned..
Las Vegas pcks up Plekanec..
Maxine Packalready gets traded..
2nd line center please
Puck moving “D”man
to replace PK Subban.
Good on ya Boone and Happy New year to you and yours as well as all the crazy, rabid Hab fans here at HIO!!
Let’s hope that Rip Van Bergevin wakes up from his slumber early in the new year and brings in some much needed forward talent for 2017.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
darnit
Now more than ever, we need the Jedi.
Last first of 2016. Happy new year all!